Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly were among the Democratic lawmakers targeted by federal prosecutors after recording a video informing troops that they could refuse illegal orders.Credit...Eric Lee for The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 billion+ — Estimated wealth boost from Trump family crypto ventures since Trump returned to office

$5.4 billion — ICE contract spending tracked in the POGO investigation

70% — Share of ICE contract dollars flowing to just 10 companies

$190 million — Crypto super PAC war chest used to purge regulation-friendly primaries

0.02% — Share of 50 million+ voter registrations tied to noncitizen referrals (per internal review cited)

52 — Federal court orders DOJ acknowledged violating in New Jersey immigration cases

85% — Staffing purge at DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties

90%+ — Cuts to the Immigration Detention Ombudsman’s office

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Denaturalization is becoming a policy tool — How far will the regime go in turning voting reviews into pipelines for stripping citizenship and deporting naturalized Americans?

The DOJ is being used for retaliation — What pretext case will be launched next to intimidate lawmakers, troops, or whistleblowers?

Election offices are being targeted — Will ballot seizures and “integrity” probes become a normalized federal tactic?

Observation is being criminalized — How aggressively will DHS stretch obstruction laws to silence journalists and legal observers?

Civil rights oversight has been gutted — How widespread will abuses become without meaningful internal accountability?

The Pentagon is facing ideological capture — Will sectarian access translate into personnel decisions and policy shifts?

Regulatory safeguards are being weakened — Which agency is next to slash standards?

Taiwan is being treated as negotiable — Does delaying arms sales signal that U.S. security commitments are conditional, and will Congress step in to reassert deterrence?

Iran war preparations are accelerating — How close is the Trump regime to starting an endless war without clear authorization?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Voter Fraud as a Pretext — Isolated and statistically negligible allegations are being leveraged to justify surveillance, denaturalization reviews, ballot seizures, and expanded federal intrusion into election administration.

Rule of Law Breakdown — Systematic violations of court orders transform judicial oversight into a formality, eroding constitutional checks as federal agencies test how far defiance can go without consequence.

Growing Surveillance State — Rapid cloud expansion, AI analysis, and data integration are constructing a scalable domestic monitoring architecture while transparency, guardrails, and civil liberties protections are simultaneously dismantled.

Secrecy Through Criminalization — Observers, journalists, and legal monitors are being reframed as obstructors, insulating enforcement actions from scrutiny and weakening First Amendment protections in practice.

Ideological Capture of the Military — Granting sectarian actors influence inside the Pentagon blurs the line between church and state, embedding partisan theology into institutions meant to remain constitutionally neutral.

Public Safety as Leverage — Disaster relief, emergency deployments, and federal aid are increasingly treated as bargaining chips, with service conditioned on political alignment rather than public need.

Allied Trust Erosion — Delayed arms packages, unilateral digital offensives, and performative “peace boards” signal to allies that U.S. commitments are negotiable, weakening deterrence and empowering adversaries.

Escalating ICE Violations — Rising deaths in custody, escalating use of force, and unchecked detention conditions are foreseeable outcomes of a system designed to prioritize cruelty, volume, speed, and control over basic rights and law.

🔥 In Corruption News

ICE, Inc.: The Top Companies Profiting from Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: According to an investigation, ICE’s top contractors saw massive revenue spikes during Trump’s second term, with several companies more than tripling earnings after donating to Trump-aligned PACs, lobbying on legislation that tripled ICE’s budget, or hiring former ICE officials. Nearly 70% of ICE’s $5.4 billion in contract spending now flows to just 10 companies, including Palantir, CSI Aviation, GEO Group, and CoreCivic.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement has become a corruption driven profit engine for Trump loyalists and politically connected firms. As deportations, detention deaths, and surveillance expand, public funds reward harsher enforcement and insider access—at the expense of civil rights, accountability, and public safety.

Source: POGO

Crypto super PAC wades into Illinois House primaries

What Happened: A crypto-funded super PAC with a $190 million war chest launched seven-figure ad buys to defeat Illinois Democratic primary candidates who backed state-level crypto regulations, targeting lawmakers including Sen. Robert Peters and Rep. La Shawn Ford.

Why It Matters: As Congress debates national crypto rules, the industry is preemptively attempting to purge critics through super PAC spending—turning primaries into mechanisms for corporate compliance and further hollowing out democratic accountability.

Source: Politico

Trump Family Crypto Bash Convenes Wall Street’s New Believers

What Happened: Wall Street executives, regulators, and regime officials gathered at Mar-a-Lago for a crypto conference hosted by the Trump family’s platform, World Liberty Financial. Attendees included Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Nasdaq and NYSE leaders, and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, as Trump family crypto ventures added more than $1 billion to their wealth since Trump returned to office.

Why It Matters: The convergence of regulators, financiers, and Trump insiders inside a private Trump venue collapses the line between governance and self-enrichment. Crypto regulation is increasingly shaped by access, loyalty, and financial favor—embedding corruption directly into policymaking.

Source: Bloomberg

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

A Case Against 6 Democrats Lacked Urgency. Then Came a Swift Bid for an Indictment.

What Happened: Federal prosecutors abruptly sought indictments against six Democratic lawmakers after Trump demanded sedition charges over a video reminding service members they could refuse illegal orders. A grand jury quickly rejected the case after earlier indications that it lacked legal merit.

Why It Matters: As institutional guardrails weaken, the Justice Department is increasingly being used as a tool of intimidation and retribution—forcing prosecutors to choose between professional integrity and carrying out Trump’s retaliation and extremist agenda.

Source: New York Times

Administration Targets Noncitizen Voting, Despite Finding It Rare

What Happened: Trump officials directed Homeland Security Investigations to review all past and closed cases of alleged “noncitizen voting,” including scrutiny of immigrants who later became naturalized citizens. The push comes despite internal findings showing no evidence of widespread fraud, with referrals amounting to roughly 0.02% of nearly 50 million voter registrations reviewed.

Why It Matters: Trump’s latest move lays the groundwork for voter intimidation, denaturalization, and deportation—normalizing federal interference, ballot seizures like the FBI’s raid in Georgia, and law enforcement intimidation as tools to try and manipulate the midterms.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI election probe lacks 'faintest possibility of probable cause,' Fulton County says in court filing

What Happened: Fulton County, Georgia, told a federal court the FBI’s January seizure of 2020 election ballots lacked probable cause, citing omissions, reliance on discredited claims, and findings from years of audits and court rulings showing no criminal conduct. Officials say the raid stemmed from a referral tied to a Trump-aligned attorney promoting debunked “fraud” narratives.

Why It Matters: The filing underscores how federal law enforcement is being pulled into baseless pursuits years after the fact. Raiding a local election office without credible evidence threatens election administration, fuels disinformation, and normalizes the use of federal power to interfere in elections.

Source: ABC News

The Justice Department is not acting like it used to, criminal defense lawyers note

What Happened: Criminal defense lawyers launched a case tracker documenting what they describe as irregular, politically driven DOJ prosecutions under Trump, highlighting weak cases, aggressive legal theories, and repeated acquittals or dismissals by judges and juries.

Why It Matters: When grand juries and judges stop giving prosecutors the benefit of the doubt, it signals a crisis of credibility inside the Justice Department. Defense attorneys warn that the DOJ is eroding the rule of law by pursuing politicized cases that weaken institutional legitimacy and undermine fair prosecution standards.

Source: NPR

ICE reliance on Microsoft technology surged amid immigration crackdown, documents show

What Happened: Leaked documents show ICE more than tripled the data it stores in Microsoft’s Azure cloud in late 2025, reaching nearly 1,400 terabytes as arrests, deportations, and surveillance expanded. The buildup coincided with a $75 billion budget increase and wider deployment of AI tools to analyze images, video, and text.

Why It Matters: Mass surveillance infrastructure is being scaled at speed alongside aggressive enforcement. Private tech firms are supplying the backbone for expanded state power while distancing themselves from responsibility as civil rights violations mount.

Source: The Guardian

Officials Violated More than 50 Court Orders in New Jersey, Justice Dept. Tells Judge

What Happened: The Justice Department acknowledged violating at least 52 federal court orders in New Jersey immigration cases, including illegal detainee transfers and missed deadlines, following a court-mandated review. Judges across the country report similar patterns as detainees were deported or moved despite explicit judicial bans.

Why It Matters: Open defiance of court orders signals a breakdown of the rule of law. As immigration enforcement accelerates, the regime is treating judicial oversight as optional—forcing courts to consider contempt and exposing a constitutional crisis between the executive branch and the judiciary.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Hegseth invited Christian nationalist Doug Wilson to preach at Pentagon

What Happened: Pete Hegseth invited Christian nationalist pastor Doug Wilson to lead a worship service at the Pentagon, where he preached to military personnel and prayed for a Christian “great awakening.” Wilson has defended Christian enslavement as biblically justified, opposed women’s voting rights, promoted patriarchal theology, and openly advocates turning the U.S. into a Christian nation.

Why It Matters: Hosting an extremist religious figure inside the Defense Department erodes church–state separation and signals ideological capture of the military. Using official facilities and personnel for sectarian worship raises constitutional concerns and aligns federal power with Christian nationalist ideology.

Source: Washington Post

US agency sought transcript of Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime performance

What Happened: The FCC requested transcripts of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance after a Republican lawmaker claimed it may have violated indecency rules, following complaints about Spanish-language lyrics. An FCC commissioner later said the review found no violations and no basis for further action.

Why It Matters: Federal regulators are being pulled into Trump’s policing of language and expression. The episode reflects growing political pressure to weaponize regulatory agencies against artists, broadcasters, and speech that Trump and his inner circle deem unacceptable.

Source: Reuters

Leaked Email Suggests Ring Plans to Expand ‘Search Party’ Surveillance Beyond Dogs

What Happened: A leaked internal email shows Ring’s CEO described the AI-powered “Search Party” feature as launched “first for finding dogs,” signaling plans to expand it into broader crime detection. The system links neighborhood Ring cameras and runs AI searches by default, creating a private surveillance network.

Why It Matters: What began as a pet-recovery feature is being repurposed into permanent surveillance infrastructure. As private tech companies develop this monitoring, the line between consumer devices and mass surveillance disappears—raising the question of how long before these systems are routinely enlisted to assist the government’s expanding surveillance state.

Source: 404 Media

The Trump administration is increasingly trying to criminalize observing ICE

What Happened: Federal immigration agents are detaining, threatening, and in some cases assaulting people who legally observe and document ICE activity, accusing them of “impeding” investigations despite no physical interference. In Minneapolis, observers report guns drawn, windows smashed, prolonged detentions, and threats of prosecution for constitutionally protected conduct.

Why It Matters: Criminalizing observation is about secrecy and intimidation and a violation of the First Amendment. By stretching obstruction statutes to target witnesses, the regime is attempting to shield ICE operations from public scrutiny, chilling free speech, and undermining constitutional oversight.

Source: NPR

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Cambodian national dies in ICE custody in Indiana

What Happened: ICE reported that Lorth Sim, a 59-year-old Cambodian national and longtime U.S. resident, was found unresponsive and died at the Miami Correctional Facility in Indiana. His death is at least the seventh in ICE custody in 2026, as detention populations hit record levels under Trump’s expanded crackdown.

Why It Matters: Deaths in ICE custody are rising as detention populations surge beyond capacity. The mounting toll exposes systemic failures in medical care, oversight, and accountability—reflecting widespread human rights violations within an enforcement system operating at scale with no transparency.

Source: Reuters

Journalists Arrested in Cameroon While Reporting on Trump’s Secretive Deportation Program

What Happened: Four journalists, including an Associated Press reporter, and a lawyer were detained by Cameroonian police while investigating a secretive U.S. deportation program sending migrants to Cameroon. Detainees said the AP reporter was struck, equipment was seized, and authorities cited “sensitive government information” as justification before releasing all five.

Why It Matters: The arrests expose the lengths taken to shield Trump’s global operations from scrutiny. As migrants protected by U.S. courts are quietly expelled to third countries, press intimidation abroad becomes part of enforcing secrecy and suppressing accountability.

Source: New York Times

ICE officials knew use of force was rising well before Minneapolis shootings

What Happened: Internal ICE emails show leadership knew by March 2025 that officer use of force had surged, with incidents nearly quadrupling in the first two months of Trump’s term. Despite reports of tasings, smashed vehicles, serious injuries, and deaths, DHS failed to intervene or curb the escalation.

Why It Matters: ICE leadership was aware months before fatal shootings that violent incidents were spiking dramatically, but failed to curb them, prioritizing prosecutions and propaganda over restraining violence—helping lay the groundwork for catastrophic outcomes like the 2 Minneapolis murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Source: Politico

‘A State of Panic’: Native Americans Left in the Dark Weeks After ICE Arrests

What Happened: Tribal leaders say ICE detained multiple Native Americans during Minneapolis operations, including four Oglala Sioux Tribe members, yet weeks later, DHS has provided no names, records, or confirmation of their status or whereabouts. Agencies have not explained whether detainees were U.S. citizens or how treaty protections were bypassed.

Why It Matters: ICE’s refusal to account for detained Native Americans has triggered fear across Indigenous communities and raised serious treaty and civil rights concerns. The silence underscores an enforcement system operating without transparency, safeguards, or accountability.

Source: TIME

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DHS Axed Its Civil Rights Staff—And Opened the Door to a Major Lawsuit

What Happened: DHS purged staffing at its Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties by roughly 85% and cut the Immigration Detention Ombudsman’s office by more than 90%, leaving ICE oversight effectively hollowed out. Former officials and legal experts warn that the agency is now failing to comply with federal disability law as disabled detainees report denial of medical care, interpreters, and mobility support.

Why It Matters: With enforcement expanding and oversight dismantled, DHS is operating without meaningful civil rights safeguards. The staffing purge increases the risk of systemic disability discrimination, preventable harm, and large-scale litigation as ICE detention conditions deteriorate without accountability.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump officials limit FEMA travel to disaster areas amid funding lapse, emails show

What Happened: DHS halted nearly all employee travel during a funding lapse, including FEMA disaster deployments, according to internal emails obtained by The Washington Post. The order disrupted the movement of staff supporting at least 14 active disaster declarations, an unusual break from past shutdown practice, where disaster travel remained exempt.

Why It Matters: Blocking disaster deployments undermines emergency response and recovery at a moment of active crises. Tying FEMA operations to immigration standoffs politicizes disaster relief and puts lives and property at risk.

Source: Washington Post

FDA will drop two-study requirement for new drug approvals, aiming to speed access

What Happened: The FDA announced it will end its longstanding requirement that new drugs be supported by two independent studies, moving to a default standard of a single trial to accelerate approvals. The shift aligns with Trump’s broader push for faster reviews, shorter timelines, and greater use of AI in regulatory decisions.

Why It Matters: Weakening evidentiary standards increases the risk of unsafe or ineffective drugs reaching Americans. As regulatory guardrails erode, public health protections are being traded for political priorities and industry pressure.

Source: Associated Press

Workplace Inspections by OSHA Dropped Over a Six-Month Period of 2025

What Happened: Data released by Sen. Elizabeth Warren shows OSHA conducted roughly 20% fewer workplace inspections in late 2025 than the same period in 2024, alongside a 42% drop in findings of “willful violations.” The decline follows Trump’s rollbacks of safety rules, office closures, and weakened construction and equipment standards.

Why It Matters: Reduced inspections and enforcement mean greater risk of serious injuries and deaths on the job. As safety regulations are scaled back and oversight wanes, employers face less accountability, shifting the costs of deregulation onto workers’ health and lives.

Source: New York Times

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump meets with top Iran advisers as war threat grows

What Happened: Trump convened senior advisers to review stalled nuclear talks with Iran as U.S. military assets surged in the region. Reporting indicates that Trump is actively preparing for the possibility of major military action against Iran.

Why It Matters: Trump is edging toward a full-scale Middle East war, risking a conflict far larger than last year’s limited strikes. The push for regime change—without plans for the aftermath, clear objectives, or congressional authorization—combined with an accelerating military buildup, points toward another endless war.

Source: Axios

US plans online portal to bypass content bans in Europe and elsewhere

What Happened: The State Department is developing a website, reportedly hosted at freedom.gov, designed to let users abroad access content banned under local laws, including extremist material. Officials discussed adding VPN-style tools to mask user locations and bypass European digital regulations.

Why It Matters: This directly attacks allied laws to legitimize extremist content and turbocharge disinformation. It weaponizes “free speech” as a geopolitical tool, undermining democratic norms and spreading instability far beyond U.S. borders.

Source: Reuters

U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan in Limbo Amid Pressure Campaign From China

What Happened: A major U.S. arms package for Taiwan has been delayed after Xi Jinping urged Trump to pause approval during a recent phone call. The deal, expected to include Patriot missile interceptors, has not been sent to Congress.

Why It Matters: Delaying arms sales under Chinese pressure signals weakness on Taiwan at a moment of heightened regional risk. It hands Beijing leverage, erodes deterrence, and tells adversaries that U.S. commitments are negotiable.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Major European allies decline to join first meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace

What Happened: The EU, UK, Germany, France, Canada, and the Vatican declined to attend the inaugural meeting of Trump’s “Board of Peace,” citing concerns over its mandate, funding, and legitimacy. The White House framed the summit as a fundraising event, with Trump claiming $5 billion pledged for Gaza reconstruction despite stalled aid.

Why It Matters: The boycott undercuts Trump’s attempt to present the board as a credible peace mechanism and exposes deep skepticism among key allies. With Gaza’s crisis ongoing, the initiative is functioning more as political theater rather than serious diplomacy.

Source: The Guardian

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Could Witkoff be ousted from Ukraine talks? Senators hear 'chatter' of Russian deals

What Happened: U.S. senators visiting Odesa acknowledged growing concern that Russia may have floated private business deals to Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, or Trump family members during Ukraine negotiations. While Congress has not moved to remove Witkoff, lawmakers confirmed scrutiny is increasing following reports of a Kremlin-backed economic proposal tied to Putin’s wallet, Kirill Dmitriev.

Why It Matters: Russia is dangling business deals and financial incentives to Trump and his inner circle. In return, Trump has provided cover for Moscow to continue its genocidal war after he and his envoys failed to force Ukraine’s surrender.

Source: Kyiv Independent

Ukraine’s Neighbors Threaten to Cut Off Energy Supplies

What Happened: Hungary and Slovakia threatened to cut off electricity and diesel supplies to Ukraine after a disruption to the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline, which Kyiv says was caused by a Russian strike. Both countries accused Ukraine of delaying repairs while continuing to import Russian oil themselves.

Why It Matters: Acting as Russia’s proxies, Hungary and Slovakia are exploiting winter shortages and amplifying Kremlin propaganda while assisting in Russia’s ongoing genocidal war against Ukraine—fracturing European unity in the process.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Russia's hybrid warfare rattles Poland and NATO

What Happened: Polish authorities say a November 2025 explosion damaged a key rail line used for passenger travel and military aid to Ukraine, narrowly avoiding a derailment. Officials believe Russian intelligence recruited “disposable agents” via Telegram to carry out the attack as part of its broader shadow war operations.

Why It Matters: These attacks are calibrated to stay below open war while testing NATO’s red lines and eroding public confidence in state security. As sabotage, drone incursions, and cyberattacks intensify, Russia is pushing toward a crisis that could force an Article 5 test—if NATO still exists in any meaningful form.

Source: NPR

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Fed Minutes Reveal Little Appetite for Rate Cuts

What Happened: Federal Reserve minutes show officials favor holding rates steady and see insufficient progress on inflation, with some open to further hikes. The benchmark rate remains at 3.5%–3.75%, with no urgency to resume cuts.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump’s immigration siege is rattling hospitality industry, workers say

What Happened: Trump’s immigration crackdown is driving job losses and slumping tourism in hospitality, where nearly one-third of workers are immigrants. Employment fell by 98,000 in 2025, tourism revenue dropped $1.2 billion, and international visitors declined by 2.5 million amid ICE enforcement and visa restrictions.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is directly damaging a major U.S. industry. Trump’s fear-based policy is spreading economic harm beyond immigrant communities, accelerating job losses and regional slowdowns.

Source: The Guardian

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

US judge sets Friday deadline for Trump administration to restore slavery exhibit in Philadelphia

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to restore a National Park Service exhibit documenting the nine people enslaved by George Washington at his Philadelphia residence, setting a Friday deadline despite a Justice Department appeal. The exhibit was abruptly removed as part of a broader rollback of historical content related to slavery, Native Americans, and LGBTQ+ history at federal sites.

Source: Associated Press

Public health and green groups sue EPA over repeal of rule supporting climate protections

What Happened: A coalition of health and environmental groups sued the EPA after it revoked the 2009 endangerment finding that declared greenhouse gases a threat to public health and welfare. The repeal wipes out federal emissions standards for cars and trucks and jeopardizes climate regulations for power plants and oil and gas facilities.

Source: Associated Press

California, Colorado and Washington sue Trump administration to unlock funding for clean energy projects

What Happened: California, Colorado, and Washington sued Trump to force the release of congressionally approved funding for clean energy projects blocked under a rollback of climate-focused laws, including the Inflation Reduction Act. California alone lost $1.2 billion earmarked for a hydrogen energy initiative intended to replace fossil fuels in transportation and utilities.

Source: Reuters

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Leave a comment

For more, don’t miss my latest investigation and article…