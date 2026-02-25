The tariffs case reached the Supreme Court after three lower courts concluded the taxes were unlawful. Credit...Eric Lee for The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Donald J. Trump International Airport? The President’s Company Trademarked It.

What Happened: The Trump Organization trademarked multiple variations of “Donald J. Trump International Airport” and “DJT” as Florida Republicans advanced legislation to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Trump. The filings also cover airport-related merchandise, granting Trump’s company control over branding linked to a public facility.

Why It Matters: Trump and his family are using public infrastructure to strengthen their private brand. When government decisions align with family business interests, it blurs ethical lines and normalizes conflicts of interest and corruption at the highest level of power.

Source: New York Times

FBI Director Kash Patel takes agency jet to Italy, plans to attend Olympic hockey games, sources say

What Happened: Kash Patel flew to Italy on a Justice Department aircraft while planning to attend Olympic hockey medal games, according to public flight data and sources. While the FBI says the trip includes meetings with Italian law enforcement, Patel has previously faced scrutiny for using government planes for personal travel tied to sporting events and leisure.

Why It Matters: A senior federal official is using taxpayer-funded aircraft for travel that blends official duties with personal events. When top law enforcement leaders treat public resources like personal perks, it shows the rules do not apply equally and further damages trust in federal institutions.

Source: CBS News

The Mom-and-Pop Contractors Helping ICE Rapidly Expand

What Happened: As ICE expands under a massive budget increase, dozens of little-known, first-time contractors have secured no-bid or fast-tracked deals to provide training, surveillance technology, weapons instruction, vehicle modifications, and infrastructure. Many firms lack prior federal contracting experience and operate with minimal public oversight.

Why It Matters: ICE is expanding a nationwide enforcement system by directing public funds to obscure contractors. As oversight weakens and private firms take on larger roles, immigration enforcement becomes more opaque, aggressive, and harder to hold accountable.

Source: The New Republic

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump calls Supreme Court justices 'disloyal to the Constitution' over tariffs ruling

What Happened: Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court after it struck down most of his tariffs, calling the majority “a disgrace,” “unpatriotic,” and “disloyal to the Constitution,” and suggesting, without evidence, that foreign interests influenced the decision. He singled out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, both of whom he appointed, saying their votes were “an embarrassment to their families,” while praising the three dissenters.

Why It Matters: Trump is attacking judicial independence and delegitimizing the Supreme Court for enforcing limits on his power. Labeling adverse rulings as betrayal, foreign influence, or treason pressures the judiciary and undermines the courts’ role as a constitutional check on executive authority.

Source: NBC News

DOJ struggles as White House presses on voter fraud

What Happened: The Justice Department has not produced the “voter fraud” prosecutions the White House has been demanding, as investigations into alleged noncitizen voting continue to find no evidence. Despite pressure from Trump aides, including Stephen Miller’s office, the DOJ and DHS have identified only a small number of minor or legally weak cases.

Why It Matters: Trump is pressuring law enforcement to validate debunked conspiracies and lies, using federal investigative power to justify voter intimidation, expand surveillance, and set the stage for greater federal control over elections—beginning with the midterms.

Source: Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS Wants a Single Search Engine to Flag Faces and Fingerprints Across Agencies

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security plans to merge facial recognition, fingerprint, iris, and other biometric systems into a single department-wide “matching engine,” enabling agents across ICE, CBP, TSA, USCIS, the Secret Service, and DHS intelligence units to search identities across databases. The push follows DHS’s rollback of centralized privacy reviews and Biden-era limits, expanding biometric use beyond border checkpoints into interior enforcement, investigations, and protest monitoring.

Why It Matters: DHS is building a nationwide biometric tracking system that can monitor both citizens and noncitizens. With no real oversight or safeguards, it expands government surveillance power and increases the risk of misuse, errors, and abuse.

Source: WIRED

Metadata Exposes Authors of ICE’s ‘Mega’ Detention Center Plans

What Happened: Embedded metadata and comments in a DHS PDF detailing ICE’s “mega” detention center expansion exposed senior officials behind the plan, including ICE field office director Jonathan Florentino, USCIS deputy chief of staff Tim Kaiser, and former GEO Group executive David Venturella. The document outlines detention hubs holding up to 10,000 people for months and was shared with state officials without removing internal notes.

Why It Matters: ICE is rapidly expanding detention with heavy involvement from private prison companies. As capacity and contracts grow, detention is becoming a large-scale business operation rather than a limited law enforcement tool, increasing corruption as financial incentives shape enforcement decisions.

Source: WIRED

Judges in Virginia name new U.S. attorney, then Justice Dept. fires him

What Happened: Federal judges in Virginia unanimously appointed veteran litigator James W. Hundley as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. The Justice Department quickly fired him, continuing a pattern of purging court-appointed prosecutors after judges found prior Trump picks were serving unlawfully.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are overriding lawful court appointments to keep control of federal prosecutors. When the White House removes judges’ selections, prosecutorial independence weakens and loyalty to the president becomes the driving factor.

Source: Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump banner on Justice Dept. building draws authoritarian comparisons

What Happened: Trump officials hung a massive banner bearing Trump’s portrait and the slogan “Make America Safe Again” on the facade of the Justice Department headquarters. Officials framed the display as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, while similar Trump banners have appeared on other federal buildings, including the Departments of Labor and Agriculture.

Why It Matters: Presidential imagery on the Justice Department erases the line between independent law enforcement and personal rule. The banner casts DOJ as an extension of Trump himself, echoing authoritarian practices that fuse state institutions with leader worship and reward loyalty over impartial justice.

Source: Washington Post

Judge weighs Washington Post’s demand for government to return devices seized from reporter’s home

What Happened: A federal judge is weighing the Washington Post’s request to force the government to return electronic devices seized from reporter Hannah Natanson’s home during an FBI probe into alleged Pentagon leaks. Natanson was not a target, yet prosecutors seized phones, laptops, and storage devices, prompting a court order temporarily blocking their review.

Why It Matters: Seizing a journalist’s devices chills sources, exposes confidential reporting networks, and is part of Trump’s broader attack on press freedom—using law enforcement to intimidate media and erode First Amendment protections under the guise of leak investigations.

Source: Associated Press

FCC asks networks to air 'pro-America content' to mark nation's 250th birthday

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr urged broadcasters to air “patriotic, pro-America content” ahead of the 250th anniversary, suggesting national anthems, pledges of allegiance, and civics programming as part of broadcasters’ “public interest mandate.” The request comes as the Trump-led FCC ramps up investigations and revives complaints against major networks.

Why It Matters: Pressuring media to promote government-approved patriotism veers into coercion. Paired with renewed investigations and regulatory threats, Carr’s push aims to steer broadcast content toward regime friendly narratives and punish outlets that don’t comply, blurring the line between civic celebration and state-directed propaganda.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Texas man was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent last year during a stop, new records show

What Happened: Newly released records show that Ruben Ray Martinez, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent during a late-night traffic stop in Texas in March 2025. DHS did not disclose the shooting for nearly a year, and details emerged only after a FOIA lawsuit forced ICE to release heavily redacted documents.

Why It Matters: A U.S. citizen was killed by a federal immigration agent, and the government kept it quiet for nearly a year. When lethal force is concealed, and there is no oversight or accountability, federal law enforcement operates without public scrutiny or consequence.

Source: Associated Press

Judge who held government lawyer in contempt blasts DOJ's handling of immigration cases: "Real consequences on real human beings"

What Happened: A federal judge in Minnesota sharply rebuked the Justice Department after holding a government lawyer in contempt for failing to comply with a court order in an ICE detention case. The judge cited repeated delays, ignored directives, and systemic noncompliance, rejecting DOJ claims that staffing shortages excuse violations of detainees’ constitutional rights.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are treating court orders as obstacles rather than binding law. When the executive branch ignores judicial rulings, constitutional protections are sidelined, and regime priorities override due process.

Source: CBS News

Army veteran sues federal government after ICE detains him for three days

What Happened: George Retes, a 26-year-old U.S. citizen and Army veteran, sued the federal government after ICE agents detained him during a work commute in California, smashed his car window, and held him for three days without access to family, a lawyer, or any explanation. He was eventually released without charges after being held at a federal detention facility.

Why It Matters: Another case of ICE detaining U.S. citizens without due process, accountability, or basic verification, showing how immigration enforcement has morphed into a lawless internal policing regime where citizenship offers no protection.

Source: The Guardian

Appeals court says Trump administration can halt work on slavery exhibit in Philadelphia amid appeal

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump officials may pause restoration of a National Park Service exhibit about slavery at the President’s House site in Philadelphia while the regime appeals a lower court order requiring its return. Trump officials had removed panels detailing the lives of people enslaved by George Washington, citing efforts to eliminate “disparaging” material from federal sites.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are deciding what parts of American history are allowed to be shown at federal sites. Using government power to remove exhibits and control historical narratives is a classic authoritarian tactic used to rewrite history and shape public memory.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

After leaving WHO, Trump officials propose more expensive replacement to duplicate it

What Happened: After withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization, Trump officials proposed spending $2 billion per year to recreate global disease surveillance and outbreak response systems the U.S. previously accessed through WHO for about $680 million annually. The plan, led by HHS, aims to rebuild bilateral networks after dismantling USAID and exiting multilateral coordination.

Why It Matters: Trump pulled the U.S. out of an existing global health system and is now proposing a far more expensive replacement. Experts warn that the new structure would offer less reach and data access, leaving Americans more exposed to future pandemics.

Source: Washington Post

Trump administration eases limits on coal plants for emitting mercury, other toxins

What Happened: The EPA rolled back key Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, loosening limits on coal plant emissions tied to brain damage and heart disease. Trump officials said the change supports energy production and grid reliability despite opposition from health and environmental groups.

Why It Matters: Loosening mercury limits increases exposure to toxins that harm children and vulnerable communities. The rollback favors coal producers and donors while reducing public health protections and increasing pollution risks.

Source: Associated Press

US nears 1,000 measles cases with infections confirmed in 26 states: CDC

What Happened: The CDC reports 982 measles cases in 2026 across 26 states, with infections continuing to rise. About 94% of cases involve people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, as childhood immunization rates decline.

Why It Matters: Falling vaccination rates, encouraged by RFK Jr.’s long record of vaccine conspiracies, are allowing a preventable disease to spread again. Sustained outbreaks increase the risk of deaths and threaten America’s measles elimination status. Source: ABC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump says he's considering limited military strike on Iran

What Happened: Trump said he is considering a limited military strike on Iran as U.S. forces build up in the region and confirmed that national security officials have presented him with ready-to-execute options.

Why It Matters: Trump is threatening military action without seeking congressional authorization or presenting a plan. Setting public deadlines and escalating pressure increases the risk of miscalculation and the U.S. being dragged into another endless war.

Source: CBS News

US Envoy Warns ‘Made In Europe’ Plan Will Damage Allied Defense

What Happened: U.S. Ambassador to the EU Andrew Puzder warned that the European Commission’s proposed “Made in Europe” defense rules would restrict U.S. defense firms’ access to European markets and harm allied cooperation. He said the plan undercuts the transatlantic defense industrial base and could weaken support for Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are pressuring Europe to avoid policies that favor its own defense industry. While demanding Europe take more responsibility for security, the regime is pushing back when European governments try to reduce reliance on U.S. defense companies.

Source: Bloomberg

U.S. military says it struck another boat in eastern Pacific, killing 3

What Happened: The U.S. military carried out another strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three people based on “intelligence” about trafficking routes. Since September, similar operations have killed at least 134 people in 41 boat strikes, according to Defense Department statements.

Why It Matters: The military is carrying out lethal strikes outside declared war zones without public evidence or judicial process. As deaths mount, the operations raise serious concerns about unlawful killings, civilian harm, and the expanding use of military force in roles traditionally handled by law enforcement.

Source: NBC News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

In Ukraine, Senators See War’s Impact and Press for Stronger U.S. Support

What Happened: Democratic senators traveled to Kyiv and Odesa to witness Russia’s genocidal war and press for stronger U.S. sanctions and expanded military aid. They cited continued Russian strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure during winter, saying Moscow is deliberately targeting heat, electricity, and water to break civilian resistance.

Why It Matters: Russia is waging a genocidal war that deliberately targets civilians to break Ukraine’s ability to survive. Delays in sanctions and weapons shipments have allowed strikes and killings to increase while Trump provides cover that reduces pressure on Russia to stop.

Source: New York Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. economic growth slowed sharply at end of 2025, dragging down the year

What Happened: U.S. economic growth slowed to a 1.4% annual rate in the final quarter of 2025, with full-year growth at 2.2%, down from 2.8% the year before. New tariffs, a 43-day government shutdown, and widening trade deficits under Trump’s policies weighed on the economy as inflation rose to 3%.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs and shutdown are slowing growth and raising costs. Economic gains are concentrated among higher income households and AI driven investment, while middle and lower income Americans feel the slowdown first.

Source: Washington Post

Supreme Court tariff ruling makes over $175 billion in US revenue subject to refunds, Penn-Wharton estimates

What Happened: The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s emergency tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in a 6–3 ruling, finding he exceeded his authority. More than $175 billion collected since February 2025 could now be subject to refunds as cases return to the Court of International Trade.

Why It Matters: Trump imposed sweeping tariffs without congressional approval by claiming emergency powers. The ruling exposes the financial consequences of that overreach and underscores the limits on unilateral executive control over trade policy.

Source: Reuters

‘The damage cannot be refunded’: Small businesses weigh Supreme Court’s tariff ruling

What Happened: Small businesses welcomed the Court’s decision striking down Trump’s emergency tariffs but warned that layoffs, canceled investments, and lost customers may not be reversible. Trump’s pledge to impose new tariffs under different authorities has kept uncertainty high.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs caused economic damage that refunds cannot undo. Businesses lost money, investment slowed, and demand weakened as trade policy shifted through executive action.

Source: NBC News

11 Million Visitors Short: Inside America’s Continuing Tourism Slump

What Happened: International travel to the U.S. fell 6% last year, making it the only major destination to see a decline, with arrivals continuing to drop in early 2026. Travelers cite aggressive border enforcement, ICE incidents, device searches, higher fees, and unpredictable Trump policies, with Canadian tourism down 28% year over year.

Why It Matters: Trump’s border policies are driving visitors away and costing the U.S. billions in tourism revenue. Fewer travelers mean lost jobs, weaker local economies, and long-term damage to America’s global reputation.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

From longshot lawsuit to landmark ruling: How a family toy business took on Trump's tariffs

What Happened: A small Illinois-based toy company, Learning Resources, became a central plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that struck down Trump’s emergency tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The ruling opens the door to potential refunds of billions in unlawfully collected duties, including roughly $10 million paid by the company in 2025 alone.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$175 billion+ — Tariff revenue potentially subject to refunds after Supreme Court ruling

982 — Measles cases reported so far in 2026 across 26 states

28% — Drop in Canadian tourism to the U.S. year over year

$2 billion p/yr — Cost of Trump’s proposed WHO replacement, triple prior spending

10,000 — Planned capacity for ICE “mega” detention sites

41 — U.S. military boat strikes since September

134 — People killed in 41 U.S. boat strikes, according to Defense Department statements

6% — Drop in international travel to the U.S. last year, the only major global destination to see a decline

1.4% — U.S. annualized GDP growth rate in Q4 2025

2.2% — Total U.S. economic growth for 2025

2.8% — U.S. economic growth in 2024

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

DOJ escalation on voter fraud claims ahead of the midterms — How far will law enforcement be pushed to legitimize a lie and intimidate voters?

Expansion of DHS biometric systems into domestic policing and protests — When does counterterrorism infrastructure become political surveillance?

Further purges of court-appointed prosecutors and inspectors — How long before independence inside the justice system disappears entirely?

Retaliation against media outlets resisting FCC pressure — How openly can regulation be used to punish dissenting journalism?

Iran strike decision will happen soon — Will Congress reassert its war powers or surrender them?

Branding of federal assets tied to Trump — How much public space will be converted into Trump’s personal legacy projects?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Public assets converted into personal legacy projects — Historic buildings, airports, and federal spaces are being reshaped or renamed to elevate Trump, blending public service with personal glorification.

Surveillance expanded as routine governance — Biometric systems and data sharing are rapidly scaling across agencies while oversight collapses, embedding mass identification into everyday policing.

Media intimidation institutionalized — Seizures, banners, and regulatory pressure are deployed to chill reporting, signaling that dissenting journalism carries professional and legal risk.

Immigration enforcement turned inward — Detentions of U.S. citizens, concealed lethal use of force, and vanishing accountability show how border powers are being repurposed for internal policing.

Historical memory rewritten by executive power — Federal authority is being used to limit how slavery and dissent are presented at national sites, altering public history through political control.

Foreign policy personalized and impulsive — Military threats, alliance pressure, and strategic decisions are driven by Trump’s instincts and timelines rather than process, institutions, or law.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Leave a comment