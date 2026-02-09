Congress is at odds over how to fund the Department of Homeland Security before a Friday deadline.Credit...Eric Lee for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Private jet owned by Trump friend used by ICE to deport Palestinians to West Bank

What Happened: ICE chartered a luxury private jet owned by Trump associate Gil Dezer to deport Palestinian men from the U.S. to Israel, where they were dropped at checkpoints in the West Bank. Detainees were separated from their U.S. families and shackled during the long flights.

Why It Matters: Deportations are being carried out through private assets owned by Trump allies, blending state power with crony networks. Using a donor’s jet to expel Palestinians into occupied territory shows a deportation system operating without transparency, due process, or accountability—and committing human rights abuses at home and abroad.

Billionaire US investor Ken Griffin accuses Trump White House of ‘enriching’ itself

What Happened: Citadel CEO and Republican donor Ken Griffin accused Trump and his officials of pursuing policies that enriched families tied to the White House, calling the conduct “distasteful” and questioning whether decisions were being made in the public interest. He pointed to Trump family crypto ventures and foreign-linked investments tied to regime policies.

Why It Matters: Warnings about corruption and self-dealing are now coming from within Trump’s donor and business base. The criticism underscores how openly and systematically presidential power is being used for personal gain, distorting markets, eroding trust, and weakening basic ethical standards.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump administration takes big step toward making it easier to fire 50,000 federal workers

What Happened: Trump officials finalized a new OPM rule allowing up to 50,000 career federal employees to be reclassified and stripped of long-standing civil service protections, making them far easier to fire. The rule revives and expands Trump’s earlier “Schedule F” effort, converting career officials into at-will employees with limited appeal rights.

Why It Matters: Civil service protections are being dismantled to remove internal resistance. Turning career professionals into at-will employees clears the way for loyalty tests, mass purges, and more loss of institutional expertise across government.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Gabbard spokesperson says Trump and Bondi both asked intel chief to be present for FBI Fulton County search

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard’s spokesperson confirmed that Trump and Pam Bondi both asked her to be present during an FBI search of Fulton County’s election headquarters. Gabbard also facilitated a phone call between Trump and FBI agents during the search, after the White House offered conflicting explanations for her role.

Why It Matters: Pulling the director of national intelligence into a criminal investigation tied to election lies shatters the firewall between intelligence, law enforcement, and politics. Trump continues to use federal agencies to push election lies, intimidate local officials, and prepare the ground for federal interference in upcoming elections.

Slotkin rejects DOJ interview request over ‘illegal orders’ video

What Happened: Sen. Elissa Slotkin refused an interview request after the DOJ and FBI opened an inquiry into a video in which she and other lawmakers told service members they may refuse illegal orders. The probe followed attacks by Trump, who called the video “seditious,” and coincided with threats against Slotkin’s family, including a bomb threat and swatting incident.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being used to intimidate elected officials for exercising protected speech. Investigating lawmakers for stating the law makes clear that dissent will be punished with coercion and investigations.

The Real Story Behind the Midnight Immigration Raid on a Chicago Apartment Building

What Happened: Court records show a midnight raid on a Chicago apartment building was not based on intelligence about the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, as DHS claimed, but on allegations of unlawful apartment occupancy. Agents entered with the owner’s consent, conducted warrantless searches, zip-tied children, and detained 37 people, none charged with gang-related crimes.

Why It Matters: DHS used false gang claims to justify a militarized raid, warrantless searches, and the detention of families and children. Turning a housing dispute into a fabricated security threat allowed agents to bypass basic legal safeguards, and normalizing these tactics risks making mass raids and collective punishment standard practice.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

FBI Couldn’t Get into WaPo Reporter’s iPhone Because It Had Lockdown Mode Enabled

What Happened: Court records show the FBI was unable to unlock the iPhone of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson after seizing it during a January raid tied to a leak investigation because Apple’s Lockdown Mode was enabled. Agents accessed other devices and data, but the iPhone remained inaccessible.

Why It Matters: Journalists are facing escalating pressure from the Trump regime as part of their broader assault on press freedom. Basic security tools like Lockdown Mode are becoming essential to protect reporters and their sources from intrusive surveillance and intimidation.

Fulton county leader says he was warned he faced arrest before FBI raid

What Happened: Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said he was warned days before the FBI raid on Georgia’s election offices that he and other state officials could face arrest, shortly before agents seized 2020 election materials under a sealed warrant. The warning came during an unprecedented federal operation overseen by a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, with no public explanation of the alleged crimes.

Why It Matters: Warning election officials of arrest before a politically charged raid is intimidation, not law enforcement. Combined with Trump’s election lies and the involvement of senior intelligence officials, it shows the criminal process being used to threaten election administrators and test federal interference ahead of the midterms.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

What the Crackdown Has Done to Minneapolis Children

What Happened: A NYT investigation details the impact of Trump’s federal immigration crackdown on children in Minneapolis. Armed ICE and Border Patrol raids, protests, and militarized policing have led to parents being detained, families separated, and children exposed to tear gas, explosions, and repeated school lockdowns. Children report constant fear, anxiety, night terrors, and classmates disappearing, while some U.S. citizen children now carry passports out of fear they could be detained.

Why It Matters: Children are being harmed by immigration enforcement despite having committed no crime and posing no threat. Raids, militarized policing, and school lockdowns are turning daily life into a constant state of fear, inflicting lasting trauma and treating children as collateral damage of Trump’s agenda.

Ugandan minister Steven Tendo, who faced brutal torture abroad, detained by ICE in Vermont

What Happened: Steven Tendo, a Ugandan minister and nursing assistant who fled torture and the killing of family members, was detained by ICE in Vermont and transferred to a New Hampshire jail. He posed no public safety risk and had lived and worked openly for years under ICE supervision before being arrested outside the health care facility where he works.

Why It Matters: Detaining a torture survivor with long-standing community ties shows that humanitarian protections and due process have effectively collapsed. Treating asylum, parole, and years of compliance as meaningless underscores the cruel policy to deport people back to torture or death.

When Local Police Collaborate with ICE, Children Pay the Price

What Happened: After an Austin mother called 911, local police alerted ICE based on an administrative immigration warrant, leading to her deportation along with her 5-year-old child. Similar cases show routine police contact triggering family separation.

Why It Matters: This kind of enforcement poisons public trust, suppresses crime reporting, traumatizes children, and turns local police into instruments of federal intimidation rather than community protection.

Georgia army veteran faces deportation after 50 years in U.S.: “Thank you for your service...should mean something”

What Happened: A Jamaican-born U.S. Army veteran who has lived in the United States for more than 50 years is facing imminent deportation after months in ICE detention. Godfrey Wade, an honorably discharged veteran and lawful permanent resident, was detained after a routine traffic stop and is now at risk of removal based on a decades-old, minor offense and a removal order he was never notified about.

Why It Matters: When a longtime resident and military veteran can be deported without a hearing over minor, resolved infractions, it shows how due process has collapsed and how ICE is operating as a cruelty machine—where service, family ties, and basic fairness no longer matter.

Republican senator opposes planned ICE detention center in Mississippi

What Happened: Republican Senator Roger Wicker publicly opposed Trump’s plan to open a massive ICE detention center in Byhalia, Mississippi, warning it would overwhelm local medical and public safety infrastructure. The proposed facility would hold more than 8,500 detainees.

Why It Matters: Even Republicans are warning that Trump’s detention expansion is reckless, destabilizing, and imposed without community consent. The regime’s drive to scale mass detention highlights how enforcement goals are overriding public safety, local governance, and human rights.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Democratic Senator Raises ‘Deep Concerns’ Over Classified CIA Activities

What Happened: Sen. Ron Wyden, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sent a classified letter to CIA Director John Ratcliffe raising “deep concerns” about undisclosed agency activities. Wyden also issued a rare public warning signaling the seriousness of the issue without revealing classified details.

Why It Matters: When a top intelligence overseer publicly flags concerns he cannot describe, it signals serious failures of oversight in the intelligence system. In a regime already accused of politicizing intelligence and restricting congressional access, secrecy is increasingly being used to shield misconduct and endanger national security.

"Tsunami" of immigration detention cases strains U.S. Attorney's offices across America

What Happened: A surge in immigration detentions has triggered a wave of habeas corpus cases that are overwhelming U.S. Attorney’s offices. Prosecutors are being pulled away from criminal cases, civil rights enforcement, and fraud investigations to defend ICE detentions, with Minnesota’s U.S. attorney saying staffing shortages are so severe that all affirmative civil enforcement has stopped.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass-detention push is draining the justice system to sustain legally shaky enforcement. As courts are flooded with detention challenges, prosecutions for fraud, environmental crimes, civil rights violations, and public safety are being sidelined—weakening the rule of law to prop up an immigration crackdown, judges are increasingly rejecting.

Justice Department unit on police misconduct sees staffing plunge and probes scaled back, sources say

What Happened: The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division unit that prosecutes police and federal agent misconduct has lost about two-thirds of its prosecutors since Trump took office. Former DOJ officials say new guidance sharply limits excessive force investigations to only the most extreme cases, even as fatal shootings by federal immigration agents continue to mount.

Why It Matters: Federal oversight of law enforcement violence is being deliberately dismantled. With staffing slashed and investigations restricted, officers and agents face fewer consequences for abuse, eroding accountability, public trust, and basic civil rights protections.

Trump's EPA issues record low legal actions against polluters, watchdog group finds

What Happened: A watchdog report found the EPA brought just 16 civil enforcement actions against polluters in 2025—the lowest number ever recorded and below even Trump’s first term. Under EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, pollution penalties have dropped alongside the departure of DOJ environmental lawyers needed to prosecute cases.

Why It Matters: By gutting enforcement while rolling back regulations, the EPA is giving polluters a green light—exposing communities to more toxic air and water while prioritizing industry profits and donations over public health.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump's objectives in Iran are unclear as talks begin, sources say

What Happened: Senior administration officials say Trump has not defined clear objectives for negotiations or potential military action against Iran, even as U.S. and Iranian officials began talks. Trump has alternated between threats of regime change, claims that U.S. strikes “wiped out” Iran’s nuclear sites, and demands for sweeping concessions—without a coherent strategy or plan.

Why It Matters: Trump continues threatening regime change without congressional authorization. With no clear objective and no strategy for the day after, this approach turns negotiations into coercion and sharply increases the risk of another endless war.

US strikes another boat in the eastern Pacific, killing 2

What Happened: U.S. Southern Command said American forces carried out another lethal strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two people as part of Operation Southern Spear. The military has not identified those killed or provided evidence that they were involved in trafficking.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is expanding lethal force without clear authorization, transparency, or due process. Framed as a cartel “war,” these strikes normalize extrajudicial killings and push military power into law enforcement roles with serious escalation risks.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

As Trump slams America’s NATO allies, they practice chasing Russian nuclear armed subs in the Arctic

What Happened: As Trump continued attacking NATO allies and reviving threats over Greenland, European partners conducted major Arctic naval exercises to track Russian nuclear-armed submarines moving into the North Atlantic. NATO commanders warned that the Arctic has become a frontline for strategic competition.

Why It Matters: While Trump weakens NATO politically, allies are preparing for nuclear deterrence without U.S. leadership. The gap between presidential rhetoric and alliance security reality undermines deterrence, strains trust, and signals vulnerability to Moscow at a critical moment.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Job openings fewest since 2020: BLS

What Happened: Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows U.S. job openings fell to 6.5 million in December, the lowest since 2020 and nearly 1 million fewer than a year earlier. Layoffs surged in January to their highest level since 2009, with sharp declines in professional services, retail, and finance.

Why It Matters: The labor market is weakening fast. As job openings vanish and layoffs rise, workers lose leverage just as prices stay high and federal protections are being rolled back—signaling growing recession risk from Trump’s policies.

US farm income set to fall in 2026 despite surge in government payments

What Happened: The Agriculture Department projects U.S. net farm income will fall in 2026, even as government payments rise to nearly 29% of total farm income. Without subsidies, farm income would drop almost 12%, amid low crop prices, rising debt, and export losses tied to Trump’s trade policies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade wars have left farmers dependent on federal payments to survive, masking structural damage while debt grows and the risk of wider agricultural collapse increases.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Second judge blocks IRS from sharing taxpayer information with ICE

What Happened: A second federal judge blocked the IRS from sharing taxpayer address data with ICE, citing violations of privacy law and the risk of wrongful arrests, including the detention of a U.S. citizen mistakenly targeted in a home raid. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani barred the IRS from providing data to ICE while the court reviews the legality of the information-sharing agreement.

‘Grind the country to a halt’: Democrat urges national strike if Trump meddles in midterms

What Happened: Ruben Gallego warned that if Trump attempts to interfere with the 2026 midterm elections, Americans should respond with a nationwide general strike to “grind the country to a halt.” Gallego’s comments followed Trump’s call for Republicans to “take over” and “nationalize” voting, alongside threats from allies like Steve Bannon suggesting ICE could be used to intimidate voters.

New York City joins UN health network after Trump’s withdrawal from WHO

What Happened: New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene became the first U.S. municipal health agency to join the World Health Organization’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network after Trump formally withdrew the United States from the WHO. The move allows NYC to directly share and receive outbreak data with more than 360 public health institutions worldwide.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

50,000 — Career federal workers targeted for reclassification under revived Schedule F

8,500 — Planned capacity of proposed ICE detention center in Mississippi

37 — People detained in Chicago apartment raid; 0 charged with gang crimes

2 — People killed in latest U.S. military strike in the eastern Pacific

6.5 million — U.S. job openings, lowest level since 2020

66% — DOJ Civil Rights Division police misconduct prosecutors lost since Trump took office

16 — Civil enforcement actions brought by Trump’s EPA in 2025, a record low

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is accelerating Schedule F purges across regulatory and enforcement agencies — How soon before federal agencies are gutted and expertise is replaced by loyalty tests?

ICE is expanding raids through private contractors and opaque detention pipelines — How far will deportation be outsourced beyond transparency or law?

Federal prosecutors and investigators are tightening pressure on journalists and lawmakers — When does routine intimidation become open political repression?

Courts face mounting tests over militarized deportation and mass detention — Will judges impose real limits or allow emergency powers to harden into precedent?

Trump keeps floating election “nationalization” rhetoric — What executive action turns those threats into a federal takeover?

Layoffs are accelerating as job openings collapse — When does economic slowdown tip into a full-scale downturn that workers can’t escape?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Structural Corruption — State power is being openly merged with donor wealth and private assets, turning public office into an engine for enrichment rather than governance.

Political Policing — Investigations, raids, and prosecutions are increasingly deployed to intimidate critics, pressure officials, and enforce loyalty instead of upholding the law.

Due Process Erosion — Deportation, detention, and surveillance bypass courts, warrants, and constitutional safeguards, normalizing punishment without accountability.

Institutional Hollowing — Civil service protections, oversight mechanisms, and civil rights enforcement are dismantled from within to eliminate internal resistance.

Force Expansion — From borders to the ocean, emergency powers and militarized enforcement replace civilian law and oversight.

U.S. Vacuum — Trump undermines alliances and democratic norms as partners prepare for instability without U.S. leadership.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.