People gather Saturday during a vigil for 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a federal Border Patrol agent earlier in the day during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis. Zaydee Sanchez for NPR

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 23-25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

How “Bitcoin Jesus” Avoided Prison, Thanks to One of the “Friends of Trump”

What Happened: Crypto billionaire Roger Ver, charged with nearly $50 million in tax evasion, avoided prison after Trump’s Justice Department cut a deal allowing him to pay a civil penalty without a guilty plea or jail time. Prosecutors say the case collapsed after Ver hired former Trump attorney Chris Kise, part of a small circle of politically connected lawyers whose involvement coincided with pressure on career prosecutors and the gutting of criminal tax enforcement.

Why It Matters: Political access shut down a serious criminal case. Under Trump, wealth and proximity to power determine outcomes, while white-collar enforcement collapses and allies can purchase immunity.

Trump’s ‘pay-to-play’ politics fuel a ‘new gilded age’, experts say

What Happened: Ethics experts say Trump’s second term has cemented a system where major donors receive regulatory relief, contracts, pardons, and access. Trump’s Super PAC raised roughly $300 million in 2025, while donors in crypto, AI, and fossil fuels benefited from deregulation as Trump and his family profited from ventures like World Liberty Financial.

Why It Matters: Money is openly driving policy. Corruption schemes are carried out in plain sight, accountability is nonexistent, and the boundary between public office and private profit has collapsed—pushing the U.S. toward a Russian-style system.

Saudi-backed LIV Golf to hold tournament at Trump’s New Jersey resort

What Happened: Saudi Arabia–backed LIV Golf announced a tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, adding to a series of events held at Trump-owned properties. The league, funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, continues generating direct revenue for the Trump Organization during Trump’s second term.

Why It Matters: Foreign state–backed cash continues pouring into Trump’s family businesses while he aligns U.S. policy with Saudi interests, collapsing any separation between diplomacy and personal profit. This mirrors an oligarchic model in which foreign policy serves private enrichment rather than U.S. interests.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

The Trump administration admits even more ways DOGE accessed sensitive personal data

What Happened: Court filings confirm DOGE operatives at the Social Security Administration improperly accessed, shared, and exported sensitive personal data on millions of Americans, including transfers to outside servers. Officials admit they cannot account for what data was taken, where it went, or how it was used, contradicting earlier sworn testimony.

Why It Matters: This is a massive breach of public trust and another sign of an emerging surveillance state. Personal data held by the federal government was mishandled, stolen, and potentially weaponized—without accountability, transparency, or clear legal authority.

Trump pushes his power to new heights with help from loyal lieutenants

What Happened: Trump’s second term has accelerated executive power consolidation, enabled by a White House dominated by loyalists. Trump has relied on executive orders, deployed federal forces domestically, threatened the Insurrection Act, imposed tariffs, conducted military actions without congressional approval, and used prosecutions and pardons to reward allies and target critics.

Why It Matters: By eliminating internal checks and surrounding himself with loyal enablers, Trump has pushed presidential power beyond historical norms, weakening constitutional guardrails and normalizing rule by executive fiat while courts, Congress, and Americans struggle to respond.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Man killed in Minneapolis by federal agents identified as VA nurse Alex Pretti: ‘He wanted to help people’

What Happened: Bystander videos and eyewitness testimony contradict Trump’s lies that federal agents acted in self-defense when Border Patrol officers murdered Alex Pretti. Footage shows Pretti holding only a phone before agents tackled him, pinned him face down, and shot him around 10 times in the back, as DHS labeled him a “domestic terrorist” and blocked state investigators from the scene.

Why It Matters: When federal agents kill a U.S. citizen engaged in lawful protest, then smear the victim while blocking accountability, it reaffirms a collapse of civilian policing norms and a shift toward a police state fueled by disinformation.

Trump administration announces expansion of ‘Mexico City’ aid restrictions to include DEI and gender

What Happened: Trump officials expanded the Mexico City Policy to block U.S. foreign aid not only over abortion services but also over DEI programs and so-called “gender ideology.” Announced by JD Vance at the March for Life, the policy applies to foreign, international, and U.S.-based NGOs, affecting more than $30 billion in aid.

Why It Matters: Foreign aid is being weaponized to enforce Trump’s culture war abroad. Lifesaving food, healthcare, and humanitarian assistance are conditioned on ideological compliance, exporting repression, undermining global health efforts, and punishing vulnerable populations for Trump’s political gain.

Justice Department investigating a growing number of Trump political foes

What Happened: The Justice Department has opened or accelerated investigations into a growing list of Trump critics, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, the Federal Reserve chair, Democratic lawmakers, journalists, and protesters. The probes closely track Trump’s public calls for retaliation, with the DOJ run by his former personal lawyers and signaling more politically driven investigations ahead.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being repurposed as a tool of political vengeance, chilling dissent and normalizing investigations triggered by presidential grievance rather than evidence. When subpoenas follow Truth Social posts, the rule of law is replaced by rule by threat.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump administration goes after Second Amendment rights in justifying Minneapolis shooting

What Happened: Trump officials defended the murder of Alex Pretti by emphasizing that he was carrying a firearm, with officials implying gun possession itself made him dangerous—even though the video clearly shows he never brandished it. The argument sparked backlash from gun rights groups and conservatives who note Minnesota law allows licensed concealed carry at protests.

Why It Matters: The regime is reframing lawful gun ownership as justification for murder, eroding Second Amendment protections while expanding unchecked federal power—revealing that rights are conditional when they interfere with Trump’s agenda.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

School officials say 5-year-old was used by ICE as “bait.” DHS says he was abandoned.

What Happened: Minnesota school officials say ICE agents sent a 5-year-old boy to knock on his family’s door after preschool, then detained him and his father. The family entered legally and was pursuing asylum, while schools report other students taken in recent ICE sweeps and transferred to Texas.

Why It Matters: Federal agents used a 5-year-old child as bait, then hid behind bureaucratic language to evade responsibility. Calling it “abandonment” doesn’t change the reality that due process was bypassed, families are being terrorized, and children are weaponized to maximize fear and compliance.

Minnesota toddler taken into ICE custody with father and flown to Texas is returned to mother next day, lawyer says

What Happened: ICE took a 2-year-old girl into custody with her father during an arrest in Minneapolis and flew her to Texas despite a court order requiring her immediate release. Attorneys say agents entered without a warrant, broke a car window with the child inside, transported her without a car seat, and returned her to her mother the next day while her father remains detained.

Why It Matters: ICE transported a toddler across state lines despite a court order, undermining judicial authority and basic legal protections. When federal agents disregard clear rulings from judges, enforcement proceeds without meaningful constraint or accountability.

The ICE surge is fueling fear and anxiety among Twin Cities children

What Happened: NPR reports that intensified ICE operations in Minneapolis have forced families to stay indoors for weeks as raids, chemical agents near schools, and aggressive enforcement increase. Pediatricians and teachers describe children experiencing anxiety, developmental regression, sleep disruption, and fear of attending school, including U.S. citizens exposed to nearby ICE activity.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is harming children who are not targets of any investigation. Agents’ actions are causing prolonged fear, missed schooling, and psychological stress with lasting consequences.

Trump administration plans to deport 40 Iranians days after mass killings in Iran

What Happened: Trump officials plan to deport at least 40 Iranian nationals to Iran within days, including two gay men who fear execution under laws criminalizing homosexuality. The removals follow mass killings by Iran’s regime and include people still pursuing asylum appeals without full hearings.

Why It Matters: The regime is sending people back to a country where they face imprisonment or death. Moving forward while asylum appeals remain unresolved shows a willingness to accept lethal consequences as an outcome of policy.

ICE arrests 100 people three days into Maine immigration crackdown, DHS says

What Happened: ICE arrested more than 100 people within three days of launching an immigration crackdown in Maine, focusing on Portland and Lewiston. Advocates and local officials report racial profiling, workplace raids, legal residents detained, and people disappearing into unknown detention locations.

Why It Matters: Mass raids increase the risk of wrongful detention and strip away transparency and oversight. Fear-based enforcement terrorizes communities and breaks cooperation with local authorities.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FBI agent resigns over investigation into shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, sources say

What Happened: A supervisory FBI agent in Minneapolis resigned after objecting to the direction of the federal investigation into the Jan. 7 murder of Renee Good by an ICE officer. The investigation has focused heavily on Good and her partner rather than the officer involved, following the resignation of six federal prosecutors and the exclusion of state investigators.

Why It Matters: FBI and DOJ leadership in Washington are steering the investigation, shielding federal officers while scrutinizing the victim. Agents and prosecutors on the ground are resigning rather than carry out a process they view as compromised, underscoring the deep erosion of investigative integrity.

Patel ousts senior FBI agents linked to Trump probes, say sources

What Happened: Kash Patel forced out multiple senior FBI officials tied to the bureau’s investigations of Trump, including leaders in Miami, Atlanta, New York, and New Orleans, as well as agents connected to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents search and the 2020 election interference probe. The removals follow earlier purges and came as Trump publicly called for investigations of those who pursued cases against him.

Why It Matters: Career agents are being punished for carrying out lawful investigations. Replacing professional independence with political loyalty undermines the FBI’s credibility and destroys its role as an impartial law enforcement institution.

CDC seeks to block ‘never use alone’ messaging used by overdose prevention groups

What Happened: CDC officials warned recipients of federal overdose prevention funding that promoting “never use alone” messaging may no longer be permitted under Trump’s executive order banning federally funded harm reduction efforts. The guidance, delivered during compliance meetings, has left health departments uncertain whether lifesaving messaging linked to Narcan use could now jeopardize their funding.

Why It Matters: Blocking proven overdose prevention messaging will increase preventable deaths. Allowing politics to dictate public health guidance threatens evidence-based care and places political priorities above saving lives.

Trump Administration Pushes Out Key Officials Focused on China Tech Threat

What Happened: The Trump regime forced out senior officials from the Commerce Department office responsible for safeguarding U.S. technology supply chains and countering Chinese and Russian tech-linked security risks, including its executive director. The departures followed approval of Nvidia AI chip sales to China and a broader retreat from export controls amid ongoing trade talks.

Why It Matters: Rolling back oversight while loosening controls on sensitive technology increases exposure to surveillance, data exploitation, and supply chain risk. Sacrificing security expertise for short-term commercial and political gains leaves U.S. defenses more vulnerable to China.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump administration weighs naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports

What Happened: Trump is considering a naval blockade to cut off oil imports to Cuba as part of a regime change strategy backed by Marco Rubio. Internal debates acknowledge the move could trigger a humanitarian crisis and regional instability, while hardliners argue energy pressure offers maximum leverage over Havana.

Why It Matters: Cutting off fuel would cripple civilian life and risk widespread humanitarian harm. A naval blockade also raises serious legal and escalation risks, increases the likelihood of regional migration shocks, and normalizes siege tactics as U.S. foreign policy.

Trump claims Nato troops ‘stayed a little off the frontlines’ in Afghanistan

What Happened: Trump again disparaged NATO allies, telling Fox News he’s “not sure” the alliance would defend the U.S. and lied that allied forces stayed back during the Afghanistan war. His remarks ignore the fact that NATO invoked Article 5 after 9/11 and that hundreds from the UK, Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, and other countries were killed over 20 years.

Why It Matters: Smearing allies who fought and died alongside U.S. forces is a direct attack on NATO and on the truth. Undermining alliance history weakens deterrence, signals U.S. unreliability, and hands strategic advantage to adversaries working to break transatlantic security.

‘Pain, betrayal, sadness’: Danish veterans describe shock of Trump admin rhetoric

What Happened: Danish veterans who fought alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq say Trump’s rhetoric dismissing Denmark as a “poor ally” has caused deep anger and grief. Veterans and families point to Denmark’s heavy sacrifices—including one of the highest per-capita death rates in Afghanistan—and describe Trump’s Greenland threats and NATO disparagement as a betrayal of shared history and trust.

Why It Matters: When Trump rewrites history and treats loyal allies as expendable, he fractures NATO—eroding trust built on bloodshed and sacrifice, and handing adversaries exactly what they want.

Trump’s Move to Send US Ships to Mideast Renews Iran Threat

What Happened: Trump ordered the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and additional destroyers to the Middle East, signaling possible military action against Iran. Analysts warn the buildup resembles earlier pre-strike deployments used ahead of U.S. operations in Iran and Venezuela.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

80% of Ukraine faces emergency power cuts following Russia’s overnight aerial attack, focused on Kyiv

What Happened: Russia launched another large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine, firing nearly 400 aerial weapons and heavily striking Kyiv and energy infrastructure, triggering emergency power outages across much of the country. At least one person was killed, dozens were injured, and thousands of residential buildings lost heat during the coldest winter since the full-scale invasion.

Why It Matters: Russia is deliberately attacking civilian energy infrastructure to leave Ukrainians without heat and power during winter as part of its genocidal war. The strategy relies on mass suffering to force surrender as battlefield advances stall and international deterrence remains weak.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff over pending trade deal with China

What Happened: Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on all Canadian goods if Ottawa proceeds with a new trade deal with China, warning Prime Minister Mark Carney that such a move would “endanger” Canada. The threat follows Carney’s trip to China to reset relations and expand trade with Canada’s second-largest trading partner.

Why It Matters: Trump’s annexation threats and tariff policies pushed Canada to deepen ties with China, and now he is threatening punishment for the outcome he helped create. Using tariffs to police an ally’s foreign policy strains North American supply chains, damages alliance stability, and entrenches economic coercion as U.S. policy.

Europe Prepares for a Nightmare Scenario: The U.S. Blocking Access to Tech

What Happened: European governments and EU institutions are moving to reduce reliance on U.S. technology amid concerns that Trump could restrict access to cloud services, software, or data infrastructure during a crisis. Trump’s renewed threats over Greenland have accelerated EU action on “technological sovereignty,” including contingency planning and exploration of European cloud alternatives.

Why It Matters: Allies are preparing for the possibility that the U.S. could weaponize technology access. That shift reflects eroding trust, speeds tech decoupling, and weakens U.S. influence while opening space for adversaries like China.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Trump can’t deport foreign students based on speech, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge in Boston ordered Trump officials to stop trying to deport foreign-born student protesters over pro-Palestinian speech, ruling the policy was illegal and void. Judge William Young said top officials misused their authority to target non-citizens primarily for First Amendment-protected political expression.

Demonstrators in Minneapolis, across U.S. protest ICE

What Happened: Thousands of protesters marched through downtown Minneapolis as part of a nationwide strike and coordinated demonstrations demanding an end to ICE raids and Operation Metro Surge. Protests targeted government buildings, while legal challenges, civil rights investigations, and disputes between state officials and Trump’s border czar underscored escalating tensions around federal immigration enforcement.

Judge says Trump administration must keep funding child care subsidies in 5 states for now

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to continue funding child care subsidies and social service programs in California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York, extending a temporary restraining order for two weeks. Trump had attempted to pause more than $10 billion in annual funding over lies that benefits were going to undocumented immigrants, demanding that states turn over sensitive personal data on recipients.

US Judge Rules ICE Raids Require Judicial Warrants, Contradicting Secret ICE Memo

What Happened: A federal judge in Minnesota ruled that ICE agents violated the Fourth Amendment by forcibly entering a man’s home without consent or a warrant signed by a judge, rejecting the agency’s reliance on an administrative warrant. The decision lands amid revelations of a secret ICE directive instructing agents that internal paperwork is sufficient to enter homes—directly contradicting long-standing constitutional law.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$50 million — Tax evasion charges avoided by Roger Ver after DOJ deal

$300 million — Raised by Trump-aligned Super PACs in 2025

$30 billion+ — U.S. foreign aid affected by expanded Mexico City Policy

2 — Americans murdered by federal agents in Minneapolis in January

100+ — ICE arrests in Maine within three days of a new crackdown

40 — Iranian nationals slated for deportation despite lethal risk

80% — Ukraine’s territory hit by emergency power outages after Russian strikes

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Federal raids and child detentions are intensifying — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Federal investigations are tied to Trump’s personal grievances — Which journalists, officials, or protesters will be targeted next?

Federal agencies lost control of sensitive personal data — Where did this sensitive info go, and who is using it now?

State-linked foreign cash continues flowing into Trump family businesses — How much influence and policy is being purchased through the presidency?

Trump keeps attacking allies and rewriting NATO history — How far will trust erode before deterrence collapses?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Corruption as Operating System — Political access now determines legal outcomes, contracts, and policy, replacing the rule of law with transactional loyalty.

Selective Enforcement — Allies purchase immunity while critics face investigation, surveillance, and intimidation.

Weaponized State Power — Federal agencies are increasingly repurposed as instruments of punishment and fear rather than neutral governance.

Children as Collateral — Immigration enforcement is inflicting generational trauma, using family separation and terror as policy tools.

Conditional Rights — Free speech, gun ownership, and due process apply only when they do not interfere with Trump’s objectives.

Foreign Policy for Profit — Diplomacy, aid, and military posture are being aligned with Trump’s financial and political interests rather than U.S. national security.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.