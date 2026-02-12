A polling location in Detroit. The decisions offer an early indication of how the Justice Department’s nationwide quest to essentially establish a national voting database may be running into significant headwinds from the judiciary.Credit...Emily Elconin for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 10

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

The US slips to its lowest-ever rank in a global corruption index

What Happened: The United States fell to 29th place—its worst ranking ever—in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, tying with the Bahamas and trailing countries including Lithuania, Barbados, and Uruguay. The decline follows a decade-long slide that accelerated after Trump officials paused foreign bribery investigations, weakened anti-corruption enforcement, and targeted independent oversight institutions.

Why It Matters: International watchdogs are now confirming what’s unfolding domestically: corruption has become a governing feature of Trump’s regime. As oversight is dismantled and enforcement hollowed out, the U.S. continues slipping away from democratic norms toward an authoritarian state where power, money, and impunity openly converge.

Binance—Whose Founder Was Pardoned—Now Holds 87% Of Trump’s Stablecoin

What Happened: Crypto exchange Binance holds roughly 87% of USD1, the stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, a Trump family–linked crypto venture. The concentration followed Trump’s October pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, the SEC’s decision to drop its case against the exchange, and aggressive promotion tying Binance directly into Trump’s crypto ecosystem.

Why It Matters: Pay-to-play has moved directly into financial infrastructure, fusing presidential clemency, deregulation, and private enrichment through opaque crypto schemes. A pardoned exchange propping up a Trump-backed stablecoin is another clear indicator of Trump’s corruption operating as policy.

Top Labor Regulator Dismisses Charges Against SpaceX

What Happened: The National Labor Relations Board dismissed charges that SpaceX illegally fired employees who criticized CEO Elon Musk, arguing it lacks jurisdiction over the company. The move overturns a 2024 finding of unlawful retaliation and advances claims that SpaceX should fall under a weaker labor framework with fewer worker protections.

Why It Matters: As Musk’s businesses rake in billions in federal contracts, labor enforcement agencies appear hollowed out, politicized, and increasingly unwilling to challenge corporate power tied to the regime.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Georgia Ballot Inquiry Originated With Election Denier in Trump White House

What Happened: A newly unsealed F.B.I. affidavit shows a criminal investigation into 2020 ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, stemmed from a referral by Kurt Olsen, a Trump-appointed election official and longtime election denier, and relied almost entirely on repeatedly debunked lies. Federal agents seized hundreds of boxes of election materials despite no evidence of fraud or a nexus to foreign interference.

Why It Matters: Election lies are being laundered through federal law enforcement, with the FBI and Justice Department repurposed to resurrect Trump’s lies about an election he lost years ago. Trump is using investigative power to target election officials and reopen settled results and lay the groundwork for nationalizing elections through intimidation and coercion.

The Conservative Researcher Being Linked to the FBI’s Seizure of Election Records in Georgia

What Happened: Newly unsealed court records show the FBI’s January seizure of 2020 election materials in Fulton County, Georgia, was driven largely by conspiracy claims from Kevin Moncla, a conservative researcher. Moncla briefed federal investigators, and his claims were cited in an affidavit stemming from a referral by Trump’s White House lawyer Kurt Olsen.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Grand Jury Rebuffs Justice Dept. Attempt to Indict 6 Democrats in Congress

What Happened: A federal grand jury in Washington rejected a Justice Department effort to indict six Democratic members of Congress over a video reminding service members of their duty to refuse illegal orders. The case, authorized by Trump crony Jeanine Pirro, sought to criminalize protected speech by former military and intelligence officials now serving in Congress.

Why It Matters: Ordinary citizens refused to rubber-stamp a politically driven prosecution and an attack on the First Amendment, delivering a rare check on Justice Department abuse. As law enforcement is increasingly aimed at silencing dissent, the rebuke highlights how thin and vital remaining guardrails have become.

Trump seeks to limit legal options for fired federal workers

What Happened: Trump officials proposed ending federal workers’ right to appeal firings to the independent Merit Systems Protection Board, instead forcing them to appeal directly to the Office of Personnel Management, whose sycophant director reports to Trump. The plan follows mass purges, the removal of job protection officials, and a 266% spike in MSPB cases during Trump’s second term.

Why It Matters: Independent review of federal purges would disappear, leaving Trump in control of both dismissals and appeals. The shift clears a path for more political purges, retaliation, and the dismantling of civil service without meaningful due process.

Gabbard’s office warns attorney against sharing classified complaint with Congress

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard’s office warned a whistleblower’s attorney that sharing a classified complaint with members of Congress could trigger criminal charges. The complaint alleges Gabbard withheld top-secret intelligence for political reasons, while her office delayed transmitting it to lawmakers for eight months and now seeks to control whether the whistleblower can communicate with Congress.

Why It Matters: Classification and legal threats are being used to choke off oversight and intimidate whistleblowers. When an intelligence chief pressures lawyers away from Congress itself, secrecy shifts from national security protection to a tool for blocking accountability.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The Trump administration is using secretive orders to crackdown on dissent

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security is using oversight-free administrative subpoenas to obtain personal data on critics of immigration policy, including Americans who sent emails opposing deportations. In one case, DHS subpoenaed Google for a retiree’s identifying information after he criticized an Afghan asylum deportation—then sent agents to his home to question him.

Why It Matters: Law enforcement powers are being repurposed to intimidate political critics and chill protected speech. When dissent triggers surveillance, secret subpoenas, and doorstep interrogations, the First Amendment stops functioning as a constitutional right.

Without a Border ‘Invasion,’ Texas G.O.P. Turns to an Old Enemy, Islam

What Happened: With border crossings down and immigration panic losing traction, Texas Republicans are escalating anti-Muslim rhetoric, warning of “radical Islam,” “Sharia law,” and so-called “Sharia cities,” while launching investigations and legislation targeting Muslim communities. Figures aligned with Trump’s movement, including allies of Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. John Cornyn, are reviving post-9/11 fear narratives to mobilize Republican voters.

Why It Matters: Fear politics requires a constant enemy, and when one manufactured threat collapses, another is substituted. Targeting a religious minority to energize voters follows a familiar authoritarian playbook and accelerates the normalization of religious persecution as a governing strategy.

‘So shameful’: backlash as US national monuments conform to Trump’s rewrite of history

What Happened: The National Park Service has removed or altered exhibits at national monuments nationwide to comply with Trump’s executive order “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.” Removed materials include panels on slavery at Philadelphia’s President’s House, Indigenous history at Little Bighorn, climate change signage at Muir Woods, and civil rights materials at the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home, with changes carried out under threat of staff purges.

Why It Matters: Trump cronies are using federal power to sanitize the past and suppress narratives about slavery, racism, Indigenous displacement, and environmental harm. Dictating which facts are deemed “acceptable” turns national monuments into instruments of state propaganda—another hallmark of authoritarian governance.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge blocks California’s ban on federal agents wearing masks but requires badges be clearly seen

What Happened: A federal judge blocked California from enforcing a new law that would have barred federal immigration agents from wearing face coverings, ruling it unlawfully targeted federal officers while exempting state police. The judge upheld a separate requirement that all law enforcement display visible identification with agency name and badge number, set to take effect Feb. 19.

Why It Matters: Masked federal agents have become a symbol of unaccountable power in Trump’s immigration crackdown and growing police state, enabling intimidation while shielding officers from scrutiny. Preserving ID requirements offers limited accountability, but the ruling leaves unresolved battles over anonymity, federal authority, and oversight in these lawless agencies.

Public Health Workers Are Quitting Over Assignments to Guantánamo

What Happened: Officers in the U.S. Public Health Service are resigning after being ordered to deploy to ICE detention centers and Guantanamo Bay, where immigrants are held in prison-like conditions. Some reported detainees lacked sunlight, faced overcrowding, and learned they were in Cuba only after arriving.

Why It Matters: Medical professionals are being pressured to legitimize a detention system widely described as abusive and opaque. Forcing health workers to choose between professional ethics and employment signals systemic rights violations embedded in immigration enforcement.

Migrants languish in US detention centers facing dire conditions and prolonged waits

What Happened: Migrants are being held for extended periods in ICE detention centers under mandatory detention policies, facing unsanitary conditions, limited medical care, and prolonged waits for court hearings. Detention now exceeds 70,000 people nationwide.

Why It Matters: Prolonged detention without timely hearings functions as punishment rather than process. Exploiting court backlogs to warehouse people in degrading conditions marks a systemic breakdown of due process and a surge in human rights violations at the core of Trump’s immigration regime.

When Trump Officials’ Claims About Shootings Unravel in Court

What Happened: Courts have dismissed or undermined criminal charges in multiple cases where people were shot by federal immigration agents, after evidence contradicted DHS claims that the victims “instigated violence.” Judges rejected government narratives in at least four shootings, including cases involving U.S. citizens.

Why It Matters: These cases reveal a pattern of post-shooting criminalization used to justify federal use of force and shift blame onto victims. When official narratives repeatedly unravel in court while officers face no scrutiny, law enforcement violence is shielded by disinformation, impunity, and institutional power.

Irish man detained by ICE in Texas for five months says he fears for his life

What Happened: Seamus Culleton, an Irish national who lived in Boston for more than 15 years and is married to a U.S. citizen, has been held in ICE detention in Texas for five months. He reports overcrowded and unsanitary conditions with limited medical care, little sunlight, and restricted access to legal counsel.

Why It Matters: Long-term residents with families, work authorization, and pending green cards are being disappeared into detention and held for months without due process or oversight. Overcrowding, isolation, medical neglect, and indefinite confinement reflect a detention system built around routine abuse rather than lawful enforcement.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump's spy chief Gabbard winds down intelligence task force

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard quietly shut down the Director’s Initiatives Group, a task force she launched last year that critics say was used to pursue partisan investigations and police perceived disloyalty inside U.S. intelligence agencies. The move follows congressional scrutiny, missed reporting deadlines, and disclosures linking the group to election-related probes, security clearance revocations, and at least one apparent misidentification tied to Jan. 6.

Why It Matters: Even as the task force is dismantled, its actions have already eroded trust, blurred the line between national security and partisan enforcement, and signaled how easily intelligence agencies can be repurposed to serve political power.

Republican House bill guts laws protecting US consumers from toxic chemicals

What Happened: House Republicans introduced legislation to roll back key provisions of the Toxic Substances Control Act, undoing 2016 reforms by limiting the science the EPA can use, weakening requirements to prove chemicals are safe, and giving industry a formal role in chemical review decisions. The bill would make it harder to restrict or ban hazardous substances while prioritizing cost concerns for companies.

Why It Matters: By stripping the EPA of its authority to act against toxic substances, including PFAS and other known hazards, the bill normalizes preventable exposure and locks in long-term health risks for millions of Americans.

Trump set to gut US climate change policy and environmental regulations: White House official

What Happened: Trump officials are preparing to revoke the EPA’s 2009 “endangerment finding,” the legal and scientific basis for regulating greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act. Led by EPA chief Lee Zeldin, the move would dismantle federal climate rules for vehicles, power plants, and major polluters despite decades of scientific consensus and repeated court rulings.

Why It Matters: This marks the most sweeping rollback of U.S. climate policy in history, deliberately severing science from law to benefit fossil fuel interests and donors. By dismantling the foundation for climate regulation, Trump is locking in higher pollution, escalating health risks, and long-term economic and environmental damage—endangering the health of millions of Americans.

‘I saw the writing on the wall’: Austria offers safe haven for US academics as Trump wages war on universities

What Happened: Austria has launched an effort to recruit U.S. academics displaced by Trump’s attacks on universities, research funding, and academic freedom, offering fast-tracked professorships and fellowships described as “scientific asylum.” The push follows mass layoffs at NIH and NSF, ideological screening of federally funded research, and arrests or deportation threats against students and scholars over speech or activism.

Why It Matters: This is a self-inflicted brain drain, dismantling decades of U.S. scientific leadership in months as researchers flee political interference, censorship, and instability. When universities are treated as ideological enemies and science is subordinated to a right-wing extremist agenda, innovation collapses.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Hands Over Some NATO Commands to European Allies

What Happened: The United States is transferring control of several NATO joint force commands to European allies, with Britain taking over Norfolk, Italy leading Naples, and Germany and Poland sharing Brunssum. The U.S. will retain overall command through the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Why It Matters: While presented as alliance strengthening, it underscores Europe’s growing need to prepare for U.S. retrenchment—and raises questions about long-term American reliability amid Trump’s transactional and hostile approach to alliances.

Vance Acknowledges Armenian Genocide, Then Deletes Post, Igniting Outrage

What Happened: JD Vance briefly acknowledged the Armenian Genocide in a social media post during a visit to Armenia, then deleted it, with aides attributing the move to a staff error. Armenian communities and lawmakers condemned the reversal as political backtracking under pressure from Turkey.

Why It Matters: Erasing acknowledged atrocities to appease authoritarian partners mirrors a broader pattern of moral retreat, underscoring that mass crimes can be quietly walked back for geopolitical convenience.

Trump threatens to block opening of new US-Canada bridge

What Happened: Trump threatened to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor unless Canada provides unspecified “compensation,” despite a 2012 bilateral agreement requiring no U.S. funding. The $4 billion bridge is nearly complete, fully financed by Canada, and jointly owned with Michigan, but Trump is using its opening as leverage amid escalating trade disputes.

Why It Matters: Trump is pressuring an ally to hand over concessions on a project it already paid for. Holding a critical supply-chain link hostage signals that U.S. agreements mean little and can be upended whenever leverage is politically useful.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Epstein Files Reveal Efforts to Build Ties With Officials in Russia

What Happened: Newly released Epstein files show that Jeffrey Epstein cultivated relationships with Russian officials and intermediaries, sought meetings with Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and offered to help Russia “understand” Trump after the 2016 election. The records detail contacts with figures tied to Russia’s security and diplomatic apparatus, including a former deputy minister trained at the FSB academy.

Why It Matters: The documents reinforce concerns that Epstein functioned as an access broker whose network overlapped with Russian intelligence interests. Ongoing suppression of Epstein-related transparency raises serious national security questions.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Disappointing holiday season: December retail sales were flat, falling well short of estimate

What Happened: December retail sales were flat, missing growth expectations and signaling a weak holiday season as higher prices, tariffs, and economic uncertainty constrained spending. Annual sales rose just 2.4%, failing to keep pace with inflation, while a key GDP-linked measure declined.

Why It Matters: Consumer demand is weakening beneath the surface. Flat holiday sales point to rising household stress, slowing growth, and deepening inequality under Trump’s tariff-driven inflation and policy instability.

Job Hunters Are So Desperate That They’re Paying to Get Recruited

What Happened: With layoffs rising and white-collar jobs scarce, unemployed workers are increasingly paying “reverse recruiters” to apply for jobs on their behalf. Job searches now average nearly six months, pushing candidates to pay fees, commissions, or shares of future income just to compete.

Why It Matters: Workers are now bearing all the risk while middlemen profit from a tight job market. As protections erode under Trump’s second term, white-collar insecurity is becoming the norm.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Judge rejects Trump administration effort to deport pro-Palestinian Tufts student

What Happened: An immigration judge terminated deportation proceedings against Rümeysa Öztürk, a Tufts University PhD student arrested after Trump officials revoked her visa over an opinion piece criticizing Israel’s war on Gaza. The judge ruled that DHS failed to prove she was removable, ending a case that civil rights lawyers said amounted to retaliation for protected speech.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

29th — U.S. rank on Transparency International corruption index (worst ever)

87% — Share of Trump-linked stablecoin held by Binance

266% — Increase in MSPB appeals following mass federal purges

70,000+ — People currently held in ICE detention nationwide

5 months — Time a legal U.S. resident has been held by ICE without resolution

8 months — Delay in transmitting a classified whistleblower complaint to Congress

6 — Democratic Senators that the DOJ tried and failed to indict

$4 billion — Cost of the Canada-funded bridge Trump is threatening to block

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Schedule F–style purges are expanding across federal agencies — How much institutional knowledge will be destroyed before loyalty fully replaces competence?

The DOJ, DNI, and FBI are investigating Trump’s 2020 election lies — How far will federal law enforcement be dragged into rewriting a lost election and interfering in midterms?

Federal funding is being frozen in retaliation against blue states and cities — Will courts stop the use of budgets as political weapons?

Surveillance and administrative subpoenas targeting dissent are expanding — When does political disagreement start being treated as a security threat?

Environmental and public health protections continue to be rolled back — How much irreversible harm will be locked in before regulation collapses entirely?

Crypto-linked conflicts of interest tied to Trump family ventures are multiplying — How openly can corruption operate before it becomes untouchable?

💡 Key Takeaways

Corruption as Governance — Personal enrichment, state power, and public policy are being fused into an authoritarian operating system.

Economic Chaos as Strategy — Tariffs, retaliation politics, and policy instability are driving uncertainty, inflation, and slowdown.

Law Enforcement as Weapon — Prosecutors, regulators, and investigators are increasingly deployed for partisan and retaliatory ends.

Detention as Deterrence — Due process is eroded through prolonged confinement, intimidation, and procedural bottlenecks.

Loyalty over Accountability — Oversight is dismantled while allegiance to power replaces professional standards and independence.

Alliance Erosion — U.S. partners are recalibrating for a future where American commitments can no longer be trusted.

Permanent Damage — Actions being carried out now are designed to outlast this presidency and reshape the system itself.

