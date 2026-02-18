Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

penny howell
6h

Just reading line after line after line about all these devastating effects that are happening is truly depressing. I am a realist. I get it. I also read tons of other substacks. I know it is hard to find any light in this dark tunnel but I just cannot continue to read this. It is like there is little hope. And I guess I need some kind of hope

Politics And Aphrodisiacs
6h

Since when is it okay to deport a critically ill 2 month old baby who is also no doubt an American citizen? From what I’ve read the baby, parents, and under 2 year old sister were all dropped off at the Mexican border. She was likely an American citizen too. This baby belongs in an American hospital obtaining care and the horrid detention facility this family was forced to exist in closed. The cruelty of it all is astounding and yet another reason why the American public has grown to hate everything about the Trump regime.

