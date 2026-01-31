People look at a protest art installation on the National Mall on January 19 in Washington, DC. Alex Brandon/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump buys $1m in Netflix and Warner Bros bonds days after saying he’ll ‘be involved’ in merger

What Happened: Financial disclosures show Trump purchased at least $1 million in Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery bonds in December, days after publicly saying he would be “involved” in approving Netflix’s $82.7 billion merger with Warner Bros. The purchases occurred amid heightened regulatory scrutiny and competing takeover bids, immediately raising conflict of interest concerns.

Why It Matters: This is textbook pay-to-play corruption—Trump investing in companies while holding direct control over their regulatory fate. Trump is using presidential power to protect and grow his own financial interests, gutting ethics safeguards and weaponizing antitrust for profit.

The Biggest U.S. Crypto Company Asserts Its Power in Washington

What Happened: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong single-handedly halted a planned Senate committee vote on the bipartisan Clarity Act by publicly rejecting last-minute provisions that threatened a Coinbase product and expanded SEC authority. Within hours of his post, Senate leadership canceled the vote—highlighting the company’s influence after spending more than $130 million to elect pro-crypto candidates in the 2024 elections.

Why It Matters: This shows how much influence large corporations wield over the legislative process. When a single CEO can derail federal legislation through political spending and public pressure, policymaking shifts away from broad democratic debate toward industry-driven outcomes, and limits effective regulatory oversight.

Trump Appoints Allies to Review His Ballroom Plans

What Happened: Trump appointed four allies to the Commission of Fine Arts, including the architect who designed his proposed White House ballroom, after purging the entire panel last year and pledging a review to satisfy a federal judge. The commission is now set to oversee a project that followed the surprise demolition of the East Wing and faces opposition from historic preservationists.

Why It Matters: Trump stacked an independent review board with loyalists to approve his own project. When officials are allowed to oversee themselves, real oversight disappears, and executive power goes unchecked.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

‘Make no mistake, this is an occupation’: ICE’s deadly presence casts long shadow over Minneapolis

What Happened: Trump deployed roughly 3,000 federal agents to Minnesota, outnumbering Minneapolis police five to one, following the killing of U.S. citizen Renee Good by an ICE officer. Armed, masked agents carried out arrests at schools, churches, hospitals, grocery stores, and commute routes, with widespread reports of U.S. citizens and legal residents detained, profiled, or violently confronted.

Why It Matters: Domestic militarization has replaced civilian policing. Treating an American city as occupied territory strips local authority, terrorizes communities, and normalizes detention regardless of legal status. Armed federal forces overriding local authority accelerate the consolidation of a police state.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE’s Facial Recognition App Misidentified a Woman. Twice

What Happened: ICE’s facial recognition app, Mobile Fortify, misidentified a detained woman during an immigration raid in Oregon, returning two different and incorrect names, according to CBP testimony. The error contradicts ICE’s claims that the app provides a “definitive” determination of immigration status and can outweigh official documents.

Why It Matters: ICE is treating unreliable facial recognition as authoritative evidence. When flawed biometric tools override documents and reality, people face wrongful detention and deportation with little ability to challenge the system.

The growing list of probes into officials Trump has criticized

What Happened: The Justice Department has opened or pursued investigations into multiple officials Trump has publicly attacked, including Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Letitia James, Adam Schiff, Lisa Cook, Eric Swalwell, and Mark Kelly. Several probes have been dismissed or blocked by courts for lack of evidence or unlawful appointments.

Why It Matters: Federal investigative power is being used for political retaliation. As courts intervene and prosecutors resign, the DOJ is functioning as a tool of intimidation rather than independent law enforcement.

Recruiter pitches joining the military to Minneapolis high school students to protect their families from ICE

What Happened: A Minnesota National Guard recruiter emailed high school students, encouraging enlistment by citing fear over ICE detentions and pointing to the discretionary “Parole in Place” program as possible relief for undocumented parents. The benefit is not guaranteed and cannot be accessed until after enlistment.

Why It Matters: Fear is being used as a recruitment tool. Pressuring minors to enlist by exploiting family vulnerability turns military service into coercion and is an outrageous, inhumane tactic.

Nearly all Epstein files still unreleased a month after Congress deadline

What Happened: More than a month after a congressionally mandated deadline, the DOJ has released only about 12,000 Epstein-related documents while admitting more than 2 million remain under review. Lawmakers say DOJ missed the deadline, applied unlawful redactions, and failed to provide required disclosures.

Why It Matters: DOJ is defying a clear legal mandate and breaking the law. Delaying disclosure protects powerful interests, retraumatizes survivors, and undermines accountability.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

She protested at Stephen Miller’s home. Now police are investigating.

What Happened: Barbara Wien, a 66-year-old retired professor in Arlington, Virginia, is under criminal investigation after protesting outside the home of Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff and chief architect of the regime’s immigration policy. Federal agents seized her phone under a warrant alleging coordinated intimidation, citing protest flyers, sidewalk messages, and a group chat comment, though no charges have been filed.

Why It Matters: Peaceful protest against powerful officials is increasingly treated as a criminal threat. As authorities escalate “domestic terror” rhetoric and deploy law enforcement against nonviolent dissent, protected political speech is being pushed toward criminalization.

Calling Trump ‘Authoritarian,’ Judge Seeks to Restrict Student Deportations

What Happened: A federal judge in Boston proposed limits on deportations of noncitizen students affiliated with two academic organizations, citing evidence that student activists have been targeted for their speech. Judge William G. Young accused senior officials of violating the First Amendment and said future deportations would be presumed retaliatory unless proven otherwise.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is being used to punish political speech. The ruling draws a clear line against ideological deportations and challenges efforts to silence dissent on campuses through fear of removal.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US federal forces blind two protesters shot in face with ‘less-lethal’ munitions

What Happened: Federal officers fired so-called “less-lethal” munitions at protesters in Santa Ana, California, striking two men in the face at close range and leaving one partially and the other fully blind. Video shows a DHS agent firing directly at a protester’s face, conduct classified as deadly force under DHS policy.

Why It Matters: Federal agents are injuring and blinding protesters and facing no consequences. Firing weapons known to cause permanent injury turns crowd control into deliberate punishment and signals an escalation toward repression.

Second Man Dies at Texas ICE Detention Facility in Two Weeks

What Happened: Victor Manuel Diaz, a 36-year-old Nicaraguan national, was found unresponsive at the Camp East Montana ICE facility in El Paso, with ICE claiming a “presumed suicide.” His death follows that of Geraldo Lunas Campos, who died earlier this month after witnesses reported guards choking him.

Why It Matters: People are dying in ICE custody with no accountability. As deaths mount, lethal force, abuse, and medical neglect are becoming routine inside a rapidly expanding detention system that operates without meaningful oversight or consequences.

Noem Denies Use of Chemical Agents in Minnesota, Then Backtracks

What Happened: Kristi Noem denied that federal agents used chemical irritants against protesters in Minnesota, dismissing a court order limiting such force. After video evidence surfaced, she reversed course and blamed protesters, despite a judge finding chemical use was proven and tied to protected speech.

Why It Matters: This is more brazen gaslighting from the top of DHS—denial, followed by reversal and blame shifting, despite documented evidence and a clear court ruling. When cabinet officials lie about the use of dangerous tactics while federal agents continue escalating against protesters, judicial oversight is treated as optional, and accountability effectively disappears.

Trump administration's claims of so-called "reverse discrimination" upend DOJ Civil Rights Division

What Happened: Trump officials redirected the DOJ Civil Rights Division toward investigating so-called “reverse discrimination,” targeting affirmative action and DEI programs while eliminating disparate impact enforcement under Title VI. Multiple states now face lawsuits and probes as veteran civil rights staff exit the department.

Why It Matters: Civil rights enforcement is being inverted. Protections designed to address systemic discrimination are being dismantled, leaving structural inequality unchallenged.

Justice department ‘not investigating’ Renee Good killing in contrast to 2020 inquiry on George Floyd death

What Happened: DOJ confirmed it will not investigate the Jan. 7 murder of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, despite video evidence and forensic findings contradicting self-defense claims. The decision contrasts sharply with the federal investigation launched after George Floyd’s killing in 2020.

Why It Matters: By refusing even a preliminary investigation while threatening protesters and scrutinizing the victim’s widow, the regime is reaffirming that federal force is above accountability, accelerating the transformation of the DOJ from an independent check into a shield for state violence.

US to Close Camp That Housed Afghans Who Fled Their Country

What Happened: Trump officials announced plans to close Camp As Sayliyah in Qatar, housing roughly 1,100 Afghan evacuees, including many already approved for U.S. resettlement. Evacuees will be sent to third countries as visa processing remains frozen.

Why It Matters: Afghan allies who risked their lives to assist the United States are being abandoned. Promised resettlement is being replaced with indefinite limbo, signaling to the world that helping the U.S. can end in betrayal—damaging American credibility and deterring future partners from ever trusting U.S. commitments again.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s failed energy bill pledge leaves US households struggling: ‘It’s obscene’

What Happened: One year after Trump pledged to cut household energy bills in half, electricity and gas costs have risen instead. The average household paid about $116 more for electricity in 2025, gas prices rose more than 5%, and families across the country report monthly utility bills topping $500, forcing many to ration heat, unplug appliances, and delay medical care.

Why It Matters: Rising energy costs are the direct result of policy choices that favored fossil fuel exports, large industrial users, and AI datacenters over household affordability. As bills spike, families are forced to cut back on heat, healthcare, and basic needs—turning “energy dominance” into a burden ordinary Americans are paying for.

U.S. Weighs Expanding Private Companies’ Role in Cyberwarfare

What Happened: Trump officials are considering expanding the role of private companies in offensive cyberoperations, including possible “hack back” authorities or mechanisms similar to cyber Letters of Marque. Draft versions of the National Cybersecurity Strategy outline deeper private sector involvement, prompting concern from former military and intelligence officials.

Why It Matters: Shifting offensive cyber power to private firms blurs accountability and weakens civilian oversight of national security operations. It raises the risk of escalation, misattribution, and diplomatic fallout, while turning cyberwarfare into a space where profit motives and state violence increasingly overlap.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Administration Orders USDA Employees to Investigate Foreign Researchers They Work With

What Happened: Trump officials directed USDA employees to investigate foreign scientists they collaborate with, instructing staff to search for signs of “subversive or criminal activity” and report names to the department’s Office of Homeland Security. The policy includes broad restrictions on collaboration with researchers from designated countries and even applies to scientists from allied nations.

Why It Matters: This directive embeds ideological surveillance into the scientific process, treating international collaboration as a security threat by default. It chills research, targets visa holders, and undermines the openness and trust that U.S. scientific institutions depend on to function.

European Allies Mull Retaliation Over Trump’s Greenland Threats

What Happened: European leaders warned of retaliatory tariffs after Trump threatened trade penalties—and refused to rule out military action—unless Denmark and Greenland agree to a U.S. invasion of the island. NATO allies stressed that Greenland’s future must be decided by its people, while EU officials discussed activating the bloc’s anti-coercion measures.

Why It Matters: Using tariffs and implied force to pressure allies into territorial concessions effectively ends NATO and U.S alliances. It replaces cooperation with coercion and normalizes the use of economic and military power to extract political outcomes from democratic partners.

‘Yankee, Go Home’: Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Takeover Plans

What Happened: Protests erupted across Greenland and Denmark after Trump escalated threats to take control of the island “one way or the other.” Hundreds marched in Nuuk and other cities, rejecting U.S. annexation and responding to tariff threats against Denmark and NATO allies.

Why It Matters: Public resistance highlights the real cost of coercive U.S. policy toward allies. Pursuing territorial control through military threats and economic pressure damages U.S. credibility and underscores a shift to an imperialist foreign policy.

China Sends Military Drone Into Taiwan Airspace for First Time

What Happened: Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed that a Chinese military reconnaissance drone entered Taiwanese airspace for several minutes before leaving after radio warnings. China described the flight as lawful training amid increased military pressure following recent U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Kremlin says

What Happened: The Kremlin says Putin was invited via diplomatic channels to join Trump’s sham “Board of Peace.” Other authoritarian dictators, including Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko, were also invited, with permanent seats reportedly available for a $1 billion payment and rotating terms for others.

Why It Matters: Inviting terrorist Putin to a “peace” body launders his legitimacy while Russia continues to wage a genocidal war against Ukraine. A pay-to-play board stacked with thugs would hollow out international norms, undermine international rule of law, and hand Moscow a major propaganda and diplomatic win.

Russia attacks energy infrastructure in 'several regions' overnight, energy ministry says

What Happened: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said Russian strikes hit energy infrastructure across several regions, cutting power in at least five oblasts, including Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk. In Chernihiv alone, five critical facilities were damaged, leaving tens of thousands without electricity.

Why It Matters: Russia is escalating its genocidal war by deliberately trying to freeze Ukrainians in subzero temperatures. Striking cities and energy infrastructure turns winter survival into a weapon, maximizes civilian suffering and death, and pushes Ukraine’s power system closer to complete collapse.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Europe weighs using trade ‘bazooka’ against the U.S. as Greenland crisis deepens

What Happened: European governments are weighing retaliatory tariffs after Trump threatened new export levies on eight allies unless they agree to U.S. annexation of Greenland. Proposed measures include invoking the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument, which could restrict U.S. firms’ access to European markets and public contracts.

Why It Matters: Trump is using tariffs to coerce allies into giving up territory, turning trade policy into outright extortion.

It’s Trump’s Economy, and Voters Are Unhappy With It, WSJ Poll Finds

What Happened: A Wall Street Journal poll shows rising voter dissatisfaction with Trump’s economic record, with far more respondents calling the economy weak than strong. Most now blame Trump’s policies for worsening conditions, as disapproval over inflation and cost-of-living increases continues to grow.

Why It Matters: Trump’s con as an economic fixer is breaking down as voters feel the impact of tariffs, higher prices, and policy instability. What once anchored his political appeal is now becoming a clear liability ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Markets fall and gold and silver hit new highs after Trump’s latest tariff threat

What Happened: European markets fell while gold and silver hit record highs after Trump threatened tariffs on several European countries. The dollar weakened, European automakers slid, and EU officials began preparing retaliatory measures.

Why It Matters: Weaponizing tariffs to pursue territorial demands injects volatility into global finance, accelerates de-risking from the U.S., and pushes allies toward open economic resistance.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/30-1/31: Next National Day of Action

Fifty-State 'Free America Walkout' Targets Trump, ICE, US Militarization

What Happened: Organizers, including Women’s March and 50501, are calling for a “Free America Walkout” on Tuesday, Jan. 20, with coordinated actions planned across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and multiple countries abroad. Military.com reports more than 600 events were scheduled as of mid-January, with organizers later claiming over 1,000 events listed and tens of thousands of participants expected.

10-foot-tall replica of Trump’s alleged birthday message to Epstein appears on National Mall

What Happened: A 10-foot-tall protest installation appeared on the National Mall featuring a replica of a birthday message bearing Trump’s name that was reportedly included in a collection of letters gifted to Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s. The display, created by a group calling itself “The Secret Handshake,” is permitted through Jan. 23 and comes as the Justice Department faces mounting pressure over slow, heavily redacted releases of Epstein-related files.

Springsteen Denounces ICE Deployments and Renee Good’s Killing

What Happened: Bruce Springsteen condemned Trump’s ICE deployments and dedicated “The Promised Land” to Renee Good during a surprise appearance at the Light of Day Winterfest in New Jersey. Calling federal actions “Gestapo tactics,” he invoked Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s denunciation of ICE and framed Good’s killing as an assault on the right to protest.

📊 By the Numbers

1/30-1/31 — Next nationwide National Days of Action

$1 billion — Price for a permanent seat on Trump’s sham “Board of Peace”

$1 million+ — Trump’s bond purchases in companies facing active federal review

$130 million — Crypto industry spending to shape the 2024 election and Congress

3,000+ — Federal agents deployed to Minnesota, outnumbering local police 5:1

2 million+ — Epstein-related DOJ documents still withheld past the legal deadline

5 states — Where ICE-related deaths or severe abuse occurred this month

25% — Potential EU retaliatory tariff level under the Anti-Coercion Instrument

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

DOJ escalates against Trump critics — Who is next on the retaliation list, and how long can courts keep blocking politically motivated investigations before institutional guardrails fail?

ICE detention deaths continue to rise — Will Congress force independent investigations and oversight, or will deaths in federal custody continue to rise unchecked?

Cyber “hack back” authority expands — Will Congress legalize private cyberwarfare, handing offensive state power to corporations with profit motives and no democratic accountability?

Corporate capture of regulation accelerates — After crypto, which industries will successfully rewrite the rules to neutralize oversight and turn regulators into partners instead of watchdogs?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Corruption as Governance — Financial self-dealing, conflicts of interest, and regulatory capture are now built into U.S. governance and no longer treated as scandals.

Federal Power as Punishment — Law enforcement, DOJ probes, and immigration enforcement are being repurposed to intimidate critics and punish political dissent.

Militarization at Home — ICE deployments increasingly resemble occupation tactics, not civilian policing, with force prioritized over due process or community safety.

Rights Without Remedies — Courts occasionally intervene, but accountability is delayed, diluted, or ignored, allowing abuses to continue in real time.

Authoritarian Normalization — War criminals and dictator thugs are being rehabilitated into legitimacy through “peace,” business, and diplomatic forums.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.