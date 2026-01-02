A general view of a U.S. State Department sign outside the U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 22

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

How Trump's 'crony capitalism' has shaken up U.S. business

What Happened: An NPR analysis shows Trump has increasingly blurred the line between government and private industry, favoring companies and executives who court him personally while threatening or sidelining others. From government equity stakes and revenue-sharing deals to merger approvals tied to political loyalty, Trump has reshaped U.S. capitalism around access, donations, and personal relationships.

Why It Matters: Crony capitalism is reordering the economy, with winners and losers decided by personal loyalty rather than competition, merit, or innovation. Distorted markets, silenced dissent, and rewarded obedience are pushing the U.S. toward an authoritarian economic model—one that increasingly resembles Russia’s and undermines long-term growth, institutional integrity, and global credibility.

Top DOJ Official Shut Down Enforcement Against Crypto Companies While Holding More Than $150,000 in Crypto Investments

What Happened: Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche shut down Justice Department investigations and enforcement actions targeting cryptocurrency companies while holding up to $485,000 in crypto assets, despite an ethics agreement barring involvement until divestment. He also dismantled a DOJ crypto fraud unit and transferred his holdings to his children rather than fully divesting.

Why It Matters: The conflict highlights how the Justice Department shields favored industries instead of enforcing the law. Regulatory capture deepens as officials with personal financial stakes dismantle oversight and convert public authority into private profit.

Sen. Blumenthal seeks details on White House ballroom from new architect, donor dinner attendees

What Happened: Sen. Richard Blumenthal is pressing for information on the Trump-backed $400 million White House ballroom project, seeking details from the architect and donor dinner attendees about funding, anonymity, and potential conflicts of interest. The inquiry follows reports that wealthy donors with business before Trump attended a closed-door fundraiser, with some names missing from official records.

Why It Matters: Pay-to-play schemes intensify as access to the White House appears tied to undisclosed donations. Opaque funding and secrecy reinforce how public institutions are being transformed into vehicles for Trump’s private enrichment and political favoritism.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump pulls 30 envoys in ‘America First’ push, critics say it weakens US abroad

What Happened: Trump officials recalled nearly 30 ambassadors and senior career diplomats, claiming U.S. embassies must reflect “America First” priorities. The State Department refused to disclose who was removed, while critics reject claims that the move represents a routine transition.

Why It Matters: The action amounts to a political purge of professional diplomacy, swapping expertise for loyalty and eroding U.S. credibility abroad. Hollowing out diplomatic institutions ensures foreign policy serves personal and political agendas rather than long-term national interests.

Inside the North Carolina GOP’s Decade-Long Push to Seize Power From the State’s Democratic Governors

What Happened: A ProPublica investigation details how North Carolina Republicans spent nearly a decade stripping authority from Democratic governors, targeting elections oversight, boards, and state agencies. After courts blocked earlier efforts, the GOP succeeded in 2025 by shifting power to Republican-controlled offices following changes to the judiciary.

Why It Matters: This is a blueprint for minority rule: voters elect a governor, but the legislature neutralizes the office after the fact. North Carolina shows how legal manipulation, court capture, and institutional redesign can override elections while maintaining a veneer of legality.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Flock Exposed Its AI-Powered Cameras to the Internet. We Tracked Ourselves

What Happened: Flock Safety left at least 60 AI-powered Condor surveillance cameras livestreaming to the open internet without passwords, granting public access to live feeds, downloads, and administrator controls. The cameras tracked people in real time, zoomed in on faces, followed individuals through public spaces, and recorded children at playgrounds.

Why It Matters: Unchecked AI surveillance expands without consent or safeguards, exposing how policing technology is being deployed recklessly. As Trump allies push broader surveillance and data-sharing schemes, the breach demonstrates how easily these systems enable civilian monitoring, abuse, and the normalization of constant tracking.

Trump denies disaster aid to Colorado for wildfires, flooding

What Happened: Trump denied Colorado’s request for federal disaster aid after wildfires and severe flooding, refusing to issue a major disaster declaration under the Stafford Act. Gov. Jared Polis accused Trump of playing political games as communities face recovery costs without federal support.

Why It Matters: Federal disaster relief continues to be weaponized as leverage rather than deployed in response to human need. As FEMA faces downsizing and politicization, states become more vulnerable to climate-driven disasters and are forced to absorb escalating costs alone.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump announces ‘Trump Class’ of new Navy battleships

What Happened: Trump announced plans to build a new “Trump Class” of Navy battleships—reviving a ship type retired decades ago—and claimed they would be “100 times more powerful” than previous vessels. The Pentagon has not disclosed costs, though defense experts estimate each ship could exceed $10 billion and question their strategic relevance.

Why It Matters: Military policy is shifting toward spectacle and personal branding instead of strategic need. Expensive, symbolic weapons projects drain resources, escalate arms races, and prioritize authoritarian vanity over real national security.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge orders administration to submit plans for return of migrants deported to El Salvador prison under AEA

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to submit plans to return or provide hearings for more than 200 migrants disappeared to El Salvador’s CECOT gulag. The court ruled that officials violated due process by labeling migrants as gang members and deporting them with virtually no notice or opportunity to contest the allegations.

Why It Matters: The ruling delivers a sharp rebuke of Trump’s lawless use of an 18th-century wartime law to bypass courts and outsource mass detention abroad. It exposes how national security claims were weaponized to strip migrants of basic rights and underscores growing judicial resistance to authoritarian-style immigration tactics.

NPR analysis shows skyrocketing number of 'no-shows' in immigration court

What Happened: An NPR analysis found that immigration court “no-shows” surged in 2025, with in-absentia deportation orders nearly tripling to over 50,000 nationwide. Attorneys say fear spread after ICE began arresting migrants inside and around immigration courts to meet Trump’s quotas, discouraging people from appearing.

Why It Matters: This creates a self-reinforcing deportation pipeline: fear of arrest keeps migrants away, absence triggers automatic removal orders, and due process collapses in practice. The strategy turns immigration courts into enforcement traps rather than venues for fair hearings, accelerating mass deportations without meaningful review.

Number of people in ICE detention hits record high, data shows

What Happened: ICE detention reached a record high in mid-December, with more than 68,400 people held nationwide, according to ICE data analyzed by The Guardian. Since January 2025, Trump officials have arrested over 328,000 people and deported nearly 327,000, with immigrants lacking criminal records now the largest group in detention.

Why It Matters: Trump’s “worst of the worst” rhetoric collapses under the data. Immigration enforcement has become an industrial-scale civil detention regime driven by fear, overcrowding, and due-process erosion rather than public safety.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Senate Democrats raise concerns about IRS readiness for tax filing season

What Happened: Senate Democrats, led by Elizabeth Warren, warned that the IRS is not ready for the upcoming tax filing season following workforce cuts, leadership churn, and new tax code changes. The agency has cycled through seven leaders this year, while purges and buyouts have weakened customer service and anti-fraud teams.

Why It Matters: Core public services are being deliberately hollowed out, which will make it harder for Americans to file taxes and receive refunds on time. Weakening the IRS protects wealthy tax cheats while shifting the financial burden onto working families and further erodes trust in basic government functions.

Nearly 2 dozen states sue the Trump administration over funding for CFPB

What Happened: A coalition of 21 states and Washington, D.C., sued Trump to block efforts to defund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after Trump-appointed leadership refused Federal Reserve funding. The lawsuit argues the regime is exploiting a distorted legal interpretation to starve the agency and force a shutdown by early 2026.

Why It Matters: A consumer watchdog faces elimination without congressional approval—through administrative sabotage rather than legislation. Defunding the CFPB protects predatory lenders and scammers while stripping states and consumers of a key enforcement tool.

Federal grants for flood mitigation work sat on hold as storms inundated Washington state

What Happened: As severe storms and flooding hit Washington state, tens of millions in federal flood-mitigation grants remained stalled or under threat after Trump delayed approvals and attempted to cancel FEMA resilience funding. Key projects to elevate homes, relocate residents, and build levees were left in limbo amid court battles and DHS hold-ups.

Why It Matters: Preventive infrastructure is being blocked as climate-driven disasters intensify. Sabotaging mitigation funding increases human and economic damage, turning avoidable disasters into recurring crises.

Trump admin pauses leases for some offshore wind projects citing 'national security concerns'

What Happened: Trump officials paused leases for five offshore wind projects along the East Coast, with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum citing unspecified “national security concerns” based on classified Defense Department reports. They offered no concrete evidence, despite projects nearing completion and supplying clean energy and jobs.

Why It Matters: National security rhetoric is being weaponized to sabotage renewable energy and favor fossil fuels. Secrecy and fear-based justifications now block clean infrastructure, destabilize markets, and reward allied industries.

More Than 50 U.S. Lawmakers Are Retiring Next Year. Why?

What Happened: More than 50 members of Congress have announced they will not seek reelection in 2026, including younger, once–rising figures from both parties, pushing retirements near record levels. Lawmakers cite diminished influence, relentless political toxicity, and a White House that increasingly bypasses Congress to enact policy.

Why It Matters: The legislative branch continues hollowing out as power concentrates in the executive. Institutional erosion accelerates democratic backsliding and normalizes governance by decree rather than deliberation.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump blockades oil tankers near Venezuela -- what does that mean?

What Happened: Trump announced a “complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, with U.S. Coast Guard seizures already underway in the Caribbean and U.S. warships positioned nearby. While officials frame the action as sanctions enforcement, experts warn the move resembles a naval quarantine and edges toward an act of war.

Why It Matters: Coercive brinkmanship now risks armed conflict under the cover of sanctions enforcement. By collapsing the distinction between law enforcement and military action, Trump escalates U.S. involvement in Venezuela and normalizes unilateral force as a tool of economic and political pressure.

US pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say

What Happened: The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a third oil tanker near Venezuela in less than two weeks, targeting a sanctioned “dark fleet” vessel accused of sanctions evasion and flying a false flag. The move follows Trump’s declaration of a blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers and coincides with an expanded U.S. military presence in the region.

Why It Matters: These enforcement actions are deliberately pushing the U.S. toward armed conflict without congressional authorization. By transforming sanctions enforcement into a sustained naval campaign, Trump is manufacturing escalation, increasing the risk of a military clash, destabilizing global energy markets, and normalizing war-making by executive fiat rather than democratic consent.

New Trump envoy says goal is to make Greenland ‘part of the US’

What Happened: Trump’s newly appointed special envoy to Greenland, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, said his goal is to make the autonomous Danish territory “part of the U.S.” following his appointment. Danish and Greenlandic leaders immediately rejected the idea, stressing that annexation violates international law and state sovereignty.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly adopting Putin-style imperial rhetoric, treating sovereign nations as territory to be claimed rather than partners to be respected. Normalizing annexation language shatters alliances, undermines international law, and signals an authoritarian worldview built on coercion, not consent.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Neo-Nazi terror group steps up US operations as FBI pulls back

What Happened: The neo-Nazi terrorist group the Base, led by alleged Russian intelligence asset Rinaldo Nazzaro, has escalated organizing and paramilitary activity inside the United States. The group is exploiting Trump’s retreat from far-right extremism investigations, conducting weapons training, recruitment, and propaganda while openly calling for infrastructure attacks and armed insurgency.

Why It Matters: Domestic security gaps are being created by policy choice. As the FBI deprioritizes far-right terrorism under Trump, a Kremlin-linked extremist network gains space to organize, advocate violence, and pursue territorial ambitions inside the U.S. and abroad.

Sudden trips and security lapses: Steve Witkoff and Marco Rubio's clashing diplomacy on Russia-Ukraine

What Happened: Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff repeatedly bypassed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and State Department officials, making unannounced trips and arranging talks without coordination. Officials also flagged security concerns, including private travel and potentially insecure communications during sensitive engagements with Russia.

Why It Matters: Coherent U.S. foreign policy is breaking down. Allowing Trump’s unelected, shady real estate crony to freelance diplomacy on Russia’s ongoing genocidal invasion introduces intelligence risks, erodes allied trust, and hands strategic advantage to Moscow at a critical moment—exactly why Russia picked Witkoff.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Where Trump’s ratings on economy stand at end of year

What Happened: New polling shows Trump’s approval on the economy has fallen to some of the lowest levels of his second term, with just 31–33% approving in recent AP-NORC and Reuters/Ipsos surveys. While overall approval has inched up from November lows, voters increasingly point to affordability, inflation, and economic mismanagement as their top concerns.

Why It Matters: The data punctures Trump’s claims of economic “success” and highlights a widening gap between White House propaganda and lived reality. As costs rise and public services deteriorate, economic dissatisfaction is emerging as a growing political liability.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

House Democrat sues the Trump administration over move to rename the Kennedy Center

What Happened: Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democratic member of the Kennedy Center board, sued Trump after the Trump-appointed board voted to rename the John F. Kennedy Center to include Trump’s name. Beatty argues the move violates federal law, which established the center’s name through legislation, and alleges she was improperly silenced during the board meeting.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$150,000 - $485,000 — Value of cryptocurrency holdings by Dep. AG Todd Blanche, while shutting down DOJ crypto enforcement

60+ — AI-powered surveillance cameras left publicly accessible online by Flock Safety

68,400 — Record number of people held in ICE detention nationwide

200+ — Migrants disappeared to El Salvador’s CECOT prison without hearings under the Alien Enemies Act

50,000+ — In-absentia deportation orders issued in 2025

328,000 — Total immigration arrests since January

327,000 — Deportations carried out under Trump in 2025

31–33% — Approval rating for Trump’s handling of the economy

$400 million — Estimated cost of the White House ballroom project

$10 billion+ — Estimated cost per “Trump Class” battleship

30 — Career ambassadors recalled under the “America First” policy

21 states + D.C. — Suing to stop CFPB defunding

5 — Offshore wind projects paused under “national security” claims

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

ICE is carrying out courtroom arrests — Will courts step in as due process collapses inside the justice system?

The CFPB is being financially strangled — Can states intervene before administrative sabotage forces a shutdown?

FEMA capacity is being deliberately drawn down — Which states will be denied disaster aid next as punishment politics take hold?

Offshore wind development is frozen by executive fiat — Will lawsuits force disclosure of the regime’s classified justifications?

The State Department is being purged of expertise — How quickly will loyalty tests replace professional diplomacy?

Far-right extremism is being downplayed by federal law enforcement — Is FBI inaction enabling the next domestic terror attack?

Congressional retirements are accelerating — How badly will mass exits weaken legislative oversight and institutional memory?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Economic Policy as Patronage — Donors, allies, and spectacle-driven deals are prioritized over stability, growth, or market fundamentals, reshaping the economy around favoritism instead of performance.

Trump Governs Through Coercion — Power is exercised through loyalty tests and intimidation rather than institutional process, as expertise is sidelined across government in favor of personal allegiance.

Immigration by Fear and Force — Enforcement functions as a mass-removal system built on intimidation, courtroom arrests, and procedural collapse rather than law or due process.

Courts as the Last Guardrail — Federal judges increasingly serve as the only remaining check on executive overreach as Congress and agencies are bypassed or neutralized.

National Security as a Pretext — Secrecy, escalation, and repression are justified through expansive security claims that shield decisions from scrutiny and accountability.

Public Services Hollowed Out — Core government functions deteriorate as corruption, patronage, and purges replace competence and service.

Extremism Enabled — Far-right threats expand as law enforcement resources are redirected away from domestic extremism by political choice.

American Credibility in Freefall — Diplomacy is stripped of expertise and continuity, eroding trust abroad and weakening U.S. influence from within.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

