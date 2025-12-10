The Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Kushner role in bid for Warner Bros raises ethical questions, experts say

What Happened: Jared Kushner is helping finance Paramount’s $108 billion hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery with backing from Gulf sovereign wealth funds — even as Trump signals he will personally influence which bidder gets government approval. Experts warn that this injects Trump-family financial interests into a major media merger and creates serious conflict-of-interest concerns.

Why It Matters: Trump’s son-in-law stands to profit from a merger the president could greenlight, collapsing the boundary between state power and family wealth. Authoritarian regimes routinely use insiders to buy up media outlets and consolidate control over information — a warning sign for U.S. media.

Border Czar’s Former Clients Cash in on Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: Companies tied to Tom Homan’s former consulting firm are securing massive detention, surveillance, and border-wall contracts as Trump’s crackdown expands, including firms that previously sought access to Homan or benefited from his “door-opening” services. Even after an FBI sting caught Homan accepting a $50,000 cash bag, contractors continue pursuing him for multimillion-dollar deals.

Why It Matters: Homan’s influence is steering the $20 billion immigration pipeline toward his associates, turning public policy into a vehicle for private enrichment. The revolving door now runs straight through the White House, expanding detention infrastructure while enriching insiders.

Supreme Court may scrap campaign finance limit challenged by Trump, GOP

What Happened: The Supreme Court signaled it may strike down a post-Watergate limit on coordinated spending between candidates and party committees, siding with arguments pushed by Trump’s DOJ and JD Vance. Conservative justices embraced claims that the rule violates free-speech rights, despite warnings it would open a channel for wealthy donors to evade contribution caps.

Why It Matters: Ending this safeguard would unleash a new era of pay-to-play politics, letting billionaires funnel unlimited money through party committees to curry favor with candidates. It would accelerate the Court’s dismantling of anti-corruption protections and further entrench the regime’s financial power.

Stephen Miller’s Stock Sale Raises Questions, Ethics Experts Say

What Happened: Stephen Miller quietly sold up to $100,000 in MP Materials stock just weeks after Trump struck a lucrative, highly irregular deal that sent the company’s shares soaring. Ethics experts say his divestment came far too late for a senior adviser whose portfolio repeatedly overlapped with industries boosted by Trump’s interventions.

Why It Matters: This is another top Trump aide cashing in on market-moving decisions shaped inside the regime, collapsing the boundary between public power and private profit. Even absent a clear legal violation, it echoes authoritarian tactics where insiders are enriched as the regime steers government money toward loyal networks.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Asserting a Personal Role in Warner Bros. Battle, Trump Seeks to Expand His Powers Again

What Happened: Trump said he will personally decide between Netflix and Paramount’s rival bids for Warner Bros, even as Jared Kushner secretly backs Paramount’s offer and Trump attacks CBS over their reporting. Simultaneously, the Supreme Court appears ready to put the FTC under direct presidential control, overturning nearly a century of independence.

Why It Matters: Trump has erased the line between presidential authority and private business interests, turning merger oversight into a tool for retaliation and enrichment. If the Court hands him the FTC, he gains sweeping power over corporate consolidation — a core lever for authoritarian control.

Trump Floats Autopen Investigation Into Biden’s Fed Nominees

What Happened: Trump suggested he may try to oust Biden-appointed Federal Reserve governors by claiming their commissions were signed by autopen, instructing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to investigate. The threat comes as Trump pressures the Fed over rate cuts and prepares to replace Jerome Powell with a loyalist.

Why It Matters: Inventing a pretext to purge Senate-confirmed governors is another move to collapse the Fed’s independence and stack it with political allies. Trump’s willingness to weaponize administrative technicalities shows how aggressively he aims to seize control of monetary policy.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Admiral ousted by Hegseth talks privately to lawmakers

What Happened: Adm. Alvin Holsey, the top U.S. commander for Latin America forced into sudden retirement, briefed Armed Services leaders about the Sept. 2 Caribbean boat strike that killed two survivors. Lawmakers are now demanding Pete Hegseth release the full, hours-long video shown only in classified settings and contradicting GOP claims.

Why It Matters: These quiet briefings show Congress secretly probing whether the regime carried out war crimes — even as Hegseth buries evidence and sidelines those who objected. Purging a four-star admiral and hiding the footage signals a regime willing to eliminate military dissent to shield controversial operations from scrutiny.

Justice Department faces call for internal probe into legal opinion on Venezuelan boat strikes

What Happened: Three former federal ethics officials urged DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate whether OLC lawyers breached their duties by drafting a memo that justified unilateral lethal force on suspected “drug” boats and immunized personnel from prosecution. They say that Trump’s claim of a “non-international armed conflict” with cartels has no legal basis.

Why It Matters: If OLC lawyers warped the law to justify civilian killings, it reaffirms that the DOJ is operating as an instrument of Trump’s will. Turning the OLC into a political shield for extrajudicial violence doesn’t just gut rule of law safeguards, but cements a doctrine of limitless force executed without congressional or judicial restraint.

Election denier tapped for FEMA leadership role

What Happened: Trump appointed Gregg Phillips, an election conspiracist with no emergency management background and a record of failed humanitarian projects, to run FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, its largest operational division. Phillips will oversee billions in disaster aid despite attacking FEMA and mishandling funds in past ventures.

Why It Matters: Elevating an unqualified loyalist to the top of America’s disaster-response system deliberately weakens FEMA as climate disasters accelerate. It reflects Trump’s wider effort to hollow out federal capacity, shift emergency power to political allies, and move life-or-death response toward partisan, privatized networks.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

U.S. Plans to Scrutinize Foreign Tourists’ Social Media History

What Happened: Trump officials proposed forcing all visitors from visa waiver countries — including Britain, France, Germany, and South Korea — to submit up to five years of social media history plus a decade of email addresses and extensive family data before entering the U.S. Travel industry officials say the plan is an unprecedented escalation in surveillance and will likely slow authorizations, spike denials, and deter millions of visitors.

Why It Matters: This is a massive expansion of Trump’s surveillance state, targeting foreign tourists and sweeping their speech, relationships, and political views into federal databases. By weaponizing social media screening and discretionary bans, the regime is normalizing ideological vetting at the border — a hallmark of authoritarian systems and a direct threat to privacy and free expression worldwide.

US civic health rating downgraded after year of ‘restrictive‘ Trump actions

What Happened: Civicus downgraded U.S. civic space from “narrowed” to “obstructed,” citing Trump’s crackdowns on protests, campus speech, and civil society, and expanding surveillance targeting journalists and immigrant communities. The report ties these trends to patterns seen in democracies moving toward autocratic rule.

Why It Matters: A global watchdog is formally categorizing the U.S. as sliding into authoritarian governance, placing it alongside backsliding states like Hungary and Brazil. Trump’s attacks on the media, protest rights, and universities are now an integrated system of repression.

Abbott moves to bring Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA into Texas schools

What Happened: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered high schools statewide to adopt TPUSA’s Club America chapters, threatening discipline for schools that resist and routing complaints directly to the state education agency. The rollout, coordinated with TPUSA leadership, comes as critics warn the group spreads extremist, anti-LBGTQ+, and Christian-nationalist ideology.

Why It Matters: This is state-mandated ideological indoctrination, inserting a partisan youth organization into public schools while suppressing LGBTQ+ groups and silencing dissenting educators. Abbott is converting education policy into a recruitment pipeline for far-right movements, erasing the boundary between public institutions and youth radicalization.

Legal Battle Over Press Freedom Pits Pentagon Against Journalists

What Happened: The New York Times sued the Pentagon after refusing to sign a new credentialing agreement that bans reporters from asking any unapproved questions, even when information is unclassified. Major outlets have left the building as the Pentagon replaces them with extremists and right-wing media.

Why It Matters: This is the most sweeping federal assault on press freedom in modern history, giving the Pentagon power to dictate questions, restrict access, and reshape who can report on U.S. military operations. By enforcing a loyalty-based press corps, the regime is eliminating independent scrutiny where transparency is most essential.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DOJ rolls back anti-discrimination rules

What Happened: The Justice Department eliminated 50-year-old “disparate impact” protections, ending the government’s ability to challenge policies that disproportionately harm people of color in housing, policing, employment, and environmental regulation. Officials pushed the rollback through without public input, claiming that considering racial harms is discriminatory.

Why It Matters: This guts one of the Civil Rights Act’s core enforcement tools and makes systemic racism functionally invisible under federal law. By redefining equality as ignoring consequences, the DOJ shields discriminatory policies from challenge and clears the way for unchecked racial disparities.

Officers at Johnson quietly cut provisions about Afghan relocation from NDAA

What Happened: Speaker Mike Johnson removed bipartisan provisions restoring the State Department’s Afghan Relocation office, bowing to GOP pressure to crack down on refugee programs after the Nov. 26 shooting. The decision blindsided lawmakers who negotiated the office’s inclusion.

Why It Matters: Republicans are abandoning wartime allies out of political fear, dismantling the system meant to protect Afghans who risked their lives for U.S. forces. Killing the relocation office breaks bipartisan commitments and undermines U.S. credibility for decades.

Texas immigration detention facility accused of beatings and sexual abuse

What Happened: Civil rights groups documented testimony from 45+ detainees at the Fort Bliss Camp East Montana facility describing beatings, sexual assaults, forced “wall-jump” deportations, and medical neglect. Reports include crushed testicles, broken bones, sewage-flooded tents, spoiled food, and teens beaten unconscious.

Why It Matters: The evidence depicts a government-run black site on U.S. soil where asylum seekers and minors are being tortured with impunity. Trump’s detention regime is normalizing state violence, erasing constitutional protections, and carrying out grave human rights violations.

Georgia Army Veteran Stuck in ICE Detention Center

What Happened: ICE detained 65-year-old Army veteran Godfrey Wade, a U.S. resident for 52 years who served in the 7th Infantry Division, after a minor traffic stop revealed outdated citizenship paperwork. He’s spent three months in an overcrowded facility with sewage leaks and unsafe conditions.

Why It Matters: Trump’s dragnet is sweeping up longtime U.S. veterans, treating decorated service members as deportation targets. It shows immigration enforcement being weaponized as a show of power, even against those who served and believed they’d earned protection.

Asylum-seeker who fled Taliban is at risk of deportation back to Afghanistan: Attorney

What Happened: ICE detained an Afghan asylum seeker with no criminal record during a routine check-in, despite his pending hearings and full compliance with court requirements. The arrest follows Trump’s order freezing all Afghan immigration cases after the D.C. shooting.

Why It Matters: The regime is exploiting one incident to justify collective punishment of an entire nationality, including U.S. allies now facing prison or execution if returned. Trump has erased even the most basic due process protections, turning compliant asylum seekers into political targets.

Immigration Agents Have Often Grabbed and Mistreated Citizens, Congressional Investigators Find

What Happened: A Senate investigation found agents have repeatedly detained and assaulted U.S. citizens — dragging people from cars, zip-tying children, fabricating assault claims, and denying medical care. These firsthand accounts directly contradict Trump officials’ claims that no citizens are being detained.

Why It Matters: The revelations expose a regime lying about abuses while empowering lawless agents to treat citizens as expendable targets. With the Supreme Court blessing suspicionless stops, the normalized detention of Americans marks a dangerous collapse of constitutional protections.

Mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew ordered released from immigration detention

What Happened: An immigration judge ordered the release of Bruna Caroline Ferreira after DHS falsely labeled her a “criminal illegal alien,” despite her clean record, prior DACA status, and ongoing green-card process. Her lawyer says ICE detained her without a warrant and moved her case thousands of miles away.

Why It Matters: The case shows Trump officials inflating charges and distorting facts to justify arrests as deportation quotas grow, turning routine immigration checks into traps. It reveals a system increasingly built on fear and fabrication.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Administration Sued For Not Publicly Releasing Caribbean Boat Strike Records

What Happened: Civil-rights groups sued Trump officials for refusing to release the OLC memo allegedly authorizing lethal U.S. strikes on civilian boats, despite repeated FOIA requests. The lawsuit says the government is hiding documents used to justify killing 87 people in at least 22 strikes and potentially shielding officials from prosecution.

Why It Matters: The secrecy underscores a regime asserting unchecked wartime powers to kill civilians far from any battlefield and rewriting the law to evade accountability. Trump officials are manufacturing a fake conflict, conducting extrajudicial killings, and burying the legal basis so the public can’t see the abuse.

Wave of Tax Cuts Has Left Many States Vulnerable to Trump SNAP and Medicaid Crisis

What Happened: Trump’s megabill shifts billions in SNAP and Medicaid costs onto states that already gutted their own tax bases after years of ALEC-backed income tax cuts. Budget officials warn some states could be forced to slash or collapse safety net programs entirely as federal obligations are offloaded onto empty treasuries.

Why It Matters: The bill is engineered to dismantle the social safety net by creating a manufactured fiscal crisis that strips food and healthcare from millions. It forces states into brutal cutbacks or steep tax hikes, punishing vulnerable families while protecting the wealthy who benefited from the earlier tax cuts.

After NIH grant cuts, breast cancer research at Harvard slowed, and lab workers left

What Happened: A Trump NIH freeze over campus politics halted a seven-year, $7 million breast cancer project at Harvard, driving out seven researchers and derailing progress on early tumor-forming “seed cells.” Although a judge restored funding, the freeze blocked the lab from reapplying, leaving federal support to expire as Trump seeks deep NIH cuts.

Why It Matters: This political retaliation sabotages lifesaving cancer research, kneecaps breakthroughs that could prevent tumors before they form. By weaponizing federal funding, Trump threatens decades of scientific progress and pushes young scientists out of the field.

FDA launches safety review of two RSV drugs for infants as Kennedy scrutinizes immunizations

What Happened: The FDA initiated a review of two RSV antibody drugs for infants despite no safety concerns and extensive evidence of effectiveness across hundreds of thousands of cases. The move aligns with RFK Jr.’s escalating campaign against childhood immunizations after his CDC panel weakened hepatitis B recommendations for newborns.

Why It Matters: This is a coordinated effort to undermine the immunization system by manufacturing doubt around safe pediatric protections. Creating confusion for parents and clinicians will lead to fewer infants receiving preventive care and more babies hospitalized. Trump and RFK Jr. continue to deliberately sabotage public health.

Trump administration moves to remove millions of student loan

What Happened: Trump officials reached a proposed settlement that would force 7.6 million borrowers out of the SAVE forbearance program years before its 2028 expiration. The Education Department would stop new enrollments and push all participants into costlier repayment plans that raise monthly bills and restart interest.

Why It Matters: This will hit millions of borrowers with sudden, unaffordable payments in an economy already strained by Trump’s policies. It hands a political victory to GOP states fighting debt relief and escalates financial pressure on working and middle-class Americans.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump says he’s letting Nvidia sell advanced chips to China

What Happened: Trump will allow Nvidia to sell its H200 AI chips to “approved” Chinese customers while the U.S. government takes a 25% cut — reversing years of bipartisan export limits. The deal followed repeated private meetings with CEO Jensen Huang and may soon extend to AMD and Intel, giving Trump direct revenue streams tied to tech exports.

Why It Matters: Trump is granting Beijing access to advanced U.S. AI hardware while monetizing national security decisions for the government — and potentially himself. It’s a blueprint for pay-to-play export policy, weakening U.S. leverage and signaling that critical security decisions can be negotiated in private with corporate elites.

In Denmark, concern about Russia’s threats and U.S. interest in Greenland

What Happened: Denmark is on edge as Russia ramps up its shadow warfare, from airspace incursions to mysterious drones, while Trump revives his quest to take Greenland, even hinting at force against a NATO ally. A U.S. diplomatic push in Nuuk comes amid collapsing European trust in Washington’s reliability.

Why It Matters: Russia is escalating provocations in Europe just as Trump destabilizes alliance cohesion and threatens Danish sovereignty. The combination creates a strategic opening for Moscow and deepens the fractures Trump is driving across Europe’s security architecture.

Honduras seeks arrest of ex-President Hernández after Trump pardon

What Happened: Honduras activated an arrest warrant and requested Interpol detain former President Juan Orlando Hernández days after Trump pardoned him from a 45-year U.S. drug-trafficking sentence. Hernández now faces domestic charges for fraud and money laundering tied to the Pandora scheme, sparking nationwide protests.

Why It Matters: Trump’s pardon of a convicted narco-president is destabilizing Honduras and signaling to corrupt foreign leaders that loyalty to Trump outranks accountability. It’s another instance of Trump using presidential power to shield criminal allies and undermine anti-corruption efforts.

Trump doesn’t rule out troops in Venezuela, says President Nicolás Maduro’s ‘days are numbered’

What Happened: Trump refused to rule out sending ground troops to Venezuela while expanding lethal Caribbean strikes and dismissing concerns about the deadly Sept. 2 boat attack. He also floated cross-border operations in Mexico and Colombia, openly threatening regional militarization.

Why It Matters: Trump is normalizing extrajudicial force and continuing to lay the groundwork for U.S. invasions in Latin America without congressional authority. His rhetoric widens the scope of unilateral military power and signals a lawless presidency comfortable using violence abroad with no accountability.

Trump administration quietly builds plans for what would happen if Maduro were ousted in Venezuela

What Happened: CNN reports Trump officials are drafting secret “day-after” plans for Venezuela, including scenarios for negotiated exit, forced removal, or direct U.S. action. The plans, shaped by Stephen Miller and Marco Rubio, map out economic, security, and intelligence operations to fill any post-Maduro vacuum.

Why It Matters: This is clear evidence that Trump is preparing for regime change, under the guise of narcotic operations, while escalating strikes in the region. It paves the way for unilateral intervention that could ignite a regional crisis and result in another forever war without congressional approval.

Trump thrashes European leaders in wide-ranging interview: ‘I think they’re weak’

What Happened: Trump attacked Europe as “decaying” and led by “weak” leaders, vowing to reshape allied politics by backing far-right candidates and intervening in elections. He offered no support for Ukraine, praised Russia’s strength, and paired his remarks with renewed threats of troop deployments in Latin America.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to openly undermine NATO unity and boost extremist far-right movements aligned with Kremlin interests. His hostility toward allies and embrace of authoritarian thugs is a deliberate dismantling of the democratic order that the U.S. once anchored.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

As Trump states Ukraine is losing the war with Russia, officials say the battlefield situation hasn’t changed significantly

What Happened: Trump claimed Ukraine is “losing” the war and should “start accepting things,” even as U.S. and European officials told CNN there has been no meaningful battlefield shift and Russia illegally seized less than 1% of territory this year at enormous cost. Ukraine faces heavy pressure near Pokrovsk, but officials say Moscow remains far from achieving its strategic goals.

Why It Matters: Trump is fabricating a lie of Ukrainian collapse to pressure Kyiv into surrender on behalf of Russia. By declaring a defeat that does not exist, he fractures allied unity, betrays Ukraine, and signals to the world that the U.S. is aligning itself with Moscow’s interests.

South Korea Scrambles Jets as Chinese, Russia Warplanes Near

What Happened: South Korea deployed fighter jets after seven Russian and two Chinese aircraft entered its air defense zone during an eight-hour joint patrol across key regional waters. The incursion comes amid rising tensions with Beijing and Moscow as Trump’s new strategy downplays their threats and attacks allies.

Why It Matters: China and Russia are probing regional defenses at a moment when U.S. deterrence has all but collapsed and allies openly question Washington’s resolve under Trump. As America aligns with autocrats, these authoritarian powers are moving in lockstep — tightening military coordination and escalating pressure on Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Lithuania declares state of emergency over smuggler balloons from Belarus

What Happened: Lithuania declared a nationwide state of emergency after dozens of contraband-carrying balloons from Belarus repeatedly violated its airspace, triggering airport shutdowns and border closures. Vilnius says Lukashenko is weaponizing the balloons as part of a broader hybrid attack, forcing the military to join daily patrols and threat-response operations.

Why It Matters: This is another Kremlin-aligned pressure tactic targeting NATO’s eastern flank, testing how far Russia and Belarus can push before triggering a collective response. Hybrid aggression like this destabilizes democratic states without firing a shot, and it shows Moscow continues escalating sabotage, arson attacks, intimidation, and airspace violations across Europe.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. Leading Indicators Point to Economic Slowdown in 2026

What Happened: The Leading Economic Index fell another 0.3% in September — its second straight drop — as expectations from consumers and businesses weakened, manufacturing orders slipped, and jobless claims rose. Analysts now expect GDP growth to slow from 1.8% in 2025 to 1.5% in 2026 as tariffs and shutdown disruptions drag on the economy.

Why It Matters: The steady decline in leading indicators shows mounting recessionary pressure driven by Trump’s economic policies. Tariffs, volatility, and collapsing confidence are eroding growth fundamentals and pushing households and businesses toward a 2026 downturn.

China is buying U.S. soybeans again — but falling short of goal set by Trump trade agreement

What Happened: China resumed soybean purchases after a boycott sparked by Trump’s trade war, but has bought only 2.85 million metric tons — far below the 12 million tons Trump claimed his deal guaranteed. As the shortfall grows, Trump unveiled a $12 billion bailout for farmers harmed by his own tariffs, insisting it will be funded by tariff revenue.

Why It Matters: Trump’s signature trade deal is failing, leaving farmers dependent on emergency subsidies while China ignores the targets Trump touted as locked in. It’s another case of Trump manufacturing a crisis, declaring faux “victory,” and leaving taxpayers to cover the losses.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Advocacy groups sue Trump administration seeking release of legal memo justifying boat strikes

What Happened: A coalition led by the ACLU, NYCLU, and the Center for Constitutional Rights sued Trump officials for refusing to release the legal memo authorizing the Caribbean boat strikes that have killed at least 87 people since early September. The suit demands immediate disclosure of all OLC, Pentagon, State, and DOJ documents justifying the attacks, including the Sept. 2 “double tap” that killed two survivors in a disabled vessel.

Over 200 ex-staffers decry destruction of DoJ civil rights arm: ‘America deserves better’

What Happened: More than 200 former DOJ Civil Rights Division staff warned that Trump’s appointees have “nearly destroyed” America’s top civil rights enforcement arm by purging career experts, gutting voting-rights cases, dropping police-abuse investigations, and redirecting the division to chase voter fraud and target universities. Under Harmeet Dhillon, the division lost 70% of its attorneys by May as managers were removed, staff reassigned to menial work, and employees pressured to resign or face layoffs.

US judge strikes down Trump order blocking wind energy projects

What Happened: A federal judge struck down Trump’s executive order halting all wind-energy leasing on federal lands and waters, ruling the ban “arbitrary and capricious” and a violation of federal law. The decision hands a major victory to a coalition of 17 state attorneys general who argued Trump lacked the authority to freeze permitting and was sabotaging states’ clean energy investments.

Eileen Higgins will win Miami mayor’s race, CNN projects, breaking a nearly 30-year GOP hold

What Happened: Democrat Eileen Higgins defeated Trump-backed Emilio Gonzalez in Miami’s mayoral runoff, ending nearly three decades of Republican control and flipping a high-profile seat in a city at the center of immigration raids and detention operations. Higgins campaigned on affordability and opposition to ICE abuses, while Gonzalez ran on Trump-aligned policies and support from DeSantis’s deportation agenda.

📊 By the Numbers

$108 billion — Size of Paramount’s hostile bid for Warner Bros, backed by Kushner and foreign sovereign wealth funds.

$20 billion — Border detention, surveillance, and wall contract pipeline now flowing to companies tied to Tom Homan’s former consulting firm.

$50,000 — Cash Homan accepted in an FBI sting while his associates continue securing multimillion-dollar contracts.

$100,000 — Value of Stephen Miller’s MP Materials stock sale weeks after Trump’s lucrative rare-earth deal sent shares soaring.

50 years — Age of the “disparate impact” civil-rights protections eliminated by Trump’s DOJ.

70% — Share of DOJ Civil Rights Division attorneys lost under Harmeet Dhillon’s purge.

25% — Cut of all Nvidia H200 AI chip sales to China that Trump says the U.S. government will take under his new export arrangement.

200+ — Former DOJ Civil Rights Division staff who say Trump’s appointees have “nearly destroyed” the nation’s top civil-rights enforcement arm.

87 — Civilians killed in at least 22 Caribbean boat strikes, the Trump regime refuses to disclose legal justification for

2.85 million — Tons of U.S. soybeans China has purchased, far below the 12 million tons Trump claimed his trade deal guaranteed

0.3% — Latest drop in the Leading Economic Index, signaling recessionary pressure under Trump’s economic policies.

8 hours — Length of the joint China–Russia air patrol that triggered a South Korean jet scramble

1% — Territory Russia illegally seized in Ukraine this year, despite enormous casualties.

7.6 million — Borrowers being pushed out of the SAVE forbearance program into higher-cost repayment plans

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump’s power grab over economic levers — How soon will he move to seize full control of the FTC and Federal Reserve?

Hidden footage of lethal strikes — Will Congress force the release of the full Caribbean boat strike video, and will it confirm war crimes?

ICE’s escalating abuses — How far will agents go after detaining veterans, asylum seekers, and U.S. citizens, and will courts intervene?

Authoritarian military coordination abroad — How aggressively will Russia and China expand their joint pressure as U.S. deterrence erodes?

Unilateral militarization in Latin America — Will Trump widen extrajudicial operations and land strikes under the guise of narcotics missions?

Criminalization of dissent at home — Will Trump expand attacks on universities, protesters, and independent media into broader repression?

Far-right expansion across Europe — How will European democracies respond as Trump backs extremist parties amid rising Russian aggression?

Weaponized tech policy for profit — How far will Trump go in monetizing export controls after cutting the government into Nvidia’s China sales?

Civil-rights dismantling accelerates — Will the destruction of the DOJ Civil Rights Division open the door to eliminating additional protections?

Corporate favoritism and insider enrichment — How much more will Trump steer federal contracts and market-moving policy to regime-aligned insiders?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Power Grabs — Trump is dismantling institutional guardrails as he moves to seize control of federal regulators and monetary policy.

Civil Rights Dismantling — The purge of the DOJ Civil Rights Division and rollback of disparate-impact rules accelerate a systemic assault on civil rights.

Surveillance State Expansion — Mandatory social media vetting and mass data collection normalize ideological screening at the border and beyond.

Militarization Without Oversight — Trump is widening extrajudicial operations abroad while concealing legal justifications and sidelining military dissent.

Corruption Through Insider Enrichment — Loyalists and former clients are profiting from contracts and market-moving decisions shaped inside the regime.

Global Authoritarian Alignment — Trump’s foreign policy empowers Russia, China, and far-right movements while eroding democratic alliances.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.