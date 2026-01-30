Share



📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 16-18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Wants Nations to Pay $1 Billion to Stay on Peace Board

What Happened: Trump is asking countries to contribute at least $1 billion to secure permanent membership on a proposed “Board of Peace,” with Trump as inaugural chairman and holding veto-style control over membership, agenda, and decisions. A draft charter reviewed by Bloomberg says the board becomes official once three countries sign on, with funds managed through a structure that concentrates authority under Trump.

Why It Matters: Pay-to-play foreign policy is being repackaged as a sham board. The proposal creates a parallel global body where access, money, and legitimacy flow through Trump personally, undermining international norms and opening clear pathways for corruption, including the use of conflict zones as political and financial leverage.

‘America first’? Trump financial products raise questions about potential presidential conflicts of interest

What Happened: Trump Media launched five “America First” exchange-traded funds tied to Truth Social, expanding Trump-branded financial and crypto offerings while he remains president. Ethics experts warn that the funds allow investors, corporations, or foreign-linked actors to seek favor by buying into businesses tied directly to the sitting president.

Why It Matters: The presidency has been converted into a revenue-generating platform. Without blind trusts or enforceable ethics barriers, Trump’s financial ventures blur public office and private profit, weakening democratic accountability and normalizing kleptocratic practices.

Trump-linked figures lead talks on $200m European pipeline contract

What Happened: Jesse Binnall and Joe Flynn, both involved in Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, are in talks with Bosnian officials to secure a $200 million contract to build the Southern Gas Interconnection pipeline through a newly formed U.S. firm with no industry track record. The project has backing from the U.S. embassy and would reduce Bosnia’s dependence on Russian gas.

Why It Matters: Election subversion, foreign policy, and private profit are converging. Trump-aligned figures are leveraging political loyalty and U.S. diplomatic support to access strategic infrastructure deals abroad, reinforcing a pattern of opaque, politically connected dealmaking.

Trump’s double pardon underscores sweeping use of clemency

What Happened: Trump issued a rare “double pardon,” granting clemency again to Adriana Camberos after a new federal conviction following an earlier commutation and pardon. CNN reports Trump has issued roughly 1,609 pardons and clemencies in one year of his second term, including broad January 6 pardons and relief for political allies.

Why It Matters: Clemency is being weaponized as a political shield. Pardons function as protection for loyalists and implicit tolerance for political violence and lawbreaking, eroding deterrence and transforming the justice system into a partisan instrument available for purchase.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Under Trump, a Shift Toward ‘Absolute Immunity’ for ICE

What Happened: After ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Renee Good, Trump officials defended the shooting and promoted claims of “absolute immunity” for ICE agents. Despite agency rules requiring de-escalation and limiting deadly force to last resort situations, senior figures, including JD Vance and Stephen Miller, endorsed aggressive tactics even as video evidence undermined their lies that Good posed an imminent threat.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being recast as untouchable, incentivizing escalation and eliminating accountability for civilian deaths. When agents are assured immunity, constitutional limits collapse and lethal force becomes an accepted tool of policy.

Trump Cabinet secretaries conspired to violate Constitution, judge says

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that senior Trump officials, including Kristi Noem and Marco Rubio, carried out an “unconstitutional conspiracy” to detain and deport noncitizen students over pro-Palestinian activism. U.S. District Judge William Young found the actions violated the First Amendment and described Trump as an authoritarian who demands loyalty and suppresses dissent through immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: Deportation is being used as a political weapon to punish speech and intimidate entire communities. When Cabinet officials coordinate retaliation against dissent, constitutional rights are treated as obstacles to be bypassed rather than protections to be enforced.

Trump threatens to sue JPMorgan Chase for ‘debanking’ him

What Happened: Trump threatened legal action against JPMorgan Chase, accusing the bank of politically motivated “debanking” after January 6, a claim the bank denies. The threat comes as Trump advances an anti-“debanking” agenda through executive action while pressuring financial institutions to align with his political demands.

Why It Matters: Presidential power continues to be used to intimidate private institutions into compliance through lawsuits and public retaliation. Financial regulation is increasingly driven by loyalty tests, creating a chilling effect across the private sector.

How the Trump administration erased centuries of Justice Department experience

What Happened: The Justice Department has purged or forced out hundreds of career lawyers across civil rights, counterterrorism, ethics, and January 6 cases, eliminating what former officials describe as centuries of institutional experience. At least 230 DOJ employees were purged last year, with thousands more leaving amid politically driven purges and a climate of fear.

Why It Matters: Professional law enforcement is being replaced with Trump subservients. Once DOJ independence is destroyed, the justice system ceases to function as a guardrail and becomes an enforcement arm of the regime.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Under Patel, FBI Scours Records to Discredit Trump Opponents

What Happened: Under Kash Patel, bureau personnel were directed to comb internal files, case records, and Justice Department correspondence to surface material aimed at discrediting officials who investigated Trump and his allies. The information was funneled to Republican lawmakers, particularly Sen. Chuck Grassley, and Trump-aligned media, often timed ahead of hearings to shape narratives and fuel retaliation campaigns.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement has been repurposed as a partisan opposition research operation, using state power to punish investigators and recast accountability as “weaponization.” Loyalty tests are replacing evidence, and future investigations become contingent on political alignment rather than law.

U.S. military troops on standby for possible deployment to Minnesota

What Happened: Up to 1,500 active-duty U.S. Army troops from the 11th Airborne Division in Alaska were placed on standby for possible deployment to Minnesota amid escalating protests over ICE’s immigration enforcement surge. The move followed Trump’s renewed threats to invoke the Insurrection Act, even as thousands of federal agents were already operating in the Twin Cities.

Why It Matters: Active duty troops positioned for domestic protest response mark a shift toward militarized governance and blur the line between civilian law enforcement and military force. Even without deployment, the posture functions as intimidation and normalizes military involvement in suppressing dissent.

DOJ investigating Minnesota governor, Minneapolis mayor, who decry probe as intimidation tactic

What Happened: The Justice Department opened sham investigations into Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey for possible “obstruction” of federal law enforcement amid escalating tensions over ICE operations in Minneapolis. Walz and Frey condemned the probe as political intimidation, as Trump officials publicly vowed to prosecute anyone accused of “obstructing” federal agents.

Why It Matters: Prosecutorial power is being used to punish elected officials who resist abusive enforcement tactics. Trump is openly weaponizing taxpayer-funded agencies to go after his opponents, turning federal investigations into tools of coercion where dissent is considered a crime.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Pentagon taking over Stars and Stripes to eliminate ‘woke distractions’

What Happened: The Pentagon announced it will assume editorial control of Stars and Stripes, ending decades of congressionally mandated independence and shifting content decisions directly under Defense Department leadership. Officials said coverage will refocus on “warfighting” and remove what they labeled “woke distractions.”

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is ending independent military journalism and placing Stars and Stripes under direct control. When the military controls its own press, accountability disappears, and reporting becomes propaganda rather than oversight.

Journalists confront new reality in reporting after FBI raid

What Happened: The FBI raided the home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, seizing phones, laptops, and other devices in a contractor leak investigation. Press freedom advocates warned that the early morning raid bypassed standard legal protections and threatened confidential sources.

Why It Matters: The government is using raids instead of subpoenas to intimidate journalists. When reporting is met with searches and seizures, press freedom collapses, and accountability journalism becomes a liability rather than a right.

‘We’ll Sue’: White House’s Warning to CBS Is Sign of a New Media Status Quo

What Happened: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned CBS News that Trump would sue the network if his interview did not air in full, a threat delivered directly to journalists and captured on audio. CBS ultimately aired the interview unedited, following prior settlements in which Trump extorted millions from major media companies.

Why It Matters: Lawsuits and regulatory threats are being used to control coverage. When media outlets comply to avoid retaliation, journalism is shaped by intimidation rather than editorial judgment.

Right-wing media are describing pro-immigrant Minnesota activists using the language of war

What Happened: Following protests over ICE operations and the killing of Renee Good, MAGA media figures labeled demonstrators as “insurgents,” “terrorists,” and participants in “guerrilla warfare.” Influencers openly urged Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and treat civil resistance as a domestic battlefield.

Why It Matters: Right-wing media and Trump allies are labeling protests against federal immigration operations as “insurgency” and calling for the invocation of the Insurrection Act to crush protesters. Framing civil resistance as warfare creates a pretext for military escalation and domestic repression, eroding constitutional protections and normalizing violence against dissent.

The Campaign to Destroy Renee Nicole Good

What Happened: After ICE agent Jonathan Ross killed Renee Good, DHS officials and conservative media immediately framed her as a violent threat and escalated into character assassination. Coverage fixated on her identity, deploying slurs and dehumanizing rhetoric even as video evidence contradicted claims that she “weaponized” her car.

Why It Matters: State violence is being normalized through posthumous smears and dehumanizing rhetoric that defend federal killings. By framing the victim as dangerous and attacking her identity even as evidence contradicts official claims, the message is clear: violence gets buried in character assassination, and anyone who challenges enforcement faces intimidation or death.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Minneapolis family, six children tear gassed after they were caught in clash between ICE and protesters

What Happened: A Minneapolis family driving home from their son’s basketball game was trapped between protesters and federal agents, then hit with tear gas that flooded their car, set off airbags, and forced them to flee as their infant required CPR. Officials said the family was “caught in the middle,” while DHS lied that agents used “reasonable” crowd control measures and did not target them.

Why It Matters: Lawless ICE operations are spilling into everyday civilian life, with dangerous crowd control tactics endangering families who have nothing to do with protests or enforcement actions.

DHS confirms Mexican citizen's death in ICE custody in Georgia

What Happened: DHS confirmed that Heber Sanchez Domínguez, a 34-year-old Mexican citizen, died in ICE custody at a Georgia detention center after being found hanging in his sleeping quarters. He had been detained for six days following a traffic stop and was awaiting a hearing; the cause of death remains under investigation.

Why It Matters: ICE detention is becoming more lethal as deportations accelerate and oversight erodes. When deaths in custody are treated as routine, detention turns into disappearance by bureaucracy rather than law.

Judge Restricts Immigration Agents’ Actions Toward Minnesota Protesters

What Happened: A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction limiting ICE actions during Minnesota protests, barring retaliation against peaceful demonstrators, restricting the use of pepper spray, and prohibiting vehicle stops absent physical obstruction. The ruling followed evidence of constitutional violations by federal agents.

Why It Matters: A federal court is intervening to curb immigration enforcement abuses that crossed into civil liberties violations. Even under judicial restriction, enforcement continues—showing how immigration powers are being repurposed for domestic intimidation and abuse.

ICE's detainee population reaches new record high of 73,000, as crackdown widens

What Happened: ICE’s detention population surpassed 73,000 people, the highest level in agency history, driven largely by non-criminal immigration cases. The regime is openly pursuing a target of detaining up to 100,000 people at any given time.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is operating the largest inhumane immigration detention system ever recorded, driven increasingly by civil immigration violations rather than criminal conduct. This mass incarceration by administrative decree is made possible by massive funding, no oversight, and a strategy that treats detention as a tool of intimidation and control.

‘I couldn’t save my husband’: the Minnesota families ripped apart by ICE

What Happened: Federal agents arrested more than 2,400 people in Minnesota during Trump’s largest enforcement operation to date, often during routine daily activities. Many detainees were transferred out of state, separating families and disrupting pending legal cases.

Why It Matters: By ripping people out of their daily lives and dispersing them across detention sites, the regime is weaponizing cruelty and chaos to deter resistance and normalize state violence against mixed-status families and entire communities.

Trump administration says deporting college student trying to surprise family was a ‘mistake’

What Happened: Trump officials admitted they wrongly deported a 19-year-old Babson College student despite a federal judge’s order blocking her removal. Officials blamed an “officer error” but argued the deportation should have no legal consequence.

Why It Matters: If court orders can’t stop deportations, the system becomes lawless by default, and ordinary people are one “clerical” step away from being disappeared across borders.

L.A. County DA says employee was “wrongfully detained” by ICE

What Happened: Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said an employee of his office was wrongfully detained by ICE before being released, calling the incident “unacceptable” and deeply distressing for the employee and their family. DHS denied that ICE or CBP detained anyone from the DA’s office and dismissed allegations of wrongdoing, while providing no alternative explanation.

Why It Matters: ICE is now detaining people tied to local law enforcement, underscoring how indiscriminate and reckless federal immigration operations have become. When even a prosecutor’s staff can be swept up, and DHS responds with denial and no accountability, the message is unmistakable: no one is protected, and abuses will be buried.

Anti-abortion movement seeks to escalate clashes over blue state ‘shield’ laws

What Happened: Anti-abortion officials are pursuing extraditions, civil lawsuits, and bounty-style penalties to override blue state shield laws protecting abortion providers. The strategy aims to force a federal legal showdown.

Why It Matters: Red states are attempting to export abortion bans across state lines through courts and civil enforcement. If successful, state protections collapse, and reproductive healthcare becomes nationally criminalized by proxy.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FEMA is getting rid of thousands of workers in areas recovering from disasters

What Happened: FEMA supervisors warned that thousands of workers on multiyear contracts will lose their jobs as contracts expire without renewal, including in regions still recovering from hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. Some divisions could lose up to half their staff, including CORE employees responsible for frontline response and long-term recovery.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate dismantling of federal disaster response capacity as climate disasters intensify. Cutting FEMA staff during active recovery efforts leaves communities exposed and underscores that basic government protection is no longer a priority.

US mixed messaging on flu shots alarms experts: ‘Children should not be dying’

What Happened: Amid a severe flu season with record hospitalizations and rising child deaths, health officials stopped fully recommending flu shots, shifting guidance for children to “shared clinical decision-making.” Senior officials publicly questioned vaccine effectiveness, while the CDC halted vaccination campaigns and framed immunization as a “personal decision.”

Why It Matters: Undermining vaccines during a deadly outbreak erodes trust, increases preventable deaths, and replaces evidence-based policy with conspiracies—leaving hospitals overwhelmed and families to absorb the consequences.

Trump struck deals with 16 drug companies. But they're still raising prices this year

What Happened: Despite announcing “most favored nation” pricing deals with 16 pharmaceutical companies, all raised list prices on at least some drugs in January. Analysis shows price hikes across hundreds of medications, including cancer, diabetes, and heart treatments, matching last year’s increases.

Why It Matters: The deals were propaganda. Drug pricing power remains untouched while companies continue raising costs, exposing Trump’s healthcare claims as performative and leaving patients paying more for essential medications.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump says 8 European countries will face 10% tariff for opposing US control of Greenland

What Happened: Trump announced a 10% tariff starting in February on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Finland for opposing illegal U.S. control of Greenland, escalating to 25% by June, absent agreement on what he called a “complete and total purchase.” The threat was issued publicly on social media.

Why It Matters: Trump is using tariffs to coerce allies into surrendering territory. Threatening NATO partners with economic punishment over sovereignty turns trade policy into extortion and makes clear that the U.S. is a danger to the alliance.

U.S. Forces Seize Sixth Oil Tanker Near Venezuela

What Happened: U.S. forces seized a sixth oil tanker, the Veronica—recently reflagged and renamed Galileo—near Venezuela as part of Trump’s crackdown on “dark fleet” vessels transporting sanctioned crude. The ship had flown the Russian flag and was linked to a firm previously sanctioned for moving weapons and military goods for Moscow.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Kyiv energy crisis 'extremely serious,' as SBU presents evidence of Russian 'crimes against humanity'

What Happened: Ukrainian officials warned that Kyiv’s energy situation is “extremely serious” after Russia launched at least 82 missiles and drones against power and heating infrastructure during subzero temperatures. The SBU documented 256 strikes since October and said the attacks constitute crimes against humanity.

Why It Matters: Russia is deliberately targeting civilian energy infrastructure to freeze Ukrainians and drive mass displacement. Russia continues carrying out a genocidal campaign of collective punishment, and expanded air defense support is urgently needed to prevent more deaths.

Macron says France now providing two thirds of intelligence to Ukraine

What Happened: Macron said France now provides roughly two-thirds of the intelligence Ukraine relies on, largely replacing the United States after the U.S. suspended intelligence sharing in 2025 to pressure Kyiv into surrendering to Russia. European allies have stepped in across intelligence, weapons, and financing as the U.S. pulled back.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

World stock markets brace for turbulence after Trump’s latest tariff shock

What Happened: Global markets are bracing for losses after Trump threatened tariffs of up to 25% on imports from eight European allies unless they support the U.S. invasion of Greenland. Weekend trading signals point to declines in European and U.S. equities, while gold and silver prices are climbing toward record highs amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/30-1/31: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Minneapolis judge bars DHS agents from arresting peaceful protesters

What Happened: A federal judge in Minneapolis issued an order barring DHS agents from arresting or retaliating against peaceful protesters and legal observers during immigration operations unless they are suspected of criminal activity or physical obstruction. The ruling also restricts the use of pepper spray and other crowd control weapons and prohibits stopping vehicles solely for following federal agents.

Martha Graham Dance Company Won’t Celebrate Centennial at Kennedy Center

What Happened: The Martha Graham Dance Company announced it will not perform at the Kennedy Center during its centennial U.S. tour, canceling four scheduled April performances after the center’s board added Trump’s name to the building and he installed himself as chairman. The company gave no formal reason, but it joins a growing list of artists and institutions withdrawing amid leadership changes, political interference, and ideological pressure at the center.

📊 By the Numbers

1/30-1/31 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 billion — Price tag Trump set for permanent membership on his proposed sham “Board of Peace”

1,609 — Pardons and commutations issued by Trump since last year

73,000 — People currently held in ICE detention, the highest level in agency history

100,000 — Trump’s stated detention capacity target

2,400+ — Arrests made during ICE’s Minnesota surge and occupation

1,500 — Active-duty U.S. troops placed on standby for possible domestic deployment

82 — Russian missiles and drones launched at Ukrainian energy infrastructure during its latest attack

256 — Documented strikes on Ukraine’s power and heat systems since October

8 — European countries threatened with tariffs over Greenland

25% — Maximum tariff Trump threatened against NATO allies

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act — How far will he go in formalizing military control over domestic protests?

ICE is escalating claims of absolute immunity — How long before court orders are ignored outright?

The Justice Department is being weaponized for retaliation — Which Democratic officials, journalists, or watchdogs are next?

Press freedom is being dismantled through force — How quickly do raids and device seizures replace subpoenas as the norm and endanger whistleblowers?

Election infrastructure is being put at risk — How far will ICE and DHS be allowed to operate around polling sites and voter registration?

Trade policy is being used as coercion — When do European retaliatory tariffs begin hitting U.S. exports, jobs, and supply chains?

Deaths in immigration detention are increasing — How many more people die before there is oversight?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Federal Power as Punishment — Enforcement, investigations, and prosecutions are being deployed to punish blue states, cities, and political opponents.

Impunity as Policy — Claims of “absolute immunity” for ICE and mass pardons signal that loyalty, not law, determines accountability.

Militarization of Civil Society — Troops on standby, war rhetoric around protests, and Insurrection Act threats normalize force against dissent.

Press Freedom Under Coercion — Raids, lawsuits, and regulatory threats are replacing subpoenas, endangering the free press.

Economic Coercion as Strategy — Tariffs and trade threats are used to extract political concessions, exporting instability at home and abroad.

Government Hollowed Out — Purges at DOJ, FEMA cuts, and sabotage of public health leave institutions weaker and communities exposed.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

