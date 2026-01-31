Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Family’s $6.8 Billion Fortune Is Increasingly Tied to Crypto

What Happened: The Trump family added roughly $1.4 billion from crypto ventures during Trump’s second term, making digital assets about one-fifth of their $6.8 billion fortune. The gains come from projects launched or expanded while Trump signed crypto-friendly legislation, installed industry-aligned regulators, and halted or dropped enforcement actions against major crypto players.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the presidency to enrich himself and his family through industries he directly controls and regulates. Crypto profits rising alongside rollbacks, pardons, and access-for-sale show open corruption, and the public office being used as a private money machine.

Venezuela has received $300 million in funds from oil sales, acting president says

What Happened: Venezuela’s interim government said it received $300 million from oil sales tied to a Trump-authorized deal involving the extraction and resale of 50 million barrels of crude, with proceeds routed through accounts in Qatar. Trump claimed the oil has already been taken and sold, though shipping data has yet to confirm exports, raising questions over transparency and control of the funds.

Why It Matters: Venezuela’s oil is being seized, sold, and routed through offshore accounts with no transparency or public accounting. This is foreign policy as resource extraction—using U.S. power to control another country’s oil while obscuring where the money goes.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump says individuals will soon be prosecuted for 2020 election

What Happened: Trump said individuals will soon be prosecuted for their role in what he falsely calls the “rigged” 2020 election. The remarks come as the DOJ has sued states over voter rolls and election materials, and as Trump continues to push for federal control over elections he lost.

Why It Matters: A fabricated election lie is being used to justify retaliation, criminalize political opponents, and attempt to seize federal control over elections. Threatening prosecutions over a debunked lie weaponizes the justice system and signals an effort to override voters in future elections.

How ICE grew to be the highest-funded U.S. law enforcement agency

What Happened: ICE’s budget has surged from under $6 billion a decade ago to roughly $85 billion after the passage of Trump’s bill. The expansion includes $75 billion in supplemental funding, massive detention growth, and rapid hiring as ICE leads a nationwide deportation crackdown and turns the U.S. into a police state.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is being expanded into a domestic police apparatus. Funding is surging while courts, oversight, and due process are weakened, and ICE now receives more money than the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Marshals combined.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US officials tried to lobby against Marine Le Pen election ban, French judge says

What Happened: A senior French human rights official said Trump’s emissaries attempted to lobby against a five-year election ban imposed on Marine Le Pen after her conviction for embezzling European Parliament funds. The French magistrate reported the contact to the foreign ministry, warning that it risked manipulating public debate and interfering with France’s judicial process.

Why It Matters: U.S. officials are intervening across borders to protect convicted far-right figures, undermining independent courts in allied democracies. The effort mirrors the same tactics now used domestically to weaken judicial independence.

Pentagon orders more active-duty soldiers to ready for possible Minneapolis deployment

What Happened: The Pentagon issued prepare-to-deploy orders for at least 500 active-duty Army military police from Fort Bragg, adding to earlier alerts for two battalions of the 11th Airborne Division. The move follows escalating clashes by federal immigration agents against residents and protesters after the killing of Renee Good and the occupation of Minneapolis.

Why It Matters: Domestic unrest is being met with incremental military escalation, edging closer to direct troop involvement. Each deployment order normalizes the use of the armed forces for internal security as Insurrection Act threats loom and the U.S. increasingly spirals toward a police state.

‘ELITE’: The Palantir App ICE Uses to Find Neighborhoods to Raid

What Happened: ICE materials reviewed by 404 Media show Palantir built ELITE, a tool that maps neighborhoods with “potential deportation targets,” compiles individual dossiers, and assigns confidence scores to addresses to guide raids. The system draws from federal databases, including HHS data, linking surveillance infrastructure directly to ICE field operations.

Why It Matters: Government data meant to help people is being used to hunt them. Predictive systems now flag neighborhoods and individuals for raids, reducing residents to targets and hardwiring opaque algorithms into immigration enforcement with no oversight or accountability.

Democratic Senators Demand Records on Powell Probe

What Happened: Senators Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin demanded records related to the Justice Department’s criminal probe of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, citing concerns over abuse of power. The inquiry targets potential coordination between the DOJ, the White House, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency as Trump intensifies pressure on the central bank.

Why It Matters: Law enforcement is being used to pressure the Federal Reserve instead of respecting its independence. Turning criminal investigations into leverage over monetary policy threatens market confidence, undermines the Fed’s credibility, and erases the boundary between economic governance and political retaliation.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Judge blocks government from searching data seized from Post reporter

What Happened: A federal judge barred the government from reviewing electronic devices seized from Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson until litigation over the search is resolved. The ruling follows an unprecedented raid on a journalist’s home in a national security investigation that seized phones, laptops, and reporting materials.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being used to raid journalists and seize reporting materials and sources, directly threatening press freedom. Even with a temporary court block, the raid itself sends a clear message to reporters and sources that an investigation can be met with force.

We ran high-level US civil war simulations. Minnesota is exactly how they start

What Happened: A Penn CERL tabletop exercise warned that a president could spark “green-on-green” conflict by launching a controversial federal operation, attempting to federalize a state National Guard, and deploying active-duty troops after a governor refuses. That scenario now closely mirrors Minnesota, where thousands of ICE and federal agents have surged under Operation Metro Surge, courts are racing to impose limits, and the White House is threatening Insurrection Act escalation.

Why It Matters: Federal force is moving faster than judicial restraint, pushing states toward confrontation with the White House. Treating armed ICE deployments and military threats as normal governance accelerates the breakdown of constitutional limits and raises the risk of domestic armed conflict.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Immigration officers assert sweeping power to enter homes without a judge’s warrant, memo says

What Happened: An internal ICE memo obtained by the AP claims agents may forcibly enter homes using only an administrative warrant if a person has a final removal order. Whistleblowers say the guidance contradicts written training materials, and AP witnessed agents battering into a Minneapolis home with rifles drawn while carrying no judicial warrant.

Why It Matters: The policy bypasses the Fourth Amendment by authorizing warrantless home entry under the guise of immigration enforcement, forcing families into violent confrontations without judicial oversight. Normalizing forced entry without a judge’s warrant makes constitutional rights conditional and expands surveillance and detention beyond immigrants.

ICE detains five-year-old Minnesota boy arriving home, say school officials

What Happened: ICE detained 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his father in their driveway after school, then transferred them to a detention center in Texas, according to school officials and the family’s attorney. The superintendent said agents used the child to knock on the door to identify other occupants, while reports describe ICE vehicles circling schools and buses.

Why It Matters: Masked federal agents are seizing children, surveilling schools, and tearing families apart, turning fear into a primary enforcement tool. Normalizing the use of children as bait and schools as enforcement zones collapses the distinction between immigration policy and political repression.

ICE targets Somali communities in Maine in new Trump administration crackdown

What Happened: ICE launched a targeted enforcement surge in Maine under “Operation Catch of the Day,” deploying masked agents and detaining roughly 50 people, with reporting indicating Somali immigrants as a primary focus. DHS says about 1,400 people are on a target list, following similar operations in Minnesota, and days after ending Temporary Protected Status for Somalis.

Why It Matters: Selective enforcement, racialized targeting, and intimidation are being combined to justify collective punishment of entire communities. As the Minnesota model spreads nationwide, the regime is testing how openly profiling and mass detention can function as tools of governance.

Women With High-Risk Pregnancies Have Limited Options Under Abortion Bans

What Happened: Abortion bans across the U.S. fail to protect women with serious underlying health conditions, leaving doctors unwilling or unable to intervene until patients are near death. In multiple cases, preventable pregnancy-related complications proved fatal.

Why It Matters: “Life of the mother” exceptions operate only after survival is already unlikely, forcing doctors into defensive medicine and delaying care until irreversible harm occurs. Abortion bans are redefining acceptable medical risk in ways that sacrifice women’s lives and turn chronic illness into a fatal liability.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

1 year into Trump's new term, an agency that protects your finances is 'hanging by a thread'

What Happened: One year into Trump’s return to office, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been effectively paralyzed by stop-work orders, attempted mass purges, and aggressive funding cuts. Acting Director Russell Vought halted enforcement, sought to eliminate most staff, and advanced legal arguments to starve the agency of funds, prompting lawsuits from employees and state attorneys general.

Why It Matters: Consumer protection is being dismantled without congressional repeal, leaving fraud, predatory lending, and financial abuse largely unchecked. Hollowing out an agency created after the 2008 crisis by executive fiat collapses accountability and shields economic abuse from enforcement.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

With Threats to Greenland, Trump Sets America on the Road to Conquest

What Happened: Trump has threatened economic and military coercion to force Denmark to surrender Greenland, warning allies with tariffs, rejecting diplomacy, and leaving force on the table. The threats break with a century of U.S. policy opposing territorial conquest, recasting America as an aggressor toward a democratic ally.

Why It Matters: Alliances are being treated as leverage, sovereignty is conditional, and borders are negotiable. Embracing imperialism effectively ends NATO, legitimizes authoritarian land grabs, and accelerates the collapse of the postwar international order.

Trump’s Greenland Threats Push Europe Toward Divorcing America

What Happened: European officials say Trump’s threats to seize Greenland and punish allies with tariffs have shattered trust in the United States, triggering serious discussions about a post-U.S. security order. Governments are increasingly looking to the “coalition of the willing,” originally built to support Ukraine, as a foundation for a European alliance independent of NATO and U.S. guarantees.

Why It Matters: The transatlantic alliance is unraveling due to U.S. coercion against its own allies. As Europe reorganizes without the U.S., American power projection erodes, NATO weakens, and authoritarian rivals benefit from a divided West.

Greenland PM Tells People to Prepare for Possible Invasion

What Happened: Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen warned residents to prepare for possible military conflict, saying invasion remains unlikely but cannot be ruled out as Trump continues threatening to seize the territory. The government is issuing civil preparedness guidance, recommending households store five days of food, while Denmark deploys additional troops and expands Arctic military exercises.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Zelensky reiterates call to create joint European army with at least 3 million personnel amid growing Russian threat

What Happened: Zelenskyy renewed his call for a joint European armed force of at least 3 million personnel, warning that Russia plans to field a 2–2.5 million army by 2030 while Europe remains dangerously unprepared. With U.S. support increasingly uncertain, Zelenskyy said Ukraine could anchor such a force through its combat experience, battlefield-tested technology, and operational expertise.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s First Year Could Have Lasting Economic Consequences

What Happened: Economists say Trump’s first year back in office has preserved surface-level growth while weakening the core foundations of the U.S. economy. Attacks on Federal Reserve independence, tariffs on allies, interference in private business, immigration restrictions, university defunding, and politicized data are raising long-term risk even as headline indicators hold.

Why It Matters: The institutions that sustain U.S. prosperity are being stripped of control while the damage stays hidden for now. Sacrificing long-term stability sets up deeper shocks, longer downturns, and crises that will be far harder to undo.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/31: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Economic blackout day planned in Minnesota to protest ICE surge

What Happened: Labor unions, faith groups, educators, and community leaders in Minnesota are calling for an economic blackout on January 23, urging residents not to work, shop, or attend school in protest of the federal ICE surge and the killing of Renee Good by an ICE officer. Organizers say roughly 3,000 federal agents have been deployed, more than 2,400 people arrested, and communities terrorized, prompting a statewide work stoppage, march, and rally in Minneapolis.

Here's who's canceled their Kennedy Center performances since Trump took over

What Happened: Since Trump took control of the Kennedy Center’s board and pushed to rename the venue after himself, a growing list of artists and institutions have canceled performances or severed ties, including Hamilton, Philip Glass, Renee Fleming, the Washington National Opera, the Martha Graham Dance Company, and others.

Fired DHS worker sues agency after he criticized Noem on alleged fake date

What Happened: A former DHS IT employee, Brandon Wright, sued the department after he was purged over secretly recorded, off-duty comments criticizing Kristi Noem during a date. Wright alleges the video was part of a political “honeypot” operation tied to James O’Keefe’s network and argues his termination violated his First Amendment rights.

📊 By the Numbers

1/31 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1.4 billion — Estimated crypto gains added to the Trump family fortune during Trump’s second term

$6.8 billion — Total Trump family net worth, with crypto now a major component

5 years old — Age of Liam Ramos, detained by ICE after school, and used as bait

1 state — Minnesota, where ICE vehicles were reported circling schools and buses

$85 billion — Current ICE budget after passage of Trump’s bill

$300 million — Oil proceeds Venezuela’s interim government says it received through accounts in Qatar

500+ — Active-duty Army military police on prepare-to-deploy orders for Minneapolis.

3 million — Troop level Zelenskyy says a joint European army would require

30+ — NATO organizations/advisory groups the Pentagon plans to reduce U.S. participation in

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Insurrection Act escalation is accelerating — How far will “prepare-to-deploy” be allowed to go before troops are on the ground in Minneapolis?

ICE is asserting warrantless home entry powers — How far will the regime go in bypassing judges and the Fourth Amendment nationwide?

Journalists are being raided under national security claims — How long before newsroom searches become routine?

Election retaliation is being openly threatened — Who will be targeted first under the revived “rigged 2020” lies?

Federal control over elections is expanding — How long before DOJ seizes voter rolls, equipment, and audits outright?

ICE is operating around schools and children — How far will enforcement be allowed to intrude into school grounds and buses?

Military escalation toward Iran is underway — How far will force be used without congressional authorization?

Venezuelan oil revenues are being diverted offshore — Who controls the money, and where does accountability end?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Federal Power as Punishment — Enforcement tools are being redirected toward intimidation, retaliation, and political control.

Militarization at Home — ICE surges are being paired with military readiness orders that normalize troop use in civic unrest.

Fourth Amendment Erosion — Administrative warrants are being treated as permission for forced home entry without a judge’s signature.

Elections as a Target — “Rigged 2020” lies are being repurposed as a pretext for prosecutions and federal seizure of election systems.

Resource Extraction as Policy — Venezuela’s oil revenue flows are being manipulated through offshore channels with no transparency.

Surveillance as Enforcement — Data-driven targeting tools like Palantir’s ELITE are fusing government databases with raid operations.

Human Rights as Collateral — Kids, schools, and immigrant communities are being pulled into enforcement tactics built around fear and human rights abuses.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.