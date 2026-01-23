Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 9-11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Says He Has No Issue With His Family’s Foreign Business Deals

What Happened: Trump said he sees no problem with his family pursuing foreign business deals while he is president, arguing that he restrained them during his first term and got “no credit” for it. He defended the family’s profit-making schemes—including crypto ventures boosted by regulatory rollbacks—as normal and politically rewarded.

Why It Matters: Kleptocracy is becoming the operating system. Presidential power and foreign access are being fused with family enrichment in plain view. When Trump dismisses conflicts of interest as irrelevant, corruption stops being a scandal and becomes policy.

Senators urged Apple and Google to remove Musk’s X and Grok from app stores over sexual deepfakes

What Happened: Three Democratic senators urged Apple and Google to remove Elon Musk’s X and Grok apps, citing their role in generating nonconsensual sexualized images of women and children using Grok’s AI tools. Even after limited restrictions on X, Grok continues producing sexual deepfakes through its standalone app and website.

Why It Matters: Platform-enabled sexual exploitation is scaling faster than enforcement, and profit is shielding the damage. When app stores keep distributing tools that facilitate abuse, corporate gatekeepers become complicit, and regulation is theater.

Thiel Gives $3 Million to Group Seeking to Block California Wealth Tax

What Happened: Peter Thiel donated $3 million to the California Business Roundtable’s political committee as Silicon Valley billionaires escalate spending to defeat a proposed California wealth tax on residents worth over $1 billion. The initiative would levy a 5% tax on assets, apply retroactively, and opponents are preparing a campaign that could top $75 million.

Why It Matters: Billionaires are trying to kill a democratic tax proposal before voters can even weigh in, using money as a veto. Thiel’s donation shows how tech elites pour cash into political campaigns to protect their fortunes.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump ‘Always’ Respects Election Results, but in the U.S., He Says They’re ‘Rigged’

What Happened: Trump told the NYT that he “always” respects election results while calling U.S. elections “rigged,” “dishonest,” and only winnable for Democrats if they “cheat.” He repeated lies about 2020 and hinted again that he may not accept the 2026 midterm results.

Why It Matters: The goal is to delegitimize elections until only Trump’s victories count as real. By laundering fraud lies into normal politics and warping the memory of Jan. 6, he’s building the justification for rejection, retaliation, and future election subversion.

DOJ creates task force to challenge state AI regulations

What Happened: The Justice Department announced an AI Litigation Task Force to challenge state-level AI regulations, arguing that laws restricting AI companies violate constitutional and interstate commerce principles. The effort follows Trump’s executive order attacking “excessive” state oversight and will be coordinated with White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks.

Why It Matters: Federal power is being used to block states from regulating AI and hand Silicon Valley a major victory with little accountability. Framing consumer protections and civil rights safeguards as “barriers” clears the path for rapid AI expansion while stripping away oversight.

Trump ‘inclined’ to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after CEO response at White House meeting

What Happened: Trump said he’s “inclined” to keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after CEO Darren Woods warned the country is “uninvestable,” citing legal and commercial instability. The remark came as Trump pressures oil executives to bankroll Venezuela’s reconstruction while the White House moves to control Venezuelan oil revenue and global sales after Maduro’s capture.

Why It Matters: Foreign policy is being treated as a loyalty system in which corporate access depends on pleasing the president. When a major U.S. company can be punished for refusing to go along with an oil-driven leadership change, investment becomes political obedience, and national strategy becomes personal power.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Federal Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Fed Chair Powell

What Happened: Federal prosecutors in Washington opened a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell over claims he “misled” Congress about the scope and cost of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters renovation. The probe—approved by Trump crony Jeanine Pirro—includes subpoenas and a review of Powell’s statements and spending tied to a $2.5 billion project reportedly hundreds of millions over budget.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the Justice Department to pressure the central bank and turn interest rate policy into a political hostage situation. If a Fed chair can be threatened with criminal exposure for refusing to bend to the president’s demands, independence collapses—and every other institution gets the message: comply, or get targeted.

Over $120 million in USDA award payments to Minnesota suspended, Sec. Rollins says

What Happened: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins suspended more than $129 million in USDA award payments to Minnesota, freezing current and future funding while demanding retroactive justification for federal spending going back to January 2025. The move targets programs tied to alleged fraud cases as the regime intensifies its crackdown on the state.

Why It Matters: Federal funding is being weaponized as punishment—cut off the money, force submission, and call it “oversight.” If essential services can be throttled by executive fiat, due process becomes optional, and coercion is the policy.

Day after Minneapolis shooting, Noem ordered new restriction on congressional oversight

What Happened: The day after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good, Kristi Noem imposed a new rule requiring members of Congress to give seven days’ notice before visiting ICE detention facilities. The policy became public only after lawmakers were blocked from entering, despite a federal court ruling that bars those kinds of restrictions.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on congressional oversight in the immediate aftermath of a federal murder, designed to shield ICE from scrutiny when accountability is most urgent. By exploiting alternative funding streams to evade court rulings, the regime is openly nullifying checks on executive power and placing federal law enforcement beyond democratic oversight.

Vance says Trump administration creating assistant attorney general position to investigate fraud

What Happened: JD Vance announced that the regime will create a new assistant attorney general post to investigate fraud nationwide, with the operation run out of the White House instead of the Justice Department. The effort will begin in Minnesota under direct Trump–Vance supervision, consolidating prosecutorial authority inside the executive branch.

Why It Matters: Prosecutorial power is being pulled into the White House, erasing the buffer that keeps federal law enforcement from becoming a political weapon. “Fraud” provides the rationale, but the structure invites selective enforcement against Democratic states, critics, and targeted communities.

Trump Administration Deploying More Border Patrol Agents to Minnesota

What Happened: Trump officials are deploying more than 100 additional Border Patrol agents to Minnesota, redirecting them from Chicago and New Orleans after the ICE murder of Renee Nicole Good. DHS records indicate transfers of equipment and shifted operations, even as local officials dispute federal claims and demand the agents leave the city.

Why It Matters: Instead of accountability, the regime is responding with intimidation—treating public outrage like a threat to be crushed. When an ICE killing brings reinforcements rather than an independent review, federal policing becomes an occupying force.

Security News This Week: ICE Can Now Spy on Every Phone in Your Neighborhood

What Happened: WIRED reports ICE is using surveillance systems capable of monitoring entire neighborhoods, tracking phones over time, and mapping where people live, work, and gather using vast stores of commercial location data. The tools enable city block-level tracking without individualized suspicion.

Why It Matters: We are now a surveillance state. Dragnet tracking turns ordinary neighborhoods into intelligence targets, wipes out any meaningful expectation of privacy, and treats immigrants as the test case for mass monitoring. Once the machinery exists, it expands—chilling organizing, deterring dissent, and giving the regime the power to enforce compliance through fear.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

National Portrait Gallery removes impeachment references next to Trump photo

What Happened: The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery removed references to Trump’s two impeachments from the wall text beside his portrait, replacing it with a stripped-down description that omits major facts about his presidency. The Smithsonian described the change as a “planned update” amid White House pressure and Trump’s executive order targeting so-called “divisive” content.

Why It Matters: Institutional memory is being altered to protect the regime’s image, turning a public museum into a reputational shield. Erasing impeachments to sanitize Trump’s legacy is a classic authoritarian tactic, signaling that history will be rewritten to serve those in power.

National Park Service will void passes with stickers over Trump's face

What Happened: The National Park Service updated guidance stating that “America the Beautiful” annual passes may be voided if altered or defaced, explicitly including stickers placed over Trump’s portrait on the 2026 pass. The revision follows backlash after nature imagery was replaced with Washington and Trump portraits.

Why It Matters: Bureaucratic enforcement is being used to punish symbolic dissent and police speech in public spaces meant to belong to everyone. If access to public lands can be revoked over a sticker, civic expression becomes a compliance test.

Rightwing bloggers and Maga minions: meet the Trump-loving Pentagon press corps

What Happened: Major outlets gave up Pentagon press credentials rather than accept new restrictions, and the regime filled the gap by credentialing pro-Trump propagandists. The replacement press corps cheered the Maduro raid while amplifying Pentagon messaging under rules designed to squeeze independent access.

Why It Matters: Access has been converted into propaganda control, swapping adversarial scrutiny for loyalist amplification at a moment when military power expands. When war coverage is outsourced to influencers, the public gets propaganda instead of verification—and accountability collapses.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US immigration agents shot at people 16 times under Trump’s crackdown

What Happened: Data compiled found that federal immigration agents have shot at people 16 times under Trump’s expanded crackdown, with 29 total incidents recorded as of Jan. 9, including deaths, injuries, and multiple cases of agents holding people at gunpoint. The dataset also documented 13 deployments of less lethal weapons like rubber bullets and pepper balls, many during protests, as enforcement operations spread from Los Angeles to cities including Minneapolis and Portland.

Why It Matters: Lethal force is being normalized as a crackdown tactic, turning routine enforcement into armed confrontation while “weaponized vehicle” claims are used to justify shootings and shut down scrutiny. As immigration policing escalates into a nationwide pattern of gun violence, oversight collapses, communities are terrorized, and federal power starts operating like an occupying force.

Renee Nicole Good said ‘I’m not mad at you’ before ICE agent shot her, video shows

What Happened: Newly surfaced video from the ICE agent’s cell phone shows Renee Good calmly saying, “I’m not mad at you” moments before she was fatally shot three times. The White House and JD Vance amplified the clip to bolster a self-defense narrative, while DHS continued claiming Good “weaponized” her vehicle despite footage suggesting the car moved slowly as officers fired.

Why It Matters: Propaganda follows lethal force, using selectively framed footage and official amplification to justify a murder and preempt accountability, while no independent investigation establishes the facts. This White House has made impunity the policy, treating federal law enforcement as untouchable even when civilians are killed.

Trump Officials Reopen Thousands of Refugee Claims in Minnesota

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security announced it is reopening and again reviewing thousands of refugee cases in Minnesota, requiring new interviews and background checks for people who were already approved through the refugee system. The initial focus is on roughly 5,600 refugees who have not yet received green cards, as the regime surges federal immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region.

Why It Matters: Bureaucracy is being weaponized to turn lawful status into a moving target and treat refugees as permanently suspect. Re-interviewing people who already cleared years of vetting expands deportation pathways, intimidates a community, and normalizes the idea that legal immigration status can be revoked whenever the regime wants.

Denaturalization Is Part of Trump’s Crackdown on Immigrants

What Happened: Trump said his regime is moving to strip citizenship from some naturalized Americans, explicitly singling out Somali-born citizens while refusing to name other targeted groups. The push follows internal guidance directing immigration officials to produce up to 200 denaturalization cases per month, dramatically expanding enforcement beyond undocumented immigrants.

Why It Matters: Denaturalization is being turned into collective punishment—targeted by ethnicity and wielded as a political weapon, not a narrow remedy for proven fraud. Once citizenship becomes conditional and revocable at presidential discretion, no naturalized American is truly secure, because the regime can grant rights—or take them away as they choose.

Prosecutors in DOJ's Civil Rights Division will not investigate Minneapolis ICE shooting, sources say

What Happened: DOJ leadership ordered prosecutors in the Civil Rights Division not to investigate the ICE murder of Renee Good, despite multiple career attorneys offering to deploy to the scene. The decision breaks with standard practice for high-profile officer-involved killings and leaves the investigation solely in the hands of agencies tied to the federal government.

Why It Matters: Accountability is being shut down from the top, shielding federal agents by sidelining the division tasked with enforcing constitutional rights. Blocking civil rights prosecutors from investigating lethal force sends the message that federal law enforcement operates above scrutiny.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Tulsi Gabbard Sidelined From Venezuela Planning

What Happened: Trump sidelined Tulsi Gabbard from planning the covert U.S. operation to seize Venezuela’s Maduro, keeping her excluded for months as military options were developed. The White House limited knowledge of the mission to a tight inner circle, relying instead on CIA Director John Ratcliffe while Gabbard remained formally in office but operationally cut out.

Why It Matters: The White House is running intelligence by loyalty—keeping the DNI title on paper while real control shifts to political loyalists. Cutting the top intel official out of covert action concentrates war power inside a closed, unaccountable inner circle.

Vouchers, Patriotism and Prayer: The Trump Administration’s Plan to Remake Public Education

What Happened: Education Secretary Linda McMahon is advancing a sweeping overhaul aimed at dismantling the Department of Education, redirecting public funds to private, religious, and charter schools, and reshaping curricula to emphasize “patriotic” narratives and Christian values. The regime brought in advisers from ultraconservative groups, slashed the Office for Civil Rights, and narrowed enforcement of anti-discrimination protections.

Why It Matters: Public education is being hollowed out as a universal institution while taxpayer money is rerouted into religious and private systems aligned with extremist ideology. Eliminating civil rights enforcement and blurring church–state boundaries transforms schools into instruments of cultural control, undermining equal access, historical truth, and constitutional protections.

Here are the agencies that were cut the most by Trump, new data shows

What Happened: New federal workforce data shows roughly 335,000 government employees left from January to November 2025, driven overwhelmingly by resignations, retirements, and buyouts—not mass purges. The steepest losses hit USDA, Social Security, Treasury/IRS, USAID, Education, and HHS, while enforcement agencies like ICE grew.

Why It Matters: Trump is hollowing out the parts of government that keep people safe—food inspections, Social Security, and public health—while expanding enforcement power. As agencies lose experienced staff and fall behind, everyday services break down, and the regime gains more control over a weaker, less accountable state.

Trump’s college agenda may have a lasting impact on research, culture

What Happened: Trump has changed the federal relationship with universities by freezing billions in research funding, extracting concessions, and using investigations and financial threats to force cultural and administrative changes. University leaders say many shifts may outlast Trump because they’re being locked in through legal battles, institutional restructuring, and a conservative Supreme Court.

Why It Matters: Federal funding is being used as leverage to discipline independent institutions until compliance becomes the only viable option. Turning government into an unreliable research partner risks dismantling the university science pipeline that drives innovation, medical research, national security, and economic strength.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

NATO faces a major crisis over Greenland. Europe seems powerless to stop it

What Happened: Trump’s renewed push to invade Greenland—explicitly keeping military force on the table—has plunged NATO into crisis, raising the unprecedented prospect of one alliance member threatening another. European leaders have largely avoided public confrontation, fearing that challenging the U.S. could jeopardize U.S. support for Ukraine and broader European security.

Why It Matters: Trump is threatening to invade a NATO ally, underscoring that the alliance ceases to exist when the United States becomes the aggressor. Forcing Europe to choose between defending Danish territory and staying aligned with the U.S. turns NATO into a protection racket and accelerates the breakdown of the postwar security order.

Denmark Bled Alongside American Troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now Trump Won't Rule Out Taking Greenland From Them

What Happened: Trump refused to rule out using military force to seize Greenland from Denmark, even as Danish leaders reminded Washington that Danish troops fought and died alongside U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. Senior Trump officials openly questioned Denmark’s right to Greenland, despite Denmark having lost 50 soldiers in U.S. led wars and hosting a long-standing U.S. military base under a bilateral defense agreement.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly threatening a NATO ally that fought and died alongside U.S. forces. If shared sacrifice no longer guarantees mutual defense, U.S. credibility collapses, and NATO’s core promise becomes meaningless.

Denmark's former NATO ambassador slams Trump's bid to takeover Greenland as American imperialism

What Happened: Denmark’s former NATO ambassador Michael Zilmer-Johns condemned Trump’s push to seize Greenland, calling it ungrateful toward an ally and describing the effort as American imperialism. He warned that threatening force against Denmark would shatter NATO norms, even as Danish officials continue talks with Washington to avoid a catastrophic rupture.

Why It Matters: When a senior allied diplomat labels U.S. policy imperialism, it underscores a profound collapse of trust inside NATO. Trump’s willingness to coerce allies for territory marks a break with postwar American leadership and pushes Europe to prepare for the possibility that the U.S. will pose a threat.

US urges its citizens to flee Venezuela amid reports of paramilitaries

What Happened: The U.S. State Department issued a security alert urging American citizens to leave Venezuela immediately, citing reports that armed pro-regime militias known as “colectivos” are setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. nationality or political ties. The warning comes one week after the U.S. captured Maduro, as the situation remains volatile despite some international flights restarting.

Why It Matters: The warning highlights how quickly “mission accomplished” rhetoric can collide with security chaos, including threats to Americans and escalating instability.

Trump weighs potential military intervention in Iran

What Happened: Trump is weighing military and non-military action against Iran after deadly nationwide protests, including possible strikes, cyber operations, and new sanctions. While no final decision has been announced, Trump has been briefed on intervention plans as Iran threatens retaliation against U.S. bases and shipping.

Mexico Seeks Conciliation After Trump Threatens Land Strikes

What Happened: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded cautiously after Trump threatened strikes against “drug cartels” in Mexico. Her government emphasized increased security cooperation with the U.S. and sent Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente to meet Marco Rubio, citing actions such as dismantling roughly 1,900 meth labs since late 2024.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the threat of cross-border military action to coerce a neighboring country into compliance. Even without strikes, this approach undermines Mexican sovereignty, raises escalation risks, and turns security cooperation into pressure enforced by the threat of U.S. force.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

What is the Oreshnik ballistic missile fired by Russia into Ukraine?

What Happened: Russia launched an Oreshnik ballistic missile into Ukraine for the second time since its full-scale invasion began, striking near Lviv, close to the Polish border. The missile can carry multiple independently targetable warheads and deliver nuclear or conventional payloads, traveling at hypersonic speeds that are largely impossible to intercept with Ukraine’s air defenses.

Why It Matters: Russia launching a nuclear-capable missile near NATO’s border is meant to intimidate Europe, normalize coercion, and probe how far Russia can push amid doubts about the U.S. commitment to transatlantic security.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump posted some U.S. jobs data before its official release on Friday

What Happened: Trump posted U.S. jobs data on social media the night before its official Labor Department release, revealing embargoed employment figures that can move financial markets. The White House acknowledged the post contained pre-released data and said it is now reviewing its protocols for handling sensitive economic information.

Why It Matters: Market safeguards rely on equal access to critical data. When a president treats embargoed numbers casually, the risk of insider advantage rises, trust in economic governance erodes, and institutional norms get traded for personal impulse.

Hiring slows in December to end the weakest year of job growth since the pandemic

What Happened: U.S. employers added just 50,000 jobs in December, closing out 2025 as the weakest year for job growth since 2020, with total gains of only 584,000 jobs compared to more than 2 million in 2024. Manufacturing continued to shed jobs amid Trump’s tariffs, federal employment remains sharply down due to buyouts, and revisions erased tens of thousands of previously reported jobs.

Why It Matters: Beneath low headline unemployment, the labor market is stagnating as tariffs and the immigration crackdown choke growth and undermine confidence. Slowing hiring and rising insecurity hit younger workers and lower-income households first, tightening the vise on an already fragile economy.

Trump calls for a 10% cap on credit card interest rates

What Happened: Trump said he wants to impose a one year 10% cap on credit card interest rates, claiming card companies have “abused the public” and warning they would be violating the law if they failed to comply. He did not explain how the cap would be enforced, whether Congress would be involved, or what legal authority he would use.

Why It Matters: Populist economic decrees without a legal mechanism create chaos—especially while consumer watchdogs are being crippled. A headline-grabbing cap paired with selective enforcement risk turns economic policy into improvisation by threat.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

More than 1,000 events planned in US after ICE shooting in Minneapolis

What Happened: More than 1,000 anti-ICE demonstrations are taking place nationwide after federal immigration agents shot three people in the past week, murdering Renee Good. The protests follow a year of escalating ICE violence, including dozens of deaths in custody and a growing number of shootings and armed confrontations involving immigration agents.

Washington National Opera leaves Kennedy Center, joining slew of artist exits

What Happened: The Washington National Opera announced it is leaving the Kennedy Center, ending a residency dating back to 1971, citing new financial and operational policies imposed after Trump took control of the institution.

Nobel Institute says Peace Prize cannot be transferred after María Corina Machado suggestion

What Happened: The Norwegian Nobel Institute publicly stated that the Nobel Peace Prize cannot be transferred, shared, or revoked after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado suggested she might give her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Trump. The institute emphasized that Nobel decisions are final, following Machado’s remarks on Fox News praising Trump for the U.S. capture of Maduro.

Judge blocks Trump effort to pull election funding for states that don’t adjust voting forms

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s effort to withhold Election Assistance Commission funding from states that refuse to change voter registration forms and voting systems to match his demands. The ruling says Trump has no authority to impose new conditions on federal election funds, marking the third court decision striking major parts of his March executive order targeting state election administration.

📊 By the Numbers

$3 million — Thiel’s contribution to block California’s proposed wealth tax as billionaires spend to veto voters

335,000 — Federal employees who left from Jan–Nov 2025 as key agencies are hollowed out while ICE grows

16 — Times immigration agents have shot at people under Trump’s crackdown (29 total violent incidents recorded)

100+ — Additional Border Patrol agents deployed into Minnesota after the ICE murder

7 — Days’ notice now required before members of Congress can visit ICE detention sites under Noem’s new restriction

$129 million — USDA awards frozen for Minnesota as the White House escalates financial punishment

200 — Monthly denaturalization cases ICE officials were directed to pursue as citizenship becomes conditional

5,600 — Refugees in Minnesota flagged for reopened case reviews and fresh interviews despite prior approvals

1,000+ — Anti-ICE protests planned nationwide after the Minneapolis killing and escalating enforcement violence

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The White House is adopting prosecutorial power — How fast does “fraud” become the template to target more Democratic states and political enemies?

Trump keeps floating force against allies and adversaries — Which “one-off” threat becomes the next irreversible escalation?

Trump is pressuring the Fed through criminal probes and intimidation — How long before monetary policy becomes a hostage negotiation?

Universities are being extorted through funding freezes and investigations — Which institution gets made into the next public example?

Museums and cultural institutions are scrubbing reality under political pressure — How quickly does history get rewritten into state propaganda?

AI and surveillance tools are being unleashed while regulation gets crushed — When does “innovation” become the excuse for mass monitoring?

Federal money is being withheld to punish defiant states — Which governor gets forced into submission as a warning to everyone else?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Warfare Engine — Erratic tariffs, labor shocks, and market chaos are driving the U.S. toward recession as prices rise and hiring stalls.

Kleptocracy as Governance — Trump has fused state power with family enrichment, turning foreign access, crypto, and dealmaking into standard presidential conduct.

Federal Force State — ICE surges, armed enforcement, and dragnet surveillance are expanding nationwide, treating communities as targets and dissent as a threat.

History & Reality Control — Museums, media access, and public institutions are being pressured into sanitizing facts, turning public records into managed propaganda.

Democracy Sabotage Pipeline — Election delegitimization is being deployed in advance, laying the groundwork to reject midterm outcomes and punish officials who refuse to comply.

Oversight Blackout — Congress, courts, and watchdogs are being boxed out through new restrictions, secrecy, and procedural sabotage designed to keep federal power untouchable.

Silicon Valley Free-Fire Zone — Federal power is being used to crush state regulation and clear space for unaccountable AI expansion, while harms scale faster than enforcement.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.