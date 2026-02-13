Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

House Dem Identifies ‘Wealthy, Powerful Men’ Redacted in Epstein Files

What Happened: Rep. Ro Khanna entered into the Congressional Record the names of six wealthy men whose identities were redacted from the Jeffrey Epstein files, including Leslie Wexner and DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Khanna said the redactions violate the Epstein Transparency Act and accused Trump officials of shielding powerful figures while millions of pages remain withheld.

Why It Matters: We have a two-tier justice system operating in plain sight. By hiding the names of powerful men tied to a global underage sex trafficking ring, the DOJ is shielding elites, blocking accountability, and making clear that the rule of law stops at the top.

Trump orders Pentagon to invest in 'beautiful, clean' coal power

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing the Pentagon to purchase electricity from coal-fired power plants and ordering the Department of Energy to spend $175 million propping up six aging coal plants. The move was unveiled at a White House event celebrating “beautiful, clean coal,” despite coal’s well-documented environmental and health harms.

Why It Matters: National security is being used as cover to prop up fossil fuels and reward Trump’s political allies and donors. Trump is distorting energy markets, increasing emissions, and locking military infrastructure into outdated, polluting power instead of climate-friendly alternatives.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ lawyer pushed for voter fraud evidence from US intelligence agency

What Happened: Kurt Olsen, a Trump lawyer tied to “Stop the Steal” and now a special government employee, pressured a U.S. intelligence contractor to search for evidence “supporting” Trump’s 2020 election lies. The contractor resisted expanding its mandate beyond election security work in Puerto Rico.

Why It Matters: Trump allies are trying to bend U.S. intelligence into a political weapon. Forcing contractors to hunt for evidence to prop up a lie about a lost election shatters legal firewalls, corrodes trust in election security, and shows how far they’re willing to go to rewrite reality and prepare for interference during midterms.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp Recorded a Video About ICE for His Employees

What Happened: Palantir CEO Alex Karp circulated a prerecorded video to employees responding to internal backlash over the company’s work with ICE, but declined to explain how Palantir’s tools are used in enforcement operations. Employees were told they could sign NDAs for private briefings instead.

Why It Matters: Hiding basic information behind NDAs is deliberate opacity. As Palantir powers enforcement, targeting, and data fusion, it is building a surveillance state that erodes due process, bypasses civil rights protections, and shields coercive state power from public accountability.

ICE Is Expanding Across the US at Breakneck Speed. Here’s Where It’s Going Next

What Happened: Federal records show ICE and DHS quietly carried out a months-long expansion, securing more than 150 new leases and office expansions across nearly every state, often in or near major metro areas. Many new facilities sit near schools, medical offices, and places of worship, with DHS pressing the GSA to bypass standard procurement rules and hide lease details under claims of “national security.”

Why It Matters: This is the buildout of a permanent domestic enforcement apparatus. By expanding rapidly and in secrecy, ICE is embedding itself deep inside communities, bypassing oversight, and normalizing mass enforcement far from the border—eroding due process and civil liberties in ways that will inevitably extend beyond immigrants to everyone.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Bondi had list of a Democratic lawmaker's Epstein files "search history" during Capitol Hill hearing

What Happened: Pam Bondi appeared at a House Judiciary Committee hearing with a document labeled “Jayapal Pramila Search History,” listing specific Epstein-related files accessed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal while reviewing DOJ records. Jayapal and other Democrats accused the Justice Department of surveilling lawmakers’ database searches during congressional oversight of the Epstein files.

Why It Matters: Tracking lawmakers’ research is an abuse of executive power. DOJ monitoring congressional searches mirrors Russia, where surveillance is used to intimidate and silence.

A Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Trump was convicted of sexually abusing children

What Happened: Andrew Paul Johnson, a Jan. 6 insurrectionist who received a full pardon from Trump, was convicted in Florida of multiple felony charges, including child molestation and exposing himself to children. Prosecutors say Johnson abused children over months and attempted to silence a victim by claiming he would receive millions in Trump-backed restitution for Jan. 6 defendants.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass clemency for Jan. 6 insurrectionists didn’t just rewrite history—it restored impunity to people with violent records, enabling further abuse while the regime glorifies them as “patriots.”

A privacy breach at the IRS: Taxpayer data wrongly shared with DHS, court filing says

What Happened: The IRS wrongly shared taxpayer information for thousands of people with DHS under a data-sharing agreement, according to a court filing. ICE requested data on 1.28 million people; the IRS verified only about 47,000 but still provided additional address information for others—likely violating federal tax privacy laws.

Why It Matters: This shatters one of the strongest legal firewalls in government. Tax confidentiality exists to prevent law enforcement abuse and political targeting. Once breached, it can’t be undone. The disclosure confirms immigration enforcement is overriding privacy law, due process, and safeguards meant to protect everyone.

CBP Signs Clearview AI Deal to Use Face Recognition for ‘Tactical Targeting’

What Happened: CBP signed a $225,000 contract granting intelligence units access to Clearview AI, a shady facial recognition system built from more than 60 billion images scraped without consent. The tool will be used for “tactical targeting” and network analysis by Border Patrol intelligence and the National Targeting Center.

Why It Matters: This expands mass biometric surveillance into routine domestic enforcement with no transparency or oversight. Clearview’s accuracy problems, lack of consent, and unclear limits raise serious risks to civil liberties—especially as DHS continues to sweep up U.S. citizens.

ICE is cracking down on people who follow them in their cars

What Happened: Trump officials have expanded federal assault and obstruction charges against people who follow or observe immigration officers, with at least 655 prosecutions since last summer—more than double prior years. Footage shows ICE and Border Patrol agents boxing in vehicles, drawing guns, using pepper spray, and arresting civilians for minimal conduct. ICE also tracks protesters using internal databases with names, photos, and license plates.

Why It Matters: Monitoring and observing police activity is being criminalized, with civilians threatened with decades in prison. ICE’s tactics mirror authoritarian domestic surveillance—using force, intimidation, and prosecution to silence witnesses and deter accountability.

Nebraska to hand over sensitive voter data to the Justice Department after court loss

What Happened: After losing a court challenge, Nebraska’s Republican secretary of state will hand over sensitive voter data—including birth dates, addresses, and partial Social Security numbers—to the Justice Department. The move comes as Trump’s DOJ seeks voter information from more than 20 states as part of a broader push to seize control over elections.

Why It Matters: Turning over voter data breaks a core privacy safeguard with lasting consequences. As Trump tries to centralize election control, the transfer opens the door to surveillance, intimidation, and voter purges—ahead of midterms.

Pirro Taps Dance Photographer-Lawyer in Lawmaker Video Case

What Happened: U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro brought in two outside hires with limited federal experience—including Steven Vandervelden, a former local prosecutor who now runs a dance photography business—to present criminal charges against six Democratic lawmakers to a grand jury. The case, targeting a video reminding service members they may refuse unlawful orders, was rejected, while career DOJ prosecutors were sidelined.

Why It Matters: This is another attack on the First Amendment. Loyalists, not career prosecutors, pursued criminal charges over protected speech—weaponizing DOJ power to intimidate political opponents. A grand jury ultimately blocked the effort, refusing to return an indictment for this sham.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Homeland Security Hires Labor Dept. Aide Whose Posts Raised Alarms

What Happened: DHS hired Peyton Rollins, a 21-year-old former Labor Department social media aide, to help run its digital communications despite internal warnings that his posts echoed white supremacist, Nazi-era, and QAnon-linked rhetoric. Internal emails show repeated alarms were raised about extremist imagery, yet Rollins was promoted into a larger, more influential role at DHS.

Why It Matters: Extremist ideology continues to be embedded in the government. Putting someone flagged for Nazi and white nationalist propaganda in charge of DHS communications turns federal messaging into a propaganda arm—normalizing extremism as the agency expands mass deportations and domestic enforcement.

Former federal prosecutor who quit amid Trump administration dispute now representing Don Lemon

What Happened: Former interim U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, who resigned amid clashes with Trump officials and turmoil inside the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office, is now representing journalist Don Lemon. Lemon faces federal civil rights charges over his reporting on a protest at a Minnesota church.

Why It Matters: This is another attack on the First Amendment and free press by Trump and his regime. As prosecutors resign and enforcement priorities are warped by politics, reporting on Trump’s abuses is increasingly treated as a crime—chilling journalism and accelerating instability inside the Justice Department.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

“I Have Been Here Too Long”: Read Letters from the Children Detained at ICE’s Dilley Facility

What Happened: Children detained with their families at ICE’s Dilley facility in South Texas wrote letters and drew pictures describing fear, isolation, missed school, and indefinite confinement. As of early February, more than 750 families and hundreds of women were held there, with child detention surging under the Trump regime.

Why It Matters: These heartbreaking letters expose the human cost of Trump’s immigration enforcement. Despite legal limits under the Flores settlement, children are being held for weeks or months, raising serious concerns about unlawful detention, psychological harm, and the routine abuse of migrant families in federal custody.

DHS Shot Her and Called Her a “Terrorist.” New Videos Show Something Different.

What Happened: Body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents escalating a confrontation before agent Charles Exum shot Marimar Martinez five times in October 2025, contradicting DHS claims of a “terrorist ambush.” Videos reveal aggressive tactics, vehicle ramming, and celebratory texts after the shooting, after which prosecutors dropped all charges against Martinez.

Why It Matters: DHS continues to invoke “terrorism” claims to justify the use of force. Video evidence points to a pattern of aggression, misleading public statements, and institutional protection for officers who use excessive, and in some cases deadly, force against civilians.

Idaho families sue over immigration raid that swept up hundreds, including U.S. citizens

What Happened: The ACLU filed a class-action lawsuit over an ICE raid at an Idaho event hall where more than 400 people, including U.S. citizens and children, were detained at gunpoint for hours. Agents allegedly used flash bang grenades, rubber bullets, racial slurs, and restraints while denying food, water, and bathrooms.

Why It Matters: Detaining citizens and children under militarized conditions underscores how due process and equal protection have collapsed under this lawless, cruel regime.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pentagon let CBP use anti-drone laser before FAA closed El Paso airspace

What Happened: The Pentagon approved CBP’s use of an anti-drone laser near Fort Bliss without coordinating with the FAA, triggering the abrupt shutdown of El Paso’s airspace. The FAA initially ordered a 10-day closure before reopening the airport hours later, stranding travelers and blindsiding local and federal officials.

Why It Matters: Deploying experimental military technology near a major airport without aviation safeguards exposes dangerous failures in civil-military coordination—and raises the risk of future airspace emergencies driven by secrecy and incompetence.

Several ICE agents were arrested in recent months, showing risk of misconduct

What Happened: At least two dozen ICE employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020, including sexual abuse, corruption, and violence, according to an AP review. The cases span multiple states and include senior personnel, as ICE rapidly expands under Trump with weakened oversight.

Why It Matters: As ICE grows faster than vetting, training, and accountability systems can handle, agents wield immense authority over vulnerable populations with barely any constraints. The result is a pattern of abuse, corruption, and lawlessness scaled up and embedded across the country.

Moderna says FDA refuses its application for new mRNA flu vaccine

What Happened: The FDA declined to review Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine application, issuing a rare refusal to file despite a 40,000-person trial showing stronger protection for adults over 50. The decision follows increased hostility toward mRNA technology under RFK Jr.

Why It Matters: Blocking a next-generation flu vaccine without citing safety or efficacy concerns undermines medical innovation, delays improved protection for older Americans, and reiterates that conspiracy is shaping vaccine policy. As flu seasons intensify, the FDA is raising barriers instead of preparing.

‘We don’t have a corporate job’: Expiration of ACA subsidies put these farmers’ lives in limbo

What Happened: Enhanced ACA tax credits expired on January 1 after Congress failed to act, sharply raising insurance costs for millions of Americans, including farmers and self-employed workers. Many now face premiums consuming up to half their income, forcing exits from agriculture or off-farm work just to keep coverage.

Why It Matters: Removing ACA subsidies accelerates consolidation and weakens the local food systems that communities rely on. As Congress stalls, farmers and self-employed workers are being pushed out in real time, turning health insecurity into another force hollowing out rural America.

Trump Privately Weighs Quitting USMCA Trade Pact He Signed

What Happened: Trump has privately asked aides why he shouldn’t withdraw from the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the trade pact he signed during his first term. The comments come ahead of a mandatory July 1 review, turning what was expected to be a routine extension into a volatile renegotiation with Canada and Mexico.

Why It Matters: This injects more instability into North American trade and global markets. Threatening to scrap a deal Trump negotiated highlights his erratic economic policies, further undermines U.S. credibility with allies, and heightens the risk of tariffs, supply chain shocks, and recessionary pressure.

Trump directs Energy Department to issue funds to keep coal plants online

What Happened: Trump directed the Department of Energy to issue $175 million in funding to keep six aging coal plants online and ordered the Department of Defense to purchase electricity from coal-fired plants. He also backed delaying closures at plants run by the Tennessee Valley Authority, reversing planned phaseouts as utilities had moved away from coal.

Why It Matters: This locks in higher emissions and higher costs to reward Trump’s coal donors. By using emergency powers and federal purchasing to prop up failing coal plants, the regime is distorting energy markets, undermining climate protections, and funneling public money to polluting industries while blocking cleaner, cheaper alternatives.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Pentagon Prepares Second Aircraft Carrier to Deploy to the Middle East

What Happened: The Pentagon ordered a second aircraft carrier strike group to prepare for deployment to the Middle East as Trump escalates pressure on Iran over its nuclear program. The carrier, likely the USS George H.W. Bush, would join the USS Abraham Lincoln, significantly expanding U.S. military presence.

Why It Matters: Pushing toward regime change and a potential war without congressional authorization concentrates war powers in the executive branch. Without a clear objective or defined strategy, the risk of another conflict continues to rise.

House votes to nix Trump's tariffs on Canada in rebuke of trade agenda

What Happened: The Republican-led House voted 219–211 to terminate Trump’s tariffs on Canada, with six Republicans joining Democrats in a symbolic rebuke. Trump threatened retaliation against GOP lawmakers who opposed the tariffs.

Why It Matters: Even as the vote lacks immediate effect, it underscores mounting concern that tariffs are being weaponized for political leverage—eroding separation of powers while injecting instability into U.S. relations with a key ally.

Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese threats

What Happened: Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Mark Warner demanded explanations after the Commerce Department removed senior officials leading efforts to counter Chinese cyber and intelligence threats. The department has since slowed or shelved actions targeting Chinese telecoms, drones, vehicles, and supply chain risks.

Why It Matters: This weakens U.S. defenses against Chinese espionage and cyber threats. Forcing out experienced national security officials while stalling enforcement signals retreat, and leaves critical infrastructure and data more exposed.

Trump official allies with Europe’s far right in attacks on migration and hate speech policies

What Happened: State Department undersecretary Sarah B. Rogers publicly aligned with far-right European parties, met with Germany’s AfD leadership, attacked EU and UK hate speech laws, and promoted sanctions against critics of disinformation efforts—despite AfD being designated a right-wing extremist threat by German intelligence.

Why It Matters: By backing Europe’s far-right and attacking liberal speech and migration laws, the Trump regime is exporting authoritarian politics and legitimizing Russian-backed far-right parties long used to destabilize democracies across Europe.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

NATO innovation chief: Alliance must speed up, or risk Russian invasion

What Happened: Adm. Pierre Vandier, head of NATO’s Allied Transformation Command, warned that if the alliance fails to rapidly field new technologies, Russia could miscalculate and risk attacking NATO territory. Citing lessons from Ukraine, he said modern weapons and drones become obsolete almost immediately while Russia continues adapting across drones, space surveillance, and command systems.

Why It Matters: Deterrence depends on speed, and if NATO’s procurement and innovation cycles lag behind Russia’s battlefield adaptation, the alliance risks an invasion or attack by Russia. Ukraine has shown that slow bureaucratic systems are a strategic liability in modern warfare.

Russian losses in Ukraine 'astonishing,' former MI6 chief says

What Happened: Former MI6 chief Richard Moore said Russia lost roughly 30,000 soldiers killed in Ukraine in December 2025, about double the total Soviet deaths over the entire 10-year Soviet-Afghan war. Ukrainian military data shows Russian losses now exceed monthly recruitment, marking a turning point in Moscow’s ability to sustain manpower.

Why It Matters: Russia is losing troops at a pace it cannot easily replace, even as Putin presses on with the genocidal war. The scale of casualties shows the Kremlin’s vulnerability to sustained pressure—and the cost of Western hesitation as Ukraine fights a grinding war of attrition against a regime willing to expend its own population.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. had almost no job growth in 2025

What Happened: Revised Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows employers added just 181,000 jobs in 2025, down from the previously reported 584,000 and far below the 1.46 million added in 2024. The revisions make 2025 the weakest year for job growth since 2020, with multiple months adjusted sharply downward.

Why It Matters: The revised data undercuts claims of a strong labor market and confirms significant cooling. With weak manufacturing, soft consumer sentiment, and nearly a million jobs erased in revisions, Trump’s economic slowdown is now reflected in official numbers.

Top Dem shares ‘alarming’ report about rising bankruptcies under Trump

What Happened: Personal bankruptcies have reached their highest level since 2019, according to a House Budget Committee analysis shared by Rep. Brendan Boyle, with filings rising in 47 states. Families spent an estimated $1,625 more last year on basic costs, with tariffs and rising medical expenses, compounded by expired ACA subsidies, driving more households into bankruptcy.

Why It Matters: While costs climb and health care access collapses, Americans are being pushed into bankruptcy just as deeper Medicaid cuts loom, signaling worse financial fallout in 2026. Trump’s promises to lower costs have led to economic stress, medical debt, and policy choices that hit working families the hardest.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

National Guard troops were quietly withdrawn from some U.S. cities

What Happened: Trump officials quietly pulled federalized National Guard troops out of Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland after courts blocked or constrained the deployments. More than 5,700 troops were sent in under Title 10 orders despite opposition from state leaders, but legal rulings, including a Supreme Court order limiting federalization, left the forces largely sidelined and ineffective, forcing a full withdrawal by late January.

Federal Judge Blocks DOJ Bid for Michigan Voter Data

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed a Department of Justice lawsuit seeking access to Michigan’s voter rolls, ruling that federal law does not require the state to hand over the data. The case is the latest setback in the DOJ’s sweeping effort under Trump to obtain voter information from at least 23 states and Washington, D.C., despite elections being administered at the state level.

Ex-prosecutor from Jack Smith's office announces run for Congress in Virginia as a Democrat

What Happened: J.P. Cooney, a longtime federal prosecutor who served as top deputy to former special counsel Jack Smith in two criminal prosecutions of Trump, announced he’s running for Congress in Virginia as a Democrat. Cooney was purged from the Justice Department in January 2025 after Trump took office.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

150+ — New ICE offices and leases quietly secured nationwide

5,700+ — National Guard troops deployed domestically before courts forced withdrawals

$496 million — Cost of failed National Guard deployments to U.S. cities

1.28 million — Voter records requested by DOJ across at least 23 states

47,000 — Names verified by IRS before broader data was still shared with DHS

655 — Prosecutions for observing or following ICE vehicles since last summer

$175 million — Ordered to prop up aging coal plants

30,000 — Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine in December alone

181,000 — Jobs added in all of 2025 after major downward revisions

47 — States reporting rising personal bankruptcies under Trump

40,000 — Participants in Moderna’s rejected flu vaccine trial

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

DOJ Is Expanding Its Voter Data Dragnet — Will more states resist, or will federal coercion intensify before the midterms?

Lawmakers Are Being Put Under Surveillance — How long before oversight itself is treated as a crime?

Biometric Tracking Is Scaling Rapidly — How far will Clearview and similar tools be deployed against Americans before courts intervene?

Prosecutions Are Becoming Political — Which journalists, lawmakers, or activists are targeted next?

Trump continues to escalate against Iran — What happens if Trump launches regime change without congressional approval or a plan?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Power Consolidation — Oversight is hollowed out, courts are weakened through delay and defiance, and norms that once constrained executive authority are being dismantled.

Intelligence Politicized — National security and intelligence agencies are increasingly aligned with partisan objectives rather than neutral enforcement.

Surveillance Expansion — Authorities justified under immigration and security are extending toward journalists, lawmakers, and the broader public.

Economic Coercion — Tariffs, exemptions, subsidies, and trade threats are used to reward allies, punish rivals, and destabilize markets.

Protections Dismantled — Climate and public health safeguards are rolled back to favor Trump’s donors and allies.

Elections Pressured — Voter data demands, fraud narratives, and federal overreach are aimed at reshaping state election authority.

Systemic Rebuild — Governance is being reorganized around loyalty, coercion, weakened accountability, and sustained impunity.

