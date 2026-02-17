Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Politics And Aphrodisiacs's avatar
Politics And Aphrodisiacs
15hEdited

With the daily craziness that goes on it’s easy to forget that Musk and his DOGE boys monkeyed around and destroyed whole government agencies. It’s no wonder there are few competent workers in any federal agency left. Untrained workers suggesting suicide as a viable option is a by product. As I recall DOGE also decided the suicide hot line was unnecessary and full of fraud. All of this is the long term damage Musk did and and I don’t know how we put our Humpty Dumpty government back together again. A real mess.

Reply
Share
Mark Ramm's avatar
Mark Ramm
5h

Day 393 captures the full architecture:

Detention: Inspections down 36%, population up 78%, deaths nearly tripled. "Quantity over quality."

Surveillance: DHS using admin subpoenas to unmask anti-ICE social media users. No court approval.

Collective punishment: Noem claiming federal authority over "the right people voting."

Corruption: Another cabinet member with Epstein ties.

None of this is improvised. It's designed.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture