Representatives Thomas Massie, left, and Ro Khanna addressing reporters after reviewing unredacted Epstein files on Monday in Washington.

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Binance Gives Trump Family’s Crypto Firm a Leg Up

What Happened: Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, aggressively promoted World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin, USD1, driving circulation to $5 billion, with roughly 85% held on Binance-linked accounts. The partnership expanded after Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao following money laundering convictions, as the regime simultaneously pushed legislation loosening crypto regulations.

Why It Matters: Trump is using presidential clemency and regulatory power to enrich a business tied directly to his family. Pardons, policy changes, and market dominance are being weaponized for private profit—using the presidency as a vehicle for outright corruption.

Lutnick and Epstein were in business together, Epstein files show

What Happened: Newly released Epstein files show Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick maintained a business partnership with Jeffrey Epstein from 2012 to 2014, contradicting claims he severed ties in 2005. Records document shared investments, ongoing communications, social meetings, and plans involving Epstein’s private island shortly before closing a joint deal.

Why It Matters: A sitting Commerce Secretary lied about extensive financial ties to a convicted sex trafficker and remains in office. Trump’s indifference is unsurprising—he appears repeatedly in the Epstein files and maintained his own close relationship with Epstein, alongside a network of longtime friends and business allies.

Epstein files: Congress members call for Trump Commerce chief Lutnick to resign, or be fired

What Happened: Bipartisan lawmakers are calling for Commerce Secretary Lutnick to resign or be fired following reporting and newly released Epstein files showing sustained business and personal ties well after Lutnick claimed contact ended. Evidence includes joint investments, repeated interactions, and invitations to Epstein’s island.

Why It Matters: Trump is shielding senior officials who lied about their ties to Epstein while granting them control over trade and economic policy. Ethical standards that once constrained government power have collapsed into a system of elite impunity.

One Generation Runs the Country. The Next Cashed In on Crypto

What Happened: Sons of senior Trump officials—including Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Barron Trump, Zach Witkoff, and Brandon Lutnick—launched crypto ventures that surged after Trump’s return to power. World Liberty Financial alone paid at least $1.4 billion to the Trump and Witkoff families, including a secret $500 million sale to an Abu Dhabi royal, while retail investors absorbed mounting losses.

Why It Matters: Trump’s inner circle is converting political power directly into private wealth, drawing in foreign money while shifting risk onto the public. The presidency operates as a family profit machine where access reliably turns into cash.

For $1 Million, Donors to U.S. Birthday Group Offered Access to Trump

What Happened: The Trump-aligned group Freedom 250 is offering private receptions, photos with the president, and speaking roles in exchange for donations of $1 million or more. The nonprofit raises tax-deductible funds for semiquincentennial projects aligned with Trump’s brand while operating alongside the official America250 commission.

Why It Matters: This shows the normalization of corruption—donors with interests before the regime are offered proximity to the president through nonprofits, and public institutions are repurposed for private gain.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ lawyer probing 2020 election fraud has access to sensitive US intel

What Happened: Trump ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to share highly classified and compartmented intelligence with Kurt Olsen, his former campaign lawyer and a central promoter of the “Stop the Steal” operation. Olsen, now a temporary White House employee with no intelligence background, is using access to sensitive materials to reexamine Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, despite prior sanctions for election-related misconduct.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing U.S. intelligence to resurrect election lies. Handing classified access to an election denier corrupts intelligence institutions, risks sources and methods, and turns national security tools into instruments of executive power and retribution.

State officials say the Trump administration has been absent on election security

What Happened: State election officials report that Trump officials have effectively abandoned election security coordination after gutting CISA and cutting funding for threat monitoring and interstate information sharing. Secretaries of state describe months without federal briefings or meetings, forcing states to rebuild defenses on their own as Trump simultaneously calls for “nationalizing” elections and DOJ actions target state systems.

Why It Matters: Trump is deliberately weakening election defenses while attacking the officials who run elections. Creating insecurity and dysfunction lays the groundwork for federal intervention under manufactured claims of failure, shifting elections away from safeguards and toward centralized political control.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Jamie Raskin accuses DoJ of cover-up after viewing unredacted Epstein files

What Happened: Rep. Jamie Raskin says the Justice Department obscured the identities of alleged abusers in the Epstein files through sweeping, unexplained redactions while simultaneously failing to properly shield victims’ identities. He described the redaction process as selective and opaque, noting that well-known Epstein associates were hidden for no clear legal reason.

Why It Matters: The DOJ has actively been engaged in a cover-up—shielding Trump and his powerful cronies while exposing victims to harm and intimidation. Accountability stops at the top, confirming that the Epstein case is about protecting elites and insulating the wealthy from scrutiny.

HHS to Cut $600 Million in Public Health Grants to Blue States

What Happened: HHS is cutting roughly $600 million in CDC-administered public health grants to California, Minnesota, Illinois, and Colorado, explicitly citing a lack of alignment with Trump’s priorities. The cuts target Biden-era infrastructure funding that supported disease surveillance, HIV and STI prevention, and data modernization at state and local health departments.

Why It Matters: Public health funding is being weaponized to punish political opposition. Gutting disease surveillance and prevention weakens national health security and turns lifesaving infrastructure into a tool of partisan enforcement.

Justice Department moves to dismiss Steve Bannon's criminal case

What Happened: The Justice Department moved to dismiss Steve Bannon’s criminal contempt conviction for defying a lawful subpoena from the House January 6 committee, despite his prior guilty verdict and prison sentence. The reversal comes after Bannon, a close Trump ally, sought Supreme Court review while continuing to frame his defiance as loyalty to Trump.

Why It Matters: Erasing accountability for obstructing the January 6 investigation is part of Trump’s ongoing effort to rewrite his insurrection—protecting anyone who participated, enabled it, or helped shield him from accountability and responsibility.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

US DOJ lawyer hit with bar complaint over search of reporter’s home

What Happened: A press freedom organization filed a bar complaint against federal prosecutor Gordon D. Kromberg, alleging he violated ethics rules by seeking a warrant to search Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson’s home without informing the judge of the Privacy Protection Act, which limits searches of journalists’ work product. FBI agents executed the search as part of a leak investigation, seizing Natanson’s electronic devices despite the Post stating she was not a target of the probe.

Why It Matters: Prosecutorial power is being pushed to intimidate journalists and test long-standing press protections. When DOJ lawyers sidestep controlling law to justify searches of reporters’ homes, it lowers the barrier to newsroom raids, chills investigative reporting, and erodes one of the core safeguards against abuse of power and corruption.

White House Suggests Smithsonian Add a Trump Display

What Happened: Trump officials pushed the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery to create a dedicated section showcasing multiple images of Trump while he remains in office. The effort follows earlier White House pressure that led the museum to replace Trump’s official portrait with one he preferred and remove wall text referencing his two impeachments.

Why It Matters: The White House is applying pressure to influence how a national museum presents presidential history. Using cultural institutions to shape public memory and suppress inconvenient facts is a very common authoritarian tactic.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Administration seeking expedited removal of 5-year-old and family, Rep. Castro says

What Happened: Rep. Joaquin Castro says that Trump officials moved to expedite the deportation of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his family days after a federal judge ordered their release from ICE detention.

Why It Matters: Pushing forward with deportation after a court-ordered release shows open disregard for judicial authority. Targeting a 5-year-old in the process turns immigration enforcement into punitive, cruel theater rather than lawful administration.

Less than 14% of those arrested by ICE in Trump's 1st year back in office had violent criminal records, document shows

What Happened: An internal DHS document obtained by CBS News shows fewer than 14% of nearly 400,000 immigrants arrested by ICE during Trump’s first year back in office had violent criminal records. Nearly 40% had no criminal record at all, contradicting repeated claims that enforcement targets the “worst of the worst.”

Why It Matters: This data exposes the core lie behind Trump’s mass-deportation operation: it is not a targeted public safety operation but a dragnet overwhelmingly aimed at nonviolent immigrants and people with no criminal history. The numbers confirm that fear, spectacle, and volume, not public safety, are driving enforcement, while violent rhetoric is used to justify widespread civil rights abuses.

Trump’s immigration crackdown is straining federal courts. Judges are raising the alarm

What Happened: Federal judges in multiple states warn that Trump’s mandatory detention policy is flooding courts with habeas petitions, creating what one judge called an “administrative judicial emergency.” Hundreds of immigrants have been denied bond hearings even after courts ruled the policy unlawful, forcing judges to intervene case by case.

Why It Matters: Executive policy is overwhelming the courts and straining due process protections. When the regime defies rulings and blames “rogue judges,” it erodes the separation of powers and pushes the justice system toward breakdown.

Immigrant whose skull was broken in 8 places during ICE arrest says beating was unprovoked

What Happened: Alberto Castaneda Mondragon, a Mexican immigrant with no criminal record, says ICE agents beat him during an arrest in Minnesota, leaving him with eight skull fractures and brain hemorrhages. Officers claimed he “ran into a wall,” but doctors disagreed, and a judge later ruled the arrest unlawful.

Why It Matters: The severe, potentially life-threatening beating of a nonviolent immigrant amid a federal enforcement surge shows how immigration policy has escalated into dangerous force without accountability. When federal agents inflict massive injury, evade credible investigation, and face no oversight, immigration enforcement becomes indistinguishable from state violence backed by impunity.

Priests say ICE contractor GEO rejected shareholder vote on human rights review

What Happened: GEO Group rejected a shareholder proposal calling for an independent review of potential human rights abuses in its ICE detention facilities, cutting off further discussion on transparency. ICE contracts now account for more than 40% of the company’s revenue.

Why It Matters: A detention contractor heavily dependent on federal funding is blocking scrutiny as abuse allegations mount. When profit-driven prison operators expand under weakened oversight, abuse stops being an exception and becomes a permanent feature of the system.

Hungry Families, ICE and Secret Grocery Networks in Minneapolis

What Happened: Fear of ICE raids under Trump’s “Operation Metro Surge” has pushed thousands of immigrant families in Minneapolis into hiding, cutting children off from school and free meals. Community groups formed underground food networks as ICE reportedly surveils aid sites.

Why It Matters: Enforcement tactics are turning food and education into leverage. When families hide to avoid detention and children go hungry as a result, immigration policy shifts from law enforcement to collective, cruel punishment.

Irish man with valid US work permit held in ICE detention for five months

What Happened: Seamus Culleton, an Irish national married to a U.S. citizen and holding a valid work permit, has been detained by ICE for five months after a random sweep. ICE continued detention despite a judge approving bond and now seeks deportation based on disputed paperwork.

Why It Matters: An immigrant with legal authorization and no criminal record remains jailed despite judicial approval for release. When ICE can override court decisions and sideline valid documentation, due process erodes under unchecked administrative power.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

As pressure mounted to release Epstein files, FBI employees compiled allegations against other men

What Happened: As the Justice Department delayed releasing the Epstein files, FBI staff assembled a 21-slide presentation summarizing unverified tips about men linked to Jeffrey Epstein, including Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Leon Black, and Harvey Weinstein. The slides, built from anonymous submissions and labeled internally as “salacious,” included allegations never vetted or charged, even as DOJ officials privately acknowledged Trump’s name appeared in the records.

Why It Matters: Internal efforts focused on managing political fallout rather than delivering accountability. Prosecutions were ruled out, disclosure stalled, survivors were left without justice, and powerful figures in Epstein’s orbit continue to walk free.

Demanding Support for Trump, Justice Dept. Struggles to Recruit Prosecutors

What Happened: The Justice Department is facing recruitment and retention problems after requiring applicants to demonstrate support for Trump’s agenda and executive orders. Staffing losses have forced some offices to rely on military lawyers, as the department lost about 8 percent of its workforce in a year, and U.S. attorneys’ offices dropped 14 percent.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being reshaped around ideological loyalty rather than professional independence. As experienced prosecutors leave rather than pursue politically driven cases, institutional capacity weakens, and the rule of law becomes dependent on the White House.

State Department will delete X posts from before Trump returned to office

What Happened: The State Department confirmed it will remove all public posts on its official X accounts made before Trump returned to office in January 2025, including posts from prior administrations and Trump’s first term. The material will remain archived internally but will no longer be publicly searchable without a Freedom of Information Act request.

Why It Matters: Public diplomatic records are being placed behind bureaucratic barriers. Limiting access to past communications narrows transparency, weakens accountability, and concentrates control over the historical record in the hands of the current regime.

Trump administration’s changes to the CFPB cost Americans $19B, a new report says

What Happened: A report from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office says changes imposed after Trump took control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have cost Americans at least $19 billion in lost relief. Enforcement actions were halted, lawsuits dropped, and consumer protections on overdraft and credit card fees were abandoned as the agency’s budget and staff were cut.

Why It Matters: When enforcement stops, Americans pay more. Weakening the CFPB leaves families exposed to higher fees and predatory practices while financial institutions face no oversight and accountability.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Threatens to Block Opening of New Bridge Between Detroit and Canada

What Happened: Trump threatened to block the opening of the Canada-funded Gordie Howe International Bridge unless the U.S. is “fully compensated” and granted partial ownership, despite a 2012 bilateral agreement requiring no U.S. funding. The bridge, nearly complete after eight years of construction, is the largest new trade corridor between the two countries and was publicly supported by Trump during his first term.

Why It Matters: Trump is pressuring an ally to hand over concessions on a project it already paid for. Holding a critical supply-chain link hostage signals that U.S. agreements mean little and can be upended whenever leverage is politically useful.

Trump Is a Global ‘Wrecking Ball,’ European Security Experts Say

What Happened: Organizers of the Munich Security Conference warned that Trump is actively dismantling the post–World War II international order, calling his approach “wrecking ball politics.” The report points to threats against allies, disregard for borders, betrayal of Ukraine, tariff wars, and pressure campaigns against partners such as Denmark over Greenland.

Why It Matters: Trump is destroying the system the U.S. built and long led. When Washington trades alliances and norms for coercion and short-term deals, instability grows, and authoritarian powers gain space to rewrite the rules.

Lithuania’s ‘Plan B’ for a Europe with fewer American troops

What Happened: Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė said her government is preparing a European “Plan B” in case the U.S. reduces troop levels following Trump’s Force Posture Review. While stressing a desire to keep U.S. forces, Lithuania is committing 5.38% of its GDP to defense and relying more heavily on a permanently stationed German armored brigade.

Why It Matters: Frontline NATO states are planning around U.S. unreliability and potential abandonment. When allies openly prepare for diminished American security guarantees, it marks a serious erosion of trust and forces Europe to militarize faster because the U.S. may choose not to act.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US federal contractor hired white supremacist leader for wildfire relief

What Happened: A federal security contractor paid millions by the Department of Agriculture hired Ian Michael Elliott, a senior leader of the neofascist group Patriot Front, for wildfire “crisis relief missions” on the U.S. West Coast. The contractor received more than $3.9 million from the U.S. Forest Service despite Elliott’s well-documented leadership role in organized white supremacist networks.

Why It Matters: Extremists are penetrating federally funded operations through lax oversight and outsourced security work. Hiring known white nationalists for government-funded missions exposes serious vetting failures and further normalizes extremist presence inside state-backed roles.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump cut science funding. Small businesses are paying the price.

What Happened: Small science and technology firms report steep revenue losses after Trump slashed federal funding for climate, environmental, and research programs and shifted contracts out of reach of smaller companies. Businesses tied to NOAA, EPA, and NASA say contracts were canceled or stalled, staff were laid off, and demand collapsed as agencies lost personnel and froze research spending.

Why It Matters: As contracts disappear and expertise drains away, the U.S. research ecosystem shrinks, global competitiveness erodes, and scientific leadership is quietly outsourced abroad.

Immigration Raids in South Texas Are Starting to Hit the Economy

What Happened: Aggressive ICE raids at South Texas construction sites have stalled housing projects, triggered layoffs, and pushed suppliers toward bankruptcy as workers stop showing up out of fear. Builders report months-long delays, half-finished homes, collapsing materials demand, and residential construction drops of up to 30 percent, with similar effects emerging in other states.

Why It Matters: When immigration policy terrorizes entire workforces, it undermines growth, destabilizes communities, and turns economic damage into a deliberate byproduct of political theater.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Democrats overperform in another special election, deny the GOP a pickup opportunity

What Happened: Democrats won another state legislative special election, this time in Louisiana’s House District 60, where the Democratic nominee prevailed by 24 points in a seat Trump carried by 13 points in 2024. The win adds to a growing pattern of Democratic overperformance in special elections since Trump returned to office.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$5 billion — Circulation of Trump-linked stablecoin boosted by Binance after a presidential pardon

85% — Share of USD1 stablecoins held on Binance-linked accounts

$600 million — Public health funding cut from Democratic-led states

14% — ICE arrestees with violent criminal records in Trump’s first year back

40% — ICE arrestees with no criminal record at all

$19 billion — Consumer relief lost after CFPB enforcement was gutted

8% — DOJ workforce lost in one year amid loyalty-based hiring

70,000+ — People now held in ICE detention nationwide

5.38% — Share of GDP Lithuania is now spending on defense as U.S. reliability falters

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The Justice Department expands loyalty tests and purges career prosecutors — What happens to the rule of law when justice requires political allegiance?

Intelligence agencies are repurposed to legitimize election lies — How far will national security institutions be dragged into rewriting a lost election and used in upcoming midterms?

ICE raids escalate into schools, churches, and aid networks — How much collateral harm will be inflicted before enforcement faces limits?

Federal funding is cut in retaliation against blue states and cities — Will courts be able to stop this partisan retaliation?

Courts buckle under surging detention, deportation, and habeas cases — How long can the judiciary function under deliberate overload?

Cultural institutions are being pushed to rewrite history — Who stops the erasure of public memory when political power dictates the past?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Trump’s Authoritarian Merger — Corruption, power consolidation, and repression now operate as a single governing system rather than isolated abuses.

Institutional Capture — Agencies meant to enforce law, preserve history, and protect rights are being repurposed as instruments of personal power.

Punishment as Governance — Federal power is increasingly used to reward compliance and retaliate against states, cities, institutions, and individuals deemed disloyal.

Democratic Memory Under Assault — Cultural and historical institutions are pressured to rewrite, erase, or sanitize the record to serve executive narratives.

Allies Prepare for U.S. Retreat — Partners abroad are planning around American unreliability as transactional coercion replaces shared commitments.

Repression Is Normalized — Tactics once associated with authoritarian regimes are now openly deployed at home under legal and bureaucratic cover.

