Members of the National Guard walk past a banner of President Donald Trump, hanging on the Department of Justice building in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Allison Robbert/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$4.3 billion — Binance penalty for money laundering and sanctions failures

$10 billion — U.S. funds Trump pledged to redirect to his sham “Board of Peace,” without congressional authorization

$1 billion — DHS blanket purchase agreement expanding Palantir use across ICE/CBP

126 — People charged in 2025 for threatening public officials (surge in doxxing, swatting, and death threats)

90,000 sq ft — White House ballroom approved by Trump-appointed arts commission

6–0 — Vote approving Trump’s ballroom plan

75% — Reported surge in ICE detention since Trump’s return to power

80,000 — Estimated number of people at risk of losing subsidized housing under the proposed HUD rule

37,000 — U.S. citizen children potentially affected by that housing rule

$500/day — Fine imposed after DOJ lawyer held in contempt for defying immigration court orders

7%+ — Oil price surge over two days following Trump’s Iran strike threats

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Pardons-for-access pipeline — How many more convicted insiders will be restored to power and influence through Trump-linked networks?

Crypto capture of regulators — How deeply will oversight agencies be reshaped to shield Trump-aligned asset ventures?

DHS procurement blackout zones — How much surveillance infrastructure will be locked in through no-bid deals before Congress intervenes?

Preventive detention creep — How far will “re-vetting” be stretched to justify jailing people with lawful status?

Civil rights law inversion — How aggressively will anti-discrimination statutes be weaponized to dismantle diversity programs and attack minority groups?

Media pressure by regulation — How far will licensing and regulatory probes go in narrowing critical coverage?

Impunity for insiders — How entrenched will the two-tier justice system become under Trump’s pardon power?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Crypto as the regime’s shadow finance lane — Trump-linked crypto ventures are blurring the line between public office and private profit, creating backchannels where political access and financial gain intersect with government decision-making while endangering national security.

Surveillance state acceleration — No-bid tech contracts and massive data-sharing systems are quietly expanding the government’s ability to monitor and track people, starting with immigrants, but building tools that will easily be turned on everyone else.

Two-tier justice hardening — Insiders and loyalists receive protection and second chances, while immigrants, protesters, and critics face detention, prosecution, and aggressive enforcement.

Rule-of-law erosion in practice — Court orders are stalled or sidestepped, turning judicial oversight into a technical hurdle instead of a real check on executive power.

Institutional branding as submission — Federal buildings and agencies are being wrapped in Trump’s image and slogans, signaling that loyalty to one leader outweighs loyalty to the Constitution, as seen in Russia.

Civil rights enforcement weaponized — Agencies tasked with protecting people from discrimination are now using civil rights laws to target universities, companies, and programs that fall outside the regime’s ideology.

Executive overreach normalized — Multi-billion-dollar commitments, new governing bodies, and sweeping policy shifts are announced first and justified later, shrinking Congress’s role in decisions.

🔥 In Corruption News

Pardoned Binance Founder Hobnobs With Trump Sons, Administration Officials at Mar-a-Lago Crypto Fest

What Happened: Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance and recently pardoned by Trump, attended a Trump family crypto conference at Mar-a-Lago hosted by World Liberty Financial, marking his first U.S. appearance since serving a federal sentence. He mingled with Trump’s sons, senior administration officials, regulators, and financiers as Trump-linked crypto ventures were promoted inside a Trump-owned property.

Why It Matters: A felon whose company paid a record $4.3 billion penalty for money laundering now has direct access to the president, his family, and senior officials. Trump’s pardon cleared the path for renewed business and political influence tied to his own crypto ventures.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump vows $10 billion from U.S. for his Board of Peace as he leans into global role

What Happened: Trump convened the first meeting of his self-created sham “Board of Peace,” claiming $7 billion in pledges by 40 countries for Gaza and announcing a $10 billion U.S. commitment. He cited no funding source, congressional authorization, or legal framework, and suggested the body would operate above and oversee the United Nations.

Why It Matters: Trump is creating an international body without congressional approval or legal authority. Committing billions in U.S. funds without oversight expands executive power and sidelines established diplomatic channels.

Source: NBC News

Amid Mass ICE Arrests, Trump Pardon Recipient Juan Orlando Hernández Given Special Treatment

What Happened: After Trump pardoned former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez, convicted in the U.S. for facilitating massive cocaine trafficking, ICE dropped its detainer and allowed him to walk free. Prison officials arranged a taxpayer-funded transfer from a high-security facility to a luxury New York hotel, bypassing deportation pathways applied to thousands of noncriminal migrants.

Why It Matters: A convicted drug trafficker received protection and preferential treatment after a presidential pardon, while immigrants with no criminal records face detention and deportation. Under Trump, money and loyalty determine outcomes.

Source: ProPublica

Donald Trump Jr.’s Private DC Club Has Mysterious Ties to an Ex-Cop With a Controversial Past

What Happened: Corporate filings show Sean LoJacono, a former D.C. police officer accused of sexual misconduct during a stop-and-frisk incident, listed as a beneficial owner of the Executive Branch, a private club co-owned by Donald Trump Jr. Though not publicly identified as an owner, his name appears repeatedly in incorporation documents tied to the club and its security arm.

Why It Matters: Another individual accused of sexual misconduct now occupies a position inside Trump’s political orbit. The pattern seems to be consistent: misconduct allegations coincide with access and influence in Trump’s world.

Source: WIRED

Arts commission approves Trump’s plan for White House ballroom

What Happened: Trump-appointed members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts voted 6–0 to approve construction of a 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom after Trump ordered demolition of the East Wing without required reviews or public comment. Final approval moved forward despite pending federal reviews and court scrutiny over whether Congress must authorize the project.

Why It Matters: Trump is reshaping a historic public building through unilateral action while bypassing oversight, public input, and Congress. He is using executive power to override safeguards and convert public space into monuments to himself.

Source: Reuters

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Giant banner of Donald Trump hung at Justice Department headquarters

What Happened: A massive banner of Trump bearing the slogan “Make America Safe Again” was hung on the exterior of the Justice Department headquarters in Washington, DC. The display comes as the regime directs prosecutions and investigations targeting political opponents and places similar Trump banners on other federal buildings.

Why It Matters: Draping the president’s image over the nation’s top law enforcement agency marks the visual collapse of DOJ independence. Personalizing state power around a single leader is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes, where loyalty to the ruler replaces loyalty to the rule of law.

Source: CNN

Trump nominates lawyer from his legal team for appeals court position

What Happened: Trump nominated Justin Smith, a lawyer from his personal legal team, to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Smith represented Trump in the Supreme Court immunity case and in the E. Jean Carroll civil trial, where a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Why It Matters: Elevating another former defense lawyer in Trump’s most consequential cases accelerates court capture and further erodes the boundary between the judiciary and Trump’s personal political interests.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS Opens a Billion-Dollar Tab With Palantir

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security signed a $1 billion blanket purchase agreement allowing DHS agencies, including ICE and CBP, to buy Palantir software without competitive bidding. The deal expands Palantir’s role in immigration surveillance, targeting, and enforcement across the department.

Why It Matters: Palantir is helping build the infrastructure of a growing surveillance state with no real guardrails. Immigrants are the test run, and once the system is normalized, it will expand to everyone.

Source: WIRED

US civil rights agency sues Coca-Cola distributor for excluding men from casino work trip

What Happened: Trump’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Coca-Cola Beverages, alleging sex discrimination after the company hosted a women-only networking retreat in 2024. The lawsuit follows a broader campaign targeting corporate diversity and inclusion programs.

Why It Matters: The federal civil rights agency is spending taxpayer money going after a trip instead of tackling systemic discrimination. Enforcement power is being redirected from protecting workers to enforcing Trump’s ideological agenda.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The price of public life: Judges and other officials doxed, swatted, threatened with death

What Happened: Federal prosecutors charged 126 people in 2025 for threatening public officials, more than triple the rate a decade ago. Supreme Court justices, federal judges, members of Congress, and law enforcement officials report rising doxxing, swatting, and death threats, with hundreds of cases tracked by the U.S. Marshals Service into 2026.

Why It Matters: Threats against judges and officials continue to rise as Trump and his allies repeatedly single out courts and prosecutors. Targeting institutions by name fuels intimidation and weakens judicial independence and the rule of law—strengthening his grip on power.

Source: CBS News

FCC chairman says the agency is investigating ABC’s ‘The View’ over equal time rule

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr confirmed the agency is investigating ABC’s The View over alleged equal-time violations after Democratic candidates appeared on the show. The probe follows narrowed FCC guidance and comes as Trump and his allies escalate pressure on television programs critical of the president.

Why It Matters: Federal regulators are acting as political enforcers to police coverage of Trump. Using licensing authority to scrutinize speech pressures broadcasters and narrows the space for open political debate as part of Trump’s broader campaign against the press.

Source: Associated Press

FBI’s Top Influencers Tout ‘Antifa’ Funding Investigations

What Happened: Kash Patel said the bureau is investigating and arresting individuals accused of funding left-leaning activism under a White House memo targeting “anti-American” ideologies. Appearing with Dan Bongino, Patel claimed the FBI is pursuing alleged financial backers of protests labeled “Antifa,” even where public statements conflict with court records.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is aligning investigations with a presidential executive order that equates dissent with extremism and terrorism. Framing political activism as a funding conspiracy expands ideological policing and increases pressure on lawful protest and nonprofit activity.

Source: TPM

Florida lawmakers vote to rename Palm Beach airport after Trump

What Happened: Florida lawmakers voted to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Trump, advancing the bill despite objections from local officials and residents. The measure now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.

Why It Matters: Renaming a major public airport after a sitting president fuses state power with personal branding and political loyalty. Public infrastructure is being turned into a monument to Trump.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Minnesota judge holds lawyer for DOJ in contempt as tensions flare over immigration cases

What Happened: A federal judge in Minnesota held a Justice Department lawyer in civil contempt for ignoring orders to return identification documents to a man unlawfully detained by ICE. DOJ failed to comply with release and property return orders and transferred the man out of state instead, triggering a $500-per-day fine.

Why It Matters: The executive branch is openly disregarding court orders. When compliance becomes optional, judicial authority weakens, constitutional checks erode, and executive power overrides the rule of law.

Source: CBS News

White House pressure leads universities to cut ties with nonprofit that helps racial minorities

What Happened: Trump officials announced that 31 universities have cut ties with The PhD Project, a nonprofit that helps racial minorities earn doctoral degrees, following a federal civil rights investigation. The Education Department claims the group violates Title VI by restricting participation based on race and warned schools they could lose federal funding.

Why It Matters: The regime is using civil rights law to dismantle diversity pipelines in higher education. Federal funding threats are pressuring universities to abandon programs that expand access to advanced degrees as part of Trump’s broader attack on civil rights.

Source: Associated Press

Trump administration expands ICE authority to detain refugees

What Happened: Trump officials issued a new DHS directive authorizing ICE to detain lawfully admitted refugees one year after arrival while they undergo “re-vetting” before receiving green cards. The policy reverses a 2010 rule that explicitly barred detention or removal based solely on delays in obtaining lawful permanent resident status and comes as ICE detention has surged roughly 75% since Trump returned to power.

Why It Matters: This is a betrayal of refugees the U.S. already vetted, admitted, and promised protection. By redefining compliance as grounds for incarceration, the regime is normalizing preventive detention, expanding ICE’s coercive power, and signaling that no legal status is secure.

Source: Reuters

Federal judge accuses Trump administration of ‘terror’ against immigrants in scathing ruling

What Happened: A federal judge in California issued a scathing ruling accusing Trump officials of terrorizing immigrants, violating court orders, and illegally denying bond hearings to thousands of detainees. Judge Sunshine Sykes cited repeated defiance of judicial rulings, mass due process violations, and referenced the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti as evidence that the regime’s enforcement violence is affecting U.S. citizens.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are repeatedly violating court orders, expanding preventive detention, and disregarding due process. When the regime ignores judicial rulings and continues enforcement anyway, it signals a direct breakdown of constitutional limits on executive power.

Source: Associated Press

Police Investigate ICE Arrest of a Man Who Suffered Severe Head Injuries

What Happened: St. Paul police and the FBI are investigating the January ICE arrest of Alberto Castaneda Mondragon after he suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding. ICE claimed he ran into a wall, while a federal judge and hospital staff questioned that account, and the man alleges agents beat him during the arrest.

Why It Matters: Federal agents continue using violence and inflicting severe injuries while operating without oversight or transparency. Officials then push propaganda that is later contradicted by evidence, further eroding trust in federal law enforcement.

Source: New York Times

HUD rule could push families with undocumented immigrants out of their homes

What Happened: Trump officials proposed a HUD rule barring families with any undocumented member from federally subsidized housing and requiring housing authorities to report tenants to immigration enforcement. Analysts estimate nearly 80,000 people, including about 37,000 U.S. citizen children, could be forced out of their homes.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are turning federal housing policy into an immigration enforcement tool that will drive evictions, family separation, and homelessness. The rule punishes U.S. citizen children and mixed-status families while deflecting responsibility for the housing crisis away from policy failures.

Source: NPR

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DHS admits its website showcasing the ‘worst of the worst’ immigrants was rife with errors

What Happened: DHS admitted its “worst of the worst” immigrant website contained widespread inaccuracies after a CNN review found minor offenses misrepresented as serious crimes. The agency blamed a “glitch” and quietly updated the site after using it for months to justify raids and enforcement actions.

Why It Matters: DHS promoted distorted criminal records to support aggressive immigration enforcement. When federal officials publish inflated claims to justify mass detention and raids, it shows enforcement is driven by propaganda rather than verified facts.

Source: CNN

FBI plans to reduce vetting of some applying to be agents, sources say

What Happened: The FBI plans to fast-track internal employees into special agent roles by removing mandatory interviews and writing assessments, sending candidates who pass an online exam directly to training. The change was ordered under Kash Patel and eliminates long-standing screening requirements for current staff.

Why It Matters: Lowering hiring standards at a federal law enforcement agency will affect investigative quality and institutional integrity. As the bureau is reshaped under Trump’s ideology, recruitment shortcuts will increase politicization and result in long-term damage to professional norms.

Source: Reuters

Labor Secretary’s Husband Barred From the Department After Sexual Assault Reports

What Happened: Multiple women alleged they were sexually assaulted at the Labor Department by Shawn DeRemer, the husband of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. He has not been charged but was barred from headquarters as MPD and the department’s inspector general investigate, with at least one incident captured on security video.

Why It Matters: Allegations of sexual assault inside a Cabinet agency, involving the secretary’s spouse, underscore a pattern of abuse, protection, and impunity at the highest levels of government. As civil rights enforcement is hollowed out, even basic workplace safety inside federal buildings is collapsing.

Source: New York Times

US CDC cancels February vaccine adviser meeting; no new one set yet

What Happened: The CDC canceled its February meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, with no new date set, as RFK Jr. continues reshaping federal vaccine policy. The move follows Kennedy’s purge of all 17 committee members, cuts to mRNA research, and unilateral rollbacks of childhood vaccine recommendations without advisory votes.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr.’s long record of vaccine conspiracies increases the risk of lower vaccination rates, preventable illness, and avoidable deaths, while weakening public trust in federal health institutions and long established immunization programs.

Source: Reuters

Mass departures from Justice Dept. are boon for law firms, legal groups and political campaigns

What Happened: More than 5,000 Justice Department employees have resigned, retired, or been purged during Trump’s second term, including prosecutors connected to Jan. 6 and other Trump-related cases. Many former officials are moving into private practice, congressional roles, or political advocacy as senior ranks thin.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge is weakening federal law enforcement by pushing out experienced prosecutors and consolidating control under the White House. Replacing institutional expertise with loyalty will result in long-term damage to prosecutorial independence.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump appears ready to attack Iran as U.S. strike force takes shape

What Happened: Trump officials are assembling a major strike force in the Middle East, including the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group, as officials say an extended assault on Iran could be days away.

Why It Matters: Trump is edging toward a full-scale Middle East war, risking a conflict far larger than last year’s strikes. The push for regime change—without plans for the aftermath, clear objectives, or congressional authorization—combined with an accelerating military buildup, points toward another imminent endless war.

Source: Washington Post

Trump Voices ‘Total’ Endorsement for Hungary’s Premier Orban

What Happened: Trump offered his “complete and total” endorsement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as Orban campaigns for a fifth term while trailing in polls. The endorsement followed praise from senior U.S. officials and immediately affected market reaction in Hungary.

Why It Matters: Trump is backing Putin’s proxy who has weakened institutions and consolidated power over the past few decades. His endorsement underscores that the U.S. now sides with authoritarians aligned with Moscow.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump changed mind on Chagos deal ‘after UK blocked use of Diego Garcia for Iran strikes’

What Happened: Trump reversed his stance on the UK’s Chagos Islands agreement after Britain refused to allow U.S. use of Diego Garcia for a pre-emptive strike on Iran. Officials said Trump tied basing access to broader military planning related to Iran’s nuclear program.

Why It Matters: Trump is linking alliance agreements to support for potential military action. Pressuring allies over base access shifts U.S. foreign policy toward coercion and increases instability inside longstanding security partnerships.

Source: The Guardian

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

With ‘Tremendous’ Deals at Stake, Trump Is Bringing Russia in From the Cold

What Happened: A Texas investor with ties to the Trump family signed an agreement with Russian energy company Novatek to explore liquefied natural gas development in Alaska. The deal marks one of the first known U.S.–Russia business arrangements since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and follows Kremlin outreach promoting major investment opportunities.

Why It Matters: Russia is still waging its genocidal war against Ukraine, and Trump is signaling that sanctions can be lifted if the deals are right. Reopening business with Russian companies weakens Western pressure and provides more cover for Russia to continue its genocidal war with impunity.

Source: New York Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Oil prices surge ahead of possible US attack on Iran

What Happened: Oil prices rose more than 7% over two days as the U.S. expanded its military presence in the Middle East and Trump said a strike on Iran could come within 10 days. Brent crude climbed to roughly $71 a barrel amid fears of disruption near the Strait of Hormuz.

Why It Matters: Escalation with Iran threatens a chokepoint that carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Trump’s threat of military action is driving up energy costs, fuel inflation, and risks dragging the U.S. into another endless war.

Source: ABC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Conservative Georgia town pushes back against ICE detention center: ‘We are Americans after all’

What Happened: Officials and residents in Social Circle, Georgia — a mostly MAGA town — are pushing back against federal plans to convert a massive warehouse into an ICE detention center holding up to 10,000 people. Local leaders say ICE moved ahead without consultation.

Source: The Guardian

Trump admin restores Philadelphia slavery exhibit after judge set Friday deadline

What Happened: Trump officials began restoring the President’s House slavery exhibit in Philadelphia after a federal judge ordered it reinstated by a Friday deadline. The Interior Department simultaneously appealed the ruling and sought an emergency stay, arguing it should be allowed to keep the exhibit removed.

Source: ABC News

Veterans sue over Trump’s planned 250-foot arch, citing cemetery views

What Happened: Three Vietnam War veterans and a historic preservationist sued to block construction of a proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery. The suit argues the structure would disrupt historic sight lines and proceed without congressional approval or required federal reviews.

Source: Washington Post

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

