An FBI press office person approaches the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City, Ga. (Arvin Temka/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)Arvin Temkar / AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

White House set to meet with banks, crypto companies to broker legislation compromise

What Happened: The White House is convening executives from major banks and crypto companies to break a stalemate over the Clarity Act, stalled legislation governing digital assets. The dispute centers on whether crypto firms can offer interest like rewards on stablecoins, a key industry demand Trump embraced while courting crypto donors during the campaign.

Why It Matters: Regulatory policy is being negotiated directly with financial giants, sidelining public interest and oversight. The outcome could drain hundreds of billions in deposits from traditional banks, weaken consumer protections, and entrench crypto firms politically aligned with Trump.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Local prosecutors launch a project to fight federal overreach in immigration enforcement surges

What Happened: Local prosecutors and former federal officials announced a coordinated effort to challenge aggressive ICE tactics they say violate constitutional limits. The initiative follows deadly operations in Minneapolis and growing concern over masked agents, warrantless arrests, courthouse targeting, and claims of federal immunity.

Why It Matters: State and local officials are stepping in as DOJ oversight collapses under Trump. The project reflects a breakdown in federal accountability and a widening conflict between local law enforcement norms and an increasingly unchecked and lawless federal enforcement.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Move to Seize Ballots Thrusts F.B.I. Into Trump’s Election Conspiracy Claim

What Happened: FBI agents executed a search warrant at Fulton County, Georgia’s election center, seizing 2020 ballots, ballot images, voter rolls, and tabulator records. The move advances Trump’s debunked conspiracies of election fraud and follows a Justice Department civil lawsuit targeting the county.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being used to resurrect Trump’s election conspiracy and pressure a Democratic jurisdiction he has targeted for years. The action threatens election administration, federal–state balance, and confidence in future elections, while carrying out a test run for seizing voting equipment and ballots ahead of midterms.

Employment Commission Chair Recasts Workplace Discrimination in Trump’s Image

What Happened: EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas announced a sweeping shift in enforcement priorities, recasting discrimination around claims of bias against white men and attacking diversity and inclusion programs. The agency has solicited complaints from white male workers, dropped protections for transgender employees, and moved away from disparate impact enforcement.

Why It Matters: Civil rights enforcement is being turned on its head. Federal power is now being used to roll back decades of workplace protections and legitimize discrimination under the guise of “neutrality.”

Trump taps senior official in Deputy Attorney General's office for new role to root out fraud

What Happened: Trump nominated Colin McDonald, a senior official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s office, to head a newly created Justice Department fraud division. The move comes amid mass departures of career prosecutors and the unusual deployment of military attorneys to fill enforcement gaps.

Why It Matters: DOJ is being reshaped to concentrate prosecutorial power under Trump-aligned leadership as career staff exit. Fraud enforcement is becoming selective and political, turning accountability into an instrument of power rather than law.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Here’s the Company That Sold DHS ICE’s Notorious Face Recognition App

What Happened: DHS disclosures show that ICE and CBP are using Mobile Fortify, a facial recognition app built by NEC that lets agents scan faces, fingerprints, and IDs in the field, including those of U.S. citizens. The system has been live since May 2025 and pulls from CBP biometric databases tied to Global Entry and TSA PreCheck, despite required AI impact assessments never being completed.

Why It Matters: ICE and CBP are deploying mobile facial recognition on the public without consent, completed safeguards, or oversight. Normalizing biometric scanning under expanded enforcement turns routine encounters into surveillance and blurs the boundary between policing and domestic monitoring.

ICE Is Using Palantir’s AI Tools to Sort Through Tips

What Happened: DHS disclosures reveal that ICE has been using an AI system built by Palantir since May 2025 to summarize, translate, and prioritize public tips sent to its enforcement hotline. The system generates automated intelligence summaries using large language models and feeds them directly into Palantir’s investigative platforms, accelerating targeting decisions with little transparency.

Why It Matters: ICE has turned public tip lines into an automated surveillance and enforcement pipeline. By outsourcing judgment to opaque algorithms, the agency is amplifying bias, false reporting, and retaliation while shielding enforcement decisions from scrutiny or appeal.

Threats against Congress spiked in 2025, extending a three-year rise, Capitol Police say

What Happened: U.S. Capitol Police investigated nearly 15,000 threats against Members of Congress, their families, staff, and the Capitol complex in 2025, up from about 9,500 the year before. The cases include online threats, swatting incidents, and physical attacks, with officials citing escalating rhetoric and perceived anonymity as key drivers.

Why It Matters: Political intimidation and violence are becoming routine and normalized. As Trump-era rhetoric fuels radicalization, fear is increasingly being used to pressure lawmakers and distort democratic decision-making.

After rocky start, Bari Weiss plans cuts, adds commentators at CBS News

What Happened: CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss announced plans to cut newsroom staff while hiring 18 paid commentators, including Trump-aligned officials and conservative think tank figures. Her tenure has already triggered internal backlash, editorial interference at 60 Minutes, and concerns that CBS is reshaping coverage to appease Trump-aligned ownership under regulatory pressure.

Why It Matters: Corporate pressure and political intimidation are reshaping major newsrooms from the inside. Under the guise of “balance,” editorial independence is being traded for access and regulatory safety—and this is only the beginning, as the regime moves to control all media.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge issues temporary order barring removal of boy, 5, and father who were detained in Minnesota

What Happened: A federal judge ordered ICE and DHS to halt the removal or transfer of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, after they were detained in Minnesota and flown to a Texas detention center. Court filings allege ICE agents used the child as bait during the arrest, despite the family having an active asylum case and no deportation order.

Why It Matters: ICE used a child to carry out an arrest, bypassing due process and exploiting fear as a tactic. The court’s intervention highlights how Trump’s immigration crackdown is normalizing coercion, family separation, and the erosion of basic legal protections.

Detainees at Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ say they were punished for seeking legal help

What Happened: Former detainees at Florida’s Everglades internment center testified they were punished for requesting legal help, had calls cut off when mentioning attorneys, and were denied basic tools to contact counsel. Some were pressured into signing deportation papers they did not understand before being transferred or deported.

Why It Matters: Denying access to lawyers turns detention into coercion. The accounts point to a system designed to force deportations by cutting off rights, oversight, due process, and the ability to challenge government action.

‘The folks are fearful.’ Haitians living in Ohio may soon lose temporary protected status

What Happened: Trump officials are set to terminate Temporary Protected Status for Haitians on February 3, stripping work authorization from roughly 330,000 people nationwide. With asylum processing frozen, many face detention and deportation despite years of lawful residence and work in the U.S.

Why It Matters: Ending TPS under these conditions pushes families toward deportation to extreme violence and instability. The policy deliberately creates fear and mass insecurity, destabilizing communities while targeting people who have followed the law.

Judge blocks Trump officials from detaining refugees in Minnesota

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to stop arresting and detaining lawfully resettled refugees in Minnesota after more than 100 were swept up in a DHS “re-vetting” operation. The court ordered immediate releases and cited serious due process violations.

Why It Matters: Refugees who were legally vetted and approved are now being treated as enforcement targets. The ruling exposes how “re-vetting” is being used to override refugee protections through fear, detention, and legal shortcuts.

ICE Deportation Flights Are Getting Longer and Crueler

What Happened: ICE deportation flights operated by Omni Air International now keep migrants shackled for 40–80+ hours on multi-stop routes to Africa and Asia. Since the airline’s acquisition by private equity firm Stonepeak, ICE flights have nearly quadrupled, including removals that violate court orders and asylum protections.

Why It Matters: Deportation has been turned into prolonged physical punishment carried out by private contractors for profit. Trump’s enforcement regime merges cruelty, privatization, and impunity while stripping away remaining restraints on state violence.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

IRS faces stiff challenges in 2026 tax season due to workforce cuts and new laws, a watchdog says

What Happened: The National Taxpayer Advocate warned Congress that the 2026 tax filing season is at risk after the IRS lost roughly 27% of its workforce through purges and buyouts. At the same time, the agency is being forced to implement complex new GOP tax laws amid leadership changes, growing backlogs, and shrinking capacity to assist taxpayers.

Why It Matters: Gutting the IRS while adding new mandates guarantees delays, lost refunds, and chaos—punishing ordinary taxpayers while weakening enforcement and hollowing out a core state function.

South Carolina measles outbreak hits nearly 600 new cases in just over a month

What Happened: South Carolina reported nearly 600 new measles cases in just over a month, bringing the total to 789 in an outbreak centered in Spartanburg County. The surge has surpassed Texas’s 2025 outbreak and comes as vaccination rates continue to fall nationwide.

Why It Matters: The dismantling of public health systems and the legitimization of vaccine denial have led directly to this outcome. As herd immunity erodes, preventable diseases spread rapidly, endangering children and vulnerable communities for the sake of ideology.

US conditions funding to global vaccine group on dropping mercury-based preservative from shots

What Happened: Trump officials told Gavi that future U.S. funding will be withheld unless it phases out vaccines containing thimerosal, a preservative widely used in multi-dose vials in low-income countries. The demand echoes debunked conspiracies pushed by RFK Jr., despite decades of scientific evidence showing the preservative is safe.

Why It Matters: Anti-vaccine conspiracies are being enforced through financial blackmail. Conditioning aid on pseudoscience undermines global immunization efforts, heightens the risk of deadly outbreaks, and turns U.S. funding into a weapon against scientific consensus.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump says 'massive Armada' heading to Iran, warns time is running out for nuclear deal

What Happened: Trump claimed a “massive Armada” led by the USS Abraham Lincoln is heading toward Iran, warning Tehran to accept a nuclear deal or face a strike “far worse” than last year’s attacks. U.S. officials confirmed the carrier group has entered the Middle East, boosting regional troop levels as Trump and Marco Rubio floated preemptive military action.

Why It Matters: Trump seems to want to drag the U.S. into another war without congressional authorization, public debate, or a clear plan. Threatening regime change while bypassing Congress puts Americans on a collision course with another major conflict.

ICE thwarted from entering Ecuador’s consulate in Minneapolis by employee

What Happened: An ICE agent attempted to enter Ecuador’s consulate in Minneapolis during federal immigration operations but was stopped by consular staff and forced to leave. Ecuador filed a formal diplomatic protest after video showed the agent threatening the employee before departing.

Why It Matters: This is a serious breach of diplomatic law. ICE’s attempt to enter a foreign consulate signals how far enforcement has drifted from legal restraint and risks retaliatory actions against U.S. diplomats abroad.

Missing Danish flags spark further outrage after Trump's NATO comments

What Happened: Danish veterans placed 44 flags outside the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen to honor soldiers killed in Afghanistan after Trump dismissed NATO allies’ contributions. Embassy security removed the flags, triggering outrage amid rising tensions over Trump’s threats toward allies and push to illegally assert control over Greenland.

Why It Matters: Trump is deliberately attacking U.S. alliances. Humiliating allies who fought and died alongside American forces accelerates NATO’s collapse and signals that U.S. partnership is no longer based on loyalty or shared sacrifice.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

EU-sanctioned oil tanker escorted to Morocco by Spanish rescue ship, merchant marine says

What Happened: A Russian oil tanker under EU and UK sanctions, the Chariot Tide, was escorted by a Spanish maritime rescue vessel to the Moroccan port of Tanger Med after suffering engine failure in international waters. Despite the tanker’s documented role in Russia’s sanctions-evading shadow fleet, Spanish authorities did not seize the vessel or publicly justify the lack of enforcement.

Why It Matters: Sanctions without enforcement are meaningless. Allowing a sanctioned tanker to continue its voyage shows how easily Russia bypasses restrictions, keeping oil revenues flowing to fund its genocidal war.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US consumer confidence dives to a more than 11-1/2-year low

What Happened: U.S. consumer confidence fell to its lowest level since 2014, with the Conference Board index dropping sharply amid anxiety over prices, tariffs, and a weakening labor market. The decline cut across income levels and political affiliation, with independents and lower-income households hit hardest.

Why It Matters: Public trust in Trump’s economic agenda is eroding fast. Rising prices, tariff-driven disruption, and growing job insecurity are curbing consumer spending—turning policy chaos into a real economic slowdown.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

More 'No Kings' protests planned for March 28 as outrage spreads over Minneapolis deaths

What Happened: Organizers announced a third nationwide wave of “No Kings” protests set for March 28, expected to be the largest yet against Trump’s authoritarianism. The demonstrations follow deadly federal enforcement actions in Minneapolis and are being coordinated across thousands of locations.

Impeachment witness Alex Vindman runs for U.S. Senate in Florida

What Happened: Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a central witness in Trump’s first impeachment, announced a Democratic run for the U.S. Senate in Florida. Vindman, who testified about Trump’s 2019 extortion of Ukraine, will challenge GOP Sen. Ashley Moody.

Clamor is growing in Europe to boycott Trump’s World Cup

What Happened: European politicians, public figures, and civil society groups are calling for boycotts of the 2026 World Cup over Trump’s conduct, citing U.S. crackdowns on dissent, immigration abuses, threats toward allies, and alignment between Trump and FIFA leadership. Petitions and parliamentary motions in countries including the Netherlands, France, Britain, and Germany argue the U.S. is unfit to host a global tournament under a regime accused of authoritarianism and violations of international law.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

27% — IRS workforce reduction since Trump’s return, gutting tax enforcement and taxpayer services

789 — Measles cases confirmed in South Carolina alone as vaccination rates collapse

15,000 — Threats against members of Congress investigated in 2025, a record high

40–80+ hours — Length of ICE deportation flights with migrants shackled end-to-end

$500 billion+ — Potential bank deposits at risk under crypto-friendly stablecoin rules

330,000 — Haitians facing loss of legal status and work authorization nationwide

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Political opposition is being targeted through ballot seizures — How far will DOJ and the FBI go ahead of the midterms?

Immigration enforcement is expanding despite adverse rulings and legal setbacks — How aggressively will ICE push now that protections are being stripped and ignored?

Media retaliation intensifies — Which outlets will be targeted next?

Court orders are increasingly treated as optional by enforcement agencies — What happens when the rule of law collapses in practice?

Mass biometric collection and data monitoring are becoming permanent — How long before this becomes a full surveillance state?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Political Opposition Is Being Targeted — Investigations, audits, and prosecutions are expanding from critics to organized resistance, blurring the line between dissent and criminality.

Power Is Being Centralized — Federal agencies are being reshaped to serve Trump’s political interests rather than the rule of law.

Fear Replaces Due Process — From immigration enforcement to elections, intimidation and coercion are now routine tools of governance.

Institutions Are Being Hollowed Out — The IRS, DOJ, public health agencies, and civil rights enforcement are being dismantled from within.

Alliances Are Being Sacrificed — NATO partners and democratic norms are treated as expendable obstacles rather than shared commitments.

Resistance Is Rising — Courts, local officials, journalists, and mass movements are pushing back, but the window to stop consolidation is narrowing.

