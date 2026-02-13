Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
31m

That Nancy Mace said the same thing in an interview about knowing they were tracking what she looked up in the files. She claimed she had a way to trick it…but the point is, even she was very put out that they were doing that. I wasn’t so sure it was a true story; thanks for verifying it Olga.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture