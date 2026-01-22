The increased presence of Border Patrol agents is expected to last through the weekend, with a planned return to their cities on Sunday. Credit...David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 8

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

White House details plans for Trump's new ballroom

What Happened: The White House unveiled plans for a massive East Wing ballroom, with 40-foot ceilings, 20,000 square feet of space, and seating for 1,000 guests, at a projected cost of $400 million. The project will permanently reshape the White House complex, add new “symmetry” wings, and is moving forward without approvals or any oversight.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned the presidency into a personal branding project, reshaping national institutions while private money foots the bill. With no disclosure of who the donors are or what business they have before the regime, this is more naked corruption and open influence buying at the seat of power.

Trump supporter and oil magnate Harry Sargeant advising US on Venezuela, sources say

What Happened: Billionaire oil executive and Trump ally Harry Sargeant III has advised senior officials on reviving U.S. oil operations in Venezuela following the military seizure of the Maduro government. A major Republican donor with long-standing business ties to Venezuela, Sargeant has met with officials, including Energy Secretary Chris Wright, as plans develop around oil infrastructure and revenue control.

Why It Matters: Trump is letting a major donor with oil interests shape U.S. policy after a military seizure. This turns foreign intervention into a profit opportunity and blurs the line between national power and private business.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

‘I don’t need international law’: Trump says power constrained only by ‘my own morality’

What Happened: In a NYT interview, Trump said he does not “need international law” and claimed the only constraint on his presidential power is “my own morality.” He brushed off concerns about Venezuela, downplayed the looming end of the last U.S.–Russia arms control treaty, and framed territorial control — including Greenland — as “ownership” rather than a question of treaties or law.

Why It Matters: Trump is rejecting legal constraints and replacing them with personal discretion, concentrating power in the presidency. This mirrors authoritarian systems where a ruler’s will overrides law in decisions about war, territory, and treaties.

House falls short of overriding 2 Trump vetoes of bipartisan bills, including Colorado water project

What Happened: The House failed to override two Trump vetoes blocking unanimously passed bipartisan bills, including a Colorado water infrastructure project and an Everglades measure benefiting the Miccosukee Tribe. Trump vetoed the bills while citing immigration grievances unrelated to the legislation.

Why It Matters: Trump is using veto power to punish lawmakers and communities, including retaliating against members like Lauren Boebert for voting on the release of the Epstein files. Blocking unanimously passed legislation to enforce loyalty shows that the majority of the Republican Congress members are nothing more than a rubber stamp for Trump’s extremist and vicious agenda.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Prosecutors Said to Pursue New Investigation of Letitia James

What Happened: Federal prosecutors opened a new inquiry into financial transactions involving New York Attorney General Letitia James after earlier cases collapsed. The probe follows failed indictments and a stalled civil rights investigation involving prosecutors later ruled unlawfully appointed.

Why It Matters: The DOJ continues openly targeting Letitia James after earlier cases collapsed. Cycling through probes and peripheral relationships to keep pressure on a political opponent is harassment and a clear abuse of federal power.

Inside ICE’s Tool to Monitor Phones in Entire Neighborhoods

What Happened: ICE has purchased two surveillance systems, Tangles and Webloc, that allow agents to monitor entire neighborhoods, track mobile phones over time, and follow individuals from work to home without a warrant. Internal ICE legal analysis claims the agency can query commercial location data from hundreds of millions of phones, acquired via Penlink, during its mass deportation campaign.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has become a surveillance state, with immigrants used as the initial test case for large-scale monitoring. Once normalized, these tools will expand to political opponents, activists, journalists, and anyone critical of the regime.

FBI Blocks State Law Enforcement From ICE Shooting Investigation

What Happened: The FBI barred Minnesota state law enforcement from participating in the investigation into the murder of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent, reversing an initial agreement to conduct a joint probe. JD Vance publicly defended the agent, claimed “absolute immunity,” and blamed the victim, while state officials were denied access to evidence.

Why It Matters: Federal authorities have sidelined Minnesota investigators and taken full control of the probe into the murder of Renee Good, blocking state access to evidence and independent review. By shielding a federal agent, excluding local oversight, and narrowing scrutiny to protect the shooter while Minnesota officials are kept out, the regime is eroding accountability, undermining state authority, and reiterating that federal force can operate lawlessly with impunity.

ICE Agent Who Reportedly Shot Renee Good Was a Firearms Trainer, Per Testimony

What Happened: Court testimony shows that Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent identified as the shooter in the murder of Renee Good, was a veteran deportation officer, firearms instructor, and Special Response Team member who led multi-agency federal teams. Ross testified in December that he had participated in hundreds of vehicle encounters and was trained in use of force tactics, contradicting claims that the shooting resulted from inexperience or split-second error.

Why It Matters: That the ICE agent who murdered Renee Good was a veteran firearms instructor and response team member undercuts the regime’s claim that the shooting was an unavoidable error. When a highly trained federal officer fires into a moving vehicle (three times) despite longstanding policing norms against it, it reveals an escalation in ICE’s policies.

US congressmen ask judge to appoint official to force release of all Epstein files

What Happened: Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie asked a federal judge to appoint a special master to force the Justice Department to release the full Jeffrey Epstein files, citing repeated violations of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. DOJ has released less than 1% of the records, missed legal deadlines, failed to submit required reports to Congress, and claims, without verification, that millions of documents remain under review.

Why It Matters: DOJ continues obstructing disclosure through delay and opacity, shielding Trump and his cronies, and denying survivors accountability. Disregarding statutory deadlines and court oversight allows the DOJ to decide which laws apply and which do not.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

A look at how Fox used its coverage of the Minneapolis ICE shooting to push the administration's propaganda

What Happened: Fox News amplified Trump and his officials’ lies that the murder of Renee Good was “domestic terrorism,” even as video evidence, independent reporting, and local officials contradicted it. After footage and eyewitness accounts raised serious questions about the official account, prime time programming continued to repeat regime propaganda.

Why It Matters: Fox News, again, purposely lied to viewers before facts were established, shielding state violence from scrutiny. This mirrors Russian state media, where propaganda replaces reality, and the press serves the state.

MAGA Is Already Rewriting the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

What Happened: Trump officials and MAGA influencers branded the murder of Renee Good as “domestic terrorism,” even as video footage and local officials challenged the claim that she tried to ram agents. Trump, Noem, Vance, and right-wing media pushed a coordinated story to justify the killing and shut down scrutiny.

Why It Matters: The regime is trying to control the narrative before facts can catch up, turning propaganda into a shield for lethal state violence. When officials smear the victim, override evidence, and demand unquestioning loyalty, accountability collapses, and federal force operates with impunity.

The Smithsonian Faces New Pressure to Submit to Trump’s Will

What Happened: Trump officials issued an ultimatum demanding the Smithsonian turn over extensive internal records on exhibits, programming, and operations by next week, threatening budget penalties for noncompliance. The demand follows Trump’s executive order targeting so-called “ideological” content and comes as turnover on the Smithsonian’s governing board could give Trump’s appointees more control.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using funding threats and board control to force the Smithsonian into political obedience. When the White House demands power over what museums can say, it’s censorship by intimidation — rewriting history to spread state propaganda.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Two People Shot by Federal Agents in Portland, Ore.

What Happened: Federal agents shot a man and a woman during an immigration enforcement stop in Portland, Oregon, with DHS claiming, without independent verification or evidence, that the driver tried to run over officers. The FBI is leading the investigation, and both victims were hospitalized. The shooting came one day after an ICE agent murdered Renee Good.

Why It Matters: Lethal federal enforcement is spreading into U.S. cities, while DHS controls the narrative and federal agencies control the investigation. As shootings by ICE and Border Patrol pile up, accountability gets buried, and militarized policing becomes the new normal.

Minneapolis schools cancel classes after ICE raid at high school the same day Renee Nicole Good was killed

What Happened: Hours after ICE murdered Renee Good in Minneapolis, Border Patrol agents pursued a suspect onto Roosevelt High School grounds during dismissal, triggering clashes with teachers, students, and residents. Witnesses described armed, masked agents tackling a teacher and detaining people near the school, prompting Minneapolis Public Schools to cancel classes the next day.

Why It Matters: Federal agents are deploying their violent tactics into schools and other protected public spaces, with children and educators caught in the middle. When armed agents treat a high school like an active operation zone, basic safeguards for communities and civic institutions collapse.

Vance says death of Minnesota woman killed by ICE was ‘a tragedy of her own making’

What Happened: JD Vance blamed Renee Good for her own death after she was murdered by an ICE officer, calling her “brainwashed” and alleging—without evidence—ties to a “left-wing network.” He defended the shooting as justified, echoed Trump’s lies, and dismissed video and local officials contradicting the regime’s account.

Why It Matters: The White House is running cover for lethal federal force by smearing the victim and demanding loyalty over evidence. When top officials pre-judge shootings as “justified” and treat scrutiny as an attack, investigations become political theater and accountability disappears.

Cops Are Taught Not to Shoot Into Cars. ICE Keeps Doing It Anyway.

What Happened: Since September, immigration agents have shot at least nine people nationwide, all of them while inside vehicles, including the murder of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Policing experts note many departments ban shooting into moving cars because officers are trained to step aside rather than escalate to lethal force.

Why It Matters: ICE is operating outside basic use-of-force standards that most police departments follow, making deadly outcomes predictable. When federal agents repeatedly fire into vehicles, the problem is policy, training, and most importantly, encouragement to escalate.

Trump officials, Louisiana put end to another decades-old school desegregation order

What Happened: Trump and Louisiana officials moved to end a 1967 federal school desegregation case in DeSoto Parish, and a judge approved the termination of court oversight at the DOJ’s request. It is the second desegregation order ended since the DOJ began dismantling agreements that the federal government once enforced.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is shutting down desegregation oversight while pretending the work is finished. Ending enforcement without proving compliance locks inequity in place and signals to schools that the White House will not enforce civil rights laws.

A Supreme Court ruling could bring historic drop in Black representation in Congress

What Happened: The Supreme Court is poised to weaken Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act in a Louisiana redistricting case, opening the door for Republican led states to dismantle majority Black districts. NPR found that at least 15 Black-held House seats could be wiped out, risking the biggest drop in Black representation since Reconstruction.

Why It Matters: Minority voting power is being stripped through legal maneuvers, entrenching minority rule. Gutting Section 2 would revive vote dilution, weaken civil rights enforcement, and accelerate the removal of Black and Latino representation from Congress.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

House votes to revive Obamacare funds as senators plot a scaled-back bill

What Happened: The House passed a bill to restore Affordable Care Act premium subsidies for three years after they expired, with Democrats joined by 17 Republicans who broke with leadership to force the vote. The measure would stabilize coverage for roughly 22 million Americans after premiums spiked when Congress let the funding lapse, but Senate Republican leaders are already signaling they will block it or gut it.

Why It Matters: Republicans let premiums spike, then only moved to “undo” the damage once swing-district backlash made it politically dangerous to do nothing. The GOP is treating healthcare as a bargaining chip, with millions of Americans forced to absorb the costs or lose insurance.

Fema staff outraged by draft plans for deep cuts under Trump

What Happened: Current and former FEMA staff say that Trump officials are preparing a purge that could eliminate more than half the agency, according to internal planning documents tied to Kristi Noem. While leadership calls the plans “pre-decisional,” nearly 2,450 employees have already left since Trump returned to office, with more contract non-renewals underway.

Why It Matters: FEMA is being hollowed out as disasters grow more frequent and more severe. Weakening the agency guarantees slower response, higher death tolls, and a country forced to absorb crisis after crisis with fewer resources and less capacity.

‘Catastrophic’: Trump Freezes $10B in Childcare and Family Assistance Funds

What Happened: Trump officials froze more than $10 billion in federal funding for childcare, cash assistance, and social services across five Democratic-led states, citing vague and unproven lies of “potential fraud.” The freeze blocks access to core programs, including the Child Care and Development Fund, TANF, and the Social Services Block Grant, disrupting support relied on by millions of low-income families.

Why It Matters: Children and working families are being punished to score political points and force compliance from blue states. If the money stays frozen, childcare centers will shutter, parents will lose jobs, and the safety net will be deliberately ripped apart.

Merck urges science-led US vaccine schedule after CDC trims childhood vaccine list

What Happened: Merck warned that changes to the U.S. childhood immunization schedule should follow scientific evidence after the CDC downgraded several routine vaccines to “shared clinical decision-making.” Public health experts warned the shift could drive down vaccination rates as outbreaks spread, while analysts estimate the rollback could cost Merck up to $2 billion annually.

Why It Matters: Ideology and conspiracies are driving vaccine policy, weakening uptake and inviting preventable outbreaks. Children will pay the price as avoidable disease spreads and public health institutions keep collapsing.

Outrage as Trump withdraws from key UN climate treaty along with dozens of international organisations

What Happened: Trump ordered the United States to withdraw from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and dozens of international organizations, despite the treaty being ratified by the Senate in 1992. The move also pulls the U.S. out of major climate science and environmental bodies, further isolating the country from global cooperation.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are cutting the U.S. off from the institutions that track, predict, and mitigate worsening climate disasters. This hands global leadership to rivals, weakens U.S. preparedness, and leaves Americans more exposed as storms, fires, and flooding accelerate.

As a measles outbreak burns through South Carolina, not enough people are getting vaccinated

What Happened: A measles outbreak in South Carolina has surpassed 200 cases, overwhelmingly among unvaccinated children, as health officials warn transmission is accelerating and exposures are increasingly difficult to trace. Vaccination rates in affected areas have fallen, and emergency outreach has struggled against limited resources and entrenched refusal.

Why It Matters: Preventable disease is spreading as public trust and public health systems keep deteriorating. When governments fail at basic disease control, outbreaks become a marker of institutional breakdown—and families are the ones who suffer.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Senate advances war powers resolution to stop Trump from taking further military action in Venezuela

What Happened: The Senate advanced a bipartisan war powers resolution requiring Trump to seek congressional approval before further military action in Venezuela, following a covert raid that captured Maduro without notifying Congress. Trump denounced the move as unconstitutional and threatened GOP senators who supported it, insisting unilateral force was justified.

Why It Matters: A few in Congress are trying to reassert their constitutional authority after Trump treated military force as a personal decision. With Republicans unlikely to follow through, allowing presidents to expand military action without oversight normalizes emergency rule and weakens democratic control of the military.

Trump administration mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US

What Happened: Trump officials discussed offering lump sum payments of up to $100,000 per person to Greenlanders to encourage separation from Denmark and alignment with the U.S. Talks also included military options and a Compact of Free Association, despite firm rejection from Denmark, Greenland’s government, and European allies.

Why It Matters: Financial pressure is being used as a tool of coercive imperialism, treating sovereignty and NATO alliances as obstacles to be bought or overridden. Offering cash inducements or threatening force to redraw borders underscores the collapse of postwar norms and a shift toward U.S. imperialism.

Trump Airs Doubts on NATO’s Value as Greenland Tensions Rise

What Happened: Trump attacked NATO on social media, claiming Russia and China “have zero fear” of the alliance and suggesting NATO wouldn’t defend the U.S., as his regime refused to rule out using military force to seize Greenland from Denmark. The remarks came just days after the Venezuela raid and sparked warnings from European leaders and even some Republican senators that threatening a NATO ally could blow up the alliance.

Why It Matters: Trump is undermining NATO while threatening to seize territory from an ally, making clear that treaties and borders are negotiable if they stand in his way. Treating the alliance as a shakedown operation and openly flirting with invasion weakens deterrence and invites Russia and China to take advantage.

Trump Says U.S. Oversight of Venezuela Could Last for Years

What Happened: In an interview, Trump said that the U.S. could control Venezuela for years, overseeing oil extraction and political authority while keeping the threat of force in place. He confirmed the U.S. is already taking sanctioned Venezuelan oil, working with former Maduro insiders, and offered no plan for elections or withdrawal.

Why It Matters: Trump is treating Venezuela as a spoil of war to be run and stripped for resources, with zero concern for democratic rule. Claiming the right to occupy another nation indefinitely, extract its oil and other resources, and bypass Congress is imperial corruption in plain sight.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

4 dead, 13 injured as Russia launches mass attack on Ukraine

What Happened: Russia carried out a large overnight missile and drone attack across Ukraine, killing four people and injuring at least 13 in Kyiv, including a paramedic killed in a double-tap strike while responding to the attack. Ballistic missiles and drones hit residential areas and critical infrastructure in Kyiv and Lviv, disrupting water supplies and power.

Why It Matters: Russia continues its genocidal war, deliberately targeting civilians, first responders, and critical infrastructure to terrorize Ukrainians and destroy their ability to survive. Russia is bombing energy systems during subzero temperatures in an intentional effort to kill mass Ukrainians.

Russian Propaganda Ramps Up After U.S. Raid in Venezuela

What Happened: After the U.S. military raid capturing Maduro, Russian state outlets, including Sputnik and the “Portal Kombat” network, launched coordinated propaganda portraying the U.S. as dangerous and unreliable. Analysts tracked rapid amplification across platforms, framing the raid as imperial aggression and urging countries to stop buying U.S. weapons.

Why It Matters: This is standard Russian information warfare, shifting from battlefield outcomes to narrative control after U.S. action exposed weaknesses in Russia’s defense systems. By attacking U.S. credibility abroad, Moscow aims to protect arms sales and offset military setbacks through disinformation.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US factory orders fall in October

What Happened: U.S. factory orders fell 1.3% in October, led by a sharp drop in aircraft orders, according to delayed Commerce Department data released after the government shutdown. Manufacturing continued to weaken under Trump’s tariffs, with limited gains in AI-linked capital goods failing to offset broader softness.

Why It Matters: Tariffs are dragging down industrial demand while masking more serious damage with narrow tech-sector strength. As manufacturing slows, Trump’s trade war is undercutting economic stability and leaving workers and supply chains exposed.

US container imports dropped 5.9% in December on continued China slump

What Happened: U.S. container imports fell 5.9% in December, capping a 0.4% annual decline as shipments from China plunged nearly 22% year over year under Trump’s tariffs. Early tariff stockpiling gave way to a late-year collapse in trade volumes despite partial duty rollbacks.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariff policy is distorting supply chains and suppressing sustained demand rather than strengthening domestic production. As trade volumes fall, Trump’s trade war is increasing economic risk and exposing businesses to sudden policy shocks.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

5 Democratic States Sue Trump Administration Over $10 Billion Funding Freeze

What Happened: New York, joined by California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota, sued Trump after HHS froze $10 billion in funding for child care subsidies, social services, and cash assistance for low-income families.

Judge disqualifies U.S. attorney in Albany investigating Letitia James

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that interim U.S. Attorney John Sarcone III in Albany was unlawfully serving in his role when he subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, and disqualified him from overseeing the investigation. The court quashed subpoenas tied to James’ Trump fraud case and NRA litigation, calling DOJ’s maneuver to keep Sarcone in power an “end-run” around the law.

📊 By the Numbers

$400 million — Projected cost of Trump’s privately funded White House ballroom.

$10 billion — Federal childcare and family assistance funds frozen across five blue states.

200+ cases — Measles outbreak in South Carolina, largely among unvaccinated children.

2,450+ — FEMA employees who have left since Trump returned to office

9 — People shot by immigration agents since September, all while inside vehicles.

15 — Black-held House seats NPR estimates could be wiped out if the Supreme Court guts Voting Rights Act protections.

Less than 1% — Portion of Epstein files DOJ has released past the legal deadline.

22% — Year-over-year plunge in U.S. imports from China under Trump’s tariffs.

5.9% — Drop in U.S. container imports in December as trade volumes sink.

1.3% — Decline in U.S. factory orders in October amid tariff-driven slowdown.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Republicans talk war powers on Venezuela — How quickly do they fold once Trump starts threatening them?

Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom “private donors” — Who are they, and what favors are they buying?

ICE’s neighborhood-wide phone tracking is here — When does the surveillance state expand from immigrants to activists, reporters, and political opponents?

FEMA is being hollowed out — How many people will die when the next major disaster hits and the agency can’t respond?

The $10 billion childcare and family assistance freeze — How fast do closures, layoffs, and service collapses spread?

The Supreme Court is moving on the Voting Rights Act — How aggressively do GOP states redraw maps once Section 2 is weakened?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Corruption as Governance — Trump is turning national symbols and foreign policy into pay-to-play pipelines, where donors build monuments, allies profit from seizures, and the public gets locked out.

Federal Force on the March — ICE and Border Patrol shootings keep piling up, investigations stay under federal control, and propaganda drops immediately to smother accountability.

Propaganda as First Response — Fox and MAGA media are laundering lies into “truth,” even when evidence contradicts the official story.

Institutional Bullying Campaign — DOJ probes, museum intimidation, and political purges are hardwiring rule by retaliation into law, culture, and governance.

Civil Rights Rollback — Desegregation enforcement is being shut down, voting power is under direct court attack, and “local control” is being used as cover for regression.

State Capacity Sabotage — FEMA cuts, childcare freezes, and healthcare sabotage are accelerating service collapse and turning basic government functions into partisan weapons.

Imperial Executive Drift — Greenland threats, Venezuela occupation talk, and contempt for international law point to coercion replacing democratic restraint.

Russia Exploits the Breakdown — Kremlin networks are amplifying U.S. dysfunction to weaken credibility abroad and further fracture alliances when deterrence matters most.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.