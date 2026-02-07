Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
4h

A RARE WIN/WIN FOR BOTH PLAINTIFF AND DEFENDANT IN A $10 BILLION SETTLEMENT

Donald Trump's lawsuit for $10 billion dollars against the U.S. Treasury and the IRS for the damages he sustained, primarily pain and suffering, from negligently allowing the unlawful disclosure of his tax returns, actually creates a win/win for both Donald J. Trump, plaintiff and Donald J. Trump defendant, the latter as the ultimate authority to whom Treasury and the IRS report.

Trump has been assured by his sycophantic Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and by his Deputy Attorney General and former unsuccessful criminal defense attorney Todd Blanche, that he has no conflict of interest in serving as both the plaintiff and defendant, given that it is not his own money that will be disbursed to the plaintiff, but rather the taxpayers' money, who are not parties to the case. Trump now feels confident that he can rely on such scholarly legal sophistry to reconcile such positions.

Undoubtedly, Donald Trump as the plaintiff believes that given the magnitude of his pain and suffering resulting from the disclosure of how little he paid in taxes, he believes that an award of $10 billion from the defendant, in this case himself, would be adequate to mollify his pain and suffering and allow him sufficient time and resources to recover from it.

As the defendant to whom Treasury and the IRS report, Trump agrees with the plaintiff that $10 billion would be a fair and equitable settlement.

To sweeten the deal, as the plaintiff, Trump has promised to disburse one-half of the proceeds, i.e. $5 billion, to worthy public undertakings, retaining only $5 billion for himself.

As for Trump's disbursement of the $5 billion that he is promising to expend on behalf of the states, we have only to review the conversation that Senator Schumer recounted that he just had with President Trump. Trump advised Schumer that he would withhold the remaining funds of the $16 billion due to pay for the completion of the Gateway/Hudson Tunnel Project connecting New York and New Jersey unless Schumer agreed to arrange for the Penn Station Railroad Terminal in New York City to be re-named The Donald J. Trump Railroad Terminal.

While Schumer flatly refused, it dawned on Trump that he could dispense the $5 billion dollars from the $10 billion lawsuit settlement among the states and cities throughout the U.S. providing that they either change the names of landmark edifices to his name or commission that statues in his honor be constructed and prominently displayed.

So all in all, Trump sees these scenarios as a win/win for the U.S.government and himself, with only the taxpayers picking up the $10 billion bill.

Easy-Peasy!

