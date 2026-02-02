A man is detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis on Sunday. Leah Millis/Reuters

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 22

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Fine Arts Panel, Remade by Trump, Indicates Support for His Ballroom Plan

What Happened: The Commission of Fine Arts, reshaped by Trump, signaled willingness to advance his plan for a massive new White House ballroom, despite overwhelming public opposition and unresolved legal questions surrounding demolition of the East Wing. At the same time, a federal judge expressed skepticism about Trump’s authority to proceed, warning the project could be blocked and ultimately reach the Supreme Court.

Why It Matters: Review bodies meant to protect national landmarks are being reshaped to serve Trump’s vanity projects, hollowing out executive branch oversight. While the judiciary remains the last meaningful check on unilateral power, Trump’s Supreme Court majority means even that backstop may ultimately fail.

Elon Musk Is Diving Back Into U.S. Politics

What Happened: Elon Musk is ramping up political spending ahead of the 2026 midterms, donating millions to Republican candidates and reviving his political operation. He has already given at least $10 million to GOP super PACs, reactivated America PAC infrastructure, and is coordinating digital and data operations aimed at boosting turnout among Trump voters.

Why It Matters: This is what oligarchic power in U.S. politics looks like, with a single billionaire using wealth, data infrastructure, and a social media platform to shape elections again. Musk’s renewed alliance with Trump fuses private capital, government influence, and campaign machinery—deepening the erosion of democratic guardrails and normalizing billionaire control of the electoral system.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump sues Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase over debanking the suit calls ‘political’

What Happened: Trump filed a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and CEO Jamie Dimon, alleging the bank closed Trump-linked accounts after January 6 for political reasons. The suit accuses JPMorgan of “discrimination” and participation in an industry “blacklist,” claims the bank strongly disputes.

Why It Matters: Courts are being repurposed as tools of retaliation against private institutions. By reframing accountability as political persecution, Trump is signaling that financial independence from his movement will trigger legal action—part of a broader strategy to weaponize the legal system against perceived opponents and enforce compliance through fear.

White House OMB seeks detailed list of federal funding for 14 blue states and D.C., documents show

What Happened: Trump’s Office of Management and Budget ordered federal agencies to inventory all grants, loans, contracts, and payments to 14 Democratic-led states and Washington, D.C., framing the move as a fraud review tied to “sanctuary” policies. Trump has said he plans to cut off federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions starting Feb. 1, even as the memo claims the exercise does not yet involve withholding money.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal funding to punish states that defy his extremist agenda. After courts already ruled similar tactics unlawful, this move is another effort to bypass Congress, intimidate state governments, and force ideological compliance by threatening essential funding.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE Moves to Enter Homes Without Warrants Signed by a Judge

What Happened: ICE quietly adopted a policy allowing agents to forcibly enter homes using administrative warrants instead of warrants signed by judges. Developed within DHS and tested in Minnesota, the policy relies on internal agency determinations rather than independent judicial review.

Why It Matters: ICE is adopting internal “administrative warrants” that let agents enter homes without a judge’s approval, undermining Fourth Amendment protections and eroding basic legal safeguards. Using immigration enforcement as a backdoor to warrantless entry makes constitutional rights conditional and sets a dangerous precedent that will expand to everyone.

Speaker Johnson backs impeachment of 2 federal judges, claiming ‘egregious abuses’

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed impeachment efforts against Judges James Boasberg and Deborah Boardman, accusing them of “egregious abuses” for rulings that blocked Trump’s actions. Republicans have introduced impeachment resolutions tied directly to judicial decisions they oppose.

Why It Matters: Republicans in Congress are openly assisting an assault on the judicial branch, turning impeachment into a weapon for enforcing obedience rather than addressing misconduct. Punishing judges for lawful rulings is authoritarian escalation—meant to intimidate courts into submission and dismantle the separation of powers.

White House Posts Photo Altered to Show Arrested Minnesota Protester Crying

What Happened: The White House posted a digitally altered photo of Nekima Levy Armstrong’s arrest that made her appear to be crying, contradicting the original image shared minutes earlier by DHS showing her calm. The altered image was later defended by the White House as part of a “meme” strategy on social media.

Why It Matters: The White House deliberately altered an arrest image to smear and intimidate a political opponent. When the government uses fake imagery to shape public opinion, it contaminates due process, poisons the justice system, and turns state power into a disinformation weapon.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

D.H.S. Cited Foreign Students’ Writings and Protests Before Their Arrests

What Happened: Newly unsealed records show that DHS built dossiers on pro-Palestinian student activists—tracking campus protests and written work—and sent them to Marco Rubio, who personally approved visa revocations. Internal warnings acknowledged that the cases relied largely on protected speech and might fail in court, but officials proceeded anyway under a rarely used 1952 foreign policy provision.

Why It Matters: Immigration law was used as a punishment for political speech. Targeting students and noncitizens for protest tests how far the government can go in criminalizing dissent—using visa power as a tool to chill speech before expanding the tactic more broadly.

Judge Declines to Approve Criminal Complaint Against Don Lemon Over Church Protest

What Happened: A federal magistrate judge in Minnesota refused the Justice Department’s request to charge journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon over a protest at a St. Paul church, finding insufficient probable cause to support a FACE Act complaint related to his presence and reporting.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department to go after independent journalists. When courts block retaliatory cases, and DOJ keeps searching for new charges anyway, press freedom stops being a First Amendment right and becomes something granted or revoked by those in power.

Investigations and a Billion-Dollar ‘Shakedown’: How Trump Targeted Higher Education

What Happened: Trump officials launched a coordinated pressure campaign against U.S. universities, pairing federal investigations with funding threats to force compliance. At least 75 schools were targeted, with some elite universities pushed into costly settlements, while others, like Harvard, faced overlapping probes after refusing to comply.

Why It Matters: Investigations and funding threats are being used to enforce ideological obedience, chill academic freedom, and treat universities as political adversaries rather than independent institutions—a classic tactic in authoritarian states.

Late-night and daytime talk shows must offer equal time for candidate interviews, FCC says

What Happened: The FCC issued new guidance requiring late-night and daytime talk shows to provide “equal time” for opposing political candidates, overturning long-standing precedent that treated such interviews as editorial content. Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez warned the policy directly targets shows like The View and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Why It Matters: Media regulation is being weaponized to discipline critics. By extending “equal time” rules to satire and commentary, the regime is pressuring broadcasters into self-censorship—using bureaucratic leverage to achieve what direct censorship cannot.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Park Service removes slavery exhibit at Independence Park in Philadelphia

What Happened: The National Park Service removed an exhibit at Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park detailing George Washington’s enslavement of people and the history of slavery at the President’s House. The action followed Trump’s executive order targeting materials related to racism, slavery, LGBTQ rights, and climate change, with officials citing Interior Department compliance.

Why It Matters: State power is being grossly used to erase historical truth, sanitizing the nation’s founding by stripping public spaces of evidence of slavery and racial violence. As the U.S. approaches the 250th anniversary of independence, the regime is actively rewriting public history—undermining education, silencing marginalized narratives, and replacing fact with ideological mythmaking.

Death of Cuban Detainee in El Paso ICE Facility Is Ruled a Homicide

What Happened: The El Paso County medical examiner ruled the death of Cuban detainee Geraldo Lunas Campos at the Camp East Montana ICE facility a homicide, citing asphyxia from neck and torso compression while restrained by law enforcement. Federal officials initially claimed medical distress, then suicide, contradicting autopsy findings and detainee witness accounts.

Why It Matters: A murder inside a federal detention center was followed by fabricated narratives to avoid accountability. As ICE expands and oversight weakens, deaths in custody are being minimized and obscured, reinforcing a system where lethal abuse can occur without consequences.

‘It’s like they’re hunting’: US citizens and legal residents report increase in racial profiling by ICE

What Happened: The Guardian reports a rise in ICE racial profiling targeting U.S. citizens and legal residents, including aggressive questioning, prolonged stops, and interrogations based on appearance. Agents are sweeping Black and brown neighborhoods, parks, mosques, daycares, and workplaces, forcing residents to alter their daily lives out of fear.

Why It Matters: Constitutional protections are being functionally suspended as race becomes grounds for detention. Immigrants are the first targets, but once racial profiling is normalized by federal force, it spreads—turning entire communities into surveillance and enforcement zones.

US EEOC scraps guidance that expanded workplace protections for LGBTQ workers

What Happened: The EEOC voted 2–1 to rescind guidance expanding workplace harassment protections for LGBTQ workers and people who have abortions. Trump appointees claimed the guidance exceeded agency authority, despite aligning with existing case law and Supreme Court precedent.

Why It Matters: Civil rights protections are being dismantled through regulatory retreat. By stripping guidance, the regime is signaling tolerance for discrimination and weakening enforcement without changing the law, hollowing out rights by disabling the institutions meant to protect them.

‘I’m Witnessing a Lot of Emptiness’: How ICE Uprooted Normal Life in Minneapolis

What Happened: WIRED reports that more than 2,000 ICE agents surged into Minneapolis after the murder of Renee Good, reshaping daily life through armed patrols, mass detentions, and constant surveillance. Residents describe emptied neighborhoods, rapid response warning systems, agents near schools and daycares, and widespread fear among citizens and noncitizens alike.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is being used as collective punishment. Minneapolis has become a testing ground for mass repression and occupation, where militarized policing reshapes civic life and previews what nationwide ICE expansion will look like.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Justice Dept. kills cases cracking down on auto emissions cheating

What Happened: The Justice Department ordered prosecutors to drop all pending criminal cases involving diesel emissions “defeat devices,” ending prosecutions of companies and individuals accused of illegally tampering with pollution controls. The directive reverses decades of DOJ and EPA practice by reclassifying Clean Air Act violations as civil matters only, halting dozens of active cases and investigations.

Why It Matters: Pollution fraud is being decriminalized. Corporations that poisoned the air are shielded from criminal liability, stripping regulators of one of their strongest enforcement tools and reiterating that emissions cheating will carry no real consequence—at the expense of public health, climate protection, and the rule of law.

U.S. Formally Withdraws From the World Health Organization

What Happened: The United States formally withdrew from the World Health Organization on Jan. 22 under Trump’s executive order, cutting funding and recalling U.S. personnel worldwide. The regime offered no clear plan for continued participation in global disease surveillance or pandemic response.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has voluntarily cut itself off from global outbreak monitoring, vaccine coordination, and early warning systems. When the next pandemic emerges, delayed information and fractured cooperation will cost lives—while ceding global health leadership to rivals.

US cutting or revising nearly $84 billion in energy loans

What Happened: Trump officials announced plans to cancel, restructure, or revise nearly $84 billion in clean energy loans approved under Biden, including terminating roughly $30 billion outright and eliminating $9.5 billion for wind and solar projects. Federal lending will be redirected toward fossil fuels and nuclear power.

Why It Matters: The clean energy transition is being deliberately rolled back. Gutting renewables and grid investment locks in higher emissions, higher long-term energy costs, and greater exposure to fuel volatility—while handing clean tech leadership to China and the EU.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

The U.S. Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End of the Year

What Happened: Trump is pushing for regime change in Cuba by seeking insiders willing to broker an end to Communist rule, betting that economic collapse and the U.S. removal of Venezuela’s Maduro have weakened Havana. Trump is cutting oil supplies, targeting Cuba’s overseas medical missions, and privately signaling that Venezuela serves as a warning as it explores a negotiated transition by year’s end.

Why It Matters: Trump is pursuing regime change without a plan for what follows. Forcing political outcomes by crushing an already collapsing society risks humanitarian disaster, regional instability, and chaos that the regime has no plans to manage.

‘Our American Dream Is Dead’: EU Concedes Trump Is Not on Its Side

What Happened: European leaders convened an emergency summit after concluding the United States can no longer be treated as a reliable ally, following renewed threats over Greenland and public attacks on Europe at Davos. Even after tariff threats were partially walked back, EU officials said trust has collapsed, with discussions underway on retaliation tools, reducing dependence on the U.S., and preparing for a post-American security and economic order.

Why It Matters: The transatlantic alliance is fracturing as Europe begins to treat the U.S. as a coercive power rather than a partner. Trump’s threats against allies are accelerating global realignment, imploding NATO, and pushing Europe toward strategic autonomy in ways that reduce U.S. influence and dismantle the postwar order.

Doubting U.S. resolve, Europe looks to bolster its own nuclear arsenal

What Happened: European leaders are openly weighing expanded nuclear deterrence options as confidence in U.S. security commitments erodes under Trump. Germany and Poland have discussed relying on France’s nuclear umbrella, while broader talks cover redeployments, shared deterrence arrangements, and technical readiness for future nuclear capabilities.

Why It Matters: Trump’s hostility toward Europe is breaking the security framework NATO was built to provide and pushing allies toward nuclear options once considered unthinkable. As trust in U.S. guarantees collapses, proliferation risks rise, escalation with Russia becomes more likely, and global nonproliferation norms weaken.

Trump Seeks ‘Decisive’ Options for Iran as Assets Move Into Middle East

What Happened: Trump is pressing advisers for “decisive” military options against Iran as the Pentagon moves fighter jets, a carrier strike group, and additional missile defenses into the region. While no strike order has been issued, officials say the buildup expands Trump’s ability to launch airstrikes, including against regime targets, amid Iran’s violent repression of protesters.

Why It Matters: Trump is signaling possible military action without clear goals, congressional approval, or a plan for the aftermath. Treating military force as a pressure tactic risks dragging the U.S. into another regional war.

Pentagon Moves to Cut U.S. Participation in Key NATO Groups

What Happened: The Pentagon plans to reduce U.S. involvement in nearly 30 NATO organizations and advisory bodies, affecting roughly 200 personnel, as part of a broader pullback from Europe’s defense architecture. The cuts target groups focused on energy security, naval warfare, special operations, and intelligence.

Why It Matters: NATO is being imploded from within, draining expertise and cohesion during heightened Russian aggression. Combined with Trump’s coercion of allies, the move accelerates Europe’s shift toward a post-U.S. security order and hands Moscow a strategic advantage.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

American, European microchips found in Russia's latest missile-like drone

What Happened: Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia’s new turbojet-powered Geran-5 drone contains Western microchips despite sanctions meant to cut Moscow off from advanced technology. Investigators traced the components through a sanctions evasion network routed largely through China and Hong Kong.

Why It Matters: Since the start of the full-scale invasion, sanctions failures continue to fuel Russia’s genocidal war. Without hard enforcement against third-country middlemen and supply routes, Western technology keeps powering faster, deadlier Russian weapons.

Trump says Putin accepted Board of Peace invite — while Russia mulls paying for permanent seat with frozen assets

What Happened: Trump said Putin accepted an invitation to join his sham “Board of Peace,” which requires a $1 billion payment for permanent membership. Putin floated using frozen Russian assets to fund the seat.

Why It Matters: Trump is whitewashing a war criminal carrying out a genocidal war by presenting him as a legitimate broker. Treating sanctions and frozen assets as personal bargaining chips bypasses Congress, shreds international law, and normalizes Russia’s genocide and invasion.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

China Wins as Trump Cedes Leadership of the Global Economy

What Happened: At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump openly disavowed U.S. leadership of the postwar economic order, attacking globalization, threatening allies with tariffs, and framing trade as extortion. His remarks marked a retreat from multilateralism and rules-based trade, while China cast itself as the defender of global economic stability.

Why It Matters: Trump is voluntarily surrendering U.S. economic leadership, handing China an opening to shape the global order despite its authoritarian model. By treating allies as extortion targets and trade as punishment, he is accelerating global realignment, destroying U.S. influence, and pushing partners toward alternatives that will outlast his presidency.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

2/17: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

In Minneapolis, a community band has become part of the soundtrack of resistance

What Happened: Brass Solidarity, a Minneapolis-based community band formed after the 2020 killing of George Floyd, has become a fixture at protests and memorials amid the current ICE surge. The band has been playing weekly at George Floyd Square and at events honoring Renee Good, using music to support mourners, calm tensions, and show up visibly at anti-ICE demonstrations despite freezing conditions and escalating federal threats.

'I will not be intimidated': Jack Smith says he'll stand up to Trump despite attacks

What Happened: Former special counsel Jack Smith testified publicly before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time, saying his investigation produced “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” that Trump engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Smith warned that the rule of law is eroding, said Trump’s ongoing attacks are meant to intimidate him and others, and stated plainly, “I will not be intimidated,” even as Trump publicly called for his prosecution.

📊 By the Numbers

2/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

2,000+ — ICE agents deployed to Minneapolis, turning a U.S. city into an occupation

14 states + D.C. — Targeted by Trump’s OMB for potential federal funding cutoffs

$5 billion — Lawsuit Trump filed against JPMorgan Chase as retaliation for post–January 6 debanking claim

$84 billion — Clean energy loans canceled, revised, or frozen by Trump officials

$30 billion — Clean energy projects terminated outright

$10 million+ — Elon Musk’s reported donations to GOP super PACs ahead of the 2026 midterms

75+ universities — Hit with investigations or funding threats to force ideological compliance

3 deaths — Detainees who have died at the Fort Bliss ICE facility since it opened

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Judicial retaliation is escalating — Will House Republicans use impeachment or budget threats to punish judges who block Trump’s agenda?

Media repression is widening — Do FCC pressure campaigns expand into license challenges, fines, or DOJ actions against critical outlets?

Universities are being coerced through funding threats — Which institutions cave next under federal investigations and financial blackmail?

Deaths in ICE custody are mounting — How many more people die before independent oversight is forced into place?

NATO is being hollowed out — How fast does the U.S. withdraw personnel and influence, and what security gaps follow?

Domestic surveillance is being normalized — Will courts stop ICE, DHS, and DOJ from expanding data sharing and AI tools under the cover of immigration enforcement?

Economic pressure points are multiplying — Do tariffs, loan cancellations, and trade threats trigger sustained layoffs and market instability?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Warfare — Tariffs, loan rollbacks, and global disengagement are destabilizing markets, raising prices, and weakening long-term U.S. competitiveness.

Authoritarian Testing Phase — Immigrants, students, protesters, and journalists are the test subjects. Once these tactics are normalized, they will expand to everyone.

Institutions Hollowed Out — Oversight bodies, regulators, and enforcement agencies are being repurposed as tools of coercion rather than accountability.

Courts as the Last Check — Judicial resistance is the final check on executive overreach, which is why it’s being systematically targeted.

Federal Power as Punishment — Funding, prosecutions, investigations, and regulations are increasingly used to reward loyalty and punish dissent.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.