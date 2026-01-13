Protesters marched in December in Minneapolis. Kerem Yucel/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Top DOJ Official Shut Down Enforcement Against Crypto Companies While Holding More Than $150,000 in Crypto Investments

What Happened: Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche halted DOJ investigations and enforcement actions against cryptocurrency firms while holding between $159,000 and $485,000 in crypto assets, despite an ethics agreement requiring divestment. He dismantled a DOJ crypto fraud unit and later transferred his holdings to family members rather than fully divesting, moves ethics experts say violated conflict-of-interest rules.

Why It Matters: Regulatory capture is unfolding in real time, with a top DOJ official using public power to shield an industry in which he held a direct financial stake—while advancing the financial and political interests of Trump, his family, and a tight circle of cronies embedded across government and industry. Trump’s crypto agenda is being pushed through conflicts, waivers, and insider favoritism that hollow out enforcement, reward loyalists, and normalize corruption at the highest levels of the state.

A Mystery Trader Made $400,000 Betting on Maduro’s Downfall

What Happened: A newly created account on the crypto prediction platform Polymarket placed roughly $35,000 in bets predicting Maduro’s removal just hours before Trump ordered the U.S. military strike on Venezuela, netting nearly $410,000 in profit. The trader doubled down minutes before the operation began, when market odds implied only an 8% chance of Maduro losing power.

Why It Matters: The timing strongly suggests insider knowledge tied to U.S. military action, raising the specter of insider trading. Profiting off foreknowledge of strikes through crypto markets points to a serious national security breach—and exposes yet another potential corruption pipeline running through Trump’s inner circle.

Trump’s Hint to Oil Executives Weeks Before Maduro Ouster: ‘Get Ready’

What Happened: Weeks before the U.S. operation that led to Maduro’s capture, Trump privately told U.S. oil executives to “get ready,” signaling imminent changes in Venezuela tied to oil access. After the strike, Trump openly pushed U.S. companies, especially Chevron, to take control of and rebuild Venezuela’s oil infrastructure, framing regime change as an opening for American energy expansion.

Why It Matters: Trump failed to notify Congress about the strike, yet had no problem tipping off oil executives in advance. Maduro was removed to clear the way for oil access, collapsing any pretense of lawful war powers, national security, democracy, or public interest.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

An Emboldened Trump Looks Beyond Venezuela

What Happened: After the U.S. raid in Venezuela, Trump escalated threats against Colombia, Mexico, and Cuba, revived talk of annexing Greenland, and described the Western Hemisphere as America’s domain under what he calls a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine. Allies and advisers report that Trump feels emboldened and prepared to expand interventions, sanctions, and military use across the region.

Why It Matters: Trump is acting like Putin—treating neighboring countries as targets to intimidate, control, or seize. Framing the region as something to dominate through force, oil leverage, and regime change normalizes imperial aggression, destabilizes entire regions, and tells other autocrats that unlawful invasion and expansionism are allowed.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Thousands of mail-in ballots could be discounted under new post office policy

What Happened: The U.S. Postal Service announced it will no longer guarantee mail postmarked on the day it is dropped off, meaning ballots mailed by Election Day may receive later postmarks once processed at regional facilities. In states relying on postmark deadlines, thousands of votes could be invalidated unless voters request a manual postmark.

Why It Matters: This quietly shifts election risk from the Postal Service onto voters, disproportionately threatening last-minute voters, rural communities, and groups already facing higher ballot rejection rates. Combined with Trump’s ongoing legal and political assault on mail-in voting, the policy creates a new, bureaucratic pathway for voter disenfranchisement without changing a single election law.

Hegseth Moves to Downgrade Sen. Mark Kelly’s Military Rank

What Happened: Pete Hegseth initiated steps to downgrade Sen. Mark Kelly’s retired Navy rank and issued a formal censure after Kelly appeared in a video urging service members to uphold the Constitution and refuse illegal orders. The move could slash Kelly’s retirement pay and comes after Trump publicly accused the lawmakers involved of sedition, “punishable by DEATH.”

Why It Matters: Trump officials are weaponizing the military justice system to punish political speech and intimidate elected officials. By targeting a retired officer for accurately stating the law, the Trump regime is underscoring that loyalty to the president now outweighs loyalty to the Constitution.

ICE Plans to Send 2,000 Personnel to Minnesota Amid Fraud Scandal

What Happened: ICE plans to deploy more than 2,000 agents to Minnesota amid a widening social services investigation. The surge targets areas with large Somali immigrant communities, pairing fraud probes with mass immigration arrests and potential denaturalization proceedings.

Why It Matters: A fraud investigation is being weaponized to justify collective punishment through militarized immigration sweeps. Enforcement is no longer about individual guilt, but about fear, racialized suspicion, and mass surveillance.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

This Jan. 6 plaque was made to honor law enforcement. It’s nowhere to be found at the Capitol

What Happened: Five years after the Jan. 6 attack, the official Capitol plaque honoring the police who defended Congress is still not on display, despite a law requiring its installation. House Speaker Mike Johnson has not unveiled it, and the Justice Department is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit by officers demanding the plaque be displayed as intended.

Why It Matters: Public memory of Jan. 6 continues to be erased, enabling historical revisionism and minimizing political violence and an insurrection. Suppressing remembrance undermines accountability and allows propaganda and disinformation to replace documented reality.

For Many Jan. 6 Rioters, a Pardon From Trump Wasn’t Enough

What Happened: Nearly a year after Trump granted clemency to roughly 1,600 Jan. 6 defendants, many remain radicalized and fixated on revenge. Some now accuse Trump loyalists, Bondi, Patel, and the DOJ, of “covering up” the non-existent “fedsurrection” as the statute of limitations deadline approaches.

Why It Matters: Authoritarian conspiracies produce blowback when violence is reframed as martyrdom. By legitimizing the insurrection and empowering “weaponization” crusades, Trump has cultivated a grievance base pressuring the state to punish investigators, prosecutors, and judges—turning accountability into a target.

Trump push to politicize US military ‘reminiscent of Stalin’, top general warns

What Happened: Retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton warned that Trump and Pete Hegseth are aggressively politicizing the U.S. military through purges of senior officers, military lawyers, and watchdogs, replacing them with figures loyal to Trump rather than the Constitution. Eaton compared the campaign to Stalin-era military purges, saying it has already undermined discipline, legality, and command integrity.

Why It Matters: Civilian control of the military is being hollowed out in favor of personal loyalty. Once armed forces are politicized, illegal orders, war crimes, and domestic repression move from possibility to inevitability.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting votes itself out of existence

What Happened: The Corporation for Public Broadcasting voted to dissolve after Congress, at Trump’s urging, defunded the institution that supported PBS, NPR, and hundreds of public stations. The board chose closure over lingering as a hollow, attack-ready shell.

Why It Matters: Public media infrastructure was deliberately targeted to be dismantled. Eliminating CPB weakens independent journalism and accelerates efforts to defund, intimidate, and neutralize institutions outside Trump’s narrative control.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

2025 was ICE’s deadliest year in two decades. Here are the 31 people who died in custody

What Happened: Thirty-one people died in ICE custody in 2025, marking the deadliest year for immigration detention in more than two decades. Nearly 75% had no criminal convictions, as deaths from suicide, untreated illness, and medical neglect surged amid overcrowding.

Why It Matters: Mass detention is being used as a blunt instrument of state power, with lethal consequences for people who have not been convicted of crimes and, in many cases, were seeking asylum. The regime is committing mass human rights violations through detention, neglect, and systemic abuse.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Kennedy Scales Back the Number of Vaccines Recommended for Children

What Happened: Under RFK Jr.’s direction, federal health officials cut the number of diseases covered by routine childhood vaccination recommendations from 17 to 11, bypassing the long-standing independent scientific review process. The changes immediately narrow or downgrade protections against diseases, including hepatitis, RSV, influenza, meningococcal disease, and Covid-19, despite rising outbreaks of preventable illnesses.

Why It Matters: Public health policy is being rewritten around conspiracy, sidelining science and evidence-based medicine. Undermining routine vaccination will lower immunization rates, expose children to preventable disease, and further erode trust in federal health institutions.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Cuba faces uncertain future after US topples Venezuelan leader Maduro

What Happened: After the U.S. capture of Maduro, Cuba lowered flags to mourn 32 security officers it says were killed in the operation and warned of severe consequences from losing Venezuelan oil supplies. Trump framed Maduro’s ouster as a blow to Cuba, declaring the island’s economy is “going down” and signaling no intent to shield it from collapse.

Why It Matters: Regime change and economic strangulation are being used as tools of regional coercion, with civilian populations treated as leverage for political outcomes. Cutting off Venezuela’s oil lifeline risks a humanitarian catastrophe in Cuba.

Venezuela orders police to find, arrest anyone involved in supporting U.S. attack-decree

What Happened: Venezuela’s government declared a state of emergency, ordering police to search for and arrest anyone accused of supporting the U.S. military operation that removed Maduro. The decree authorizes nationwide crackdowns as protests spread and security forces move to suppress dissent.

Why It Matters: Trump’s intervention has triggered an immediate authoritarian backlash, putting civilians, journalists, and political opponents at risk of mass arrests and repression.

Trump says second Venezuela strike possible if government does not cooperate

What Happened: Trump said the U.S. could launch a second military strike on Venezuela if remaining officials do not cooperate, while also floating possible military action against Colombia and Mexico. He tied the raid to demands for “total access” to Venezuela’s oil, threatened Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, and dismissed elections in favor of U.S.-directed control.

Why It Matters: Trump removed Maduro without dismantling the repressive system that sustained him, leaving the leaders, security forces, and structures fully intact. His focus is not on democratic transition or civilian protection, but on forcing cooperation for oil access through threats of further violence.

Trump Wants Venezuela’s Oil. Getting It Might Not Be So Simple

What Happened: Trump framed the U.S. seizure of Venezuela’s leadership as a pathway for American oil companies to take control of the country’s vast reserves, signaling expectations that U.S. firms will pour billions into rebuilding Venezuela’s oil infrastructure. Industry experts and executives warn that collapsing infrastructure, heavy crude, low global oil prices, and political instability make large-scale investment risky and unattractive.

Why It Matters: Trump is treating military force and leadership change as tools for resource seizure, reviving a blunt “take the oil” doctrine detached from economic reality. Even oil executives are signaling that Venezuela’s collapse, instability, and market conditions make this unachievable.

Denmark’s Leader Says Trump ‘Should Be Taken Seriously’ on Greenland

What Happened: Denmark’s prime minister warned that Trump’s renewed threats to seize Greenland must be taken seriously, calling them “unacceptable pressure” and rejecting any claim that the U.S. has the right to annex the NATO-linked territory. Trump doubled down after the U.S. raid on Venezuela, mocking Denmark’s defenses and insisting Greenland is necessary for U.S. “national security.”

Why It Matters: Trump is openly threatening the territorial integrity of a NATO ally, treating coercion and imperial claims as normal policy. By pairing military force in Venezuela with annexation threats against Greenland, he is signaling that the U.S. is now a danger to allies as well as adversaries.

‘A warning not an insult’: US doubles down on criticism of Europe

What Happened: Trump officials defended language in the new U.S. national security strategy warning of Europe’s “civilizational erasure,” saying it was meant to pressure allies into policy changes. The document attacks European migration policy, regulation, and democratic safeguards, while threatening political interference and tying tariff relief to rollbacks of EU tech and regulatory laws.

Why It Matters: Trump is using ideological pressure and economic coercion to discipline democratic allies, turning partnerships into loyalty tests. By embracing far-right civilizational propaganda and threatening political interference, he is accelerating the collapse of the postwar transatlantic order.

U.S. plan to ‘run’ Venezuela clouded in confusion

What Happened: After capturing Maduro, Trump declared the U.S. is now “in charge” of Venezuela, but senior officials offered conflicting explanations of what that means, revealing uncertainty over governance and next steps. Maduro’s cronies remain in power, while the democratic opposition has been sidelined.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. plans to intercept tanker involved Venezuelan oil trade, days after Maduro's capture

What Happened: U.S. forces are preparing to intercept and seize an oil tanker tied to Venezuelan crude exports following Maduro’s capture. The vessel, now sailing under a Russian flag, has attempted to evade U.S. enforcement as Trump expands maritime interdictions and de facto blockade operations.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US factory sector contracts for 10th straight month in December

What Happened: U.S. manufacturing contracted for a 10th straight month in December, with the ISM index falling to 47.9, its lowest level since October 2024, as tariffs drove up input costs and new orders declined. Factory employment fell for the 11th consecutive month, and survey respondents singled out Trump’s tariffs—now averaging nearly 17%—as a major drag on activity.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are weakening the industrial base, raising costs while failing to revive manufacturing or jobs. Prolonged contraction underscores how trade disruption, labor shortages, and policy volatility are pushing the U.S. closer to recessionary conditions.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Offshore wind companies challenge Trump anti-wind orders

What Happened: Offshore wind developers, including Empire Wind, Revolution Wind, and Dominion Energy, have sued Trump after he suspended construction authority for five federally approved offshore wind projects, citing “national security” concerns. The companies argue the suspension is pretextual, politically motivated, and threatens to cancel projects that were already under construction and in some cases nearly complete.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$159,000–$485,000 — Todd Blanche’s reported crypto holdings while DOJ crypto enforcement was halted

$35,000 — Polymarket bet placed shortly before the Venezuela strike

$410,000 — Profit from the Maduro ouster prediction trade

2,000+ — ICE personnel planned for deployment to Minnesota

31 — People who died in ICE custody in 2025

75% — Share of ICE detainees with no criminal convictions

10 — Consecutive months U.S. manufacturing contracted

47.9 — ISM manufacturing index in December

11 — Straight months factory employment declined

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Venezuela may become the playbook — Does the Venezuela operation turn into a template for operations across the globe?

War decisions may be feeding private profit — Will anyone investigate who had advance knowledge of the Maduro operation and financially benefited?

Mail-in voting faces a new sabotage rule — How many ballots get tossed under the postmark shift, and which states get hit first?

Public health policy is being rewritten by conspiracy theories — How fast do vaccination rates fall as conspiracies replace science?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

War For Profit — Venezuela is being treated like a corporate prize, with oil access and private gain baked into foreign policy decisions.

Corruption As Governance — Conflicts of interest are shaping enforcement, turning DOJ and national security decisions into insider protection rackets.

Institutional Weaponization — The state is being repurposed to punish critics, intimidate officials, and bend the military and justice system toward personal loyalty.

Mail-in Ballot Sabotage — The post office is altering procedures in ways that increase rejected ballots without changing statutes.

Repression By Scale — Mass detention, neglect, and coercive immigration operations are expanding as routine tools of state control.

Information and Trust Collapse — Public media is being dismantled and public health guidance politicized, accelerating disorientation, vulnerability, and propaganda.

