📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Kash Patel ordered FBI detail to give girlfriend’s pal a lift home: sources

What Happened: Kash Patel repeatedly ordered elite SWAT agents assigned to his girlfriend’s security detail to drive her allegedly intoxicated friend home, overruling objections from agents who warned it was an abuse of federal resources. The rides are part of a broader pattern of misconduct, including using tactical teams for personal errands and commandeering FBI jets for what staff call “date nights.”

Why It Matters: Patel has turned the FBI into a personal concierge service for himself and other Trump loyalists, collapsing the boundary between federal law enforcement and private favors. It’s another stark example of Trump’s inner circle hollowing out institutional norms to reward loyalists and punish anyone who refuses to play along.

FIFA’s Leader Often Flatters Trump. Now, He’s Awarded Him a Peace Prize

What Happened: FIFA president Gianni Infantino created a new “FIFA Peace Prize” seemingly to hand it to Trump, after years of flattering him, pushing a Nobel bid, and renting empty Trump Tower office space at inflated “market rates.” Infantino has repeatedly bent FIFA’s neutrality rules as Trump weaponizes World Cup hosting power to threaten Democratic cities and reward allies.

Why It Matters: Trump is using global sports as another platform for authoritarian-style image building, blurring the boundaries between diplomacy, patronage, and personal ego. By letting foreign institutions curry favor with invented honors, he continues to normalize corruption on an international stage.

Trump’s Security Strategy Focuses on Profit, Not Spreading Democracy

What Happened: Trump’s new National Security Strategy reframes U.S. foreign policy as a profit-driven enterprise, promoting no-bid contracts while sidelining democracy and embracing authoritarian regimes as economic partners. The document casts Europe as a civilizational failure and treats Taiwan, Israel, and Gulf states as commercial assets instead of democratic allies.

Why It Matters: This is a full break from America’s post-WWII democratic leadership and a pivot toward an authoritarian axis built on extraction, corruption, and transactional power. By replacing principle with profit, Trump is weakening democratic movements worldwide and empowering lawless regimes that suppress human rights and operate with impunity.

Regulators Relax Rules on High-Risk Lending for Banks

What Happened: The FDIC and OCC scrapped Obama-era limits on leveraged lending, allowing banks to resume underwriting highly risky corporate debt once considered too dangerous for the financial system. Experts warn that today’s private equity lending resembles the buildup of toxic products that preceded the 2008 crash.

Why It Matters: Trump’s regulators are reloading the same financial weapons that collapsed the global economy, shifting billions in risky loans back into federally backed banks. By dismantling safeguards and prioritizing Wall Street profits, the regime is inviting another crisis in an already fragile economy.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Your Private Data Is Building Trump’s Voter Purge Machine

What Happened: Trump’s DOJ is demanding full, unredacted voter rolls—including Social Security numbers, driver’s license data, voting histories, and party affiliation—from dozens of states to build the first federal voter database in U.S. history. Led by election deniers, the department has sued 14 states and resurrected debunked fraud claims to justify sweeping data seizures.

Why It Matters: A centralized trove of personal voter data gives Trump unprecedented power to target, intimidate, and purge voters while manufacturing “fraud” to contest elections. By weaponizing the Civil Rights Division, the regime has turned a voting rights watchdog into the enforcement arm of a national purge machine.

Indiana House Republicans pass Trump-backed map, setting up high-stakes Senate fight

What Happened: Indiana House Republicans passed a Trump-engineered map that splits Indianapolis into four GOP-favored districts, potentially delivering all nine House seats to Republicans. The plan now moves to a wary GOP-controlled Senate as Trump threatens primary challenges to force compliance.

Why It Matters: The map is part of Trump’s nationwide mid-cycle gerrymandering blitz aimed at dismantling Democratic urban districts and diluting Black political power. Indiana shows how aggressively Trump is using state legislatures as instruments to lock in a House majority ahead of 2026.

After Supreme Court win, GOP rushes to draw more House maps

What Happened: Following the Supreme Court’s reinstatement of Texas’s GOP-favored map, Republicans accelerated mid-decade redistricting, with Indiana advancing a map that could add up to two more GOP seats. The effort continues despite internal GOP resistance and White House pressure on holdout legislators.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court ruling unleashed a nationwide redistricting free-for-all, encouraging states to redraw maps at will and escalating a partisan arms race. With Republicans leveraging structural advantages and threatening defectors, the U.S. is veering toward a crisis in democratic representation.

US supreme court to decide on legality of Trump birthright citizenship order

What Happened: The Supreme Court will hear Trump’s appeal to uphold his executive order stripping birthright citizenship from U.S.-born children unless a parent is a citizen or legal resident, an order lower courts blocked as unconstitutional and contrary to 150 years of precedent.

Why It Matters: The case is a direct challenge to the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of citizenship by birth. If upheld, tens of thousands of children could become stateless, and the executive branch would gain sweeping power to redefine who counts as American on ideological grounds.

US court says Trump can remove Democrats from two federal labor boards

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump can purge Democratic members of the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board, nullifying long-standing removal protections. The decision retroactively validates Trump’s January purge that crippled labor rights enforcement and federal worker appeals.

Why It Matters: The ruling hands Trump vast new authority over agencies designed to function independently, accelerating his effort to replace neutral arbiters with loyalists. It threatens nearly a century of precedent and dismantles critical checks on presidential power ahead of 2026.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Pam Bondi tells law enforcement agencies to investigate antifa groups for ‘tax crimes’

What Happened: Pam Bondi ordered federal law-enforcement agencies to investigate antifa and other left-wing activists for “tax crimes,” directing them to funnel intelligence to the FBI and pursue terrorism probes under Trump’s antifa designation. The directive also pushes agencies to explore stripping tax-exempt status from left-leaning nonprofits.

Why It Matters: Bondi is importing the same tools authoritarian regimes use to crush dissent—weaponizing tax law and “extremism” labels to intimidate activists and shut down civil society. By turning political opponents into “terrorists” and using law enforcement to police ideology, the regime is laying the legal groundwork for a Russian style system where the state decides which political beliefs are allowed.

DHS’s Immigrant-Hunting App Removed from Google Play Store

What Happened: A DHS facial-recognition app used by local police to hunt immigrants, Mobile Identify, vanished from the Google Play Store after reports revealed it was identifying civilians, including U.S. citizens. Google denies removing it, CBP won’t explain, while hundreds of Google employees objected to the tool.

Why It Matters: The quiet disappearance underscores the secrecy surrounding Trump’s expanding surveillance tactics. Real-time facial recognition embedded in local policing supercharges ICE’s surveillance machinery and blurs the line between immigration enforcement and civilian tracking.

Halligan Continues as U.S. Attorney, Prompting Criticism From Judges

What Happened: After a judge ruled Lindsey Halligan’s appointment unlawful, DOJ kept her in place anyway, prompting judges to strike her name from filings and accuse the department of defying the courts. Prosecutors say they were instructed to continue using her signature despite the ruling.

Why It Matters: The DOJ continues exploiting legal ambiguity to keep loyalists in power while bypassing Senate confirmation and judicial oversight. The standoff is part of a broader strategy to reshape the justice system by installing operatives through contested or unlawful appointments.

The Supreme Court, Once Wary of Partisan Gerrymandering, Goes All In

What Happened: The Supreme Court’s conservative majority reinstated Texas’s GOP-engineered map designed to disadvantage Democrats, rejecting a lower-court ruling that found race was misused. The unsigned opinion presumed the state’s partisan motives legitimate, with Alito praising the map as “partisan advantage pure and simple.”

Why It Matters: The ruling signals the Court’s full embrace of partisan gerrymandering as a legitimate tool of political entrenchment. By blessing maps crafted to cement one-party rule, the Court is dismantling federal protections for fair representation and encouraging states to manipulate districts at will.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Another line of attack: White House sets up a hall of shame for news outlets

What Happened: The White House launched a public “media offenders” portal targeting outlets like the Boston Globe, CBS News, and The Washington Post, while urging Americans to submit examples of supposed “bias.” It comes as Trump escalates lawsuits, dismantles Voice of America, and publicly berates reporters.

Why It Matters: The regime is building an official enemies list to intimidate and delegitimize independent journalism. By turning citizen participation into a public shaming machine, Trump is deepening hostility toward the press, endangering journalists, and eroding the shared factual baseline democracies rely on.

Greene says Trump was ‘furious’ with her after she signed Epstein files discharge petition

What Happened: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Trump was “furious” after she forced a House vote to release all Epstein files, directly defying his order for Republicans to block disclosure. Trump reversed his own past “support” for releasing the records once he realized it would implicate him and his circle.

Why It Matters: Even Trump’s most loyal allies are clashing with him over transparency on a scandal that will expose sensitive ties. His efforts to suppress the files and punish Republicans who break ranks show how aggressively he is trying to control information that would threaten him and his network.

NPR battles Trump executive order in court

What Happened: NPR argued that Trump’s order cutting all federal funding to NPR and PBS is unconstitutional retaliation, pointing to explicit language attacking “biased media.” A federal judge pressed the DOJ on the regime’s motives as agencies had already canceled grants to comply with Trump’s decree.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to punish unfavorable coverage, a direct assault on First Amendment protections. The ruling could determine whether presidents can defund public media for political reasons, opening the door to weaponizing federal budgets against critical journalism.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Arizona congresswoman claims she was pepper sprayed during federal operation

What Happened: Rep. Adelita Grijalva said she and her staff were hit with chemical agents during a chaotic federal raid in Tucson, even as DHS mocked her account despite video showing pepper spray deployed near her and protesters. The operation unfolded as agents fired chemical munitions into the crowd, escalating tensions.

Why It Matters: A sitting member of Congress being caught in federal chemical fire shows just how extreme and unrestrained Trump’s lawless agents have become. The regime’s denial, and its portrayal of residents as a “mob,” underscores a growing willingness to use force, dodge accountability, and treat elected officials as enemies of the state.

‘Blatant lawlessness’: Judge decries another ‘unlawful’ deportation

What Happened: A federal judge blasted Trump officials for illegally deporting Faustino Pablo Pablo to Guatemala despite a court ruling that he faced likely torture, ordering DHS to return him by Dec. 12. The case mirrors a growing series of unlawful removals in which ICE has ignored injunctions and active protections.

Why It Matters: ICE continues openly defying federal courts, turning due process protections into optional suggestions as it accelerates mass removals. By vowing to deport Pablo “to another country” even if returned, DHS continues showing systemic contempt for judicial authority and the rule of law.

Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz ‘box’ may amount to torture, says Amnesty International

What Happened: Amnesty International reported that migrants held at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” detention site are being punished in a 2-by-2-foot outdoor cage known as “the box,” where detainees are restrained for hours in extreme heat and exposed to insects and the elements. The group found widespread abuse across the facility, including overflowing toilets, 24-hour lighting, prolonged shackling, inadequate medical care, and routine use of solitary confinement.

Why It Matters: The conditions meet global definitions of torture, revealing a detention system built on cruelty rather than enforcement. By normalizing abuse inside U.S. facilities, the Trump regime continues carrying out human rights violations.

HHS changed the name of transgender health leader on her official portrait

What Happened: HHS quietly altered Admiral Rachel Levine’s official portrait during the shutdown, removing her legal name and replacing it with her former name, an act colleagues say was deliberate state-sanctioned discrimination. The agency defended the change using ideological language about “biological reality.”

Why It Matters: The move weaponizes federal authority to erase and delegitimize transgender Americans, starting with the nation’s highest-ranking trans official. By rewriting records to impose ideology, the regime is accelerating a sweeping rollback of civil rights across federal agencies.

Family seeks answers after ICE detains Vancouver man in alleged violent arrest

What Happened: Witnesses say ICE agents smashed Jose Paniagua Calderon’s car windows, ran over his leg, and then withheld information from his family after transferring him to Tacoma’s detention center. DHS dismissed the allegations as “pure theatre,” even as police opened an injury investigation.

Why It Matters: This is Vancouver’s second alleged violent ICE arrest in three weeks, underscoring a pattern of force, secrecy, and denial. The escalation shows how accountability is collapsing as Trump’s deportation regime grows more aggressive.

Most Immigrants Arrested in City Crackdowns Have No Criminal Record

What Happened: New data shows that Trump’s citywide deportation crackdowns are sweeping up mostly immigrants with no criminal record, with over half having zero convictions and very few tied to violent offenses. ICE arrests of people with clean histories have surged nationwide.

Why It Matters: The numbers expose the central lie of Trump’s enforcement rhetoric: these raids target communities, and not criminals. With racial profiling now greenlit by the Supreme Court and on steroids, the system is shifting from public safety to mass criminalization.

Minneapolis police chief warns officers: Stop unlawful force by ICE or lose your job

What Happened: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told officers they will be fired if they fail to intervene when ICE agents use unlawful force. The warning follows aggressive ICE actions targeting Somali communities and reports of racial profiling and violence.

Why It Matters: A major city preparing for direct conflict between local police and federal agents shows just how extreme ICE tactics have become. The need for such a directive highlights the collapse of federal accountability and the mounting danger to targeted communities.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Speaker Johnson under attack from his own as mood darkens in House GOP

What Happened: Speaker Mike Johnson is facing a rebellion from both hardliners and moderates who say he has ceded power to Trump, failed to deliver any policy agenda, and presided over a demoralizing 43-day shutdown. Members warn that the House has become a powerless rubber stamp as frustration and talk of retirements grow.

Why It Matters: Johnson’s loss of control leaves the GOP leaderless during an economic crisis and deepening legislative paralysis. With Trump effectively running the conference, the speakership is collapsing into another casualty of his chaos, accelerating institutional breakdown ahead of 2026.

CDC advisers vote to overturn decades-long policy on hepatitis B vaccine for infants

What Happened: A CDC panel rebuilt by RFK Jr. voted to end the universal hepatitis B birth-dose recommendation despite overwhelming scientific evidence that it prevents lifelong infection and fatal liver disease. The panel of vaccine skeptics also backed reducing infant doses based on unproven antibody tests, discarding decades of clinical data.

Why It Matters: This is the most extreme rollback of childhood vaccination in modern U.S. history, replacing science with conspiracy. By gutting newborn protections and mainstreaming anti-vaccine disinformation inside government, RFK Jr. is destabilizing public health and leading the U.S. towards preventable outbreaks and deaths.

RFK Jr.’s Top Vaccine Adviser Says He Feels Like Puppet ‘on a String’

What Happened: The new chair of the federal vaccine advisory panel, installed after RFK Jr. purged all previous experts, was caught on a private call saying he and the committee felt like “puppets on a string,” signaling they are rubber-stamping an agenda rather than conducting an independent review. The chair, a vaccine-skeptic cardiologist, oversaw the panel’s first move: dropping the hepatitis B newborn recommendation.

Why It Matters: A top adviser admitting he feels manipulated shows how deeply RFK Jr. has compromised evidence-based medicine inside federal policy. The takeover has replaced scientific consensus with fringe ideology, endangering millions of children by dismantling long-standing vaccine safeguards.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Video of Boat Strike Shows Survivors Waving Before Fatal Follow-Up Attack

What Happened: Newly surfaced video shows two shipwrecked men waving from an overturned hull moments before the U.S. ordered a second, fatal strike, gestures lawmakers say looked like surrender or a plea for rescue.

Why It Matters: The footage seems to confirm that the U.S. is killing survivors in violation of the laws of war. By redefining suspects as combatants and bombing far from any battlefield, Trump is erasing legal restraints and pushing the U.S. toward unchecked, borderless state killings.

U.S. Flips History by Casting Europe—Not Russia—as Villain in New Security Policy

What Happened: Trump’s new National Security Strategy brands Europe as a destabilizing force suffering “civilizational erasure,” while sidestepping any acknowledgement of Russia as a threat. It reframes Europe as the problem, calls for cultivating internal resistance within EU states, and positions the U.S. as a broker between Europe and Moscow.

Why It Matters: This marks a fundamental break in U.S. foreign policy—punishing democratic allies while aligning openly with Moscow. By legitimizing Europe’s far-right and fracturing NATO unity, Trump is acting as a Kremlin proxy, delivering Putin one of his greatest strategic victories at the direct expense of European security.

4 killed in latest strike on alleged drug boat off Latin America, Pentagon says

What Happened: The Pentagon confirmed a U.S. strike ordered by Pete Hegseth killed four people aboard a boat in the Eastern Pacific, one of at least 22 lethal attacks since September based on Trump’s unsupported claim of “armed conflict” with cartels. The regime still has not provided evidence for labeling these vessels “narco-terrorist” targets as the body count rises.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US Urged Europeans to Oppose EU’s Loan Plan to Help Ukraine

What Happened: Trump officials quietly pressured EU governments to block a €90 billion Ukraine loan backed by €210 billion in frozen Russian assets, arguing the money should be held as leverage for a U.S. plan written by Moscow. The push comes as Trump cuts off most U.S. aid and dispatches fixers like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to steer Kyiv into surrender.

Why It Matters: Trump is now actively undermining Europe’s attempt to keep Ukraine afloat, siding with Moscow at a moment of Ukrainian vulnerability. By blocking Russian asset transfers and pressuring Kyiv into surrender, Trump is gutting Ukraine’s leverage and doing Putin’s work for him.

Former deep-cover Russian spy leads Moscow campaign to co-opt Indian tech

What Happened: A leaked intelligence tranche shows ex–deep cover spy Andrei Bezrukov leading a Kremlin effort to pull India’s booming tech sector into a Russia-aligned bloc through joint cybersecurity, quantum, and hardware projects that would embed Russian systems in Indian infrastructure. The proposals, coordinated with senior Chinese officials, include processors and operating systems linked to Russian military tech.

Why It Matters: Despite rhetoric about “sovereignty,” Moscow’s goal is dependence: gaining access to foreign systems and the leverage to infiltrate or cut them off. Russia’s push to absorb India into a BRICS tech sphere marks another expansion of Kremlin operations in the Global South.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US consumer spending slows in September as high prices curb demand

What Happened: Consumer spending grew only 0.3% in September, with inflation hitting its fastest pace in 18 months—driven by Trump’s tariffs and policies—as real spending flatlined and households reported rising financial strain. The labor market’s weakness and tariff-driven price spikes are dragging momentum after a brief summer rebound.

Why It Matters: The data show an economy squeezed from both ends: falling purchasing power and rising prices. As middle and lower-income families bear the brunt, the risk of a deeper downturn continues to grow.

Economic Confidence Slips; Holiday Spending Plans Plummet

What Happened: Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index fell to -30, a 17-month low, amid worsening views of jobs and financial stability following the shutdown and market volatility. Holiday spending estimates collapsed by a record $229 in a single month, with Americans across income levels slashing budgets.

Why It Matters: The sharp drop signals deepening economic fear under Trump, with consumers pulling back at levels not seen since the financial crisis. With sinking confidence and shrinking spending converging, the administration faces a self-inflicted downturn that it has no credible plan to reverse.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

US appeals court rejects Trump administration bid to halt grants for school mental health workers

What Happened: A federal appeals court rejected Trump’s attempt to block the release of millions in school mental health grants created after the Uvalde massacre, dismissing the regime’s claim that diversity-focused criteria were “divisive.” The 9th Circuit found the government had no legal basis for canceling the funds and no plausible argument that compliance would cause harm.

Judge Rules Trump Exceeded Authority by Holding Deportees at Guantánamo

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump officials illegally exceeded their authority by sending deportees to Guantánamo Bay, rejecting the DOJ’s argument that immigration detainees can be housed on overseas military bases. Though the judge did not immediately order the facility closed, the ACLU plans to seek a shutdown of the operation, which has already funneled more than 700 men through the base.

Trump fired this regulator. She’s fighting him to the Supreme Court.

What Happened: Former FTC commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, illegally fired in Trump’s purge of independent agencies, now has a landmark Supreme Court case that will decide whether presidents can remove agency heads at will. Slaughter has become a key voice defending the civil service as hundreds of thousands of federal workers face the largest political purge in decades.

📊 By the Numbers

-30 — Gallup Economic Confidence Index reading, a 17-month low

0.3% — September consumer spending growth as inflation accelerates

14 — States Trump’s DOJ has sued to seize full, unredacted voter rolls

100 million+ — Estimated number of voter records the regime is attempting to seize

22 — Confirmed lethal maritime strikes ordered since September

700+ — Migrants funneled through Guantánamo under Trump’s unlawful program

4 — GOP engineered Indiana districts, splitting Indianapolis under the new map

210 billion — Euros in frozen Russian assets the U.S. pushed Europe to withhold

2 ft. — Width of the outdoor torture cage, called “the box,” at Alligator Alcatraz

150 yrs — Precedent threatened by Trump’s birthright citizenship order

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

DOJ’s push for voter rolls — Will states be forced to hand over full, unredacted voter lists, or will courts block the demand?

Birthright citizenship rollback — Will the Supreme Court signal willingness to uphold Trump’s reversal?

Indiana redistricting pressure — Will the Senate cave to Trump’s demands on the new map?

Unlawful DHS deportations — Will anyone be held accountable for defying federal court orders?

Escalating maritime killings — Will the U.S. expand lethal strikes despite mounting war crimes concerns?

RFK Jr.’s vaccine panel — Will it continue dismantling all childhood immunization standards?

NPR retaliation case — Will courts set limits on Trump’s ability to punish independent media?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Consolidation — Trump is fusing federal law enforcement, data collection, and judicial power into a machinery of political control: voter-purge databases, gerrymandered maps, unlawful appointments, and attacks on birthright citizenship all serve the same goal of locking in minority rule.

Weaponized Institutions — From Pam Bondi’s tax-crime dragnet to ICE’s open defiance of courts, the regime is transforming state power into an instrument of intimidation, coercion, and ideological policing.

Human Rights Breakdown — Violent ICE raids, unlawful deportations, pepper-spraying a member of Congress, and conditions amounting to torture reveal a government no longer restrained by law or norms.

Global Alignment With Autocrats — Trump’s foreign policy now echoes Kremlin priorities, from undermining Ukraine’s financing to recasting Europe as America’s adversary. The National Security Strategy marks an unprecedented U.S. pivot toward authoritarian regimes and away from the democratic alliance.

Democratic Institutions Under Siege — The Supreme Court’s blessing of partisan gerrymandering and deference to Trump’s agency purges is accelerating the collapse of independent checks.

Information Control as Strategy — The White House “media offenders” portal, threats over Epstein file disclosures, and retaliation against NPR underscore a coordinated effort to delegitimize or suppress independent journalism. Autocrats cannot function without control of the information space.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.