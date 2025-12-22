The BBC’s board chairman apologized in a letter to a British parliamentary committee, saying the documentary’s editing had been an “error of judgment.”Credit...Jack Taylor/Reuters

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 15

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

The S.E.C. Was Tough on Crypto. It Pulled Back After Trump Returned to Office.

What Happened: Since Trump returned to office, the SEC has retreated from most of its pending crypto enforcement cases—pausing litigation, softening penalties, and dismissing suits inherited from prior administrations. A New York Times investigation found the rollback disproportionately benefited major crypto firms, including companies with financial or business ties to Trump or his family.

Why It Matters: The SEC is now operating through favoritism, shielding a politically connected industry that Trump and his family personally profit from while leaving smaller players exposed. When the nation’s top market watchdog stops policing insiders, it invites fraud, accelerates corruption, and turns federal oversight into a system of political patronage.

‘They’re trying to get rich off it’: US contractors vie to rebuild Gaza, with ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ team in the lead

What Happened: Trump insiders and politically connected contractors are maneuvering to control Gaza’s reconstruction and humanitarian logistics, pitching profit-driven plans behind closed doors. One leading contender, Gothams LLC—the contractor behind Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center—circulated proposals that could have generated billions in fees tied to aid and commercial trucking.

Why It Matters: This exposes the monetization of humanitarian catastrophe, with Trump-linked insiders positioning themselves to profit. Treating Gaza’s devastation as a business opportunity turns aid into exploitation and shows how the regime fuses foreign policy, private enrichment, and human suffering.

How the Winklevoss Twins Won Big in Trump’s Pro-Crypto Washington

What Happened: Crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss emerged as major beneficiaries of Trump’s pro-crypto pivot, gaining repeated White House access while federal regulators froze or moved to settle enforcement actions against their firm, Gemini. The SEC paused its civil case after Trump returned to office, even as the twins donated heavily to Trump-aligned causes and invested alongside the Trump family in crypto ventures.

Why It Matters: More pay-to-play governance in plain sight, where political access and donations buy regulatory immunity. When enforcement collapses for insiders while ordinary investors bear the risk, federal oversight becomes a tool of favoritism and corruption.

After Backlash, Jared Kushner Drops Plan to Build a Trump Hotel in Serbia

What Happened: Jared Kushner pulled out of a planned Trump-branded hotel development in Belgrade after mass protests and the indictment of senior Serbian officials tied to the deal. The project, backed by Kushner’s firm Affinity Partners and linked to Trump Organization branding, had involved stripping cultural protections from a NATO-bombed historic site.

Why It Matters: This shows the corrosive overlap between Trump’s diplomacy, private profiteering, and foreign corruption, with U.S. power leveraged for personal and political gain abroad. The backlash signals rising resistance to oligarchic deal-making that erodes the rule of law and accountability.

How a Manosphere Star Accused of Rape and Trafficking Was Freed

What Happened: Andrew Tate and his brother, who are under Romanian investigation for sex trafficking, rape, and forming an organized criminal group, had their travel ban lifted after Tate courted influential figures on the American right and claimed the Trump regime was “on top of things.” A New York Times investigation reports Romanian prosecutors were pressured from senior levels to “find a compromise” to avoid conflict with Trump’s cronies.

Why It Matters: It represents direct cross-border political interference, where partisan influence bends foreign justice systems to protect connected figures. It also shows the manosphere being folded into the far-right power network—recasting allegations of sex trafficking, rape, and abuse as “persecution” narratives to shield Trump’s allies.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump designates illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order labeling illicit fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction,” invoking a chemical-weapons framework to expand Pentagon involvement and escalate criminal penalties. The order reframes the drug crisis as a national security threat tied to cartels, foreign adversaries, and terrorism.

Why It Matters: This collapses public health, criminal law, and war powers into a single emergency rationale for unchecked force. Redefining drugs as WMDs lays the groundwork for domestic militarization, expanded surveillance, and more military action without congressional authorization.

Pentagon plan calls for major power shifts within U.S. military

What Happened: The Pentagon is preparing a sweeping reorganization that would slash four-star positions, downgrade major commands, and consolidate power under Western Hemisphere-focused leadership aligned with Trump. The plan would cut combatant commands from 11 to eight while weakening U.S. Central, European, and Africa Commands.

Why It Matters: A structural power grab is reshaping the military around Trump’s abandonment of allies’ agenda while centralizing authority at the top. Carried out with minimal transparency and Congress sidelined, the reorganization will politicize senior command and weaken global deterrence at a volatile moment.

Trump’s Cuts to U.S. Labor Board Leave Festering Disputes and a Power Struggle

What Happened: Trump has left the National Labor Relations Board effectively paralyzed, with only one member and no quorum to hear cases for nearly a year. The regime also purged a Democratic board member for the first time in agency history, triggering legal fights over presidential control.

Why It Matters: Worker protections are being deliberately hollowed out as enforcement is paralyzed and lawful remedies are blocked, leaving labor rights intact in name only while presidential control expands unchecked.

Intel Enlists Trump Official to Oversee Government Affairs

What Happened: Intel Corporation has hired a former Trump official to lead its government affairs team, bringing a close Trump ally into a senior lobbying role at one of the largest technology firms. The official’s mandate includes shaping U.S. policy and regulatory engagement amid growing tensions between the industry and the federal government.

Why It Matters: Corporate power is increasingly fusing with political loyalty, replacing independent governance with insider access. As major firms install regime operatives to shape policy, regulatory capture becomes the corrupt governing model.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Judge says Comey evidence was wrongfully retained, creating hurdle for new charges

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that prosecutors wrongfully retained evidence seized from a law professor connected to the now-dismissed criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey, ordering the Justice Department to return the files. While prosecutors may seek a new warrant, the ruling creates a significant legal hurdle for any renewed attempt to charge Comey.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department’s willingness to stretch constitutional limits to pursue Trump’s perceived enemies shows how politicized enforcement has eroded legal safeguards. Even collapsed cases continue to be propped up through improper evidence retention.

Hegseth’s office ‘escalating’ probe of Sen. Mark Kelly, Pentagon says

What Happened: Pete Hegseth escalated a Pentagon review of Sen. Mark Kelly into a formal command investigation over a video in which Kelly and other Democratic lawmakers reminded service members of their duty to disobey illegal orders. Kelly’s legal team warned the Defense Department that any disciplinary or legal action would be unconstitutional, as Trump publicly branded the video “seditious” and called it “punishable by death.”

Why It Matters: Military justice is now being wielded as a political weapon. Targeting an elected senator through Pentagon investigations signals a sharp authoritarian turn—criminalizing dissent, intimidating lawmakers, and suppressing lawful resistance.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump sues the BBC for $10 billion over speech edit

What Happened: Trump sued the BBC for at least $10 billion, accusing it of defamation over edited footage of a January 6 speech that omitted his claim of calling for “peaceful” protest. The lawsuit escalates Trump’s legal war on the press beyond U.S. borders, despite the BBC apologizing for the edit while rejecting any legal liability.

Why It Matters: This is lawfare as intimidation, using ruinous financial threats to punish and silence independent journalism. By targeting media outlets domestically and abroad, Trump is testing how far coercion and attrition can reshape the press through fear.

US social media requirements for foreign visitors could have ‘chilling effect’ on travel, industry group says

What Happened: Trump officials are moving to require millions of foreign visitors from visa waiver countries to disclose social media handles used over the past five years, along with extensive personal and family information. The U.S. travel industry warns the proposal could deter visitors, reduce tourism revenue, and hurt the economy, especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Why It Matters: This expands mass surveillance beyond borders, turning travel into a data mining exercise that chills speech and movement. By normalizing intrusive political vetting of visitors, Trump is exporting authoritarian screening practices while actively undermining U.S. economic and diplomatic interests.

Instacart director says she was fired for Democratic congressional campaign

What Happened: A former Instacart executive sued the company, alleging she was fired after launching a Democratic congressional campaign. Internal documents cite fears that her candidacy could provoke retaliation from Trump and Republicans, with executives warning that her run posed a “risk to the company.”

Why It Matters: Authoritarian pressure is spilling into the private sector, suppressing political participation through fear of presidential reprisal. When companies fire employees over politics, democratic competition becomes collateral damage.

‘Virality, rumors and lies’: US federal agencies mimic Trump on social media

What Happened: U.S. federal agencies, including DHS and ICE, have adopted Trump-style social media tactics, using memes, provocations, and dehumanizing rhetoric to promote deportations and enforcement actions. Researchers warn that the government is now deliberately using rage bait, disinformation, and viral content to inflame polarization and normalize cruelty.

Why It Matters: This is what state propaganda looks like, collapsing the line between governance and incitement. When federal agencies weaponize social media to dehumanize targeted groups, it accelerates democratic decay, legitimizes abuse, and conditions people to accept repression and cruelty.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US immigration crackdown forces teens to caretake after parents are detained

What Happened: Federal immigration raids across Louisiana and other states are detaining parents with no criminal records, leaving U.S. citizen teenagers to care for younger siblings, manage finances, and navigate medical and legal systems alone. In operations like “Operation Catahoula Crunch,” agents have arrested hundreds while providing families little information about where parents are being held.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cruel family separation policies are escalating, shifting the trauma of state violence onto children to terrorize immigrant communities into compliance. Households are destabilized, fear is weaponized, and U.S. citizen minors are treated as expendable collateral.

Trump Officials Celebrated With Cake After Slashing Aid. Then People Died of Cholera.

What Happened: Trump officials dismantled USAID and cut lifesaving aid programs despite repeated warnings that doing so would worsen deadly disease outbreaks. In South Sudan, funding cuts during a cholera epidemic led to clinic closures and a surge in cases, producing the worst outbreak in the country’s history.

Why It Matters: Cruelty has become policy, with sabotage of aid infrastructure directly producing preventable deaths. Meanwhile, the regime denied responsibility and lied that the programs were “active.”

Some Republican Lawmakers Call for Mass Expulsion of American Muslims

What Happened: Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Randy Fine and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, publicly called for mass deportations, citizenship revocations, and bans targeting American Muslims, framing Islam as incompatible with the United States.

Why It Matters: Open religious persecution is entering mainstream political discourse, redefining citizenship along sectarian lines. When elected officials call for expelling Americans based on faith, constitutional protections move from principle to immediate danger.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Congress Tries to Pull War Powers Back From the White House After Venezuela-Linked Boat Strikes

What Happened: Congress is invoking the War Powers Resolution to force a vote on ending unauthorized U.S. “hostilities within or against Venezuela” following Trump-era maritime strikes tied to counter-narcotics operations. The administration claims these actions fall under the president’s Article II authority and frames cartel-linked violence as a “non-international armed conflict,” despite incomplete evidence and demands for unedited footage.

Why It Matters: Trump is attempting to bypass Congress by relabeling police actions as war, claiming unilateral authority to kill abroad. Letting this stand would collapse the War Powers framework and entrench presidential war-making by decree.

ACA shoppers face sticker shock as Congress dithers on health care

What Happened: As open enrollment continues, millions of Affordable Care Act enrollees face sharp premium increases because Congress has failed to extend enhanced ACA subsidies set to expire at year’s end. Lawmakers remain deadlocked, leaving Americans uncertain while states scramble to prepare contingency plans amid falling new enrollments and rising cancellations.

Why It Matters: Republicans are manufacturing affordability chaos, threatening to price working families out of health coverage during an election year. Allowing subsidies to lapse would trigger widespread premium spikes, deepen medical insecurity, and leave millions without coverage.

Eager for Center Stage, Patel Casts Aside Caution in Statements as F.B.I. Leader

What Happened: Kash Patel has repeatedly rushed to publicize investigations on social media, prematurely announcing detentions or breakthroughs that later proved unfounded, including in recent mass shooting and terrorism cases. His self-promotional approach has angered prosecutors, unsettled agents, and revived concerns inside and outside the regime about his judgment, competence, and misuse of government resources.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement has been reshaped by self-promotion and political performance rather than professional restraint. Turning active investigations into social media theater sabotages cases, corrodes public trust, and transforms the FBI into a propaganda arm.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. hits 3 more alleged drug boats in Pacific, killing 8, military says

What Happened: The U.S. military struck three more boats in the Eastern Pacific, killing eight people, as part of an expanding Trump operation that has now killed at least 95 people across 25 vessels. The regime claims the strikes fall under a “non-international armed conflict” against cartel groups it labels as terrorists, despite unresolved questions about evidence, legality, and rules of engagement.

Why It Matters: Trump and Hegseth are waging an undeclared war without Congress, disguising military killings as counter-narcotics enforcement. Treating alleged smugglers as battlefield targets guts war powers limits and risks outright violations of international law.

Thailand Rejects Trump’s Claim That It Reached a Cease-Fire With Cambodia

What Happened: Thailand publicly rejected Trump’s claim that it had agreed to a ceasefire with Cambodia, with its prime minister pledging to continue military operations as fighting intensified. Both governments confirmed no truce was in place, despite Trump’s announcement, as airstrikes, rocket fire, and cross-border attacks continued.

Why It Matters: This underscores Trump’s pattern of unilateral, performative diplomacy divorced from reality, where lies of success obscure ongoing violence. When the president invents ceasefires that do not exist, it damages U.S. credibility, complicates conflict resolution, and risks further escalation on the ground.

EU Pushes Back Against US Effort to Change Bloc’s Tech Rules

What Happened: The European Union publicly rejected pressure from Trump to weaken its digital competition and content moderation laws in exchange for tariff relief, with trade chief Maros Sefcovic insisting the rules were democratically adopted and non-negotiable. The U.S. has threatened to maintain or escalate steel and aluminum tariffs unless the EU backs off enforcement actions that have fined firms including Apple, Meta Platforms, and Elon Musk’s X.

Why It Matters: Trump is using tariffs as a coercive weapon to strong-arm democratic governments into protecting his donors and their corporations. This is economic extortion that undermines rule-based governance and shields corporate power from accountability.

JetBlue flight avoids ‘midair collision’ with US Air Force tanker near Venezuela

What Happened: A JetBlue flight from Curaçao to New York narrowly avoided a midair collision after a U.S. Air Force refueling tanker crossed directly into its flight path near Venezuelan airspace without a visible transponder. The commercial pilot halted the plane’s climb to avoid impact, while U.S. Southern Command confirmed the incident is under review.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the growing risks of militarized escalation spilling into civilian airspace as Trump expands undeclared operations around Venezuela. When military activity endangers commercial flights, it exposes how reckless, opaque operations threaten civilian safety and international aviation norms.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

New MI6 Chief Warns Putin is ‘Dragging Out’ Ukraine Talks

What Happened: Britain’s new MI6 chief, Blaise Metreweli, warned that Vladimir Putin is deliberately prolonging Ukraine talks while shifting the costs of war onto the Russian population. She said Western intelligence sees no sign that Russia intends to stop its genocidal invasion.

Why It Matters: This reiterates Trump’s claim that a “deal” is within reach and exposes the reality: Trump is helping Putin stall while he tries to force Ukraine into surrender on Moscow’s terms. MI6 going public underscores that intelligence officials are openly contradicting Trump acting as a Kremlin messenger while Russia has no plans to stop its genocidal invasion.

German far-right lawmaker calls for US-German nationalist alliance at MAGA gala

What Happened: A senior German far-right lawmaker from Alternative for Germany (AfD) called for a U.S.–German nationalist alliance at a MAGA gala in New York, praising cooperation between “American and German patriots.” The event brought together MAGA figures and international far-right politicians as the Trump regime signaled growing ideological support for Europe’s far-right extremist nationalist movements.

Why It Matters: This underscores an already active coordination between Trumpism and Kremlin-backed European extremist parties. U.S. political validation strengthens Russia-aligned movements, accelerating the normalization of far-right power and eroding democratic institutions across Europe.

‘Just disgraceful’: outcry as Heritage thinktank appoints far-right figure to key post

What Happened: The Heritage Foundation appointed far-right activist and Christian nationalist Scott Yenor to lead its B. Kenneth Simon Center for American Studies, despite his record of extremist views on women, LGBTQ+ people, and civil rights law. Yenor has advocated rolling back the Civil Rights Act, criminalizing homosexuality, restricting divorce, and promoting authoritarian nationalist networks—sparking backlash even within conservative circles.

Why It Matters: Heritage is a central architect of Trump’s governing agenda, and this appointment shows how openly authoritarian ideology is being absorbed into mainstream conservative power structures. Elevating figures who call for dismantling civil rights and democratic norms reaffirms how radical ideas are now moving directly into policy pipelines for a second Trump term.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Poll: Trump’s MAGA base is still behind him — but cracks are showing ahead of 2026

What Happened: A new NBC News Decision Desk poll shows Trump’s approval stuck at 42%, with economic anxiety and inflation eroding support even among core MAGA voters. While most loyalists still back him, strong approval within the base has declined since spring, and a growing majority of Americans say the country is on the wrong track.

Why It Matters: The data points to early fractures in the coalition Trump depends on heading into the 2026 midterms. As economic pressure mounts, loyalty is softening—creating political vulnerability even as Trump accelerates his authoritarian consolidation and extremist agenda.

US homebuilder sentiment inches up to eight-month high December

What Happened: U.S. homebuilder sentiment reached an eight-month high in December, but remains deeply negative as tariffs and labor shortages drive up costs. Builders report weak demand, rising inventories, widespread price cuts, and heavy reliance on incentives to sell unsold homes.

Why It Matters: This is another example of Trump’s tariffs and immigration crackdown, which are inflating construction costs while suppressing demand. A stagnant housing market is a warning sign of broader economic strain and rising recession risk tied directly to his chaotic policies.

Trump’s Promised Big Tax Cuts Are Expected to Disappoint the Average Worker

What Happened: Despite Trump’s claims of “big refunds,” new tax cuts are expected to deliver only modest gains for most workers, especially typical W-2 earners without children. The biggest benefits flow to wealthier taxpayers, seniors, and those able to deduct tips, overtime, or large state and local taxes, while middle-income households see relatively small increases.

Why It Matters: The gap between Trump’s populist rhetoric and policy reality is widening. A tax plan framed as working-class relief disproportionately rewards the wealthy, deepening affordability pressures.

Roomba maker files for bankruptcy, weighed down by debt and tariffs

What Happened: iRobot, maker of the Roomba vacuum, filed for bankruptcy after mounting debt, falling U.S. sales, and rising costs tied to Trump’s tariffs. The company cited millions in unpaid import duties and nearly $100 million owed to its China-based manufacturing partner, which will now assume control.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs helped push a U.S. tech firm into bankruptcy and foreign takeover, illustrating how his trade war policies continue weakening American companies.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

‘Pins on a Map’: How Chicago students are tracking ICE raids

What Happened: Student journalists at Chicago universities are mapping and verifying ICE raids in real time, using photos, videos, and eyewitness accounts to track federal immigration enforcement near campuses and neighborhoods. The effort emerged amid aggressive immigration sweeps that have spread fear, rumors, and confusion in immigrant communities.

California sues Trump administration over terminated transportation grants

What Happened: California sued Trump after the Transportation Department abruptly terminated more than $33 million in federal transportation safety grants, citing alleged noncompliance with English-language requirements for truck drivers. State officials say California already meets federal standards and accuse the regime of acting arbitrarily while threatening public safety and California’s economy.

Wisconsin Judge Allows Election Case to Proceed Against Trump Advisers

What Happened: A Wisconsin judge ruled that Trump advisers James Troupis and Mike Roman must stand trial on felony forgery charges tied to the fake elector scheme following Trump’s 2020 election loss. Prosecutors allege the men helped create and submit false electoral certificates to Congress in an effort to overturn Wisconsin’s certified results.

Newsom hires former CDC leaders as public health advisers

What Happened: California Gov. Gavin Newsom hired former CDC Director Susan Monarez and former CDC Chief Medical Officer Deb Houry as advisers to help launch a new state-led Public Health Network Innovation Exchange after both were purged by under RFK Jr. The initiative aims to modernize public health infrastructure and preserve science-based decision-making amid turmoil at the federal level.

📊 By the Numbers

1,600+ — Pardons and clemency grants issued by Trump in 2025

11 to 8 — Planned reduction in U.S. combatant commands under Pentagon reorganization

$33 million — Federal transportation safety grants cut to California in retaliation

$10 billion — Damages Trump is seeking from the BBC in an international press-intimidation lawsuit

2,000+ — Measles cases reported nationwide as vaccination collapses

35,000 — VA health care jobs slated for elimination despite rising veteran demand

42% — Trump’s approval rating, with erosion inside the MAGA base

19 — Countries whose immigrants saw citizenship ceremonies abruptly canceled

95+ — People killed in U.S. boat strikes across the Pacific and Caribbean

6 million barrels — Venezuelan oil shipments sidelined amid tanker seizures

5 years — Social media history, Trump now wants foreign visitors to disclose

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is redefining drugs as weapons of mass destruction — How far will domestic militarization and Pentagon involvement expand without Congress?

Undeclared maritime war — Will Congress actually enforce war powers or allow permanent presidential killing authority?

Crypto capture of regulators — How much more enforcement will quietly disappear for Trump-linked firms and donors?

Media intimidation abroad — Will Trump’s BBC lawsuit open the door to global press retaliation by other countries?

Federal surveillance creep — How quickly will social media vetting and passenger data expand beyond immigrants?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Corruption — Federal oversight is being converted into patronage, with crypto, foreign development, and regulation tilted toward Trump insiders.

Militarized Executive Power — Drugs, migration, and counter-narcotics are being reframed as war to justify force without authorization.

Foreign Policy for Profit — Gaza reconstruction, Serbia hotels, and crypto diplomacy show U.S. power leveraged for private enrichment.

Press Suppression — Lawsuits, intimidation, and propaganda tactics are reshaping media through fear and attrition.

Civil Rights Erosion — Immigration enforcement now routinely inflicts collective punishment on families, children, and religious groups.

Alliance Breakdown — NATO, Europe, and intelligence partners are increasingly resisting U.S. pressure aligned with Kremlin interests.

Surveillance Normalization — Data fusion, social media vetting, and biometric enforcement are becoming routine governance tools.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.