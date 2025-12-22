The T.S.A. previously did not get involved in criminal or immigration matters domestically. Credit...Jason Henry for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 10-14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Judge Emil Bove Faces Ethics Complaint for Attending Trump Rally

What Happened: Judge Emil Bove III, a Trump-appointed federal appeals court judge and former Trump defense lawyer, is facing an ethics complaint after attending a raucous Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The complaint alleges he violated judicial ethics rules barring political activity and creating the appearance of impropriety.

Why It Matters: A sitting appellate judge openly campaigning at a partisan rally for a president whose agenda may land before his court shatters the fiction of judicial independence and exposes how Trump is turning the judiciary into a loyalty-based extension of his rule.

Meet the Trump administration’s 12 billionaires

What Happened: At least 12 billionaires now hold formal roles in the Trump regime, with a combined net worth of roughly $390 billion, making it the wealthiest White House in modern U.S. history. Many are major political donors who gave tens of millions to Trump, pro-Trump PACs, and his inauguration before or after receiving appointments.

Why It Matters: This is what oligarchic governance looks like, where wealth translates directly into political power and policy control. When billionaires dominate cabinet posts, regulators, and diplomatic roles, the government ceases to represent the public and instead serves concentrated private interests.

US senator calls for insider trading inquiry over Trump donors buying $12m worth of shares

What Happened: A senior Democratic senator is calling for an insider trading investigation after two billionaire co-chairs of LNG firm Venture Global bought nearly $12 million each in company shares days after meeting with Trump officials. Shortly after those meetings, Trump officials granted the firm a key export license, while Venture Global emerged as a major Trump donor and lobbying spender.

Why It Matters: More corruption as Trump donors met with officials, bought stock, and then watched the government deliver regulatory wins—turning inside access and nonpublic information into personal profit and reducing public office to a cash machine for Trump’s cronies.

FAA Chief Appears to Still Hold Airline Stock, Cantwell Says

What Happened: Senate Commerce Committee ranking member Maria Cantwell accused FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford of violating his ethics agreement by failing to divest up to $30 million in Republic Airways stock months past his deadline. The Office of Government Ethics rejected Bedford’s request to amend the agreement and confirmed it has not been notified that he has divested.

Why It Matters: This is regulatory capture in real time, with the top aviation safety official retaining a massive financial stake in the industry he oversees. When ethics rules are brushed aside, public safety and accountability are sacrificed to private interests.

Trump pardons former Colorado elections clerk, but it alone won’t free her from prison

What Happened: Trump issued a symbolic federal pardon for Tina Peters, the former Colorado elections clerk convicted under state law for orchestrating a voting system breach tied to 2020 election conspiracy theories. The pardon does not free her from prison, since Trump has no authority over state convictions, but it publicly casts her as a political victim and “patriot.”

Why It Matters: This is the continued normalization of Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, with him using pardon power to legitimize criminal attacks on democratic infrastructure. By elevating convicted election deniers as heroes, Trump is encouraging future interference while rewriting the history of his 2020 loss.

A Visual Breakdown of Trump’s Pardon Spree

What Happened: Trump has granted clemency to roughly 1,600 people in 2025 alone, front-loading pardons on a scale unprecedented in modern presidential history. The recipients cluster around Jan. 6 insurrectionists, Trump allies, wealthy executives, crypto figures, antiabortion activists, and individuals with influence inside Trump’s political orbit.

Why It Matters: Trump is using pardons as payback—rewarding loyalty, protecting donors, and wiping away accountability for his allies. By turning clemency into a political weapon, he’s reiterating that allegiance and/or money buys immunity and that the rule of law no longer applies to his associates and supporters.

Trump Administration Opens Applications for Million-Dollar Visas

What Happened: Trump launched applications for a new “gold card” visa that offers fast-tracked U.S. residency to foreign nationals who pay at least $1 million, plus a nonrefundable $15,000 fee. The program also includes a $2 million corporate version for employers and previews a $5 million “platinum card” allowing wealthy foreigners to live in the U.S. part-time while avoiding U.S. taxes on foreign income.

Why It Matters: This openly sells U.S. residency to the wealthy while shutting out refugees and families. Pay-to-enter visas are a system Russian criminal oligarchs have exploited across the globe—and Trump is now handing them and others a legal pathway into the United States to commit more crimes.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump takes steps toward demolishing four federal buildings, preservationist alleges

What Happened: A former senior GSA official alleges that Trump is bypassing federal property rules to solicit demolition plans for four historic federal buildings in Washington, including HUD headquarters and multiple New Deal–era structures. Preservationists warn the White House is acting outside normal review processes as Trump advances an executive order favoring classical architecture and targeting modernist and brutalist buildings.

Why It Matters: Trump is abusing presidential power to bulldoze public institutions and history for personal, gaudy style and ideological control, bypassing laws and experts as if the federal government were his private real estate portfolio. It’s an authoritarian power grab that erodes the rule of law and concentrates unchecked authority in the presidency.

Trump Signs Executive Order to Neuter State A.I. Laws

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order empowering the federal government to override and sue states that enforce artificial intelligence regulations deemed hostile to U.S. “A.I. dominance.” The order threatens to withhold federal funding from states that maintain consumer protection, safety, and transparency laws, effectively wiping out dozens of state-level safeguards.

Why It Matters: This is federal preemption to protect Big Tech, attempting to strip states of their power to regulate. Trump is centralizing control to shield powerful A.I. companies and donors, putting corporate power ahead of public safety.

Trump Warner Bros. Meddling Pushes Limits of Executive Power

What Happened: Trump publicly inserted himself into the proposed sale of Warner Bros. Discovery, signaling that any deal should include the sale of CNN and hinting he would weigh in before any formal antitrust review. His comments came amid active bidding by Netflix and Paramount, blurring the line between regulatory oversight and Trump’s personal vendetta against the network.

Why It Matters: When a president conditions merger approval on reshaping media coverage, independent regulation collapses into political extortion. This is a key authoritarian tactic—and one of the ways Putin consolidated control over Russia’s media, alongside having cronies buy up outlets to place them firmly under Kremlin control.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

The Shakedown: Trump’s DOJ Pressured Lawyers to “Find” Evidence That UCLA Had Illegally Tolerated Antisemitism

What Happened: The DOJ dispatched career civil rights lawyers to California and pressured them to rapidly “find” evidence to support a preordained case that UCLA and the UC system had illegally tolerated antisemitism. Internal DOJ memos reportedly warned the case was shaky, yet the regime still threatened discrimination lawsuits, froze research funding, and demanded more than $1 billion in penalties while pushing unrelated ideological concessions.

Why It Matters: This is pure extortion, using civil rights law as leverage to force political compliance. When lawyers are pressured to manufacture cases and funding is held hostage, civil rights enforcement becomes a weapon to erase academic freedom.

How a US Citizen Was Scanned With ICE’s Facial Recognition Tech

What Happened: ICE agents detained and handcuffed a 23-year-old U.S. citizen in Chicago, ignoring his claims of citizenship until they scanned his face using ICE’s facial recognition technology. Only after the biometric scan confirmed his status did agents release him, despite having no legal basis to detain him in the first place.

Why It Matters: More surveillance-driven policing, where constitutional rights are ignored, is a hallmark of surveillance states that reverse the presumption of innocence. U.S. citizens are being detained, handcuffed, and biometrically scanned based on appearance, with legal status verified only after state power has already been deployed against them.

DOJ sues Georgia county as Trump pushes debunked 2020 election fraud claims

What Happened: The Justice Department sued Fulton County, Georgia, demanding access to sealed 2020 election records as part of a purported federal “election integrity” investigation. The lawsuit comes amid direct pressure from Trump to uncover “evidence” supporting his long-debunked lie that the 2020 election was stolen, despite repeated court rulings rejecting those allegations.

Why It Matters: The weaponized Justice Department continues to relitigate a settled election and intimidate local officials who resisted Trump’s earlier efforts to overturn the vote. By using federal power to revive conspiracy theories, Trump is laying the groundwork to delegitimize future elections and normalize coercion.

Immigration Agents Are Using Air Passenger Data for Deportation Effort

What Happened: Trump officials are quietly sharing domestic airline passenger lists from the TSA with ICE, allowing immigration agents to identify and detain travelers with deportation orders at U.S. airports. The program, launched in March, has already led to arrests and rapid deportations, including a 19-year-old college student detained at Boston Logan Airport and deported within two days.

Why It Matters: Routine air travel is being converted into an immigration dragnet, collapsing the long-standing firewall between transportation security and immigration enforcement. By turning airports into arrest zones, the regime is normalizing mass surveillance and chilling freedom of movement—using immigrants as the test case before broader expansion to the public at large.

Rising tensions and finger-pointing at DHS amid pressure to ramp up deportations

What Happened: Intense White House pressure to accelerate mass deportations has triggered infighting and more dysfunction inside the Department of Homeland Security, with Secretary Kristi Noem and adviser Corey Lewandowski blaming ICE and CBP leadership for failing to meet arrest quotas. Senior DHS officials report threats of firings, fears of email surveillance, and internal turmoil as deportation numbers fall far short of Trump’s publicly demanded targets.

Why It Matters: Enforcement by intimidation has replaced lawful administration, with quotas, fear, and scapegoating overriding professional judgment. As political pressure eclipses reality, DHS is being driven toward increasingly reckless and abusive practices that endanger due process, degrade institutional integrity, and further erode the rule of law.

Judge orders Justice Department to return data used to indict James Comey

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the Justice Department to return electronic data seized from law professor Daniel Richman, ruling prosecutors violated his constitutional rights and improperly used the material to indict former FBI Director James Comey. The court found the government retained and searched the data years after the original investigation ended, calling it a “remarkable breach of protocol.”

Why It Matters: This exposes the Justice Department’s prosecution of Trump’s perceived enemies as legally reckless and constitutionally abusive. When federal prosecutors recycle unlawfully seized data to pursue political targets, the rule of law collapses into vendetta-driven enforcement.

ICE Tells Watchdog It Has No Videos to Release of Chicago Operations

What Happened: ICE told a press watchdog that it found “no records” of body-camera footage from its Chicago immigration raids, despite sworn court testimony and prior submissions of such videos to a federal judge. The response contradicts a court order requiring body cameras during the operation and comes amid allegations of excessive force and civil rights violations.

Why It Matters: Deliberate evasion of oversight allows enforcement to slide toward secret policing. When ICE can deny the existence of evidence already presented in court, transparency collapses, accountability disappears, and civil rights violations become easier to conceal.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The DHS Data Grab Is Putting US Citizens at Risk

What Happened: Trump officials are rapidly merging sensitive data across federal agencies, including DHS, SSA, CMS, and voter databases, to power aggressive immigration enforcement, despite mounting evidence that U.S. citizens are being wrongly detained. Reporting shows citizens have been handcuffed, zip-tied, scanned with facial recognition, and held for hours or days after agencies relied on flawed, outdated, or mismatched data.

Why It Matters: Mass surveillance without guardrails turns bureaucratic error into a pipeline for detention and constitutional violations. When the government fuses benefit, health, voting, and identity data for enforcement, no citizen, especially naturalized Americans, is safe from misidentification, detention, or disappearance into the system.

Trump Pardoned Them for Jan. 6. Now They Want Millions of Dollars

What Happened: Nearly 400 people pardoned or granted clemency by Trump for their roles in the January 6 Capitol attack have filed claims seeking $1 million to $10 million each from the federal government. Their lawyer submitted hundreds of claims alleging wrongful arrest, prosecution, imprisonment, and property damage, following Trump’s mass pardons on his first day back in office.

Why It Matters: Accountability is being inverted, with insurrectionists recast as victims while taxpayers could be forced to pay the bill. Pardons are no longer just erasing crimes—they are being leveraged to extract public money and rewrite the history of an attempted coup.

US national park gift shops ordered to purge merchandise promoting DEI

What Happened: Trump officials ordered national parks to remove merchandise from gift shops, bookstores, and concession stands that it deems to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, giving parks until December 19 to clear their shelves. The Interior Department framed the directive as an effort to create “neutral spaces,” extending Trump’s broader agenda to dismantle DEI initiatives across government and public institutions.

Why It Matters: State-directed censorship is expanding into education and historical representation in taxpayer-funded spaces. By policing park merchandise and narratives, the regime is using federal power to erase perspectives it dislikes and reshape public culture along ideological lines.

Trump’s library plan: An ‘iconic building’ in Miami and a ‘fake news wing’

What Happened: Trump is advancing plans for a privately controlled presidential library in Miami on valuable public land quietly transferred by Florida officials, including a proposed “fake news wing” funded by lawsuit settlements against media outlets. Donors remain undisclosed, and the project may bypass federal archival oversight.

Why It Matters: Historical revisionism is being financed with private money, public land, and legal intimidation to create an unaccountable propaganda monument. By sidelining archivists, hiding donors, and weaponizing lawsuits, Trump is converting a civic institution into a tool for narrative control and corruption.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Noem confronted by House Democrats, including about allegedly removing veterans from U.S.

What Happened: Kristi Noem was confronted by House Democrats over cases in which U.S. military veterans and their families were issued removal orders or forced to self-deport, despite her claim that no veterans have been deported. Lawmakers cited ICE arrests of people with no criminal convictions, including citizens and longtime residents with military ties.

Why It Matters: This exposes the cruelty at the core of Trump’s mass-deportation dragnet. When veterans and military families are treated as disposable, “law and order” becomes a cover for state abuse.

Trump administration abruptly cancels citizenship ceremonies for some immigrants

What Happened: Trump officials abruptly canceled citizenship ceremonies for immigrants from 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba, and Somalia, halting naturalization at the final step after years-long vetting processes. Dozens of immigrants in cities like Boston were notified through online portals with no explanation or guidance, effectively freezing their path to citizenship.

Why It Matters: Collective punishment based on national origin strips lawful immigrants of citizenship at the final step, despite years of vetting and compliance. By weaponizing bureaucracy to deny rights without explanation or due process, the regime is turning naturalization into a political tool and eroding the promise of equal protection under the law.

Inside the Pentagon’s Scramble to Deal With Boat Strike Survivors

What Happened: After U.S. military strikes on boats in the Caribbean and Pacific killed at least 87 people, Pentagon officials explored sending surviving civilians to El Salvador’s notorious gulag or repatriating them to keep them out of U.S. courts. Internal discussions reveal the regime was intent on avoiding judicial scrutiny that could force it to justify lethal strikes ordered without presenting evidence.

Why It Matters: Efforts to shuttle civilian survivors out of reach of U.S. courts show an intent to evade accountability for potentially unlawful killings. Treating survivors as liabilities to be disappeared rather than witnesses with legal rights signals how normalized impunity and war crimes avoidance have become under this campaign.

‘They attacked my religion, my faith’: Muslim photojournalist detained by ICE speaks out

What Happened: ICE detained Ya’akub Vijandre, a Muslim photojournalist and DACA recipient, citing social media posts about Islam as evidence of “glorifying terrorism.” His legal team says the case is based entirely on protected speech tied to his faith.

Why It Matters: Targeting a journalist for protected religious expression collapses the line between national security and religious persecution. When faith and reporting are treated as evidence of terrorism, immigration enforcement becomes a mechanism for silencing dissent and criminalizing identity.

Migrants blocked from bond hearings are fighting back, and winning

What Happened: Federal judges across the country are overwhelmingly rejecting Trump’s new mandatory detention policy, ordering bond hearings or releases for migrants denied due process. Since September, courts in at least 51 districts have ruled the policy unlawful, with multiple judges granting class-action status to detainees nationwide.

Why It Matters: Courts are halting a mass detention regime that strips people of liberty without individualized review, substituting judicial oversight with unchecked ICE discretion. Trump’s effort to bulldoze decades of settled legal precedent is unraveling under constitutional scrutiny, revealing yet another attempt to normalize indefinite detention as routine immigration policy.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US health officials re-examine RSV shots despite documented safety and efficacy

What Happened: Federal health officials are re-examining RSV vaccines and preventative shots for infants despite no documented safety issues and strong evidence that they sharply reduce hospitalizations. The FDA confirmed the review after anti-vaccine conspiracists raised concerns, even as advisory panels have produced no new negative safety data.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr.’s conspiracy-driven agenda is overriding settled science, putting infants at risk to appease anti-vaccine extremists. Undermining proven RSV protections without evidence erodes public trust, weakens immunization systems, and underscores that public health policy is now being dictated by extremism.

VA plans to abruptly eliminate tens of thousands of health care jobs

What Happened: The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to eliminate up to 35,000 health care positions this month, mostly unfilled roles including doctors, nurses, and support staff, following the loss of nearly 30,000 employees earlier this year through buyouts and attrition. VA leadership says the cuts target “covid-era” vacancies, even as applications plunge and internal warnings grow about longer wait times and strained care.

Why It Matters: As demand for care surges under the PACT Act, the regime is hollowing out the VA’s workforce and pushing veterans toward privatized care with fewer safeguards. The cuts risk longer wait times, degraded care, and a permanent weakening of the largest integrated public health system.

Hundreds are quarantined in South Carolina as measles spreads in 2 US outbreaks

What Happened: Measles outbreaks are accelerating in South Carolina and along the Utah–Arizona border, with more than 250 people quarantined in South Carolina alone and nearly 2,000 cases reported nationwide this year. The outbreaks are concentrated in under-vaccinated communities, with schools and churches serving as major transmission hubs.

Why It Matters: The outbreaks reflect the predictable consequences of vaccine disinformation and degraded public health leadership. As preventable diseases return and the elimination status is threatened, conspiracies are overriding science while health systems are left to manage the fallout.

FDA to update regulations after unconfirmed claims of Covid vaccine-linked death

What Happened: The FDA announced it will revise vaccine regulations following unconfirmed claims by senior officials that Covid vaccines caused child deaths, despite offering no evidence or details weeks later. The move is part of a broader HHS push under RFK Jr. to overhaul vaccine policy, sideline expert review, and expand scrutiny without transparent data.

Why It Matters: Rewriting vaccine rules based on unsubstantiated claims marks a break from evidence-based regulation. By elevating insinuation over data and sidelining expert review, the regime is corroding trust in vaccines just as preventable diseases are resurging.

Bessent calls for overhaul of regulator tasked with spotting systemic financial risks

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for loosening and overhauling the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the post-2008 watchdog created to identify and mitigate systemic financial risks. He argued the council’s safeguards are “burdensome” and duplicative, signaling a shift away from aggressive oversight just as concerns grow over AI stock bubbles and recent corporate bankruptcies.

Why It Matters: Weakening FSOC strips the financial system of its early warning capacity as new risks, from AI-driven bubbles to concentrated corporate debt, accelerate. It prioritizes Wall Street convenience over economic stability, echoing the same failures that led to the 2008 collapse.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Pours More Firepower Into the Caribbean as Trump Ramps Up Threats

What Happened: The U.S. military is surging advanced aircraft, warships, drones, and electronic warfare capabilities into the Caribbean, giving Trump expanded options to strike Venezuela, enforce an oil embargo, and conduct cyber and electronic attacks. The buildup follows deadly boat strikes, tanker seizures, and direct threats against Nicolás Maduro, with U.S. officials openly discussing land strikes and covert operations.

Why It Matters: Trump is laying the groundwork for war—normalizing extraterritorial force, economic strangulation, and extrajudicial killings without congressional authorization. By converting sanctions into battlefield tools, he is escalating toward regional destabilization and broader conflict, treating military power as an instrument of personal leverage rather than a last resort.

Danish Intelligence Report Raises Concerns About U.S.

What Happened: Denmark’s military intelligence service warned for the first time that U.S. actions are creating security uncertainty, citing economic coercion, shifting strategic priorities, and increased military activity in the Arctic. The report notes that the U.S. no longer rules out using economic or military pressure even against allies, raising doubts about America’s role as Europe’s security guarantor.

Why It Matters: When allied intelligence services begin treating the United States as a potential destabilizing force, it signals a historic collapse of trust within NATO. Trump’s coercive foreign policy, especially threats tied to Greenland and Europe’s defense, mirrors dictator intimidation tactics more typical of authoritarian states than democratic allies.

US engaging in ‘extreme rightwing tropes’ reminiscent of 1930s, British MPs warn

What Happened: British MPs warned that Trump’s national security strategy echoes 1930s-era far-right ideology, citing rhetoric about “civilizational erasure” and explicit calls for U.S. interference to boost nationalist parties across Europe. Lawmakers said the language mirrors Kremlin narratives and threatens democratic processes in allied states.

Why It Matters: U.S. policy now openly endorses interference in European democracies, marking a rupture in the postwar alliance system. By exporting far-right politics and weakening NATO cohesion, Trump is legitimizing forces that undermine liberal democracy—directly benefiting Russia.

U.S. Steps Up Campaign Against Maduro in Seizing Tanker Off Venezuela

What Happened: U.S. forces seized a Venezuelan oil tanker off the country’s coast, with Trump publicly boasting the U.S. would “keep” the oil while offering little legal justification. The seizure follows deadly U.S. boat strikes, a growing Caribbean military buildup, and open regime change rhetoric targeting Nicolás Maduro.

Why It Matters: Sanctions enforcement is sliding into economic warfare backed by military force, without congressional authorization. By treating sovereign assets as spoils and normalizing extraterritorial seizures, Trump is escalating toward open conflict and eroding international legal norms.

US preparing to seize more tankers off Venezuela’s coast after first ship taken, sources say

What Happened: Trump is preparing to intercept additional tankers carrying Venezuelan oil, expanding the first-ever U.S. seizure of a Venezuelan crude shipment. Reuters reports U.S. forces are tracking a “shadow fleet” supplying China, with nearly six million barrels already sidelined.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is entrenching a model of militarized sanctions that blurs into economic warfare, heightening regional escalation risks. Normalizing tanker seizures sets a precedent the U.S. once condemned—and invites retaliation in global shipping lanes.

U.S. Forces Raid Ship, Seize Cargo Headed to Iran From China

What Happened: U.S. special operations forces boarded a ship in the Indian Ocean and seized dual-use military components allegedly bound for Iran from China. The raid reflects a broader shift toward aggressive at-sea interdictions following recent tanker seizures tied to Venezuela and Iran.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

NATO retains ‘open-door policy’ despite US opposition to a ‘perpetually expanding alliance’

What Happened: NATO leaders reaffirmed the alliance’s open-door policy, rejecting Trump’s claim that NATO must stop expanding. While no agreement exists on admitting Ukraine now, allies stressed continued military support so Kyiv can negotiate from strength.

Why It Matters: Trump’s opposition to NATO expansion tracks directly with Kremlin demands to freeze the alliance and block Ukraine’s security future. NATO’s pushback exposes a widening rift between the U.S. and its allies—and the danger of the U.S. undercutting European security to accommodate Putin’s interests.

Secret meetings between FBI and Ukraine negotiator spark concern

What Happened: Kash Patel and Dan Bongino held undisclosed meetings with Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, as Trump continues to pressure Kyiv to accept a Moscow deal involving territorial concessions. The meetings bypassed normal diplomatic channels and coincided with corruption probes and intensified U.S. leverage on Ukraine.

Why It Matters: This resurrects the same Ukraine backchannel abuse that led to Trump’s first impeachment, using U.S. institutions to strong-arm a foreign ally outside lawful diplomacy. When FBI leadership operates as a shadow enforcer, it signals coercion, shatters allied trust, and turns American law enforcement power into a tool for forcing the Kremlin's demands.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Holiday spending shows effects of an uneven economy.

What Happened: Holiday crowds returned, but spending patterns show widening strain: low and middle-income shoppers are cutting discretionary purchases and shifting to discount stores, while wealthier consumers continue buying luxury goods.

Why It Matters: A two-track economy is hardening, with inflation and flat wages pushing most households into survival mode while growth is sustained by the wealthy. Beneath headline sales numbers, consumer behavior points to stress, inequality, and an economy increasingly dependent on top-tier spending.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Judge Says Trump Must End Guard Deployment in Los Angeles

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump illegally kept California National Guard troops deployed in Los Angeles months after emergency conditions had ended, ordering control returned to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The regime is appealing, arguing that the president alone decides when such deployments end.

Kilmar Abrego García released from ICE custody

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the release of Kilmar Abrego García after ruling that ICE and Justice Department lawyers unlawfully detained him and lied to the court about the legal basis for his deportation. The judge found Abrego had no final removal order, making his detention illegal, though Trump officials immediately moved to reissue one and threatened to detain him again.

National Trust sues to stop Trump’s ballroom construction

What Happened: The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt Trump’s ballroom construction after the White House demolished the East Wing annex without required reviews or congressional authorization. The group argues the project bypassed mandatory historic preservation processes and unlawfully rushed construction before oversight bodies or the public could weigh in.

Colorado Officials Reject Trump’s ‘Pardon’ of a Convicted Election Denier

Why It Matters: This is an open challenge to federalism, with Trump testing whether presidential power can override state courts and imprisonments. By framing a convicted election saboteur as a political prisoner, Trump is attempting to rewrite the 2020 election aftermath and intimidate states that resist his authority.

Grand jury again declines to indict Letitia James on mortgage fraud charges

What Happened: A federal grand jury declined for the second time in a week to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage fraud charges, dealing another blow to the Trump Justice Department’s effort to revive a case previously dismissed over an improper prosecutorial appointment. The charges were personally pushed by Trump after career prosecutors declined to proceed.

Trump’s redistricting effort fails in Indiana as GOP lawmakers deliver rare rebuke

What Happened: Indiana Republicans rejected Trump’s push for a mid-decade congressional redistricting, voting down a GOP-backed map despite intense White House pressure, threats, and personal attacks from Trump and JD Vance. The defeat came in a state Republicans dominate 40–10 in the Senate and would have handed the GOP two additional House seats ahead of the midterms.

📊 By the Numbers

12 — Billionaires holding formal positions inside the Trump regime, with a combined net worth of roughly $390 billion.

1,600+ — Pardons and commutations issued by Trump in 2025 alone, heavily concentrated among loyalists, donors, and Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

$1–10 million — Amounts sought per person by Jan. 6 insurrectionists and rioters now suing the U.S. after receiving Trump pardons.

35,000 — Health care jobs the VA plans to eliminate, even as veteran demand surges under the PACT Act.

51 — Federal judicial districts that have ruled Trump’s mandatory immigration detention policy unlawful.

19 — Countries whose immigrants saw citizenship ceremonies abruptly canceled at the final step of naturalization.

6 million — Barrels of Venezuelan oil already sidelined as the U.S. prepares additional tanker seizures.

87 — Civilians killed in U.S. boat strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, according to Pentagon reporting.

250+ — People quarantined in South Carolina alone as measles outbreaks accelerate nationwide.

34 — Offshore oil leases Trump plans to open across Alaska, California, and Florida waters.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Judicial resistance versus executive defiance — Will courts escalate enforcement as Trump officials openly ignore rulings on deportations, Guard deployments, and evidence handling?

Mass surveillance expansion — How quickly will merged DHS, SSA, CMS, TSA, and voter databases be operationalized for broader monitoring?

Militarized sanctions — Will tanker seizures and boat strikes push Venezuela, Iran, or China toward retaliation in global shipping lanes?

NATO fracture point — How far will Trump go in aligning U.S. policy with Kremlin demands to undermine NATO and force Ukrainian surrender?

Public health breakdown — Will RFK Jr.’s grip on vaccine policy accelerate outbreaks and institutional collapse at the CDC and FDA?

DOJ politicization — How aggressively will prosecutors continue targeting Trump’s perceived enemies after repeated judicial rebukes?

Media coercion — Will merger approvals and licensing threats be used more explicitly to punish or silence critical outlets?

Election manipulation — Will DOJ lawsuits and voter data demands lay the groundwork to challenge or control the next election cycle?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Oligarch Rule — Billionaires now sit at the center of U.S. governance, converting wealth into regulatory favors, immunity, and direct policy control.

Weaponized Justice — DOJ and DHS are no longer enforcing the law but manufacturing cases, suppressing evidence, and coercing outcomes on Trump’s behalf.

Surveillance State Expansion — Facial recognition, airline data, and fused federal databases are turning routine life into enforcement terrain.

Judicial Independence Eroded — Judges campaign at Trump rallies, court orders are ignored, and accountability mechanisms are openly mocked.

Militarized Foreign Policy — Sanctions have morphed into economic warfare backed by lethal force, with Congress sidelined entirely.

Public Health Sabotage — Anti-vaccine conspiracies now drive federal health policy, fueling outbreaks and dismantling decades of prevention infrastructure.

Authoritarian Tactics — Elections, naturalization, media, and education are being reshaped through intimidation, censorship, and bureaucratic cruelty.

