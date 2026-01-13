A replica plaque commemorating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot hangs outside the office of Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 6

Welcome to today's Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I'm breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Why Chevron Could Reap the Biggest Rewards From Venezuela

What Happened: Chevron, the only U.S. oil company still operating in Venezuela, is positioned to rapidly expand after Trump reversed course on sanctions and U.S. forces captured Maduro. The company’s long-term presence, direct access to reserves, and sustained lobbying of Trump give it a major advantage over competitors that exited the country years ago.

Why It Matters: This isn’t about democracy or human rights, but about oil and who gets to profit from it. Trump’s Venezuela policy is a corporate carve-up, using sanctions reversals and military force to clear the market for the companies he chooses, while democracy, accountability, rights of Venezuelans are treated as irrelevant.

Chevron Lines Up 11 Ships as Venezuela’s Dark Fleet Vanishes

What Happened: Chevron has lined up at least 11 tankers to export Venezuelan oil this month, emerging as the only major exporter after U.S. forces ousted Maduro and a naval blockade pushed sanctioned “dark fleet” vessels away. The shipments give Chevron control over roughly a quarter of Venezuela’s production under a Treasury Department license, with crude routed to U.S. refineries.

Why It Matters: Sanctions enforcement is reshaping markets in real time, concentrating access to Venezuela’s oil in the hands of one U.S. company. Trump’s strategy is clearing rivals and creating a de facto monopoly in another pay-to-play scheme.

Major oil companies to meet with Trump administration on Venezuela, sources say

What Happened: Executives from Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips are set to meet with Trump to discuss Venezuela after the U.S. military seized Maduro, and Trump pushed for U.S. oil investment.

Palantir sees growth under Trump

What Happened: Palantir has secured nearly $1 billion in federal contracts under Trump’s second term, including a major ICE deal to build “ImmigrationOS,” designed to track immigrants, select arrest targets, and manage deportations at scale. The expansion coincides with aggressive enforcement and the consolidation of federal data systems under DOGE.

Why It Matters: Surveillance infrastructure is scaling under the cover of immigration enforcement, with weak guardrails and massive civil liberties exposure. Palantir’s growth reflects how Trump is fusing state power, mass data collection, and private contractors into a centralized apparatus that will expand far beyond immigrants.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump says he tipped off oil companies on Venezuela attack

What Happened: Trump said he personally informed U.S. oil companies before and after the military operation that captured Maduro, signaling oil access as a factor in approving the action. He framed the intervention as an opportunity to extract “tremendous wealth,” claiming oil revenues would reimburse U.S. costs and justify ongoing control.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly admitting military force was coordinated with, and justified for oil and corporate gain, collapsing the line between national security and resource extraction. He had time to tip off oil executives, but not to get authorization from Congress.

Trump May Have Accidentally Pardoned the Jan. 6 Pipe Bomber

What Happened: Legal experts warn Trump’s blanket pardon for Jan. 6 related offenses may cover Brian Cole Jr., charged with planting pipe bombs near the Capitol on the eve of the insurrection, despite DOJ efforts to avoid tying his crimes to Jan. 6. Because the proclamation broadly covers offenses “related to” events at or near the Capitol, courts could rule the pipe bomber qualifies, even if convicted.

Why It Matters: This is the legal fallout of mass clemency without limits, where Trump’s effort to protect his insurrectionists risks freeing the pipe bomber. Trump’s pardon is a systemic threat to accountability, exposing how political protection overrides public safety and the rule of law.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US justice department has released less than 1% of Epstein files, filing reveals

What Happened: A court filing revealed that the Justice Department has released less than 1% of the Epstein files, despite a federal law requiring most documents be made public by December 19. The DOJ admits more than two million records exist but has published only 125,575 pages, citing redactions and internal review delays.

Why It Matters: The cover-up continues. Trump’s DOJ is slow-walking the Epstein files to keep damaging records sealed and protect Trump and his cronies from being exposed by them.

Health Dept. Freezes $10 Billion in Funding to 5 Democratic States

What Happened: Trump officials are withholding child care and family assistance funds from California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York, citing vague fraud concerns while providing no evidence or clear criteria. States must now submit additional documentation to access money for programs serving low-income children and families.

Why It Matters: Trump is using essential public aid as political leverage, turning federal funding into a punishment tool for states he doesn’t control. By choking off support for vulnerable families to pressure blue state governments, he’s normalizing governance by extortion instead of lawful administration.

Judge Orders Trump Loyalist to Explain Why She Has Kept U.S. Attorney Title

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s unlawfully appointed U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, to explain why she continues to claim the title and sign court filings despite a prior ruling that her appointment violated the Constitution and federal law. The judge warned that her conduct could constitute false or misleading statements and lead to disciplinary action.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is keeping loyalists in place even when courts rule the appointments invalid, daring the system to enforce its own rules. Letting unlawful prosecutors continue operating corrodes legitimacy and signals the law will be ignored whenever it blocks political control.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump White House attempts to rewrite history of Jan. 6, accuses Capitol Police of escalating tensions

What Happened: On the fifth anniversary of Jan. 6, the White House launched a webpage falsely portraying the Capitol assault as a “peaceful” protest and blaming Capitol Police for “escalating” violence. The official timeline downplays Trump’s role, repeats election lies, and shifts blame onto law enforcement and Democrats, despite more than 1,500 defendants charged and over 100 officers injured.

Why It Matters: The regime is rewriting the January 6 insurrection as victimhood and absolving political violence. Trump is making clear that violence carried out in his name will be excused, protected, and rewarded.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump administration escalates attack on Minnesota with more immigration agents

What Happened: Homeland Security and ICE deployed roughly 2,000 federal agents across the Minneapolis–St. Paul area in what officials called their “largest operation to date,” with door-to-door enforcement. The operation disproportionately targets Somali immigrants and follows Trump’s inflammatory attacks on Somalis, with officials boasting about raids while offering limited corroboration for claims made in arrests.

Why It Matters: Mass enforcement theater is being fused with ethnic scapegoating, using fraud allegations as cover for militarized crackdowns and occupation. Flooding a metro area with armed agents to intimidate whole communities erodes due process, normalizes collective punishment, and pushes the country closer to a full police state.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump sows confusion on number of childhood vaccinations

What Happened: Trump lied that the U.S. requires “72 jabs” for children while promoting a misleading comparison to Europe, following his regime’s unprecedented rollback of routine childhood vaccine recommendations. Medical experts say there is no new science justifying the change and warn that conflicting federal guidance will leave more children exposed to preventable disease.

Why It Matters: Disinformation from the top is shredding public trust in basic health guidance. Confusion around vaccines plus the rollback of safeguards raises the risk of outbreaks, illness, and avoidable child deaths.

FEMA Staff Bracing for Dismissal of 1,000 Disaster Workers

What Happened: FEMA supervisors are warning staff to prepare for the dismissal of roughly 1,000 disaster workers this month as Kristi Noem pushes workforce changes at the agency. Internal planning documents outline a potential purge of more than 11,500 jobs, nearly half of FEMA’s workforce, even as communities continue recovering from recent wildfires and hurricanes.

Why It Matters: FEMA is being hollowed out on purpose, shifting disaster risk onto states and families. As extreme weather worsens, slower aid will mean more suffering, deaths, and longer recovery after a catastrophe hits.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Stephen Miller Asserts U.S. Has Right to Take Greenland

What Happened: Stephen Miller asserted in a CNN interview that the United States has the right to take Greenland by force, dismissing the possibility of military resistance and threatening a NATO ally. He also declared that the U.S. is “running Venezuela,” arguing that military power, embargoes, and control over oil exports entitle the U.S. to dominate weaker states.

Why It Matters: Imperial doctrine from the White House rejects sovereignty, international law, and alliance commitments in favor of raw force. Normalizing territorial seizure and resource control will destroy NATO, legitimize global aggression, and accelerate a dangerous return to coercion and conquest.

Growing Iran protests rattle leaders as Trump threatens to intervene

What Happened: Widespread protests across Iran, sparked by economic grievances and spreading to multiple provinces, have intensified clashes with security forces, prompting Trump to threaten U.S. intervention if protesters are violently repressed. Iranian officials accused the U.S. and Israel of stoking unrest, while warning that Trump’s rhetoric makes American bases in the region potential targets.

Rubio Tells Lawmakers Trump Wants to Buy Greenland

What Happened: Marco Rubio told lawmakers that Trump wants to buy Greenland, doesn’t rule out invading it, and confirmed Trump has ordered aides to deliver an updated acquisition plan. European leaders, including Denmark, Germany, France, and the UK, issued a joint statement rejecting U.S. claims and reaffirming Greenland’s sovereignty, while the White House said military force remains “an option.”

Why It Matters: Trump is acting like Putin, using imperial threats against a sovereign country. Advocating illegal annexation shreds international law and recasts U.S. power as a tool for seizing land and resources. It would also effectively end NATO—an outcome Trump has long sought.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Sends Submarine to Escort Tanker the U.S. Tried to Seize Off Venezuela

What Happened: Russia dispatched a submarine and naval assets to escort an oil tanker near Venezuela that the U.S. Coast Guard has been pursuing as part of its crackdown on sanctioned “dark fleet” vessels. The tanker hastily reflagged as Russian while evading U.S. boarding, complicating the legal basis for seizure and raising the risk of direct U.S.–Russia confrontation at sea.

Why It Matters: At least with this operation, U.S. enforcement is finally putting real pressure on Russia’s shadow fleet instead of letting it operate with impunity. Russia’s decision to send a submarine as an escort shows how dependent the Kremlin is on illicit oil networks and transport of weapons, and how far it may go to defend them.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s plan to seize and revitalize Venezuela’s oil industry faces major hurdles

What Happened: Trump said U.S. oil companies would “go in and rebuild” Venezuela’s oil industry after the seizure of Maduro, but analysts warn production gains would take years due to decayed infrastructure, heavy crude, sanctions damage, and political uncertainty. Even optimistic estimates suggest restoring output to historic levels would require up to a decade and roughly $100 billion in investment.

Why It Matters: Military force is being sold as a shortcut to economic control, ignoring legal barriers, market realities, and the oil industry’s demand for stability. The gap between Trump’s rhetoric and reality shows how resource seizure fantasies collide with economic, legal, and geopolitical limits.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/20: Next National Day of Action

Appeals Court Upholds Prohibition on Trump’s Medical Research Cuts

What Happened: A federal appeals court unanimously upheld a ruling barring Trump from slashing National Institutes of Health research funding by capping reimbursement for indirect research costs. Judges ruled that Trump’s effort to override negotiated grant terms was unlawful and violated congressional safeguards governing federal research funding.

Teachers' union sues Texas over probes of online posts after Charlie Kirk murder

What Happened: The Texas branch of the American Federation of Teachers sued the state, seeking to block investigations into more than 350 educators over social media posts related to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The lawsuit says the Texas Education Agency launched probes without defining “inappropriate” speech or providing due process protections, leading to firings, suspensions, and reprimands.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

2,000 — ICE + HSI agents surged into Minnesota for “Operation Metro Surge”

1,000 — FEMA disaster workers bracing for dismissal this month

11,500+ — Potential FEMA staffing purge outlined in internal planning documents

<1% — Epstein files released so far under the new disclosure law

2,000,000+ — Epstein documents DOJ says are potentially responsive and under review

11 — Chevron chartered tankers scheduled to arrive/load Venezuelan crude this month

$1 billion — Palantir federal contract haul under Trump’s second term

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is turning Venezuela into a long-term enforcement zone — How far does the “blockade” expand, and how permanent does U.S. rule become?

The Coast Guard is shadowing a reflagged tanker under Russian protection — Does the U.S. attempt a boarding, and what does Moscow do in response?

DHS is using “fraud” as the excuse for militarized raids and occupation — Which blue states and cities get hit next with Minnesota-style operations?

Trump coordinated a military operation around oil profits — Will Congress challenge resource extraction by force, or keep surrendering its war powers?

FEMA is being hollowed out — Who takes the blame when the next disaster hits, and aid fails?

Palantir is building ImmigrationOS as a national template — How quickly does it become the backbone of a broader data dragnet beyond immigration?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Trump’s Resource-Siphoning Doctrine — Venezuela is being treated as a template, where military force establishes control and resources are then siphoned off for U.S. and politically connected interests.

Pay-to-Play Geopolitics — Sanctions, licenses, and military pressure are rigging markets for favored companies.

Privatized State Power — Contractors and platforms are becoming the operating system of federal enforcement.

Surveillance Expansion — Immigration is the test for a broader national data dragnet and surveillance state.

Federal Intimidation — Agent surges and public threats are being used to punish targeted states and communities.

Transparency Blockade — Epstein disclosures are being slow-walked while deadlines and oversight are treated as optional.

Insurrection Revisionism — Jan. 6 is being rewritten to excuse future violence and promise protection for loyalists.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

