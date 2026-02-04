Alex Pretti is confronted by federal agents prior to being fatally shot in Minneapolis, Jan. 24, 2026. ABC News

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 27

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Fraud focus: why is Trump granting clemency to convicted fraudsters?

What Happened: Trump issued another wave of pardons and commutations for people convicted of fraud and other white-collar crimes, including former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vázquez Garced and multiple financiers tied to campaign finance and wire fraud. Many beneficiaries or their families donated millions to pro-Trump political groups, even as Trump and Republicans intensify “fraud” investigations in Democratic led states.

Why It Matters: Pardons are being used to reward political loyalty and financial support. At the same time, “fraud” enforcement is being selectively weaponized to punish opponents, undermining equal application of the law and shielding Trump’s allies from accountability.

After Donations, Trump Administration Revoked Rule Requiring More Nursing Home Staff

What Happened: After nursing home executives and industry groups donated nearly $4.8 million to the Trump-aligned super PAC MAGA Inc., major donors met privately with Trump and pressed for repeal of a rule requiring higher staffing levels at nursing homes. Weeks later, the regime stopped defending the rule in court and then formally revoked it, despite its goal of reducing neglect, injuries, and deaths linked to chronic understaffing.

Why It Matters: By scrapping the rule after direct donor access, the regime prioritized industry profits and political fundraising over the safety of millions of elderly Americans — many of whom helped return Trump to office. This shows how regulatory policy is being sold to the highest bidder while vulnerable populations pay the price.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Judge dismisses DOJ bid to obtain Oregon voter rolls

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed the Justice Department’s lawsuit seeking unredacted statewide voter rolls in Oregon, ruling the government failed to meet the legal standard. The decision follows a similar dismissal in California as the DOJ pursues comparable cases against more than ten Democratic states.

Why It Matters: Courts continue blocking Trump’s attempt to use federal power to seize sensitive voter data without congressional authorization. These rulings reinforce that election authority cannot be seized by executive fiat—and expose the regime’s voter roll demands as coercive overreach.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Bondi’s injection of voter roll demands into Minneapolis ICE tensions draws claims of ‘ransom’

What Happened: Pam Bondi demanded that Minnesota hand over sensitive voter registration records while the state faced escalating ICE operations and unrest. State officials and a federal judge warned the demand resembled coercion, with Minnesota’s secretary of state calling it a “ransom note” issued hours after ICE agents killed a second U.S. citizen in Minneapolis.

Why It Matters: Federal power is being used as leverage and punishment. Immigration enforcement is being paired with voter data demands that courts have already rejected, forcing states to choose between submission, retaliation, and occupation.

DHS report says 2 agents fired weapons in Alex Pretti shooting

What Happened: A Department of Homeland Security report sent to Congress confirms that two federal agents fired their weapons and murdered Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen. The report does not claim Pretti reached for a weapon, and civilian video shows him unarmed moments before the shots were fired.

Why It Matters: The report dismantles the regime’s lies to justify the murder and reaffirms that DHS cannot be trusted to tell the truth. Federal agents now operate as an occupying force, killing civilians with impunity under the banner of immigration enforcement.

One of Alex Pretti's final ICU patients says terrorism accusations "broke my heart"

What Happened: A former ICU patient of Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis VA nurse murdered by federal Border Patrol agents, said it “broke my heart” to hear terrorism accusations leveled against him. She described Pretti as gentle, attentive, and deeply compassionate, echoing colleagues and patients who have publicly rejected claims that he posed a threat.

Why It Matters: This personal testimony sharply cuts against official propaganda that frames Pretti as “dangerous,” highlighting the disconnect between the regime’s rhetoric and the reality of who he was. “Terrorism” labels are being applied after the fact to justify murder and blunt accountability, further eroding public trust in official narratives.

FBI to investigate Minneapolis activists after far-right claim about Signal chats

What Happened: Kash Patel announced a criminal investigation into Minneapolis anti-ICE activists based on claims from a far-right influencer who said he “infiltrated” Signal group chats used by protesters to share information about ICE activity. Patel confirmed the probe on a right-wing podcast, even as the FBI said it is not investigating the murder of Alex Pretti.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being redirected toward policing dissent rather than scrutinizing murder. Targeting protest organizing is an attack on the First Amendment and signals a clear priority shift toward surveilling activists instead of holding federal agents accountable.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Man arrested after Ilhan Omar attacked during town hall in Minneapolis

What Happened: A man was arrested after spraying an unknown substance at Rep. Ilhan Omar during a Minneapolis town hall, shortly after she called for ICE to be abolished and for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or be impeached. Omar was not injured and continued speaking as the suspect was taken into custody for third-degree assault.

Why It Matters: Threats against elected officials have been escalating and are increasingly turning into physical attacks. Assaults at public events intimidate lawmakers, deter civic participation, and further erode the safety of democratic processes.

Meta Is Blocking Links to ICE List on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads

What Happened: Meta blocked links to ICE List, a website compiling publicly available information on DHS and ICE personnel, across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The move followed pressure from Trump officials to suppress online efforts tracking immigration enforcement, despite the site relying largely on self-published data.

Why It Matters: Tech platforms are enforcing state priorities by suppressing scrutiny of federal agents. Accountability tools are being throttled while raids, deaths, and constitutional violations continue unchecked, turning private companies into auxiliaries of immigration enforcement.

Administration Social Media Posts Echo White Supremacist Messaging

What Happened: Official social media accounts linked to the White House, DHS, and the Department of Labor posted slogans and imagery tied to white nationalist, neo-Nazi, and QAnon movements, including “Remigration,” “Trust the Plan,” and “One Homeland. One People. One Heritage.” Extremism researchers identified the references as established far-right codes, including audio used by the Proud Boys that was later quietly removed.

Why It Matters: Far-right and white nationalist slogans are being laundered in official government communications. When federal agencies echo extremist language, they legitimize these movements, signal tolerance from the top, and blur the line between state authority and extremist ideology.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump administration releases Minnesota detainee after judge threatens to hold acting ICE director in contempt

What Happened: ICE released a Minnesota detainee after a federal judge ordered acting ICE Director Todd Lyons to appear in court and explain why the agency was violating a court order requiring the man’s release or a bond hearing. The judge cited dozens of recent cases in which ICE has failed to comply with court orders, calling the agency’s conduct “extraordinary.”

Why It Matters: ICE backed down only after a judge threatened sanctions, reinforcing a pattern of ignoring court orders under Trump’s immigration crackdown. Mass enforcement has overwhelmed legal safeguards, making unlawful detention routine until courts step in.

Trump aides declared 16 DHS shootings since July justified before probes completed

What Happened: Since July, DHS officers have fired their weapons at least 16 times during immigration enforcement operations or protests, striking at least 10 people and killing three, including four U.S. citizens. In every case, Trump officials publicly declared the shootings justified and accused the victims of attacking officers before investigations were completed, while no agents have faced criminal charges or discipline.

Why It Matters: The regime clears officers before facts are established, while violent crackdowns are encouraged. Public statements are used to justify lethal force in advance, weakening accountability and reinforcing the expectation that federal agents will face no consequences.

Trump’s ICE crackdown faces reckoning as outrage mounts over Alex Pretti shooting

What Happened: After mass protests, court challenges, and bipartisan backlash over the murder of Alex Pretti, Trump signaled a partial “retreat,” announcing that some ICE and Border Patrol agents will begin leaving the city. Trump and senior aides softened their rhetoric, dropped claims that Pretti was an “assassin,” and acknowledged that “Operation Metro Surge” could not continue as deployed.

Why It Matters: Absolutely nothing will change. The announcement is a tactical lie meant to calm backlash while the same enforcement operations will continue, with accountability avoided and consequences deferred.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

National park signs related to Native Americans, climate change to be removed

What Happened: Trump officials ordered the National Park Service to remove or rewrite dozens of signs and exhibits covering climate change, environmental damage, and the historical mistreatment of Native Americans at at least 17 national parks, including the Grand Canyon, Glacier, Big Bend, and Zion. The directive stems from Trump’s executive order targeting so-called “partisan ideology,” which park staff understand as requiring the removal of references to racism, colonial violence, climate science, and LGBTQ+ history.

Why It Matters: The regime is using federal power to erase history and suppress science in public institutions. Stripping national parks of factual context turns educational spaces into curated propaganda and distorts the public’s understanding of both the past and present.

The Biggest Act of Union-Busting in U.S. History’: Trump’s War on Federal Workers

What Happened: Since returning to office, Trump has eliminated more than 300,000 federal jobs and issued an executive order invoking national security to strip collective bargaining rights from over a million federal workers. He also ended automatic union dues collection and encouraged agencies to use shutdowns and purges to further weaken organized labor.

Why It Matters: Federal unions are being dismantled to eliminate internal resistance and oversight. Removing collective bargaining silences workers, weakens whistleblower protections, and makes public services more vulnerable to political pressure and retaliation.

Dozens of CDC databases aren't being updated — most related to vaccines, study finds

What Happened: New research shows nearly half of the CDC’s regularly updated public health databases are no longer being maintained, with most tracking vaccination rates and respiratory illnesses. The pauses began shortly after Trump took office and RFK Jr. became health secretary, with 38 systems showing no updates for months.

Why It Matters: This is the quiet dismantling of public health surveillance, stripping states and doctors of real-time data needed to detect outbreaks and prevent deaths. Suppressing vaccine and disease data aligns with the regime’s antivaccine agenda—and leaves Americans in danger from preventable health crises.

‘Abdication’: Trump takes US out of Paris climate agreement for a second time

What Happened: The U.S. formally exited the Paris climate agreement again, making it the only country to withdraw from the pact as Trump also moved to leave the broader UN climate framework. The decision follows a sweeping rollback of domestic climate policy and marks a full U.S. retreat from global climate governance.

Why It Matters: As the world’s economy shifts toward cheaper renewables, Trump’s withdrawal isolates the U.S., weakens international pressure on polluters, and locks Americans into higher costs, dirtier energy, and strategic decline.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Families of 2 men killed in Caribbean boat strike sue U.S. government

What Happened: The families of two Trinidadian men killed in a U.S. missile strike on a boat in the Caribbean filed a federal lawsuit against Trump, alleging the killings were premeditated and unlawful. The October 2025 strike was part of an expanded campaign that has killed more than 100 people since September.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit challenges Trump’s use of lethal force outside declared war zones under vague “narcoterrorism” claims. As missile strikes are treated as routine law enforcement tools, legal accountability, due process, and international law continue to erode.

‘A militia that kills’: uproar in Italy over ICE security role at Winter Olympics

What Happened: Italian officials confirmed that ICE agents will participate in security coordination for the Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics, triggering backlash from local leaders and lawmakers. Milan’s mayor said ICE agents were “not welcome,” citing the agency’s record after deadly shootings of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, as protests and petitions spread.

Why It Matters: U.S. allies are openly rejecting ICE’s involvement in international security operations. Resistance abroad reflects growing concern that Trump is exporting abusive domestic enforcement practices.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

European Nations Issue Warning to Russia-Linked Shadow Fleet

What Happened: Fourteen European countries issued a joint warning to oil tankers linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, stating vessels using false flags, invalid documentation, or tampered tracking systems could be treated as stateless. The move follows increased boardings and enforcement against aging tankers used to bypass sanctions on Russian oil exports.

Why It Matters: Europe is finally moving to shut down a key channel Russia uses to finance its genocidal war and conduct hybrid operations at sea. Treating shadow fleet vessels as stateless closes loopholes Moscow has exploited and raises the cost of sanctions evasion.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump threatens to raise tariffs on South Korea to 25%

What Happened: Trump threatened to raise tariffs on South Korean autos, lumber, pharmaceuticals, and other goods from 15% to 25%, despite a July trade deal that capped levies in exchange for $350 billion in South Korean investment in the U.S. The threat was issued via social media without an executive order and blamed South Korea’s legislature for not approving the agreement quickly enough.

Why It Matters: Tariff threats are being used to pressure a close ally after an agreement was already reached. Abrupt reversals inject uncertainty into markets, disrupt supply chains, and weaken trust in U.S. trade commitments.

Trump Deepens Dollar Woes, Brushing Off Concerns About Slump

What Happened: Trump brushed off concerns about the weakening U.S. dollar, calling it “doing great” as it fell to its lowest level since early 2022. The remarks coincided with a broad sell-off, with investors citing erratic trade policy, fiscal instability, and political risk.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Jeffries says House Democrats will push to impeach Noem if she’s not fired

What Happened: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats will open an impeachment investigation into Kristi Noem if she is not fired, citing deadly ICE and Border Patrol actions in Minneapolis. With Republicans refusing oversight, Democrats plan to investigate without the majority party as outrage grows over the murders of U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renée Good.

Philip Glass cancels Kennedy Center symphony premiere in protest of Trump’s leadership

What Happened: Composer Philip Glass canceled the planned world premiere of his Symphony No. 15, “Lincoln,” at the Kennedy Center, citing a direct conflict between the work’s democratic message and the values of the institution under Trump’s newly installed leadership. The cancellation follows Trump’s purge of prior leadership, renaming efforts, and a growing wave of artist withdrawals from the venue.

US judge allows Massachusetts offshore wind project to resume construction, blocking Trump pause

What Happened: A federal judge allowed the Vineyard Wind offshore wind project off Massachusetts to resume construction, blocking Trump’s attempt to halt the project over alleged “national security” concerns tied to radar interference. The Interior Department had paused Vineyard Wind and four other offshore wind projects in December, citing classified information, despite Vineyard Wind being 95% complete and already supplying power to the grid.

‘Our spirit can’t be broken’: Minneapolis city council member on resisting Trump’s immigration crackdown

What Happened: Minneapolis City Council member Aisha Chughtai said her community’s “spirit can’t be broken” as residents endure weeks of aggressive ICE operations, including chemical deployments, violent arrests, and the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in her district. Chughtai described daily raids, widespread fear among immigrant families, and scenes resembling a militarized occupation, calling ICE “the number one deadly killer of Minneapolitans right now.”

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$4.8 million — Nursing home industry donations preceding repeal of staffing rule

16 — DHS shootings since July, all publicly justified before investigations began

10+ — People struck by DHS gunfire during immigration operations and protests

300,000+ — Federal jobs eliminated since Trump returned to office

1,000,000+ — Federal workers stripped of collective bargaining rights

38 — CDC public health databases not updated for months

17 — National parks ordered to remove climate and Native American history signage

100+ — People killed in U.S. missile strikes on boats since September

14 — European countries warning Russia’s shadow fleet tankers

25% — Tariff level Trump threatened against South Korea

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

ICE expansion into new cities — How far will federal enforcement go in sidelining local authority and constitutional limits?

CDC data shutdowns — How much public health surveillance will be dismantled before outbreaks go undetected?

Pressure on tech platforms — How openly will companies be pushed to suppress scrutiny and accountability?

Foreign backlash to U.S. security agencies — Which allies will reject U.S. enforcement tactics next?

Capital flight amid tariff chaos — How long can markets absorb erratic trade warfare and dollar instability?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Law Enforcement Immunity — Federal agents operate with no scrutiny, even after the lethal use of force, as investigations stall, discipline is rare, and official propaganda is issued before facts are established.

Judicial Defiance — Court orders are routinely ignored or delayed until judges threaten sanctions, weakening judicial authority and normalizing executive noncompliance.

Data Suppression — Public health, economic, and election data are restricted, delayed, or seized, limiting oversight and preventing independent verification of government actions.

Historical Erasure — Public institutions are being stripped of factual and historical context, replacing education with politically curated narratives that suppress racism, climate science, and state violence.

Police State — Immigration enforcement now operates as a domestic security operation, marked by raids, armed patrols, surveillance, and routine force rather than civil administration.

Corporate Compliance — Tech companies and major platforms are preemptively aligning with government priorities, restricting speech, data access, and tools that could enable accountability.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.