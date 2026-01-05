Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

Marlo
10h

I am thinking Jack Smith as Attorney General is sounding pretty good. What do you think?

I’ll come with my popcorn to watch him prosecute the “Trump Regime!”

L.D.Michaels
7h

PRIMARY TAKEAWAYS ON TRUMP'S OVERTHROW OF THE VENEZUELA GOVERNMENT AND ABDUCTION OF ITS LEADER

A cursory review of the case law on the forcible capture in another country of a citizen of that country on a U.S. indictment to bring that defendant to trial in the United States reveals that such action has been ruled by our courts to be a "political question", which is therefore beyond the jurisdiction of our courts. This case law appears to be uniform in ruling that our courts are precluded from inquiring into how defendants are brought before them on U.S. indictments.

Nevertheless, unlike other captures in a foreign land of an indicted defendant to bring him or her to the U.S. to stand trial, it is clear that all of this was merely a smoke screen to militarily overthrow the Venezuela government and to force and dominate a regime change there. While Marco Rubio has tried to cover up for Trump's true stated intention to "run" the country, this operation was tantamount to an invasion, with obvious collaborators on the inside, to intervene in its government and to force the installation of new leadership sympathetic, if not subservient, to Donald J. Trump, not unlike the creation of Vichy France's subservience to Adolph Hitler.

The fact that military force was used to abduct Maduro and that regime change, with our direct and apparently ongoing participation, appears to be the predominant motive elevates this action to a clear use of military intervention in a foreign government's domestic and foreign affairs to induce that country to adhere to the expectations of our leadership. In short, Trump's intervention was not merely the extraction of an indicted defendant to stand trial in the U.S. but an act of war to overthrow Venezuela's government to install a new government compliant with Donald J. Trump's expectations.

As such, Congress was patently excluded from this ruse, which deprived it of its right to decide whether or not to issue a Declaration of War to legalize Trump's invasion.

