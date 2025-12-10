A view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 2, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 8

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Own Mortgages Match His Description of Mortgage Fraud, Records Reveal

What Happened: ProPublica found that Trump signed two mortgages in 1993–94, claiming each Palm Beach property would be his “principal residence,” even though he never lived in them and immediately rented them out. The setup mirrors the very conduct he now calls “deceitful and potentially criminal” when accusing political opponents of mortgage fraud.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing minor paperwork discrepancies to criminalize rivals while ignoring his own blatant violations. The hypocrisy underscores a two-tiered system in which federal power is weaponized for retaliation rather than law enforcement.

Trump Says He’ll Sign Executive Order Curbing State AI Rules

What Happened: Trump plans an executive order establishing a federal “ONE RULE” for AI, enabling DOJ lawsuits against states with regulations deemed too restrictive and allowing the White House to cut funding from non-compliant states. The order would override dozens of state protections in favor of a single national standard.

Why It Matters: This is sweeping federal preemption under the guise of tech policy, stripping states of their ability to regulate AI risks while consolidating control inside the executive branch. It hands Trump powerful leverage over the tech sector and weakens state-level checks on AI harms.

How the rich and powerful jockey for pardons from Trump

What Happened: Trump has issued nearly 1,600 pardons this year, an unprecedented wave that bypasses the Justice Department and turns clemency into a political weapon. Wealthy allies, lobbyists, and insiders now compete for influence as Trump overrides prosecutors and hands out pardons to figures like a Honduran ex-president convicted of drug trafficking, Rep. Henry Cuellar, and even an executive charged by his own DOJ.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned clemency into a loyalty marketplace, rewarding allies while clearing corruption cases and delegitimizing Biden-era prosecutions. By collapsing the formal pardon system, he’s turned justice into a patronage network where money, access, and allegiance decide who walks free.

Trump pardons major drug traffickers despite his anti-drug rhetoric

What Happened: Trump has granted clemency to more than 100 people convicted of drug crimes, including Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, gang leader Larry Hoover, Baltimore drug boss Garnett Gilbert Smith, and Honduran ex-president Juan Orlando Hernández, tied to 400 tons of cocaine entering the U.S. The pardons come even as Trump orders lethal strikes on suspected boats under the guise of countering drugs.

Why It Matters: Trump is freeing some of the world’s most notorious traffickers, exposing clemency as a tool of loyalty and influence rather than public safety. The contradiction undercuts his drug-war theatrics and shows how violent offenders walk free while militarized operations serve political showmanship.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Justices Seem Ready to Give Trump More Power to Fire Independent Government Officials

What Happened: Supreme Court arguments indicate the conservative majority is prepared to weaken or overturn Humphrey’s Executor, clearing the way for Trump to fire independent agency leaders at will. Justices embraced the idea that commissions like the FTC wield executive power and shouldn’t be insulated by “for-cause” protections.

Why It Matters: Such a ruling would dismantle a century of bipartisan oversight and let Trump purge regulators who resist political pressure. Independent agencies that protect consumers, workers, and markets could become instruments of presidential loyalty.

Trump’s Firing Spree Gives Supreme Court the Chance to Remake Government

What Happened: Trump’s mass removal of Democratic regulators has triggered a Supreme Court showdown over whether presidents can purge independent agency officials without cause. The Court appears ready to abandon long-standing job protections across the federal regulatory system.

Why It Matters: The decision could transform the administrative state, allowing Trump and future presidents to replace expert regulators with political loyalists. It would collapse bipartisan safeguards and turn enforcement bodies into tools of executive ideology.

Indiana state senators advance GOP-drawn congressional map, setting up a final vote

What Happened: Indiana Senate Republicans advanced a Trump-driven mid-decade gerrymander map designed to give the GOP two new House seats. Lawmakers cited unprecedented national pressure and a wave of swatting attempts targeting at least 11 Republicans who resisted.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned redistricting into a loyalty test, using intimidation to coerce state legislatures into manufacturing congressional majorities. If successful, it normalizes political violence and presidential intervention in state electoral maps.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Judge orders top DOJ attorney to testify about Alien Enemies Act deportations

What Happened: A federal judge ordered senior DOJ officials Drew Ensign and Erez Reuveni to testify about the regime’s secret mass deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, probing whether DHS and DOJ defied a court order blocking the flights. Judge James Boasberg is examining whether Trump officials used an 18th-century wartime power to conduct rapid removals with no due process.

Why It Matters: The case underscores the regime’s willingness to bypass courts and weaponize obscure authorities to carry out mass deportations beyond judicial oversight. Forcing DOJ attorneys to testify suggests the judiciary believes Trump’s team may have lied, evaded supervision, or willfully violated federal orders.

Alina Habba resigns from U.S. attorney’s office after court found her appointment unlawful

What Happened: Alina Habba resigned as U.S. attorney for New Jersey after the Third Circuit ruled her appointment illegal, rejecting the regime’s attempt to bypass statutory limits and override the district court’s authority. Judges determined that Trump and Pam Bondi tried to install Habba by ousting the deputy whom the court had lawfully selected.

Why It Matters: The collapse of Habba’s appointment highlights Trump’s broader effort to plant loyalists in top federal prosecutor positions while evading Senate confirmation and judicial checks. Her removal marks another legal rebuke to Trump’s attempt to turn U.S. attorney offices into tools for targeting political enemies.

Trump administration has revoked 85,000 visas since January, State Department official says

What Happened: Trump officials have revoked 85,000 visas this year, over twice last year, including 8,000 student visas, under an expanded “continuous vetting” program covering all 55 million visa-holders. Officials cite minor crimes for about half the cases but offer no clarity on the rest as visas are pulled from students involved in Gaza protests or accused of “celebrating” Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Why It Matters: Visa revocations have become an ideological purge, punishing political speech and expanding suspicion-based surveillance of international students. With vague standards and mandatory social media monitoring, the State Department can now strip someone of the right to study, work, or remain in the U.S. simply for being perceived as hostile to Trump’s agenda.

Trump Backtracks on Releasing Video of Boat Strike

What Happened: After saying he had “no problem” releasing footage of a Sept. 2 follow-up strike that killed two survivors clinging to wreckage, Trump abruptly reversed himself and handed the decision to Hegseth. The Pentagon continues withholding both the video and the legal rationale as lawmakers warn the footage may show a war crime.

Why It Matters: The reversal points to a cover-up as the regime shields evidence that U.S. forces killed unarmed survivors in violation of military and international law. With 22 strikes killing at least 87 people and zero legal justification released, Trump’s drug war operations are, in reality, extrajudicial killings hidden from public scrutiny.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Authorities monitor online criticism of New Orleans immigration crackdown

What Happened: Louisiana and federal authorities are conducting 24/7 surveillance of online criticism of Trump’s “Catahoula Crunch” raids, tracking Reddit posts and social media while withholding basic arrest details. Internal bulletins reveal that only a third of the 38 detainees had any criminal history despite DHS claiming the operation targets violent offenders.

Why It Matters: This is state surveillance deployed to chill dissent, masking a dragnet that disproportionately targets brown communities under a false public-safety lie. Real-time monitoring of critics, paired with secrecy and racial profiling, marks an escalation toward authoritarian policing aimed at intimidating both immigrants and those who document abuses.

ICEBlock Creator Sues U.S. Government Over App’s Removal

What Happened: The creator of ICEBlock — a widely used app that alerted communities to ICE activity — filed suit against Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, and others after the DOJ pressured Apple to remove it. The lawsuit argues the government coerced private companies into suppressing lawful speech exposing ICE misconduct.

Why It Matters: The case highlights state-driven censorship: Trump officials are leveraging federal power to silence tools that help the public monitor law enforcement. Forcing tech platforms to erase watchdog apps undermines First Amendment protections and strips communities of one of the few mechanisms left to document government overreach.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Family of student deported to Honduras say they were targeted by ICE agents

What Happened: ICE agents in unmarked vehicles showed up at the Texas home of 19-year-old Any Lucia López Belloza’s family days after she publicly described her “horror show” deportation, forcing open a gate and lingering for two hours without a warrant. Her lawyer says there’s no evidence of the 2015 removal order ICE cites, and her deportation appears to have violated a federal emergency stay.

Why It Matters: This is retaliation against a family whose daughter spoke out, showing ICE targeting critics rather than enforcing lawful orders. When agents show up without warrants at the homes of people challenging the regime, immigration enforcement becomes state harassment meant to silence dissent.

The U.S. citizens getting caught in Trump’s immigration crackdown

What Happened: U.S. citizens in Chicago, including teens, parents, and a 1-year-old, are being detained, assaulted, and pepper-sprayed by masked federal agents under Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz, enabled by the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing skin color as grounds for immigration stops. Videos show citizens being tackled and hospitalized despite DHS falsely claiming no Americans were swept up.

Why It Matters: Constitutional protections are collapsing as Trump’s immigration machine targets Americans based solely on appearance, normalizing racial profiling and violence. When citizens are brutalized while agents shout, “Where were you born?” the line between policing and state terror vanishes.

Immigration courts thrown into chaos as Trump administration purges dozens of judges

What Happened: Trump has purged nearly 100 immigration judges, many women, dual citizens, or high asylum-granting jurists, gutting courthouses nationwide and leaving millions of cases in limbo. The DOJ is replacing them with military lawyers and “deportation judges,” eliminating independent review.

Why It Matters: This is the destruction of due process. By purging judges who rule independently, Trump has turned immigration courts into political instruments where outcomes are predetermined and constitutional protections are nonexistent.

State of Texas: Minority and women-owned businesses cut from HUB program

What Happened: Texas scrapped its long-running HUB program for minority and women-owned businesses, stripping over 15,000 companies of eligibility and replacing it with a veterans-only program. Officials claimed the original statute was unconstitutional, erasing decades of procurement access overnight.

Why It Matters: This is a sweeping rollback of economic civil rights. By wiping out race and gender based eligibility through executive action, Texas sets a blueprint for GOP-led states to dismantle anti-discrimination programs without legislation.

Mom of Karoline Leavitt’s nephew rejects White House narrative of her ICE arrest

What Happened: ICE arrested Bruna Ferreira, a longtime U.S. resident and mother of the White House press secretary’s nephew, despite her clean record and caregiving role, while the White House painted her as an absentee criminal. Court filings and family testimony contradict the narrative, suggesting ICE targeted her as deportations escalate.

Why It Matters: This is state propaganda layered onto enforcement—just like in Russia. The White House is distorting a woman’s life to justify an arrest that shields a senior official from scrutiny, showing how easily the regime weaponizes DHS messaging to smear vulnerable families.

Lawmakers move to compel Hegseth to release military video of Sept. 2 boat strike

What Happened: Congress is pushing a Pentagon bill provision forcing Hegseth to release the full video of a Sept. 2 strike that killed 11 people, including two survivors targeted 40 minutes later. If he refuses, his travel budget would be cut by 25%.

Why It Matters: This is a rare bipartisan attempt to claw back oversight after months of Pentagon stonewalling. The fight over the video underscores how Trump’s military shields lethal operations from scrutiny, raising the stakes in determining whether the U.S. committed a war crime.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

‘Sort of blackmail’: Billions in rural health funding hinge on states passing Trump-backed policies

What Happened: Trump officials are tying $50 billion in rural health funding to states adopting Trump-aligned policies, from SNAP restrictions to deregulated insurance, with billions dependent on “hard commitments” that can be clawed back. States are being pushed to rewrite laws to match White House extremism, even when the policies have nothing to do with rural health.

Why It Matters: Trump is using critical health dollars to force states into partisan compliance. Conditioning lifesaving funding on political loyalty turns federal health policy into a nationwide leverage campaign that threatens vulnerable communities and state autonomy.

Obamacare Users Will Be Asked to Pay More for Plans That Cover Less

What Happened: Millions on ACA plans will face soaring premiums and deductibles next year as subsidies expire and medical inflation spikes, with many plans covering far less care. Out-of-pocket caps will top $10,000, and some premiums could more than double.

Why It Matters: This is a massive cost shift onto working families, pushing many to forgo care or drop coverage entirely. Trump’s refusal to guarantee subsidies will lead to a mass crisis hitting older Americans, the sick, and early retirees hardest, as they drop insurance.

Trump administration’s new $100,000 H1-B visa fees could leave rural health care as collateral damage

What Happened: Trump’s new proclamation imposes a $100,000 fee on employers hiring H-1B workers, a 20-fold increase that rural hospitals cannot absorb. Already unable to recruit U.S. clinicians, these facilities now face staffing collapse or impossible waiver processes.

Why It Matters: This is a direct blow to rural health systems that depend on foreign-born clinicians to survive. With no alternative workforce, the policy accelerates closures, deepens medical deserts, and endangers patients — all to stage an anti-immigration stunt.

Under Former Chemical Industry Insiders, Trump EPA Nearly Doubles Amount of Formaldehyde Considered Safe to Inhale

What Happened: Under former chemical industry lobbyists Nancy Beck and Lynn Dekleva, the EPA adopted an industry-friendly model that nearly doubles the amount of formaldehyde considered safe to inhale. The shift rejects decades of science treating the carcinogen as dangerous at any exposure and overturns Biden-era findings of unreasonable risks across 58 settings.

Why It Matters: Industry insiders are rewriting cancer science to shield manufacturers at the expense of public health. Weakening protections leaves millions exposed to higher cancer risks while increasing corporate immunity.

These Independent Agencies Could Be Affected by a Supreme Court Case

What Happened: Court filings reveal more than two dozen independent boards and commissions, including the NLRB, CPSC, NRC, FEC, and SEC, could lose job protections if the Supreme Court rules for Trump. Twenty-six agencies, plus four vulnerable bodies, face increased presidential firing power.

Why It Matters: A ruling for Trump will collapse independence across the regulatory state governing labor rights, nuclear safety, elections, markets, and consumer protection. If presidents can purge dissenting regulators, expertise will be replaced with political obedience overnight.

Provision to protect DOD civilians’ union rights stripped from NDAA

What Happened: House leaders stripped bipartisan NDAA language that would have blocked Trump’s order eliminating collective bargaining rights for two-thirds of federal workers. Senate Republicans, aside from Lisa Murkowski, refused to support it, clearing the way for Trump’s purge.

Why It Matters: Congress is enabling Trump’s plan to dismantle federal unions, starting with the Pentagon workforce essential to national security. Removing these protections paves the way for replacing experienced staff with political loyalists — weakening national security while gutting labor rights.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Watch out Europe, Trump is coming for your elections next

What Happened: Trump’s new National Security Strategy declares a mission to reshape European politics by boosting far-right parties, attacking migration, and pressuring democracies like the U.K., France, and Germany to “correct their trajectory.” European allies are now portrayed as weak unless they embrace MAGA-aligned movements.

Why It Matters: Trump is using U.S. power to destabilize Europe and empower extremists aligned with Russia’s interests. If Europe doesn’t resist, Trump will fracture the transatlantic alliance and deliver Moscow a historic strategic win without firing a shot.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

EU leader warns of US interference in Europe’s affairs as Russia praises Trump’s security vision

What Happened: The EU’s top leader warned Washington against meddling in European democracies after Trump’s National Security Strategy openly backed far-right parties and hinted at U.S. involvement in allied elections. Russia praised the document as aligned with its worldview, underscoring that Trump now treats Europe as a battleground rather than a partner.

Why It Matters: Trump is destroying the transatlantic alliance by pushing Europe toward illiberalism and empowering extremists who benefit Moscow. As Russia celebrates, European leaders warn that the U.S. is shifting from defender of democracy to a destabilizing force threatening their political independence.

Dan Bongino lays bare the right-wing media grift

What Happened: Dan Bongino admitted on Fox News that he was “paid for [his] opinions” when pushing conspiracy theories about the January 6 pipe bomber, acknowledging they were never evidence-based. His comment came as Hannity pressed him on past claims of an FBI “inside job,” even as new reporting shows the suspect acted on lies about a stolen 2020 election.

Why It Matters: Bongino exposed the business model of right-wing media — profitable lies designed to inflame audiences with no accountability for the harms they cause. His admission confirms that figures like Hannity and Bongino knowingly fueled the radicalization that helped set the stage for January 6.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Giving Farmers $12 Billion to Blunt Trade War Fallout

What Happened: Trump announced a $12 billion bailout for farmers harmed by his own trade war after China slashed U.S. crop purchases in retaliation for his tariffs. The aid, drawn largely from USDA’s Farmer Bridge Assistance program, is the clearest admission yet that his tariff strategy has severely damaged the agriculture sector.

Why It Matters: This is taxpayer-funded damage control for a crisis Trump created, forcing Americans to absorb the costs of his failed trade policies. Rather than stabilizing rural economies, the bailout highlights how Trump’s erratic policies have pushed farmers into their worst financial strain in decades.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Fired FBI agents file lawsuit against FBI director Kash Patel and DOJ, alleging unlawful retaliation

What Happened: Twelve former FBI agents filed a federal lawsuit accusing Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, and DOJ leadership of unlawfully purging them for kneeling during a June 2020 racial-justice protest, a de-escalation tactic internal reviews had deemed non-political. The agents, including senior counterintelligence personnel, say Patel purged them based on perceived disloyalty to Trump, bypassing standard disciplinary processes and weaponizing personnel authority.

US judge orders lifting of Trump-backed limits on pro-Palestinian Tufts student

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to restore Tufts PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk’s SEVIS record after ruling that ICE likely acted unlawfully when it terminated her status the same day masked agents detained her over a year-old pro-Palestinian op-ed. The decision follows her 45-day detention, which another judge already found was likely unconstitutional retaliation for protected speech.

📊 By the Numbers

1,600 — Pardons Trump has issued this year, the most in U.S. history

85,000 — Visas revoked since January under expanded “continuous vetting.”

100 — Immigration judges purged and replaced with regime-aligned appointees

26 — Independent agencies whose job protections could collapse under the pending Supreme Court case

$50 billion — Rural health funding tied to states adopting Trump-aligned policies

$100,000 — New fee for H-1B visas, threatening rural hospital staffing

400 tons — Cocaine tied to trafficker Juan Orlando Hernández, now pardoned by Trump

22 — U.S. boat strikes ordered by Trump and Hegseth in the Caribbean, killing at least 87

1/3 — Share of detainees in New Orleans raids with any criminal record

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Supreme Court could hand Trump sweeping power to purge independent regulators — Will the ruling collapse agency autonomy across the government?

ICE is escalating abuses against U.S. citizens and critics’ families — How far will detentions, intimidation, and warrantless surveillance go?

Congress is closing in on the Sept. 2 boat-strike video — Will the footage confirm a U.S. war crime?

Trump is pressuring states to trade $50B in rural health funding for political loyalty — Will states resist or comply with the White House’s demands?

ACA costs are spiking as coverage erodes nationwide — Will Republicans allow ACA subsidies to lapse?

Trump’s strategy openly backs far-right parties and destabilizes EU democracies — How will Europe respond as Russia celebrates the shift?

The visa purge is widening under “continuous vetting” — Will researchers and political dissidents be the next targets?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Economic Destabilization — Trump’s tariff war, ACA sabotage, and H-1B fee shock are driving higher prices, collapsing rural healthcare, and deepening financial strain for families and farmers.

Authoritarian Power Consolidation — Trump is dismantling the guardrails of independent governance: purging regulators, attacking job protections, and seeking Supreme Court approval to seize full control over agencies that regulate elections, markets, labor, and nuclear safety.

Weaponized Law Enforcement — Immigration authorities are targeting critics, detaining citizens, and conducting surveillance on dissent, while DOJ lawyers face scrutiny for possible lies about secret deportation flights.

Clemency as Patronage — Trump’s pardon machine rewards allies, erases corruption cases, and frees major traffickers even as he wages a militarized “drug war” that has killed at least 87 people.

Escalating Human Rights Abuses — From deporting a student in defiance of a federal stay to assaulting U.S. citizens in Chicago, the regime is erasing due process and normalizing state violence.

Global Democratic Backsliding — Trump’s strategy openly aims to reshape European politics toward the far right, aligning U.S. foreign policy with Moscow’s interests and undermining the transatlantic alliance.

