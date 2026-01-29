Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis last week. Local officials have urged federal forces to leave the city, saying their efforts to arrest immigrants were sowing chaos and danger.Credit...Jamie Kelter Davis for The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

New megadonors with major business before the government back Trump's super PAC

What Happened: A wave of first-time megadonors—many with major business before the federal government—gave millions to Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., after his 2024 election win. The donor list includes executives tied to AI and data firms like OpenAI and Palantir, figures linked to TikTok’s parent company, and people whose relatives face federal criminal exposure.

Why It Matters: Wealthy donors are pouring money into Trump’s organizations as he shapes enforcement, contracts, and regulatory outcomes, reinforcing a pay-to-play system where federal favor is bought and sold. The public gets sidelined, while donors gain leverage.

Bresnahan traded AI stock while he pushed for data centers

What Happened: Rep. Rob Bresnahan bought shares in Credo Technology, a data center supplier, in June while publicly promoting data centers as an economic driver for his Pennsylvania district. Credo stock later surged more than 100%, adding scrutiny to Bresnahan’s heavy trading record, including reported sales of up to $130,000 in Medicaid-related stocks shortly before voting for cuts.

Why It Matters: When lawmakers promote industries in which they personally invest, it undermines public trust and turns governing into insider dealing. This corrodes accountability and reinforces the perception that Congress operates under a different set of rules.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump regrets not seizing voting machines after 2020 election loss

What Happened: Trump told the NYT that he regrets not deploying the National Guard to seize voting machines after losing the 2020 election, saying flatly, “I should have.” He revisited a December 2020 Oval Office discussion in which allies urged him to use the military or federal authorities to confiscate voting machines in swing states to search for evidence supporting his false fraud claims.

Why It Matters: Trump is admitting he wanted to use the military to overturn a democratic election. As he consolidates power and moves toward the midterms, he is signaling that deploying the armed forces to override the vote will be an option he is prepared to use.

Minnesota, Twin Cities sue Trump administration over unprecedented immigration operations

What Happened: Minnesota, Minneapolis, and St. Paul sued to block “Operation Metro Surge,” calling the mass federal deployment unconstitutional retaliation against Democratic led jurisdictions. The lawsuit alleges DHS flooded the region with thousands of agents, triggering chaos, intimidation, and violent encounters in residential neighborhoods.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit underscores how Trump has weaponized federal power to punish political opponents and terrorize communities. It underscores the growing use of law enforcement as a political tool and the erosion of constitutional limits meant to protect local autonomy and civil rights.

‘Brace for impact’: Trump turns fraud into new weapon against blue states

What Happened: Trump escalated pressure on Democratic led states by alleging fraud and threatening to cut off federal funding, using Minnesota’s welfare fraud scandal as justification. Trump officials froze $10 billion in social services funding to five states and launched a new DOJ fraud enforcement division while signaling broader investigations.

Why It Matters: Federal money is being weaponized to force political compliance. By threatening child care, housing, and social services, the regime is punishing dissenting states and using families as leverage in a financial extortion scheme.

Trump’s Investigation of Powell Is a Warning to the Next Fed Chair

What Happened: The Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell centers on Trump’s effort to undermine Fed independence and seize control over monetary policy. The probe also functions as a warning to potential successors: defy Trump and face scrutiny.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing the Justice Department to intimidate political opponents and subordinate independent institutions. By turning criminal investigations into a loyalty test, he is making clear that monetary policy—and any other independent authority—will exist only at his pleasure, replacing the rule of law with rule by fear or favor.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Officials Are Sending 1,000 More Immigration Officers to Minnesota

What Happened: Trump officials are deploying roughly 1,000 additional CBP officers to Minnesota, expanding the DHS surge in Minneapolis–St. Paul to around 3,000 agents. Trump’s escalation follows the fatal ICE murder of Renee Good and ongoing lawsuits challenging the operation’s legality.

Why It Matters: Federal force is being concentrated to overwhelm local resistance and deter protest, turning law enforcement into an instrument of political intimidation. But Minneapolis is also becoming a ground for resistance—where collective organizing is testing the limits of this crackdown and setting precedents for how far the regime can go.

F.B.I. Inquiry Into ICE Shooting Is Examining Victim’s Possible Ties to Activist Groups

What Happened: Federal investigators are probing Renee Good’s alleged ties to activist networks that monitor immigration enforcement—effectively investigating the victim killed by a federal agent rather than the agent who murdered her. Protest organizing and neighborhood watch efforts are being scrutinized as officials publicly brand activists “domestic terrorists.”

Why It Matters: This is classic authoritarian inversion: state violence is erased, and dissent becomes the crime. By criminalizing protest and documentation, the regime is sending a warning that exercising First Amendment rights will be met with surveillance, retaliation, and even murder.

Sen. Mark Kelly files lawsuit against Pete Hegseth over censure

What Happened: Sen. Mark Kelly filed suit against Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon, arguing that his censure violated constitutional protections. The action followed Kelly’s public reminder that service members may refuse unlawful orders and carries penalties affecting rank and retirement pay.

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented attempt to punish a sitting U.S. senator and retired veteran for protected speech. By targeting Kelly for warning troops against illegal orders, the regime is sending a chilling signal to service members and lawmakers that dissent will be punished and civilian control of the military weaponized to silence critics.

Federal prosecutor in Virginia fired after refusing to lead Comey case

What Happened: Deputy U.S. attorney Robert McBride was purged after declining to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey, according to people familiar with the decision. The removal occurred amid growing influence of Trump-aligned DOJ leadership.

Why It Matters: Prosecutors who refuse to carry out political prosecutions are being purged, while loyalists are elevated. When charging decisions become loyalty tests, the DOJ ceases to function as law enforcement and becomes a tool of political repression.

Scenes of Escalating Violence, Chaos, and Resistance in Minneapolis

What Happened: Minneapolis remains on edge after the murder of Renee Good as ICE and Border Patrol intensified raids across the city, smashing car windows, dragging people into custody, and confronting residents filming arrests. Kristi Noem confirmed that hundreds more federal agents are being deployed amid widespread reports of fear, violence, and chaos in residential neighborhoods.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is being used to test occupation. Minneapolis is an experiment in flooding a Democratic city with federal agents and overriding local authority. The tactics on display—military-style raids, occupation, mass surveillance, and aggressive force against civilians—show how far the regime is prepared to go in stripping away civil liberties and due process nationwide.

FBI Agent’s Sworn Testimony Contradicts Claims ICE’s Jonathan Ross Made Under Oath

What Happened: FBI special agent Bernardo Medellin gave sworn testimony contradicting ICE agent Jonathan Ross’s account of the encounter that led to the murder of Renee Good. Medellin disputed Ross’s claims about a detainee requesting an attorney and described training inconsistent with Ross’s actions, including stepping in front of vehicles.

Why It Matters: The government’s justification for lethal force is collapsing under sworn testimony that contradicts the official account of Renee Good’s killing. Trump’s rhetoric and policies have given federal agents a green light to use brutal tactics against U.S. citizens, and when agents misrepresent facts, and the system shields them from accountability, it shows the violence is structural and directed from the top.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The MAGA Plan to Take Over TV Is Just Beginning

What Happened: The FCC, led by Brendan Carr, is reviving dormant “public interest” rules to pressure network TV through license threats, merger approvals, and bias complaints pushed by conservative legal groups. The campaign has already chilled coverage and forced concessions, including CBS agreeing to an “ombudsman” tied to regulatory approval.

Why It Matters: The government doesn’t need to ban speech when it can threaten licenses, delay mergers, and punish “disfavored” coverage until executives fall in line. Once normalized, network news becomes captive—shaped by fear instead of facts—and “free speech” is redefined as whatever advances the regime agenda while silencing everyone else.

Trump officials urged to halt violence against journalists amid ICE protests

What Happened: Press freedom groups are urging DHS to protect journalists covering ICE protests after 172 verified assaults in 2025, most by law enforcement, nearly matching the total from the previous three years combined. DHS has refused to adopt media safety protocols or respond to outreach.

Why It Matters: Law enforcement is targeting journalists to block public visibility into state violence. With no protections in place, the message is unmistakable: documenting abuse is treated as a threat, and accountability reporting now carries physical risk—hallmarks of authoritarian systems.

Trump Says Civil Rights Led to White People Being ‘Very Badly Treated’

What Happened: Trump told the NYT that civil rights protections caused “reverse discrimination,” claiming white Americans were unfairly excluded from jobs and education. His regime is advancing this view through EEOC policy and the elimination of DEI programs.

Why It Matters: Civil rights enforcement has already been flipped into a rollback tool. By redefining equality as “discrimination,” the regime is actively dismantling protections, turning civil rights law into a mechanism for regression and discrimination rather than protection.

Here's a list of the individuals, including Jerome Powell, targeted by the Trump administration

What Happened: ABC News compiled a growing list of officials facing investigations, purges, or punitive actions, including Jerome Powell, Lisa Cook, Mark Kelly, and Adam Schiff. Measures include criminal probes, revoked security details, and stripped clearances.

Why It Matters: Political retaliation is becoming institutionalized. Administrative power, law enforcement, and national security tools are increasingly used to discipline critics and try to enforce obedience.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Four migrants die in US immigration custody over first 10 days of 2026

What Happened: Four migrants from Honduras, Cuba, and Cambodia died in U.S. immigration custody between Jan. 3–9. ICE said one man died after being placed in isolation for becoming “disruptive,” while others suffered fatal medical emergencies and severe withdrawal in federal custody.

Why It Matters: These deaths expose grave human rights violations carried out under the guise of immigration enforcement. Behind the rhetoric of “historic norms,” ICE’s expanding detention network has become a system that inflicts suffering and death on people it is legally bound to protect.

Fatal ICE Shooting Sparks Scrutiny of Killings in Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: The murder of Renee Good, a Minneapolis mother of three falsely branded by the regime as a “domestic terrorist,” exposed a disturbing pattern: immigration agents have fired into civilian vehicles at least 13 times since July, killing two people and wounding multiple U.S. citizens.

Why It Matters: Lethal force against civilians is being normalized, reinforced by routine disinformation used to excuse brutality and the killing of U.S. citizens. By blocking state investigators and amplifying lies echoed by Trump and Vance, the regime is making clear that immigration enforcement now operates beyond meaningful accountability or the rule of law.

GoFundMe Ignores Own Rules by Hosting a Legal-Defense Fund for the ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good

What Happened: GoFundMe allowed a fundraiser for ICE agent Jonathan Ross’s legal defense to remain online despite rules barring fundraising tied to violent crimes. The platform quietly permitted edits after press scrutiny while continuing to host the page.

Why It Matters: This is selective enforcement in plain sight, shielding a federal agent accused of killing a civilian while similar fundraisers have been removed in other cases. As the crackdown escalates, even private platforms are bending their rules to protect this regime.

Family seeks answers after ICE deported man to Costa Rica in vegetative state

What Happened: ICE deported Randall Gamboa Esquivel to Costa Rica on an air ambulance while he was in a vegetative state after deteriorating rapidly in U.S. custody. He died five weeks later after suffering sepsis, malnutrition, and toxic encephalopathy while detained.

Why It Matters: This detention was a death sentence. When ICE claims it provides “the best health care” while returning someone home catatonic and dying, it exposes a system built on secrecy, neglect, and total impunity.

Pentagon reviewing effectiveness of women in combat roles more than a decade after integration

What Happened: The Pentagon ordered a six-month review of women serving in ground combat roles more than a decade after integration, following direction from Pete Hegseth. The review revisits performance questions previously settled by studies, finding no degradation in readiness.

Why It Matters: Framed as a “neutral” evaluation, the review functions as an ideological rollback aligned with Hegseth’s opposition to women in combat. It tests how far political control can be imposed on the military by redefining equality as a liability.

As protests build in Minneapolis and Portland, Justice Department has scrapped its "Peacemakers" office

What Happened: The Justice Department dismantled the Community Relations Service, eliminating its staff and shifting its role into U.S. attorneys’ offices amid rising protests following ICE violence. Civil rights groups warned that the move removes a neutral buffer during moments of national crisis.

Why It Matters: By sidelining impartial “peacemakers” and replacing them with prosecutors, the regime is choosing confrontation over mediation, increasing the risk of violence while stripping communities of mechanisms designed to prevent unrest from spiraling out of control.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

U.S. Attacked Boat With Aircraft That Looked Like a Civilian Plane

What Happened: The Pentagon used a classified aircraft painted to resemble a civilian plane in a September strike on a suspected drug smuggling boat, killing 11 people. Officials briefed on the attack said the aircraft carried its munitions internally and flew low enough for the people on the boat to see it before the first strike, raising new scrutiny of how the operation was conducted.

Why It Matters: Disguising a military aircraft as civilian to gain a tactical advantage could constitute a war crime under the laws of armed conflict. This pushes Trump’s “boat strikes” beyond extrajudicial killing into potentially illegal warfare by deception, directly violating U.S. military law and international norms.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis vows to block Trump’s Fed nominees following Powell probe

What Happened: Sen. Thom Tillis said he will block all Trump nominees to the Federal Reserve, including the next chair, after the Justice Department opened a perjury investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Tillis warned the probe threatens the Fed’s independence and said he will not allow confirmations to proceed while the investigation remains unresolved.

Why It Matters: This is an escalation in Trump’s pressure campaign against independent institutions, using the Justice Department to intimidate the central bank. Even Republican resistance underscores how openly Trump is testing whether monetary policy can be subordinated to political control.

ACA sign-ups fall as higher premiums push people off plans

What Happened: Enrollment in Affordable Care Act plans has dropped by more than 800,000 compared with last year as higher premiums, driven by Congress’s failure to extend enhanced tax credits, push people off coverage or into minimal plans with high out-of-pocket costs. States report rising terminations and a shift toward high-deductible bronze plans, while Trump has signaled he may veto efforts to restore subsidies.

Why It Matters: Republicans are deliberately weakening the system in ways that lead to delayed care, increased emergency room use, and mounting strain on hospitals. The impact will fall hardest on rural communities that are already struggling to keep health care services afloat.

EPA says it will no longer consider health costs in pollution regulations

What Happened: The EPA announced it will stop considering public health impacts, including asthma, heart disease, and premature death, when drafting pollution rules and will weaken air standards for new power plants. The revised regulations significantly relax nitrogen oxide limits compared with earlier proposals and leave sulfur dioxide restrictions unchanged.

Why It Matters: By removing health impacts from its calculations, the EPA is allowing pollution rules to disregard real harm to people. The change favors industry while increasing illness, premature deaths, and health care costs.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Greenland's party leaders firmly reject Trump's push to acquire island: "We don't want to be Americans"

What Happened: Greenland’s prime minister and party leaders publicly rejected Trump’s renewed push for U.S. control of the island, saying, “We don’t want to be Americans—we want to be Greenlanders.” Trump responded by repeating that the U.S. would acquire Greenland “the easy way or the hard way,” with the White House confirming that military force remains under consideration despite objections from Greenland, Denmark, and NATO allies.

Why It Matters: Trump continues threatening coercion against a NATO ally, normalizing imperial language, and the use of force to seize territory. His fixation on Greenland reflects a broader collapse of alliance norms and postwar restraints, recasting U.S. power in explicitly colonial terms.

Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduces bill to prevent military action against NATO members

What Happened: A bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced legislation to block Trump from using federal funds or personnel to launch military action against a NATO member or territory. The bill, led by Rep. Bill Keating and joined by Reps. Don Bacon, Steny Hoyer, and Brendan Boyle, was prompted by alarm over Trump’s threats to take Greenland “the easy way or the hard way.”

Trump threatens 'strong' military action as Iran protest deaths rise

What Happened: As early reports indicate hundreds of protesters killed and more than 10,000 arrested in Iran, Trump warned the U.S. could take “strong” military action if the regime continues its crackdown. At the same time, he floated the possibility of talks, while the White House weighed options ranging from strikes to cyber operations.

Malaysia, Indonesia become first to block Musk's Grok over AI deepfakes

What Happened: Malaysia and Indonesia blocked Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok after it repeatedly generated sexually explicit, non-consensual deepfake images, including content involving women and minors. Regulators said Grok’s safeguards failed, allowing realistic abuse to spread widely on Musk’s X platform.

Why It Matters: Governments are stepping in where tech platforms refuse to enforce basic safeguards. As generative AI is paired with mass-distribution platforms, deepfakes are becoming a serious human rights threat, particularly to women and children, while the U.S. continues to lag on regulation.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

‘The situation now is the worst’ — Kyiv’s energy crisis deepens after Russia pounds power grid

What Happened: Russia’s latest missile and drone barrage plunged Kyiv into extended blackouts and subzero conditions, leaving roughly 800 residential buildings without heat, down from 6,000 after the Jan. 9 attack. City officials confirmed widespread damage while stressing that no formal evacuation order has been issued despite worsening conditions.

Why It Matters: Russia continues escalating its genocidal war by deliberately targeting Ukraine’s energy system to freeze Ukrainians into submission. Striking heat and power during subzero conditions is a strategy aimed at killing civilians and destroying the conditions necessary for survival.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

‘Sell America’ trade: Dollar drops, gold surges as Trump’s Fed pressure campaign raises fears about U.S. system

What Happened: Markets swung sharply after Jerome Powell confirmed he is under criminal investigation, fueling fears that Trump is moving to undermine the Federal Reserve’s independence. The dollar fell, gold and silver surged to record highs, stocks whipsawed, and investors began pricing in higher political risk for U.S. assets.

Why It Matters: As Trump escalates pressure on the Fed, markets are treating the United States as a political risk environment—driving capital toward safe havens and away from American credibility and stability.

US consumers more concerned about job market in December, New York Fed says

What Happened: A New York Fed survey found consumer confidence in finding new work fell to its lowest level since tracking began in 2013, while short-term inflation expectations rose to 3.4%. The shift comes amid Trump’s tariff-driven price pressures and economic uncertainty.

Why It Matters: Rising job insecurity alongside higher inflation expectations signals deepening stress beneath the surface of the economy, especially for households earning under $100,000. Trump’s trade policies are reshaping consumer psychology—tightening spending, limiting Fed flexibility, and increasing recession risk.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/30-1/31: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Judge blocks Trump administration from freezing $10 billion in social services funding to 5 Democratic states

What Happened: A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Department of Health and Human Services from freezing roughly $10 billion in social services funding to California, New York, Minnesota, Illinois, and Colorado. Trump officials claimed the freeze was necessary to combat fraud, but the states argued it was unconstitutional retaliation that would cut funding for child care, family assistance, and social services relied on by millions.

Celebrities wear pins protesting ICE at the Golden Globes

What Happened: Celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, Jean Smart, Wanda Sykes, and Ariana Grande wore “ICE OUT” and “Be Good” pins at the Golden Globes to protest ICE violence and honor Renee Good, killed by an ICE officer. Organizers coordinated the action to force national attention onto escalating immigration raids, shootings, and the regime’s defense of lethal force.

Judge signals blocking Trump move to end protections for Latin American migrants

What Happened: A federal judge signaled she will block Trump’s move to terminate family reunification parole programs for migrants from seven Latin American countries, affecting roughly 10,000–12,000 people. The programs allow some parents of U.S. citizen children to receive temporary legal status, and were created to reunify families separated under Trump’s first-term immigration crackdown.

📊 By the Numbers

1/30-1/31 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

69,000 — People currently held in ICE detention nationwide, a two-decade high

800,000+ — Drop in ACA enrollment year over year as subsidies expire

$10 billion — Social services funding that Trump attempted to freeze in Democratic states

3,000 — Federal agents deployed to Minneapolis–St. Paul under DHS surge

172 — Verified assaults on journalists in 2025, mostly by law enforcement

13 — Times immigration agents have fired into civilian vehicles since July

800 — Kyiv residential buildings still without heat after latest Russian strikes

100%+ — Credo Technology stock surge after Bresnahan’s trades

10,000+ — Protesters arrested in Iran amid regime crackdown

4 — Migrants who have died in U.S. custody between Jan 3-9

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is signaling federal intervention in the electoral process — Will military or DHS involvement be formalized ahead of the midterms?

Federal agents continue to kill civilians with impunity — Will courts force truly independent investigations into ICE shootings?

Trump is weaponizing federal funding and law enforcement — Which Democratic states are next for freezes, probes, or retaliation?

The FCC has been turned into a political enforcement arm — How far will licensing threats go in reshaping network coverage?

Trump’s Greenland threats are destabilizing NATO — Do they trigger new congressional guardrails or fail to stop escalation?

The DOJ is being hollowed out through loyalty tests — How many more career prosecutors will be purged?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Corruption as Governance Pipeline — Pay-to-play has moved from scandal to structure, with access, enforcement, and contracts openly exchanged for loyalty and cash.

Coercion Over Consent Framework — From ICE raids to election threats, force is being normalized as a governing tool.

Institutional Weaponization System — DOJ, DHS, FCC, and EPA are being refitted to punish opponents, reward allies, and enforce political compliance.

Impunity Enforcement Loop — State violence is excused after the fact, ensuring agents act without restraint and victims are retroactively slandered and criminalized.

Authoritarian Tactics — Journalism, documentation, and protest are reframed as threats, making exposure itself a punishable act.

Imperial Reversion Doctrine — Greenland rhetoric reveals how alliances are recast as assets and sovereignty as negotiable.

Immigrant Repression Testbed — Detention, surveillance, and brutality are being perfected on marginalized populations before wider deployment.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.