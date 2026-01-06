Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: January 2-4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Big Tech blocked California data center legislation, leaving only a study requirement

What Happened: Big Tech companies and business groups successfully gutted California legislation that would have regulated the massive energy use of AI data centers, leaving only a requirement for regulators to issue a report by 2027. Provisions covering special electricity rates, battery storage, clean energy mandates, and disclosure rules were stripped or vetoed by Gavin Newsom amid sustained industry pressure and warnings about competitiveness.

Why It Matters: The cost of AI’s soaring energy demand is being pushed onto households and small businesses while some of the world’s most profitable companies escape accountability. Corporate leverage and state tax dependence once again neutralized regulation, even as data centers strain power grids, raise utility bills, and complicate climate targets.

Trump Super PAC Raised More Than $100 Million in Recent Months

What Happened: Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., raised over $100 million in the second half of 2025, much of it from wealthy donors and corporations with business before the regime, including major figures in AI and cryptocurrency. Top donors received access to exclusive White House events and policy wins, followed by contributions, as the PAC amassed more than $300 million ahead of the midterms.

Why It Matters: Pay-to-play governance is operating at an industrial scale, erasing boundaries between campaign finance, personal enrichment, and policymaking. Trump’s continued fundraising converts political donations into currency for regulatory favors, legal leniency, and access to power, normalizing corruption as a governing model.

Trump makes surprise pit stop to shop for White House ballroom marble

What Happened: Trump diverted his presidential motorcade to a Florida marble supplier to personally select stone for his $400 million White House ballroom, a project moving forward after the East Wing’s demolition. Reporters were barred, and the White House says Trump is paying for materials while using government time and resources to oversee the work.

Why It Matters: Public office is being used to advance personal vanity projects while transparency and oversight are sidelined. The ballroom project reflects personalized rule, with national institutions treated as extensions of the president’s brand.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

After Watergate, the Presidency Was Tamed. Trump Is Unleashing It.

What Happened: After Watergate, Congress built guardrails to restrain presidential abuse, including inspectors general, whistleblower protections, ethics enforcement, and Justice Department independence. During his second term, Trump has systematically dismantled those safeguards through purges, politicized hiring, and direct pressure on law enforcement.

Why It Matters: Post-Watergate reforms were designed to prevent exactly this concentration of power. Their rollback marks a return to, and escalation beyond, Watergate-era abuses, replacing rule-of-law governance with loyalty tests, retaliation, and unchecked executive authority.

Trump’s attack on Venezuela without alerting Congress tests limits of executive power

What Happened: Trump ordered the military seizure of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro without notifying Congress in advance. Rubio and Trump cited secret legal rationales and executive authority, bypassing the War Powers Resolution and launching strikes and deployments without congressional authorization.

Why It Matters: Executive war-making is being asserted by fiat, with Congress sidelined and law treated as optional. Military force, regime change, and foreign arrests are proceeding on presidential command alone, accelerating the shift toward an imperial presidency.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE Is Using Facial-Recognition Technology to Quickly Arrest People

What Happened: ICE now routinely uses a mobile facial recognition app, Mobile Fortify, allowing officers to scan faces in public and instantly identify individuals and their immigration status. The tool has been used more than 100,000 times, pulls from multiple government databases, stores images without consent, and is expanding alongside broader biometric surveillance as ICE receives unprecedented funding for mass deportations.

Why It Matters: Real-time facial recognition is turning immigration enforcement into a surveillance dragnet, enabling ICE to identify and arrest people on sight. With little transparency and no meaningful oversight, the system accelerates mass deportation and builds infrastructure that will not stay confined to immigrants—it is laying the groundwork for biometric surveillance of everyone.

Minnesota department finds child care centers targeted in viral video operating normally

What Happened: Minnesota’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families found that all nine child care centers featured in a viral right-wing fraud video were operating properly, undermining claims used by Trump officials to freeze federal child care funding. The review followed compliance checks triggered by unverified influencer allegations amplified by Trump and federal agencies before any factual determination.

Why It Matters: The nationwide child care funding freeze stemmed from disinformation rather than evidence, weaponizing federal power against states and families. Viral propaganda, racialized scapegoating, and political pressure are now sufficient to trigger sweeping punishment—collapsing due process and normalizing governance by propaganda.

A top DoJ official trained Pam Bondi on ethics rules in the department. Then he was fired

What Happened: Joseph Tirrell, the Justice Department’s senior ethics attorney who trained Pam Bondi, was abruptly purged after repeatedly flagging conflicts of interest and improper gifts, event attendance, and outside influence. Tirrell says he blocked efforts to bypass ethics rules—including gifts tied to Conor McGregor and FIFA—and was dismissed days after issuing advice Bondi ignored.

Why It Matters: Purging the DOJ’s top ethics lawyer underscores that enforcing rules carries professional risk. Ethics oversight is being dismantled to clear the path for corruption, favoritism, and politicized law enforcement without internal resistance.

HHS freezing child care payments to all states after Minnesota fraud allegations

What Happened: Trump officials froze federal child care payments to all states after unverified fraud allegations tied to Minnesota day care centers, citing a viral video by a conservative influencer rather than completed investigations. HHS said funds will only be released once states prove legitimacy, imposing sweeping new documentation requirements even on states not accused of wrongdoing.

Why It Matters: Collective punishment is being imposed under the guise of oversight, destabilizing essential child care services for families nationwide. The move sets a precedent where disinformation and political targeting can trigger mass defunding of social programs.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

ICE Has a New Recruitment Strategy—and It’s Terrifying

What Happened: ICE launched a $100 million “wartime recruitment” campaign to hire up to 10,000 officers, targeting gun enthusiasts, military culture followers, and the online manosphere via Rumble, Snapchat, livestreamers, and right-wing influencers. Ads are geofenced around military bases, gun shows, NASCAR events, and campuses, funded after Congress tripled ICE’s budget.

Why It Matters: Recruitment now prioritizes ideological aggression over professional restraint. As enforcement powers expand and deportations scale up, ICE is being reshaped into a militant internal security force built for intimidation and suppression.

Trump tried to bury evidence of the Jan. 6 riot. NPR’s archive preserves the facts

What Happened: NPR released a comprehensive visual archive of the Jan. 6 attack, documenting explicit planning for violence, calls for revolution, and sustained assaults on police—directly contradicting Trump’s claims that the insurrection was peaceful. The archive compiles thousands of hours of footage and prosecution data as Trump pardons insurrectionists and recasts the attack.

Why It Matters: Documented political violence is being erased to absolve an insurrection carried out by Trump and his cronies. Rewriting Jan. 6 lays the groundwork for future violence by stripping accountability and legitimizing mob rule.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DHS pauses immigration applications for an additional 20 countries

What Happened: DHS ordered USCIS to halt all visa, green card, citizenship, and asylum applications from 20 additional countries, mostly in Africa, expanding Trump’s travel restrictions to 39 countries and the Palestinian Authority. The memo also mandates retroactive re-reviews of applications dating back to 2021, including cases where applicants fully complied with the law.

Why It Matters: Lawful immigration is being punished by nationality, using bureaucracy as an instrument of collective punishment. Retroactive reviews and open-ended pauses gut due process and turn legal status into something temporary, revocable, and politically conditional.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Congress before Maduro raid, Democrats say

What Happened: Democrats say that Trump officials misled Congress for months about Venezuela, with Marco Rubio repeatedly denying plans to invade or remove Nicolás Maduro—despite later admitting the operation had been long planned. Congress was notified only after the military raid to seize Maduro was already underway.

Why It Matters: Congress was deliberately deceived to evade war powers oversight, reframing regime change as “law enforcement.” When executive officials lie to lawmakers to preserve secrecy, constitutional checks fail, and military force becomes a unilateral presidential tool.

A Diminished Congress Weighs Whether to Reassert Its Power

What Happened: In Trump’s second term, Congress has largely surrendered its authority as Trump withheld funds, claimed tariff powers reserved for lawmakers, ignored statutory mandates, and launched unauthorized military strikes. Republican leadership declined to intervene, leaving oversight dormant as legally dubious actions mounted.

Why It Matters: Republican inaction has handed Trump control over spending, war powers, and oversight. With Congress sidelined and courts left alone, rule by fiat is becoming the norm.

‘The perfect storm’: Trump has left the US less prepared for natural disasters, experts say

What Happened: Experts say Trump’s first year back in office hollowed out disaster preparedness by gutting FEMA, NOAA, the National Weather Service, and wildfire agencies through firings, budget cuts, canceled research, and stalled resilience programs—amid record hurricanes, floods, fires, and heat.

Why It Matters: As climate disasters intensify, federal safeguards are being dismantled, offloading risk onto states and individuals least able to handle it. Institutional sabotage ensures future disasters will be deadlier, more chaotic, and disproportionately devastating.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump and top Iranian officials exchange threats over protests roiling Iran

What Happened: As protests spread across Iran over economic collapse and political repression, Trump threatened U.S. intervention if protesters were killed, declaring the U.S. “locked and loaded.” Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Araghchi and security chief Larijani, responded with warnings of regional chaos and direct threats against U.S. forces.

Why It Matters: Trump is inserting the United States into a volatile internal uprising, raising the risk of war without congressional oversight or authorization. His threats hand Tehran cover for violent repression while turning domestic protests into a potential trigger for war.

Maduro Captured, Indicted After US Airstrikes on Venezuela

What Happened: U.S. forces carried out airstrikes inside Venezuela and captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife, flying them to the United States to face criminal charges, including narco terrorism and weapons conspiracies. Trump declared the operation a success, said the U.S. would be “strongly involved” in Venezuela’s oil sector, and framed the seizure as part of a broader military and economic campaign.

Why It Matters: Foreign arrests, military strikes, and resource seizures are being carried out without congressional authorization or legal mandate, amounting to leadership change by force. Collapsing law enforcement into warfare sets a dangerous precedent for unilateral invasion, extraterritorial detention, and occupation.

Trump says U.S. will 'run' Venezuela and sell seized oil in remarks on the strikes

What Happened: After U.S. military strikes led to the capture of Maduro, Trump declared that the United States would “run” Venezuela during a transition period, deploy troops if necessary, and place senior U.S. officials in charge of governance. Trump also said seized Venezuelan oil assets would be sold, with proceeds split between Venezuela and the United States as “reimbursement,” while U.S. oil companies operate under military protection.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly asserting foreign occupation authority and monetizing leadership change by converting a sovereign nation’s resources into U.S.-controlled revenue. War is being waged without congressional authorization, threats of occupation without consent, and resource extraction framed as “stability”—a textbook case of imperial governance by force.

Trump says Venezuelan opposition leader doesn't have the 'respect' to govern after Maduro ousted

What Happened: Following U.S.-led strikes that removed Maduro, Trump publicly rejected opposition leader María Corina Machado, claiming she lacks the “respect” to govern Venezuela. He then reiterated that the United States would “run the country” during a transition period, asserting direct U.S. control over Venezuela’s political future.

Why It Matters: Trump is sidelining Venezuela’s legitimate opposition leaders who won the election, leaving the repressive Maduro system intact while asserting U.S. occupation authority. Instead of supporting democratic transfer of power, he is replacing dictatorship with external rule by fiat—denying Venezuelans self-determination.

Trump Warns Colombia in Threat to Other Drug-Producing Countries

What Happened: Trump publicly threatened Colombia, calling President Gustavo Petro a “sick man” who “likes making cocaine,” and warned that drug-producing countries in the hemisphere will face U.S. retaliation. He paired the remarks with renewed threats toward Mexico and Cuba, boasting about military strikes, sunk vessels, and offering U.S. troops to “clean up” other countries’ internal affairs.

Why It Matters: Venezuela has become the proving ground for a new interventionist doctrine—military force, economic seizure, and political control without authorization or consent. Trump is lowering the global threshold for aggression and treating sovereignty as optional.

Marco Rubio says he believes Cuba is 'in a lot of trouble'

What Happened: Marco Rubio warned that Cuba is “in a lot of trouble” after U.S. military action in Venezuela, accusing Havana of propping up Maduro through security and intelligence support. Trump echoed the threat, invoked the Monroe Doctrine, floated intervention in Cuba, and escalated regime change rhetoric well beyond Venezuela.

Why It Matters: The regime is openly widening its target list after an unauthorized military operation, normalizing military threats and coercive diplomacy across the hemisphere. Cuba is being positioned as the next pressure point in a revived interventionist doctrine that treats force, intimidation, and regime change as routine policy tools.

Denmark's PM urges Trump to 'stop the threats' of annexing Greenland

What Happened: Trump again threatened U.S. annexation of Greenland, drawing sharp rebukes from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who warned the rhetoric violates international law and democratic norms. The escalation followed repeated Trump statements framing Greenland as a U.S. “national security” necessity, amplified by allies online.

Why It Matters: Trump is normalizing territorial threats against a NATO ally, eroding postwar norms against annexation and coercion. This would be the end of NATO, legitimize great power land grabs, and accelerate the collapse of the rules-based global order—posing a direct threat to security and stability in Europe and around the globe.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia may be preparing 'large-scale provocation with human casualties,' Ukraine's intelligence warns

What Happened: Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service warned that Russia is likely preparing a large-scale false-flag provocation involving civilian casualties, potentially targeting a religious or symbolic site around Jan. 7. Ukrainian intelligence says Russian services may attempt to pin the attack on Ukraine by planting debris from Western-made drones.

Why It Matters: False-flag operations are a core Kremlin tactic—central to how Putin came to power—and remain a tool for escalation, information warfare, and manufacturing pretexts for further operations. A staged mass casualty attack would inject disinformation into the West at a critical moment for security and strategic decision-making.

Russian shadow fleet ship that sank in 2024 carried nuclear reactor components to North Korea, may have been torpedoed, La Verdad reports

What Happened: A Russian shadow fleet vessel that sank off Spain in December 2024 was allegedly transporting undeclared nuclear reactor components bound for North Korea, according to Spanish investigators cited by La Verdad. Damage consistent with an external strike, possibly a torpedo, was identified, though findings remain unverified.

Why It Matters: If confirmed, this would reaffirm covert Russia-North Korea nuclear cooperation operating through sanctions-evading maritime networks. It underscores that Russia’s shadow fleet functions not only as an oil smuggling operation but also as a proliferation operation.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

4 reasons Americans are feeling worse about the economy

What Happened: Despite headline GDP growth and easing inflation, 68% of Americans say economic conditions are worsening as the job market cools, housing remains unaffordable, and everyday costs keep rising. Gains continue flowing disproportionately to wealthy households while layoffs and insecurity hit working and middle-class families.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic propaganda is colliding with reality. When growth is concentrated at the top while costs and insecurity rise for most households, economic performance loses legitimacy and fuels political instability and backlash.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/20: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

'Wicked' composer Stephen Schwartz backs out of hosting Kennedy Center event

What Happened: Stephen Schwartz, the composer of Wicked, withdrew from hosting a May gala at the Kennedy Center, saying the venue has become an ideological space after Trump replaced its board, installed loyalists, and added his name to the center. Schwartz said appearing there now constitutes a political statement, joining a growing list of artists canceling events in protest of the takeover.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$400 million — Price tag for Trump’s White House ballroom project.

$100 million+ — Raised by MAGA Inc. in the second half of 2025

39+ — Countries now covered by expanded DHS application pauses

20 — Additional countries added to the USCIS pause list.

2021 — Start date for retroactive re-reviews ordered by DHS.

100,000+ — Reported uses of ICE’s Mobile Fortify facial-recognition tool.

$100 million — Cost of ICE’s “wartime recruitment” campaign.

10,000 — New deportation officers ICE aims to hire.

2027 — Deadline for California regulators’ data center energy report after the bill was gutted

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Citizenship rollback is accelerating — How fast do denaturalization and retroactive “review” programs scale nationwide?

Biometric surveillance is expanding — When does facial recognition move from ICE into routine federal policing?

War powers seized by the executive — Will the Venezuela model be reused for Iran, Cuba, Colombia, Greenland, or Mexico?

Federal funding continues to be used as blackmail — Which states are punished next through freezes, holds, and shifting “proof” demands?

Press intimidation escalating — Which media organization is targeted next through FCC pressure, lawsuits, and merger extortion?

AI rules captured by industry — Which states follow California in letting corporations write the rules?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Trump’s erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Pay-To-Rule System — Donor cash now buys access, protection, and policy outcomes while the midterms are engineered in real time.

Weaponized Bureaucracy — Administrative “pauses” and retroactive reviews turn lawful status into a revocable privilege.

Surveillance Dragnet State — Facial recognition speeds arrests while oversight disappears, normalizing biometric policing.

Propaganda Governance — Viral disinformation triggers federal punishment before facts, investigations, or due process.

Sidelined Congress — War powers, spending authority, and oversight continue sliding into executive control.

Open Kleptocracy — Public office is openly leveraged for private benefit without meaningful accountability.

Imperial Lawfare — Regime change and resource seizure are reframed as “law enforcement” and “order.”

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

