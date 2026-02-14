Congress left Washington for a weeklong recess despite not reaching a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security.Credit...Elizabeth Frantz for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Super PAC backed by AI titans pledges $5 million to boost Byron Donalds' run for Florida governor

What Happened: A pro-AI super PAC, Leading the Future, pledged $5 million to support Byron Donalds’ campaign for Florida governor, marking its first state-level race. The group is backed by AI industry heavyweights, including Greg Brockman and the founders of Andreessen Horowitz, as Florida Republicans clash over AI regulations opposed by the industry and promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Why It Matters: Tech money is moving directly into state races to shape regulation before voters weigh in. As AI firms work to block state level oversight in favor of weaker federal rules, Florida is becoming a test case for how corporate money preempts democratic control over emerging technology.

ICE’s Largest Prison Contractors Hail ‘New Growth Opportunities’ as Revenue Reaches All-Time High

What Happened: ICE’s two largest private prison contractors, GEO Group and CoreCivic, reported record revenues in 2025 as immigrant detention expanded under Trump. Executives openly described the crackdown as a “growth opportunity,” with plans to reopen shuttered facilities, build mega detention centers, convert warehouses into black sites, and expand surveillance programs like GPS ankle monitoring.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration enforcement is fueling a detention boom that rewards private prison companies for mass confinement, surveillance, and prolonged detention—despite mounting deaths and abuse in these facilities. Human rights violations are being monetized, as investors applaud.

The Epstein Files and the Hidden World of an Unaccountable Elite

What Happened: Newly released Epstein files detail a vast network of powerful figures from politics, finance, media, and academia who associated with Jeffrey Epstein before and after his 2008 prosecution. The documents show how a known criminal and child predator retained access, protection, and operated in elite circles for years.

Why It Matters: The Epstein files show that powerful people were involved in horrific abuse and were protected instead of held accountable. Predators were shielded while elite circles protected their own. The trafficking, rape, and abuse of more than 1,000 kids and young women was allowed to continue for decades, along with the corruption that kept it hidden.

Trump pardons 5 ex-NFL players for crimes including drug trafficking

What Happened: Trump pardoned five former NFL players, Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late Billy Cannon, for crimes including perjury, cocaine trafficking, marijuana distribution, and counterfeiting. The pardons were announced by Trump’s pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson, with no formal explanation from the White House beyond propaganda about “second chances.”

Why It Matters: While immigrants, veterans, and asylum seekers are disappeared or jailed over minor or dismissed offenses, Trump continues to use presidential pardons to reward celebrity, loyalty, and donors—reinforcing a two-tier system where fame and access buy freedom while ordinary people face maximum punishment.

White House uses USAID funds for budget director Vought's security, documents show

What Happened: Trump officials redirected $15 million in remaining USAID operating funds to pay for a U.S. Marshals security detail for Russell Vought, Trump’s budget director and a chief architect of Project 2025. The move comes as USAID was dismantled, its programs canceled, and thousands of staff purged.

Why It Matters: While lifesaving aid programs are cut under claims of “corruption,” leftover funds are being used to protect one of Trump’s most aggressive power consolidators—showing how government resources are being redirected to serve political insiders instead of public needs.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

ICE Plans $38 Billion Expansion of Immigration Detention Facilities

What Happened: ICE plans to spend $38.3 billion to massively expand detention capacity, increasing bed space to roughly 92,600 through the acquisition, renovation, or operation of dozens of large-scale detention centers and processing sites nationwide. Internal documents show the expansion is designed to support a sharp rise in arrests and removals in 2026, with detainees held for up to 60 days on average.

Why It Matters: By spending tens of billions to expand detention, surveillance, and rapid deportations, the regime is turning long-term confinement into routine government policy. It sidelines local communities, weakens due process, and normalizes human rights abuses. This won’t just affect migrants, and sets a dangerous precedent for how state power can be used against all of us.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Social Security Workers Are Being Told to Hand Over Appointment Details to ICE

What Happened: Social Security Administration employees have been instructed to share in-person appointment dates and times with ICE upon request. The directive, communicated verbally at some offices, breaks with decades of SSA practice and effectively turns routine benefit appointments into immigration enforcement traps, including for people accompanying U.S. citizen children or dependents.

Why It Matters: A core public benefits agency is being converted into an arm of immigration enforcement. Allowing ICE to target people at Social Security offices without warrants, court orders, or formal safeguards further erodes due process, weaponizes social services, and destroys trust in institutions meant to remain safe and neutral.

Jamie Dimon Must Lower Credit Card Interest Rates, Navarro Says

What Happened: The White House publicly pressured JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to lower credit card interest rates, with Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro calling Dimon a “criminal” and demanding he comply with the president’s call for a 10% interest rate cap. Dimon has warned that such a mandate would trigger an “economic disaster” by forcing banks to cut credit access, especially for higher-risk borrowers.

Why It Matters: Trump is using populist rhetoric to strong arm private institutions while pushing regulators and Congress aside. By replacing lawful economic oversight with executive threats, he is destabilizing credit markets and normalizing coercion as a tool of governance.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump privately lashes out at GOP lawmakers over racist video blowback, sources say

What Happened: After refusing to apologize for a racist video shared on his Truth Social account depicting the Obamas as apes, Trump privately lashed out at Republican lawmakers who condemned it. He accused Sen. Tim Scott of disloyalty, used expletives to denounce Sen. Katie Britt, and vowed consequences for GOP figures who criticized him.

Why It Matters: Trump is a racist and always has been. His fury at the handful of Republicans who condemned the video shows that even minimal pushback against his racism is treated as betrayal, reinforcing a party culture where loyalty means silence and obedience.

Justice Department Sues Harvard for Admissions Records

What Happened: Trump officials sued Harvard University for failing to hand over detailed applicant-level admissions data as part of a Justice Department investigation into alleged “discrimination” against white applicants. The lawsuit follows Trump’s abrupt reversal on a tentative settlement, a sharply increased fine demand, and escalating retaliatory actions against the university.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the Justice Department to target opponents and punish institutional resistance. By weaponizing investigations, fines, and data demands against a university that refused to bend, civil rights enforcement is being transformed into a coercive tool for political obedience and ideological control.

Former CNN journalist Don Lemon pleads not guilty to charges in Minnesota church incident

What Happened: Former CNN journalist Don Lemon pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges tied to an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota. The charges followed a Justice Department push for a grand jury indictment after two federal judges found no probable cause to arrest Lemon or evidence that he committed or conspired to commit a crime.

Why It Matters: Reviving charges already thrown out by judges and going after a journalist for covering a protest is a direct attack on press freedom. It underscores Trump’s broader effort to intimidate, silence, and punish media outlets when their reporting challenges his agenda.

The ICE Expansion Won’t Happen in the Dark

What Happened: ICE is rapidly expanding into more than 150 office locations nationwide, many acquired in secrecy, with agents embedded near schools, churches, medical offices, and residential neighborhoods. Internal documents show the General Services Administration was instructed to bypass standard transparency and procurement rules to conceal ICE’s growing footprint.

Why It Matters: A domestic enforcement apparatus is being built without public oversight or consent. By hiding the scale of its expansion and treating journalists and watchdogs as criminals, the regime is normalizing an unaccountable system that operates in the shadows—hallmarks of a police state seen in Russia and other authoritarian states.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE officers on leave while feds investigate whether they lied about the shooting of a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis

What Happened: Two ICE officers were placed on administrative leave after federal investigators found they may have lied under oath about the January shooting of Venezuelan immigrant Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis in Minneapolis. Video evidence contradicted their sworn testimony, leading the Justice Department to open a criminal probe and a federal judge to dismiss all charges against the two men involved, with prejudice.

Why It Matters: As Kristi Noem and DHS officials publicly labeled the incident an “attempted murder” to justify ICE’s violence, video footage revealed false testimony—showing how immigration enforcement is increasingly built on deception, force, and demonization of victims.

Army Veteran Deported Despite Pending Appeal: 'He Served This Country'

What Happened: U.S. Army veteran Godfrey Wade was deported to Jamaica despite having an active appeal before the Board of Immigration Appeals. A lawful permanent resident for more than 50 years, Wade was removed after a hearing that lasted less than two minutes, even though prior court notices had been returned as undeliverable.

Why It Matters: Deporting a military veteran while an appeal is active, and ignoring clear notice failures, shows how Trump’s immigration enforcement is operating with speed and cruelty, treating even those who served the country as disposable.

His family fled Afghanistan facing threats for supporting US troops. Now he sits in ICE custody at risk of being sent back

What Happened: Lal Mohammad Noorwali, an Afghan evacuee who entered the U.S. legally after the 2021 withdrawal, was detained at a Texas checkpoint and transferred to ICE custody. Despite a pending asylum case, marriage to a U.S. citizen, a valid commercial driver’s license, and a dismissed misdemeanor with no conviction, DHS labeled him a “criminal illegal alien” and is seeking his deportation to Afghanistan.

Why It Matters: This is a betrayal of allies who risked their lives alongside U.S. forces. Detaining and deporting Afghans who supported American troops shows that due process and U.S. promises are disposable—and if legally admitted evacuees with active asylum cases can be sent back to likely death, no humanitarian protection can be trusted.

Trump Administration Revokes Deportation Protections for Yemenis

What Happened: Trump officials revoked Temporary Protected Status for 1,380 Yemeni nationals, declaring that Yemen no longer qualifies despite renewed territorial seizures and escalating conflict. Kristi Noem said allowing Yemenis to remain is “contrary to national interest,” accelerating Trump’s broader effort to dismantle humanitarian protections.

Why It Matters: Ending protections for people fleeing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises shows how immigration policy is being weaponized to expand deportation targets—regardless of war, displacement, or human cost.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Intelligence Dispute Centers on Kushner Reference in Intercepted Communication

What Happened: A whistleblower alleges that Tulsi Gabbard blocked the circulation of an intelligence report after Jared Kushner’s name appeared in an intercepted foreign communication linked to Iran. The intercept, provided by a foreign intelligence service, reportedly referenced Kushner’s influence during a period when Trump was weighing military strikes against Iran and before Kushner took on a central role in related negotiations.

Why It Matters: Suppressing intelligence tied to the president’s inner circle endangers national security. Blocking scrutiny during war planning and sensitive negotiations weakens analytic integrity, allows foreign manipulation, and reiterates that protecting family and political allies matters more than U.S. national security.

A Pilot Fired Over Kristi Noem’s Missing Blanket and the Constant Chaos Inside DHS

What Happened: A Wall Street Journal investigation details deep dysfunction inside the Department of Homeland Security under Kristi Noem, including staff intimidation, arbitrary firings, and immigration enforcement staged for media optics. The turmoil includes the firing of a Coast Guard pilot after Noem’s blanket was left on a flight, the sidelining of career officials, and the sweeping influence wielded by adviser Corey Lewandowski despite his limited official status.

Why It Matters: DHS is being run on chaos, purges, and loyalty tests. When enforcement, spending, and personnel decisions are driven by optics and personal power struggles, it weakens operational readiness, allows abuse, and directly endangers national security and the safety of all Americans.

Kennedy Allies Target States to Overturn Vaccine Mandates for Schoolchildren

What Happened: Allies of RFK Jr. have launched a coordinated state-by-state campaign to repeal long-standing school vaccination requirements for diseases like measles and polio. Backed by new “medical freedom” coalitions, bills have been introduced in at least nine states, including several where repeal efforts are gaining traction.

Why It Matters: The nation’s immunization system is being weakened by conspiracy theorists. As outbreaks grow, children’s health is being put in danger by disinformation, leading to preventable illness, deaths, and long-term damage to public health protections.

Healthcare group urges RFK Jr to resign after remarks on cocaine and toilet seats

What Happened: A major healthcare advocacy group, Protect Our Care, called for RFK Jr. to resign after he downplayed Covid-19 risks on a podcast by saying he was unafraid of germs because he “used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.” The comment came amid ongoing criticism of Kennedy’s handling of measles outbreaks, vaccine policy, and public health messaging.

Why It Matters: As vaccine-preventable diseases surge and public trust in health institutions erodes, Kennedy’s insane comments further undermines public health messaging, and put lives at risk. Someone who snorted cocaine off a toilet has no business overseeing anyone’s health.

Justice Department’s antitrust chief has been fired, sources say

What Happened: Trump officials forced out Abigail Slater, head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, after clashes with Pam Bondi and the White House. Slater had pursued aggressive enforcement against major corporate players, including figures later pardoned by Trump.

Why It Matters: Removing an antitrust chief who challenged powerful interests reaffirms that enforcement now serves loyalty and access—using the Justice Department as a shield for allies.

Doctors bear the burden as ‘medical freedom’ fuels worst US measles outbreak in 30 years

What Happened: South Carolina is experiencing the worst U.S. measles outbreak in more than three decades, with over 930 cases tied to collapsing vaccination rates driven by “medical freedom” politics and disinformation. Doctors report being overwhelmed as federal leadership remains silent.

Why It Matters: By legitimizing vaccine skepticism and refusing to lead during an active outbreak, the regime is allowing children to be exposed to deadly, highly contagious illnesses—turning preventable disease into an avoidable public health crisis.

Scientific studies calculate climate change as health danger, while Trump calls it a ‘scam’

What Happened: Trump officials revoked the EPA’s 2009 endangerment finding that classified climate change as a public health threat, dismantling the legal foundation for most U.S. climate regulations despite overwhelming scientific evidence linking warming to illness and death.

Why It Matters: The regime is rejecting clear scientific evidence that climate change is already killing Americans, dismantling health protections while shielding Trump’s fossil fuel interests and donors. Ignoring reality won’t stop climate harm and will only lead to more preventable deaths.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Aircraft Carrier Will Be Sent to the Middle East From Venezuela, Officials Say

What Happened: The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group is being redeployed from the Caribbean to the Middle East, where it will join another carrier group as part of Trump’s pressure campaign against Iran.

Why It Matters: Pushing toward regime change and a potential war without congressional authorization concentrates war powers in the executive branch. Without a clear objective or defined strategy, the risk of another conflict continues to rise.

US military preparing for potentially weeks-long Iran operations

What Happened: U.S. military planners are preparing for the possibility of weeks-long combat operations against Iran if Trump orders strikes. The Pentagon is deploying additional aircraft carriers, warships, and aircraft to the region, anticipating Iranian retaliation and sustained conflict.

Much of Cuba Goes Dark as Trump Chokes Off Oil Supply

What Happened: Satellite imagery shows large portions of Cuba plunged into darkness as the island’s power grid collapses amid a severe fuel shortage triggered by U.S. pressure to cut off oil imports, including supplies from Venezuela. The shortage has forced fuel rationing, halted international flights due to jet fuel scarcity, and disrupted hospitals, sanitation, and water systems.

Why It Matters: By choking off Cuba’s access to oil and threatening suppliers, Trump is turning chronic infrastructure fragility into near total energy collapse—crippling basic services and pushing the country toward a humanitarian crisis.

Trump’s creation: A Europe that spends more on defense but can stand up to the US

What Happened: At the Munich Security Conference, European leaders embraced higher defense spending and promoted a “NATO 3.0” centered on European strategic autonomy, accelerated arms production, and reduced dependence on the U.S. While U.S. officials welcomed the spending increases, European leaders made clear that Trump’s threats, hostility toward allies, and transactional foreign policy have driven Europe to prepare to stand up not only to Russia—but to the United States.

Why It Matters: Trump has damaged trust with allies to the point that Europe is preparing to operate without the United States. U.S. leadership within NATO is no longer assumed and is steadily eroding, with the U.S. viewed as a potential threat.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

How a Pencil-Purchasing U.S. Bureaucrat Ended Up Shaking Hands With Putin

What Happened: Josh Gruenbaum, a senior General Services Administration official overseeing federal procurement, became a key aide to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in Trump’s foreign policy operation, participating in Gaza planning, Russia talks, and closed-door meetings with Putin. Despite no diplomatic background, Gruenbaum has also pushed to bypass procurement rules at GSA and is under internal review over potential conflicts tied to a federal contract sought by fintech firm Ramp, backed by Kushner-linked investors.

Why It Matters: A procurement official tied to Kushner’s business network is operating inside sensitive foreign discussions while pressuring contracting processes at home, collapsing the boundary between diplomacy, deal making, and personal access in ways that fuel corruption and weaken institutional safeguards.

'It means more than any medal' — Ukraine's skeleton racer sacrifices Olympic dream to honor war victims

What Happened: Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the 2026 Winter Olympics after refusing to remove a helmet honoring Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia’s war. The International Olympic Committee ruled the tribute violated its Athlete Expression guidelines, ending his competition hours before his scheduled run, despite allowing other political or symbolic displays.

Why It Matters: The IOC bans Russian teams over its genocidal invasion but punishes a Ukrainian athlete for honoring the murdered—an act of cowardly moral evasion. Shame on the IOC, and credit to Vladyslav for refusing to stay silent and forcing the world to confront the genocide and daily horrors Russia carries out in Ukraine.

Nearly 11,000 North Korean troops stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast at start of 2026, media reports

What Happened: South Korean intelligence reports that nearly 11,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast at the start of 2026 to support Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Despite roughly 6,000 casualties, Pyongyang continues rotations, using the war to gain combat experience and modernize weapons systems with Russian support.

Why It Matters: For years, Ukraine has faced an invasion powered by North Korean troops, Iranian weapons, and Chinese supplied components, turning Russia’s invasion into a sustained multinational authoritarian effort that trades combat experience, weapons development, and sanctions evasion while normalizing foreign troop deployments in Russia’s genocidal war on European soil.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Americans With Higher Incomes Are Starting to Fall Behind on Payments

What Happened: A new report from the National Foundation for Credit Counseling shows Americans with higher incomes are increasingly falling behind on mortgage and credit card payments, pushing its financial stress gauge to the highest level on record. The average person seeking credit counseling now earns about $70,000 a year and carries nearly $35,000 in unsecured debt, signaling that financial strain is spreading well beyond low-income households.

Why It Matters: Rising debt, high interest rates, and cost pressures are turning everyday borrowing into “survival debt,” exposing fragility beneath headline job growth and consumer spending, and pointing toward a broader household debt reckoning.

Americans Are Paying the Bill for Tariffs, Despite Trump’s Claims

What Happened: New research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Columbia University predictably reports that roughly 90% of the cost of Trump’s tariffs has been paid by U.S. companies and consumers. The study shows tariff costs were passed through as higher prices, with U.S. import prices rising about 11% as average tariff rates jumped from 2.6% to 13%.

Why It Matters: Tariffs are a tax on Americans. Trump’s trade war is raising prices, squeezing small businesses, and worsening household finances while the regime continues to lie that foreign companies are paying the cost.

Realtors report a ‘new housing crisis’ as January home sales tank more than 8%

What Happened: U.S. existing home sales fell 8.4% in January, the steepest monthly drop since 2022, even as mortgage rates edged lower. Prices remain near record highs, and inventory is still far below a balanced market, prompting the National Association of Realtors to warn of a “new housing crisis.”

Why It Matters: Homeownership is slipping out of reach for millions of Americans. High prices, limited supply, and eroding confidence are freezing mobility and locking renters out of buying homes, signaling deeper economic stress beneath surface level indicators.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

NY officials raise rainbow flag at Stonewall in rebuke of Trump administration

What Happened: New York officials and LGBTQ+ activists raised a rainbow flag at the Stonewall National Monument after Trump officials ordered the National Park Service to stop flying it. The flag had flown for years at the site commemorating the 1969 Stonewall uprising, but was removed under new federal guidance; activists briefly raised it on a separate pole before re-hoisting it alongside the American flag.

Amazon’s Ring cancels Flock partnership amid Super Bowl ad backlash

What Happened: Amazon-owned Ring canceled its planned partnership with police tech firm Flock Safety after backlash over a Super Bowl ad promoting its AI-powered “Search Party” feature, which civil liberties groups warned could enable mass surveillance. The decision follows mounting scrutiny of tech companies’ ties to law enforcement and federal agencies, including ICE, amid protests and employee pressure campaigns.

A judge orders DHS to give Minnesota detainees swift access to lawyers before transfers

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to immediately give immigrants detained in Minnesota access to legal counsel before transferring them out of state. The court found that DHS’s Operation Metro Surge created serious barriers to contacting lawyers, likely violating constitutional rights, and rejected the government’s claim that honoring due process would cause “chaos.”

Trump’s Minnesota Retreat Points to the Power of Public Anger

What Happened: Trump officials began pulling back federal immigration agents in Minnesota after weeks of sustained protests, public outrage, and bipartisan criticism. Protests intensified following the murder of two U.S. citizens by federal officers, driving a powerful movement that forced a retreat from aggressive enforcement tactics.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$5 million — Amount pledged by the pro-AI super PAC Leading the Future to boost Byron Donalds’ gubernatorial campaign

$15 million — USAID funds redirected to protect Trump’s budget director, Vought

$38.3 billion — Planned ICE detention expansion spending

92,600 — Targeted ICE detention bed capacity

150+ — New ICE office locations acquired largely in secret

11,000 — North Korean troops deployed to support Russia’s genocidal war

6,000 — Estimated North Korean casualties in Ukraine

930+ — Measles cases in South Carolina, worst outbreak in 30 years

90% — Share of Trump tariff costs paid by U.S. consumers and businesses

8.4% — January drop in existing home sales

$70,000 — Average income of Americans now seeking credit counseling

$35,000 — Average unsecured debt among those households

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

ICE expands arrests alongside a $38 billion detention buildout — How long before mass detention becomes a normalized domestic police state?

Social Security data is being funneled to ICE — Will courts stop public benefits from becoming immigration traps?

Universities, media, and watchdogs face federal retaliation — How far will the regime go to punish institutional resistance?

The U.S. edges toward sustained military operations against Iran — Who authorized another military conflict and regime change?

Vaccine mandates are rolled back as outbreaks spread — How many preventable illnesses and deaths will it take before accountability returns?

Climate protections unravel after EPA endangerment reversal — How many deaths will be ignored in the name of deregulation?

Public backlash and protests intensify ahead of midterm primaries — What happens when repression collides with mass resistance?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Warfare — Trump’s erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Broadening Economic Strain — Financial stress is spreading beyond low-income households, exposing deeper instability beneath headline indicators.

Coercive Governance — Trump is ruling through threats and pressure across finance, media, and law enforcement, replacing lawful process with intimidation.

Detention as Business Model — Immigration policy has been transformed into a profit-driven system that rewards mass detention, surveillance, and prolonged confinement.

Institutional Retaliation — Federal agencies have been repurposed to punish critics, target opponents, and enforce political loyalty rather than uphold the law.

Collapse of Due Process — Speed, secrecy, and executive pressure are eroding basic legal protections and meaningful judicial oversight.

Public Health Sabotage — Safeguards are being dismantled as ideology and conspiracy replace science and professional expertise.

Climate Harm as Policy — Climate denial has led to deregulation that will directly increase illness, displacement, and preventable deaths.

Unchecked War Powers — Military authority is being concentrated in the executive branch without congressional approval or clear limits.

