U.S. Southern Command said it targeted three vessels traveling in a convoy in undisclosed international waters.

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 31-January 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

I have relaunched the Malign Influence Operations blog with Luchkov Andrii, focused on deep-dive investigations into foreign influence and corruption. Please check it out—and take a look at our first investigation.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump administration terminates lease for Washington's 3 public golf courses

What Happened: The Trump regime terminated the 50-year lease for Washington, D.C.’s three public golf courses, ousting the nonprofit National Links Trust from federal land. The move clears a path for Trump, whose private company owns and develops golf courses worldwide, to reshape public courses in D.C.

Why It Matters: This is a direct conflict of interest—public land is being cleared so Trump can advance his private golf business. It’s another move to seize public spaces for personal gain, cutting out communities and public oversight.

‘Their first instinct was to loot’: how Trump’s acolytes are plundering the Kennedy Center

What Happened: Senate investigators say Trump allies rapidly turned the Kennedy Center into a patronage and self-enrichment operation after purging the board, renaming the institution, and installing loyalists. Records cited by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse show steep discounts, free access, and lucrative contracts for Trump-aligned groups, alongside luxury expenses charged to the publicly funded center.

Why It Matters: Kleptocratic capture has overtaken a national cultural institution, converting it into a slush fund for allies while abandoning its public mission. This underscores how Trump’s second term treats civic institutions as assets to be looted, branded, and monetized.

Trump Administration Upends Prosecution of White-Collar Crime

What Happened: The Justice Department sharply scaled back enforcement of white-collar crime, retreating from cases involving foreign bribery, corruption, money laundering, and corporate fraud. Trump also pardoned or intervened in multiple high-profile cases, prompting the SEC to drop related civil enforcement actions.

Why It Matters: Selective justice now shields executives, donors, and political allies while dismantling safeguards that protect markets and the rule of law. Financial crime enforcement is being deprioritized, reinforcing a two-tier system where wealth and loyalty determine accountability.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Kennedy Center reportedly changed rules before vote to add Trump’s name

What Happened: The Kennedy Center quietly revised its bylaws to block ex officio trustees from voting, ensuring only Trump-appointed members could approve adding Trump’s name to the institution. The rule change preceded a unanimous rebranding vote, raising legal and procedural concerns.

Why It Matters: Procedural manipulation forced a predetermined political outcome and bypassed the center’s congressional charter. The move reflects a wider strategy of reshaping cultural institutions through rule changes, purges, and loyalist control to secure control.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Uses Veto to Punish Tribe for Opposing ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

What Happened: Trump vetoed legislation expanding the Miccosukee Tribe’s reservation after the tribe opposed his plan for a migrant detention facility in the Everglades and joined a lawsuit challenging its approval. He openly framed the veto as retaliation for obstructing his immigration agenda.

Why It Matters: Federal power is being used for political retribution against a Native American tribe exercising its legal rights. The veto signals coercive governance, where funding and land are leveraged to punish dissent and enforce loyalty.

Documents suggest Kilmar Ábrego García was retaliated against after wrongful deportation

What Happened: Newly unsealed court records show Justice Department officials pushed to indict Kilmar Ábrego García only after he was wrongly deported and won a court order requiring his return. A federal judge said the documents provide evidence that the prosecution may have been driven by retaliation rather than new facts.

Why It Matters: The case points to prosecutorial retaliation against individuals who successfully challenge the regime in court. Weaponized prosecutions undermine due process and turn legal victories into grounds for punishment by the government.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Phone Searches at the Border Are Up. How to Protect Your Privacy.

What Happened: U.S. Customs and Border Protection dramatically increased searches of travelers’ phones and electronic devices in 2025, conducting more than 55,000 warrantless searches under broad border search authority. Agents can demand access to phones, copy data, and question travelers about digital content—including political speech—often without clear suspicion.

Why It Matters: Warrantless device searches mark a quiet expansion of surveillance and speech intimidation at the border, where constitutional protections are weakest. As ideological scrutiny and mass data extraction become routine, the border is emerging as a testing ground for broader domestic monitoring and suppression.

Capitol riot 'does not happen' without Trump, Jack Smith told Congress

What Happened: Former Special Counsel Jack Smith told Congress that the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol “did not happen” without Trump, calling him the “most culpable and most responsible person” in the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. Smith said the evidence showed Trump knowingly spread false fraud claims, directed supporters to the Capitol, refused to stop the violence, and exploited the attack for his own benefit.

Why It Matters: Smith’s testimony places responsibility for an attempted democratic overthrow squarely on Trump. The case’s dismissal reflects impunity, and not exoneration, confirming that power shielded him from accountability.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US Removal of Panels Honoring Black WWII Soldiers Buried in Netherlands Sparks Anger

What Happened: The U.S. government removed memorial panels honoring Black American soldiers at the Margraten American Cemetery in the Netherlands after Trump’s orders dismantling DEI initiatives. The panels documented segregation during WWII and the sacrifices of Black troops and were taken down without explanation, prompting outrage from Dutch officials, caretakers, and veterans’ families.

Why It Matters: Historical erasure is being exported overseas, rewriting the legacy of American soldiers who fought fascism while enduring racism at home. Even wartime sacrifice is subject to ideological purges.

Border Patrol Chief Admits Arresting U.S. Citizens

What Happened: Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino publicly acknowledged that his agents have arrested U.S. citizens, including protesters, claiming they were detained for allegedly “assaulting” federal officers. He made the remarks while defending aggressive enforcement tactics amid Trump’s immigration crackdown and rising protests.

Why It Matters: This confirms that immigration enforcement is now being used against U.S. citizens, blurring the line between border control and domestic policing. Combined with masked agents, mass force, and retaliation against dissent, it signals a dangerous erosion of civil liberties.

Judge voids decision to end legal status of 60,000 immigrants from Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua

What Happened: A federal judge voided Trump’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status for roughly 60,000 immigrants from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua, finding the move was “preordained and pretextual.” The court ruled that DHS ignored statutory requirements and improperly manipulated country condition reviews to justify mass revocations.

Why It Matters: This is a direct rebuke of Trump’s effort to strip legal status from long-standing immigrant communities through racialized and politically motivated decision-making. The ruling exposes how immigration policy is being weaponized to bypass law, due process, and humanitarian protections.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump issues 1st vetoes of 2nd term, including bipartisan Colorado water act, drawing accusations of 'partisan games'

What Happened: Trump issued the first vetoes of his second term, blocking a bipartisan, unanimously passed bill funding a rural Colorado clean water project, alongside a separate veto targeting the Miccosukee Tribe. The Colorado veto followed Rep. Lauren Boebert’s defiance of Trump over Epstein, fueling accusations of political retaliation.

Why It Matters: Veto power is being used to punish “disloyalty,” even when the cost is clean drinking water. Federal authority is increasingly leveraged to coerce obedience rather than govern.

Fears Mount That US Federal Cybersecurity Is Stagnating—or Worse

What Happened: Cybersecurity experts and current and former officials warn that staffing cuts, agency restructuring, and prolonged government shutdowns under Trump are eroding U.S. federal cyber defenses, particularly at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The agency has lost roughly a third of its workforce, leaving critical gaps as officials acknowledge a 40% vacancy rate across key mission areas.

Why It Matters: National security is being hollowed out as cyber threats from Russia and China intensify. Institutional sabotage raises the risk of catastrophic breaches and critical infrastructure failure.

2026 price hikes hit ACA health insurance plans as subsidies expire for millions of Americans

What Happened: Enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expired as 2026 began, triggering steep premium hikes for more than 20 million Americans who buy insurance on the individual market. Average premiums for subsidized enrollees are rising by more than 100%, with millions facing unaffordable costs after Congress and Trump failed to extend the credits.

Why It Matters: This is a direct blow to working- and middle-class Americans, forcing many to choose between health coverage and basic necessities—or to drop insurance altogether. The expiration accelerates Trump’s broader dismantling of the ACA by pricing people out of care without formally repealing the law.

Trump Upended the Federal Government. The Full Scope of the Impact Is Still Unclear.

What Happened: According to New York Times, Trump has reduced the civilian federal workforce by approximately 10 percent, or about 249,000 employees, through purges, forced resignations, and early retirements. Programs were terminated, grants frozen, and agencies dismantled, while spending and dysfunction increased.

Why It Matters: State capacity is being destroyed so that Trump can have full control over the federal government. The loss of expertise, enforcement, and institutional memory is already weakening governance, accountability, and the government’s ability to function.

NASA’s Largest Library Is Closing Amid Staff and Lab Cuts

What Happened: Trump officials ordered the closure of NASA’s largest research library at the Goddard Space Flight Center, housing roughly 100,000 volumes, including irreplaceable, non-digitized materials from early spaceflight and the Soviet space program. The shutdown is part of broader staffing purges, lab closures, and budget slashes that have already eliminated hundreds of scientists and threaten dozens of active missions.

Why It Matters: Scientific memory is being erased while U.S. research capacity is hollowed out. Destroyed archives and forced departures guarantee repeated failures and weakened national security.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Venezuela has detained several Americans as tensions with US rise

What Happened: Venezuelan authorities have detained at least five Americans as the Trump regime intensifies pressure on Nicolás Maduro through oil blockades, maritime seizures, sanctions, and covert and overt military strikes. U.S. officials believe the detentions are meant to create leverage as tensions rise.

Why It Matters: Hostage diplomacy has emerged as a direct response to U.S. escalation, mirroring tactics used by Russia and other authoritarian regimes. Trump’s militarized strategy is placing American civilians at risk while pushing the U.S. toward an undeclared confrontation with Venezuela—without congressional authorization or an exit plan.

A year of strikes: US military operations surge under Trump

What Happened: In the first year of Trump’s second term, the U.S. sharply expanded overseas military operations, striking targets across Somalia, Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Syria, Nigeria, Venezuela, and the Caribbean. The campaign included bunker buster attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, large-scale air operations, maritime strikes, and covert drone missions, even as Trump branded himself a “peace president.”

Why It Matters: Continuous, undeclared military force has been normalized with no public debate or congressional oversight. Trump’s “peace through strength” posture is fueling escalation, blurring the line between warfare and law enforcement, and increasing the risk of retaliation and wider conflict.

US strikes 3 alleged drug vessels and leaves survivors -- now a search-and-rescue operation

What Happened: U.S. forces struck three vessels in international waters on December 30, killing at least five people and forcing others to jump overboard before the boats were destroyed. At least six survivors were left adrift, triggering a Coast Guard search and rescue operation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s militarized campaign continues to erode the boundary between law enforcement and war. Lethal strikes followed by abandoned survivors raise serious legal, humanitarian, and accountability concerns as deaths from these operations mount.

Oil Tanker Fleeing the Coast Guard Now Listed in Russian Ship Database

What Happened: The oil tanker formerly known as Bella 1—evading the U.S. Coast Guard after resisting interdiction near Venezuela—was renamed Marinera and added to Russia’s official ship registry. The crew painted a Russian flag on the hull and radioed U.S. forces, claiming Russian jurisdiction, complicating seizure efforts under international law.

Why It Matters: Sanctions evasion is moving into state-backed gray-zone confrontation, as Russia provides maritime cover for ships linked to Iranian and Venezuelan oil trade. Trump’s blockade is colliding with Kremlin tactics, entrenching Russia as a guarantor of illicit energy flows.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. Finds Ukraine Didn’t Target Putin in Drone Strike

What Happened: U.S. intelligence officials concluded Ukraine did not target Vladimir Putin or his residence in an alleged drone attack, directly contradicting Moscow’s claims. A CIA assessment found Ukraine was aiming at a legitimate military target elsewhere, even as Trump initially echoed Putin’s account before later backing off.

Why It Matters: The Kremlin fabricated the incident to manipulate Trump, and he again treated Putin’s claims as credible until U.S. intelligence forced a correction. Russian disinformation keeps driving events, with Trump repeatedly serving as an amplifier for Kremlin disinformation.

Russia launches New Year’s Day drone attacks across Ukraine

What Happened: Russia launched overnight drone attacks across multiple Ukrainian regions on January 1, striking energy infrastructure in Odesa and igniting a major fire in Lutsk just minutes before the New Year. The timing underscored Moscow’s continued terror against Ukrainian homes and energy infrastructure.

Why It Matters: This is intentional terror warfare, designed to plunge Ukrainians into darkness during a holiday and reinforce fear and suffering as a weapon. Russia’s genocidal strategy remains centered on killing Ukrainians and destroying energy systems.

Finnish police seize vessel suspected of damaging underwater cable

What Happened: Finnish authorities seized a Russia-linked cargo vessel, the Fitburg, after it was found dragging its anchor in the Gulf of Finland near damaged telecom cables between Finland and Estonia. Police opened a criminal investigation into aggravated damage and interference with communications, citing strong indications of a crime tied to Russia’s shadow fleet.

Why It Matters: Undersea cable sabotage is one of Russia’s key hybrid-warfare tactics, enabling Russia to disrupt critical infrastructure below the threshold of open conflict. Each incident probes NATO's resolve and risks normalizing deniable attacks on civilian systems.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Many farmers are going into 2026 on the brink

What Happened: Farmers across the Midwest are entering 2026 after another unprofitable year driven by Trump’s tariffs, high input costs, and collapsed export markets. Unsold crops, soaring debt, and tightening credit are forcing some families toward foreclosure or exit.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is gutting the rural economy he claims to defend, offloading the consequences of his tariffs onto farmers. Rising bankruptcies and collapsing small-town institutions point toward a generational unraveling of American agriculture.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/20: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

55,318 — Warrantless phone searches conducted by CBP in 2025

249,000 — Federal civilian jobs eliminated through purges, buyouts, and forced exits

100,000 — Volumes lost with the closure of NASA’s Goddard research library

47% — Proposed cut to NASA’s science budget under Trump

60,000 — Immigrants whose legal status Trump attempted to revoke before courts intervened

5+ — Americans detained by Venezuela amid U.S. escalation

9+ — Countries hit by U.S. military strikes in Trump’s second term

40% — Vacancy rate across key federal cybersecurity mission areas

100%+ — Average ACA premium hikes facing millions after subsidies expired

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

ICE and CBP are expanding into domestic policing — How far will the regime go in erasing the line between immigration enforcement and civilian law enforcement?

Prosecutions are being used as retaliation — How many critics, migrants, journalists, and whistleblowers will be punished for challenging power?

Federal science, climate, and public health capacity is collapsing — How much damage will be locked in before the consequences become irreversible?

Expanded use of emergency powers and executive orders — How far will Trump officials go in bypassing Congress entirely to rule by decree?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Warfare — Trump’s erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Institutional Breakdown — Agencies are being hollowed out, stripping the government of expertise, institutional memory, and enforcement power.

Kleptocracy in Practice — Public assets, cultural institutions, and policy levers are increasingly repurposed for private and political gain.

Permanent Emergency Mode — Militarization, surveillance, and retaliation are being normalized as tools of governance.

Rule by Retaliation — Courts, prosecutors, regulators, and funding streams are increasingly used to punish dissent, enforce loyalty, and deter legal challenges.

Erosion by Design — Chaos, attrition, and institutional damage are tools being used to accelerate democratic decay while concentrating power at the top.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.