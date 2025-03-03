Members of the American Federation of Government Employees protesting government cuts last month.Credit...Samuel Corum for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 28- Mar 2: Weekend Roundup

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

I apologize for missing Friday’s tracker—it was a really tough day. I included all the important news from Friday in the weekend roundup.

🔥 In Corruption News

US Treasury Declines to Enforce Anti-Money Laundering Law

What Happened: The U.S. Treasury Department announced it will not enforce the Corporate Transparency Act, a Biden-era anti-money laundering law requiring businesses to disclose their real owners.

Why It Matters: The CTA aimed to curb the use of anonymous shell companies for money laundering and illicit finance. By refusing enforcement, the Treasury is deregulating corporate transparency and ensuring that the U.S. will be a global hub for financial crime.

Source: Reuters

Speaker Mike Johnson Is Living in a D.C. House That Is the Center of a Pastor’s Secretive Influence Campaign

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson has been living in a $3.7 million D.C. townhouse owned by a major GOP donor, which also serves as headquarters for an evangelical pastor’s secretive influence campaign. Pastor Steve Berger, who has close ties to Republican lawmakers and has boasted about inspiring legislation, shares the home with Johnson.

Why It Matters: The arrangement raises serious ethical concerns over potential undisclosed influence. Berger and the home’s owner, Lee Beaman, have advocated for policies favoring religious conservatism and deregulation and were involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Johnson also failed to report the rental cost in his financial disclosure, raising questions about whether he is paying fair market rent or receiving improper benefits.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Still Hasn’t Disclosed His Secret Transition Funders

What Happened: Trump has failed to disclose the private donors who funded his presidential transition, missing the February 19 deadline. His regime rejected public transition funds, allowing unlimited private contributions and sidestepping the requirement to report donors.

Why It Matters: Without disclosure, Americans remain in the dark about who financially influenced the transition, raising serious transparency and ethical concerns. Despite promises, the White House has refused to provide a timeline for disclosure.

Source: NOTUS

Crypto Prices Surge as Trump Announces Strategic Reserve Including Bitcoin, Ether, and Three Riskier Tokens

What Happened: Trump announced plans to create a U.S. Crypto Strategic Reserve featuring five digital assets—bitcoin, Ether, solana, Ripple-linked XRP, and cardano. This sent crypto prices soaring, with bitcoin rising 9% to $93,000, ether up 11% to $2,500, and cardano surging nearly 60%.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cronies and family stand to profit massively, as the move follows his pardon of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, the formation of a digital-asset working group, and ties to major crypto investors.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Slashes Social Security Staff, Raising Service Concerns

What Happened: The Social Security Administration announced plans to cut 7,000 jobs—roughly 12% of its workforce—as part of the Trump purge. The cuts come as more Americans than ever rely on Social Security, with over 73 million beneficiaries.

Why It Matters: With the agency already at a 50-year staffing low, these cuts will devastate customer service, delaying benefits for retirees, disabled Americans, and survivors. Despite Trump’s promises not to touch Social Security, his regime is gutting the agency that ensures people receive their payments.

Source: CNN

Rubio Bypasses Congress to Send Israel $4 Billion in Arms

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio invoked emergency authority to bypass Congress and send $4 billion in weapons—including 35,000+ 2,000-pound bombs—to Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza. This is the second time in a month that Trump has sidestepped congressional approval.

Why It Matters: Congress has been rendered irrelevant as the regime unilaterally approves major arms sales and dismantles agencies.

Source: The New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

GOP-Led Committee Investigates Biden-Era Hires Amid Trump’s Federal Purge

What Happened: House Oversight Chair James Comer launched an investigation targeting federal employees hired during the final year of Joe Biden’s presidency. The probe seeks to identify political appointees and career staff who remained in the executive branch under Trump, alleging that Biden officials sought to “Trump-proof” agencies.

Why It Matters: This effort, spanning 24 agencies, aligns with Trump and Elon Musk’s aggressive push to dismantle the government—firing employees, administering loyalty tests, and enforcing mass layoffs.

Source: Politico

Trump Loyalist Demotes Senior Prosecutors Who Led January 6 Cases

What Happened: Acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, a Trump loyalist, demoted at least eight senior federal prosecutors who worked on January 6 riot cases, reassigning them to entry-level jobs. The retaliation is aimed at forcing them to resign.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant purge of those who held Trump’s insurrectionists accountable, as Ed Martin defended insurrectionists and rioters. By dismantling prosecutions and weaponizing the Justice Department to protect Trump and his allies, Martin is turning the DOJ into an arm of Trump’s authoritarian agenda.

Source: CNN

Trump’s Pentagon Halts Offensive Cyber Operations Against Russia Amid Ukraine Talks

What Happened: Defense Secretary Hegseth has ordered U.S. Cyber Command to halt offensive operations against Russia, signaling a major shift in U.S. cyber policy. The order issued is part of a broader Trump agenda to show fealty to Russia.

Why It Matters: The will endanger U.S. national security and embolden Russia, which has continued cyberattacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, hospitals, and European allies. This also disrupts covert efforts by U.S. and allied intelligence agencies to counter Russian sabotage operations, ransomware attacks, and election interference.

Source: The New York Times

Republicans Push Budget Gimmick to Hide Cost of Extending Trump Tax Cuts

What Happened: GOP lawmakers are considering a major accounting change to mask the $4.6 trillion cost of extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. By switching from a “current law” to a “current policy” baseline, they would claim that extending the cuts costs nothing—allowing them to pass tax breaks without paying for them.

Why It Matters: This blatant gimmick would explode the deficit and hurt the majority of Americans while benefiting billionaires and corporations. Democrats warn it’s a dangerous precedent, similar to nuking the filibuster, as Republicans prioritize tax cuts over fiscal responsibility.

Source: NBC News

Homeland Security Pushes IRS for 700,000 Immigrants’ Addresses

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security is pressuring the Internal Revenue Service to hand over the addresses of 700,000 undocumented immigrants for mass deportation efforts. The IRS has denied the request, citing taxpayer privacy laws.

Why It Matters: Trump is attempting to weaponize the IRS for immigration enforcement despite legal concerns. The IRS has already been hit with 7,000 layoffs, resulting in weakened oversight. This follows broader operations to register migrants and use military sites for deportations.

Source: The New York Times

State Department Accused of Evading Refugee Admissions Court Order

What Happened: Refugee aid groups accused Trump of trying to bypass a federal court ruling that blocked Trump's executive order suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Despite the injunction, the State Department abruptly terminated agreements with resettlement agencies, citing a directive from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant attempt to undermine the court’s authority and dismantle refugee protections. The regime is gutting legal pathways for displaced people while ignoring judicial oversight.

Source: CBS News

Trump Erases Jan. 6 Tribute Coins Honoring Capitol Officers

What Happened: The U.S. Mint quietly removed commemorative coins honoring law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, from its website. These coins were replicas of Congressional Gold Medals awarded in recognition of their service.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s effort to erase Jan. 6 from history. The Justice Department has also deleted web pages on insurrection/riot prosecutions, and Congress has failed to install a memorial for fallen officers.

Source: NBC News

RFK Jr.-Tied ‘MAHA’ Group Hires Early QAnon Influencer Tracy Diaz

What Happened: MAHA Action, a political advocacy group closely tied to RFK Jr., has hired Tracy “Beanz” Diaz, a major QAnon promoter and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, as its editor-in-chief. The group claims to be focused on transforming national public health policy.

Why It Matters: With Kennedy now running HHS under Trump, fringe conspiracy theorists like Diaz and other anti-vaxxers are gaining influence over U.S. health policy, posing serious risks to public health.

Source: NOTUS

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

RFK Jr. Moves to End Public Comment on U.S. Health Policies

What Happened: HHS Secretary RFK Jr. is proposing to eliminate public input on key HHS decisions, including regulations impacting the FDA, CDC, Medicare, and Medicaid. This would strip a decades-old policy requiring public feedback on agency actions.

Why It Matters: This authoritarian shift undermines transparency and public trust, allowing HHS to impose sweeping health policies without accountability. This also aligns with Trump’s broader power grab, silencing public voices in critical decisions.

Source: Reuters

Trump Targets Voice of America Journalists for Critical Coverage

What Happened: Trump is investigating Voice of America journalists for reporting criticism of Trump. Senior journalist Steven Herman was placed on leave, and White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara was reassigned, highlighting the takeover of editorial independence.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader war on press freedom, silencing dissent, and controlling media access. VOA, long despised by Russia, is being gutted and will be turned into a propaganda machine.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Declares English the Official U.S. Language, Ends Federal Language Assistance

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order making English the official language of the U.S., revoking a Clinton-era policy that required federal agencies to provide language assistance for non-English speakers.

Why It Matters: This autocratic move undermines linguistic diversity and disproportionately harms immigrant communities. By stripping away essential language assistance, Trump is further marginalizing non-English speakers and restricting access to vital government services.

Source: NPR

Trump Accused of Sidestepping Court Rulings Amid Legal Defeats

What Happened: Courts have blocked multiple Trump efforts to gut federal programs, from refugee admissions to foreign aid and mass government layoffs. Despite the rulings, Trump officials are accused of delaying compliance, terminating contracts, and reclassifying legal challenges to avoid enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly defying court orders and pushing illegal policies, dismantling checks and balances to consolidate power. He has declared himself above the law, ignoring legal constraints to reshape the government.

Source: NBC News

NASA Warns Employees Amid Harassment Reports Tied to Trump Rhetoric

What Happened: NASA officials warned employees to avoid publicly displaying badges and logos identifying them as federal workers due to increasing “negative rhetoric” and reports of harassment. The warning followed an incident where a NASA employee was confronted at a Starbucks for being a federal worker.

Why It Matters: Trump and his cronies are demonizing federal workers, calling them “bloated” and “sloppy” while aggressively purging government jobs. The escalating hostility has sparked fears for worker safety. A regime stoking hatred against groups that fit into its agenda is a classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: ProPublica

GOP Lawmaker Proposes $250 Bill Featuring Donald Trump

What Happened: A Republican lawmaker announced they are drafting legislation to create a new $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump, citing the need for higher denominations due to "Bidenflation." The proposal directs the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design the bill in honor of Trump.

Why It Matters: This would be the first U.S. bill in decades—and the first ever—to feature a living ex-president. It’s not about inflation; it’s about glorifying Trump and cementing his cult of personality—a hallmark of authoritarian regimes.

Source: Rep Joe Wilson on X

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump’s USAID Purge Threatens Life-Saving Infant Nutrition Supply

What Happened: USAID’s collapse under Trump and Elon Musk nearly shut down Edesia, a U.S. manufacturer of therapeutic food for malnourished babies. The Rhode Island company’s contract was abruptly terminated, then reinstated, but USAID’s payment system remains down, disrupting supply chains and global aid distribution.

Why It Matters: Trump’s gutting of USAID is endangering life-saving programs, leaving American businesses, farmers, and humanitarian efforts in chaos. While Musk “promises” payments will resume, the instability is devastating global food aid.

Source: CBS News

Iowa governor signs bill ending transgender rights protections despite large protests

What Happened: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law removing gender identity from Iowa’s civil rights code, eliminating legal protections for transgender individuals.

Why It Matters: This marks a major rollback of civil rights, effectively legalizing discrimination against transgender Iowans. Advocates warn it sets a dangerous precedent, stripping protections under the guise of aligning with federal law.

Source: CBS News

Trump Cuts Fair Housing Enforcement Funding

What Happened: Trump is terminating grants to nonprofits that enforce the Fair Housing Act, investigate discrimination, and provide legal aid.

Why It Matters: These groups handle 75% of fair housing complaints, while HUD and the DOJ process less than 6%. With discrimination cases at record highs, the cuts eliminate enforcement and limit protections for vulnerable Americans.

Source: Associated Press

Trump's English-Only Order Sparks Concerns in Puerto Rico

What Happened: Trump’s upcoming executive order will make English the official language of the U.S., eliminating federal mandates for multilingual services.

Why It Matters: Puerto Rico, a Spanish-speaking U.S. territory, faces uncertainty over how this order will impact education, government services, and its political future—especially if statehood becomes a reality. It erases Puerto Rican identity and limits access to federal programs.

Source: NBC News

Trump Is Sending Migrants From Around the World to Guantanamo. One Mother Speaks Out About Her Son’s Detention.

What Happened: Trump has been secretly transferring migrants to Guantanamo Bay, including individuals with no criminal records. The Department of Homeland Security claims some detainees are linked to gangs but has provided no evidence. Families and advocates say migrants are being unfairly targeted, and legal access to detainees is severely restricted.

Why It Matters: Detaining migrants at Guantanamo Bay is outrageous and erases due process, violates human rights, and expands government overreach. Blocking legal access makes it clear that it isn’t about security— it’s about unchecked abuses and mass detentions.

Source: ProPublica

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US intel shows Russia and China are attempting to recruit disgruntled federal employees

What Happened: U.S. intelligence has confirmed that Russia and China are aggressively attempting to recruit recently fired or at-risk federal employees, particularly those with security clearances. Foreign operatives are using LinkedIn, TikTok, and job postings to lure disgruntled workers into espionage roles.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass federal purge is creating a national security crisis, making it easier for foreign adversaries to exploit vulnerable former employees. With the FBI and intelligence agencies weakened, the U.S. is facing an increased espionage threat.

Source: CNN

Trump Layoffs Hit Space Traffic Control Unit

What Happened: Trump fired a third of the staff at NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce, which was developing a satellite traffic coordination system.

Why It Matters: The cuts weaken U.S. space traffic management, increasing collision risks as Earth’s orbit becomes more crowded. It could also delay satellite launch approvals, impacting the space industry and national security.

Source: Reuters

Trump Shuts Down GSA’s Tech Unit, Disrupting Government Services

What Happened: Trump shut down the General Services Administration’s 18F tech unit, which developed key government websites and digital services, including the IRS’s free tax-filing system.

Why It Matters: 18F played a critical role in improving federal website accessibility, technology modernization, and public services. Its termination raises concerns about the future of free tax-filing and whether the government will leverage personal tax data for fraud checks or immigration enforcement.

Source: CBS News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Musk Calls for the U.S. to Withdraw from NATO and UN

What Happened: Elon Musk publicly called for the U.S. to withdraw from NATO and the United Nations, with Utah Sen. Mike Lee responding, “Get us out of NATO,” on X.

Why It Matters: Musk’s role as acting president and Trump’s disdain for U.S. allies raises concerns that U.S. withdrawal from NATO—long a Kremlin goal—could be gaining traction in the White House. Abandoning NATO would dismantle decades of U.S. security strategy, embolden Russia, and endanger U.S. and European security, all while serving Russia’s interests.

Source: The Independent

Kremlin Praises Trump’s Foreign Policy Shift as Aligned with Russia’s Vision

What Happened: The Kremlin praised Trump’s foreign policy pivot, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating it “largely coincides with our vision.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s fealty to Moscow highlights his willingness to concede to Russian interests while endangering U.S. interests. The Kremlin’s endorsement underscores Trump's desire to strengthen Putin’s geopolitical ambitions.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Opens Door for Russia to Rebuild U.S. Spy Networks

What Happened: Trump is negotiating with Russia to restore its diplomatic presence in the U.S., including reopening consulates and returning seized properties. Intelligence officials warn this will allow Russia to rebuild its spy network under diplomatic cover.

Why It Matters: With the FBI facing cuts and counterintelligence efforts weakened, Trump is giving Putin a major win, allowing Russian operatives back into the U.S. at a time when Russia is still waging war on the West.

Source: CNN

Russian State Media TASS Gains Unapproved Access to Oval Office During Zelenskyy Meeting

What Happened: A TASS reporter from Russia’s state-run media was briefly inside the Oval Office during Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy, while major U.S. outlets like AP and Reuters were barred. The White House claims he was “not approved” and removed but offered no explanation for how he got in.

Why It Matters: TASS is a known front for Russian intelligence, and this was a major security breach as well, as a direct threat to Zelenskyy. Under Trump, it highlights his growing alignment with Russia, giving the Kremlin unprecedented influence over the U.S. government.

Source: Politico

Speaker Johnson Suggests Zelenskyy Should Resign After Oval Office Clash

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should “come to his senses” and accept Trump’s proposed mineral rights deal or “someone else needs to lead.” GOP leaders, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, echoed calls for Zelenskyy’s resignation.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant attempt to pressure Ukraine into a deal that benefits U.S. financial interests while ignoring Ukraine’s security needs. Ukrainian leaders are for Ukrainians to decide, not Trump and Putin. Trump and his cronies pushing for Zelenskyy’s removal mirrors Russia's continuous calling for his removal, on top of trying to assassinate him over the past 3 years.

Source: NBC News

Trump Admin Shuts Down U.S. Support for Ukraine’s Energy Grid

What Happened: Following Trump and Vance’s Oval Office ambush of Zelenskyy, the State Department shut down a USAID program that funded hundreds of millions for Ukraine’s energy grid, which Russia has relentlessly targeted. The agency has also gutted its Ukraine presence, leaving only eight staff on the ground.

Why It Matters: Cutting USAID’s energy aid cripples Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russian attacks and reiterates Trump’s abandonment of U.S. support while handing Putin another victory.

Source: NBC News

🌐 Imperial Watch and Geopolitical Watch

Hegseth Threatens Military Action if Mexico Fails to Meet Trump’s Border Demands

What Happened: Defense Secretary Hegseth warned Mexico’s top military officials that the U.S. could take unilateral military action if Mexico didn’t crack down on drug cartels and migrant trafficking. His comments alarmed Mexican leaders.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating tensions with Mexico and Canada, using threats of economic and military action to force compliance. This aggressive stance risks destabilizing North American relations while justifying unchecked executive power.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trudeau Vows to Defend Canada’s Sovereignty Amid Trump’s Annexation Talk

What Happened: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized that protecting Canada’s sovereignty will be his top priority in talks with King Charles, following Trump’s repeated threats that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state. Trudeau called Trump’s remarks a "real thing" tied to Canada’s natural resources.

Why It Matters: Trump’s threats openly undermine Canada’s independence, and while he pushes Russia’s agenda, Trump is threatening our NATO allies.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

🚨Democrats Sue Trump Over Attempt to Control Federal Election Commission

What Happened: The Democratic Party sued Trump, alleging that his recent executive order violates federal election law by giving him excessive power over the Federal Election Commission. The lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C. federal court, argues that Trump’s move threatens the independence of the FEC and could allow him to influence election disputes in his favor.

Source: Reuters

Washington Post staffers are in open rebellion against Jeff Bezos

What Happened: Washington Post journalists are openly protesting Jeff Bezos' decision to refocus the paper’s Opinion section on personal liberties and free markets, excluding opposing viewpoints. The move follows Bezos’s controversial editorial interventions and growing concerns over his ties to Trump.

Source: CNN

Judge Blocks Trump’s Order Cutting Funding for Transgender Youth Care

What Happened: A federal judge in Seattle issued a preliminary injunction blocking Trump’s executive orders that strip funding from institutions providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth. The ruling follows a lawsuit from four Democratic-led states, arguing the orders violate equal rights and states’ authority.

Source: CNN

Federal Workers Rebel Against Trump’s Mass Purge

What Happened: Federal employees are fighting back against Trump and Musk’s mass firings, organizing online and joining protests. Laid-off workers describe chaos, fear, and a deliberate effort to dismantle government services.

Source: NBC News

ACLU Sues Trump Administration Over Migrant Transfers to Guantánamo Bay

What Happened: The ACLU and other civil rights organizations have sued Trump to stop the transfer of migrants to Guantánamo Bay. The lawsuit argues that sending migrants offshore is illegal, unnecessary, and intended to intimidate immigrant communities.

Source: NPR

Protesters Flood National Parks Over Trump’s Job Cuts

What Happened: Thousands protested at national parks across the country after Trump fired 2,000 U.S. Forest Service workers and slashed 1,000 National Park Service jobs. The cuts, part of Trump’s purge of federal agencies, threaten park maintenance, safety, and conservation efforts.

Source: NBC News

JD Vance Faces Protests in Vermont Following Zelenskyy Ambush

What Happened: Crowds in Vermont protested Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Sugarbush Resort after his Oval Office ambush of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Demonstrators held signs condemning Vance as a "traitor," “Go Ski in Russia,” and accused Trump of siding with Russia.

Source: CNBC

‘I’m selling the Nazi mobile’: Tesla owners offload cars after Musk’s fascist-style salutes

What Happened: Tesla owners are offloading their cars in protest after Elon Musk gave fascist-style salutes at Trump’s inauguration. Former enthusiasts, including celebrities like Sheryl Crow, are ditching their Teslas, selling stock, and condemning Musk’s alignment with Trump. Many say they refuse to be associated with what they now see as a symbol of extremism. Simultaneously, nationwide protests at Tesla showrooms continue gaining traction.

Source: The Guardian

Pro-Ukraine Protests Erupt Across US After Trump and Vance ‘Ambush’ Zelenskyy

What Happened: Protests broke out nationwide after Trump and Vance berated Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in a tense Oval Office meeting, pressuring him to accept a deal with Russia or risk losing US support. Demonstrators gathered in Vermont, New York City, Boston, and other cities, waving Ukrainian flags and condemning Trump’s treatment of Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian

📊 By the Numbers

$3.7 million — Value of the D.C. townhouse, owned by a major donor, where Speaker Mike Johnson has been living

$250 — Proposed new bill featuring Donald Trump, the first U.S. currency to honor a living ex-president.

4.6 trillion — Projected cost of extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, largely benefiting billionaires and corporations.

700,000 — Undocumented immigrants whose addresses Homeland Security demanded from the IRS.

$4 billion — Emergency U.S. arms sale to Israel bypassing Congress.

180,000 BTC — Seized bitcoin the U.S. government holds that may potentially fund Trump’s crypto reserve.

7,000 — Social Security Administration planned jobs cut under Trump’s federal purge.

8 — USAID personnel remaining in Ukraine after the dismantling of the agency.

2,000 — U.S. Forest Service workers fired under Trump.

1,000 — National Park Service jobs cut, sparking mass protests.

12% — Workforce reduction at the Social Security Administration— which may delay benefits.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Musk’s Push for the U.S. to Get Out of NATO — With growing calls by Musk and Republicans. will Trump take steps to withdraw from NATO?

More Federal Layoffs Incoming — With Trump slashing government jobs, which agencies are next?

Election Manipulation Tactics — How will Trump’s control over the FEC impact the 2026 midterms?

Crackdown on Press Freedoms — Will Trump expand his purge of journalists critical of his administration?

U.S.-Mexico Tensions Escalating — Will Trump push military intervention over border security or in Mexico?

💡 Key Takeaways

Musk’s Power Grab — Securing lucrative federal contracts while overseeing mass government layoffs.

Trump’s War on Social Security — 7,000 SSA jobs cut, signaling deeper attacks on entitlements.

Authoritarian Consolidation — DOJ purge, media crackdown, and dismantling of government oversight.

Crypto Corruption — Trump’s “Strategic Reserve” enriches his inner circle while destabilizing markets.

NATO Under Threat — Growing GOP calls for U.S. withdrawal as Trump aligns closer with Russia.

Weaponizing the IRS — Push to hand over immigrant tax data for mass deportations.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.