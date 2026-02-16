Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 14-15

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$50 million+ — Already raised by the AI-backed super PAC Leading the Future to elect Congress members who will block regulations

16 of 27 — NIH institutes/centers without permanent directors

4,400+ — Federal rulings since October finding ICE detentions unlawful

20,000+ — Habeas petitions filed seeking release from immigration detention

68,000 — People held in ICE detention this month

9 — Migrants secretly disappeared to Cameroon despite court protections

$40 million — Spent on around 300 third-country deportations (per Senate Dem report)

1,000+ — Confirmed measles cases nationwide in early 2026

60+ — Measles cases at Ave Maria University in Florida

21 — States with confirmed measles cases

~3% — 90+ day delinquency rate among the same group by the end of 2025

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

ICE continues defying court-ordered releases — How long before judges escalate sanctions or hold DHS in contempt?

Secret third-country deportations expand — What undisclosed deals are being cut, and who is targeted next?

Trump threatens an executive order on voting — Will Trump attempt executive action and trigger new constitutional challenges?

SAVE database failures persist — Will states keep blocking voters first and verifying citizenship later as the midterm approaches?

NIH leadership vacancies deepen — Which loyalists are installed, and which research priorities are sidelined or politicized?

DHS “less-lethal” force escalates — Will body-camera mandates, DOJ reviews, or state injunctions rein in lawless federal agents?

ICE operations near schools continue — Will states and districts move to bar enforcement around schools and bus stops?

Pentagon targets military education — As more universities are added to the list, will Congress act or stay silent?

Epstein files, no U.S. reckoning — Will public pressure finally force some kind of accountability in the U.S.?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Lawlessness as Governance — Court rulings against the regime are increasingly ignored, normalizing a system where legality is optional, and the regime moves forward regardless of judicial limits.

Detention as Policy Infrastructure — Immigration enforcement now operates as a parallel system built on secret transfers, third-country dumping, and the quiet disappearance of people.

Voter Suppression — Claims of “election integrity” are being used to justify bad data, federal pressure, and procedural choke points that restrict access to the ballot rather than protect it.

Policing as Counterinsurgency — Protest is increasingly met with militarized tactics and so-called “less lethal” weapons, normalizing state violence against dissent.

Selective Accountability — Consequences are harsh for the vulnerable and nonexistent for elites, even when evidence of abuse or criminal conduct is public and well documented.

Coercion as a Governing Tool — Funding, data systems, detention authority, and enforcement powers are being weaponized to force compliance across institutions and communities.

Corruption as Operating System — Money flows, influence campaigns, and state power now reinforce one another, fusing corruption with power consolidation.

🔥 In Corruption News

AI Kingpins Adopt Crypto’s Playbook in Bid to Get Allies Elected to Congress

What Happened: Top AI industry figures, including Marc Andreessen, Ben Horowitz, and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, have poured at least $50 million into a new super PAC, Leading the Future, to elect congressional candidates favoring lighter AI regulation. The group plans to spend up to $125 million, running ads that omit AI entirely while backing Trump-aligned candidates and pushing a single national regulatory framework favorable to industry interests.

Why It Matters: As concern grows over AI’s impact on jobs, safety, energy costs, and the environment, tech industry leaders are using crypto style dark money spending to help elect allies in Congress who will block or weaken AI regulation.

Trump insider Tom Barrack kept in regular contact with Jeffrey Epstein for years, files show

What Happened: Newly released DOJ records show that Tom Barrack, a longtime Trump confidant, inaugural committee chair, and current U.S. ambassador to Turkey, maintained regular personal and professional contact with Jeffrey Epstein for years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. The communications included invitations, business discussions, and Epstein's requests to move conversations to encrypted platforms.

Why It Matters: Barrack’s continued contact with Epstein after his conviction reflects a broader pattern within Trump’s circle and elite networks, where relationships persisted despite Epstein’s well-documented history of sexual abuse and trafficking of more than 1,000 kids and young women. Many powerful U.S. figures, including several in government now, continued to socialize with Epstein long after his 2008 arrest

Epstein files fallout takes down elite figures in Europe, while U.S. reckoning is muted

What Happened: Newly released Epstein documents have led to resignations, firings, and criminal investigations across Europe, including former British ambassador Peter Mandelson and senior officials in France and Norway. In the U.S., powerful figures named in the files, including Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, have remained in place, facing no professional consequences.

Why It Matters: European institutions are imposing accountability while U.S. political and donor networks remain insulated. Associations with a convicted sex trafficker and pedophile have produced few consequences for those close to power, reinforcing a two-tier system shaped by influence and proximity to the presidency and power.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump says he will issue executive order on voter ID if legislation fails

What Happened: Trump said he would impose voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements for the 2026 midterms “whether approved by Congress or not,” threatening an executive order if legislation fails. The comments come as the Trump-backed SAVE America Act is expected to stall in the Senate, despite prior court rulings that presidents lack the authority to rewrite election rules by executive order.

Why It Matters: By threatening to override Congress and the states to impose voting restrictions rooted in lies and a power grab, Trump is laying the groundwork to federalize elections, suppress turnout, and preemptively delegitimize the midterms.

“Not Ready for Prime Time.” A Federal Tool to Check Voter Citizenship Keeps Making Mistakes.

What Happened: A newly expanded DHS database used to flag noncitizens on voter rolls has repeatedly misidentified eligible U.S. citizens, especially naturalized voters, as noncitizens, according to ProPublica and The Texas Tribune. Texas and Missouri acted on the flawed data, with some local officials temporarily blocking flagged voters from voting before verifying citizenship.

Why It Matters: Pushing an untested federal system into mass use based on Trump’s lies of widespread noncitizen voting will disenfranchise lawful voters, undermine election integrity, and lay the groundwork for expanded federal control over voter eligibility—which is exactly Trump’s plan.

National Institutes of Health faces leadership vacuum as director positions sit open

What Happened: Sixteen of the NIH’s 27 institutes and centers currently lack permanent directors following a wave of resignations, retirements, and terminations during Trump’s second term. The vacancies leave major research programs under acting leadership as the regime gains leverage over future appointments.

Why It Matters: Leaving key positions vacant weakens institutional stability and increases political leverage over scientific priorities. Control over future appointments offers a path to reshape research direction without direct legislative cuts.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department lists hundreds of prominent people named in Epstein files in letter to Congress

What Happened: The Justice Department sent Congress a list of more than 300 “politically exposed persons” named somewhere in millions of Epstein-related files, openly admitting the list includes people mentioned in unrelated news articles or documents with no demonstrated connection to Epstein. The DOJ made no effort to distinguish between actual contacts, victims, perpetrators, or incidental references, while continuing redactions beyond what Congress required.

Why It Matters: By flooding Congress with a ridiculous name dump while shielding meaningful records, the DOJ continues to muddy accountability, protect powerful figures, and show its contempt for victims and lawmakers —giving them a middle finger under the guise of “compliance.”

Courts have ruled 4,400 times that ICE jailed people illegally. It hasn’t stopped.

What Happened: Federal judges have ruled more than 4,400 times since October that the Trump regime is illegally detaining immigrants. Despite these decisions, ICE has continued to hold people without bond, ignore release orders, and force detainees to file more than 20,000 habeas corpus lawsuits, as detention levels climb to roughly 68,000 nationwide.

Why It Matters: Continuing detention after courts declare it unlawful weakens habeas corpus and strains the judicial system. When executive agencies disregard court rulings at scale, immigration enforcement shifts toward indefinite detention with limited legal restraint.

U.S. Deports Nine Migrants in Secret, Ignoring Legal Protections

What Happened: Trump officials secretly disappeared 9 migrants to Cameroon in January, even though none were from that country and most had U.S. court orders blocking their removal. The migrants were shackled, flown out without notice, and detained in a state-run facility where they were told they could leave only if they agreed to return to the countries they fled.

Why It Matters: Migrants with court-ordered protections are being secretly disappeared and sent to third countries through undisclosed arrangements, bypassing asylum law and due process. The result is a hidden deportation system that operates outside judicial oversight and forces people back into dangerous situations.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Pentagon may bar tuition aid for top universities in Hegseth’s crackdown on ‘biased’ schools

What Happened: Pete Hegseth directed the Pentagon to review or cut tuition assistance and graduate education programs for active-duty service members at Ivy League and other leading universities, starting with Harvard. The memo calls for evaluating civilian programs deemed ideologically “biased” or misaligned with the regime’s priorities.

Why It Matters: Using funding to steer where service members can study politicizes military education and pressures institutions to conform. Conditioning educational access on ideological alignment weakens intellectual independence and professional development within the armed forces.

Trump Wants Smithsonian to Create a Different Official Portrait

What Happened: Trump is urging the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery to commission a new official portrait to replace one approved after his first term that was never unveiled. The request breaks with tradition, as the gallery typically installs portraits only after a president permanently leaves office.

Why It Matters: By intervening in an independent cultural institution to reshape how his presidency is officially remembered, Trump is asserting personal authority over historical record-keeping and public memory—another tactic used by authoritarians.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Grandmother languishes 9 months in detention as ICE holds more elderly people; family says dementia worsens in Arizona facility

What Happened: Julia Benitez, an elderly Cuban grandmother with cognitive decline, has spent nine months in ICE detention at the Eloy facility in Arizona as her health deteriorates. Since Trump took office, ICE has sharply reduced humanitarian parole, with discretionary releases dropping 87% in 2025 even as deaths and medical crises in custody rise.

Why It Matters: Refusing humanitarian release for elderly and medically fragile detainees turns civil detention into prolonged confinement with foreseeable harm. Holding vulnerable people in deteriorating conditions despite no public safety risk is part of a broader pattern of human rights abuses under this regime.

What 74 days of federal operations looked like in Minnesota, frame by frame

What Happened: CNN analyzed video from 74 days of federal immigration operations in Minnesota, documenting agents detaining U.S. citizens, conducting accent-based citizenship checks, and deploying tear gas, pepper balls, and other weapons. The operation included two murders by federal agents, mass arrests, and confrontations in residential areas.

Why It Matters: The operation shows federal agents using war-style tactics on U.S. streets. Demanding papers from people based on skin color or accent goes far beyond normal immigration enforcement and normalizes fascist, discriminatory policing associated with authoritarian systems.

"We were all scared," says child who ran as ICE operation unfolded near New Jersey school bus stop

What Happened: An ICE operation near a school bus stop in Lindenwold, New Jersey, caused elementary school children to scatter in panic. A 10-year-old U.S. citizen told CBS News he ran home fearing agents were following him, and school officials confirmed multiple students fled when enforcement vehicles arrived.

Why It Matters: Conducting immigration operations near school pickup points terrorizes families and endangers children. Bringing cruel enforcement into neighborhoods will leave lasting psychological damage, especially on kids.

Broken bones, burning eyes: How Trump's DHS deploys 'less lethal' weapons on protesters

What Happened: Department of Homeland Security officers repeatedly used so-called “less lethal” weapons—including rubber bullets, pepper spray, tear gas, flash bang grenades, and vehicle ramming—against protesters nationwide in ways courts say violated DHS policy and basic policing standards. Judges in at least four states found federal agents used force indiscriminately, injuring hundreds as heavily armed immigration officers escalated rather than de-escalated confrontations.

Why It Matters: Federal forces continue to be used to suppress protests. Normalizing military-style tactics against civilians exercising First Amendment rights erodes constitutional protections, chills dissent, and reaffirms that federal agents are allowed to operate with impunity.

Beyond the Big Cities, ICE Is Rattling Small-Town and Exurban America

What Happened: Trump’s mass deportation campaign has expanded beyond major cities into small towns and exurbs, with ICE “surge teams” conducting aggressive operations in small towns. Local officials report masked federal agents, armed encounters, abandoned vehicles, spikes in 911 calls, and towns declaring states of emergency just to manage ICE activity.

Why It Matters: These operations are disrupting communities unprepared for large federal deployments. Militarized raids strain local resources, terrorize residents, and increase the risk of confrontation, turning Trump’s immigration enforcement into a destabilizing and dangerous force.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US spent $40 million on roughly 300 deportations to third nations, Democratic report finds

What Happened: Trump officials spent at least $40 million to deport roughly 300 migrants to third countries instead of their home nations, according to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democratic report. Payments of up to $7.5 million went to countries including El Salvador, Rwanda, and Equatorial Guinea, with some migrants later deported again to their actual countries of origin at additional cost.

Why It Matters: The regime is wasting tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on opaque, poorly monitored deportations that violate due process, expose migrants to abuse, and often fail even on their own terms—turning immigration enforcement into a wasteful, lawless contracting scheme with vulnerable people caught in the middle.

DHS funding lapses as Democrats demand ICE reforms

What Happened: Department of Homeland Security funding expired at midnight, triggering the third shutdown of Trump’s second term after Democrats rejected a White House proposal they called inadequate. Disputes centered on warrant requirements, identification of federal officers, and limits on roving ICE patrols, while most lawmakers left Washington for recess.

Why It Matters: Republican lawmakers allowed parts of the government to shut down rather than impose limits on aggressive federal agents. ICE and CBP continue operating with billions in pre-appropriated funds even as cases mount over warrantless searches, detention of U.S. citizens, and brutal police state tactics against Americans—shielding these lawless agents from accountability.

Trump admin is pulling supercomputers out of key weather and climate research center

What Happened: Trump officials are removing a critical supercomputer from the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which supports NOAA forecasting models and is used by roughly 1,500 scientists at more than 500 universities. The system is slated for transfer to an unspecified third party as part of Trump’s broader restructuring effort.

Why It Matters: By crippling the infrastructure that powers weather forecasting, hurricane modeling, and climate research, Trump is weakening disaster preparedness, undermining scientific independence, and putting his extremist agenda ahead of lives as extreme weather accelerates.

State Department Orders Nonprofit Libraries to Stop Processing Passport Applications

What Happened: The State Department ordered nonprofit public libraries nationwide to stop processing U.S. passport applications, issuing cease-and-desist letters that ended long-standing services in many communities. Officials cited a strict interpretation of federal law barring nongovernmental entities from collecting passport fees, though the policy had gone unenforced for years.

Why It Matters: Eliminating local passport processing narrows access to basic government services, especially in smaller, rural communities. Centralizing processing reduces convenience and shifts the burden onto applicants.

Services cut. Staff laid off. New Trump cuts hit schools in 11 states, D.C.

What Happened: Trump officials abruptly canceled $168 million in federal community schools grants halfway through the academic year, cutting programs in 11 states and Washington, D.C. The Education Department cited references to DEI in grant applications, forcing schools to scrap after-school programs, mental health services, parent education, and lay off staff with little warning.

Why It Matters: Cutting funding in the middle of the school year throws classrooms into chaos and strips away services that low-income and immigrant students depend on. Sudden cancellations add instability to school systems already stretched thin.

Measles cases at university in Florida soar to nearly 60 amid growing outbreaks nationwide

What Happened: Measles cases at Ave Maria University in Florida have surged to nearly 60, as nationwide outbreaks spread across at least 21 states, and total confirmed U.S. cases exceed 1,000 in early 2026. Public health officials warn the U.S. is at risk of losing its measles elimination status for the first time in more than 20 years.

Why It Matters: As the regime downplays vaccination and frames public health as a matter of “personal freedom,” outbreaks are accelerating, putting vulnerable populations at risk and undoing decades of progress—turning ideological hostility to science into a public health threat.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Europe’s Trump whisperer doesn’t buy US cuddly pivot

What Happened: Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Trump officials’ warmer rhetoric toward Europe reflects a change in tone, not policy, warning that U.S. foreign strategy has shifted toward “America First.” Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Stubb warned that the U.S. clearly prioritizes the Western Hemisphere and Indo-Pacific over Europe.

Why It Matters: Softer rhetoric has not changed the direction of U.S. policy. No one is fooled by a single speech from Rubio when the broader shift points to pulling back from Europe’s security role, forcing allies to prepare for less American support and giving authoritarian rivals more room to maneuver.

New U.S. Boat Strike Kills 3 in the Caribbean

What Happened: A U.S. military strike destroyed a boat in the Caribbean Sea, killing three people. The strike was the first in the region since November and brings the five-month total to at least 133 deaths across 39 disclosed attacks.

Why It Matters: Legal experts warn the U.S. military has no authority to use lethal force against civilians engaged in alleged criminal activity absent an imminent threat, making these strikes illegal under international law — and signaling a dangerous normalization of summary execution far beyond traditional battlefields.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

The MAGA-friendly European think tanks Trump wants to fund

What Happened: Trump officials are considering U.S. government funding for MAGA-aligned far-right think tanks in Europe, guided in part by recommendations from the Heritage Foundation. State Department officials have reportedly met with nationalist and anti-liberal groups in France, Britain, Italy, and Brussels, framing the effort as a “civilizational alliance.”

Why It Matters: Redirecting U.S. funding toward far-right ideological networks mirrors the playbook long used by Moscow. Supporting the same nationalist parties, Russia has financed and amplified advanced efforts to destabilize European democracies and aligns U.S. policy with Russia.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

A new mortgage crisis is quietly hitting those who can least afford it

What Happened: Mortgage delinquencies among the lowest-income households rose sharply, with 90-day+ delinquencies increasing from 0.5% in 2021 to nearly 3% by the end of 2025, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Higher-income homeowners remain largely stable as economic strain concentrates on workers in weaker labor markets.

Why It Matters: Financial stress is increasingly concentrated among lower-income homeowners. Rising delinquencies signal growing vulnerability to foreclosure and displacement in communities least able to absorb economic shocks.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Trump administration ordered to return college student who was deported over Thanksgiving

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to facilitate the return of Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, a 19-year-old college student deported to Honduras over Thanksgiving despite a court order blocking her removal. The judge said the government admitted it acted unlawfully and must now correct its error by bringing her back within 14 days.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Leave a comment