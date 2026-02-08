A pair of CoreCivic employees watch protester during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S, President Donald Trump’s immigration policies outside the CoreCivic ICE detention center in Houston, Texas, U.S., January 30, 2026. REUTERS/Antranik Tavitian

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 3

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Lawsuit Argues Trump Gold Card Visa Program Prioritizes Wealth Over Ability

What Happened: A coalition of immigrants, professors, and advocacy groups sued Trump over his “Gold Card” visa program, which offers expedited EB-1 and EB-2 visas in exchange for payments exceeding $1 million. The lawsuit argues the program unlawfully converts merit-based visas into pay-to-play commodities, bypassing Congress and displacing scientists, doctors, and other high-skilled applicants.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned immigration into a pay-to-play scheme, privileging wealth over ability and gutting limits set by Congress. Selling elite visas by executive decree normalizes corruption and converts U.S. immigration policy into a revenue stream for Trump and his cronies.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump doubles down on suggesting federal government 'get involved' in state elections

What Happened: Trump doubled down on suggesting the federal government should “take over” elections in states he claims can’t be trusted, repeating election lies and singling out Atlanta, Detroit, and Philadelphia. Speaking from the Oval Office, he openly questioned why states administer elections at all, despite the Constitution explicitly granting them that authority.

Why It Matters: By framing state-run elections as illegitimate and floating federal intervention based on fabricated fraud claims, Trump is laying the groundwork to override election results he doesn’t like.

Tulsi Gabbard running solo 2020 election inquiry separate from FBI investigation

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard is conducting her own review of the 2020 election, operating separately from an ongoing Justice Department investigation, with Trump’s explicit approval. Trump directed Gabbard to accompany an FBI raid on a Georgia election facility last week, despite her lack of domestic law enforcement authority, and she has been briefing the White House regularly on claims involving voting machines.

Why It Matters: Gabbard’s involvement blurs the line between intelligence, law enforcement, and politics. Bypassing established procedures and inserting an intelligence official into an election-related probe raises serious concerns about improper political influence and the abuse of government power.

Trump reshapes US historical and cultural institutions

What Happened: Trump has launched a sweeping campaign to remake museums, monuments, national parks, and cultural institutions, targeting what he calls “anti-American ideology.” The regime has ordered the removal of slavery and Indigenous history exhibits, restored Confederate symbols, pressured the Smithsonian, renamed the Kennedy Center after Trump, purged humanities councils, and rewritten interpretive signage across national parks.

Why It Matters: Trump is rewriting history to appease white supremacist ideology. By removing slavery, civil rights, and state violence from public institutions while promoting nationalist and Confederate narratives, he is reshaping public memory to suppress dissent and enforce ideological conformity.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

The Paramilitary ICE and CBP Units at the Center of Minnesota's Killings

What Happened: Investigations show that the federal agents involved in the murders of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis belonged to highly militarized DHS units—ICE Special Response Teams and CBP’s BORTAC—forces modeled on military special operations. These units have been used in immigration sweeps and protests employing battlefield tactics such as explosive breaching, military equipment, chemical munitions, and warrantless raids, despite longstanding limits on their use for routine enforcement.

Why It Matters: DHS is increasingly operating as a domestic paramilitary force, importing war zone tactics into U.S. cities with no accountability. The use of special operations units against civilians marks a dangerous escalation in state violence, eroding constitutional protections and normalizing lethal force as a tool of control.

Trump says DOJ should continue Fed Chair Powell probe ‘to the end’

What Happened: Trump publicly urged the Justice Department to continue its criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, backing U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro as she leads an unprecedented probe into the independent central bank.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department to pressure an independent institution. Targeting a Fed chair for resisting presidential demands undermines central bank independence and further politicizes law enforcement.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Homeland Security is trying to force tech companies to hand over data about Trump critics

What Happened: DHS used administrative subpoenas to demand user data from tech companies about Americans who criticized Trump officials or documented ICE activity, including anonymous Instagram accounts and a retired U.S. citizen who sent a critical email to a DHS lawyer. In multiple cases, subpoenas sought identifying metadata without alleging any crime and were later withdrawn after legal challenges.

Why It Matters: DHS is using surveillance powers to intimidate Americans engaged in protected speech. By relying on judge-free administrative subpoenas to identify critics, the department is testing how far it can chill dissent and retaliate politically without formal charges.

DHS Hunts Down 67-Year-Old U.S. Citizen Who Criticized Them in Email

What Happened: DHS issued an administrative subpoena to Google seeking account data on a 67-year-old U.S. citizen after he sent an email criticizing a DHS prosecutor over the deportation of an Afghan refugee. DHS agents later appeared at his home, despite no crime being alleged, using a little-known subpoena power that requires no judge or grand jury approval.

Why It Matters: DHS is using its powers to intimidate a private citizen for protected speech, bypassing judicial oversight entirely. Deploying subpoenas and in-person visits against critics turns immigration authority into a tool for silencing dissent without due process or accountability.

U.S. Failed to Alert Judge to Press Law in Application to Search Reporter’s Home

What Happened: The Justice Department failed to inform a judge about the 1980 Privacy Protection Act—a federal law that generally bars searches for journalists’ reporting materials—when it sought a warrant to search the home and seize devices of a Washington Post reporter during a leak investigation. An unsealed filing shows prosecutors did not address the statute at all, despite its requirement that reporters can only be searched if they are suspected of committing specific crimes tied to the materials.

Why It Matters: By withholding key legal protections from a judge while searching a reporter’s home, the regime is eroding First Amendment safeguards and normalizing the treatment of journalism as criminal activity—an authoritarian tactic with chilling consequences for investigative reporting.

Hackers and Trolls Target Wave of ICE Spotting Apps

What Happened: Hackers and online trolls targeted multiple ICE spotting and accountability apps, including StopICE, Eyes Up, and DEICER, sending threatening messages, fake push notifications, and attempting to delete user-submitted evidence. Users were falsely told their personal data had been handed over to government agencies, in an apparent effort to intimidate and shut down reporting of ICE activity.

Why It Matters: The attacks are aimed at intimidating people who document ICE activity and disrupting tools used for public accountability. When harassment and disinformation succeed in silencing monitoring efforts, it becomes harder for the public to track and scrutinize immigration enforcement.

Republicans Are All In on Boosting Fraud Allegations in California

What Happened: Right-wing influencers and Trump allies who pushed fraud claims in Minnesota ahead of ICE’s surge are now targeting California’s social welfare programs with baseless lies. Figures including Nick Shirley, Benny Johnson, Mehmet Oz, and Elon Musk are promoting conspiratorial “investigations,” as Trump and DOJ officials signal potential federal probes in Democratic-led states.

Why It Matters: Fraud narratives are being manufactured, amplified, and then used to justify federal intervention. The strategy mirrors Minnesota’s crackdown, using disinformation as cover for political punishment, racialized targeting, and expanded enforcement in Democratic-led states.

Trump’s War on History

What Happened: As the U.S. nears its 250th anniversary, Trump is moving to control the national commemoration by stacking America250 with MAGA loyalists, creating a parallel entity called Freedom 250, and pressuring museums, national parks, universities, and cultural institutions to adopt a Trump-approved narrative. The regime has removed or rewritten exhibits on slavery, Indigenous history, climate change, and January 6, while funding propaganda efforts tied to PragerU, Hillsdale College, and Christian nationalist groups.

Why It Matters: Authoritarian regimes always rewrite history. Stripping slavery, Indigenous dispossession, climate science, and the January 6 insurrection from public institutions turns museums and national parks into political propaganda and conditions people to accept a distorted, partisan version of reality.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Brothers of Renee Good, woman killed by immigration officer, call for action in Congress

What Happened: The brothers of Renee Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and mother of three murdered by an ICE agent, testified in Congress on DHS use of force. They urged Congress to confront these operations that have led to civilian deaths, citing the murders of Good and Pretti as part of a broader pattern.

Why It Matters: Families of U.S. citizens are warning Congress that immigration enforcement has become violent and deadly. As ICE and CBP deploy militarized tactics without accountability, civilian abuses will escalate.

Several of these Americans experienced aggressive encounters with Trump’s DHS. Now, they’re telling their stories

What Happened: Multiple U.S. citizens testified before Congress about aggressive and violent encounters with DHS agents, including masked officers smashing car windows, pointing rifles at families, conducting nighttime home raids, and detaining people without medical care or legal access.

Why It Matters: Their testimony shows a pattern of lawless, militarized, violent enforcement directed at civilians, including U.S. citizens, with no oversight. Immigration operations are increasingly being used to bypass due process, normalize violence, and terrorize communities.

DHS’s account of two Venezuelans shot by border patrol falls apart in court: ‘a smear campaign’

What Happened: DHS claimed Border Patrol agents shot two “vicious” Venezuelan gang members in Portland after an alleged attack on officers, but court records later undermined those claims. DOJ filings and FBI affidavits show neither person had gang ties or prior convictions, one was likely a previous crime victim, no body camera footage exists, and DHS’s account was contradicted in court.

Why It Matters: DHS continues fabricating narratives to justify shootings and lethal force. As courts dismantle these claims, it shows a pattern of disinformation being used to excuse violence and avoid accountability, further eroding due process and public trust.

Measles Hits ICE Family Detention Center in Texas

What Happened: DHS imposed a quarantine and halted all movement at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas after two detainees tested positive for measles. The facility houses families and young children and has been heavily used amid Trump’s expanded operations.

Why It Matters: Overcrowding, weak vaccination safeguards, and large-scale detention are creating preventable outbreaks that endanger children, detainees, staff, and surrounding communities.

US judge restricts ICE in Portland, warns of ‘authoritarian regime’

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon issued a temporary restraining order limiting ICE and DHS use of force outside a Portland ICE facility, citing a pattern of unnecessary violence against peaceful protesters. The order restricts chemical agents, riot-control weapons, and arrests in the absence of suspected crimes.

Why It Matters: A federal judge is warning that immigration enforcement is operating outside constitutional bounds. The ruling shows how ICE has become a lawless tool for suppressing protest and testing the limits of state power.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

8 more federal prosecutors leaving US Attorney’s Office in Minnesota

What Happened: Eight additional federal prosecutors are leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, following the recent resignation of six others who objected to DOJ pressure to investigate the widow of Renee Good. Prosecutors cited mounting internal dissent over demands to pursue legally baseless charges, as well as frustration with how the office has handled the murders of Good and Alex Pretti.

Why It Matters: DOJ pressure to pursue politically motivated investigations is driving out experienced career prosecutors. As attorneys resign rather than advance legally unsupported cases tied to ICE violence, prosecutorial independence is being weakened, and federal law enforcement credibility is eroding.

New York, New Jersey sue Trump administration over tunnel funding halt

What Happened: New York and New Jersey sued to restore federal funding for the $16 billion Hudson River rail tunnel after Trump froze approved funds, threatening to halt construction and lay off about 1,000 workers. The states argue the move is political retaliation targeting a project critical to more than 200,000 daily commuters and roughly 10% of U.S. economic output.

Why It Matters: Halting congressionally approved infrastructure funding as retaliation against Democratic-led states threatens economic stability, public safety, and the rule of law. Using federal resources as leverage against political opponents undermines basic governance.

Complaint accuses Gabbard of playing politics with intelligence, which spy agency rejects

What Happened: A whistleblower complaint accused Tulsi Gabbard of delaying the transmission of classified information to Congress for political reasons, keeping it from the Gang of Eight for months. Lawmakers say Gabbard violated the law by slow-walking the complaint and contradicting her sworn testimony on whistleblower protections and congressional oversight.

Why It Matters: Delaying classified whistleblower complaints denies Congress timely access to critical intelligence and undermines oversight meant to prevent abuse. Obstructing this process for political reasons puts national security at risk by allowing serious threats and misconduct to go unaddressed.

The Trump administration exempts new nuclear reactors from environmental review

What Happened: Trump officials moved to exempt new experimental nuclear reactors from core requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, allowing them to bypass environmental impact statements and public review. The change follows secret rewrites of safety and environmental rules at the Department of Energy designed to fast-track reactor construction for AI data centers.

Why It Matters: Allowing experimental nuclear reactors to bypass environmental review removes key safety checks. Fast-tracking these projects without oversight increases environmental and safety risks while limiting public accountability.

Measles cases in South Carolina rise by 29 to 876, state health department says

What Happened: South Carolina reported 29 new measles cases, bringing the total to 876, as health officials warned the outbreak could persist for months amid low vaccination rates. The vast majority of cases are among unvaccinated individuals, with hundreds now in quarantine or isolation across the state.

Why It Matters: Low vaccination rates, RFK Jr.’s conspiracies, and weakened public health infrastructure are allowing preventable diseases to spread. The resurgence of measles puts children, vulnerable populations, and healthcare systems at risk.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US carrier shoots down Iranian drone as tensions escalate and diplomatic talks hit a snag

What Happened: A U.S. aircraft carrier shot down an Iranian drone that approached the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, hours after Iranian gunboats threatened a U.S.-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident comes days before U.S.–Iran talks that were narrowed and relocated after Iranian demands, as Trump weighs military strikes and accelerates a regional U.S. buildup.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating toward regime change, pushing the U.S. closer to another Middle East war without congressional authorization or any plan for what follows. Using military force as leverage while diplomacy collapses risks miscalculation and another endless war.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

How the Kremlin drafted Russia's hackers to attack the West, leading to a rare US court case

What Happened: A U.S. indictment shows Russia’s GRU directly organized and directed “hacktivist” groups like CyberArmyofRussia_Reborn and NoName057(16) to carry out cyberattacks across the U.S. and Europe, including attacks on civilian infrastructure. Prosecutors detail how the Kremlin used Telegram, GitHub tools, and crypto payments to launder state cyber operations through crowdsourced actors.

Why It Matters: Russia’s intelligence agencies continue to use cyberattacks to disrupt civilian services and critical infrastructure in Western countries. These actions are meant to cause damage and instability without escalating into war, making cyber operations a key part of Russia’s shadow operations against the U.S. and Europe.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Former US agriculture officials, top Republican senator warn of farm country trouble

What Happened: Former U.S. agriculture officials and the Republican chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee warned that farmers face severe financial stress, with some warning of a possible “widespread collapse.” Rising input costs, weak crop prices, Trump’s trade disputes that cut exports, and immigration crackdowns that raised labor costs are pushing many farmers toward a fourth straight year of losses, even with a $12 billion bailout.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade wars and immigration crackdowns are pushing farm country deeper into crisis. Farmers are being driven toward debt and federal bailouts as exports fall, costs rise, and labor disappears—masking policy failure with emergency subsidies while rural economies weaken.

The Global Economy’s Warning Signals Are Broken

What Happened: Economists warn that traditional indicators, such as consumer sentiment, bond yields, unemployment signals, and recession markers, are no longer reliably forecasting downturns. Despite trade disruption, soaring debt, and political interference, markets and consumer spending have remained artificially strong.

Why It Matters: Broken economic indicators mean crashes will hit without warning. Ordinary households bear the risk, while the wealthy are insulated by speculation, debt, and government-backed protection.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge blocks Trump administration from ending protections for Haitians

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from terminating Temporary Protected Status for roughly 350,000 Haitians, halting a DHS order that would have stripped work authorization and deportation protections as of February 4. The judge found the decision likely unlawful and cited evidence that Kristi Noem preordained the outcome without required interagency consultation.

Minnesota Olympians, other athletes speak up about federal agents in Minneapolis

What Happened: Minnesota Olympians and professional athletes publicly condemned federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis following the January murders of two U.S. citizens by federal agents. Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins, Team USA hockey player Kelly Pannek, and NBA star Tyrese Haliburton denounced the violence, with some athletes using Olympic platforms to reject ICE brutality and discrimination.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 million+ — Price for Trump’s “Gold Card” visa, turning EB-1 and EB-2 pathways into cash-for-access schemes

67 years old — Age of U.S. citizen targeted by DHS for a critical email

8 prosecutors — Additional DOJ resignations in Minnesota over politically driven ICE cases

876 measles cases — In South Carolina, amid weakened public health safeguards

350,000 people — Haitians temporarily protected after a federal judge blocked TPS termination

$16 billion — Hudson River tunnel funding frozen as political retaliation

15+ — States targeted by Trump for potential federal “takeover” of elections

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is signaling federal intervention in elections — How far will he go to override results he doesn’t like?

Trump has turned the Justice Department into a tool of intimidation — Who will be next to face a retaliatory criminal probe?

Trump is testing how far surveillance can be used against critics — When does monitoring dissent become routine governance?

Trump is encouraging agencies to defy court orders — What happens when judicial authority collapses?

Trump is driving career civil servants out of government — How long can institutions function once expertise is gone?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Pay-to-Play Rule — Immigration, visas, and public access are openly sold to the highest bidders, turning public policy into a private revenue stream for Trump and his cronies.

Domestic Militarization — Immigration enforcement now relies on battlefield tactics, special operations units, and lethal force against civilians with no oversight.

Speech Criminalized — Surveillance tools and administrative subpoenas are used to intimidate critics without charges, warrants, or due process.

History Weaponized — Museums, schools, and national institutions are pressured to erase slavery, state violence, and dissent in favor of nationalist mythology.

Judicial Courts Ignored — Federal agencies increasingly ignore, delay, or defy court orders, hollowing out constitutional enforcement.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.