📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Kristi Noem’s company was paid almost $140,000 by a pro-Noem group in 2024

What Happened: A pro-Noem nonprofit, American Resolve Policy Fund, paid $137,842 in 2024 to Kristi Noem’s personal firm, Ashwood Strategies LLC, for fundraising consulting. The group does not disclose donors, provides minimal public information, and the payment was omitted from Noem’s federal financial disclosure, echoing prior omissions.

Why It Matters: Political fundraising is being routed through opaque nonprofits and directed into a cabinet secretary’s private business. Donor influence stays hidden while political access converts directly into personal income.

Trump is rewriting the rules of the economy…is it ‘crony capitalism’?

What Happened: Trump is intervening directly in the U.S. economy, using taxpayer funds to take equity stakes in companies like Intel, pressuring CEOs, and conditioning market access on political loyalty and personal deals. The regime frames these moves as national security while critics warn of pay-to-play economic control.

Why It Matters: Rules-based capitalism is being replaced by favoritism, coercion, and proximity to power—straight out of Russia’s playbook. When corporate success depends on presidential approval rather than market performance, the U.S. slides toward an oligarchic system, undermining economic stability and democratic accountability.

Pardoned Capitol rioter tried to bribe child sex victim with promise of Jan. 6 payout, officials say

What Happened: A Jan. 6 insurrectionist pardoned by Trump was arrested on child molestation charges after allegedly attempting to silence his victim with promises of money from a future payout for January 6 participants. Court records say he cited his pardon and claimed he would receive millions for being a “Jan. 6’er.”

Why It Matters: Blanket pardons for political violence actively empower criminals, entrench impunity, and intimidate victims. When extremist loyalty is rewarded with protection, pardons become tools that corrode justice and endanger public safety.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

How Trump Uses the Oval Office to Flex Power on the World Stage

What Happened: Trump has turned the Oval Office into a televised arena for coercive, personalized diplomacy, publicly ambushing, humiliating, or rewarding foreign leaders on camera. World leaders now arrive with gifts, praise, and concessions as Trump bypasses diplomatic norms in favor of spectacle.

Why It Matters: Institutional foreign policy is being replaced by theatrical rituals driven by ego and intimidation. When diplomacy becomes performance, credibility erodes, alliances fracture, and global instability accelerates.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI opened probe on Minneapolis shooting; none exists now, Justice Dept. says

What Happened: The FBI initially opened a civil rights investigation into the ICE officer who killed Renee Good, but Justice Department leadership shut it down and now claims no probe exists. Prosecutors were instead pushed to investigate Good’s partner, prompting multiple resignations among federal prosecutors.

Why It Matters: Federal power is being redirected away from officer accountability and toward punishing protesters and victims’ families. When civil rights probes are suppressed, and political pressure dictates enforcement, law enforcement functions as intimidation rather than justice.

Trump administration admits DOGE accessed personal Social Security data

What Happened: Court filings show operatives of Elon Musk’s DOGE at the Social Security Administration may have improperly accessed and shared sensitive data, including potential voter roll matching, after secret communications with an election overturning advocacy group. DOJ disclosures cite unapproved servers, continued access after court orders, and possible unauthorized data transmission.

Why It Matters: Federal data systems are being pulled into partisan election operations. When Social Security records are repurposed for political targeting, the line between governance and surveillance disappears.

Prosecutors Subpoena Minnesota Democrats as Part of Federal Inquiry

What Happened: Federal prosecutors issued subpoenas to Gov. Tim Walz, mayors in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and county officials, expanding a DOJ investigation into Democratic leaders critical of Trump’s immigration crackdown. The probe focuses on alleged “interference” with ICE operations while DOJ declines to prosecute the agent who killed Renee Good.

Why It Matters: Federal power is being wielded to punish political opposition and intimidate elected officials critical of Trump’s immigration operations in Minnesota. When subpoenas replace debate and law enforcement targets dissent, justice becomes a tool of retaliation.

Feds Create Drone No Fly Zone That Would Stop People Filming ICE

What Happened: The FAA issued a new no-fly zone banning drones within 3,000 feet of DHS facilities and mobile assets, extending restrictions typically reserved for military sites. The move appears aimed at preventing civilians and journalists from documenting ICE and DHS operations.

Why It Matters: The government is blocking the public and press from observing federal enforcement operations. When documentation is banned and visibility is restricted by law, accountability disappears, and unchecked force becomes easier to use without scrutiny.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Columbia University’s Strained Peace: Fewer Protests and Sealed Gates

What Happened: Under pressure from Trump, Columbia University sealed campus gates, restricted demonstrations, expanded campus security arrest authority, and imposed multilayer approval requirements that sharply reduced student protests. Federal threats, civil rights probes, and the withdrawal of research funding pushed Columbia and other universities to curb dissent, with ICE arrests and disciplinary actions reinforcing the crackdown.

Why It Matters: State-driven protest suppression is being laundered through university governance, using funding leverage and law enforcement intimidation to silence political expression. As campuses replace open inquiry with surveillance, access controls, and punishment, higher education shifts from a democratic safeguard to an enforcement arm of authoritarian power.

Indiana Judge and His Wife Are Shot at Their Suburban Home

What Happened: An Indiana judge, Steven Meyer, and his wife were shot at their home after a man allegedly came to their door claiming he had found their dog and then opened fire before fleeing. The attack comes amid a national surge in threats and violence targeting judges, lawmakers, and other public officials.

Why It Matters: Political and institutional violence is becoming normalized, with courts and judges increasingly treated as targets. As judicial safety erodes, intimidation displaces independence, and the rule of law weakens under threat.

Trump-Backed Challenger Enters Race to Unseat Senator Bill Cassidy

What Happened: After Trump publicly urged her to run, Rep. Julia Letlow launched a primary challenge against Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial. Trump is backing Letlow as part of a broader effort to punish Republicans who broke with him, even years after the vote.

Why It Matters: Trump is using his power to punish Republicans who held him accountable, turning an impeachment vote into a permanent political liability. Targeting Cassidy years later shows that loyalty is enforced through retaliation and that even one break with Trump can end a career, regardless of later compliance.

Anti-ICE protest at Minnesota church is latest flash point over Trump’s crackdown

What Happened: Federal civil rights officials opened an investigation after anti-ICE protesters confronted a pastor at Cities Church in St. Paul, who also serves as an ICE field office director, challenging his role in aggressive immigration raids. The regime labeled the protest “desecration,” while organizers described a peaceful, prayerful demonstration aimed at exposing the fusion of religious authority and state violence.

Why It Matters: Dissent is being criminalized through moral inversion, using religious protection language to suppress First Amendment protests. As the DOJ targets nonviolent protesters instead of armed federal agents accused of brutality and murder, civil rights enforcement shifts from accountability to power shielding.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Cuban Immigrant Was Killed in ICE Custody, Family Says in Legal Filing

What Happened: The family of Geraldo Lunas Campos, a Cuban immigrant who died in ICE custody at the Camp East Montana detention facility in El Paso, alleges guards choked him to death, citing detainee witnesses who heard him say, “I cannot breathe.” Federal officials first cited medical distress, later claimed “suicide,” while the medical examiner is reportedly considering asphyxia from neck and chest compression, and the government has issued deportation orders to key witnesses.

Why It Matters: A death in ICE custody is being followed by shifting official explanations and the removal of key witnesses. When detainees are killed, witnesses are disappeared, and investigations remain opaque, immigration detention operates without accountability, and abuse is allowed to continue unchecked.

US citizen says ICE took him at gunpoint in only underwear despite frigid cold and no warrant

What Happened: ChongLy “Scott” Thao, a U.S. citizen in St. Paul, says masked ICE agents forced entry without a warrant, pointed guns at his family, and dragged him outside in sandals and underwear during subfreezing temperatures as his 4-year-old grandson cried. DHS later labeled the raid a “targeted operation” for alleged sex offenders, a claim disputed by the family, who say agents refused to check Thao’s ID until after detaining him.

Why It Matters: Warrantless home raids, armed intimidation, and humiliating treatment of a U.S. citizen reflect how immigration enforcement has lost basic legal limits. When officers ignore warrants, point guns at families, and drag residents into freezing weather without justification, constitutional rights become conditional, and protections disappear—especially for communities treated as disposable.

More Immigrants Detained by ICE Recount Harsh and Cruel Treatment

What Happened: As Trump’s deportation surge intensifies in Minneapolis, detainees and families report aggressive home raids, workplace arrests, and degrading treatment, including claims that agents took “trophy pictures” on personal phones. Accounts also describe ICE detaining restaurant workers after meals and stopping a couple en route to a hospital before taking the husband into custody and restricting contact with his wife.

Why It Matters: Fear and degradation are being deployed as policy, turning immigration enforcement into a public spectacle designed to terrorize communities into silence. When raids, racial profiling, and humiliation become routine, the boundary between law enforcement and political violence erodes.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Judge allows Trump administration to block lawmakers’ access to ICE facilities

What Happened: A federal judge ruled DHS can require members of Congress to give seven days’ notice before inspecting ICE detention facilities, allowing the regime to block real-time oversight. The decision comes as the DOJ fights Minnesota’s lawsuit over ICE operations and appeals a separate ruling limiting federal agents’ use of force and retaliation against protesters.

Why It Matters: Oversight is being strangled through procedural barriers while abuses and deaths escalate behind closed doors. When inspections are delayed or denied, accountability collapses, and detention facilities function as shielded security zones beyond democratic control.

Humanities Programs Face Existential Crisis at U.S. Universities

What Happened: Universities nationwide are cutting, consolidating, or eliminating humanities and social science programs amid budget pressures, enrollment declines, and corporate-style restructuring. Political pressure from the Trump officials—including funding threats tied to ideological compliance—has accelerated cuts to disciplines such as history, literature, ethnic studies, and gender studies.

Why It Matters: Humanities and social sciences are being cut because they challenge power, not because they lack value. As universities are reshaped into narrow job training pipelines under political and financial pressure, the space for critical thinking shrinks.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Europe Contends With a Big New Threat: The U.S.

What Happened: European leaders are increasingly treating the United States as a strategic threat as Trump demands Greenland from Denmark, threatens NATO allies with trade war and possible military action, and openly undermines transatlantic trust. The confrontation is pushing Europe to reconsider its long-standing security, defense, and economic dependence on Washington.

Why It Matters: A historic rupture is unfolding as the U.S. shifts from alliance leader to an enemy willing to pressure its own allies. The collapse of trust inside NATO weakens Western cohesion, accelerates global instability, and hands a strategic gift to Russia and other adversaries eager to fracture the transatlantic alliance.

Germany Says Trump Reached Red Line With Greenland Threat

What Happened: Germany said Trump crossed a red line by threatening tariffs on NATO allies unless they accept his bid to annex Greenland, triggering emergency EU talks on retaliation. The bloc is weighing tariffs on €93 billion of U.S. goods and possible activation of its anti-coercion instrument.

Why It Matters: Trade policy is being weaponized to force territorial concessions and political compliance from allies. As Europe prepares countermeasures, markets are already reacting to the breakdown of trust, accelerating the “sell America” trade and weakening U.S. economic and geopolitical leverage.

Trump ties Greenland takeover bid to Nobel Prize in text to Norway leader

What Happened: Trump privately linked his demand to seize Greenland to resentment over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, telling Norway’s prime minister he no longer felt obligated to “think purely of Peace.” The message came as tariff threats against Europe intensified, deepening the most serious transatlantic crisis in generations.

Why It Matters: Foreign policy is being driven by personal grievance, with territorial demands and economic warfare used as punishment for perceived slights. When alliance security and sovereignty hinge on a leader’s resentments, U.S. power stops functioning as leadership and starts operating as extortion.

Denmark sends more troops to Greenland

What Happened: Denmark is deploying additional combat troops to Greenland and preparing a long-term military presence as Trump escalates annexation threats. Copenhagen has also requested a NATO mission, signaling allied defense planning is being reshaped in response to U.S. pressure rather than Russian activity.

Canada’s Military Has Modeled Hypothetical US Invasion, Reports Say

What Happened: Canada’s military has quietly modeled responses to a hypothetical U.S. invasion after Trump floated Canada becoming a “51st state,” according to officials. Planning reportedly includes sabotage, drone attacks, and retreat to northern strongholds in a worst-case scenario.

Why It Matters: A NATO ally preparing defenses against the United States underscores how far trust has collapsed. When allies plan for American aggression, even hypothetically, the U.S. is no longer viewed as a security guarantor but as a destabilizing threat.

Canada Flexes on Global Stage With an Eye to Its Own Survival

What Happened: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared the end of Pax Americana at the World Economic Forum, warning that “middle powers” must act together or be “on the menu.” Without naming Trump, he condemned territorial coercion and economic bullying as U.S. threats escalate.

Why It Matters: A core U.S. ally is openly preparing for a post-American order as the U.S. becomes a destabilizing force. Canada seeking new alliances, and reframing survival as the priority signals accelerating global realignment and the hollowing out of American leadership.

Macron Vows France Will Not Capitulate to Bullying From Trump

What Happened: Macron rejected Trump’s tariff threats tied to Greenland, calling them unacceptable bullying and an attack on European sovereignty. Speaking in Davos, he urged collective resistance and warned that the U.S. is using trade to subordinate Europe.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia targets nuclear power plant substations, thousands in Kyiv without power, water

What Happened: Russia launched a large missile and drone barrage across Ukraine, striking energy infrastructure tied to nuclear power plant substations and plunging much of Kyiv and several regions into outages amid subzero temperatures. Ukraine’s air defenses prevented nuclear disconnection, but the attack killed civilians, damaged power stations, disrupted metro service, and triggered emergency blackouts nationwide.

Why It Matters: As the U.S. betrays Ukraine and sanctions enforcement weakens, Trump is providing political cover for Putin, enabling Moscow to escalate its genocidal war that tests global red lines, normalizes mass civilian suffering, and weaponizes energy infrastructure.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

‘This is sell America’ — U.S. dollar, Treasury prices tumble and gold spikes as globe flees U.S. assets

What Happened: Global markets snapped into a “sell America” trade after Trump escalated Greenland threats and announced new tariffs on Europe. The dollar slid, Treasury prices fell as yields spiked, gold hit record highs, and U.S. stocks sold off as investors retreated from U.S.-centric risk.

Why It Matters: A credibility shock is underway as foreign investors begin pricing the U.S. as volatile, coercive, and unreliable. As allies reassess U.S. policy risk, borrowing costs rise, financial leverage weakens, and America’s long-term economic dominance erodes.

This Trade War Would Be Unlike Any Other

What Happened: Trump is threatening tariffs on European allies not to extract trade concessions, but to force acceptance of U.S. annexation of Greenland—an unprecedented use of economic warfare for territorial expansion. Analysts warn that tariffs are being repurposed from economic tools into substitutes for military coercion.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Halligan Leaves as U.S. Attorney After Mounting Pressure From Judges

What Happened: Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s hand-picked U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, resigned after judges repeatedly warned she was unlawfully appointed and accused her of falsely presenting herself as U.S. attorney in defiance of court orders. Federal judges took the extraordinary step of publicly soliciting replacements, with one calling her continued claim to the office a “charade.”

