Protesters march during a “Nationwide Shutdown” demonstration against ICE enforcement on January 30, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Jan 30-Feb 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Profiteering Hits $4 Billion

What Happened: New reporting shows Trump and his family have pulled in roughly $4 billion since returning to office, fueled by foreign real estate deals, licensing agreements, and at least five Trump-linked cryptocurrency ventures that openly trade on his presidency. Ethics experts say no modern president has exploited the office so directly, a charge Trump brushed off by saying, “I found out that nobody cared.”

Why It Matters: Trump is openly using the presidency for personal enrichment. When conflicts of interest are this large and unchecked, corruption becomes the operating system of government rather than a violation of it.

Donald Trump promised to make the US the world’s crypto capital. His businesses are seizing on it.

What Happened: Trump and his family have rapidly expanded into cryptocurrency, launching ventures tied to memecoins, stablecoins, and a Trump-backed firm seeking a federally regulated bank charter. These moves added an estimated $1 billion to Trump-linked assets as his regime weakened crypto enforcement and rewrote regulations in the industry’s favor.

Why It Matters: Trump and his family continue profiting directly from an industry that he regulates, collapsing any boundary between public power and private gain. When the presidency becomes a launchpad for personal financial expansion, corruption becomes the operating system.

Epstein Emails Reveal How He Tried to Hide His Friendship With Trump

What Happened: Newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein emails show discussions about avoiding “involving Donald” as Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell strategized how to undermine an underage girl who said she worked at Mar-a-Lago. The messages contradict Trump’s claims of distance from Epstein and raise more questions about his exposure to Epstein’s crimes.

Why It Matters: Epstein’s network actively shielded Trump, reinforcing evidence that their relationship was deeper and more consequential than Trump admits. The emails also sharpen suspicions around the Justice Department quietly removing references to him from Epstein files, underscoring a coordinated cover-up.

The Famous Names in the Latest Release of Epstein Files

What Happened: The Justice Department released what it calls the final batch of Jeffrey Epstein records, more than 800,000 files linking him to figures across politics, finance, tech, and media. Newly surfaced materials reference or depict Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, Howard Lutnick, Mohammed bin Salman, Peter Mandelson, and many others through emails, photos, and planned visits.

Why It Matters: The records show how Epstein embedded himself deep inside global power networks long after his pedophile and trafficking crimes were known. Proximity to wealth and influence repeatedly blocked accountability, delayed justice, and continued to protect all the abusers.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

‘There’s something bigger going on’: State election chiefs rebuff Trump bid to seize voter rolls

What Happened: Nearly two dozen states have refused Trump’s demand for full access to voter rolls, triggering Justice Department lawsuits against state election officials. Democrats warn the request goes far beyond oversight and aims to inject federal power into state-run elections amid Trump’s ongoing lies about the 2020 election.

Why It Matters: Centralizing voter data gives the federal government leverage over state-run elections and discourages participation through fear and uncertainty. Framing election administration as a law enforcement issue lays the groundwork for federal intervention in future elections, including the midterms.

‘A pretext to rig the election’: Democrats scramble to block ICE crackdowns near polling sites

What Happened: Democrats, election officials, and civil rights groups are raising alarms that expanded ICE and Border Patrol deployments could be used to intimidate voters if agents operate near polling locations in November. The warnings follow aggressive immigration raids, DOJ demands for voter rolls, and Trump’s repeated efforts to link immigration enforcement to “election integrity.”

Why It Matters: Using armed immigration enforcement as a backdrop to voting would be illegal voter intimidation and a direct assault on free and fair elections. This underscores a broader strategy to merge immigration crackdowns with election administration, creating fear, chaos, and a pretext to interfere with turnout in closely contested races and seize voting machines and ballots.

ICE Expands Power of Agents to Arrest People Without Warrants

What Happened: An internal ICE memo signed by Acting Director Todd Lyons reinterprets federal law to broaden agents’ authority to make warrantless arrests, redefining “likely to escape” as anyone who might leave the scene. The change allows lower-level agents to arrest people encountered during operations without judicial warrants or prior supervisory approval.

Why It Matters: Warrantless mass seizures weaken due process and deepen existing racial and political profiling. They will allow immigration enforcement to operate even more broadly with limited legal safeguards, affecting both citizens and non-citizens.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Atlanta FBI boss reportedly ousted after questioning DOJ’s renewed interest in 2020 election

What Happened: Paul W. Brown, head of the FBI’s Atlanta field office, was reportedly purged after objecting to the Trump regime’s revived pursuit of debunked 2020 election lies in Fulton County. His ouster came just before DOJ agents seized roughly 700 boxes of election records, an operation that also involved Tulsi Gabbard’s involvement.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue retaliating against law enforcement officials who refuse to carry out illegal orders, replacing professional employees with subservients. Purging FBI leadership to revive debunked fraud lies underscores the continued weaponization of federal law enforcement to rewrite history and punish dissent.

Tulsi Gabbard inserts herself into 2020 election fraud probe

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard personally appeared at an FBI search of the Fulton County elections office as Trump revives his debunked lies about the 2020 election. Her presence has no clear legal basis, and officials have not explained any legitimate foreign intelligence nexus to justify DNI involvement.

Why It Matters: This is an abuse of intelligence power to prop up election conspiracies. The DNI has zero law enforcement authority and no role in domestic elections. Gabbard inserting herself into a fraud probe contaminates evidence and shreds the firewall between national security and partisan politics.

Judges across the country rebuke ICE for defying court orders

What Happened: Federal judges across multiple states are documenting widespread ICE violations of court orders, including ignored release rulings and rapid detainee transfers that block judicial review. Judges appointed by both parties warn that the agency is breaking the law to accelerate deportations.

Why It Matters: Judges across the country are finding that ICE is ignoring court orders to speed up deportations. When a federal agency treats judicial rulings as optional, legal protections lose force, and executive power goes unchecked.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Journalist Don Lemon promises to fight federal charges following his arrest after Minnesota church protest

What Happened: Federal prosecutors arrested journalist Don Lemon and independent reporter Georgia Fort, charging them with conspiracy and violations of the FACE Act after they live-streamed and covered a protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lemon and Fort say they were documenting events and are protected by the First Amendment.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attempt to criminalize journalism by reframing reporting as participation, sending a warning to all reporters and independent journalists. When the federal government treats journalists as felons for covering events, press freedom collapses, and authoritarian control over information accelerates.

Bovino Is Said to Have Mocked Prosecutor’s Jewish Faith on Call With Lawyers

What Happened: Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol commander overseeing immigration operations in Minnesota, reportedly mocked U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen’s Orthodox Jewish faith during a call with prosecutors. The remarks surfaced amid pressure to pursue aggressive ICE-related prosecutions and preceded multiple DOJ resignations.

Why It Matters: Antisemitism appearing repeatedly across the Trump regime signals tolerance for discrimination at the top. When law enforcement leaders engage in open bigotry, it undermines impartial decision-making, contaminates prosecutions, and weakens the expectation that the law will be applied fairly and without bias.

Politicians Are Calling the Protests in Minnesota an Insurgency

What Happened: Trump and Republican officials are labeling protests against ICE operations in Minnesota as an “insurgency,” with figures describing civilian watch groups and nonviolent alert networks as “communist insurrection” or “domestic terrorism.” The rhetoric, echoed by members of Congress and right-wing media, frames protests in Minneapolis after the murder of Alex Pretti as warfare rather than protest.

Why It Matters: Calling a protest an insurgency lowers the threshold for state violence and primes the public for police state-style responses against civilians. This is how dissent gets reclassified as a security threat, legitimizing repression while collapsing the line between democratic protest and armed conflict.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Federal Agents Launch Tear Gas at Nonviolent Anti-ICE Protesters—Including Children

What Happened: Federal agents fired tear gas, pepper balls, rubber bullets, and flash bang grenades at a nonviolent daytime protest outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, even after city officials confirmed no threat. Families and children were present, and the use of tear gas violated Portland city code restricting chemical agents within city limits.

Why It Matters: Federal agents used force against a lawful protest despite no identified threat and in violation of local limits on chemical agents. Overriding city law to police demonstrations signals federal overreach and reframes peaceful protest as a security threat.

ICE buys warehouses for mass detention network, rattling locals

What Happened: ICE is acquiring and scouting large industrial warehouses across at least eight states to rapidly expand detention capacity to roughly 80,000 people, including purchases in Maryland and Arizona totaling more than $170 million. Many sites moved forward with little notice to local officials, bypassing zoning rules and community input under federal authority.

Why It Matters: Mass detention infrastructure is expanding in secrecy, normalizing large-scale deprivation of liberty with no oversight. Converting warehouses into detention black sites transforms immigration enforcement into an industrial incarceration system where speed and volume override human rights, due process, and local democratic control.

Fearing ICE, Native Americans rush to prove their right to belong in the US

What Happened: Native Americans across the country are carrying tribal identification documents to protect themselves from ICE raids, amid reports of racial profiling, detentions, and questioning of Indigenous people. Dozens of tribes are fast-tracking ID issuance as citizens report being stopped, detained, or told their tribal IDs look “fake” by federal agents.

Why It Matters: Indigenous people are being forced to carry identification to avoid detention on their own land. Trump’s racial profiling treats identity itself as grounds for suspicion, replacing equal protection with aggressive enforcement-based profiling.

Federal Agents Just Arrested an Army Veteran—After He Protested ICE Outside a Church

What Happened: Federal agents arrested Ian Austin, an Army veteran and ICE protester, after targeting participants in a peaceful protest that interrupted a church service in St. Paul, where a local ICE official serves as pastor. Witnesses say agents swarmed Austin outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, detaining him without immediately disclosing the charges.

Why It Matters: Arresting peaceful protesters shifts law enforcement from maintaining public order to suppressing dissent. Detaining civilians, including a military veteran, underscores Trump’s use of enforcement for retaliation.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US Government Agencies Shutter as House Sets Trump Deal Vote

What Happened: The federal government entered a partial shutdown after Congress failed to pass a funding bill, with the House delaying a vote on a short-term deal negotiated by Trump and Senate Democrats. The lapse affects agencies including Treasury, Homeland Security, Defense, Transportation, HHS, and Labor, following Democratic demands for limits on ICE and Border Patrol after the murder of 2 U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

For Some Americans, the End of Obamacare Subsidies Means Falling Off a Financial Cliff

What Happened: Expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies expired on Jan. 1, reinstating a sharp income cutoff in which earning just $1 over roughly $62,600 eliminates all premium assistance. For a typical 60-year-old, that small increase can trigger an annual insurance cost jump of about $10,000.

Why It Matters: The subsidy cliff punishes modest income gains, forcing people to earn less, drop coverage, or absorb unaffordable costs. Enrollment is already falling, leaving many without access to basic health care.

How Trump’s EPA rollbacks could harm our air and water – and worsen global heating

What Happened: EPA has launched nearly 70 actions in its first year to roll back environmental and climate rules, including weakening clean air and water standards, easing limits on toxic chemicals, and moving to repeal the 2009 endangerment finding that underpins federal climate regulation. The changes include exemptions for polluters, cuts to scientific research, and delays or reversals of vehicle, power plant, and methane standards.

Why It Matters: Environmental protections are being rolled back to benefit Trump’s donors, increasing pollution exposure and accelerating climate risks. Weakening the EPA’s authority, science, and enforcement locks in long-term damage that affects everyone.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

‘What the hell do we do with this issue’: Mexico confronts Trump’s Cuba pressure

What Happened: Trump declared another national emergency, this time over Cuba and authorized tariffs on any country supplying oil to the island, putting heavy pressure on Mexico as Cuba’s main remaining fuel source. Mexican officials are weighing how far to comply after reports that Pemex paused an oil shipment amid fears of U.S. retaliation.

Why It Matters: Trump is using emergency powers and tariffs to pressure other countries into compliance. The approach risks worsening humanitarian conditions, further straining U.S.–Mexico relations, and increasing migration without a clear plan.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Power outages hit Ukraine and Moldova as Kyiv struggles against the winter cold

What Happened: Widespread power outages hit Ukrainian cities and neighboring Moldova during extreme cold, disrupting electricity, water, and Kyiv’s metro after continued Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. The outages came despite Trump’s claim that Putin agreed to a temporary pause on attacks on Kyiv.

Why It Matters: Russia is deliberately targeting civilian energy systems as part of its genocidal war. Trump’s false claims of “pauses” give Moscow cover while Ukrainians face life-threatening sub-zero cold, effectively assisting and shielding Russia’s ongoing genocide.

Russia attacks bus carrying Ukrainian miners, kills 15, injures 15

What Happened: A Russian drone struck a civilian bus carrying miners near Pavlohrad, killing 15 workers and injuring at least 15 others. The attack occurred during a shift change and followed a broader campaign against Ukraine’s mines and energy infrastructure.

Why It Matters: Russian forces deliberately targeted civilians and essential workers tied to Ukraine’s energy sector. The strike exposes Trump’s claims of a temporary halt in attacks as a lie while civilians and infrastructure remain under a genocidal assault.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Wealth inequality and the ‘K-shaped’ economy are more striking than ever, data shows

What Happened: New data shows the top 1% now hold nearly 32% of U.S. wealth, while the bottom 50% control just 2.5%, with workers receiving the smallest share of GDP in over 75 years. Economists say the K-shaped economy is now structural, not temporary.

Why It Matters: Economic gains continue flowing to the wealthy while most Americans face rising costs and stagnant incomes. The imbalance fuels political instability and creates conditions that authoritarian movements routinely exploit.

Trump says U.S. will decertify Canadian-made planes, threatens 50% tariff

What Happened: Trump said the U.S. will “decertify” all Canadian-made aircraft and threatened a 50% tariff, accusing Canada of blocking certification of Gulfstream jets. The move targets Bombardier planes widely used in U.S. air travel, despite certification traditionally resting with the FAA and safety regulators, not the White House.

Why It Matters: Trump is politicizing aviation safety and trade, risking chaos across U.S. airlines, supply chains, and thousands of American jobs. Turning aircraft certification into a bargaining chip threatens flight safety, undermines regulatory independence, and escalates an already volatile trade war with a key ally.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

How to Film ICE

What Happened: A new report documents how filming ICE and CBP operations—protected by the First Amendment—has become increasingly dangerous, with legal observers and bystanders targeted, detained, and murdered while recording federal agents. Experts warn that DHS officials are falsely labeling documentation as “violence” or “doxxing” while expanding surveillance and intimidation against those who record enforcement actions.

Why Democrats’ upset in a Texas state Senate race is a big deal

What Happened: Democrat Taylor Rehmet won a Fort Worth–area Texas state Senate seat by 14 points in a district Trump carried by roughly 17 points in 2024, marking one of the largest Democratic special election over performances in years. Trump personally intervened, Republicans vastly outspent Democrats, and the district—home to nearly one million people—had not elected a Democrat since the early 1980s.

Protesters close schools and stores during a nationwide strike against Trump’s immigration policies

What Happened: Protesters across the U.S. staged a “no work, no school, no shopping” strike against Trump’s immigration policies, closing schools, shuttering businesses, and drawing thousands into the streets from Los Angeles to Minneapolis, Maine, Georgia, Michigan, and beyond. The actions followed outrage over the murders of Alex Pretti and Renee Good and included student walkouts and mass marches.

Kevin Couch, Senior Official at Trump Kennedy Center, Abruptly Resigns

What Happened: Kevin Couch resigned as senior vice president of artistic programming at the Trump-renamed Kennedy Center less than two weeks after being hired, amid mounting backlash over the politicization of the institution. His exit follows performer boycotts, legal questions about the renaming’s legitimacy, and growing unrest inside an organization now chaired and reshaped by Trump.

Detained by Immigration Agents, 5-Year-Old Liam Has Been Released From Custody

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father after ICE detained the child during an immigration operation and held them in a Texas facility. In a blistering ruling, the judge condemned the government for enforcing deportation quotas “even if it requires traumatizing children.”

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$4 billion — Estimated personal gains by Trump and his family since returning to office

$1 billion — Estimated increase in Trump-linked assets from cryptocurrency ventures launched while his administration weakened crypto enforcement

3+ — Major Trump family crypto vehicles tied to memecoins, stablecoins, and a firm seeking a federally regulated bank charter

80,000 — Target detention capacity as ICE expands warehouse-based black sites

700 boxes — Election records seized in Fulton County after FBI leadership purge

70+ rollbacks — Environmental and climate protections weakened or eliminated by EPA

32% — Share of total U.S. wealth held by the top 1%

2.5% — Share of total U.S. wealth held by the bottom 50%

50% — Tariff threatened by Trump on Canadian-made aircraft

$10,000 — Annual premium increase triggered by earning $1 over the ACA subsidy cutoff

1.3 million — Estimated drop in ACA marketplace enrollment after subsidy cliff returned

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

ICE is expanding warrantless arrest powers and detention capacity — When does emergency enforcement become the permanent national standard?

Trump is pushing to federalize election control — How far will DOJ go in seizing voter data and overriding state authority before November?

Trump is accelerating alliance breakdowns across NATO and the Americas — Which partner walks away first, and what replaces U.S. leadership?

Emergency powers are becoming routine governance tools — What crisis gets declared next as Congress is bypassed entirely?

Courts are being openly defied by federal agencies — When does judicial authority stop functioning?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Kleptocracy Normalized — Trump and his cronies are using public office as a profit machine, openly trading policy, access, and regulation for personal enrichment and political loyalty instead of serving the public and national security.

Institutions Weaponized — Law enforcement, intelligence, and regulatory agencies are redirected from oversight to enforcement of political narratives, punishing dissent and protecting allies.

Civil Rights Eroding — Identity-based policing, mass detention, and protest repression expand in parallel, replacing equal protection with suspicion, surveillance, and coercion.

Elections Under Attack — Elections are being reframed as security threats, voter participation is cast as a risk, and federal power is increasingly positioned to override state-run democratic processes.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.