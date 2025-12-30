Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz, speaks to reporters near the Senate Subway stakeout, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 16

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Jared Kushner Is Back and Breaking a Vow to Avoid Politics

What Happened: Jared Kushner has reemerged as an informal broker in Trump’s second term, inserting himself into Gaza ceasefire talks, Ukraine discussions involving Putin and Zelenskyy, and major media and reconstruction deals—despite pledging to stay out of government. His firm, Affinity Partners, remains deeply tied to Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds while pursuing politically sensitive acquisitions.

Why It Matters: This is nepotism without accountability—an unelected family member wielding influence over foreign policy and reconstruction while carrying deep conflicts of interest. Kushner’s return shows how Trump governs through family networks, erasing the line between private profit, foreign money, and U.S. power.

Trump says projected White House ballroom cost doubled to $400 million

What Happened: Trump announced that his privately funded White House ballroom has doubled to $400 million, even as construction proceeds amid a lawsuit challenging the demolition of the East Wing without required historic preservation reviews. The price has steadily climbed from earlier estimates of $200 million.

Why It Matters: Vanity construction is being imposed on a national landmark by presidential fiat, shielded from oversight and legal safeguards. Trump is treating the White House as personal property, bulldozing accountability and daring the courts to stop him.

Musk diving into 2026 midterms for the GOP

What Happened: Elon Musk has begun funding Republican House and Senate campaigns for the 2026 midterms, signaling a political rapprochement with Trump after their public feud earlier this year. The move follows Musk’s abandoned threats to back primary challengers or launch a third party.

Why It Matters: This cements Musk’s role as a mega-donor power broker, aligning wealth with Trump’s political project. A billionaire controlling key platforms and infrastructure is now directly financing one party’s midterm strategy, deepening oligarchic capture of U.S. democracy.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Judges Are Getting Fired as Trump Pursues Immigration ‘Purge’

What Happened: The Trump regime has purged roughly 100 immigration judges, many with high asylum approval rates, often mid-case, while replacing them with military judges and fast-track “deportation judges.” Courts in Democratic-led cities have been hit hardest, further crippling already overwhelmed immigration courts.

Why It Matters: This is a judicial purge aimed at eliminating independence and converting courts into enforcement arms of the executive. By purging judges and stacking loyalists, Trump is dismantling due process and turning asylum adjudication into a deportation conveyor belt.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Hegseth says Pentagon won’t release video of strike on drug boat survivors to public

What Happened: Pete Hegseth refused to release the full video of a U.S. strike that killed survivors of a suspected drug boat, labeling it “top secret” despite the administration repeatedly posting edited clips of similar attacks online. Lawmakers from both parties said the footage should be shared more broadly in Congress as questions mount over whether the second strike violated the laws of war.

Why It Matters: Selective secrecy paired with curated propaganda is narrative control, and not national security. Classification is being used to block accountability for potentially war crimes and unlawful killings while shielding executive power from scrutiny.

Labor Department sends fraud ‘strike team’ to Minnesota

What Happened: The Labor Department dispatched a federal “fraud strike team” to Minnesota to probe alleged unemployment insurance abuse, demanding documents from state officials. The move adds to a cascade of federal investigations already targeting the state, fueled by immigration-linked fraud narratives.

Why It Matters: Enforcement has become a tool of intimidation, with fraud probes deployed to justify surveillance, pressure states, and stigmatize immigrant communities—particularly Minnesota’s Somali population. Anti-fraud policy is now being wielded as collective punishment.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

New visa rules require social media reviews. What it means for free speech

What Happened: The State Department implemented new visa rules requiring H-1B applicants and their families to make all social media accounts public for government review, expanding online surveillance as a condition of entry into the United States. Officials declined to specify what speech could be disqualifying, though internal guidance indicates past work in disinformation, content moderation, or “censorship” may trigger visa denial.

Why It Matters: This policy chills free expression by conditioning immigration status on political speech, effectively extending ideological vetting beyond U.S. borders. It mirrors authoritarian systems that treat speech as a security threat and weaponize surveillance to enforce conformity.

Sen. Mark Kelly Calls Pentagon Investigation Into His Remarks a Move to Chill Military Dissent

What Happened: Sen. Mark Kelly says the Pentagon escalated an inquiry into his remarks urging troops to refuse unlawful orders, converting it into a formal command investigation despite his status as a retired officer and sitting senator. The move followed Trump publicly accusing Kelly and others of sedition, with officials even floating a recall to active duty.

Why It Matters: Military authority is being used to intimidate elected officials and suppress dissent. Weaponizing command investigations against critics is a tactic used by authoritarian regimes.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Coast Guard enacts policy calling swastikas, nooses ‘potentially divisive’

What Happened: The U.S. Coast Guard quietly revised its workplace harassment policy, reclassifying swastikas and nooses from explicit hate symbols to “potentially divisive,” despite prior guidance that they remain prohibited. The change took effect even as lawmakers objected and DHS declined to explain the downgrade.

Why It Matters: This normalizes extremist symbolism inside the military by blurring clear moral and legal boundaries. Downgrading universally recognized hate symbols signals tolerance for extremism and erodes trust, discipline, and accountability within the armed forces.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar says her son was pulled over by ICE, which claims “zero record” of the incident

What Happened: Rep. Ilhan Omar said ICE agents pulled over her son and demanded proof of citizenship, releasing him only after he produced his U.S. passport, while ICE later claimed it has “zero record” of the stop. The incident comes amid a federal surge targeting Minnesota’s Somali community following Trump’s racist remarks, with Omar accusing ICE of racial profiling and intimidation.

Why It Matters: Racialized stops and document checks targeting U.S. citizens based on appearance are becoming the norm. When federal agencies deny or fail to document such encounters, it underscores unaccountable policing power and deepens fear in communities already under political and racial attack.

Bovino’s back: Border Patrol commander leads fresh round of immigration raids in Chicago area

What Happened: Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino returned to Chicago to oversee renewed immigration raids across Little Village and nearby suburbs, deploying masked agents in unmarked vehicles to detain day laborers, vendors, and residents. Local officials say the operations relied on intimidation-heavy tactics and lacked warrants.

Why It Matters: Federal immigration enforcement is being staged as intimidation, not law enforcement. Chicago is serving as a testing ground for how aggressively the regime can deploy mass raids despite prior court limits.

Trump doubles number of countries facing travel bans or restrictions, bringing list to 39 nations

What Happened: Trump more than doubled the number of countries subject to U.S. travel bans or heavy entry restrictions, expanding the list from 19 to 39 nations through a new proclamation. The order imposes full or partial bans across Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and the Pacific, while also removing exemptions for close family members of U.S. citizens.

Why It Matters: By broadening travel bans without individualized review, the regime is sidelining due process in favor of categorical exclusion. The policy deepens executive overreach and hardens a system where immigration decisions are driven by politics rather than evidence.

‘A shifting system’: concerns over students’ civil rights rise as DoJ changes priorities

What Happened: The Justice Department’s civil rights division has dramatically shifted its focus away from race, disability, and student protections, as hundreds of career staff resign and education-related enforcement collapses. Longstanding investigations into restraint, seclusion, and racial harassment in schools are stalling, while the department fast-tracks probes aligned with Trump’s culture war agenda, including antisemitism and transgender policies.

Why It Matters: Civil rights enforcement has been hollowed out through attrition and politicization, leaving students without federal protection as the Justice Department is repurposed for ideological goals. When enforcement collapses, abuse spreads unchecked.

Trump signs order to further restrict entry of foreign nationals to U.S.

What Happened: Trump signed a proclamation expanding U.S. entry restrictions, imposing full bans on nationals from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, and holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents, while adding partial restrictions on 15 additional countries. The move followed the regime’s use of a recent shooting to justify sweeping immigration crackdowns, despite the suspect having been vetted and granted asylum.

Why It Matters: The policy replaces individualized vetting with blanket exclusion, embedding discrimination into immigration law while expanding unchecked executive authority under a permanent security pretext.

U.S. Sends Cubans to Naval Station at Guantánamo Bay

What Happened: Trump officials transferred 22 Cuban migrants to the U.S. naval base at Guantánamo Bay, restarting a deportation detention operation that had been dormant for two months. Some detainees were labeled “high-threat” and held in facilities previously used for terrorism suspects, despite a recent federal court ruling that Trump officials exceeded their authority to detain migrants there.

Why It Matters: This reactivates Guantánamo as an offshore detention site designed to evade oversight and due process. Using a legally and morally tainted prison to hold migrants underscores a sharp escalation toward opaque, extrajudicial immigration enforcement.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Johnson Rules Out House Vote to Extend Health Insurance Subsidies

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson blocked a floor vote to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, reversing earlier signals to allow debate. The decision shuts down an effort by moderate Republicans to prevent premium spikes for millions of Americans starting January 1.

Why It Matters: Republicans are choosing to raise health care costs for working families to appease ideological hardliners. By blocking even a vote, Johnson is using procedural power to impose real economic harm while shielding party leadership from accountability—leaving millions at risk of losing coverage.

Health insurance premiums to rise as Obamacare deal remains elusive

What Happened: Congress failed to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, all but guaranteeing sharp health insurance premium increases for millions of Americans. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Republicans could not reach a consensus, leaving roughly 22 million people facing premium hikes that experts say will double average costs.

Why It Matters: Letting subsidies expire is a policy choice that shifts costs directly onto working families, seniors, and the self-employed while lawmakers head home for the holidays. This is government-induced economic harm, reinforcing how legislative paralysis and ideological obstruction are accelerating the erosion of basic social protections.

New Head of Trump’s Cancer Panel Speculated About Links Between Vaccines and Cancer

What Happened: Trump appointed Yale epidemiologist Harvey Risch to chair the President’s Cancer Panel, despite his public speculation linking Covid vaccines to so-called “turbo cancer” and his promotion of unproven treatments like ivermectin. Risch has amplified conspiracy claims, worked for a company selling ivermectin, and opposed established scientific consensus on vaccines and cancer.

Why It Matters: Elevating conspiracy theorists to lead national cancer research signals that ideology now outweighs scientific evidence, undermining public trust and medical integrity.

16 states sue Trump administration again over billions in withheld electric vehicle charging funds

What Happened: Sixteen states and D.C. sued Trump over the withholding of more than $2 billion in congressionally approved funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The lawsuit alleges the Department of Transportation illegally impounded funds authorized under the bipartisan infrastructure law, defying prior court orders and congressional intent.

Why It Matters: Executive obstruction is being used to override Congress, the courts, and state governments through budgetary power. Blocking EV infrastructure delays economic transition, costs jobs, and shows how Trump nullifies laws he opposes without repealing them.

Trump moves to dismantle major US climate research center in Colorado

What Happened: Trump is moving to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado, targeting one of the world’s leading climate research institutions as a source of what officials call “climate alarmism.” The plan would shut down NCAR’s Mesa Laboratory, eliminate research programs labeled “woke,” and transfer only select functions like weather modeling elsewhere.

Why It Matters: Scientific infrastructure is being dismantled to satisfy Trump’s extremist agenda and his donors. Gutting climate research as extreme weather accelerates, weakens public safety, degrades forecasting capacity, and echoes authoritarian suppression of inconvenient science.

Lawyer for fired FBI agents who knelt during 2020 protest says firings were partisan

What Happened: Lawyers for twelve FBI agents say they were unlawfully purged after kneeling during a 2020 racial justice protest, arguing the dismissals were partisan retaliation rather than discipline for misconduct. A Justice Department inspector general previously found the agents committed no wrongdoing, but current FBI leadership has moved to punish them anyway.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement continues to be reshaped around loyalty tests rather than professionalism. Punishing restraint and de-escalation as political dissent underscores the dangerous turn that has occurred toward politicized policing.

Looming federal cuts could devastate Alaska’s fight against overdose deaths

What Happened: Proposed Trump cuts to federal law enforcement and public health funding threaten to devastate Alaska’s efforts to curb overdose deaths, including a potential 35% cut to the state’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program and sweeping Medicaid reductions. Local police chiefs, health experts, and addiction advocates warn that the cuts could increase fentanyl flow, reduce treatment access, and reverse hard-won progress in overdose prevention.

Why It Matters: Life-saving public health resources are being withdrawn from a state already facing one of the nation’s worst overdose crises. While Trump projects toughness abroad, domestic policy choices are actively undermining addiction treatment and prevention.

Internal Forest Service report finds ‘unpassable trails, unsafe bridges’

What Happened: An internal Forest Service report found that trails across U.S. public lands are being abandoned and rapidly deteriorating after Trump officials purged nearly 6,000 staff, including entire trail crews in some districts. The report warns of unpassable trails, unsafe bridges, missing signage, and compounding deferred maintenance as expertise disappears and seasonal hiring is blocked.

Why It Matters: Public land management and protection are collapsing under staffing purges and neglect. As expertise disappears, safety risks rise and long-term damage compounds—costs that volunteers cannot replace or repair.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Venezuela’s Oil Is a Focus of Trump’s Campaign Against Maduro

What Happened: Behind Trump’s escalating military pressure and tanker seizures against Venezuela, U.S. officials are prioritizing access to the country’s vast oil reserves, holding secret negotiations and openly discussing control of Venezuelan energy assets. Despite public claims about drug enforcement, Trump has framed the campaign as economic coercion, signaling readiness to seize tankers, choke off oil revenue, and potentially use force to reshape Venezuela’s government in favor of U.S. energy interests.

Why It Matters: Trump is reviving a doctrine of resource extraction under the guise of national security, openly linking military pressure and sanctions to control of foreign energy assets. Blurring economic coercion, military force, and regime change raises the risk of regional destabilization while normalizing the use of U.S. power to seize foreign resources.

Trump orders ‘total and complete blockade’ of sanctioned oil tankers coming to and leaving Venezuela

What Happened: Trump ordered what he called a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, openly threatening the country’s economic lifeline and signaling potential escalation beyond maritime enforcement. In public statements, Trump tied the blockade to demands that Venezuela surrender oil, land, and assets to the United States, framing the campaign as economic coercion rather than solely counter-narcotics enforcement.

Why It Matters: A naval blockade is widely recognized under international law as an act of war, placing the U.S. on a dangerous escalation path with global consequences. Trump is collapsing the distinction between sanctions, military force, and economic conquest by treating foreign resources as leverage for coercion.

U.S. Boat Strikes Shift to Pacific, Placing Colombia on Watch

What Happened: The U.S. military has shifted its lethal strike campaign from the Caribbean to the Pacific, killing eight people in recent attacks and increasingly focusing on routes linked to Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer. Trump publicly threatened Colombian President Gustavo Petro, placed Colombia “on watch,” and escalated tensions despite decades of U.S.–Colombia counternarcotics cooperation.

Why It Matters: The shift expands unilateral U.S. military force into new theaters under the guise of drug enforcement, heightening tensions in the region. Treating counternarcotics as a battlefield and threatening foreign leaders erodes legal boundaries, blurs war powers, and advances an imperial policing model for Latin America.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine Says It Hit a Submarine With Underwater Drones

What Happened: Ukraine said it used underwater drones for the first time to critically damage a Russian Kilo-class submarine docked at a Black Sea port near Novorossiysk, marking a new escalation in its drone warfare capabilities. The strike, confirmed by Russia but downplayed by Moscow, targeted a submarine equipped with Kalibr cruise missile launchers and coincided with Ukrainian diplomatic talks in Berlin.

Why It Matters: The strike demonstrates Ukraine’s growing ability to impose real costs on Russian naval power despite pressure to concede at the negotiating table. By showing continued operational reach and innovation, Kyiv strengthens its diplomatic leverage while undermining the Kremlin’s sense of battlefield control.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Payrolls rose by 64,000 in November after falling by 105,000 in October, delayed jobs numbers show

What Happened: Payrolls rose by just 64,000 in November after a revised loss of 105,000 jobs in October, while unemployment climbed to 4.6%, its highest level in more than four years. Job growth was narrowly concentrated in health care, as government employment continued to fall and multiple prior months were revised downward.

Why It Matters: Weak hiring, rising unemployment, and repeated downward revisions point to a labor market losing momentum beneath the surface. Policy instability, federal layoffs, and restrictive immigration measures are weighing on growth and pushing the economy toward a slowdown.

US jobless rate for Blacks and teens surges in November

What Happened: Black unemployment climbed to 8.3% in November, the highest since 2021, while teen unemployment jumped to 16.3%, its worst level since 2020, according to delayed Labor Department data released after the federal shutdown. Economists flagged especially sharp increases among Black teens, whose jobless rate surged to 30.7%, as an early warning sign.

Why It Matters: Labor market stress is hitting the most vulnerable workers first, revealing widening racial and generational disparities as the economy slows. Rising joblessness among Black workers and youth signals deeper fragility ahead, amplified by federal layoffs and ongoing policy uncertainty.

Retail Sales Stalled in October

What Happened: U.S. retail sales were flat in October, missing expectations for growth and signaling a slowdown in consumer spending as inflation and weak wage growth strain household budgets. The stalled numbers, delayed by the government shutdown, add to recent data showing rising unemployment and softening demand.

Why It Matters: Consumer spending is the backbone of the U.S. economy, and stagnation here points to broader economic fragility heading into the holidays. As prices stay high and job growth cools, Trump’s policy instability and economic pressure are pushing the economy closer to a consumer-led slowdown.

Majority plan to spend less on holiday gifts this year amid broader economic concerns

What Happened: A new NBC News poll found that 55% of Americans plan to spend less on holiday gifts this year, including two-thirds of households earning under $50,000. Inflation and cost-of-living pressures remain the top economic concern, with 43% saying they’ve had to cut back on holiday spending overall.

Why It Matters: Reduced holiday spending is a clear signal of consumer strain and eroding confidence, especially among lower-income households. As inflation persists and wages lag, everyday Americans are absorbing the costs of economic instability while Trump’s policies fail to deliver relief.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Raskin to introduce bill to require review of White House renovation plans

What Happened: Rep. Jamie Raskin announced legislation that would require White House renovations—including Trump’s privately financed $400 million ballroom project—to undergo the same historic preservation and public review process as other federal buildings. The bill responds to Trump's fast-tracking of construction while claiming near-total authority over the White House, which is currently exempt from key oversight laws.

Former top vaccine official sues Trump administration over her firing

What Happened: Former top NIH vaccine official Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo sued Trump officials, alleging she was illegally purged after blowing the whistle on internal efforts by RFK Jr.’s HHS leadership to undermine vaccine research and cancel clinical trials. Marrazzo says she was sidelined, then terminated, after publicly warning that vaccine skepticism inside the agency was putting public health at risk.

‘You don’t have to do it alone’: how US cities are helping each other resist ICE

What Happened: Cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, New York, and Charlotte, are coordinating grassroots strategies to resist ICE raids, sharing tactics like whistle alerts, neighborhood patrols, “know your rights” trainings, and rapid-response networks. Organizers, unions, and civil rights groups are passing lessons to document raids, warn residents, and disrupt federal immigration operations often carried out without transparency or warrants.

📊 By the Numbers

1/20 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$400 million — Revised cost of Trump’s White House ballroom, up from $200 million

39 — Countries now subject to full or partial U.S. travel bans or entry restrictions

100+ — Immigration judges purged or forced out as asylum courts are purged

22 — Cuban migrants transferred to Guantánamo Bay in revived offshore detention program

$2 billion+ — EV charging funds illegally withheld from states, now under lawsuit

8 — People killed in recent U.S. “drug boat” strikes after campaign shifted to the Pacific

8.3% — Black unemployment rate, highest since 2021

16.3% — Teen unemployment rate, worst since 2020

30.7% — Black teen unemployment rate, signaling early labor market distress

55% — Americans planning to spend less on holiday gifts

35% — Proposed cut to Alaska’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area funding

64,000 — Net jobs added in November after prior month losses

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is expanding offshore detention again — How far will Guantánamo be used to bypass courts and due process?

Immigration courts are being hollowed out — When do mass deportation rulings overwhelm the system entirely?

Travel bans are widening fast — Which regions or populations are next to be categorically excluded?

Pentagon secrecy is tightening — Will Congress force disclosure of lethal strike footage or back down?

Consumer spending is stalling — When does a slowdown turn into a recession?

ICE raids are escalating — Will courts intervene to stop U.S. citizens from being stopped without record or accountability?

Foreign policy is drifting toward resource coercion — How far will Congress let Trump escalate an undeclared conflict without authorization?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets.

Authoritarian Consolidation Accelerates — Courts, agencies, and oversight mechanisms are being reshaped to enforce loyalty rather than law.

Collective Punishment Is Becoming Policy — Immigration enforcement now targets entire populations, communities, and nationalities instead of individuals.

Science and Public Health Are Under Attack — Climate research, cancer policy, and vaccine programs are being subordinated to conspiracy.

Oligarchic Influence Is Expanding — Billionaire donors and family insiders are shaping policy without accountability.

Federal Services Are Being Hollowed Out — Staffing purges are degrading courts, forests, health systems, and civil rights enforcement.

Racial and Generational Inequality Is Worsening — Black workers, teens, and low-income households are absorbing the first shocks.

Resistance Is Organizing — Cities, lawmakers, whistleblowers, and courts remain key pressure points as the system strains.

