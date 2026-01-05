The US Supreme Court building at dawn in Washington, D.C. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 24-25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

US labor unions gear up to fight against Trump’s ‘Billionaire First’ agenda

What Happened: U.S. labor unions, led by the AFL-CIO, are mobilizing to confront Trump’s “Billionaire First” agenda after a year of executive actions stripping collective bargaining rights from more than a million federal workers. Union leaders say they are organizing nationally, filing lawsuits, and preparing for major legislative and electoral battles in 2026.

Why It Matters: Class warfare is being waged from the top down, with Trump weakening unions while rewarding corporations and the wealthy as Americans face rising costs and debt. Organized labor is emerging as a central counterweight to Trump’s authoritarian economic agenda, challenging the concentration of power and wealth driving democratic erosion.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump approves deployment of 350 national guard members to New Orleans

What Happened: Trump approved the deployment of 350 National Guard members to New Orleans to support federal law enforcement during an immigration crackdown, despite falling violent crime rates in the city. The troops will remain through February, expanding Trump’s pattern of military deployments in Democratic-led cities.

Why It Matters: Trump continues deploying military without clear necessity, using troops to project control, intimidate communities, and blur the line between civilian law enforcement and military power.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

The Supreme Court refuses to allow Trump to deploy the National Guard in Chicago

What Happened: The Supreme Court blocked Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Chicago over the objections of Illinois officials, ruling that he failed to show legal authority to use state-based military forces for domestic policing. The unsigned order cited the Posse Comitatus Act and rejected Trump’s claim that immigration protests amounted to conditions justifying federalization of the Guard.

Why It Matters: A very rare Supreme Court check will stop Trump’s escalating use of military against civilians and local governments, reaffirming limits on presidential power inside U.S. cities. The ruling disrupts efforts to normalize troop deployments as tools of political theater and intimidation.

Federal judge blocks White House’s reductions of homeland security funding to states

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from cutting homeland security and disaster preparedness funding to states that refused to comply with its immigration enforcement demands. The court found DHS and FEMA unlawfully tied critical counterterrorism and law enforcement grants to Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Why It Matters: Coercive governance is being deployed through public safety funding, turning disaster response and counterterrorism resources into political leverage. Federalism is being overridden to force state compliance, with the Supreme Court eventually set to determine whether this abuse of power will be allowed to stand.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

British campaigner launches legal challenge against Trump administration after deportation threat

What Happened: British anti-disinformation advocate Imran Ahmed filed a federal lawsuit after Trump officials threatened him with arrest and deportation, alleging retaliation for his work scrutinizing social media platforms, including Elon Musk’s X. A U.S. district judge issued an emergency restraining order blocking his detention, citing likely constitutional violations.

Why It Matters: State retaliation is being directed at protected speech, with immigration enforcement repurposed to punish critics under the guise of “free speech.” The regime is using visa bans and deportation threats to silence journalists, researchers, and civil society at home and abroad.

Trump says broadcast licenses should be terminated if networks are "almost 100% Negative" about him

What Happened: Trump called for broadcast licenses to be revoked if television networks and late-night shows are overwhelmingly critical of him and the GOP. He singled out specific hosts and suggested the FCC should punish outlets for negative coverage, despite clear constitutional protections.

Why It Matters: Trump is once again issuing threats against the press, wielding state power to intimidate and silence critical media. Independent journalism and comedy are being recast as punishable offenses, a deliberate effort to normalize control over the press and narrow the boundaries of permissible dissent.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Woman deported before she could see dying husband in ICE custody: ‘I never saw him again’

What Happened: A Guatemalan man died in ICE custody at the Fort Bliss detention camp while his wife was deported to Guatemala before she was allowed to see him, making him the first known death at the facility. Despite weeks of worsening symptoms, he was transferred to a hospital only when critically ill.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue committing grave human rights violations. Family separation has reached an extreme inside the mass detention system, where no oversight, rushed removals, and persistent medical failures have contributed to preventable deaths while the regime operates with impunity.

Her partner was detained. Now she and their baby face Christmas without him: ‘My family is broken’

What Happened: Families across the U.S. are spending the holidays separated after ICE detained parents and partners, leaving children and infants without loved ones. In San Francisco, community and faith groups are providing meals, legal aid, and organizing support as detentions continue through raids, court arrests, and ICE check-ins.

Why It Matters: Family separation has become a routine enforcement tactic, using detention and deportation to tear apart households and destabilize communities. The policy inflicts lasting trauma on children and families while leaving communities to cope with the consequences.

Stephen Miller Cites Children of Immigrants as a Problem

What Happened: Stephen Miller spewed that immigrants and their U.S.-born children bring generational “failure,” crime, and welfare dependence, as Trump presses the Supreme Court to uphold Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship. The propaganda, aimed particularly at Somali Americans, directly contradicts decades of economic and sociological data showing upward mobility and integration among children of immigrants.

Why It Matters: Framing immigrants and their U.S.-born children as generational liabilities advances a justification for restricting citizenship and committing civil rights abuses. The propaganda lays the groundwork for policies that would redefine belonging and citizenship along ideological or racial lines.

ICE officer accused of excessive force, then sent back to work despite active probe

What Happened: An ICE officer accused of excessive force after being caught on video pushing a woman to the ground at a New York immigration court was returned to active duty within days, before an internal watchdog review was completed. DHS later declined to pursue a criminal probe, offering little explanation for the rapid reinstatement despite public condemnation.

Why It Matters: Reinstating officers accused of violence before investigations are complete reiterates that abuse will be tolerated and civil rights violations will carry no consequences, reinforcing a culture of impunity inside immigration enforcement.

Once hailed as heroes, Afghans fear deportation under Trump

What Happened: Afghan allies who fought alongside U.S. forces and were evacuated to safety after the Taliban takeover now face detention, deportation, and frozen immigration status under Trump-era crackdowns. The regime has paused asylum cases, halted visas, reviewed green cards, and suspended special immigrant visas, leaving thousands afraid to leave their homes.

Why It Matters: Betraying wartime allies shatters U.S. credibility and signals that American commitments can be discarded for political convenience. Using immigration enforcement as collective punishment replaces due process with fear and makes clear that loyalty, service, and sacrifice offer no protection.

19 states sue HHS over a move that could curtail youth gender-affirming care

What Happened: Nineteen states and the District of Columbia sued HHS over a declaration by RFK Jr. labeling gender affirming care for youth unsafe and threatening providers with loss of federal funding. The lawsuit argues the move unlawfully bypasses rulemaking requirements and coerces doctors into denying medically accepted care.

Why It Matters: Administrative repression is being imposed by decree using federal power to override medical consensus, intimidate providers, and cut off health care for transgender youth. The move accelerates Trump’s campaign to erase trans rights nationwide by weaponizing federal agencies against vulnerable populations.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pediatrics group sues HHS for cutting funds for children's health programs

What Happened: The American Academy of Pediatrics sued HHS to block nearly $12 million in grant cuts, alleging the funding was abruptly terminated in retaliation for the group publicly opposing Trump’s policies. The lost funds support life-saving child health programs, including infant death prevention, rural pediatric care, and youth mental health services.

Why It Matters: Federal funding continues to be used as leverage to punish dissent, targeting medical professionals for protected speech. Cutting support for core child health programs places ideology over public health and puts vulnerable children at risk.

Department of Veterans Affairs quietly bans abortion services, counseling

What Happened: Trump officials barred the VA from providing abortion services or counseling, including in cases of rape or incest, after a Justice Department memo revoked a Biden-era policy. The change took effect immediately, with limited exceptions for life-threatening emergencies.

Why It Matters: Reproductive care for veterans is being restricted through administrative action rather than legislation, limiting autonomy while avoiding public debate. The move imposes ideological control over medical decisions inside a federal health system.

FEMA denies aid to Arizona counties after disastrous monsoon floods

What Happened: FEMA denied disaster aid to Arizona counties hit by severe monsoon flooding that caused more than $30 million in damage to homes and public infrastructure. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said that Trump officials offered little explanation and announced the state will appeal the decision, following similar FEMA denials to Colorado earlier this year.

Why It Matters: Disaster aid is increasingly treated as a discretionary political tool rather than an obligation under federal law. Withholding relief undermines the government’s responsibility to respond to natural disasters and leaves communities exposed during recovery.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

European leaders condemn US visa bans as row over ‘censorship’ escalates

What Happened: European leaders condemned Trump officials after the U.S. imposed visa bans on five prominent European figures involved in enforcing digital safety and anti-disinformation laws, including the EU’s Digital Services Act. France, Germany, the UK, and EU officials accused Washington of coercion and intimidation, warning the move targets democratic regulation under a distorted “free speech” pretext.

Why It Matters: Visa bans are now being weaponized to bully allies and protect Trump-aligned tech platforms from accountability. Exporting political retaliation abroad deepens the transatlantic rift and makes clear that U.S. foreign policy is being subordinated to donor interests over democratic governance and public safety.

U.S. Strikes ISIS in Nigeria After Trump Warned of Attacks on Christians

What Happened: The U.S. launched cruise missile strikes against ISIS targets in northwestern Nigeria after Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare military intervention to “protect Christians,” framing the operation as retaliation for sectarian violence. The strikes, coordinated with Nigeria’s military, mark an expansion of Trump’s use of force against non-state actors abroad under a religious persecution narrative.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing claims of Christian persecution to justify unilateral military action overseas, bypassing Congress and escalating U.S. involvement in complex regional conflicts. This mirrors Kremlin-style “protector” rhetoric—using selective “humanitarian” claims to legitimize force, blur facts on the ground, and normalize perpetual military intervention.

Trump deploys quick-strike specialized military forces within range of Venezuela

What Happened: The Pentagon deployed CV-22 Osprey aircraft and C-17 cargo planes to the Caribbean, placing U.S. special operations and rapid-deployment forces within immediate range of Venezuela. Trump publicly boasted of a “massive armada,” refused to rule out ground deployments, and escalated threats toward Nicolás Maduro—even as officials denied any intent of regime change.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating toward an undeclared war without congressional authorization or defined objectives. Positioning strike forces under deliberate ambiguity turns brinkmanship into policy and raises the risk of rapid military escalation driven by presidential impulse rather than law or strategy.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine says Chinese satellites may be aiding Russian attacks

What Happened: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Kyiv has identified links between Chinese satellite imagery of Ukrainian territory and subsequent Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Ukraine is documenting expanding cooperation between Russian forces and China-linked entities supplying space-based intelligence.

Why It Matters: This is further evidence that Ukraine is fighting Russia’s genocidal invasion with China actively assisting. Chinese intelligence support is enabling Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without heat, water, or power in the middle of winter.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump's ‘Golden Age’ has arrived for the top 10 percent

What Happened: New economic data show Trump’s touted “Golden Age” is being driven almost entirely by the top 10 percent, whose spending now rivals that of the remaining 90 percent combined. Robust GDP growth is fueled by asset inflation, stock market gains, and luxury consumption, even as wage growth stagnates and debt rises for most Americans.

Why It Matters: This is a textbook K-shaped economy where wealth concentration masks broad-based economic stress and deepening inequality. Trump’s growth propaganda depends on enriching elites, while working and middle-class Americans face higher debt, weaker job prospects, and declining economic security.

‘Not a happy Trump supporter’: Cattle ranchers hit by push for lower beef prices

What Happened: Trump publicly pressured ranchers to lower beef prices, then moved to expand beef imports and investigate meatpackers, triggering a sharp selloff in cattle futures that slashed rancher incomes. While cattle prices fell more than 20% from their peak, retail beef prices for consumers remained near record highs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s intervention disrupted agricultural markets without delivering consumer relief. The episode highlights how ad hoc economic pressure can destabilize producers while failing to address underlying cost drivers.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge blocks Trump from stripping security clearance from whistleblower attorney for now

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from stripping the security clearance of whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid, finding the move was retaliatory and carried out without due process or a legitimate national security review. The court ruled that Trump summarily canceled Zaid’s clearance to punish him for representing whistleblowers, including those challenging Trump.

Kennedy Center’s Christmas Eve Jazz Show Canceled After Trump Name Added to Building

What Happened: The Kennedy Center’s annual Christmas Eve jazz concert was canceled after Trump’s name was added to the building’s facade following a board takeover by Trump appointees. The musician hosting the event said he pulled the show in protest after the center was renamed the “Trump Kennedy Center,” a move now facing a legal challenge.

Boston taps into ‘spirit of rebellion’ as it resists ICE’s immigration crackdown

What Happened: Boston is mounting organized resistance as ICE intensifies raids across the city, with masked agents detaining immigrants at airports, traffic stops, supermarkets, and courthouses under Trump’s expanded crackdown. The operations have deported students, asylum seekers, trafficking victims, and U.S. military allies, spreading fear that has emptied classrooms and communities.

Judge Blocks Detention of British Researcher Who Scrutinizes Online Hate

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump officials from detaining or deporting Imran Ahmed, a British researcher and legal U.S. resident, after the State Department accused him and other Europeans of promoting “censorship” for scrutinizing online hate and disinformation. The court issued an emergency restraining order, finding Ahmed faced an immediate risk of unconstitutional arrest and expulsion over his protected speech.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

350 — National Guard troops deployed to New Orleans during immigration crackdown

1 million+ — Federal workers hit by collective bargaining rollbacks, per union leaders

20%+ — Drop in cattle futures after Trump’s beef price pressure and import moves

$30 million — Estimated flood damage in Arizona counties denied FEMA aid

$12 million — Grants cut from American Academy of Pediatrics child health programs

5 — European regulators/researchers hit with U.S. visa bans over “censorship” claims

19 — States (plus D.C.) suing HHS over threats to youth gender-affirming care

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Birthright citizenship is on trial — Will the Supreme Court uphold Trump’s order and overturn a constitutional right?

Federal funds are used as leverage — Will courts allow DHS and FEMA to hold public safety money hostage to force state compliance?

Punishment by defunding — Which medical, academic, and civil society groups will lose grants or contracts for criticizing the regime?

ICE detention and neglect — How many deaths and medical failures will emerge from Fort Bliss and other facilities DHS refuses to explain?

Afghan allies are being abandoned — How many evacuees will lose status or face deportation as protections expire?

Exporting the ‘censorship’ lie — How much diplomatic damage will visa bans and pressure on allies cause as Trump reframes democratic regulation as repression?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Billionaire First Economics — Labor rights are being stripped while wealth protection stays intact, forcing working people to absorb the shock.

Judicial Last Stand — Judges are still blocking some abuses, but the Supreme Court will decide how many guardrails survive.

Punitive Immigration — Detention, deportation, and family separation are being treated as tools of cruelty and control, not law enforcement.

Speech Repression — Visa bans, deportation threats, and broadcast license threats are narrowing permissible dissent.

Weaponized Disaster Aid — Trump is treating relief as leverage, weakening the federal obligation to respond to crises.

Shadow War Powers — Trump’s deployments and strikes expand without clear objectives or congressional oversight, raising escalation risks.

