Bad Bunny performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl 60, February 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 6-8

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

The Epstein scandal is taking down Europe’s political class. In the U.S., they’re getting a pass.

What Happened: Newly released Epstein records have triggered resignations, suspensions, and public apologies across Europe, including in the U.K. and Norway. In the United States, political and business elites named in the same disclosures have largely faced no consequences, with figures tied to Epstein—including Trump, senior officials, and powerful corporate leaders—remaining in office or retaining institutional backing despite documented associations.

Why It Matters: The contrast reveals a stark accountability gap in the United States, where elite impunity has become entrenched. While European governments respond with resignations and consequences, the U.S. treats scandals as a survivable inconvenience and accountability as optional for those in power.

Epstein Files Show Financial Ties to DOD Deputy Secretary Feinberg

What Happened: Newly released Epstein files reference Steve Feinberg in at least 20 documents and his firm, Cerberus Capital Management, in more than 360, including emails involving Jeffrey Epstein. The records describe financial interactions, internal bank warnings, and unresolved questions about funds allegedly sourced from Cerberus.

Why It Matters: Feinberg now holds a senior Defense Department role while remaining financially tied to Cerberus, creating clear conflicts of interest and national security concerns. The records also show Cerberus was flagged as “high risk” by Deutsche Bank, underscoring how Epstein-linked financial networks continue to overlap with U.S. political power.

Navy secretary John Phelan listed as passenger on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane in 2006

What Happened: Newly released Epstein records list John Phelan as a passenger on a 2006 private flight from London to New York alongside Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Jean-Luc Brunel. Phelan, now Trump’s Secretary of the Navy, confirmed the flight but said he did not know it was Epstein’s plane and had no further contact.

Why It Matters: Epstein-linked figures continue to surface in the backgrounds of senior national security officials. Even without criminal allegations, these disclosures highlight how individuals now overseeing the U.S. military circulated within elite, opaque networks that largely escaped scrutiny and accountability.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Why Trump’s Calls to ‘Nationalize’ Voting Have Raised Midterm Fears

What Happened: Trump has intensified calls for the federal government to “nationalize” or “take over” voting in multiple states, recycling lies of widespread voter fraud. The rhetoric has been fused with concrete actions, including DOJ lawsuits seeking full voter rolls, DHS pressure to run voter data through immigration databases, FBI seizures of election materials, and renewed threats to deploy federal agents near polling sites ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: This is a coordinated campaign to push federal power into state-run elections. By fusing intimidation, legal pressure, and disinformation, Trump is setting the stage to undermine confidence in future results, justify federal interference, and challenge outcomes before votes are even cast.

Trump promises Schumer funding for NY tunnel project — if Penn Station and Dulles Airport are renamed after him

What Happened: Trump told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer he would release more than $16 billion in frozen federal funding for the New York–New Jersey Gateway rail tunnel only if Penn Station and Washington’s Dulles Airport were renamed after him. After Schumer refused, Trump continued withholding the funds, prompting New York and New Jersey to sue.

Why It Matters: Trump is using critical infrastructure funding as leverage for personal glorification, turning public investment into a tool of coercion. When taxpayer dollars are conditioned on loyalty and vanity, governance collapses into extortion.

Gabbard’s seizure of voting machines heightens concerns of midterm meddling

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard oversaw the seizure of voting machines in Puerto Rico and appeared during an FBI raid at an Atlanta-area elections office tied to Trump’s 2020 election lies. Her office now alleges serious “cybersecurity vulnerabilities,” even as Trump escalates calls to “nationalize” elections and revive debunked lies ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: They are laying the groundwork for election subversion. Intelligence and law enforcement powers are being weaponized to undermine trust in voting systems while real election security is stripped away, setting up a pretext to challenge results and force federal intervention if Republicans lose.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

In unusual move, Republican chairman scrutinizes companies tied to husband of Rep. Ilhan Omar

What Happened: House Oversight Chair James Comer demanded records from companies tied to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband, targeting private businesses without evidence of wrongdoing. The move bypassed the House Ethics Committee and followed years of coordinated right-wing attacks against Omar.

Why It Matters: Congressional oversight is being used as a harassment tool rather than a mechanism for accountability. Targeting a lawmaker’s family and private businesses without cause turns investigative power into political intimidation and erodes the legitimacy of Congress.

Trump administration orders CDC to claw back $602M from blue states

What Happened: Trump officials ordered the CDC to rescind $602 million in public health funding from Democratic-led states, targeting programs tied to COVID-19 disparities, HIV prevention, and violence prevention. The White House labeled the grants “woke,” while state officials say they were given no formal notice and are preparing legal challenges.

Why It Matters: Federal health funding is being weaponized to punish states that defy the White House politically. Pulling lifesaving resources deepens health inequities and signals that access to federal aid now depends on ideological loyalty, and not public need.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The Washington Post Is No Longer Useful to Jeff Bezos

What Happened: Following mass layoffs that wiped out entire sections of The Washington Post, the paper has lost its value to owner Jeff Bezos as an adversarial institution. Once a prestigious asset and shield of influence, the Post is now being hollowed out as aggressive journalism increasingly conflicts with the interests of billionaire ownership in an authoritarian political environment.

Why It Matters: Bezos wants favors, and Trump wants independent media dismantled. The result is a gutted Washington Post, as the billionaire owner sacrifices independent journalism to avoid retaliation and secure access, leaving the public without a watchdog at the moment power most needs to be challenged.

Washington Post publisher Will Lewis says he’s stepping down, days after big layoffs at the paper

What Happened: Washington Post publisher Will Lewis resigned just three days after the paper laid off roughly one-third of its staff, shuttering its sports section and gutting foreign, metro, and photo coverage. CFO Jeff D’Onofrio was installed as acting publisher and CEO after a chaotic tenure marked by failed restructurings, leadership exits, subscriber losses, and Jeff Bezos’s direct intervention in editorial direction.

Why It Matters: This is what happens when billionaire ownership collides with authoritarian politics. Bezos prioritized access and insulation over journalism, hollowing out the Post and stripping the public of a major accountability institution just as unchecked power is expanding.

US agency investigating if ABC's 'The View' violated equal time rules for political candidates

What Happened: The FCC opened an investigation into ABC’s The View over alleged “violations” of equal-time rules after the show hosted a Democratic Senate candidate. The probe follows a Trump-backed effort to revoke talk shows’ long-standing exemption and comes after repeated demands from Trump to punish outlets he views as hostile.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using media regulation to threaten and discipline political speech. When regulators target specific programs for unfavorable coverage, enforcement stops being neutral and becomes a tool to intimidate the press and chill dissent.

Military Pressured to See ‘Melania,’ Whistleblowers Warn

What Happened: Whistleblowers report that active-duty troops were pressured by MAGA-aligned commanders to attend screenings of the Amazon documentary Melania, with some units treating it as a mandatory activity. The Military Religious Freedom Foundation says service members feared retaliation for refusing to attend.

Why It Matters: Using command authority to coerce ideological participation mirrors authoritarian systems where loyalty displays by the government are enforced. When officers advance political narratives, the military stops being neutral—and starts looking disturbingly like Russia.

Study: Fox News smeared Alex Pretti dozens of times following his killing by federal agents

What Happened: A study found Fox News aired at least 75 claims blaming Alex Pretti for his own killing or contradicting video evidence after he was murdered by federal agents. Hosts repeated DHS lies portraying Pretti as “violent” despite footage showing him recording agents before being pepper-sprayed and shot.

Why It Matters: State-aligned media is rewriting murder to absolve federal agents and criminalize the dead. Disinformation replaces evidence, and future abuses become easier to justify.

Raskin probes DOJ after Apple, Google blocked ICE tracking app

What Happened: Rep. Jamie Raskin launched an investigation into whether Trump officials pressured Apple and Google to block apps that crowdsource sightings of ICE agents. He demanded DOJ records amid concerns the pressure campaign was tied to immigration crackdowns in Minneapolis.

Why It Matters: Federal agencies are pressuring private platforms to restrict tools that document their actions. When the government decides what information tools are allowed, it shuts down public oversight and blocks accountability for the state.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge allows release of bodycam footage, texts in Chicago shooting by Border Patrol agent

What Happened: A federal judge cleared the release of body camera footage, texts, and other evidence in the case of Marimar Martinez, a U.S. citizen shot multiple times by a Border Patrol agent during an October 2025 immigration operation in Chicago. Charges against Martinez were dropped after evidence showed the agent drove his vehicle out of state before inspection and bragged about the shooting in texts, even as DHS continued labeling Martinez a “domestic terrorist.”

Why It Matters: Federal agencies repeatedly brand civilians as threats, only for video and records to prove otherwise. Allowing the public release of this material will expose how lethal force, disinformation, and criminal charges are being used to criminalize protesters and shield federal agents from accountability.

Trump won’t apologize for sharing since-deleted racist video depicting Obamas as apes on Truth Social

What Happened: Trump refused to apologize after sharing and then deleting a racist video on Truth Social depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. The video remained online for 12 hours, sparked bipartisan backlash, including from GOP allies, and was initially defended by the White House as “fake outrage” before being taken down.

Why It Matters: Trump has trafficked in racism for decades and continues to use the presidency as a platform for dehumanization and racism. From the Central Park Five to birtherism to open racial caricature, this is a consistent pattern.

Toddler was returned to ICE custody and denied medication after hospitalization, lawsuit says

What Happened: U.S. immigration authorities returned an 18-month-old girl to ICE custody after she was hospitalized with a life-threatening respiratory illness, then confiscated her prescribed medication and nutritional supplements, according to a lawsuit. Detained with her parents at a Texas facility during a measles outbreak, the child suffered from COVID-19, pneumonia, RSV, and critically low oxygen levels before being released only after legal intervention.

Why It Matters: Detaining gravely ill children, denying prescribed care, and returning them to outbreak-ridden facilities exposes how Trump’s deportation regime treats family detention as punishment rather than civil process—crossing from enforcement into systemic cruelty.

Appeals court greenlights Trump admin policy of detaining undocumented immigrants without opportunity to seek release

What Happened: A divided panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump officials may detain undocumented immigrants, including long-term residents, without bond hearings. The decision applies in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and revives a Trump policy that overturns decades of practice, allowing many non-citizens to remain free while their cases move forward.

Why It Matters: The ruling clears the way for indefinite civil detention without hearings, timelines, or individualized review. It hands the executive branch sweeping power to jail millions of people inside the U.S. based solely on immigration status, accelerating Trump’s push toward mass detention.

She thought ICE agents were taking her to school. The 10-year-old ended up 1,200 miles away at a detention facility

What Happened: Federal agents seized 10-year-old Elizabeth Zuna Caisaguano and her mother before dawn in suburban Minneapolis as she was headed to her school bus, then transported them 1,200 miles away to a family detention center in Texas. At least six other children from the same school district were taken under Trump’s Operation Metro Surge, with schools left unaware of where students had gone.

Why It Matters: Federal immigration raids are pulling children out of schools and disappearing them into detention systems without warning. When kids can be kidnapped on their way to class and shipped across the country by armed agents, immigration enforcement has crossed into state terror.

In Minnesota, sending a child to school is an act of faith for immigrant families

What Happened: An Associated Press report documents how immigrant families in Minnesota treat sending children to school as an act of faith, amid fears of detention by federal immigration agents. Attendance has plummeted in some schools as parents keep children home, praying they won’t be taken while traveling to or from class.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement has turned schools from safe havens into danger zones, depriving children of education, stability, and basic nutrition. When families must weigh learning against detention, the state has failed its most fundamental duty to protect children.

Watch: Four Shocking Months With Gregory Bovino

What Happened: A new report documents the actions of Gregory Bovino, a Border Patrol “commander at large” who led masked federal agents through U.S. cities while openly threatening non-citizens and dismissing concerns about legal residents. Video footage shows aggressive patrols across Illinois, Louisiana, and Minnesota before Bovino was reassigned following the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Why It Matters: Bovino’s conduct reflects an immigration enforcement culture that treats entire communities as enemy territory rather than civilians with rights. Despite his reassignment, the fear, normalization of violence, and breakdown of civil–military boundaries remain embedded in Trump’s enforcement apparatus.

Colorado Democrats demand answers on ICE "death cards" left in cars of detainees, agents' alleged fake traffic stops

What Happened: Colorado Democrats demanded answers after reports that ICE agents left ace-of-spades “death cards” in the cars of detained immigrants and allegedly used fake traffic stops with sirens to detain people in Eagle County. Lawmakers called the acts intimidating and deceptive, urging Kristi Noem to authorize briefings, public reports, and an independent inspector general investigation.

Why It Matters: Leaving “death cards” and impersonating local police crosses from enforcement into psychological intimidation and civil rights abuse. When federal agents use fear tactics and deception to detain civilians, trust in law enforcement collapses—and the rule of law is replaced by police state tactics.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

NSA detected foreign intelligence phone call about a person close to Trump

What Happened: The Guardian reports that the NSA intercepted a call between two foreign intelligence figures discussing someone close to Trump. A whistleblower alleges that Tulsi Gabbard blocked the report from normal distribution, took a paper copy directly to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, ordered the NSA not to publish it, and routed the intelligence exclusively through her office.

Why It Matters: If accurate, intelligence was suppressed to protect Trump’s inner circle. Blocking foreign intelligence from routine review undermines counterintelligence safeguards, evades congressional oversight, and puts political loyalty ahead of national security.

Inspector General Investigating Whether ICE's Surveillance Tech Breaks the Law

What Happened: The DHS inspector general launched an audit into ICE’s use of facial recognition, license plate tracking, phone surveillance tools, and large biometric databases. The investigation will examine whether ICE unlawfully collected, shared, or stored personal and biometric data in violation of federal law.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is being used as cover for mass domestic surveillance. The probe signals serious concerns that ICE is violating privacy and constitutional limits, turning immigration policy into a testing ground for warrantless tracking.

FEMA will resume staff reductions that were paused during winter storm, managers say

What Happened: FEMA managers confirmed the agency will resume staff reductions that were briefly paused during a winter storm. The purge targets CORE employees, who make up nearly half the workforce, and have already eliminated entire teams as disaster response demands continue to rise.

Why It Matters: FEMA is being stripped down as climate disasters become more frequent and severe, leaving the country less prepared to respond. Purging staff and cutting capacity sacrifices public safety and emergency response to serve political priorities.

Pentagon says it's cutting ties with "woke" Harvard, discontinuing military training and fellowships

What Happened: The Pentagon announced it will end all military training, fellowships, and certificate programs with Harvard beginning in the 2026–27 academic year. Pete Hegseth cited the school’s “woke” ideology as justification, part of a broader campaign against universities.

Why It Matters: When the military severs ties with civilian institutions over political beliefs, it signals the erosion of apolitical command norms and the weaponization of national defense against perceived dissent.

Census Bureau plans to use survey with a citizenship question in its test for 2030, alarming experts

What Happened: The Census Bureau plans to use a survey containing a citizenship question in a 2026 field test for the 2030 census, breaking with decades of census practice and alarming experts. The move follows Trump’s directive to pursue a new census framework that could exclude undocumented immigrants from the official population count.

Why It Matters: Adding a citizenship question threatens to suppress participation, skew population data, and rig congressional representation and Electoral College votes. This is a renewed attempt to weaponize the census for political power.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

White House frustrations with Venezuela’s Machado grow after elections comments

What Happened: White House advisers privately criticized María Corina Machado after she suggested elections in Venezuela could be organized within a year, accusing her of undermining U.S. policy and centering herself in the transition. Officials stressed that the operation to remove Maduro was driven by U.S. “national security interests,” not Machado’s leadership or timeline.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to control Venezuela’s political transition while sidelining opposition leaders who are demanding real democratic elections. His only concern is access to oil and other resources, not democracy, and an entrenched authoritarian system is easier for him to manipulate than a genuinely independent government.

France and Canada open consulates in Greenland amid Trump threats

What Happened: France and Canada opened new consulates in Nuuk, Greenland, in a coordinated show of support for Denmark after Trump renewed threats to seize the territory. European allies have also increased military cooperation and presence on the island as Trump’s rhetoric strained relations with NATO partners.

Why It Matters: Trump’s renewed threats against Greenland are pushing U.S. allies to protect themselves from the U.S. When NATO partners respond to American pressure by strengthening ties against the U.S., it shows how deeply Trump has destroyed alliance trust.

The quiet force influencing Trump’s and Vance’s confrontational Europe policy

What Happened: Andy Baker, a little-known deputy national security adviser and close JD Vance ally, has become a key architect of Trump’s confrontational approach to Europe and skepticism of NATO. He helped draft Vance’s Munich Security Conference speech, shaped the National Security Strategy, and plays a central role in Ukraine and efforts to rework U.S. alliances under a so-called “flexible realism” doctrine.

Why It Matters: As Vance looks toward 2028, Baker’s influence points to a lasting shift away from postwar transatlantic norms toward a foreign policy that treats alliances as expendable, democracy as optional, and U.S. power as purely transactional.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Zelensky says Russia is proposing huge economic deals with U.S.

What Happened: President Zelenskyy said intelligence shows that the U.S. and Russia are discussing economic deals worth up to $12 trillion, including sanctions relief, as part of Trump’s talks with Russia. He warned that the Trump officials are pushing for a June deadline and that proposals affect Ukraine’s sovereignty and security without Kyiv’s consent.

Why It Matters: Trump and his cronies are trying to force Ukraine to surrender so they can cut deals with Russia. Prioritizing sanctions relief and speed over Ukraine is a betrayal and serves Moscow’s interests, as Trump continues to provide cover for Russia’s genocide and looks to reward an invasion.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Layoffs jumped in January as companies pull back on hiring

What Happened: Employers announced over 108,000 job cuts in January, the highest January total since 2009, led by layoffs in transportation, tech, and health care. Companies cited weakening demand, lost contracts, restructuring, and AI-driven cuts, with major reductions at Amazon, UPS, and Dow.

Why It Matters: The labor market continues weakening, as rising layoffs and shrinking job openings signal a slowdown that hits workers. Trump’s tariffs, inflation, and economic policies make the downturn harder to absorb.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Judge orders Trump administration to unfreeze more than $16 billion for NY tunnel project

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to unfreeze more than $16 billion for the New York–New Jersey Hudson River rail tunnel, ruling that continued delay would cause irreparable harm and violate the public interest. The funding had been withheld by Trump despite prior congressional approval, halting progress on one of the nation’s most critical infrastructure projects.

Judge orders Trump administration to bring back 3 families deported to Honduras, other countries

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to bring back three migrant families deported to Honduras and other countries, ruling their removals were based on “lies, deception, and coercion.” The families were protected under a court settlement stemming from Trump’s 2018 family separation policy and should have been allowed to remain in the U.S. through 2027.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

108,000 — Jobs cut in January, the worst January since the 2009 financial crisis

$16 billion+ — Federal infrastructure funding Trump froze to pressure Schumer

$602 million — Public health funding clawed back from Democratic-led states

75+ — Fox News lies aired after Alex Pretti’s killing

20+ — Epstein file references tying Steve Feinberg directly to Epstein

360+ — Epstein-linked documents involving Cerberus Capital Management

6 — Minnesota schoolchildren detained under Operation Metro Surge

18 months — Age of the toddler denied medication in ICE custody

3 — Families ordered returned after deportations based on “lies and coercion”

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is accelerating Schedule F purges — How many prosecutors, investigators, and analysts will be forced out for “disloyalty”?

Trump is laying the groundwork to federalize elections — What happens when the White House claims the “power” to decide election outcomes?

ICE is expanding raids near schools and workplaces — How many children and workers will disappear next?

The regime is trying to block documentation of enforcement — What abuses go unseen once cameras go dark?

Surveillance built for immigration is turning inward — When does monitoring citizens become routine?

Trump is freezing funds to punish blue states — How long before essential services are held hostage?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Corruption as Governance — State power is being fused with personal loyalty, turning public institutions into tools to reward allies, punish critics, and extract obedience.

Preemptive Election Sabotage — Intimidation, litigation, and manufactured doubt are being deployed now to weaken future results before ballots are cast.

Immigration as State Terror — Enforcement has shifted from civil process to fear-based control, with raids, disappearances, and intimidation replacing due process.

Children as Collateral — Minors are being used as deterrents and leverage, absorbing the human cost of policies designed to punish and scare.

Media Hollowing — Billionaire owners are gutting newsrooms to avoid retaliation and secure access, stripping the public of independent watchdogs.

Agency Weaponization — Federal institutions are being repurposed to surveil, coerce, and silence rather than protect rights or serve the public.

Institutional Sabotage — Public health, disaster response, and education are being deliberately weakened, leaving communities exposed as crises accelerate.

Collapse of Accountability — Impunity is becoming the governing principle, shielding those aligned with power while consequences vanish.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.