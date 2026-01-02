Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Politics And Aphrodisiacs's avatar
Politics And Aphrodisiacs
9h

Two items jump out at me. The first is that pardons have become a joke. Traditionally pardons were granted at the end of a POTUS term not throughout. There had to be a good reason for them. Now they all involve enriching Trump in some way or are just willly nilly drop of a hat pardons. I’ve gotten to a place where pardons need to be done away with all together.

The second involves ICE. It’s been clear from the beginning most of these alleged agents aren’t agents at all. They’re common criminals, bounty hunters, or yokels who have no training and are being paid a large sign on bonus. My question is why are we still putting up with masked who knows who roaming our city streets in masks snatching people off the streets of America? If this isn’t deserving of non stop protest I don’t know what is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
14h

U.S. citizens living, serving, or studying abroad—you can vote from wherever you are! 🌍 Visit https://votefromabroad.org to register and request your overseas ballot.

It’s quick, free, and valid for all elections in 2026. Need help? Write to help@votefromabroad.org.

Vote from Abroad volunteers are ready to assist you with any questions about requesting or returning your ballot. Don’t wait! Request your ballot today and make your voice heard! 🗳️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture