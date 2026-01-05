The name and logo for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is seen scraped off the door of its building in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 20, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 29-30

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

I have relaunched the Malign Influence Operations blog with Luchkov Andrii, focused on deep-dive investigations into foreign influence and corruption. Please check it out—and take a look at our first investigation.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Tangled Web of Deal-Making, Policy and Riches

What Happened: New reporting details how Trump, his family, and senior aides have fused government policy with personal enrichment across crypto, AI, real estate, and defense, while negotiating lucrative arrangements with foreign governments, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. Since returning to power, Trump has discarded even minimal conflict-of-interest restraints, openly promoting ventures that funnel money to his family and inner circle.

Why It Matters: Kleptocracy is now operating in plain sight, with the boundary between U.S. national interests and Trump’s private profit effectively erased. When policy decisions function as revenue streams for the president and his allies, corruption becomes governance, and democratic accountability disintegrates.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Enforcer Is Little-Known White House Aide With Enormous Influence

What Happened: James Blair, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, has emerged as a central enforcer inside the White House, pressuring Republican lawmakers, threatening primary challenges, shaping messaging, and driving aggressive redistricting plans ahead of the midterms. Blair has played a key role in enforcing party discipline on Trump’s tax-and-spending agenda and coordinating efforts to redraw congressional maps in Trump’s favor—an approach aides privately call “Blairymandering.”

Why It Matters: Power is being consolidated through intimidation, loyalty tests, electoral threats, and map manipulation that bend a coequal branch of government to Trump’s will. Blair’s rise underscores how Trump governs through unelected enforcers who centralize control, erode democratic norms, and weaponize elections themselves to entrench control.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI surged resources to Minnesota over day care fraud claims before video went viral, Patel says

What Happened: The FBI redirected resources to Minnesota to investigate alleged daycare fraud after a viral right-wing YouTube video targeted Somali-run facilities, with Kash Patel amplifying the claims before facts were established. A long-running investigation was seized on by Trump allies to justify immigration crackdowns and inflammatory rhetoric portraying Somali immigrants as a collective threat.

Why It Matters: Law enforcement is being redirected by viral disinformation, with federal power used to legitimize extremist narratives and stigmatize an entire community. Elevating racist outrage over verified evidence turns fraud enforcement into a tool of ethnic scapegoating and political repression.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The End of CBS News

What Happened: CBS News abruptly pulled a fully vetted 60 Minutes investigation into the treatment of migrants disappeared to El Salvador’s CECOT gulag just days before it was set to air, following pressure from corporate leadership tied to Trump-era regulatory leverage. The move unfolded amid Trump lawsuits, FCC threats, a billionaire takeover of CBS’s parent company, and the installation of a Trump-aligned editor-in-chief.

Why It Matters: Oligarchic media capture, just like in Russia, is unfolding in real time, with journalism subordinated to corporate mergers, regulatory extortion, and presidential retaliation. When stories exposing abuse are suppressed to appease power, the press ceases to function as a democratic check.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

U.S. removal of cemetery panels honoring Black World War II troops spurs anger in Netherlands

What Happened: The U.S. government quietly removed two displays honoring Black American soldiers from the U.S. military cemetery in Margraten, the Netherlands, following Trump's executive orders dismantling DEI programs. The panels highlighted Black troops’ role in liberating Europe and U.S. wartime segregation, prompting outrage from Dutch officials, local caretakers, historians, and families of the fallen.

Why It Matters: Historical erasure is being exported abroad, with Trump’s culture war reaching American war memorials on foreign soil. It dishonors Black veterans and their descendants by denying their sacrifice and place in history, degrades U.S. moral authority, insults allied nations, and turns sites of remembrance into instruments of repression.

Despair for would-be US citizens as American dream blocked by Trump

What Happened: Trump officials abruptly barred naturalization applicants from 19 countries from taking the oath of citizenship, with USCIS pulling people out of ceremonies at the last minute based solely on country of origin. The move follows a December memo citing “security” concerns and has led to mass cancellations of citizenship and green-card proceedings across at least 16 U.S. cities.

Why It Matters: Exclusion by fiat has replaced due process, rendering years of vetting meaningless and recasting citizenship as a racialized privilege rather than a legally obtained right. Combined with plans to massively expand denaturalization, the policy marks a shift from targeting undocumented immigrants to dismantling legal immigration and citizenship.

‘We Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’—Trump’s Mass Deportations Will Only Grow From Here

What Happened: Trump’s mass deportation is accelerating through the militarization of federal law enforcement, with ICE, Border Patrol, FBI, DEA, and thousands of state and local agencies repurposed into immigration enforcement roles. Backed by $170 billion in new funding and coordinated by Stephen Miller, the regime has authorized raids in schools, hospitals, and courthouses while deploying the military to suppress resistance.

Why It Matters: State power is being reorganized around mass repression, not immigration policy, converting the federal government into a domestic security apparatus. Immigrant communities are the test case—embedding deportation authority across civilian law enforcement normalizes collective punishment, racial profiling, and the erosion of due process for everyone.

Many Filipino healthcare workers in the US live in fear of ICE: ‘This is my place of work. I should feel safe’

What Happened: Filipino healthcare workers across the U.S. report living in fear of ICE arrests at hospitals, clinics, and workplaces while continuing to provide essential care amid staffing shortages. Many are undocumented or part of mixed-status families, leaving them vulnerable to raids, exploitation, and detention despite serving as a critical backbone of the healthcare system.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is turning hospitals into sites of terror, driving caregivers into hiding and undermining patient care. By criminalizing workers who keep Americans alive, the regime is weaponizing immigration enforcement against public health and basic human dignity.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US measles cases surpass 2,000, highest in 30 years: CDC

What Happened: The CDC reported more than 2,000 measles cases across 43 states in 2025—the highest total since 1992—with 50 outbreaks recorded nationwide. Roughly 93% of cases involve unvaccinated people or those with unknown vaccination status, and more than half of hospitalized patients are children.

Why It Matters: A preventable public health breakdown is unfolding as vaccination rates collapse amid politicized disinformation and eroded trust in federal health institutions. Attacks on science and public health oversight are allowing routine childhood protections to fail at a national scale.

How Social Security has gotten worse under Trump

What Happened: Internal data and interviews show customer service at the Social Security Administration has deteriorated sharply under Trump, as mass staff departures, forced reassignments, and chaotic policy shifts drive record backlogs of millions of cases. Elderly people and disabled beneficiaries now face long delays, in-person hurdles, and broken phone and online systems after deep workforce cuts.

Why It Matters: Deliberate hollowing out has turned the SSA into a bottlenecked, unreliable system millions depend on to survive. As trust erodes and access breaks down, conditions are being set to justify further cuts, privatization, or dismantling of one of America’s most important safety net programs.

Clock ticking on government funding deadline as House battles other issues

What Happened: With weeks left before the Jan. 30 deadline, House Republicans are scrambling to fund the government after passing only three of twelve appropriations bills, leaving nine unfinished amid legislative gridlock. Floor time is consumed by fights over expiring ACA subsidies, discharge petitions, and a proposed congressional stock trading ban, pushing another shutdown closer.

US pledges $2 billion for UN humanitarian aid as Trump warns agencies must ‘adapt or die’

What Happened: The U.S. pledged $2 billion in humanitarian aid to the United Nations while simultaneously slashing overall foreign assistance and warning agencies to “adapt, shrink, or die.” The pledge represents a fraction of past contributions and comes tied to consolidation demands, cuts, and tighter political control over aid delivery.

Why It Matters: Life-saving assistance is being weaponized as leverage, subordinating humanitarian relief to ideological and geopolitical demands. The outcome is widespread program cuts, rising hunger and displacement, and the erosion of U.S. soft power in favor of transactional, authoritarian-style control.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

China stages war games around Taiwan after hitting out at major US arms deal

What Happened: China launched two days of large-scale military drills around Taiwan—including live-fire exercises and rocket launches—after denouncing an $11.1 billion U.S. arms sale to Taipei. The drills simulated blockades, denied foreign military access, and involved record numbers of Chinese warplanes and naval vessels operating across the Taiwan Strait line.

Why It Matters: Under the cover of responding to U.S. arms sales, China is effectively practicing invasion scenarios, with training from Russia, while Trump downplays the threat, raising the risk of miscalculation and normalizing military intimidation in one of the world’s most dangerous flashpoints.

Grim Evidence of Trump’s Airstrikes Washes Ashore on a Colombian Peninsula

What Happened: Physical evidence of Trump’s airstrikes has begun washing ashore on Colombia’s Guajira Peninsula, including a scorched speedboat, charred drug packets, and the mangled bodies of two people killed in a November U.S. strike. The wreckage matches Pentagon-released footage, yet the U.S. military has offered no proof the boat carried drugs or posed an imminent threat.

Why It Matters: Lethal force continues to be used without accountability, as civilian vessels are destroyed and people are killed, without transparency or verified targets. Trump is expanding his war without providing evidence or receiving congressional authorization.

U.S. kills 2 in strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific, military says

What Happened: The U.S. military killed two more people in another strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific. Since September, at least 30 vessels have been hit and 107 people killed, despite no public evidence or congressional authorization.

Why It Matters: Lethal force continues to be deployed without accountability, recasting drug trafficking as a battlefield to justify extrajudicial killings and undeclared warfare. These strikes sidestep Congress, erode international law, and normalize extrajudicial killings.

Former EU tech czar says US sanctions against him put Brussels on ‘dangerous path’

What Happened: Trump officials sanctioned former EU tech commissioner Thierry Breton and barred him from entering the U.S. over his role in enforcing Europe’s Digital Services Act, which regulates online platforms and penalized Elon Musk’s X. Breton warned the move places Brussels on a “dangerous path” and urged a firm EU response.

Why It Matters: U.S. sanctions are being used to intimidate allies and shield Trump’s tech oligarch donors from accountability. Trump is exporting his war on regulation and press freedom, testing whether democratic governments will submit to political retaliation or defend their sovereignty.

CIA carried out drone strike on port facility on Venezuelan coast

What Happened: The CIA secretly carried out a drone strike on a port facility on Venezuela’s coast earlier this month, marking the first known US attack on a target inside the country. The strike targeted a dock and was later acknowledged by Trump, who confirmed the US hit a “dock area where drugs were loaded onto boats.”

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating with covert intelligence strikes inside a sovereign country, carried out without congressional authorization or clear legal limits. Trump is using “counter-narcotics” as a pretext to expand undeclared military action and pursue regime change.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump sides with Russia on claims that Ukraine targeted Putin residence

What Happened: Trump publicly sided with Putin after he lied that Ukraine attempted to attack his residence, a lie Kyiv flatly denied as fabrication. Trump said he was “very angry,” citing Putin as his sole source, even as U.S. officials and lawmakers warned that Russia routinely invents such incidents.

Why It Matters: Trump is yet again repeating a Kremlin lie. By siding with Putin over U.S. intelligence and allies, he is directly amplifying Russian propaganda and providing cover for Russia’s genocidal war.

The turbulent trajectory of Trump’s ‘Nazi streak’ acolyte

What Happened: Paul Ingrassia, a MAGA extremist whose private texts described himself as having a “Nazi streak,” weathered multiple scandals, a collapsed Senate confirmation, and bipartisan condemnation—only to be rewarded with a senior legal role at the General Services Administration. His rise followed years of public flattery toward Trump, viral Substack posts praised by him, and unwavering loyalty despite extremist rhetoric and associations.

Why It Matters: Trump is rewarding loyalty by elevating another extremist into government. Ingrassia’s ascent shows how scandal is not disqualifying but a credential, accelerating the normalization of radicalization inside the federal government.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Fed minutes show officials were in tight split over December rate cut

What Happened: Federal Reserve minutes show officials sharply divided over December’s quarter-point rate cut, described as “finely balanced” amid inflation risks and labor market weakness. Several policymakers warned that Trump’s tariffs were adding inflationary pressure, while others urged caution before further easing.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade policies are complicating inflation control and straining the Fed’s ability to govern independently. Tariff-driven price shocks and political pressure are narrowing the margin for stable monetary policy just as recession risks grow.

The Dollar Is Facing an End to Its Dominance

What Happened: Global reliance on the U.S. dollar continues to erode as countries expand trade in local currencies, build alternative payment systems, and reduce dollar reserves amid rising debt, deficits, and politicized U.S. sanctions. New settlement platforms, digital currencies, and stablecoin systems are increasingly designed to bypass dollar-dominated networks like SWIFT.

Why It Matters: Sanctions abuse, fiscal recklessness, and institutional instability are accelerating a long-term shift away from dollar dominance. As alternatives scale, the U.S. faces higher borrowing costs, weaker leverage abroad, and a lasting erosion of the financial power underpinning American global influence.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/20: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

US judge halts ending of temporary protected status for South Sudanese migrants

What Happened: A federal judge in Massachusetts temporarily blocked Trump from ending Temporary Protected Status for South Sudanese migrants, halting deportations scheduled to begin after January 5. The court ruled that allowing the policy to take effect before full review would strip hundreds of lawful residents of protection and expose them to deportation into an active humanitarian crisis.

Artists cancel performances at Trump-Kennedy Center, citing 'takeover' by Trump administration

What Happened: Multiple artists canceled scheduled performances at the Kennedy Center after Trump added his name to the institution. Musicians and dance companies cited opposition to the regime’s “takeover,” while Trump’s appointee running the Center threatened lawsuits and accused artists of “political activism.”

Judge blocks White House from defunding CFPB as agency was about to run out of funds

What Happened: A federal judge blocked the White House from cutting off funding to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau just days before the agency was set to run out of money and miss payroll. The ruling prevents OMB Director Russell Vought—who is also serving as the CFPB’s acting head—from using a new legal argument claiming the Federal Reserve lacks “combined earnings” to withhold the agency’s funding.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$11.1 billion — U.S. arms sale to Taiwan cited as trigger for China’s drills

$170 billion — Funding fueling Trump and Miller’s mass-deportation operation

2,000+ — Measles cases reported in 2025, highest since 1992

43 — States reporting measles cases in 2025

19 — Countries whose naturalization applicants were blocked from taking the oath

16 — U.S. cities reporting mass cancellations of citizenship and greencard proceedings

Jan. 30 — Government funding deadline driving shutdown risk

🔎 What to Watch Next

Citizenship crackdown expanding — As oath blocks widen and denaturalization shifts from threat to action, how many lawful Americans are put at risk?

Law enforcement repurposed — How much core crime and national security work will be endangered as the DEA and FBI continue to be redirected toward immigration politics?

Media under pressure — How many outlets will be chilled or silenced through lawsuits, FCC threats, and merger leverage?

Venezuela escalation path — When does “counter-narcotics” framing turn into open strikes and regime change operations without congressional approval?

Europe visa bans — Will Brussels resist as U.S. sanctions are used to coerce democratic regulators, or be forced to fold?

Shutdown as leverage — How often will budget deadlines be weaponized to extract concessions and deepen institutional chaos?

Public health unraveling — How severe will outbreaks become as vaccine distrust is exploited and oversight continues to be dismantled?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Systemic Kleptocracy — Government policy, access, and foreign deals function as a single revenue pipeline for Trump, his family, and loyalists.

Enforcer Politics — Unelected operatives impose obedience through threats, primary challenges, and redistricting schemes that sideline independent lawmakers.

Weaponized Disinformation — Viral propaganda is converted into federal action, steering investigations and punishment toward targeted communities.

Press Capture — Lawsuits, regulatory threats, and mergers are used to coerce media into suppressing reporting that threatens the regime.

Rights Erasure — Black history and civil rights are scrubbed from public institutions and memorials in favor of ideological conformity.

Immigrant Test Case — Mass deportation infrastructure is normalized as a template for broader surveillance, repression, and control.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.