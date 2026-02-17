The President’s House Site monument marks the location near Independence Hall in Philadelphia where Presidents George Washington and John Adams lived in the nation’s infancy.Credit...Hannah Yoon for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 16

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

36.25% — Drop in ICE detention facility inspections in 2025

78% — Increase in people held in ICE detention in the same year

3× — Increase in deaths in ICE custody, highest level since 2004

700+ boxes — Election records seized by the FBI from Fulton County, Georgia

20 days — Legal limit for child detention under the Flores Settlement

60 days — Length some children and infants were held at Dilley detention center

3 hours — Training given to reassigned Social Security phone agents handling crisis calls

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

National voter ID by executive order — Will Trump impose it unilaterally and dare courts to stop him?

DHS in election administration — How far will DHS push into running elections before the midterms?

Federal “audits” and seizures — Which counties get targeted next, and what will the FBI take?

Administrative subpoenas for speech — How quickly will DHS scale warrantless data demands to track critics online?

ICE near schools and hospitals — How long before raids become routine in places meant to be off-limits?

Child detention beyond Flores — Will courts actually force compliance, or will violations become the new norm?

Pentagon vs. AI safeguards — Will defense officials force companies to drop guardrails on weapons and surveillance use?

RFK Jr.’s public health rollback — What protections get stripped next, and what outbreaks follow?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Election Control as Strategy — Federal agencies are being repurposed as political instruments to shape the midterms, from voter access to election administration.

Immigration Enforcement as Internal Policing — ICE and DHS powers are expanding far beyond border control, functioning as tools of intimidation, punishment, surveillance, and control.

Detention Without Oversight — As detention populations surge, inspections, accountability, and safeguards are being systematically dismantled.

Surveillance Without Courts — Administrative authorities are being stretched to monitor speech and dissent without warrants or judicial oversight.

Children as Collateral Damage — Families and minors are bearing the human cost of deterrence-driven policy through prolonged detention, trauma, and neglect.

Alliance Erosion as Policy — U.S. credibility abroad is collapsing as allies hedge against an unreliable and transactional America.

Authoritarian Convergence — Tactics long associated with illiberal regimes abroad are increasingly being adopted and normalized at home.

🔥 In Corruption News

Lutnick’s Epstein ties raise concerns on Wall Street — but not in the White House

What Happened: Newly released Epstein files show Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick maintained extensive contact with Jeffrey Epstein well after claiming he cut ties, including emails, donations, shared business ventures, and a confirmed visit to Epstein’s private island with his family. Despite Senate scrutiny and growing concern on Wall Street, Trump has publicly backed Lutnick and signaled that there will be no consequences.

Why It Matters: While the regime floods Congress with context-free Epstein name dumps, Trump continues shielding himself, his associates, and those who serve him, even as documented ties to a convicted sex trafficker and pedophile raise grave concerns. It reinforces a system where power protects its own, even in the face of horrific crimes against children.

ICE Inspections Plummeted as Detentions Soared in 2025

What Happened: ICE detention facility inspections fell by 36.25% in 2025, even as the detained population surged 78% and deaths in custody nearly tripled, reaching the highest level since 2004. Oversight offices were gutted, inspections skipped or reduced to one per year, and dozens of new or reopened facilities operated with little to no documented monitoring.

Why It Matters: As ICE expands mass incarceration, the regime is stripping away the safeguards meant to prevent abuse, medical neglect, and death—creating conditions where suffering is a predictable outcome.

Trump’s Relentless Self-Promotion Fosters an American Cult of Personality

What Happened: Trump has engaged in unprecedented self-promotion during his second term, portraying himself as a heroic, near-mythic figure while stamping his name and image across federal buildings, programs, cultural institutions, and even proposed monuments. Historians say no modern U.S. president has so aggressively cultivated a cult of personality while still in office.

Why It Matters: By relentlessly centering himself in government, culture, and public life, Trump is concentrating power in the presidency, eroding institutional limits, and blurring the line between loyalty to the country and loyalty to himself—a classic authoritarian tactic.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Noem boasts of Trump administration ensuring ‘we have the right people voting’ ahead of midterms

What Happened: Kristi Noem said DHS is responsible for ensuring elections have “the right people voting,” framing federal involvement as protection of “critical infrastructure.” Her comments come as Trump pushes a national voter ID mandate and threatens to impose it by executive order if Congress does not act.

Why It Matters: By positioning DHS as an arbiter of who gets to vote, the regime is laying the groundwork for federal control over elections—using immigration enforcement, voter roll purges, and executive power to tilt the midterms before a single ballot is cast.

Source: The Hill

What Meetings Among Trump Lawyers Reveal About the FBI’s Seizure of Election Records in Georgia

What Happened: U.S. Attorney Thomas Albus met repeatedly with Trump-aligned regime lawyers focused on revisiting Trump’s 2020 “loss” before the FBI seized nearly 700 boxes of election records from Fulton County. The meetings involved officials linked to past efforts to overturn elections and preceded a federal raid conducted outside Albus’ jurisdiction.

Why It Matters: This shows DOJ and FBI power being coordinated under the banner of “election integrity” as a test run for the midterms—using federal law enforcement to probe, seize, and intimidate election infrastructure ahead of future elections.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

RFK Jr.’s allies are trying to free anti-vaccine doctors to speak their minds

What Happened: Allies of RFK Jr. are urging the Supreme Court to expand First Amendment protections for physicians, seeking to block state medical boards from disciplining doctors who spread vaccine disinformation or promote unproven treatments. The effort centers on cases from California and Washington involving doctors sanctioned for COVID-related conspiracies that diverged from established medical standards.

Why It Matters: Treating medical disinformation as protected speech would weaken state regulation, erode evidence-based care, and allow conspiracy theories and dangerous medical claims to spread—directly endangering patients and all Americans.

FBI not sharing evidence in Pretti shooting, Minnesota authorities say

What Happened: Minnesota officials say the FBI is refusing to share evidence from its investigation into the murder of Alex Pretti, shot by DHS immigration agents during protests over mass raids in Minneapolis. State investigators called the refusal “unprecedented” and said similar stonewalling has occurred in other DHS-involved shootings.

Why It Matters: DHS is stonewalling state investigators in murder cases, shielding agents from scrutiny, eroding transparency, and consolidating federal control over investigations into violence against civilians—effectively signaling that deadly force will go unpunished.

Pentagon threatens to cut off Anthropic in AI safeguards dispute

What Happened: The Pentagon is considering severing ties with Anthropic after the company refused to lift restrictions on military uses of its AI, including limits on autonomous weapons and domestic surveillance. Defense officials are pressuring major AI firms to permit use for all “lawful purposes,” including weapons development.

Why It Matters: By threatening companies that resist unrestricted use, the regime is accelerating the weaponization and surveillance deployment of AI while sidelining safeguards meant to prevent autonomous killing and domestic abuse of power.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Homeland Security Wants Social Media Sites to Expose Anti-ICE Accounts

What Happened: A report shows that Reddit, Meta, and Google voluntarily complied with Department of Homeland Security requests for identifying information on users critical of ICE, using administrative subpoenas that do not require judicial approval. The subpoenas targeted users who criticized ICE or shared agent locations and represent a significant expansion of a tool once reserved for emergencies like child abductions.

Why It Matters: DHS is using administrative shortcuts to monitor political speech, bypassing courts and obtaining user data without warrants. This is an attempt to chill dissent, expand federal surveillance of activists, and normalize these tactics far beyond immigration enforcement

Trump has chipped away at the long-standing wall between church and state. It’s just the beginning

What Happened: Trump officials have increased the use of Christian prayer, symbolism, and faith initiatives across federal agencies, including opening government meetings with Christian prayer. A White House-backed Religious Liberty Commission is drafting proposals that could pressure schools, reshape federal funding, and weaken long-standing limits on government endorsement of religion.

Why It Matters: This shifts the federal government toward religious favoritism, echoing how the Kremlin fused the Russian Orthodox Church with state power. Elevating one faith inside public institutions erodes church–state separation, marginalizes minorities and nonbelievers, and turns religion into a political tool.

A man shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis was charged with assaulting law enforcement. A startling admission ended the case

What Happened: Federal prosecutors dropped assault charges against two Venezuelan men after the Justice Department admitted ICE agents lied about a Minneapolis shooting in which one man was wounded. Video evidence contradicted DHS’s account, forcing the agency to reverse its claims and place the officers on administrative leave.

Why It Matters: ICE and DHS are repeatedly using fabricated narratives to justify the use of force and criminalize victims. Charges are deployed first, truth follows later from evidence—undermining accountability and intimidating targeted communities.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Children are being kept in immigration custody longer than allowed, advocates say

What Happened: Advocates say Trump officials are detaining children and families in immigration custody for weeks or months, far beyond the 20-day limit set by the Flores Settlement. At the Dilley detention center in Texas, families — including infants — have been held for up to 60 days in conditions marked by inadequate medical care, unsafe water, poor nutrition, and unsanitary facilities.

Why It Matters: By openly defying court-established limits and dismissing the Flores protections as an obstacle to enforcement, the regime is normalizing prolonged confinement of children, inflicting physical and psychological harm while testing how far it can override legal constraints without consequence.

Teen who called for dad’s release from ICE custody dies of cancer

What Happened: Ofelia Torres, a Chicago teenager who publicly pleaded for the release of her father after ICE detained him in a Home Depot parking lot, has died from a rare cancer. She spoke out while undergoing treatment, saying she wanted her father’s story known, even if it meant revealing her illness, as federal agents violently detained him before later releasing him on bond.

Why It Matters: This case exposes the human cost of ICE’s aggressive and cruel enforcement tactics, where family separation and armed arrests extend far beyond detention. Even as DHS propaganda around violent incidents faces growing scrutiny, children and families continue to bear irreversible harm.

Federal judge orders ICE to release Filipino man after 'pattern of failures' in medical care

What Happened: A federal judge ordered ICE to release Greggy Sorio, a lawful permanent resident from the Philippines, after finding a pattern of medical neglect at a Tacoma detention facility that likely caused extreme pain and permanent disability. Sorio was repeatedly denied timely care, leading to two partial foot amputations and multiple serious health complications.

Why It Matters: This is more evidence of the systemic medical neglect and human rights violations inside ICE detention centers. Constitutional violations are leaving people permanently injured or dead, while accountability for preventable harm is nonexistent.

How a Planned Disney World Vacation Turned Into Four Months in Immigration Detention

What Happened: A 9-year-old girl and her mother were detained for nearly four months at the Dilley family detention center after arriving in Miami for a Disney World vacation, despite the child holding a valid tourist visa and the mother pursuing lawful residency. The child described prolonged confinement, lack of schooling, restricted food, and severe emotional distress.

Why It Matters: Jailing a 9-year-old tourist for months is cruel. Prolonged detention of children causes lasting trauma and reflects a system that disregards basic human protections and commits ongoing human rights violations.

Teachers describe immigration enforcement’s impact on classrooms in challenge of Trump policy

What Happened: Teachers submitted sworn statements describing how Trump’s immigration policies have driven students out of classrooms, with families keeping children home amid raid fears and documented cases of ICE detaining parents and even a middle schooler near school bus stops. The filings support a lawsuit challenging the opening of schools, churches, and medical facilities to immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: By using schools as enforcement zones, the regime is weaponizing immigration to disrupt education, traumatize children, and coerce immigrant families into disappearance—undermining public schooling, due process, and basic child welfare in the process.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

‘Suicide is only one option’: Social Security staff newly assigned to phone duties raise concerns over training

What Happened: The Social Security Administration instructed newly reassigned phone agents—many with as little as three hours of training—to tell callers expressing suicidal thoughts that suicide is “one option,” according to a training video obtained by Government Executive. Mental health experts and SSA employees warned that the guidance is dangerous and far outside accepted suicide prevention practices, particularly for staff with no crisis counseling training.

Why It Matters: Forcing undertrained workers to handle crisis calls puts vulnerable Americans and federal employees at real risk and shows how deeply essential public services have been hollowed out. The fact that this is happening at all reflects a dangerous breakdown in basic public responsibility.

Vaccine Makers Curtail Research and Cut Jobs

What Happened: Vaccine manufacturers are scaling back research, canceling factory plans, and laying off workers as federal policy under RFK Jr. turns hostile to vaccines. Moderna paused late-stage trials after the FDA declined to review its mRNA flu vaccine, while investors report a sharp pullback amid regulatory uncertainty.

Why It Matters: Trump and RFK Jr. are deliberately undermining vaccines, driving investment out of lifesaving research and making the U.S. more vulnerable to outbreaks—actions that will result in the return of preventable diseases and widespread illness across the country.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Rubio lends hand to Hungary’s Orban as he faces tough election

What Happened: Marco Rubio endorsed Hungarian PM Viktor Orban during a visit to Budapest, praising his leadership, signing a nuclear cooperation agreement, and granting sanctions exemptions despite Hungary’s continued reliance on Russian energy. Rubio framed U.S. support as effectively contingent on Orban remaining in power, even as polls show him trailing ahead of a spring election.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is openly backing Putin’s most reliable ally inside the EU. Rubio is propping up an authoritarian thug he once warned was dismantling Hungary’s democracy, showing how the Trump regime is intervening to keep pro-Kremlin, illiberal leaders in power regardless of elections, corruption, or close dealings with Russia and China.

A relationship on the rocks: Europe and America need each other, but trust is gone

What Happened: Leaders at the Munich Security Conference said U.S.–European cooperation formally continues, but the postwar transatlantic order has fractured under Trump. European officials cited tariff threats, stalled Ukraine aid, threats to invade Greenland, and Washington’s shift away from shared democratic values toward transactional politics.

Why It Matters: As trust in U.S. security guarantees collapses, Europe is accelerating defense autonomy—including nuclear deterrence discussions—marking a historic shift away from the U.S. and toward a more fragmented, volatile global order.

Iran says potential energy, mining and aircraft deals on table in talks with U.S.

What Happened: Iranian officials said energy, mining, and aircraft deals are on the table as Tehran and Washington prepare for a second round of nuclear talks mediated by Oman. Iran is explicitly framing negotiations around rapid economic returns for the U.S., even as Washington escalates military pressure and threatens further action if talks collapse.

Why It Matters: Iran understands how corrupt and transactional Trump’s approach is and is framing the talks around business deals and economic gain. By tying sanctions relief and nuclear limits to potential profits, Tehran is hoping that financial incentives will drive U.S. policy.

Poland should ‘begin work’ on nuclear defenses, Nawrocki says

What Happened: Polish President Karol Nawrocki said Poland should begin preparing for a nuclear defense capability and anchor its security strategy in “nuclear potential,” citing Russia’s aggressive posture and Poland’s proximity to war. His remarks reflect a wider European debate over deterrence as confidence in U.S. security guarantees declines.

Why It Matters: As Russian aggression continues and faith in U.S. commitments weakens, frontline NATO states are reconsidering nuclear options. That shift raises the risk of proliferation and a new arms race in Europe and across the globe.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Investigation: European companies keep the motors of Russia's war machine running

What Happened: Russian petrochemical firms tied to the military are still importing European chemicals, including large volumes of raw glycerin, through EU-based intermediaries that exploit sanctions loopholes. One supplier, Delfin Group, runs entities in Germany and Latvia, including a company registered to the Berlin address of a sanctioned Russian intelligence officer.

Why It Matters: European companies are choosing to stay in these supply chains, and weak sanctions enforcement is allowing it to continue. Four years into Russia’s full-scale genocidal invasion, gaps and exemptions are still helping fund Moscow’s weapons production and sustain its war economy.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

The Break Is Over. Companies Are Jacking Up Prices Again.

What Happened: Major companies, including Levi Strauss, McCormick, and Columbia Sportswear, are raising prices again after a brief pause, citing Trump’s tariffs, higher wages, and rising health insurance costs. January data show some of the sharpest price increases in years, with small businesses warning they can no longer absorb higher expenses.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs and economic policies are driving up costs that companies are passing on to consumers. Household budgets will tighten, and demand will further weaken.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Trump administration ordered to restore George Washington slavery exhibit it removed in Philadelphia

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to restore an exhibit detailing the nine people enslaved by George Washington after the National Park Service removed it under a Trump executive order aimed at eliminating displays deemed to “disparage” American history. The court barred officials from replacing the exhibit with an altered narrative and likened the regime’s actions to Orwell’s 1984, calling its claims of historical control “dangerous” and “horrifying.”

Civil rights groups sue to protect voter data FBI seized from Georgia office

What Happened: Civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, sued Trump officials to stop the misuse of voter data seized by the FBI during a January raid on Fulton County’s elections office. The raid resulted in the seizure of nearly 700 boxes of ballots, voter rolls, and election records.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

