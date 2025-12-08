People use their phones to record federal agents at an intersection in the Cicero neighborhood in Chicago during an immigration raid on October 22, 2025

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 6-7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump admin views Netflix and Warner Bros. deal with ‘heavy skepticism’: Senior official

What Happened: The White House is signaling “heavy skepticism” toward Netflix’s $72 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery while rival studios and Republican allies lobby Trump to kill the deal. Senior officials and billionaire confidants like Larry Ellison have met with Trump.

Why It Matters: Antitrust enforcement under Trump is becoming a loyalty test, with the fate of major mergers increasingly hinging on proximity to the president. The Netflix–WBD fight shows how regulatory power is already being positioned for political use—signaling a future in which allies will be rewarded, enemies punished, and the media landscape reshaped around Trump’s personal and political interests.

US waives $11 million Southwest Airlines fine imposed over 2022 holiday meltdown

What Happened: Trump officials waived the remaining $11 million of Southwest Airlines’ $140 million penalty for its 2022 holiday meltdown, citing the carrier’s $1 billion in operational upgrades and claiming the waiver serves “the public interest.” The decision rolls back a major Biden-era enforcement action that held the airline accountable for stranding more than 2 million passengers and originally required cash fines plus passenger compensation.

Why It Matters: Trump is stripping away airline accountability and dismantling consumer protections, signaling that carriers will face fewer consequences for mass disruptions. The decision shifts power back to corporations at the direct expense of travelers already vulnerable to industry failures.

A Round of Golf Changed Trump’s Tone on the Concert Industry

What Happened: Trump pardoned entertainment executive Tim Leiweke, his DOJ’s sole criminal target in a major bid rigging case, after Trey Gowdy raised the matter during a golf outing. The pardon wrecked the broader civil case as Leiweke refused to testify, invoking the Fifth.

Why It Matters: Trump personally intervened to save a well-connected insider, erasing his own DOJ’s prosecution and signaling that legal outcomes depend on personal access. This is more proof of how justice has become transactional under Trump, with powerful allies able to eliminate exposure through informal influence.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Hegseth defends strikes on alleged cartel boats, says Trump can order use of force ‘as he sees fit’

What Happened: Hegseth defended the lethal strikes on alleged cartel boats—now at least 87 killed—arguing Trump can deploy force “as he sees fit” despite growing concerns the operations violated international law. He likened drug smugglers to terrorists and vowed to “sink” any vessel linked to designated groups, even as lawmakers demand answers about strikes on survivors.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is asserting sweeping presidential war powers, normalizing extrajudicial killings far from any battlefield. Trump is claiming unilateral authority to use lethal force abroad without oversight, constraints, or compliance with international law.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ won’t say what it advised Noem amid contempt inquiry over El Salvador deportations

What Happened: DOJ refused to disclose the legal advice Kristi Noem received before she ordered two planes of Venezuelan detainees to continue to El Salvador despite a federal judge’s return order. Filings confirm Noem relied on the Alien Enemies Act to bypass due process while labeling detainees “terrorists” and disappearing them to El Salvador’s gulag.

Why It Matters: A Cabinet secretary defied a court order while DOJ shields her with stonewalling—an authoritarian blend of executive impunity and legal obstruction. Trump is erecting a parallel legal system in which constitutional limits and judicial authority can be ignored at will.

Judge Halts Justice Dept. Effort to Seek New Comey Indictment

What Happened: A federal judge barred the DOJ from using emails and computer data seized from Comey’s longtime lawyer, finding prosecutors likely violated constitutional protections. The ruling temporarily halts Trump’s effort to re-indict Comey after an earlier case collapsed due to an illegally appointed U.S. attorney and a missed charging deadline.

Why It Matters: This is another rebuke to Trump’s politicized prosecutions, which repeatedly trample due process in pursuit of political enemies. The decision highlights a DOJ operating outside legal boundaries, conducting unlawful searches, and bending institutions toward retaliation rather than justice.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump slams pardoned Democratic congressman as ‘disloyal’ for not switching parties

What Happened: Trump attacked Rep. Henry Cuellar as “disloyal” for running again as a Democrat after receiving a presidential pardon in his federal bribery case. Trump suggested he expected Cuellar to switch parties to help protect the GOP’s narrow House majority, blasting him for continuing to work with “the same radical left” that prosecuted him.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly treating presidential pardons as political transactions, expecting recipients to repay clemency with party allegiance. His comments underscore how he uses state power to demand loyalty, punish independence, and try to reshape Congress through personal loyalty and coercion.

‘Mouthpieces for Trump’: inside the rightwing takeover of the Pentagon press corps

What Happened: Nearly all mainstream reporters surrendered their Pentagon press passes rather than sign a new Trump-era agreement banning independent sourcing and restricting basic access. The Pentagon replaced them with more than 70 pro-Trump influencers, extremists, and right-wing outlets, granting them exclusive access during major defense scandals.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are dismantling the independent press corps and replacing it with state-aligned propagandists—an authoritarian tactic to control the narrative. By conditioning access on loyalty, the regime is eliminating oversight and turning defense reporting into a tightly managed political echo chamber.

National parks fee-free calendar drops MLK Day, Juneteenth and adds Trump’s birthday

What Happened: Trump removed MLK Day and Juneteenth from next year’s fee-free national park days and added his own birthday, while imposing steep new surcharges on international visitors. Officials framed the changes as patriotic and encouraged park attendees to report signage portraying American historical figures negatively.

Why It Matters: The government is erasing civil rights milestones while elevating Trump’s personal celebration, rewriting public memory through federal policy. By pairing historical revisionism with discriminatory pricing, the regime is weaponizing national parks to promote a nationalist agenda and marginalize communities it seeks to sideline.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE has arrested nearly 75,000 people with no criminal records, data shows

What Happened: Newly released ICE data shows that nearly one-third of the 220,000 people arrested in Trump’s first nine months had no criminal history—contradicting the regime’s claims that raids focus on “violent offenders.” With Stephen Miller pressuring ICE to hit 3,000 arrests per day, the dragnet is sweeping up young men, destabilizing entire industries, and leaving unknown numbers detained by Border Patrol, whose arrest operations remain a “black box.”

Why It Matters: The data confirms Trump’s mass-detention system targets anyone undocumented, and not criminals—gutting industries, terrorizing communities, and erasing due process. ICE and Border Patrol have effectively built a nationwide police state with no oversight.

Trump Border Czar Seems Totally Fine With Detaining Citizens

What Happened: Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, dismissed growing outrage over viral videos showing ICE agents detaining or chasing U.S. citizens, including a 23-year-old Louisiana mother and a Florida health care worker who both repeatedly stated their citizenship. Homan told CNN that such incidents are acceptable collateral in immigration enforcement and suggested that brief detentions are not a problem.

Why It Matters: The regime is openly normalizing the detention of U.S. citizens, wiping out the basic assumption that Americans don’t have to prove their right to exist in their own country. Homan’s stance makes clear these aren’t mistakes but a built-in feature of Trump’s dragnet—erasing due-process protections for anyone who agents decide “looks” deportable.

Washington senator says ICE agents ‘sic attack dogs’ on Vancouver man

What Happened: ICE agents in Vancouver, Washington, lured Wilmer Toledo-Martinez out of his home, unleashed an attack dog on him, and dragged him away in front of his wife and toddlers despite no attempt to flee or resist. Sen. Patty Murray released photos and video showing the mauling, the threats of “he’s gonna get bit again,” and hours-long denial of medical care.

Why It Matters: This is state-sanctioned brutality. Federal agents are using attack dogs on peaceful residents and continue to operate with zero oversight or accountability. It reflects a police state where cruelty is the goal.

Video shows masked Border Patrol agent chasing woman back to her Louisiana home

What Happened: Masked Border Patrol agents in Marrero, Louisiana, were caught on video chasing 23-year-old U.S. citizen Jacelynn Guzman to her doorstep after pulling up in unmarked SUVs. Guzman repeatedly stated she was born in the U.S., but agents pursued her until the property line before leaving—later saying she “matched the description” of a target.

Why It Matters: This is yet another example of Trump’s lawless agents sweeping up citizens, with masked agents roaming neighborhoods and treating anyone who “fits a description” as fair game. The normalization of wrongful pursuits and racial profiling shows how due process is being erased in real time, leaving Americans vulnerable based on appearance.

Trump official signals potential rollback of changes to census racial categories

What Happened: A senior Trump official signaled they may roll back the Biden-era updates to federal racial and ethnic categories for the 2030 census, including new checkboxes for Middle Eastern/North African and Hispanic/Latino identities. The White House’s chief statistician said the regime is reopening the review process, raising fears of politically driven changes that would alter civil rights data, voting maps, and federal policymaking.

Why It Matters: This is a direct threat to the integrity of federal statistics and the accuracy of racial and ethnic data that underpin civil rights enforcement. Weakening or reversing these standards would erase marginalized communities from official data, hamstring voting rights protections, and align with Trump’s broader dismantling of DEI and efforts to suppress information about vulnerable groups.

Minnesota Somalis fearful but defiant after Trump insults, ICE surge

What Happened: Trump called Somali immigrants “garbage” and claimed they “destroyed our country,” triggering a surge of ICE activity in Minneapolis that has emptied businesses and pushed residents into hiding. Somali Americans, most of whom are U.S.-born or legal residents, report being stopped on streets, in cars, and outside homes as the lawless regime uses a fraud case to justify broad racialized targeting.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal power against a single minority community, collapsing the boundary between immigration enforcement and racialized persecution. The raids show how quickly presidential rhetoric translates into targeted state action.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump signs memo to align US child vaccines with certain other countries

What Happened: Trump signed a memo ordering federal health agencies to reconsider the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule and potentially align it with “peer, developed countries,” after praising advisers for scrapping the long-standing hepatitis B shot recommendation for newborns. The directive instructs the HHS secretary and CDC director to revise U.S. standards if they deem foreign practices “superior,” signaling a major shift away from established domestic guidelines.

Why It Matters: This hands political control over childhood immunization to a regime already dismantling public health expertise, opening the door to weaker vaccine requirements and increased risk of disease. By outsourcing U.S. policy to selectively chosen countries, Trump is turning child health into a culture war battleground and eroding scientific norms.

Boat at center of double-tap strike controversy was meeting vessel headed to Suriname, admiral told lawmakers

What Happened: New briefings show the Sept. 2 target boat wasn’t heading to the U.S. but toward a larger vessel bound for Suriname—a route tied mainly to European drug markets. Adm. Frank Bradley admitted the boat had turned around after spotting U.S. aircraft and that survivors were waving before follow-up strikes killed them.

Why It Matters: This undercuts claims of an “imminent threat” to the U.S. and strengthens evidence that shipwrecked survivors were unlawfully executed—acts that qualify as war crimes. With Hegseth urging lethal force and Congress probing his role, the scandal exposes a Defense Department operating with impunity and fabricating justification for extrajudicial killings.

Hegseth Skirts Questions About Releasing Video of Sept. 2 Boat Attack

What Happened: At the Reagan National Defense Forum, Hegseth refused to commit to releasing full footage of the Sept. 2 Caribbean boat strike, even after Trump said he was open to it. Lawmakers who viewed the video say survivors were clinging to wreckage when a second strike was ordered, raising questions about a possible war crime, while Hegseth denied ever issuing a “kill everyone” directive.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s evasions show the regime stonewalling oversight as allegations mount that U.S. forces executed shipwrecked survivors in violation of the laws of war. By hiding evidence and expanding lethal operations under vague “ongoing” authorities, Trump’s team is normalizing extrajudicial force and shielding battlefield decisions from public and congressional scrutiny.

FDA in turmoil after exit of veteran cancer researcher

What Happened: The FDA descended further into chaos after Dr. Richard Pazdur—its top cancer expert and head of its largest drug division—resigned abruptly. Pazdur quit after Commissioner Marty Makary pushed him to replace career staff with political loyalists, escalating RFK Jr.’s broader purge of scientists and vaccine regulators.

Why It Matters: The meltdown is now a full-blown governance crisis, eroding drug safety, vaccine oversight, and public trust. With political appointees overriding science, speeding risky reviews, and questioning existing vaccines, Trump and RFK Jr. are dismantling public health protections.

Winter is coming. Not all weather offices are ready.

What Happened: National Weather Service offices across more than half a dozen states are entering winter with severe staffing shortages after Musk’s purges wiped out roughly 550 meteorologists, technicians, and scientists. Despite authorization to rehire 450 roles, vacancies remain widespread, shutdown delays stalled onboarding, and critical offices report vacancy rates as high as 40 percent, forcing some to scale back 24/7 operations.

Why It Matters: America is heading into major winter storms with a hollowed-out forecasting system, raising the risk of delayed warnings, missed alerts, and preventable deaths. Trump’s cuts and chaotic rehiring have gutted institutional expertise, leaving communities less protected and pushing a core public safety agency toward failure as extreme weather intensifies.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Top US official says EU regulation ‘undermines’ NATO ties

What Happened: Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau accused the EU of “undermining U.S. security,” attacking Brussels’ green policies, tech regulations, and €120 million fine against Elon Musk’s X platform. He said Europe cannot rely on U.S. protection while pursuing “civilizational suicide,” echoing Trump’s National Security Strategy and escalating Washington’s confrontation with its closest allies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s team is recasting Europe as an adversary, not an ally—using Musk’s regulatory battles as justification for a broader ideological rupture with the EU. By delegitimizing European governance and portraying Brussels as anti-American, the regime is laying the groundwork to weaken NATO cohesion and align U.S. foreign policy with Russia and other authoritarian regimes.

Tech workers face new H1-B scrutiny as Trump targets ‘censorship’

What Happened: The State Department issued new guidance allowing consular officers to deny H-1B visas to tech workers involved in content moderation, fact-checking, or trust-and-safety work, labeling them “responsible or complicit in the censorship of Americans.” The directive orders heightened vetting of resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and online activity, expanding Trump’s crackdown on both immigration and social media moderation.

Why It Matters: This merges immigration policy with political retribution, using visa power to intimidate tech platforms into weakening moderation while punishing workers associated with fighting disinformation. It’s a direct assault on the online information ecosystem—chilling speech, weaponizing immigration law, and pressuring companies to align content rules with Trump’s political demands.

Trump’s National-Security Strategy Softens Language on China

What Happened: Trump’s new national security strategy strips out past declarations that China is America’s top geopolitical challenger and removes Biden-era language opposing Taiwan independence. The document reframes U.S.–China tensions around trade rather than ideology, downplays democratic values, and shifts Washington’s foreign policy focus toward the Western Hemisphere while chastising Europe.

Why It Matters: This marks a major concession to Beijing, lowering rhetorical pressure, softening deterrence language over Taiwan, and signaling a U.S. pivot away from democratic leadership toward raw power politics. Beijing will treat this as a baseline shift, exploiting Trump’s softened stance to extract further concessions while U.S. allies absorb the shock of a retreating America.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Explosions, outages reported in Kremenchuk as Russia launches barrage of missiles, drones towards central Ukraine

What Happened: Russia launched a major overnight strike on Kremenchuk, firing Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and dozens of drones that caused explosions, widespread power and water outages, and new damage to infrastructure across the city. The barrage triggered nationwide air raid alerts, with additional blasts reported in Fastiv just a day after Russia’s mass attacks on rail and energy targets across Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Moscow is intensifying its genocidal war just as Trump’s team pushes Ukraine to surrender, using terror to gain leverage. These winter assaults aim to break resilience and cripple Ukraine’s grid while U.S. political chaos weakens Kyiv’s ability to secure sustained support. Trump continues carrying out Russia’s strategic objectives.

Ukrainian forces outline response plan amid repeated Russian attacks on Pechenihy dam

What Happened: Russia has repeatedly targeted the Pechenihy Reservoir dam in Kharkiv with Shaheds, guided bombs, missiles, and strike drones, damaging nearby civilian areas and disrupting transit. Ukraine’s 16th Army Corps says contingency plans are in place with alternate routes, stockpiled materials, and engineering units ready to restore the crossing if Russia succeeds in temporarily disabling it.

Why It Matters: Targeting a dam is an illegal attack on civilians—endangering towns with flooding, cutting off water supplies, and deliberately sowing chaos. It’s another act of state terrorism by Russia, targeting basic survival infrastructure as Ukraine struggles to keep its population alive under relentless bombardment.

Chornobyl protective shield ‘lost its primary safety functions’ after Russian drone strike, UN nuclear agency warns

What Happened: The IAEA confirmed Russia’s drone strike severely damaged Chornobyl’s protective shield, installed in 2019 to contain Reactor 4 contamination, stripping it of core safety functions. Ukraine has made temporary fixes, but full restoration can’t begin until next year and will require major international support.

Why It Matters: Terrorist Russia has now breached the containment system of the world’s most infamous nuclear disaster zone, pushing nuclear blackmail to an entirely new and dangerous level. It shows Moscow is fully willing to weaponize radioactive risk to terrorize Europe, as Trump pressures Ukraine to surrender and reward Russia’s invasion, terror, and genocide.

Czech President: Europe Can Shoot Down Russian Planes

What Happened: Czech President Petr Pavel warned that Europe may soon have to shoot down Russian aircraft or drones violating NATO airspace, saying Moscow’s incursions are deliberate tests of Western air defenses and political resolve. He argued that repeated violations leave NATO no choice but to escalate its response, stressing that Russia would never tolerate similar intrusions on its own territory.

Why It Matters: It’s one of the clearest signals yet that Europe is nearing a confrontation threshold amid Trump’s NATO fractures. Moscow is emboldened to probe for alliance weakness, increasing the risk that a single provocation could trigger direct NATO-Russia engagement.

Kremlin hails Trump’s national security strategy as aligned with Russia’s vision

What Happened: The Kremlin praised Trump’s new national security strategy as aligned with Russia’s worldview and as a sign Washington wants “good relations.” The endorsement comes as Trump’s envoys push a Ukraine deal tilted toward Russian terms, with Kyiv saying talks have become “difficult” under U.S. pressure to surrender territory.

Why It Matters: Moscow’s open approval underscores that Trump’s approach aligns closely with Russia’s strategic interests—potentially even reflecting Kremlin input—at a moment when NATO unity is already under strain. As Trump’s team echoes Russian propaganda on territory and “security guarantees,” the Kremlin sees its strongest opportunity yet to intensify its war on Ukraine and escalate its aggressions against Europe.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

For small businesses hit by soaring costs, layoffs are painful and personal

What Happened: Small businesses cut 120,000 jobs in November as inflation, tariffs, labor shortages from mass deportations, and doubled health insurance premiums collide. Owners say collapsing consumer spending and surging import costs forced layoffs just before the holidays.

Why It Matters: This is the strongest indication yet that Main Street is sliding into a recession driven by Trump’s economic agenda—tariffs inflating costs, deportations stripping the workforce, and shutdown fallout choking payrolls. While the White House blames “temporary factors,” the structural damage makes clear that small businesses are reaching a breaking point.

Tariff Threat Forces U.S. Ports to Rethink Upgrade Plans

What Happened: Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs on Chinese ship-to-shore cranes has frozen port modernization, with operators unwilling to risk multimillion-dollar purchases that take years to deliver. Ports are now patching aging equipment instead of upgrading critical infrastructure.

Why It Matters: The uncertainty is destabilizing supply chains, slowing port capacity, and guaranteeing higher future costs. With few non-Chinese manufacturers available, Trump’s standoff risks long-term logistical choke points that weaken U.S. competitiveness and further raise consumer prices.

The K-shaped Christmas: wealthy few drive holiday spending splurge while many struggle to get by

What Happened: Luxury spending is surging among the richest Americans as an 86% stock-market boom flows almost entirely to the top 1%, while most families face rising prices, shrinking wages, and cuts to food and housing aid. Tariffs add an estimated $1,700 per household as Trump’s economic approval collapses from +5 to –35.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is locked into a K-shaped economy: the wealthy thrive as everyone else confronts scarcity. Trump’s tariffs, safety-net cuts, and Wall Street tilted policies are accelerating inequality and fueling a politically volatile divide heading into the 2026 midterms.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge rejects Trump administration’s bid to toss lawsuit challenging Guantánamo migrant detentions

What Happened: A federal judge denied Trump’s attempt to toss a lawsuit challenging its use of Guantánamo Bay to detain migrants, allowing the case to move forward next week. The ruling comes after Trump officials held around 500 immigrants at the naval base between February and June as part of Trump’s effort to send “criminal aliens” to offshore military sites.

Judge blocks access to emails seized from James Comey’s lawyer

What Happened: A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the DOJ from accessing emails and computer data seized from James Comey’s longtime lawyer and friend Daniel Richman, citing uncertainty about who possesses the material and whether it was retained illegally. The ruling halts prosecutors’ attempt to reindict Comey after their first case collapsed due to an unlawfully appointed U.S. attorney and a charging deadline that appears to have already expired.

📊 By the Numbers

120,000 — Small-business jobs lost in November as tariffs, deportations, and insurance spikes hit Main Street

$11 million — Southwest Airlines penalty waived by Trump officials from its original $140 million fine after the 2022 holiday meltdown

87 — People killed in Hegseth’s boat strikes as legality questions escalate

75,000 — People with no criminal record arrested by ICE in Trump’s first nine months

550 — Meteorologists and scientists purged from the National Weather Service

40% — Vacancy rate in some NWS offices heading into winter storms

1,700 — Added annual household costs from Trump’s tariffs

86% — Stock-market surge benefiting almost entirely the top 1%

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Hegseth’s lethal force doctrine — Will Congress force disclosure of the Sept. 2 boat-strike footage and pursue war crimes findings?

Weaponization of DOJ — Will courts block Trump’s push for new Comey indictments and crack down on illegal searches and politically driven prosecutions?

Public health collapse — How fast will RFK Jr. and Makary move to rewrite childhood vaccine schedules and purge more scientific staff?

NATO confrontation risk — How will European leaders respond as Russian airspace incursions increase and Trump attacks the alliance?

Economic contraction — Will small business layoffs and frozen port upgrades accelerate into a broader recession?

Census manipulation — Will the regime erase racial and ethnic categories to reshape voting maps and civil rights data?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Economic Breakdown — Tariffs, deportations, and insurance spikes are pushing the U.S. toward recession as wealth concentrates at the top while small businesses shed jobs, ports halt modernization, and families face rising costs.

Loyalty-Based Corruption — Trump is turning antitrust policy, pardons, prosecutions, and regulatory decisions into tools to reward allies and punish opponents, bending law enforcement institutions toward personal and political gain.

Authoritarian Policing — ICE and Border Patrol are detaining citizens, unleashing attack dogs, and running dragnets that erase due process rights, normalizing racialized state violence as a governing method.

Global Instability — Trump is aligning U.S. policy with Kremlin objectives, pressuring Ukraine toward surrender, fracturing NATO, softening China language, and attacking Europe as an adversary—inviting escalation from hostile regimes.

Government Collapse — From vaccine policy sabotage to Weather Service purges to FDA walkouts, key agencies are being hollowed out when the country needs functional public health and safety systems.

Information Capture — The Pentagon is replacing reporters with pro-Trump influencers, while immigration policy is weaponized against tech moderation workers, dismantling independent oversight and suppressing free expression.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.