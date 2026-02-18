Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and Homeland Security Investigations officers search inside a car during a traffic stop on Aug. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. While D.C. doesn’t have a 287(g) agreement, MPD officers can cooperate with federal immigration enforcement agencies. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1.5 billion — Eric Trump–linked investment connected to the XTEND–JFB merger

1,400+ — Active ICE 287(g) agreements nationwide, more than any previous administration

1,100+ — New 287(g) agreements signed in 2025 alone

37 million — Voters whose data has been handed to DOJ under “confidential” agreements

99% — Collapse in U.S. military aid to Ukraine during Trump’s first year back in office

$1 billion+ — Revenue generated by Trump family–linked crypto ventures since January

10× — Increase in Coast Guard deportation flights under Kristi Noem

11 killed — People killed in the latest coordinated U.S. boat strikes

144 — Deaths from Hegseth’s extrajudicial strikes

6+ — Senior Trump officials appearing in the Epstein files

20% — Share of global oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz temporarily disrupted

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Local police federalized through ICE task forces — When does community policing fully collapse into deportation enforcement and a police state?

Whistleblowers targeted under DHS scrutiny — Will retaliation intensify as GAO investigations close in?

Media consolidation accelerates — How much independent journalism can survive regulatory pressure and billionaire takeovers aligned with Trump?

Military assets redirected to immigration enforcement — When does domestic policing fully militarize?

Backchannel concessions to Russia surface — What Trump-Putin business deals is Ukraine being traded away behind closed doors?

Children and families caught in deportation dragnet — How many more cases of this cruelty before courts intervene?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Kleptocracy as Governance — Public office has been converted into a private revenue engine for Trump, his family, and cronies, with policy access, regulatory relief, and federal decisions increasingly intertwined with personal enrichment.

Immigration Enforcement as Internal Policing — ICE and DHS are evolving into a nationwide system of surveillance, intimidation, and coercive control, extending far beyond border management into workplaces and communities.

Test Case Authoritarianism — Immigrants serve as the proving ground, but the enforcement architecture being normalized — mass data collection, expedited removals, and militarized raids — is structured to expand to everyone.

Weaponized Federal Power — Agencies are being used to punish dissent, relitigate settled facts, and enforce political loyalty, erasing the line between independent governance and partisan retaliation.

Civil Rights as Liability — Protections once treated as democratic guardrails are recast as obstacles and steadily dismantled across government, business, and education.

Militarization of Civil Services — Military assets and emergency authorities are redirected from disaster response and public safety toward enforcement missions and politically driven operational targets.

Managed Media Compliance — Regulatory leverage, ownership pressure, and strategic access are accelerating self-censorship, hollowing out independent journalism without the need for formal bans.

🔥 In Corruption News

Goldman, Nasdaq CEOs to headline Mar-a-Lago crypto ‘forum’ hosted by Don Jr. and Eric Trump

What Happened: Top Wall Street executives and federal officials are set to headline a crypto forum at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, organized by Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial and hosted by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The event places regulators, lawmakers, and major financial firms inside a Trump family crypto venture that has generated more than $1 billion since Trump returned to office.

Why It Matters: When policy discussions unfold at a president’s private business, financial influence and personal profit collide. Bringing regulators and industry leaders into a family-owned venue tied to a lucrative crypto venture deepens conflicts of interest and blurs the boundary between public office and private gain.

Trump family business files for trademark rights on any airports using the president’s name

What Happened: The Trump Organization filed trademark applications seeking exclusive rights to use Trump’s name on airports and related services, amid active proposals to rename public airports after him. The filings cover everything from terminal services to merchandise and were submitted while Trump remains in office.

Why It Matters: A sitting president’s company moving to lock down trademark control over public infrastructure turns civic space into a private asset. Even without immediate revenue, asserting ownership over government symbols embeds self-dealing into public life, as part of Trump’s never-ending corruption.

Eric Trump invests in Israeli drone maker XTEND's merger with Florida construction firm

What Happened: Eric Trump is investing in a $1.5 billion merger between Israeli drone maker XTEND and Florida-based JFB Construction Holdings, a deal that will take the military drone company public. The investment comes as XTEND supplies AI-enabled drone systems to the U.S. Department of Defense and allied militaries, and as the Trump family rapidly expands business ventures following Trump’s return to office.

Why It Matters: Trump’s family investments in military and surveillance companies create a clear conflict between private profit and national security policy. When defense spending and conflict decisions come from the White House, financial interests and war policy become intertwined.

At least half a dozen top Trump administration officials appear in the Jeffrey Epstein files

What Happened: Justice Department records show that at least six senior Trump officials appear in the Jeffrey Epstein files, with ties ranging from isolated emails to sustained contact over several years. Trump is referenced thousands of times in the documents, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has acknowledged visiting Epstein’s island.

Why It Matters: This regime includes multiple senior officials who appear in the Epstein files and remain in power. Unlike in Europe, where the files have led to resignations and investigations, those named in the U.S. continue to serve—underscoring the lack of accountability as Trump calls all of this a hoax.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

“Confidential” Agreements Show Trump Administration’s Plans for States’ Voter Data

What Happened: Trump officials obtained full voter files from at least 10 states, covering more than 37 million voters, through secret “confidential” agreements with the Justice Department. The agreements allow DOJ to analyze state voter rolls, order removals within 45 days, provide minimal data security protections, and permit sensitive voter data to be shared with outside contractors.

Why It Matters: By demanding mass voter data, bypassing state authority, and pushing removals that may violate federal law, the regime is laying the groundwork for voter purges, election interference, and large-scale data abuse—undermining both election integrity and voter privacy.

Little-used ICE agreements with local police have exploded under Trump

What Happened: Trump officials massively expanded ICE’s 287(g) program, deputizing local police to enforce federal immigration law. ICE now reports more than 1,400 active agreements across 40 states, with over 1,100 signed in 2025 alone following Trump’s order directing DHS to “maximize” their use.

Why It Matters: Immigrants are the test case, but the machinery being built—expanded surveillance, federalized policing, and weakened due process—won’t stop there. Once normalized, these tactics will spread, eroding civil rights, encouraging racial profiling, and blurring the line between local policing and unchecked federal authority.

Maryland bans partnerships with ICE, citing ‘unaccountable agents’

What Happened: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed emergency legislation banning all state and local law enforcement partnerships with ICE, immediately terminating nine active 287(g) agreements. The move ends cooperation that allowed local police and sheriffs to assist in federal immigration arrests.

Why It Matters: Ending 287(g) agreements stops federal immigration agents from embedding themselves in local policing. When lawless agents operate without clear oversight or consequences for misconduct, communities are left exposed to aggressive tactics with no protection or recourse.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

New subpoenas issued in inquiry on response to 2016 Russian election interference, AP sources say

What Happened: The Justice Department issued new subpoenas targeting former intelligence and law enforcement officials involved in assessing Russia’s attack in the 2016 election. Former CIA Director John Brennan has been informed he is a target, despite multiple investigations already confirming Russian interference to help elect Trump.

Why It Matters: By reopening settled intelligence findings to target perceived political enemies, Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department to rewrite the history of Russia’s 2016 election attack that benefited his campaign and helped put him in office—while intimidating officials who defended America.

Fulton County accuses Justice Department of misleading the judge who approved elections office search warrant

What Happened: Fulton County officials say DOJ omitted key facts and misled a judge to secure an FBI warrant to seize 2020 election ballots, relying on routine errors already investigated and cleared of wrongdoing. The county says prosecutors withheld prior findings and leaned on witnesses tied to election denial efforts.

Why It Matters: These selective disclosures and aggressive raids look like a test run for the upcoming election—probing how far Trump can go in seizing voting machines and ballots.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Stephen Colbert says CBS blocked interview with Texas Democrat over FCC concerns

What Happened: Stephen Colbert said CBS lawyers blocked an on-air interview with Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, citing fear of violating the FCC’s “equal time” rule. Colbert accused the network of preemptive censorship driven by pressure from Trump’s FCC.

Why It Matters: As a Trump loyalist continues to weaponize obscure FCC rules, networks are increasingly suppressing political speech to avoid retaliation—turning government pressure into a chilling effect on press freedom long before courts ever get involved.

Trump administration is erasing history and science at national parks, lawsuit argues

What Happened: Conservation, scientific, and civil rights groups sued Trump, alleging National Park Service directives ordered the removal or censorship of exhibits addressing slavery, Indigenous displacement, civil rights, climate change, and LGBTQ+ history.

Why It Matters: Trump is using executive power to suppress factual history and science at federally controlled sites, enforcing an ideological agenda on public knowledge. This mirrors authoritarian “Ministry of Truth” tactics designed to control memory, erase marginalized communities, and rewrite the national narrative.

Paramount is mangling CBS — and CNN may be next

What Happened: Warner Bros. Discovery reopened talks with Paramount as Trump allies maneuver to consolidate control over major media companies. Journalists report spiked interviews, tighter editorial controls, leadership shakeups, and growing pressure tied to regulatory retaliation.

Why It Matters: By using regulatory power to reward friendly ownership and punish dissent, Trump is turning capitulation into a business strategy—eroding press independence and replicating authoritarian models that hollow out democratic media from the inside.

U.S. Air Force VIP fleet being repainted in Trump's preferred palette, sources say

What Happened: The U.S. Air Force began repainting presidential and VIP aircraft in Trump’s preferred color scheme, replacing the Kennedy-era design across Air Force One, Air Force Two, and other executive planes. The directive applies to newly refurbished aircraft, including planes converted for presidential use.

Why It Matters: Imposing a president’s personal branding on national symbols erodes institutional norms and turns public infrastructure into an extension of Trump’s personal identity and authority—hallmarks of authoritarian rule.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

What Happened: Two-month-old Juan Nicolas, detained with his mother at the Dilley South Texas Family Residential Center, was hospitalized after repeated respiratory emergencies and diagnosed with bronchitis, including an episode in which he became unresponsive. Despite warnings from Rep. Joaquin Castro that the facility lacked adequate medical staffing, the infant was discharged and returned to ICE custody as an immigration judge ordered his mother deported without specifying when or where.

Why It Matters: Sending a critically ill 2-month-old back to immigration custody exposes the cruelty at the core of this system—and forces a reckoning with how far the country is willing to go when it places infants in grave danger.

Goldman Sachs Plans to Scrap DEI Criteria for Its Board

What Happened: Goldman Sachs plans to remove race, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other DEI factors from its board selection criteria following pressure from a conservative activist group. The decision follows Trump’s executive order directing federal agencies to investigate corporate DEI programs, accelerating a broader corporate retreat from diversity commitments.

Why It Matters: Trump’s weaponization of federal power is pushing major institutions to preemptively abandon DEI, entrenching ideological conformity and signaling that civil rights protections are now liabilities under Trump’s regime.

Agreements that allow local police to work with ICE skyrocket

What Happened: Agreements deputizing local police to enforce federal immigration law have surged under Trump’s second term, with 1,168 agencies now participating—up from 135 under Biden and 150 at the end of Trump’s first term. The revived ICE “task force” model incentivizes departments with funding, equipment, and overtime, effectively folding municipal policing into federal deportation operations.

Why It Matters: By turning local police into ICE agents, the regime is spreading fear, encouraging racial profiling, eroding public trust and due process, and normalizing a parallel enforcement system that blurs constitutional limits.

A teacher who ‘made you feel like you mattered’ was killed near her school after a man fleeing ICE crashed a car into hers

What Happened: Linda Davis, a special education teacher at a Savannah, Georgia, K-8 school, was killed when a driver fleeing an ICE enforcement attempt crashed into her car during her morning commute. Federal agents said the driver fled a traffic stop during an immigration operation; local police were not involved and were unaware of the operation until after the fatal crash.

Why It Matters: Expanding street operations without coordination with local authorities is putting lives at risk. Enforcement tactics carried out in cities are having deadly consequences for people who have nothing to do with the operation.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Noem's use of Coast Guard resources strains her relationship with the military branch, sources say

What Happened: Kristi Noem dramatically expanded the use of U.S. Coast Guard aircraft for immigration deportations, diverting planes and crews from search-and-rescue and maritime patrol missions. Deportation flights increased more than tenfold, with some air stations instructed to prioritize immigration transport over rescue operations—sparking backlash from senior officers and serious morale concerns.

Why It Matters: Noem’s redirection of a life-saving military service to meet deportation quotas weakens emergency response, overrides professional judgment, and turns the Coast Guard into an immigration enforcement arm—at real cost to readiness, safety, and civilian lives. The fact that insiders are sounding the alarm suggests the damage runs even deeper.

Hegseth Is Said to Have Ordered Pentagon Spokesman’s Firing

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered the firing of Col. Dave Butler, a senior Pentagon public affairs officer, blaming him for media coverage that reflected poorly on Hegseth. Officials say the intervention crossed normal boundaries, inserting political grievance into a personnel decision typically insulated from partisan influence.

Why It Matters: Purging career officers for unfavorable coverage sends a warning that loyalty outweighs professionalism—undermining military independence and chilling internal dissent.

GAO launches investigation into DHS whistleblower treatment

What Happened: The Government Accountability Office opened an investigation into DHS’s handling of whistleblower complaints spanning Trump’s first term and the first year of his second, following concerns about retaliation and interference inside the Office of Inspector General. The probe comes after DHS leadership sought access to a list of active investigations.

Why It Matters: Interfering in whistleblower cases erodes accountability, chills lawful disclosures, and weakens one of the government’s most powerful security agencies from within. When Trump loyalists control the process, oversight shrinks, and misconduct is protected.

US threatens to quit International Energy Agency if it doesn’t drop green transition

What Happened: Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned the U.S. could withdraw from the International Energy Agency unless it abandons climate transition and net-zero modeling, accusing the agency of climate advocacy and demanding a renewed focus on fossil-fuel-based “energy security.”

Why It Matters: Pressuring the IEA to abandon transition modeling or risk U.S. withdrawal shifts international energy policy toward fossil fuel dominance. The move undercuts climate science, weakens long-term planning, and disrupts coordinated global efforts to reduce emissions.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Belgium summons US ambassador over antisemitism claims

What Happened: Belgium summoned the U.S. ambassador after he accused the country of antisemitism and pressured a Belgian health minister to interfere in a judicial investigation involving three Jewish mohels in Antwerp. Belgian officials rejected the claims as false and said the intervention violated diplomatic norms and judicial independence.

Why It Matters: Antisemitism accusations are being used as a political weapon to override the rule of law. By demanding executive interference in an active court case, the Trump regime is exporting coercive tactics that undermine democratic institutions in allied countries.

Iran says it temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz as it held more indirect talks with the US

What Happened: Iran temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz for live-fire military drills as indirect nuclear talks with the U.S. resumed in Geneva. The move coincided with increased U.S. military deployments and affected a waterway that carries about 20% of the world’s oil.

Why It Matters: As Trump threatens regime change, Tehran is using a critical energy chokepoint to raise the stakes. Pairing negotiations with military posturing increases the risk of miscalculation and global economic disruption.

U.S. Kills 11 in Boat Strikes in Pacific and Caribbean

What Happened: U.S. forces carried out coordinated boat strikes in the Pacific and Caribbean, killing 11 men—the first simultaneous strikes on both sides of the Panama Canal. This brings the death toll to at least 144.

Why It Matters: By authorizing kill strikes against suspects posing no imminent threat, the regime is expanding extrajudicial warfare and weakening international legal constraints on state violence.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Said He’d End the War in a Day, but It’s Worsened for Ukrainians

What Happened: Despite Trump’s promise to end the war in Ukraine “in a day,” civilian deaths, missile strikes, and territorial losses all increased during his first year back in office. U.S. military aid to Ukraine collapsed by roughly 99% in 2025 as Trump cozied up to Russia, while they escalated attacks and expanded weapons production.

Why It Matters: Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine coincided with the deadliest year for Ukrainians since 2022. He has provided cover for Putin, weakened Ukraine’s defenses, and betrayed both Ukraine and European allies as Russia’s genocidal war continues.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

‘I feel like I’m in a financial prison’: Trump Wall Street plan puts ‘mom and pop’ investors at risk

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order loosening restrictions on retirement accounts, allowing Wall Street firms to market higher-risk “alternative” investments. such as private equity, structured notes, and private placements. to ordinary 401k investors. The move, backed by the financial industry and Trump-aligned regulators, comes despite evidence that many small investors struggle to understand these products and face high fees and limited transparency.

Why It Matters: Expanding access to complex, lightly regulated investments shifts more risk onto retirement savers. While fund managers collect fees, families bear the potential losses—putting long-term savings at greater risk during an already unstable economy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Makers Are Building Back Against ICE

What Happened: As ICE raids and federal deployments expand, activists across the U.S. are using maker spaces and home workshops to 3D-print whistles, tourniquets, bodycam mounts, eyewash tools, and mesh network devices to alert communities, document enforcement actions, and withstand crowd control tactics.

Judge Blocks Deportation of Columbia Protester Mohsen Mahdawi

What Happened: An immigration judge blocked the deportation of Mohsen Mahdawi, a Columbia University protest organizer and green card holder, ruling that the government failed to prove he was legally removable after detaining him during a citizenship appointment. The judge questioned the authenticity of a State Department document used to justify his arrest, which cited his pro-Palestinian activism as a threat to U.S. interests.

Military Veterans Protesting ICE See Crackdown Through Different Lens

What Happened: Military veterans joined protests against ICE operations in Minnesota, where months-long federal immigration raids brought heavily armed agents into civilian neighborhoods. Veterans say their service sharpened their alarm, as they recognize military-style tactics and weapons being deployed against civilians during domestic enforcement operations.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

