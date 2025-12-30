National Guard troops in Washington in August. A lower court judge had ordered that the troops be removed from the city, but the appeals court previously stayed the ruling while it considered the matter.Credit...Kenny Holston/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

What Trump’s Embrace of Crypto Has Unleashed

What Happened: Trump has aggressively embraced cryptocurrency by ending regulatory crackdowns, promoting crypto from the Oval Office, signing pro-crypto legislation, and launching his own $TRUMP memecoin. More than 250 publicly traded companies are now stockpiling digital assets and borrowing heavily to do so, while Trump-linked crypto ventures blur the line between public office, personal enrichment, and financial speculation.

Why It Matters: Deregulated financialization is being hard-wired into the U.S. economy, embedding extreme volatility, leverage, and conflicts of interest at the highest levels of government. By merging presidential power with speculative markets and family-linked crypto schemes, Trump is amplifying systemic risk and laying the groundwork for a shock that could ripple far beyond digital assets.

DHS fast-tracked $1 billion contract to pro-Trump donor’s company

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security fast-tracked a nearly $1 billion “self-deportation” contract to a newly formed company led by a donor to Trump-aligned groups, while political appointees helped oversee the process. Records show DHS shared nonpublic information with the firm and shifted to an abbreviated bidding process after internal concerns about unfair advantage emerged.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is being converted into a patronage pipeline, where federal contracts reward political loyalty rather than competence or legality. The manipulation of procurement rules turns mass deportation into a taxpayer-funded profit engine for Trump donors.

Bessent unveils new Trump Accounts website — and a new IRS form

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent launched a website for “Trump Accounts,” a tax-deferred savings program created under Trump’s tax bill that provides a $1,000 government-funded account for children. The accounts are branded under Trump’s name, invest directly in equity index funds, and rely on private contributions promoted by billionaire donors.

Why It Matters: Public policy has been repackaged as personal political branding, transforming a federal savings program into a Trump-named financial product. The fusion of state power, private capital, and cult of personality politics embeds Trump’s brand directly into Americans’ financial lives from birth.

The Trump Family Business Empire Is Growing. We Mapped Out 268 Pieces of It.

What Happened: A Wall Street Journal investigation identified at least 268 businesses and revenue streams tied to Trump and his family, spanning real estate, crypto, licensing deals, merchandise, and private partnerships. The mapping shows how profits and influence flow through a dense web of entities directly connected to Trump while he occupies the presidency.

Why It Matters: Public office and private enrichment are being fused at an unprecedented scale, erasing any meaningful boundary between governance and personal profit. The presidency is operating as a revenue-generating platform for Trump and his family, normalizing conflicts of interest and corruption as a governing model.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

FCC chief Brendan Carr tells Senate that his agency is ‘not formally ... independent’

What Happened: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr told the Senate that the agency is “not formally independent,” then oversaw the quiet removal of the word “independent” from the FCC’s website shortly afterward. A Trump appointee, Carr has repeatedly threatened media companies over political speech, including pressuring ABC and Disney following criticism aired by Jimmy Kimmel.

Why It Matters: A regulator designed to safeguard free expression is being openly subordinated to presidential control. By weaponizing the FCC’s “public interest” authority against critics, the regime is stripping away institutional independence while chilling media freedom.

Appeals Court Allows National Guard to Remain in D.C., for Now

What Happened: A federal appeals court allowed Trump to keep National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C., while it reviews the legality of the deployment, citing the District’s unique federal status. The ruling pauses enforcement of a lower court order that found the deployment likely unlawful, even as troops continue high-visibility patrols and law enforcement-style activity.

Why It Matters: The ruling keeps the capital city as a testing ground for domestic militarization that would be blocked elsewhere. Allowing armed troops to police civilians under disputed authority accelerates erosion of civilian control, civil liberties, and constitutional guardrails.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Border Patrol Bets on Small Drones to Expand US Surveillance Reach

What Happened: Customs and Border Protection is shifting from pilot programs to routine use of small, human-portable drones as core surveillance tools. Records reviewed by WIRED show the drones are increasingly used beyond the border for interior enforcement and protest monitoring, integrated with larger aircraft and AI-enabled surveillance systems.

Why It Matters: Military surveillance tools are being normalized for routine domestic policing with no oversight. This expansion enables abuse, suppresses dissent, and puts already vulnerable communities directly in the crosshairs.

Defense Dept. Opens Formal Inquiry Into Senator Mark Kelly

What Happened: The Defense Department escalated its review of Sen. Mark Kelly into a formal “command investigation” over his participation in a video reminding service members of their legal duty to refuse unlawful orders. The move follows Trump publicly accusing Kelly and other Democratic veterans in Congress of “sedition” for the video.

Why It Matters: Military disciplinary mechanisms are being used to intimidate a sitting U.S. senator for constitutionally protected speech. Targeting a retired officer for reaffirming the rule of law underscores a turn toward using the armed forces to suppress civilian oversight.

American Academy of Pediatrics loses government funding after criticizing RFK Jr

What Happened: DHS abruptly terminated multiple multimillion-dollar grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics after the organization publicly criticized RFK Jr.’s vaccine policies. The cuts affect programs on autism screening, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, sudden infant death prevention, mental health, and rural pediatric care, and were made without prior notice.

Why It Matters: Federal funding is being used as leverage to punish dissent from independent medical authorities. Undermining child health programs to enforce ideological conformity endangers children and further politicizes public health infrastructure.

Pam Bondi Dismissed Charges Against a Surgeon Who Falsified Vaccine Cards. It Emboldened Others With Similar Cases.

What Happened: Pam Bondi ordered federal prosecutors to drop all charges against Utah plastic surgeon Dr. Kirk Moore, who admitted to falsifying Covid vaccination cards and giving saline shots to children to help families evade vaccine mandates. Bondi praised Moore for offering “choice,” abruptly reversing a prosecution that had advanced to trial and carried potential decades-long prison sentences.

Why It Matters: Medical fraud is being reframed as political virtue, with loyalty elevated above public health and the rule of law. Reversing prosecutions sends a signal that falsification and deception will be tolerated and rewarded when aligned with regime narratives.

Trump officials restrict top ratings for staff across federal agencies

What Happened: Trump officials are pushing agencies to sharply limit how many federal employees can receive top performance ratings, with some managers instructed to cap high scores at as little as 1–5% of staff. Federal workers and employment law experts warn that the move is likely illegal and designed to make it easier to justify purges, demotions, and forced attrition across the civil service.

Why It Matters: Performance systems are being manipulated to hollow out the civil service through demoralization and paper-based purges. Weaponizing HR policy weakens institutional capacity and undermines the independence of the federal workforce.

Senior federal prosecutor who presided over D.C.'s crime crackdown demoted, sources say

What Happened: Jonathan Hornok, the senior federal prosecutor who oversaw Trump’s aggressive, violent crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., was removed from his supervisory role but remains in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His approach—charging nearly all cases federally—triggered grand jury refusals, civil liberties violations, and judicial criticism.

Why It Matters: The demotion exposes the legal and institutional damage caused by politicized “law and order” strategies driven by spectacle rather than due process. Authoritarian style crackdowns strain courts, violate rights, and ultimately collapse under their own excesses.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Maga loyalist expands investigation into intelligence officials who angered Trump

What Happened: Jason Reding Quiñones, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Miami, expanded a grand jury investigation targeting former FBI and intelligence officials involved in the 2016 Russia inquiry, issuing subpoenas to John Brennan, James Clapper, and Andrew McCabe. Legal experts describe the probe as a fishing expedition that resurrects claims already investigated and rejected by special counsels and a GOP-led Senate committee.

Why It Matters: Federal prosecutorial power is being repurposed to harass political adversaries rather than enforce the law. Relitigating settled facts through subpoenas and grand juries corrodes the rule of law, cementing the Justice Department as an instrument of retaliation.

Trump disparages presidential foes in plaques attached to White House

What Happened: Trump installed new plaques along the White House colonnade attacking former presidents, branding Joe Biden the “worst President in American history,” mocking him with an autopen image, and deriding Obama, JFK, Truman, Clinton, and George W. Bush in language echoing his Truth Social posts. The White House confirmed many of the plaques were written by Trump himself as part of his physical and symbolic remaking of the residence.

Why It Matters: The White House is being transformed into a personal grievance gallery rather than the people’s house. Rewriting presidential history from inside the seat of power normalizes authoritarian personalization of state institutions and erodes democratic memory.

How Benny Johnson Went From BuzzFeed Plagiarist to MAGA’s Chief Content Creator

What Happened: Benny Johnson—fired for plagiarism and later linked to Kremlin-backed media funding—has been elevated into Trumpworld’s access journalist and propaganda influencer, churning out fawning coverage, rage bait, and immigration demonization. He accompanies ICE on raids, tours detention facilities with Kristi Noem, and uses White House access to stage enforcement as a heroic spectacle.

Why It Matters: Access journalism is replacing accountability journalism under direct political reward. Propaganda, intimidation, and media pressure are converging into a coordinated messaging apparatus that shields state violence from scrutiny.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Administration Aims to Strip More Foreign-Born Americans of Citizenship

What Happened: Internal USCIS guidance directs field offices to refer 100–200 denaturalization cases per month in fiscal year 2026, a dramatic escalation from roughly 120 total cases between 2017 and 2025. Officials say they are prioritizing people who “unlawfully obtained U.S. citizenship,” expanding an already aggressive immigration enforcement campaign.

Why It Matters: Citizenship is being converted from a protected legal status into a political weapon. Quota-driven denaturalization injects fear into millions of naturalized Americans and undermines equal protection under the law.

Under Trump, More Than 1,000 Nonprofits Strip DEI Language From Tax Forms

What Happened: ProPublica found that over 1,000 nonprofits removed or diluted diversity, equity, and inclusion language from IRS filings after the regime ordered agencies to root out “illegal” DEI efforts and threatened investigations and funding cuts. The changes span hospitals, child welfare groups, schools, and civil society organizations.

Why It Matters: Government pressure is forcing widespread self-censorship without passing a single law. Civil society is being reshaped through fear, with federal power enforcing ideological conformity by proxy.

ICE Arrests Disrupt Schools, Prompting Fear Among Families

What Happened: ICE operations under Trump have led to arrests near schools and day care centers, including incidents where parents and teachers were detained during drop-off and pick-up with children present. The actions followed the rollback of protections limiting enforcement at schools, churches, and hospitals.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is being deliberately weaponized to traumatize families and children. Turning schools into intimidation zones shatters basic norms of safety, education access, and humane governance.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump administration moves to dismantle prominent US weather and climate research center

What Happened: Trump officials announced plans to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research, a cornerstone of U.S. weather and climate science for more than 60 years, dismissing it as a source of “climate alarmism.” Scientists, meteorologists, and lawmakers warn that the move would fracture critical forecasting, modeling, and disaster preparedness research relied on nationwide.

Why It Matters: Hostility to climate science is overriding public safety at a moment of escalating extreme weather risk. Weakening NCAR degrades hurricane forecasting, disaster response, and national security while advancing Trump’s broader assault on evidence-based science, while handing a win to his donors.

Trump's rush to build nuclear reactors across the U.S. raises safety worries

What Happened: Trump officials launched a Reactor Pilot Program that fast tracks construction of new, largely untested nuclear reactors while sidelining the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, placing oversight instead with the Department of Energy. The program aims to bring at least three experimental reactors online by July 4, 2026, under intense political deadlines and with limited transparency.

Why It Matters: Independent nuclear oversight is being sidelined to satisfy speed and industry pressure. By bypassing safety regulators, the regime is reviving dangers nuclear law was designed to prevent and normalizing a model of governance where catastrophic risk is treated as acceptable collateral.

Trump taps Yale doctor who pushed unproven covid treatment to lead U.S. cancer effort

What Happened: Trump appointed Yale epidemiologist Harvey Risch to chair the President’s Cancer Panel, elevating a cancer researcher who gained notoriety for promoting hydroxychloroquine as a Covid treatment and speculating without evidence about vaccine-related “turbo cancer.” His claims drew formal rebukes from medical experts and colleagues.

Why It Matters: Pandemic disinformation is being rewarded with institutional power. Installing a figure associated with debunked medical claims into national cancer policy further erodes public trust, distorts health priorities, and collapses the boundary between science and conspiracy.

CDC adopts controversial hepatitis B vaccine change

What Happened: The CDC rolled back its longstanding recommendation that all newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth, allowing delays for infants born to parents who test negative. The change followed a vote by a vaccine advisory panel reconstituted by RFK Jr., over objections from pediatric and infectious disease experts.

Why It Matters: This decision directly endangers children by weakening one of the most effective safeguards in early life disease prevention. Catering to anti-vaccine extremists over medical consensus increases the risk of preventable infections and underscores that politics now outweighs child safety in federal policy.

Dan Bongino says he's leaving as deputy FBI director in January

What Happened: Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino announced he will leave his post in January amid internal turmoil tied to the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Trump downplayed the exit, while reports indicate Bongino clashed with Pam Bondi over the refusal to release additional Epstein records.

Why It Matters: This exit underscores the politicization and instability inside federal law enforcement, where loyalty, media careers, and damage control eclipse institutional integrity.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. strikes another alleged drug boat in Eastern Pacific, killing four, Pentagon says

What Happened: The U.S. military carried out another lethal strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing four people, the Pentagon said. Ordered under Pete Hegseth, the strike brings the total to at least 26 U.S. attacks since September, with nearly 100 people killed and no publicly presented evidence that the targeted vessels were carrying drugs.

Why It Matters: Extrajudicial killings are being normalized under the banner of “narco-terrorism,” collapsing the line between law enforcement, counterterrorism, and undeclared war. This comes as Trump escalates military force near Venezuela without congressional authorization or transparency.

Trump announces ‘complete blockade’ of sanctioned oil tankers in and out of Venezuela

What Happened: Trump declared a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, threatening expanded U.S. naval action after the seizure of a Venezuelan-linked tanker and new sanctions on additional vessels. Venezuela condemned the move as illegal and reckless, warning it violates international law and freedom of navigation, while experts note a true blockade would amount to an act of war.

Why It Matters: Escalation toward military confrontation is being framed as sanctions enforcement, blurring economic pressure with acts of war. Trump’s rhetoric and actions underscore his readiness to use naval force as political theater, destabilizing the region and normalizing unilateral aggression, without Congressional authorization.

Democrats' push to limit boat strikes and attacks on Venezuela fails in House

What Happened: House Democrats failed to pass two War Powers resolutions aimed at restricting Trump’s authority to strike boats and escalate military action against Venezuela without congressional authorization. The votes come as Trump openly threatens land strikes, labels Venezuela a “foreign terrorist organization,” and continues a campaign that has killed over 100 people.

Why It Matters: Republicans are effectively handing Trump a blank check to wage undeclared war under the guise of counter-narcotics operations, choosing partisan loyalty over their constitutional duty. The collapse of war powers enforcement accelerates executive regime change rhetoric and the erosion of constitutional limits with no accountability.

Venezuelan Navy Escorts Vessels in Defiance of Trump’s Blockade Threat

What Happened: Venezuela’s navy began escorting oil-related vessels after Trump declared a “complete blockade” of sanctioned tankers, defying U.S. seizure threats and raising the risk of confrontation at sea. The move followed U.S. seizures of Venezuelan oil shipments and exposed confusion inside the Pentagon over how, or whether, the military would enforce Trump’s order.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating toward an undeclared war, bypassing Congress and international law to seize foreign oil and impose a de facto naval blockade. By blurring sanctions enforcement with military force, he is asserting unilateral war-making power without legal restraint and pushing the U.S. toward open conflict by executive fiat.

U.S. designates notorious Colombian cartel a terrorist group, opening door to possible military action

What Happened: Trump designated Colombia’s Clan del Golfo cartel as a foreign terrorist organization, expanding sanctions and explicitly opening the door to potential U.S. military action. The move comes amid escalating tensions with Colombia’s government, which is engaged in peace talks with the group and has pushed back against Trump’s drug-war demands.

Why It Matters: Drug policy is being repurposed as a justification for cross-border militarization and unilateral force. The designation underscores Trump’s growing willingness to override diplomacy, destabilize allies, and weaponize terrorism labels as tools of coercion and force.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

‘Every new strike only unites us’ — Odesa endures 5-day blackout after Russian strikes

What Happened: After a massive Russian strike involving Shahed drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, Odesa was plunged into near-total darkness, leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity, water, and heating for five days. Despite the blackout, residents organized generators, shared resources, and turned “Points of Resilience” into community hubs, underscoring collective endurance rather than collapse.

Why It Matters: Russia’s campaign of terror is failing to break civilian morale and is instead hardening Ukrainian unity and resolve. Odesa’s response shows that attacks on civilian infrastructure strengthen resistance rather than submission—underscoring why Ukraine’s survival is inseparable from Europe’s security.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Heating Costs Expected to Rise 9.2% This Winter

What Happened: U.S. households are expected to spend nearly $1,000 on heating this winter, a 9.2% increase driven by higher electricity and natural gas prices and colder-than-normal forecasts. Federal heating assistance for low-income families has been cut by roughly one-third compared with two years ago, even as utility shutoffs rise.

Why It Matters: This deepens a cost-of-living crisis already pushing families to the edge, forcing impossible choices between heat, food, and safety. Trump’s energy policies and cuts to social supports are worsening hardship while leaving the most vulnerable exposed during extreme weather.

Imports to busiest US seaport tumble 11.5% in November as tariffs bite, port executive says

What Happened: Imports at the Port of Los Angeles fell 11.5% in November as businesses front-loaded shipments earlier this year to dodge Trump’s tariffs on goods like toys, furniture, and auto parts. Exports dropped 8.4% amid retaliation and trade deals excluding the U.S., marking the port’s 11th straight month of declining exports.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff chaos is distorting supply chains, depressing trade, and locking uncertainty into the economy. As costs are passed to consumers and exports continue to slide, the trade war is becoming a sustained drag on growth.

Trump tariffs: Small businesses take on high-interest rate loans to cover new costs

What Happened: Small businesses hit by Trump’s tariffs are turning to high-interest merchant cash loans—often exceeding 30%—to cover soaring import costs and make payroll. CNBC reports some firms are borrowing more than the tariff bill itself as Trump collects over $200 billion in duties, even while courts question their legality.

Why It Matters: Trump is waging economic warfare against Main Street, shifting tariff costs onto small businesses and trapping them in predatory debt. His trade policies are accelerating bankruptcies, enriching lenders, and hollowing out the small business economy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

1/20: Next National Day of Action

1/20: Next National Day of Action

Judge lifts Trump administration limits on lawmaker visits to ICE jails

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s policies that required members of Congress to give seven days’ notice before visiting ICE detention facilities and barred visits to certain field offices used to hold detainees. The court ruled the restrictions violated federal funding laws that explicitly prohibit ICE from limiting congressional oversight access.

US appeals court blocks Trump mass firings at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

What Happened: A federal appeals court overturned an earlier ruling that would have allowed Trump to resume mass purges at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, blocking plans to cut up to 90% of the agency’s staff. The court also agreed to rehear Trump’s appeal against a lower court order preventing efforts to dismantle the CFPB, keeping Trump’s purge on hold for now.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

268 — Businesses and revenue streams tied to Trump and his family, spanning real estate, crypto, licensing, and private ventures

250+ — Publicly traded companies now stockpiling cryptocurrency, many borrowing heavily to do so amid deregulation

$1 billion — DHS contract fast-tracked to a newly formed company led by a pro-Trump donor for “self-deportation” services

26 — U.S. military strikes on vessels in the Eastern Pacific since September

100+ — People killed in those strikes, without publicly presented evidence of the targets carrying drugs

100–200 — Denaturalization cases per month USCIS has been directed to pursue in FY2026, compared with around 120 total cases from 2017–2025

1,000+ — Nonprofits that stripped or softened DEI language from IRS filings after federal pressure and threats of investigation.

1–5% — Share of federal employees, some agencies are now allowed to rate as “top performers” under new restrictions

$7.5 billion — Clean energy grants cut during the shutdown, disproportionately targeting Democratic-leaning states

9.2% — Projected increase in household heating costs this winter, as federal assistance for low-income families is sharply reduced

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

War Powers are collapsing in real time — How far will Trump push undeclared military action now that House Republicans refused to intervene?

Denaturalization quotas are expanding — When will lawful U.S. citizens begin getting swept up in citizenship purges?

The FCC is no longer pretending to be independent — Which media outlets will face regulatory retaliation next?

ICE enforcement near schools is escalating — How many families will be targeted before courts step in again?

Crypto speculation is being fused with state power — What happens when a Trump-linked financial shock hits public markets?

Federal agencies continue to be hollowed out from within — Which institutions will fail first under purges disguised as “performance management”?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Power Consolidation — Independent regulators, courts, and oversight mechanisms are being openly subordinated to presidential control, from the FCC to the National Guard.

Weaponized Government — Federal agencies are increasingly used to punish critics, intimidate opponents, and enforce loyalty rather than uphold the law.

Militarization Without Accountability — Undeclared military actions, ranging from vessel strikes to blockade threats, are expanding as Congress abdicates its constitutional role in declaring war.

Civil Rights Under Siege — Immigration enforcement, denaturalization quotas, and arrests near schools are being used to instill fear and normalize collective punishment.

Institutional Hollowing — Federal workforces, scientific institutions, and public health systems are being dismantled or politicized, weakening long-term capacity.

Corruption as Governance — Public office has become Trump’s profit engine, through crypto schemes, donor contracts, and family businesses, normalizing kleptocracy at scale.

