📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Complaint Accuses Trump’s Criminal Attorney of “Blatant” Crypto Conflict in His Role at DOJ

What Happened: A watchdog group filed a formal complaint accusing Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former criminal defense attorney, of violating federal conflict of interest laws by weakening crypto prosecutions while personally holding more than $150,000 in digital assets. ProPublica reports Blanche issued the policy change before divesting, then transferred the assets to family members, a maneuver ethics experts say violates the spirit of federal safeguards.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Justice Department is reshaping enforcement to benefit insiders and favored industries, turning the DOJ into a tool for personal enrichment and regulatory capture rather than the rule of law.

SEC drops lawsuit against Winklevoss twins’ crypto firm

What Happened: The SEC agreed to drop its enforcement lawsuit against Gemini, the crypto firm founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, marking another rollback of crypto oversight under Trump. The move follows a broader shift toward industry-friendly regulation, including pardons of crypto executives and the regime’s open embrace of digital assets.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling financial enforcement to favor crypto billionaires and allies, reaffirming that political proximity now matters more than investor protection or the rule of law.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Critics slam Pam Bondi’s demand for Minnesota voter rolls amid ICE surge

What Happened: Pam Bondi demanded Minnesota hand over its full, unredacted voter rolls — including sensitive personal data — in a letter to Gov. Tim Walz sent as the state reeled from the murder of Alex Pretti and aggressive federal occupation. State officials and election experts condemned the request as unrelated to immigration enforcement, while Minnesota’s top election official and a federal judge described it as coercive and legally baseless.

Why It Matters: Elections are being targeted through intimidation. By pairing immigration enforcement pressure with voter roll demands, the regime is testing a coercive playbook for centralizing election control ahead of the midterms.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump says Justice Department is investigating Ilhan Omar

What Happened: Trump announced that the Justice Department is investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar, citing exaggerated claims about her net worth and repeating long-standing smears despite no evidence of wrongdoing. Omar’s office says it has received no notice from DOJ, and financial disclosures show her wealth increase is tied to her spouse’s private investments, not public office.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being used for political intimidation rather than impartial justice. Trump is openly signaling that investigations function as tools of pressure against opponents, including a lawmaker representing a city under federal occupation.

Amid lawsuits and protests, Trump sends border czar to Minnesota

What Happened: Amid lawsuits, protests, and growing political backlash over fatal shootings by federal agents, Trump announced that border czar Tom Homan will take over immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota as the regime considers scaling back “Operation Metro Surge.” State officials confirmed Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino will soon leave the state after repeatedly advancing claims about Alex Pretti that video evidence contradicts.

Why It Matters: Nothing is changing. Trump is rotating personnel and softening rhetoric to defuse backlash while his militarized occupation remains fully intact. The scale-back narrative is a lie meant to buy time as outrage, lawsuits, and evidentiary contradictions continue to mount.

Trump moved to cut funding for ICE body cameras and reduced oversight

What Happened: Trump officials moved to slash funding for ICE body cameras by 75%, froze expansion of the camera program, and cut oversight staffing from 22 employees to just three while surging immigration agents into U.S. cities. The rollback came as bystander videos, not officer footage, exposed the murders of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, contradicting official accounts.

Why It Matters: By weakening body camera programs and gutting internal watchdogs amid lethal enforcement, Trump’s regime is reducing evidence, shielding agents from scrutiny, and ensuring that state violence is harder to investigate.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘No one knows anything’: Washington Post staffers fear major cuts

What Happened: Washington Post staffers are bracing for major newsroom layoffs in early February, with cuts expected to exceed 100 jobs and disproportionately hit foreign, metro, and sports desks. Foreign correspondents warned owner Jeff Bezos that slashing international coverage would push the paper toward irrelevance, as management abruptly canceled Olympics coverage and provided no clarity to staff.

Why It Matters: This is what oligarch compliance looks like. As Trump attacks independent media, Bezos is weakening the Washington Post’s capacity to investigate power and abuses—accelerating the collapse of oversight and informed public scrutiny.

How Gregory Bovino became the face of Trump’s immigration crackdown

What Happened: Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has emerged as the public face of Trump’s immigration crackdown, personally leading aggressive raids in U.S. cities, defending fatal shootings, and promoting “turn and burn” tactics involving smashed windows, rapid arrests, and confrontations with protesters. Despite video evidence contradicting official accounts, Bovino has justified the use of force, dismissed critics, and vowed to arrest “all of them.”

Why It Matters: Paramilitary policing is being normalized at the highest levels of government. Elevating a commander who embraces aggressive raids, punitive tactics, murder, and demonstrable lies underscores that intimidation, spectacle, and violence are treated as tools of domestic governance rather than abuses requiring restraint.

Trump officials continue to push lies after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti

What Happened: Trump officials continue to lie after federal agents murdered Alex Pretti, portraying him as an “assassin” who intended to “massacre law enforcement” despite video evidence showing he was disarmed. DHS, Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, and Gregory Bovino all pushed disinformation contradicted by footage and disputed by Minnesota officials.

Why It Matters: By smearing victims and flooding the zone with lies, the regime is corrupting investigations, retroactively justifying lethal force, and training the public to distrust evidence in favor of state lies.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

They ‘Had Done Everything Right.’ ICE Detained Them Anyway

What Happened: ICE agents arrested more than 100 legally resettled refugees in Minnesota—many with pending green card applications and no criminal records—and flew them to detention centers in Texas for “revetted” interviews. Some were released without charges and forced to pay their own way home, while a federal judge later blocked the policy, calling the arrests unlawful and terrorizing.

Why It Matters: Refugees who followed every rule are being detained, transported, and intimidated without cause, collapsing due process and turning legal immigration into a trapdoor.

Inside One of the Border Patrol’s Most Violent Sectors

What Happened: An investigation into the Border Patrol’s Ajo Station in Arizona exposes a culture where agents openly discuss how to justify violence, evade accountability, and exploit gaps between field operations and detention facilities. FOIA-obtained texts show agents coaching one another on rewriting reports, invoking “reasonableness,” and noting that violence is easier to excuse when it happens away from cameras, while discipline for excessive force remains rare even after serious injuries or deaths.

Why It Matters: As Border Patrol agents are deployed nationwide under Trump’s mass enforcement push, a system that normalizes violence, shields federal agents, and treats accountability as optional is being exported into U.S. cities — with predictable, deadly results.

Deaths mount as Trump immigration push intensifies

What Happened: Deaths are rising as Trump’s crackdown escalates, including multiple fatal shootings by federal agents in January and at least six deaths inside ICE detention centers since the start of 2026.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass immigration push is normalizing deadly force, secrecy, and disinformation while sweeping thousands, many with no criminal charges, into a system where violence and death are becoming routine.

ICE raids turn life into a daily terror for Minneapolis schoolkids: ‘This is a generational trauma’

What Happened: ICE raids across Minneapolis have turned daily life into a state of fear for school kids, with agents arresting parents at bus stops, outside homes, and near schools, forcing districts to cancel classes or shift to remote learning. Teachers report panic attacks, lockdowns, students hiding during class, and widespread absenteeism.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation campaign and occupation is traumatizing an entire generation, weaponizing fear against families and schools, and normalizing state violence as a routine part of childhood.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Hobbled the I.R.S. This C.E.O. Now Has to Make It Work.

What Happened: Frank Bisignano, a former Wall Street executive and the newly created CEO of the IRS, is overseeing the 2026 tax filing season after Trump’s regime forced out roughly 25% of the agency’s workforce and cycled through seven leaders in one year. Bisignano is running the IRS part-time while also leading the Social Security Administration, even as the hollowed-out agency struggles to implement complex new tax cuts with far fewer staff.

Why It Matters: Trump deliberately gutted the IRS, then overloaded what was left while selling a promise of fast refunds he knows are impossible. The outcome is baked in: widespread delays and filing chaos—hitting low-income families hardest as refunds will stall.

Chair of CDC’s vaccine panel questions need for polio vaccines, citing personal autonomy

What Happened: Kirk Milhoan, the newly appointed chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, questioned the continued need for polio and MMR vaccines, arguing that improved sanitation makes vaccination a matter of personal choice rather than public health necessity. He attacked school vaccine mandates as “authoritarian” and said his committee prioritizes individual autonomy over population-level disease prevention.

Why It Matters: As measles resurges nationwide, vaccine policy is being handed to officials who promote debunked anti-vaccine conspiracies. The result will be preventable illness and deaths, reduced vaccination rates, and the erosion of decades of progress in disease control.

Defying CDC, Pediatricians Recommend All Kids Get Vaccinations Against 18 Diseases

What Happened: The American Academy of Pediatrics broke with the CDC and recommended that all children be vaccinated against 18 diseases, rejecting Trump’s pared-down federal schedule that now covers only 11. Pediatricians said the CDC’s changes reflect ideology, not science, as the regime continues to sideline expert panels and weaken universal vaccination guidance.

Why It Matters: Federal health policy is no longer grounded in evidence. When pediatricians have to override the government to protect children, it shows that science has been displaced by conspiracies. And this will increase the risk of preventable disease outbreaks.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Pentagon shifts focus away from China in new defense strategy

What Happened: The Pentagon’s new 2026 National Defense Strategy downgrades China as the top U.S. military priority, shifting focus instead to the homeland and Western Hemisphere, including border enforcement and control of “key terrain” from Greenland to the Panama Canal. The strategy explicitly invokes the Monroe Doctrine and reframes U.S. power around territorial dominance and inward-facing security rather than global competition.

Why It Matters: This marks a fundamental break from decades of U.S. defense policy. Trump is reorienting the military toward imperial control of the Americas and domestic enforcement while signaling retreat from confronting China and Russia — reshaping global power balances and normalizing authoritarian, sphere-of-influence policies.

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives as Iran's currency plunges to new low and protest death toll passes 6,000, activists say

What Happened: As Iran’s currency fell to a record low and activists reported more than 6,100 protesters murdered in a nationwide crackdown, the U.S. deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to the Middle East.

Why It Matters: The U.S. military deployment comes as Iran faces economic collapse and widespread unrest. Applying additional military pressure without a stated strategy increases uncertainty and instability in an already volatile region.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

UK shipping company helped Russia raise $3.2 billion in LNG trade revenue in 2025, campaigners say

What Happened: Campaigners say UK-based shipping company Seapeak led exports from Russia’s Yamal LNG project in 2025, transporting shipments worth $3.2 billion and accounting for more than 37% of the project’s total trade. The revenues are estimated to be enough to fund roughly 87,000 Shahed-type drones used by Russia in attacks on Ukraine, with much of the LNG sold into European markets.

Why It Matters: As Western governments claim to isolate Russia, Western shipping firms are still moving the fuel that bankrolls Moscow’s genocidal war, exposing a widening gap between sanctions rhetoric and enforcement reality.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Vows to Raise Tariffs to 25% on South Korean Goods

What Happened: Trump threatened to raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25%, accusing Seoul’s legislature of failing to formalize a prior trade deal. The move would target autos, pharmaceuticals, lumber, and other exports despite South Korea’s status as a close U.S. ally and defense partner.

Why It Matters: Tariff threats are being used to pressure allies into political compliance. Targeting South Korea risks supply chain disruption, higher consumer costs, and further erosion of trust in U.S. trade and security commitments.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

'It's time to start doing something.' Despite risks of violence, Minnesotans step up to take on ICE

What Happened: As ICE raids and fatal shootings escalate in Minneapolis, thousands of Minnesotans have begun patrolling neighborhoods, attending ICE observer trainings, and documenting federal agents despite the risk of violence. Volunteer trainings are filling within hours, whistle patrols now surround schools and neighborhoods, and even Border Patrol leadership has admitted the city presents a “difficult operating environment.”

Republican ends bid for Minnesota governor, citing ‘unconstitutional’ ICE surge

What Happened: Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Madel abruptly ended his bid for Minnesota governor, denouncing Trump’s “Operation Metro Surge” as unconstitutional “federal retribution” that has terrorized U.S. citizens following the murder of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Madel said the ICE operation expanded far beyond targeting serious criminals, leaving citizens of color carrying proof of citizenship and facing pretextual stops.

‘ICE OUT’ pins, political panels and a punch: How Sundance Film Fest grappled with Minnesota news

What Happened: The murder of Alex Pretti rippled through the Sundance Film Festival, prompting actors, filmmakers, and attendees to wear “ICE OUT” pins, raise the issue at panels, and stage small protests on Main Street. Political tensions escalated further after Rep. Maxwell Frost said he was punched at a festival party.

Senate Democrats threaten to block DHS funding bill after another person killed in Minneapolis

What Happened: After the murder of Alex Pretti by federal agents, Senate Democrats announced they will block any Department of Homeland Security funding bill that does not impose restrictions on ICE enforcement operations. Several Democrats who previously voted to avert shutdowns said they will now vote no, raising the likelihood of a partial government shutdown ahead of Friday’s deadline.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$150,000+ — Digital assets held by Deputy AG Todd Blanche while overseeing crypto prosecutions

100+ jobs — Expected layoffs at the Washington Post

25% — IRS workforce eliminated under Trump, hollowing out tax administration

7 — IRS leaders cycled through in one year

75% — ICE body camera funding cut amid lethal enforcement surge

6+ — Deaths in ICE detention centers in January

2 — U.S. citizens killed by federal agents in Minneapolis in January

100+ — Legally resettled refugees detained in Minnesota without charges

$3.2 billion — Revenue Western shipping helped Russia generate from LNG in 2025

6,100+ — Protesters murdered in Iran’s internal crackdown

25% — Tariff Trump threatens to impose on South Korean imports

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Elections are under pressure — Will federal data grabs and enforcement threats suppress voter participation ahead of the midterms?

Public health policy is unraveling — How many preventable outbreaks will it take before evidence-based guidelines are restored?

Independent media are shrinking — How much further will media cuts and attacks on the press weaken oversight of state power and abuses?

The DOJ is weaponizing investigations — Which critics and lawmakers will be targeted next?

DHS funding is at a flashpoint — Will the impeachment of enforcement tactics trigger a government shutdown?

Judicial pushback is mounting — Can courts remain the last brake on federal overreach in the face of regime pressure?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Violence as Governance — Lethal force, intimidation, and disinformation are increasingly used to suppress dissent and deter opposition rather than enforce law or protect rights.

Ideology Over Science — Public health and safety decisions are being shaped by conspiracy theories and political loyalty instead of evidence, putting lives at risk and reversing decades of progress.

Oligarch Compliance — Media owners, tech firms, and corporate leaders are preemptively aligning with power to avoid retaliation, trading independence for access and protection.

Bottom-Up Resistance — Citizens, doctors, journalists, and local officials are stepping in to push back against the federal government.

