Trump Tyranny Tracker

Canadian Returnee
18h

A single Mexican cartel had a stronger response to one guy getting killed than all of America did to finding our entire government are either pedos or protecting pedos.

Sabrina Wood
8h

Seriously. The fifth circuit is able to justify religion in the classroom. I am gobsmacked anytime I hear a core amendment in our constitution being blatantly ignored. They are truly political actors.

