Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Golden's avatar
Michael Golden
14h

There is actually a PROVEN way of winning back the House and potentially the Senate. Dems need to learn form the master who already did it once: https://tinyurl.com/3hv79fpe

Reply
Share
L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
1d

Trump's onslaught to weaponize government departments and agencies to lock down Republican domination and to gerrymander the state legislatures with the complicity of his 6 right-wing fanatical zealots on the Supreme Court to guarantee their stranglehold on the American electorate should come as no surprise to anyone. Trump and his co-conspirators are rabid about solidifying these choke-points before the November elections while the Republicans still control both Houses of Congress. If they lose both or even one, their totalitarian strategy will run up against a brick wall.

But don't deny that we hadn't been forewarned.

On July 26, 2024, before the upcoming Presidential election, at The Believers’ Summit hosted by Turning Point Action in West Palm Beach, Florida, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told the predominantly Christian audience that if they voted for him in the 2024 election, “you won’t have to vote anymore” in four years because, in his words, “we’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.” In that speech, he urged Christians to “get out and vote, just this time,” and said after four more years “you don’t have to vote again” because the country would supposedly be “fixed.”

So there it is! He told everyone that if they elected him he was going to use every governmental power to weaponize the U.S. Government to crush his political opponents and make voting an irrelevant exercise of futility after he gets finished with destroying the opposition.

It is therefore a matter of political life or death for the Democrats to take at least one House of Congress in the upcoming Congressional elections. Our failure to do so will enable Trump and his accomplices to secure their monopoly of power for generations to come.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture