A worker stands on a lift, under U.S. President Donald Trump’s name at the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a day after its board announced it would rename the institution The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 19, 2025

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

U.S. Pitches ‘Project Sunrise’ Plan to Turn Gaza Into High-Tech Metropolis

What Happened: The Trump regime unveiled “Project Sunrise,” a 10-year, $112 billion plan drafted by Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff to rebuild Gaza into a luxury, AI-driven metropolis, contingent on Hamas disarming. The proposal positions the U.S. as an “anchor” funder, covering roughly 20% of the costs, while soliciting backing from Gulf states, Turkey, and Egypt.

Why It Matters: This plan transforms mass destruction into a real estate opportunity, diverting U.S. power and public funds into a speculative project tied to Trump and his insiders. With no credible plan for displaced Palestinians or democratic governance, it’s pure corruption and a moral and geopolitical disaster in an active war zone.

Trump Media merging with nuclear fusion startup in $6B deal

What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group announced a $6 billion merger with fusion startup TAE Technologies. The deal sends up to $300 million in cash to TAE and briefly juiced Trump Media stock after it had already lost more than 75% of its value, with Devin Nunes selling it as an “America First” energy and AI play.

Why It Matters: A collapsing Trump media company is being propped up by hype around unproven fusion tech. Media, politics, and speculative science are being fused into a credibility laundering scheme that shifts risk onto investors while insiders chase relevance and cash.

Dalio, BlackRock join donor list for ‘Trump Account’ program

What Happened: Ray Dalio’s foundation, BlackRock, and major corporations are backing Trump’s “Trump Accounts” program, a government-seeded investment scheme for children, as Treasury officials solicit private donors to expand it nationwide. Corporations, including Mastercard, Visa, Uber, and Block, have signed on.

Why It Matters: Corporate money and billionaire influence are being baked into a federally backed program carrying Trump’s name. This ties public policy to personal loyalty and private wealth, turning the federal government into a tool for branding, favoritism, and elite access.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Stephen Miller’s hard-line Mexico strategy morphed into deadly boat strikes

What Happened: Stephen Miller drove a plan to use U.S. military force against drug cartels, initially aimed at Mexico and later shifted toward Venezuela, resulting in classified authorizations for lethal maritime strikes. Since September, U.S. forces have carried out at least 26 strikes on suspected smuggling boats, killing over 100 people.

Why It Matters: Civilian deaths are being justified through secret legal frameworks, signaling how Trump’s inner circle is willing to bypass law, accountability, and human rights to carry out their agenda.

Navy Announces New Warship for Trump’s ‘Golden Fleet’

What Happened: The U.S. Navy announced a new frigate program built by HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding as part of Trump’s personally branded “Golden Fleet,” replacing the canceled Constellation class after billions in delays and overruns. Trump approved the plan directly in the Oval Office, with the regime pushing for rapid production and a 2028 launch timeline.

Why It Matters: Military procurement is being turned into a presidential vanity project, with strategy and spending shaped by branding and legacy rather than discipline or oversight. Billions in sunk costs are being waved away while systemic shipbuilding failures remain unresolved, raising serious questions about waste, readiness, and the politicization of national defense.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Revealed: FBI opened domestic terrorism investigations into anti-ICE activity across US

What Happened: The FBI opened domestic terrorism and criminal investigations into anti-ICE activity in at least 23 regions, according to an internal report obtained by The Guardian. Using Trump’s September NSPM-7 memo, the bureau swept protest activity, online research, and encrypted messaging into terrorism frameworks—triggering alarm from civil liberties groups.

Why It Matters: Peaceful dissent is being reclassified as terrorism. By collapsing protest, organizing, and speech into national security threats, the regime is expanding surveillance and prosecution powers to intimidate opposition and criminalize resistance.

US army lawyer fired as immigration judge after defying Trump deportation agenda

What Happened: Christopher Day, a U.S. Army reserve lawyer serving as an immigration judge, was purged after just one month for granting asylum at rates that conflicted with Trump’s mass deportation goals. Data shows Day approved relief in more than half his cases, defying an enforcement-driven court system increasingly staffed by military lawyers.

Why It Matters: Judges are being punished for following the law. This turns immigration courts into deportation factories where outcomes are dictated by loyalty and quotas— and not evidence or due process.

DOJ won’t meet Friday deadline to release all the Epstein files

What Happened: The Justice Department admitted it will miss the legal deadline to release all non-exempt Epstein records, despite a Trump-signed law requiring full disclosure within 30 days. DOJ says hundreds of thousands of documents will be released now, with the rest delayed indefinitely.

Why It Matters: DOJ is openly ignoring the law in one of the most sensitive abuse cases in modern history. Every delay reinforces the belief that powerful people are being shielded from accountability.

DOJ tried, failed to add third felony charge against Letitia James: Court documents

What Happened: Federal prosecutors attempted to persuade a grand jury in Virginia to add a third felony charge against New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to revive a collapsed case after a judge ruled the original U.S. attorney was unlawfully appointed by Trump. The grand jury rejected all charges, and a magistrate judge refused the DOJ’s request to keep the failed indictment sealed, citing transparency and the public’s right to know.

Why It Matters: Trump’s prosecutorial overreach is collapsing in public view, underscoring how Trump’s Justice Department continues to pursue political targets despite repeated judicial rebukes and evidentiary failures. The refusal to secure even a single charge underscores that DOJ resources are being weaponized for retaliation rather than justice.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

White House Chides Smithsonian for Delayed Turnover of Programming Records

What Happened: Trump officials threatened the Smithsonian after it failed to fully hand over exhibition records demanded in August, setting a January 13 deadline and warning that federal funding—62% of the institution’s budget—could be at risk. The White House said the materials are needed to enforce Trump’s executive order requiring museums to present a more “positive” version of American history.

Why It Matters: Federal funding is being weaponized to pressure the Smithsonian into ideological obedience. This crosses from governance into censorship, stripping a congressionally chartered institution of its independence.

Trump's name added to Kennedy Center signage day after White House announced change

What Happened: The Trump-controlled board of the Kennedy Center voted to rename the institution the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” and Trump’s name was added to the building within 24 hours. Democratic board members say the vote likely violated federal law and that dissenting voices were muted during the process.

Why It Matters: A public cultural institution is being seized for personal glorification. Trump bypassed Congress, silenced opposition, and stamped his name on a national landmark—using state power to manufacture legacy and enforce loyalty.

White South Africans could get Trump biography for kids in refugee welcome packet

What Happened: Trump officials proposed giving white South African refugee children a Trump-branded biography as part of resettlement materials, alongside content praising Trump and Andrew Jackson. The plan emerged as refugee admissions for most nonwhite populations remain frozen.

Why It Matters: Refugee policy is being turned into propaganda and racial preference. Public resources are being used to indoctrinate children, elevate Trump’s image, and hardwire white grievance politics into what should be a humanitarian system.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Minneapolis police chief criticizes ICE after officer drags woman through street

What Happened: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara condemned ICE after a video showed agents pinning a woman face down in the snow and dragging her through the street during an arrest. ICE claimed agents were attacked during a “targeted vehicle stop,” but local footage shows officers smashing a car window and escalating the situation.

Why It Matters: Federal immigration enforcement is operating with open brutality and lawlessness inside American cities. When a police chief publicly rebukes ICE, it exposes how accountability has collapsed, and violence has been normalized under Trump’s crackdown.

ICE is reopening shuttered prisons as detention centers. Many have a troubled past

What Happened: ICE is reopening at least 16 closed state and federal prisons to detain a record 65,000 people, with most facilities run by private prison companies like CoreCivic and GEO Group. Many of these sites were previously shut down over allegations of abuse, medical neglect, and unsafe conditions.

Why It Matters: Mass detention is expanding through facilities already linked to systemic harm. Profit-driven incarceration, combined with no oversight, puts detainees at risk of mass human rights violations.

They tricked me’: Migrants were promised $1,000 to voluntarily leave the US. Some never received it

What Happened: Migrants who agreed to Trump’s “self-deportation” program say they were promised a free flight and a $1,000 payment, but many never received the money. Reporting found payments were delayed, misdirected, expired before migrants could collect them, or promised to people who were never eligible under the program’s rules.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using detention, disinformation, and false promises to coerce migrants into leaving the country. By dangling financial incentives that frequently fail to materialize, the regime has transformed “voluntary departure” into a deceptive enforcement scheme that leaves people stranded, impoverished, and without recourse in their home countries.

Noise machines installed by LA Home Depot ‘torture’ for day laborers, advocates say

What Happened: Home Depot installed high-pitched noise machines at its Cypress Park store to drive away day laborers following repeated ICE raids in the parking lot. Advocates report headaches, nausea, and roughly 50 detentions this year, including one case involving a detained U.S. citizen whose toddler was left in the car.

Why It Matters: Corporations are adopting punitive tactics to assist immigration crackdowns. Physical discomfort and intimidation are being used to clear public space, effectively criminalizing immigrant labor through private enforcement.

HHS planning to overhaul childhood vaccine schedule to recommend fewer shots, source says

What Happened: HHS plans to reduce the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule following a Trump directive, with backing from RFK Jr. The proposal, which could cut protections against RSV, hepatitis A, and meningitis, has been delayed amid backlash from public health experts.

Why It Matters: Conspiracy is being allowed to override medical evidence. Weakening vaccine standards puts children in danger and politicizes core public health safeguards that have saved lives for decades.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Inside the FDA’s Vaccine Uproar

What Happened: Senior FDA official Vinay Prasad circulated an internal memo claiming Covid vaccines caused child deaths, leaning on VAERS reports that experts say cannot prove causation. The memo sparked rare backlash, with 12 former FDA commissioners warning in the New England Journal of Medicine that Prasad’s proposals would upend vaccine approval standards, delay lifesaving shots, and gut evidence-based public health.

Why It Matters: Scientific standards inside the FDA are being replaced by conspiracies aligned with RFK Jr. The result will be slower vaccine approvals, collapsing public trust, and rising preventable outbreaks—damaging the FDA’s credibility for decades to come.

Unprecedented errors are eroding the credibility of Trump's Justice Department

What Happened: A Reuters investigation found a spike in DOJ legal failures under Trump, including unlawful searches, botched indictments, and improper public statements that forced courts to dismiss cases and block subpoenas. In Washington, D.C., criminal complaint dismissals have jumped to 21%, as more than 2,900 DOJ attorneys have left in under a year.

Why It Matters: DOJ authority depends on credibility, and courts are signaling it’s evaporating. Political pressure and mass brain drain are turning the department into a chaotic, error-prone, politicized operation that weakens prosecutions and corrodes the rule of law.

Anti-vaccine group once led by RFK Jr circulates false assertions amid measles outbreak

What Happened: Children’s Health Defense, formerly led by RFK Jr., ramped up vaccine disinformation during the worst U.S. measles outbreak in over 30 years, as nearly 2,000 cases and multiple deaths were reported. The group downplayed measles risks and exaggerated vaccine harms while shielding Kennedy, now health secretary, from scrutiny.

Why It Matters: Active disinformation is sabotaging outbreak control while unvaccinated children bear the cost. When networks tied to the nation’s top health official spread falsehoods at scale, public health agencies are left fighting disease and propaganda at the same time.

Judge blocks HUD homelessness overhaul, rebukes agency for causing 'chaos'

What Happened: A federal judge halted HUD’s attempt to impose sweeping new conditions on $4 billion in homelessness funding, ruling the abrupt overhaul was likely unlawful and would push people back onto the streets. The court slammed HUD for last-minute reversals and delays that created deliberate instability.

Why It Matters: Evidence-based homelessness policy was nearly dismantled through coercion and executive overreach. The ruling exposes how “reform” is being used to bypass Congress, strong-arm states, and endanger vulnerable populations.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump not ruling out war with Venezuela

What Happened: Trump told NBC News he would not rule out a war with Venezuela after ordering a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers and expanding U.S. maritime seizures. His regime has already carried out at least 28 boat strikes linked to Venezuela, killing more than 100 people, while Trump refused to clarify whether regime change is the goal.

Why It Matters: This marks a dangerous slide from sanctions into open military confrontation. Trump is openly floating war as a legitimate option, normalizing lethal force and escalation while abandoning his promise to avoid foreign wars and bypassing any effort to seek congressional authorization.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Zelensky Makes Appeal to E.U. Leaders for Frozen Russian Funds to Fight War

What Happened: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged EU leaders to approve the use of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s defense, warning that delays would force major cuts to drone production. The proposal faces resistance from countries like Belgium over legal and retaliatory concerns.

Why It Matters: Ukraine’s survival is increasingly being slowed by European hesitation, as U.S. support has disappeared. Failing to release Russian funds directly helps Moscow by limiting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and underscores that legal caution is being prioritized over stopping an ongoing genocidal war.

Conservative legal group aims to export its rightwing Christian mission beyond US borders

What Happened: Alliance Defending Freedom has sharply expanded its international operations, spending nearly $11 million to push litigation and advocacy across Europe through ADF International. The group is using “religious freedom” cases to attack LGBTQ+ rights, abortion access, and secular law in multiple countries.

Why It Matters: American Christian nationalism is being exported worldwide. ADF is bypassing voters and using courts to erode civil rights and democratic norms abroad, embedding U.S. style theocratic legal warfare inside foreign legal systems with long-term consequences for freedom, equality, and the rule of law.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Consumer Inflation Slows in November, but Report Distorted by Missing Data

What Happened: U.S. consumer inflation slowed to 2.7% year over year in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but Trump’s 43-day federal government shutdown disrupted price collection and wiped out monthly CPI data. Economists warn the figures are unreliable and likely understate inflation, as food and electricity costs remain elevated despite White House claims of progress.

Why It Matters: Incomplete data is being sold as economic success while households still face higher costs. The shutdown broke basic measurement, and the administration is exploiting the gaps to obscure the inflationary effects of tariffs and policy choices heading into the 2026 elections.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/20: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

They quit government to protest Trump. Now they are running for Congress to stop him.

What Happened: Former federal employees who resigned or were pushed out are now running for Congress as Democrats, citing moral objections to agency purges, politicization, and pressure to violate their oaths. Candidates include former DOJ prosecutors, FBI officials, USDA climate scientists, and USAID staff, many of whom quit after Trump dismantled programs, granted January 6 clemencies, or targeted career civil servants through mass purges and retaliation.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$112 billion — Cost of “Project Sunrise,” turning Gaza’s destruction into a luxury real-estate project tied to Kushner and Trump insiders

26+ — U.S. military boat strikes authorized under secret legal theories pushed by Stephen Miller

100+ — People killed in maritime strikes linked to Venezuela

$6 billion — Trump Media merger propping up a collapsing company through speculative fusion hype

65,000 — Migrants now held in ICE detention as shuttered, abuse-linked prisons are reopened

16 — Closed prisons reopened as ICE detention centers despite prior abuse allegations

43 days — Length of Trump’s shutdown that corrupted CPI inflation data

21% — Criminal case dismissal rate in D.C. as DOJ errors spike under Trump

2,900+ — DOJ attorneys who have left in under a year amid politicization and chaos

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is politicizing public institutions — How long before museums, courts, and cultural centers are fully coerced into ideological compliance?

Military force is becoming a domestic political tool — How close is the U.S. to open conflict driven by political theatrics rather than law?

Immigration enforcement is escalating into open abuse — Will courts allow mass detention, coerced “self-deportation,” and intimidation to become officially sanctioned policy?

Public health systems are being hollowed out — How much damage will ideology inflict before outbreaks and preventable deaths force accountability?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Corruption as Governance — From Gaza redevelopment schemes to branded federal investment programs, Trump is turning public power into a private enrichment and legacy machine.

Weaponized Institutions — DOJ, FBI, immigration courts, and HUD are being repurposed to punish enemies, enforce loyalty, and bypass the law when it gets in the way.

Authoritarian Normalization — Brutality, censorship, militarization, and propaganda are standard operating procedure.

Collapse by Design — Shutdowns, staffing purges, and manufactured chaos are degrading core government functions while officials exploit the damage for political cover.

