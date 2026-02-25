The lapse in funding for the Department of Homeland Security is only the latest setback for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, temporarily winnowing its already thinning ranks. Credit...Valerie Plesch for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 21-22

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Bridge Owner Donated $1 Million to MAGA Group Before Trump Blasted Competitor

What Happened: The billionaire owner of Detroit’s Ambassador Bridge donated $1 million to Trump-aligned super PAC MAGA Inc. weeks before lobbying Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick against a competing U.S.–Canada bridge. Hours after that meeting, Trump publicly attacked the rival Gordie Howe International Bridge, even as the White House denied any connection.

Why It Matters: Under Trump, major infrastructure, trade, and regulatory decisions increasingly hinge on donor loyalty, hollowing out public trust and converting government authority into a private revenue shield.

Source: New York Times

Democratic lawmakers ask watchdogs to probe whether former lobbyists serving in Trump administration violated ethics rules

What Happened: Democratic lawmakers asked inspectors general at 16 federal agencies to investigate whether former lobbyists now serving in Trump’s regime violated ethics rules by working on issues tied to their past clients. The letter names at least 21 officials, including Pam Bondi, Susie Wiles, Sean Duffy, and Tom Homan.

Why It Matters: Trump has abandoned even minimal ethics guardrails, turning federal agencies into extensions of lobbying firms and deepening conflicts of interest across law enforcement, immigration, transportation, and economic regulation.

Source: CBS News

White House ballroom donations should be disclosed on lobbying disclosure reports

What Happened: A CREW analysis found that at least 23 companies and entities that donated to Trump’s privately funded White House ballroom failed to disclose those contributions in required lobbying reports. Donors include major federal contractors and lobbyists such as Lockheed Martin, Palantir, and T-Mobile.

Why It Matters: Trump personally directed fundraising, design, contracts, and even naming discussions for the ballroom, turning a public building into a privately financed influence project while donors with business before the government quietly buy access without transparency or accountability.

Source: CREW

How A.I. Money Is Flooding Into the Midterm Elections

What Happened: Artificial intelligence companies, executives, and allied groups spent at least $83 million on federal elections in 2025, with total A.I. linked spending approaching $150 million when state races are included. OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and his wife donated $50 million to super PACs supporting Trump and A.I. industry priorities.

Why It Matters: The A.I. industry is pouring money into elections to shape policy and limit regulation. As oversight weakens, concentrated tech funding increases industry influence over lawmakers and reduces independent checks and regulations.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Demands Netflix Oust Susan Rice From Board

What Happened: Trump demanded that Netflix oust former national security adviser Susan Rice from its board while the company seeks antitrust approval for a $72 billion deal involving Warner’s studios and HBO. The demand followed attacks from Trump allies as the merger faces Justice Department review.

Why It Matters: Federal regulatory authority is being used to pressure a company over the board membership of a political critic. Linking merger approval to political loyalty blurs the line between enforcement and retaliation and shows how government power is being weaponized to pressure corporations for political ends.

Source: Wall Street Journal

California bill would ban ICE agents from being near polling sites

What Happened: California lawmakers introduced legislation banning ICE agents from operating within 200 feet of polling places, ballot counting sites, and election offices. The move follows Trump’s calls to “take over” voting sites and Steve Bannon’s statement that ICE should “surround the polls.”

Why It Matters: After Trump allies threatened to deploy ICE at polling stations, California is moving to block these tactics. Keeping federal immigration agents away from voting sites is meant to protect access to the ballot and prevent enforcement power from being weaponized to suppress turnout.

Source: The Guardian

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Lawmakers say they’ve been stonewalled by DHS, undercutting attempts to hold Trump officials accountable

What Happened: Lawmakers from both parties say that DHS has repeatedly ignored or delayed requests for information, blocking congressional oversight of immigration enforcement, FEMA operations, and national security matters. Even senior Republicans responsible for DHS funding report unanswered calls and stalled briefings, including requests tied to fatal immigration operations in Minneapolis.

Why It Matters: DHS is blocking congressional oversight while expanding enforcement power. When an agency ignores oversight requests, it becomes harder for lawmakers to conduct oversight and hold officials accountable.

Source: CNN

ICE’s purchases for big detention centers are marked by secrecy, frustrating towns

What Happened: ICE has quietly purchased or leased large warehouse facilities in at least 20 communities as part of a $45 billion expansion of detention capacity, often without informing local officials until deals were completed. Many towns learned about the projects through property records or media reports, prompting backlash over secrecy and local impact.

Why It Matters: ICE is rapidly expanding detention capacity with no transparency or input from affected communities. Scaling up facilities without clear public oversight increases costs, strains local infrastructure, and reduces accountability in how immigration detention is carried out.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Court clears way for Louisiana law requiring Ten Commandments in classrooms to take effect

What Happened: The Fifth Circuit lifted a lower court block on Louisiana’s law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms while legal challenges proceed. The court said it was too early to rule on constitutionality, despite prior decisions striking down similar mandates.

Why It Matters: The ruling allows a state-mandated religious display in public schools while litigation continues. Delaying enforcement gives the policy time to take effect and weakens established limits on government promotion of religion in classrooms.

Source: Associated Press

Trump banner on Justice Dept. building draws authoritarian comparisons

What Happened: A large banner featuring Trump’s portrait and the slogan “Make America Safe Again” was installed on the Justice Department headquarters, drawing backlash from Democrats and former law enforcement officials.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement spaces are being repurposed to signal loyalty to Trump rather than independence of the law. Visual domination of state institutions reinforces personal rule and erodes the boundary between government authority and partisan power.

Source: Washington Post

Trump Pulls Support From House Republican Who Opposed Tariffs

What Happened: Trump withdrew his endorsement of Jeff Hurd after Hurd voted to block Trump’s tariffs, instead backing a right-wing primary challenger. The move followed Trump’s public threat that Republicans who defied his trade agenda would face political consequences.

Why It Matters: Endorsements are being used to enforce loyalty to Trump and punish dissent. Republicans are being shown that independence comes at a cost, reducing governing decisions to tests of personal allegiance rather than representation of voters.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘Don’t go to the US – not with Trump in charge’: the UK tourist with a valid visa detained by ICE for six weeks

What Happened: Karen Newton, a 65-year-old British citizen traveling on a valid tourist visa, was detained by ICE for six weeks after being turned back at the Canadian border because of her husband’s expired visa. Despite no criminal record and full legal status, she was shackled, transported across states, slept on the floor in detention, and pressured to accept “voluntary self-removal,” waiving her right to see a judge and triggering a multi-year U.S. ban.

Why It Matters: Even lawful tourists are being imprisoned without charges, lawyers, or due process. The case underscores how immigration detention is being used as coercion, chilling international travel, and signaling that no one is safe from abuse once inside the system.

Source: The Guardian

Judges decry treatment of nursing and pregnant detainees in ICE custody

What Happened: Federal judges across multiple states criticized ICE for detaining pregnant and nursing women, citing medical emergencies, unsafe conditions, infant separations, and violations of prior protections. Courts say officials have provided inconsistent answers about whether limits on such detentions remain in force, with releases often occurring only after emergency judicial action.

Why It Matters: Weak oversight and unclear enforcement limits are allowing routine abuse of pregnant and nursing detainees. Immigration agents are ignoring basic medical standards and human rights, causing preventable harm, while courts are forced to step in after damage has already occurred.

Source: Politico

US lawmakers seek release of double amputee from Georgia ICE detention

What Happened: More than 20 members of Congress urged DHS to release Rodney Taylor, a double amputee held for over a year at Georgia’s Stewart ICE detention center, despite a severe health decline. Lawmakers cited medical neglect, inaccessible facilities, and degrading conditions, including being forced to crawl through unsanitary showers and retrieve meals without assistance.

Why It Matters: A disabled man with serious medical needs has been kept in detention for over a year despite his health decline. Holding detainees in unsafe conditions without proper medical care shows that no accountability exists inside this cruel detention system.

Source: The Guardian

Colleges quietly cut ties with organizations that help people of color

What Happened: At least 31 colleges have agreed to sever ties with organizations supporting people of color after Department of Education investigations claimed such partnerships restrict participation based on race. Schools have canceled or reviewed hundreds of affiliations, including long-standing academic and professional pipeline programs.

Why It Matters: Civil rights law is being weaponized to dismantle diversity pipelines and pressure institutions into abandoning programs that expand access for historically excluded groups. The goal is to strip inclusion from education through intimidation, surveillance, and financial leverage.

Source: Washington Post

The Haitians of Springfield Are Under Attack Yet Again

What Happened: Haitian residents in Springfield, Ohio, faced renewed threats after Trump officials moved to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, placing thousands at risk of deportation to a country consumed by gang violence. The move followed earlier racist rhetoric that had already sparked bomb threats, school closures, and economic disruption.

Why It Matters: Deportation policy and inflammatory rhetoric are being used to target a legally protected community, producing fear, violence, and instability. Immigration enforcement is functioning as collective punishment, with entire cities absorbing the fallout.

Source: Mother Jones

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

F.B.I. Director Celebrates Hockey Victory as Bureau Stares Down Crises

What Happened: Kash Patel traveled to Milan to attend and celebrate the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey victory, appearing in locker-room videos drinking beer and wearing a gold medal. The trip occurred amid multiple active crises, including a fatal security incident at Mar-a-Lago, cartel-related threats, a missing American citizen, and escalating Iran strike planning.

Why It Matters: Patel was on video celebrating overseas while the U.S. faces multiple active crises. That contrast undermines confidence in his leadership and judgment at the top of federal law enforcement.

Source: New York Times

The CDC Has a Leadership Crisis

What Happened: The CDC remains without a Senate-confirmed director, cycling through acting leadership as the White House declines to nominate a permanent head. NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya is now overseeing both agencies, while the CDC has lost roughly a quarter of its workforce following RFK Jrs. mass purge.

Why It Matters: The lack of stable leadership at the CDC weakens America’s ability to respond to public health emergencies. Relying on temporary officials instead of confirmed leadership creates more uncertainty and disrupts the agency’s core work.

Source: WIRED

Shutdown at D.H.S. Extends to Cyber Agency, Adding to Setbacks

What Happened: The partial DHS shutdown has furloughed more than half of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s workforce, leaving fewer than 1,000 employees on duty while the agency operates without a Senate-confirmed director. Since the 2024 election, CISA has lost roughly a third of its staff amid election security purges, internal investigations, and sustained pressure from the White House.

Why It Matters: CISA’s ability to protect critical infrastructure, elections, and federal networks has been severely weakened at a time of elevated cyber risk. Reduced staffing and leadership gaps leave America more exposed to cyberattacks, foreign interference, and system failures.

Source: New York Times

Labor secretary's husband won't face charges after being banned from Labor Dept. building, sources say

What Happened: Federal prosecutors declined to charge Shawn DeRemer, the husband of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, after allegations that he inappropriately touched two women inside the Labor Department’s headquarters.

Why It Matters: As Trump’s government dismantles workplace protections and civil rights enforcement, allegations involving senior officials’ families are quietly neutralized and not investigated.

Source: CBS News

CIA retracts intel reports that agency says failed to meet standards for political bias

What Happened: CIA Director John Ratcliffe ordered the retraction or major revision of 19 intelligence products after an internal review found they did not meet standards for analytic rigor and political independence. The reports, some produced during prior administrations, addressed topics including extremism, LGBT activism abroad, and public health.

Why It Matters: Revisiting and pulling past intelligence risks blurs the line between professional review and political pressure. Intelligence agencies depend on independent analysis, and efforts that appear to reshape conclusions after the fact undermines trust in national security assessments.

Source: CNN

DHS reverses course on suspending TSA PreCheck after outcry

What Happened: DHS reversed its decision to suspend TSA PreCheck during the partial government shutdown after backlash from lawmakers and the travel industry. Other expedited programs, including Global Entry, remain suspended as the shutdown continues.

Why It Matters: The reversal highlights how basic government services are being used as leverage during the shutdown, disrupting travel and public safety to pressure Congress. These reversals are creating instability, with travelers and frontline workers bearing the cost.

Source: Washington Post

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump’s talk of sending a hospital ship to Greenland puzzles leaders

What Happened: Trump said he would send a U.S. hospital ship to Greenland to treat people “not being taken care of,” even though Greenland’s government said it did not request or want such help. U.S. officials confirmed neither hospital ship is currently operational, as both are in long-term maintenance.

Why It Matters: Trump’s repeated Greenland stunts and threats undermine allies, erode diplomatic norms, and normalize a style of foreign policy built on spectacle, coercion, and unilateral claims rather than cooperation.

Source: Washington Post

Trump Considers Targeted Strike Against Iran, Followed by Larger Attack

What Happened: Trump told advisers he is considering a targeted U.S. strike on Iran if nuclear talks fail, with the option of a broader attack later aimed at weakening the regime. Two U.S. carrier strike groups and air assets are already positioned in the region as military plans are reviewed.

Why It Matters: Trump is moving closer to military action without congressional authorization or a clear plan. Threatening strikes and regime change raise the risk of escalation, regional war, and retaliation that could pull the U.S. into another endless war.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Hungary blocks EU’s 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, demanding Russian oil ahead of war anniversary

What Happened: Hungary said it will block a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine unless Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline resumes. The funding is essential for Ukraine’s 2026–2027 budget and military needs, and delays could create a shortfall by mid-2026.

Why It Matters: Hungary is using EU leverage to push for continued Russian energy access while Ukraine fights for survival. Blocking critical funding weakens collective European support and delivers another gift to the Kremlin.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Says He Will Raise Global Tariff to 15 Percent

What Happened: Trump announced an immediate increase of a global import tariff to 15 percent, one day after the Supreme Court ruled he lacked authority to impose his prior tariffs. He is invoking a separate statutory provision capped at 15 percent while signaling additional tariffs through other executive trade powers.

Why It Matters: Trump is pressing ahead with sweeping tariffs despite judicial limits. His tariffs will continue to raise consumer prices, unsettle markets, strain alliances, and expand executive control over trade policy.

Source: New York Times

Murky outlook for businesses after tariff ruling prompts countermoves by Trump

What Happened: After the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s emergency tariffs, Trump announced a new 10% global tariff under a different law and signaled further trade penalties. Businesses across multiple sectors are raising prices, filing refund claims, and adjusting supply chains amid ongoing policy shifts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariffs create uncertainty for businesses and higher prices for consumers. When he changes trade policy by executive order instead of working through Congress, companies cannot plan, and households continue to pay more.

Source: Associated Press

Student loan delinquency rate jumps to nearly 25% in Trump’s second term, analysis finds

What Happened: Nearly 25% of student loan borrowers with payments due are now delinquent, up from about 9% in 2019, according to The Century Foundation. About 7.9 million borrowers entered delinquency in the first three quarters of 2025 after repayment protections were rolled back and affordable plans shut down.

Why It Matters: Rising delinquency rates are damaging credit scores and financial stability for millions of borrowers, as Trump’s reduced repayment protections are pushing more people toward default.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

Defense attorneys build mapping tool to track Justice Dept. "weaponization"

What Happened: The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers launched an interactive mapping tool to track controversial, failed, or unusual prosecutions by Trump’s Justice Department, including rejected indictments and cases targeting critics, protesters, and Democratic officials. The tracker highlights repeated grand jury refusals and alleged forum shopping efforts.

Source: CBS News

‘We want to rebuild trust’: fired CDC workers form group to combat Trump’s war on science

What Happened: Former CDC employees have formed the National Public Health Coalition to defend evidence-based public health after more than 4,000 CDC workers were purged. The group tracks budget and staffing losses, briefs lawmakers, counters health disinformation, and fills gaps left by the dismantling of CDC programs under RFK Jr.

Source: The Guardian

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 million — Donation to MAGA Inc. by the Ambassador Bridge owner before lobbying against a competing U.S.–Canada bridge

16 — Federal agencies asked to investigate ethics violations by former lobbyists now serving in government

$83 million — Federal election spending by AI-linked donors in 2025

$150 million — Total AI-related political spending, including state races

21 — Trump officials named in the lawmakers’ ethics inquiry

23 — Companies and entities that donated to the White House ballroom without required lobbying disclosures

$83 million+ — Value of federal contracts held by undisclosed ballroom donors

200 feet — Distance ICE would be barred from operating near polling places under the California bill

25% — Share of student loan borrowers now delinquent

50%+ — Portion of CISA workforce furloughed during DHS shutdown

4,000+ — CDC employees purged or forced out under RFK Jr.

20+ — Communities impacted by secret ICE detention site purchases

6 weeks — Length of detention for a UK tourist held by ICE

€90 billion — EU loan to Ukraine blocked by Hungary

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trade policy is being rewritten by executive order — How far will economic instability spread as tariffs keep shifting without congressional input?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Immigration detention abuses are accelerating — How far will the system go before courts step in to stop irreversible harm?

CISA is operating with a gutted workforce — How long can critical cyber defenses hold as threats continue to rise?

DHS is stonewalling Congress — How much oversight can be ignored before accountability collapses entirely?

Ethics safeguards are eroding across agencies — How many conflicts of interest will surface before real oversight is imposed?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Instability — Tariffs, fiscal uncertainty, and regulatory whiplash are shifting higher costs onto households and businesses while complicating long-term planning.

Corruption as Governance — Donor access and financial loyalty are shaping policy decisions across infrastructure, trade, regulation, and federal contracting, blurring the line between public duty and private gain.

Checks Under Pressure — Courts and state governments are increasingly forced to step in as federal agencies ignore oversight requests, delay compliance, or test the limits of executive authority.

National Security Degradation — Cyber defenses, public health infrastructure, and intelligence capabilities are being weakened through staffing losses, politicization, and funding disruptions.

Normalization of Abuse — Secrecy, retaliation, and harsh enforcement tactics are becoming routine tools of governance.

Undermining Constitutional Checks — Voting access, civil rights protections, and independent institutions are being sidelined as executive power grows.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

