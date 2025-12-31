The Pentagon seal in the Pentagon Briefing Room. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

I have relaunched the Malign Influence Operations blog with Luchkov Andrii, focused on deep-dive investigations into foreign influence and corruption. Please check it out—and take a look at our first investigation.

🔥 In Corruption News

Jared Isaacman, billionaire who's flown with SpaceX, confirmed as new NASA administrator

What Happened: The Senate confirmed billionaire Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator after heavy lobbying by Elon Musk, placing a private space tourist and major SpaceX customer in charge of the U.S. space agency. His confirmation comes as NASA faces budget cuts and mounting pressure to prioritize geopolitical competition with China over independent scientific planning.

Why It Matters: This further collapses the firewall between public institutions and billionaire patronage, embedding Musk’s interests at the top of federal space policy. NASA’s independence is eroding as national strategy is folded into Trump-aligned corporate power networks.

Michael Flynn, once probed over foreign payments, lobbied for Bosnian Serbs

What Happened: Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, pardoned after pleading guilty to lying about foreign contacts, was paid $100,000 to lobby for Bosnia’s Serbs, alongside fellow Trump pardon recipient Rod Blagojevich, to lift sanctions on Kremlin-aligned leader Milorad Dodik.

Why It Matters: This is foreign influence peddling recycled through presidential clemency, advancing Russian-aligned interests via disgraced insiders with access to Trump’s orbit. Clemency is being transformed into a pipeline for destabilizing U.S. foreign policy and postwar European security.

‘Don’s Best Friend’: How Epstein and Trump Bonded Over the Pursuit of Women

What Happened: Trump and Jeffrey Epstein maintained a far closer relationship than Trump has publicly acknowledged, with interviews and newly obtained documents describing years of frequent contact, shared social circuits, and a “wingman” dynamic centered on women.

Why It Matters: The Epstein files are being controlled and delayed because they threaten Trump. By manipulating disclosures and limiting transparency, his regime is protecting a system of power and impunity that operated inside his world.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump teased 'warrior dividend' checks. The money had been allotted by Congress for housing costs

What Happened: Trump announced a $1,776 “warrior dividend” for more than 1.4 million service members, presenting it as a surprise bonus funded by tariffs and his megabill. In reality, the money was already appropriated by Congress for housing allowances and was simply rebranded by the White House for political effect.

Why It Matters: This is political theater using congressionally approved funds, turning routine military compensation into a loyalty spectacle timed for maximum propaganda value. By claiming personal credit for money that was never his to give, Trump blurs the line between democratic governance and personal patronage—conditioning loyalty to himself rather than the Constitution.

Dershowitz says he told Trump constitutionality of third term ‘not clear’

What Happened: Former Trump legal adviser Alan Dershowitz met with Trump and circulated a draft of a new book arguing that the constitutionality of Trump serving a third term is “not clear,” despite the 22nd Amendment’s explicit two-term limit. Trump has fueled the speculation by publicly floating third-term scenarios, selling “Trump 2028” merchandise, and entertaining allies who openly encourage him to stay in power.

Why It Matters: Legal hypotheticals are being used to launder authoritarian ambition, reframing constitutional defiance as academic debate. When a former presidential lawyer explores term-limit workarounds while advising the sitting president, it underscores preparation for Trump staying in power.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

EEOC chair makes appeal to white men who may have discrimination claims

What Happened: EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas, a Trump appointee, publicly urged white men to come forward with workplace discrimination claims, emphasizing potential financial recovery under federal civil rights laws. Lucas has also promoted EEOC guidance targeting alleged discrimination stemming from DEI policies, aligning with Trump’s broader extremist agenda against diversity.

Why It Matters: Civil rights enforcement is being redirected away from protecting marginalized groups and toward grievance politics centered on white male identity. Anti-discrimination law is being repurposed as a weapon against DEI, hollowing out its original mission.

ICE Contracts Company Making Bounty Hunter AI Agents

What Happened: ICE paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to AI Solutions 87 for “AI agents” that rapidly locate targets and map their personal networks. The tools are used by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations as part of an expanded “skip tracing” system that combines digital surveillance with bounty-hunter-style tracking.

Why It Matters: Deportation enforcement is being automated and outsourced to opaque AI systems that surveil families and social networks. This accelerates a dragnet model that strips due process, enables collective punishment, and normalizes tech-driven repression and a surveillance state.

Trump administration admits to targeting blue states for energy grant cuts

What Happened: Justice Department lawyers acknowledged in a court filing that Trump considered whether states voted Democratic when cutting billions of dollars in federal energy grants during the government shutdown. The filing argues that using partisan politics to decide funding is constitutionally permissible, framing political alignment as a proxy for policy priorities.

Why It Matters: Federal funding is being openly weaponized to punish political opponents and reward loyalists. Declaring retaliation lawful entrenches a spoils system where public resources serve power, and not the public interest.

Pentagon escalates probe into Sen. Mark Kelly over lawful orders video

What Happened: The Pentagon escalated its investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly after he urged troops to refuse illegal orders, upgrading it to a formal command probe. Trump branded the lawmakers “seditious” and demanded arrests, while the Pentagon explored recalling Kelly to active duty for court-martial.

Why It Matters: A sitting senator is being targeted for protected speech using military justice as a political weapon. This mirrors authoritarian tactics that criminalize dissent and erode civilian control over the armed forces.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Kennedy Center board votes to rename building Trump-Kennedy Center

What Happened: After Trump purged and replaced board members and installed himself as chair, the Kennedy Center board voted to rename the institution after Trump and JFK. The White House celebrated the move despite resignations and Democratic warnings that congressional approval is required.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian self-glorification embedded into a national cultural institution, transforming a public memorial into a personal branding monument, as Trump transforms a national cultural institution into a personal branding monument. By purging dissent and attaching his name to a public memorial, he continues extending his cult of personality into civic life.

Jack Smith tells Congress he could prove Trump engaged in a 'criminal scheme' to overturn 2020 election

What Happened: Former special counsel Jack Smith told the House Judiciary Committee that his team found proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the 2020 election and repeatedly obstructed justice. Smith detailed evidence that Trump knowingly retained classified documents and exploited the January 6 attack to pressure lawmakers to delay certification.

Why It Matters: Trump returned to office despite substantiated findings of criminal conduct. The shutdown of these cases through political pressure and retaliation shows how accountability systems are being dismantled to protect presidential power.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Monkey Sounds, “White Power” and the N-Word: Racial Harassment Against Black Students Ignored Under Trump

What Happened: A ProPublica investigation found that since Trump returned to office, the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has failed to resolve a single racial harassment case, despite more than 1,000 open investigations—most involving Black students. As staff were laid off and offices shuttered, complaints involving slurs, threats, and racist abuse have stalled or been dismissed without action.

Why It Matters: Federal civil rights enforcement is effectively shut down. By abandoning oversight and deprioritizing racial discrimination, the regime is reiterating that racist abuse in schools will face no consequences—leaving Black students unprotected.

Senators freeze Coast Guard admiral’s promotion over swastika, noose policy

What Happened: Senators blocked the promotion of Adm. Kevin Lunday after a Coast Guard harassment policy downgraded swastikas and nooses from hate symbols to “potentially divisive.” The change took effect under the Trump regime’s oversight.

Why It Matters: Extremist symbolism is being laundered through bureaucracy, even inside the military. When hate symbols are softened by policy, and accountability only comes through congressional intervention, civil rights protections are eroding from within the state.

Washington's homeless hide in plain sight, growing sicker and costing taxpayers more

What Happened: Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C. policing and National Guard deployment triggered aggressive encampment sweeps that scattered homeless residents into parks, woods, buses, and emergency rooms. While homelessness appears less visible, people are losing medications, missing medical care, and becoming sicker as they’re forced to constantly move to avoid authorities.

Why It Matters: Criminalizing homelessness worsens health outcomes and drives up long-term public costs while destabilizing lives and breaking care networks.

Trump administration moves to cut off transgender care for children

What Happened: Trump officials unveiled sweeping HHS rules designed to effectively eliminate access to gender-affirming care for minors by cutting off Medicaid and Medicare funding to hospitals and providers. The proposals target puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and related care nationwide, even in states where such treatment remains legal and medically recommended.

Why It Matters: Federal power is being used to override doctors, parents, and medical consensus. Targeting transgender children through funding coercion turns healthcare into another enforcement tool.

Inside the Trump administration’s man-made hunger crisis

What Happened: Trump officials knowingly cut U.S. funding to the World Food Program in Kenya despite explicit warnings that it would trigger mass hunger and deaths. The decision slashed food rations, leaving nearly half of the Kakuma refugee camp without adequate aid.

Why It Matters: This was a deliberate and cruel policy choice. By weaponizing foreign aid and dismantling USAID, Trump officials directly tied U.S. power to preventable starvation and regional destabilization.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US Troops Face ‘Unsanitary’ Border Condition, Watchdog Finds

What Happened: A Pentagon inspector general found U.S. Army troops deployed to Trump’s border mission were housed in unsafe conditions at Fort Bliss, Texas, and the Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, including raw sewage leaks, broken toilets, electrical hazards, failed air conditioning, and severe overcrowding. The watchdog issued a rare advisory warning commanders of immediate health and safety risks.

Why It Matters: Trump’s militarized immigration policy treats both migrants and service members as expendable props. Rushing troops into domestic enforcement without planning or care degrades readiness, morale, and basic standards—normalizing neglect as the cost of political spectacle.

Who is Erica Knight, the FBI’s so-called “Kash Whisperer?”

What Happened: Erica Knight, a longtime personal publicist and close confidant of Kash Patel, holds a taxpayer-funded communications role inside the bureau while acting as his chief defender and attack surrogate. Hired as a contractor despite the FBI’s large public affairs staff, she shapes messaging, drafts statements, and targets critics as the bureau withholds details about her pay.

Why It Matters: The line between institutional communication and personal loyalty has collapsed. When a director’s personal fixer operates inside a federal law-enforcement agency with public money and opaque oversight, independence and public trust erode.

Oregon hospital races to build a tsunami shelter as FEMA fights to cut its funding

What Happened: A coastal Oregon hospital is scrambling to build a tsunami shelter after Trump officials canceled a FEMA resilience grant mid-project, despite the site’s extreme earthquake and tsunami risk. The regime killed the BRIC mitigation program even as courts ruled the cuts unlawful, forcing the hospital to proceed with uncertain funding.

Why It Matters: This is deliberate sabotage of disaster preparedness. By gutting FEMA mitigation funding, Trump shifts catastrophic risk onto communities that cannot absorb it—turning preventable disasters into inevitable crises.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. strikes 2 more alleged drug boats in Pacific, bringing total death count to over 100

What Happened: U.S. forces struck two more boats in the Eastern Pacific, killing five people and raising the death toll in Trump’s campaign to at least 104. Trump officials claim the strikes fall under a “non-international armed conflict” with cartels labeled as terrorists, without presenting evidence of an imminent threat.

Why It Matters: Trump and Hegseth continue expanding an undeclared war beyond law enforcement into sustained military violence without congressional authorization. Normalizing lethal strikes against alleged criminals shreds war powers limits and entrenches unaccountable force abroad.

US strike on alleged drug boat in Pacific kills four, as Trump accuses Venezuela of taking ‘our oil’

What Happened: The U.S. carried out another lethal strike on an alleged drug boat, killing four people, as Trump announced a blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers. Officials framed the action as counter-narcotics enforcement while Trump explicitly linked it to oil theft claims.

Why It Matters: Drug enforcement, economic warfare, and military escalation are being fused into a single campaign without congressional approval. Trump’s oil rhetoric strips away the pretense of law enforcement and reveals his objective of seizing oil.

Trump Ups Pressure on Venezuela but Repeatedly Shifts the Rationale

What Happened: Trump ordered a partial blockade of Venezuelan oil exports and demanded repayment for seized U.S. assets while refusing to clarify whether regime change is the goal. Officials privately admit confusion as justifications shift between drugs, migration, oil, and military threats.

Why It Matters: This is force backed foreign policy without strategy, limits, or authorization. By escalating coercion while denying responsibility, Trump is normalizing undeclared conflict driven by grievance and extraction.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US, Russian officials to meet in Miami this weekend

What Happened: U.S. and Russian officials will meet in Miami to discuss Trump’s Ukraine proposal despite Russia previously rejecting its core terms. The talks follow secret December negotiations involving Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, after which Putin reaffirmed territorial seizure plans.

Why It Matters: Trump, Kushner, and Witkoff are actively working to force a Ukrainian surrender in defiance of U.S. national security interests. By rewarding Russian genocide and aggression, and undermining allies, they are trading European security for personal enrichment from Kremlin blood money.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Spooked by AI and Layoffs, White-Collar Workers See Their Security Slip Away

What Happened: New reporting shows rising anxiety among white-collar workers as layoffs spread, hiring slows, and executives warn AI will eliminate large segments of professional jobs. Unemployment among college-educated workers is rising while job openings remain depressed.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff chaos, federal cuts, and corporate retrenchment are colliding with AI disruption, pushing even insulated workers into precarity. Economic insecurity is spreading up the income ladder.

US economy flashes warning signs in new data, some analysts say

What Happened: Federal data shows unemployment climbing to 4.6%, slowed hiring, and stalled retail sales following a prolonged government shutdown. Analysts warn the delayed numbers point to weakening demand despite White House claims of strength.

Why It Matters: These indicators puncture the “America First” recovery narrative and signal deeper stress beneath headline figures. Tariffs, high borrowing costs, and policy instability are increasing recession risk.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/20: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Judge lifts Trump administration limits on lawmaker visits to ICE jails

What Happened: A federal judge blocked ICE from enforcing Trump’s policies requiring seven days’ notice for congressional visits to detention facilities and banning access to field offices used for detention. The court ruled the restrictions violated federal funding laws explicitly guaranteeing lawmakers unimpeded access to ICE facilities.

US judge will block hundreds of Trump administration layoffs, citing shutdown law

What Happened: A federal judge said she will block hundreds of Trump’s purges across multiple federal agencies, ruling the cuts violate a law Congress passed to end the recent government shutdown. The court ordered agencies to halt planned purges and reinstate hundreds of workers already fired, citing chaos, loss of healthcare, and repeated whiplash for employees.

Ordinary Americans are fighting back against ICE: ‘We’re going to outlast them’

What Happened: As Trump’s mass deportation campaign expands, communities across the U.S. are organizing grassroots resistance to ICE raids, including rapid-response networks, neighborhood patrols, school escort programs, grocery delivery for families in hiding, and mutual aid for detainees. Ordinary residents, from students and shop owners to parents and undocumented social workers, are using chat groups, whistles, court watch, and direct support to slow raids, warn neighbors, and care for those targeted.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$100,000 — Payment to Michael Flynn to lobby for Kremlin-aligned Bosnian Serb interests

104 — Total people killed so far in Trump’s undeclared Pacific war

1,400,000 — Service members Trump claimed to “bonus” using already appropriated housing funds

$1,776 — Rebranded “warrior dividend” taken from existing military housing allowances

1,000+ — Unresolved racial harassment cases at the Education Department under Trump

100s — Federal workers illegally purged during the shutdown, now ordered reinstated by courts

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Escalation in the Pacific — Will Congress intervene before killings expand further or Trump launches a war in Venezuela?

Weaponization of civil rights agencies — How aggressively will DEI enforcement be dismantled and reversed?

Epstein files containment — How aggressively will Trump’s DOJ continue slow-walking, narrowing, or shielding disclosures tied to Trump and his elite networks?

AI-driven enforcement expansion — Will ICE’s use of surveillance AI and skip-tracing tools spread to other federal agencies without legislative oversight?

Militarization of domestic policy — As troops are deployed, recalled, or investigated for speech, how far will the regime push military authority into civilian governance?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Tariff chaos, federal purges, and AI-driven layoffs are colliding, pushing even white-collar workers into uncertainty.

Authoritarian Normalization — Undeclared wars, loyalty spectacles, and constitutional loophole testing are becoming routine instruments of power.

Civil Rights Rollback — Federal enforcement is being hollowed out, reframed, or abandoned entirely.

Militarization Without Accountability — Troops, migrants, and civilians are treated as expendable in the service of spectacle and coercion.

Institutional Capture — Federal agencies continue to be repurposed to serve personal loyalty, billionaire interests, and retaliation.

Resistance Is Scaling — Grassroots networks are increasingly filling the vacuum left by collapsed federal protections.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.