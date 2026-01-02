Federal law enforcement officers stand outside immigration courtrooms at the Javits Federal Building in New York on Nov. 21, 2025.Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 23

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

I have relaunched the Malign Influence Operations blog with Luchkov Andrii, focused on deep-dive investigations into foreign influence and corruption. Please check it out—and take a look at our first investigation.

🔥 In Corruption News

Inside the New Fast Track to a Presidential Pardon

What Happened: The Wall Street Journal reports Trump is using an informal, connection-driven “fast track” for pardons that can bypass the standard review process, with lobbyists close to Trump saying their going rate is $1 million to advocate for clemency. The reporting describes a pardon shopping ecosystem where well-connected intermediaries pitch cases directly to Trump at events, with clemency sometimes granted quickly and with limited internal notice.

Why It Matters: Clemency is being monetized and distributed through access and influence instead of legal standards. Equal justice erodes as pardons become another currency of patronage and corruption.

Hundreds of Big Post-Election Donors Have Benefited From Trump’s Return to Office

What Happened: An investigation found that hundreds of donors who gave at least $250,000 to Trump-backed funds after the 2024 election later received pardons, government appointments, regulatory relief, contracts, or direct access to Trump’s inner circle. The New York Times identified more than $500 million from 346 donors, with over half benefiting personally or through their industries.

Why It Matters: Pay-to-play governance is now operating at scale, fusing fundraising, policymaking, and loyalty into a single system that closely resembles Russia’s. Ethical boundaries collapse when political donations translate directly into government favors.

Sacks, Witkoff could face ethics probe over UAE deals

What Happened: The State Department’s inspector general is reviewing a request from Democratic senators to investigate whether Trump aides Steve Witkoff and David Sacks violated ethics rules by participating in a decision allowing advanced U.S. chip exports to the UAE. The scrutiny centers on the officials’ reported financial ties to UAE-linked cryptocurrency ventures.

Why It Matters: National security and technology policy are colliding with personal financial interests. Foreign influence and national security risks grow when officials help shape decisions tied to their own investments.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump administration plans to promote loyal diplomats after recall of 30 ambassadors, sources say

What Happened: After quietly recalling nearly 30 career ambassadors, the Trump regime is preparing to elevate diplomats viewed as politically loyal, while reshaping promotion criteria and review panels. Diplomatic unions warn that the moves break precedent and politicize the foreign service.

Why It Matters: Professional diplomacy is being replaced with loyalty enforcement. Hollowing out the State Department weakens U.S. credibility and mirrors authoritarian systems that subordinate institutions to the leader.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump appointee inspired by conservative media outlet to push for probe of Democratic congressman

What Happened: A Trump-appointed head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency referred mortgage fraud allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell to inspectors and the Justice Department the same day they appeared in a conservative outlet. Internal emails show the referral followed media coverage rather than an independent investigation.

Why It Matters: Regulatory power is being driven by partisan narratives rather than evidence, blurring the line between legitimate governance and political retaliation. Oversight mechanisms are increasingly weaponized to intimidate, harass, and punish political opponents, hollowing out the rule of law and normalizing abuse of state power.

Trump Official Pulls $5.5 Million in SBA Funds From Minnesota

What Happened: Trump officials halted $5.5 million in annual Small Business Administration funding to Minnesota, citing alleged fraud tied to Covid-era loans, based on claims posted by the SBA on social media. The move comes amid intensified Republican investigations targeting a Democratic led state.

Why It Matters: Federal funding is being weaponized through accusation rather than due process, bypassing transparency and legal review. Financial pressure on Democratic states is becoming a routine political tactic, normalizing punitive governance by executive fiat.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

60 Minutes episode on brutal El Salvador prison, pulled from air by CBS, appears online

What Happened: CBS pulled a 60 Minutes investigation into El Salvador’s CECOT gulag shortly before broadcast, despite the segment clearing legal and editorial review, citing a need for “additional reporting.” The episode later appeared online via a Canadian broadcast partner before Paramount moved to remove it.

Why It Matters: Political pressure on major newsrooms continues to intensify as efforts to suppress vetted reporting narrow public scrutiny of documented abuses. The segment’s airing online shows that journalists, archivists, and international partners are increasingly resisting this attack on the First Amendment.

Trump says New York Times a ‘serious threat’ to national security after Epstein piece

What Happened: Trump denounced The New York Times as a “serious threat” to national security after it published reporting on his decades-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, branding the coverage “fake” and “enemy of the people.” The White House also launched a “media bias” tracker to flag outlets it deems hostile.

Why It Matters: Labeling investigative journalism as a national security threat escalates Trump’s long-running campaign to delegitimize, intimidate, and silence the press. Framing critical reporting as an enemy action mirrors authoritarian tactics used to justify censorship, retaliation, and suppression of accountability.

Judges who ruled against Trump say harassment and threats have changed their lives

What Happened: Federal judges who ruled against Trump report escalating harassment, including swatting incidents, death threats, and over 100 anonymous pizza deliveries to their homes. The U.S. Marshals Service says some incidents may involve foreign actors, with intimidation intensifying after public attacks by Trump and senior officials.

Why It Matters: Targeting judges and their families is a direct assault on judicial independence and the rule of law, designed to intimidate courts into compliance. When political leaders normalize attacks on judges, violence, and foreign-backed destabilization efforts find fertile ground.

‘It’s a war’ Inside ICE’s media machine

What Happened: Internal messages reveal ICE’s public affairs team working closely with the White House to mass produce viral arrest videos, amplify “worst of the worst” narratives, and flood media channels with raid imagery. Communications show mocking language about immigrants and content decisions driven by engagement metrics.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being repurposed into a partisan propaganda machine built on fear and humiliation. When government communications prioritize intimidation over accountability, abuse becomes spectacle and oversight collapses.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Some citizenship naturalization ceremonies canceled 'at the finish line,' lawyer says

What Happened: Trump officials have canceled or postponed naturalization ceremonies for immigrants from countries deemed “high-risk,” even after applicants were approved and scheduled to take the oath of citizenship. Lawyers report clients being pulled from lines at ceremonies nationwide as USCIS pauses adjudications and orders re-reviews following a National Guard shooting.

Why It Matters: Canceling citizenship at the final step weaponizes national security rhetoric to deny rights already earned through years of vetting. This turns citizenship into a conditional privilege, advances collective punishment, and signals that even lawful immigrants are no longer protected from arbitrary state power.

Trump administration seeks to cancel thousands of asylum cases, saying applicants can be deported to third countries

What Happened: Trump officials are asking immigration judges nationwide to dismiss more than 8,000 pending asylum cases by arguing applicants can be deported to third countries like Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, or Uganda, even if they have no ties there. ICE attorneys are filing last-minute motions to preempt asylum hearings, citing expanded “safe third country” interpretations backed by a recent immigration appeals ruling.

Why It Matters: This effectively guts the U.S. asylum system by denying applicants a hearing on the merits and coercing them into abandonment through fear of arbitrary deportation. It replaces due process with procedural shortcuts, turning asylum law into a mass removal tool rather than a protection framework.

Immigrants now have fewer legal options to stay in the U.S. under Trump

What Happened: More than 1.6 million immigrants lost legal status in under a year as the regime revoked parole, TPS, asylum pathways, visas, and programs like CBP One, while canceling or pausing others. Many affected individuals entered legally and followed government rules for years.

Why It Matters: Lawful residents are being deliberately converted into deportable targets at a historic scale. By dismantling legal pathways wholesale, the regime is using bureaucratic power to coerce self-deportation, normalize collective punishment, and redefine legal status as a revocable political favor.

Mauritanian immigrants in Ohio face deportations home, where abuses persist

What Happened: Mauritanian immigrants around Cincinnati face rising ICE detentions and deportations, with at least 90 removed since January. More than 19,000 Mauritanian asylum cases remain pending as arrests increasingly occur during routine check-ins and traffic stops.

Why It Matters: Deporting Mauritanians sends people back to a country where slavery persists, and systemic racial repression is well-documented. It underscores how Trump’s cruel mass deportation drive disregards credible asylum claims and knowingly returns people to abuse and political persecution.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Agriculture Department Sheds a Fifth of Its Workers

What Happened: The Department of Agriculture lost more than 20,000 employees between January and June, nearly one-fifth of its workforce, largely due to a voluntary resignation program, according to the agency’s inspector general. The losses hit critical subagencies hard, including the Forest Service, Rural Development, and units responsible for food safety and disease response.

Why It Matters: Mass attrition is hollowing out core government capacity, weakening food safety oversight, wildfire response, and support for farmers and rural communities. “Voluntary” exits function as a quiet dismantling of public services without congressional approval.

‘We wasted a lot of time’: The next shutdown deadline will be here sooner than you think

What Happened: Lawmakers adjourned for the holidays without making tangible progress on funding the government ahead of a Jan. 30 shutdown deadline, after Senate leaders abandoned efforts to pass a spending package. Negotiations on the nine remaining appropriations bills have not begun in earnest, raising the likelihood of another stopgap or shutdown.

Why It Matters: Republicans have effectively stopped governing, abandoning basic responsibilities like passing budgets and sustaining core programs. Allowing ACA subsidies to lapse while courting shutdowns destabilizes federal operations, raises health care costs for millions, damages public services, and further erodes confidence in democratic governance.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump says US will keep oil and ships seized near Venezuela

What Happened: Trump said the U.S. will keep two oil tankers and millions of barrels of crude seized near Venezuela, suggesting the oil could be sold, retained, or added to U.S. strategic reserves. The seizures follow a de facto U.S. blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan oil shipments as the administration escalates pressure on Nicolás Maduro.

Why It Matters: Unilateral asset seizures without a clear legal process blur the line between sanctions enforcement and outright resource appropriation. Trump is escalating toward conflict while deliberately bypassing Congress, heightening regional instability, and reinforcing his willingness to provoke war.

U.S. Moves Troops and Additional Special Operations Aircraft Into Caribbean

What Happened: The U.S. deployed special operations aircraft, troops, and military equipment into the Caribbean as pressure on Nicolás Maduro intensified. Officials confirmed the deployments expand military options as Trump refused to rule out direct action.

Why It Matters: Sanctions enforcement is increasingly paired with military threats and regime-change objectives. The buildup raises the risk of military conflict while normalizing unilateral action without congressional authorization.

Denmark responds to Trump naming Greenland envoy: ‘Completely unacceptable’

What Happened: Denmark summoned the U.S. ambassador after Trump appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland, a Danish territory Trump has repeatedly suggested the U.S. should acquire. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called the move and its stated purpose “completely unacceptable,” signaling a sharp diplomatic protest.

Why It Matters: Appointing an envoy to a sovereign territory without consent revives Trump’s expansionist threats and further strains relations with a NATO ally. Treating allied territory as a U.S. strategic asset reinforces fears that Trump’s foreign policy prioritizes coercion and unilateralism over diplomacy and international norms.

China’s Military Buildup Makes US Vulnerable, Pentagon Report Says

What Happened: A Pentagon report warned that China’s historic military buildup has increased U.S. homeland vulnerability, citing rapid expansion of nuclear forces, long-range strike systems, cyber and space capabilities, and preparations for forced unification with Taiwan.

Why It Matters: The assessment points to a worsening global security environment as Trump signals interest in scaling back U.S. nuclear commitments while adversaries accelerate militarization. Weakened deterrence raises the risk of miscalculation and conflict, increasing global instability.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Major pre-Christmas Russian attack on Ukraine kills at least 3, including child

What Happened: Russia launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, firing more than 650 drones and dozens of missiles at homes and energy infrastructure across 13 regions, killing at least three civilians, including a 4-year-old child. The strikes caused widespread power outages during freezing temperatures and marked one of the largest coordinated attacks on Ukraine’s energy system this year.

Why It Matters: Russia continues its daily campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians, deliberately striking homes and critical infrastructure to break the population and force surrender. The scale and timing strip away any pretense of Kremlin “peace talks,” reaffirming that they are a cover for continued escalation enabled by Trump.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US consumer confidence deteriorates in December

What Happened: U.S. consumer confidence fell again in December, with the Conference Board’s index dropping 3.8 points to 89.1 as Americans reported rising anxiety about jobs and income. Economists say the decline signals an expected slowdown in consumer spending after a strong third quarter.

Why It Matters: Falling confidence despite headline growth signals underlying economic stress driven by Trump’s tariffs, persistent inflation pressures, and a weakening labor market. When expectations around jobs and income erode, it often precedes broader economic contraction rather than sustained recovery.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/20: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Archivists Posted the 60 Minutes CECOT Segment Bari Weiss Killed

What Happened: Digital archivists uploaded the shelved 60 Minutes investigation into El Salvador’s CECOT gulag to iCloud, Mega, and torrent sites after CBS editor-in-chief Bari Weiss ordered the segment pulled, despite it clearing legal and editorial review. The episode, focused on Venezuelans disappeared by the Trump regime, aired briefly via an international distributor before CBS moved to suppress it.

Lawsuit challenges Trump administration's ending of protections for South Sudanese migrants

What Happened: Immigrant rights groups and four South Sudanese migrants filed a federal lawsuit challenging Trump’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status for more than 200 South Sudanese nationals. The suit argues DHS violated federal law by ignoring ongoing conflict and humanitarian crises in South Sudan and unlawfully exposing beneficiaries to deportation after January 5.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 million — Reported “going rate” for pardon advocacy via Trump-connected lobbyists

$500 million+ — Post-election donations tracked from 346 big donors tied to later benefits

346 — Donors identified in the Times review of post-election giving

$5.5 million — SBA funding pulled from Minnesota via social media allegation

30 — Career ambassadors recalled as loyalty promotions are prepared

20,000+ — USDA employees gone in five months under resignation incentive program

1.6 million — Immigrants stripped of legal status under program terminations and pathway closures

8,000+ — Asylum cases targeted for dismissal via “third country” removal arguments

100+ — Reported intimidation incidents and threats targeting judges who ruled against Trump

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

ACA subsidy lapse fallout — How many will lose coverage when premiums spike on January 1 because Republicans refused to act?

Pardon-for-cash pipeline — Will Congress confront Trump’s pardon-selling scheme?

State funding retaliation — Which Democratic-led states get targeted next as agencies withhold money?

State Department loyalty purge — How quickly will diplomatic posts be filled with ideologues over career expertise?

Media intimidation escalation — Will the “media bias” tracker become a pretext for licensing, access, and ad pressure?

Venezuela escalation — How far will Trump go in provoking conflict while bypassing Congress and oversight?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Tariff chaos is driving the U.S. toward recession, destabilizing the economy, raising prices, weakening hiring, and fracturing supply chains.

Clemency for Sale — The pardon system has been converted into a private favors market, where money and proximity eclipse law, and equal justice collapses.

Governance by Retaliation — Federal power is increasingly deployed to punish political enemies, coerce blue states, and enforce loyalty rather than law.

Diplomacy by Loyalty — Foreign policy appointments and access are being reshaped around allegiance instead of competence, signaling instability to allies and opportunity to adversaries.

Deportation as State Policy — Legal pathways are being dismantled to manufacture deportable populations at scale, turning bureaucracy into a mass-removal dragnet.

Imperial Force Without Congress — Seizures, deployments, and escalation are advancing without authorization, normalizing provocation, and sidelining constitutional oversight.

Global Disorder Accelerating — As U.S. credibility erodes, China’s military expansion and Russia’s terror campaign intensify, weakening deterrence and inviting confrontation.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.