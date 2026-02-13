Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Elon Musk’s X Appears to Be Violating US Sanctions by Selling Premium Accounts to Iranian Leaders

What Happened: A Tech Transparency Project report found that X sold premium subscriptions, blue check marks, and boosted reach to dozens of Iranian government officials and state-linked outlets despite U.S. sanctions. After press inquiries, X quietly removed some accounts’ verification, raising questions about whether the platform profited from sanctioned entities while amplifying regime messaging during internet blackouts.

Why It Matters: While Musk publicly aligned with Trump in backing Iranian protesters, X appears to have taken money from regime officials to boost their messaging—undermining U.S. sanctions, enabling state propaganda, and exposing how platform capture and deregulation are colliding with national security enforcement.

These Fox News figures claimed to be deeply concerned with presidential corruption. Now they work for Trump.

What Happened: Former Fox News personalities, including Pete Hegseth, Pam Bondi, Sean Duffy, Jeanine Pirro, and Leo Terrell, who aggressively demanded prosecutions of Democrats based on disinformation, now occupy senior posts in the Trump regime. Some are using those positions to pursue or enable sham investigations against Democrats, while serving a president whose family is mired in unprecedented, well-documented corruption and foreign financial entanglements.

Why It Matters: The same figures who demanded investigations, special prosecutors, and media scrutiny over fabricated Biden scandals are now silent, or complicit, amid corruption surrounding Trump, his family, and cronies, underscoring how “anti-corruption” rhetoric was just propaganda.

Sen. Schiff leads probe into Freedom250, the America birthday group offering access to Trump for donations

What Happened: Sen. Adam Schiff and other Democrats opened a probe into Freedom250, a Trump-aligned nonprofit linked to the National Park Foundation, amid reports it offered donors access to Trump during America’s 250th birthday events. The investigation follows reporting that the group may be operating as a pay-to-play alternative to the congressionally chartered America250 commission.

Why It Matters: This Freedom250 reporting mirrors tactics reportedly used during last year’s July 4 events—leveraging national symbolism and public institutions to sell donor access, as part of Trump’s countless pay-to-play schemes.

Coal industry joins Apple, FIFA in paying tribute to Trump with award

What Happened: A pro-coal industry group awarded Trump a made-up “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” prize at a White House event where he announced new funding for coal plants and ordered the Pentagon to purchase coal-generated electricity. The “award” coincided with preparations to repeal the EPA’s endangerment finding while industry executives praised Trump for restoring coal’s political influence.

Why It Matters: Corporations, industry groups, and Trump’s donors are showering him with symbolic “awards” while extracting regulatory rollbacks, federal spending, and policy favors—turning the presidency into a system of transactional tribute while the policies hurt Americans.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump met with David Ellison days before saying he’s ‘not involved’ in Paramount’s Netflix battle

What Happened: Paramount CEO David Ellison met privately with Trump at the White House days before Trump publicly claimed he was “not involved” in Paramount’s battle with Netflix over Warner Bros. Discovery. The meetings came as Trump regulators review the Netflix deal, despite Trump’s long-standing public comments favoring Paramount and Ellison’s repeated White House access.

Why It Matters: Trump’s lies of neutrality are contradicted by private meetings, regulatory leverage, and donor-aligned media interests. Antitrust enforcement, media consolidation, and presidential access are increasingly converging into another pay-to-play scheme.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons to introduce bill aimed at strengthening oversight of ICE and CBP

What Happened: Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons introduced the ICE Accountability Act, which would create an independent congressional watchdog to oversee ICE and CBP following deadly shootings by federal immigration agents. The proposal grants access to detention facilities, body camera footage, internal DHS records, and authorizes court enforcement for violations.

Why It Matters: As ICE expands arrests, uses lethal force, and overwhelms courts, meaningful oversight is collapsing. This bill seeks to reassert civilian control over a rapidly militarizing enforcement apparatus operating with near total impunity.

Trump’s pick for top diplomatic role faces scrutiny over ‘white supremacist’ views

What Happened: Trump’s nominee for assistant secretary of state for international organizations, Jeremy Carl, is facing Senate scrutiny over a long record of racist, antisemitic, and white supremacist statements, including endorsement of the “great replacement” conspiracy theory. Carl, a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, has deleted thousands of past posts ahead of his confirmation hearing.

Why It Matters: Putting another white supremacist in a senior role damages America’s credibility at home and abroad. It underscores that extremist ideology continues to be rewarded within the regime.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FTC tells Tim Cook to look into reports Apple News is censoring conservatives

What Happened: FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson sent Apple CEO Tim Cook a letter urging a review of Apple News’ curation policies after “reports” alleged the platform promotes left-leaning outlets and suppresses conservative ones. Ferguson cited a conservative Media Research Center study and suggested Apple could face scrutiny under the FTC Act if ideological favoritism conflicts with consumers’ expectations and isn’t disclosed.

Why It Matters: Tim Cook and other CEOs have repeatedly tried to appease Trump—bending the knee, bringing “gifts,” and preemptively accommodating the regime but with authoritarians, nothing is ever enough. Each act of compliance only invites the next demand, conditioning private companies to respond to partisan grievances as government threats and normalizing state pressure, in this case, over what Americans are allowed to read.

Top US prosecutor appointed to New York Albany office by judges is immediately ousted

What Happened: Federal judges in northern New York appointed veteran prosecutor Donald T. Kinsella as U.S. attorney after ruling that Trump’s pick lacked legal authority. The Justice Department immediately overrode the appointment, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche firing Kinsella on X and asserting presidential control despite repeated court rulings to the contrary.

Why It Matters: By ignoring court rulings and purging judge-appointed prosecutors, the regime continues consolidating control over federal law enforcement while undermining constitutional checks—risking invalid prosecutions and a Justice Department operating beyond the law.

Cops Are Buying ‘GeoSpy’, an AI That Geolocates Photos in Seconds

What Happened: Internal police emails obtained via FOIA show the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and LAPD have purchased GeoSpy, an AI tool that analyzes architecture, soil, vegetation, and spatial patterns to geolocate photos in seconds. Miami-Dade paid $85,500 for global and custom local models, with police acknowledging false positives and describing the tool as “lead information only.”

Why It Matters: Tools once used by OSINT researchers are now being deployed by police with no oversight, turning everyday images into location intelligence and lowering the threshold for mass investigative fishing expeditions. As these systems become routine, they accelerate the surveillance state—normalizing warrantless tracking, errors, and abuse.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Key Democrat accuses the Justice Department of ‘spying’ on lawmakers reviewing Epstein files

What Happened: Rep. Jamie Raskin called for an inspector general investigation after photos surfaced showing Pam Bondi holding a binder listing the search history of Democratic lawmakers who reviewed Epstein files on Justice Department computers. The images suggest the DOJ monitored what members of Congress accessed while reviewing less redacted Epstein materials, triggering accusations of surveillance and misuse of departmental systems.

Why It Matters: Monitoring lawmakers’ research activity transforms congressional oversight into a surveilled act, chilling accountability while signaling that DOJ tools are being repurposed for intimidation rather than lawful governance.

Gallup will no longer track presidential approval ratings after nearly 90 years

What Happened: Gallup announced it will stop tracking and publishing presidential approval ratings, ending a practice dating back to 1938. The firm said favorability polling is now widely available elsewhere and no longer where Gallup can make its most distinctive contribution.

Why It Matters: As Trump attacks polls and floods the information space with propaganda, some institutions are retreating instead of pushing back—choosing cowardice over accountability. Gallup isn’t the only source of public opinion, but stepping away at this moment is a shameful abdication that weakens democratic norms and rewards authoritarian pressure.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump administration working to expand effort to strip citizenship from foreign-born Americans

What Happened: Trump officials are dramatically expanding denaturalization efforts, directing USCIS to identify 100–200 potential cases per month by reassigning staff nationwide to review naturalized citizens for alleged fraud or misrepresentation. The push goes far beyond past practice, introduces broad catch-all criteria, and coincides with wider efforts to revoke visas, target green card holders, and challenge birthright citizenship.

Why It Matters: By turning naturalization into a revocable status and widening denaturalization criteria, the regime is weaponizing immigration law to create fear, suppress dissent, and signal that citizenship is conditional—undermining equal protection and chilling the rights of millions of Americans.

Judge Boasberg orders return of Venezuelans citing 'flagrancy' of due process violations

What Happened: U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered Trump officials to facilitate and fund the return of Venezuelan migrants disappeared to El Salvador’s gulag after officials defied a court order halting removals. The ruling cited “flagrant” due process violations and requires the government to issue travel documents and cover return costs for deportees now in third countries.

Why It Matters: By invoking an 18th-century wartime law to bypass due process and ignoring a direct order to halt deportations, the regime turned removal into punishment, forcing the judiciary to step in after constitutional rights were already trampled.

US House passes bill to require proof of US citizenship for midterm voters

What Happened: The Republican-controlled House passed the SAVE America Act, requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in the midterms and imposing criminal penalties on election officials who fail to comply. The bill adds new ID requirements and follows Trump’s calls to federalize elections despite overwhelming evidence that non-citizen voting is very rare.

Why It Matters: Voting access is being restricted under the guise of election security. Married women could face extra hurdles simply to prove their citizenship and register to vote. By criminalizing election administration and centralizing control, Republicans are laying the groundwork for voter suppression and federal takeover of elections.

'It's time to get aggressive', Border Patrol agent says in Chicago shooting video

What Happened: Bodycam footage, texts, and emails show a Border Patrol agent shot Chicago teacher Marimar Martinez after agents discussed “getting aggressive,” contradicting DHS lies that she ambushed officers. Court-ordered disclosures undercut the official narrative, even as DHS continued labeling Martinez a “domestic terrorist” after charges were dropped.

Why It Matters: Federal agents used lethal force during an internal enforcement operation, lied about their attack, and smeared the victim while shielding the shooter. This is another example of how immigration enforcement is being militarized and weaponized against civilians.

ICE Is Crashing the US Court System in Minnesota

What Happened: ICE arrests under “Operation Metro Surge” have flooded Minnesota’s federal courts with habeas petitions at nearly the volume the entire country typically sees in a year. Mass detention and the removal of release mechanisms have left courts overwhelmed while detainees remain jailed, even after judges order release.

Why It Matters: By detaining thousands and forcing release challenges into overburdened federal courts, ICE is effectively nullifying judicial oversight, trapping people in custody through bureaucratic overload, and turning the court system into a tool of enforcement rather than a check on state power.

Immigrants Who Say Their Detention Is Illegal Have Filed More Than 18,000 Cases. It’s a Historic High.

What Happened: More than 18,000 detained immigrants have filed habeas corpus petitions challenging the legality of their detention—more than under the last three administrations combined. Mandatory detention rules have eliminated bond hearings, forcing challenges into already-strained federal courts.

Why It Matters: Mass detention is collapsing due process at scale. By stripping release mechanisms and flooding courts, the regime is trapping people in custody and converting the judiciary into a tool of enforcement.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Gabbard Whistleblower Complaint Based on Intercepted Conversation About Jared Kushner

What Happened: A classified whistleblower complaint alleges that Tulsi Gabbard delayed and restricted the sharing of intercepted foreign intelligence containing discussions by two foreign nationals about Jared Kushner and Iran-related matters. The intelligence was reportedly discussed with the White House, withheld for months, and made known to Congress only by the whistleblower.

Why It Matters: That is a serious breach of oversight norms and a counterintelligence risk, reinforcing fears that national security systems are being bent to protect Trump’s inner circle while endangering the United States.

Communications breakdown over El Paso airspace closure sparks finger pointing across Trump administration

What Happened: The FAA abruptly closed airspace over El Paso after DHS deployed Pentagon-owned counter-drone laser technology without proper coordination. The move triggered confusion and blame shifting across DHS, FAA, the Pentagon, and the White House, with local officials saying they received no warning.

Why It Matters: The episode exposes dangerous breakdowns in interagency coordination and civilian oversight, raising the risk that militarized technologies are being deployed in civilian spaces without safeguards, transparency, or accountability.

Trump Administration Erases the Government’s Power to Fight Climate Change

What Happened: Trump officials announced the EPA is repealing its 2009 “endangerment finding,” which established that greenhouse gases warm the planet and threaten human health. The move eliminates the legal foundation for regulating carbon pollution from vehicles, power plants, and industry under the Clean Air Act and removes all federal greenhouse gas standards for vehicles.

Why It Matters: By erasing the scientific basis for regulation, the regime is dismantling decades of climate law, handing the fossil fuel industry a historic deregulatory victory, and leaving Americans more exposed to pollution, extreme heat, and climate-driven disasters.

Gabbard ends intelligence reform task force after less than a year of work

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard shut down the Director’s Initiative Group, a task force created to investigate alleged “politicization” of intelligence and pursue declassification and spending cuts. The group faced heavy criticism over concerns that it was being used to weaken intelligence agencies and advance Trump-aligned narratives.

Why It Matters: The task force’s abrupt end underscores how “reform” rhetoric is being used as cover for political control. Intelligence agencies are being destabilized, purged, and selectively declassified to serve Trump’s agenda—eroding institutional independence while insulating loyalists from scrutiny.

GOP Senator Introduces Legislation to Audit Pentagon. Here's Why.

What Happened: Sen. Joni Ernst introduced the RECEIPTS Act after the Pentagon failed its eighth consecutive audit, proposing AI-driven oversight, stricter financial requirements for senior officials, and new accountability mechanisms. The bill comes as Trump pushes for a massive defense budget increase that could push spending toward $1.5 trillion.

Why It Matters: Without real limits and independent oversight, “clean audits” risk becoming a technocratic cover for unchecked militarization, waste, and expanded executive control over the national security state.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Canadian separatists optimistic after meetings with Trump officials

What Happened: Leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project, a right-wing separatist group, confirmed multiple meetings with Trump officials at the State Department to discuss Alberta’s potential secession from Canada, including currency and border arrangements. While U.S. officials downplayed the contacts, the separatists described the regime as supportive and said further meetings were planned.

Why It Matters: By engaging separatist movements inside a close democratic ally, Trump is doing what Russian intelligence does—cultivating internal fractures to implode countries from within.

NATO allies say Hegseth "missing a good party" as they meet, adjust to slimmed down U.S. role under Trump

What Happened: Pete Hegseth skipped a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, following Marco Rubio’s earlier absence from a NATO foreign ministers session. European allies played down the snub publicly, while quietly accelerating plans to shoulder more of NATO’s conventional defense burden as Trump reduces its direct engagement and military support for Ukraine.

Why It Matters: As Trump pulls back from NATO leadership, Europe is being forced to reorganize its own security architecture—signaling declining American reliability, weakening deterrence, and opening strategic space for Russia at a moment of heightened global instability.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Memo Sees Return to Dollar System in Pitch Made for Trump

What Happened: A Kremlin memo outlines a proposed economic deal with Trump involving Russia’s return to the dollar system, joint oil and gas ventures, preferential treatment for U.S. firms, critical minerals cooperation, and coordinated opposition to Western climate policies. The proposal would require sanctions relief.

Why It Matters: Russia is offering Trump a deal designed to erase sanctions, rehabilitate the terrorist regime committing genocide, and fracture the U.S.–Europe alliance. This mirrors the backchannel efforts of Witkoff and Kushner as the United States abandons Ukraine and provides direct political and economic cover for Russia’s genocidal war.

Russia still sees US as its top adversary, Estonian intelligence report says

What Happened: Estonia’s foreign-intelligence agency warned that recent U.S.–Russia talks do not signal reduced threat, calling any diplomatic thaw “illusory” and stating Moscow still views the United States as its principal global adversary. The report says Russia is using engagement with Trump to expand espionage, influence operations, and sanctions evasion while exploiting perceived rifts between the U.S. and Europe.

Ukrainian Athlete Disqualified From Olympics Over Helmet Depicting War Dead: ‘The Price of Our Dignity’

What Happened: The International Olympic Committee stripped Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych of his Olympic accreditation after he refused to remove a helmet honoring Ukrainian athletes killed since Russia’s 2022 invasion. The IOC ruled the helmet violated its ban on political expression and barred him when he refused to comply.

Why It Matters: The IOC bans Russian teams over the invasion but punishes a Ukrainian athlete for honoring the dead—an act of cowardly moral evasion. Shame on the IOC, and credit to Vladyslav for refusing to stay silent and forcing the world to confront the genocide and daily horrors Russia carries out in Ukraine.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

CBO: Federal deficits and debt to worsen over next decade

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office projects federal debt held by the public will rise from 101% of GDP to 120% by 2035, with annual deficits $1.4 trillion higher than last year’s forecast. The increase is driven by higher Social Security, Medicare, and interest costs, compounded by Trump-era tax cuts, tariffs, and mass deportation policies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic agenda is fiscally unsustainable. Tariffs fuel inflation, tax cuts drain revenue, and entitlement pressures lock in long-term debt, leaving taxpayers to absorb the costs and reducing the government’s ability to respond to future crises.

Electricity prices rising by double the rate of inflation. Data center demand means no relief ahead, analysts say

What Happened: Electricity prices rose 6.9% in 2025—more than double overall inflation—and are expected to keep climbing as AI data centers drive roughly 40% of demand growth, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts cite limited power supply, slow infrastructure expansion, and rising utility investment costs.

Why It Matters: Rising electricity costs will cut disposable income, slow consumer spending, and hit lower-income families hardest, while Trump’s embrace of the AI industry accelerates demand without delivering relief—turning energy bills into another inflationary pressure point.

Trump tariffs leave importers with record-breaking $3.5 billion U.S. Customs bond funding shortfall

What Happened: U.S. Customs data shows importers face a record $3.6 billion shortfall in required customs bonds to cover tariff payments, driven by Trump’s tariff hikes. In fiscal 2025, Customs flagged more than 27,000 bond insufficiencies—double the level seen during Trump’s first trade war—leaving shipments stalled unless companies secure additional insurance.

Why It Matters: Capital is being tied up, supply chains disrupted, insurers strained, and inflation pressures pushed downstream—another self-inflicted shock hitting businesses and consumers.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Even Trump’s own appointees are ruling against ICE’s mass detention strategy

What Happened: 373 federal judges, including 44 appointed by Trump, have rejected the regime’s attempt to mandate detention without bond for immigrants who crossed the border unlawfully, even if they have lived in the U.S. for decades. Only 28 judges have upheld ICE’s interpretation, as mass detention cases overwhelm courts nationwide and rack up thousands of adverse rulings.

Judge Blocks Pentagon’s Move to Censure Sen. Mark Kelly Over Video to Troops

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Pete Hegseth from censuring and demoting Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, over a video in which Kelly told service members they must refuse illegal orders. The judge ruled the Pentagon likely violated Kelly’s First Amendment rights and warned the regime was unlawfully threatening millions of retired veterans for speaking out.

Judge blocks Trump administration from cutting $600 million in public health funds

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump from cutting $600 million in CDC public health grants to California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota. The court found the states were likely to succeed in arguing the cuts were retaliatory, punishment for resisting Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda, and halted the funding freeze for at least 14 days.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$600 million — Public health funding blocked by a judge after Trump attempted retaliatory cuts to blue states

18,000+ — Habeas corpus petitions filed by detained immigrants challenging illegal detention

373 — Federal judges (including 44 Trump appointees) rejecting ICE’s mandatory detention interpretation

$3.6 billion — Record customs bond shortfall triggered by Trump’s tariff hikes

120% — Projected federal debt-to-GDP ratio by 2035 from Trump’s policies

6.9% — Electricity price increase in 2025, more than double inflation

40% — Share of electricity demand growth driven by AI data centers

100–200 per month — Targeted denaturalization cases USCIS is now instructed to pursue

27,000+ — Tariff bond “insufficiencies” flagged by U.S. Customs in one fiscal year

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

ICE is collapsing the court system on purpose — How long can prolonged detention be justified through manufactured backlogs?

DOJ retaliation is becoming normalized — Which judges, prosecutors, or inspectors general will be targeted next for resisting?

Surveillance is expanding without consent or oversight — How long before these tools are deployed against anyone who dissents?

Climate enforcement has been dismantled — How many disasters will it take before the cost becomes undeniable?

Europe is preparing for U.S. withdrawal from leadership — How permanent is the damage to NATO and deterrence?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. toward recession, raising costs for households, distorting markets through selective exemptions, and weakening the labor market while allies retaliate.

Pay-to-Play State — Donors, corporations, and favored industries extract regulatory relief, tariff exemptions, and policy carve-outs through access, loyalty, and payoffs.

Weaponized Enforcement — Law enforcement, immigration authorities, and regulatory bodies are repurposed to intimidate critics, pressure political opponents, and enforce compliance.

Citizenship Under Threat — Naturalization and legal status are increasingly framed as conditional privileges that can be revoked through bureaucratic maneuvering and politicized enforcement.

Surveillance Expansion — AI systems, biometric tracking, and mass data collection tools are normalizing monitoring without meaningful warrants or transparency.

Alliance Sabotage — U.S. trade threats, erratic diplomacy, and unilateral moves weaken democratic alliances while creating openings for authoritarian rivals.

Information Control — Polling pressure, media intimidation, selective disclosures, and propaganda ecosystems are reshaping public perception to blunt accountability.

Normalization of Abuse — Each breach of law or norm becomes precedent for the next, steadily lowering the threshold for executive overreach.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

