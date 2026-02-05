Trump Tyranny Tracker

1d

IS TRUMP MOST CONCERNED ABOUT THIS ISSUE COMING TO LIGHT IN THE EPSTEIN FILES?

Epstein Allegedly Reached Out to the Russians to Share Information About Trump

The following is a reprint of a Substack comment that I issued in November, 2025 based upon U.K. and Russian English language reporting of Epstein files released in November. Now that an enormous quantity of additional Epstein revelations have come to light, searching these files for evidence of Trump’s possible sexual perversions may not be as important as following up on the nature and extent of information that Epstein sought to share with the Russians about Trump in or after 2018 and whether the disclosure of whatever information he eventually did share with them, if any, may have influenced Trump’s decisions and actions as President:

1. In November, 2025, 2 Russian newspapers and the Independent of the U.K. reported that in 2018, while Trump was President, Epstein wrote to former Norwegian prime minister Thorbjørn Jagland asking him to “suggest to Putin that Lavrov ( Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov) can get insight by talking to me,” and claiming that the late Russian UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin had already consulted him (Epstein) to better “understand Trump.”

2. The Epstein files further revealed the fact that a Russian female operative was blackmailing wealthy American businessmen, though no evidence has been uncovered that Trump has been implicated in this.

3. The Epstein files revealed that Epstein furnished advice on how Russia should handle Western sanctions, interest rates, and new currency ideas,

Separately, banking records and Senate summaries show that Epstein moved over a billion dollars in suspicious transactions, including wires involving Russian banks and Russian/Belarusian women tied to his trafficking network.

It would appear that Russia may have had compelling incriminating evidence that implicated Epstein in an assortment of crimes in the U.S. and Russia, which raises the prospect of whether Epstein was offering to share his knowledge about Trump, who was President at the time, with the Russians as a form of “cooperation” to extricate himself from his difficulties with Russia.

Perhaps Mr. Trump may be more concerned about these types of issues coming to light in the most recent Epstein disclosures than the sexually sordid revelations that are being disclosed about a wide assortment of people, all of which may account for his most recent harangues and volatile conduct here and abroad that have served to distract the American public from these revelations.

