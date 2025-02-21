Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Feb 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Newly Elevated SSA Acting Head Aided DOGE Operations

What Happened: Leland Dudek, recently promoted to acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, admitted in a now-deleted LinkedIn post to bypassing protocol and sharing sensitive agency information with Elon Musk. He revealed he bullied executives and circumvented the chain of command to connect unauthorized DOGE with key SSA personnel.

Why It Matters: Dudek’s actions compromise the integrity of Social Security by opening the door to political interference and unauthorized access to sensitive beneficiary data. His covert collaboration with DOGE is a stark example of how Trump regime officials are prioritizing partisan agendas over public interests while endangering Americans’ data.

Source: Wall Street Journal

X Hinted at Possible Deal Trouble in Talks With Ad Giant to Increase Spending

What Happened: A lawyer at Interpublic Group received a call from a representative at X in December delivering a clear ultimatum: boost client spending on Elon Musk’s platform or face repercussions. Insiders say this warning is tied to fears that Trump's regime could derail Interpublic's $13 billion merger with Omnicom if spending targets aren’t met.

Why It Matters: This mirrors corruption in Russia, where regime officials and oligarchs collude to weaponize market power and issue threats to force companies to comply, thereby undermining fair competition and independent decision-making.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Dr. Mehmet Oz holds millions from companies that he’d wield power over if confirmed

What Happened: An ethics report revealed that Dr. Mehmet Oz, nominated by Trump to head CMS, holds millions in shares from for-profit health companies—spanning health insurance, fertility clinics, pharmaceuticals, and tech—that he could influence if confirmed.

Why It Matters:

As CMS administrator, Oz would oversee Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act, directly impacting millions of Americans. His financial ties to key healthcare companies create a conflict of interest that would bias policy decisions.

Source: Associated Press

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Hegseth Signals Massive Pentagon Layoffs and Hiring Freeze

What Happened: Defense Secretary Hegseth announced that the Pentagon will begin mass firings and a hiring freeze, potentially starting this Friday, as it reviews its probationary workforce to cut redundancies and underperformers as part of a broader federal purge.

Why It Matters: This purge risks crippling key support functions within the Pentagon, undermining military readiness and national security. By targeting civilian employees based on performance metrics and political loyalty, the regime is politicizing defense operations in an authoritarian manner, reminiscent of purges in autocratic regimes.

Source: Defense One

Trump Set to Seize USPS, Fire Postal Board

What Happened: Trump is reportedly planning an executive order to dissolve the USPS Board of Governors and shift control of the Postal Service to the Commerce Department. The move would effectively end the agency's long-standing independent status.

Why It Matters: Centralizing control over the USPS undermines decades of political neutrality and would disrupt mail delivery and e-commerce operations while furthering Trump’s agenda to politicize federal institutions.

Source: The Washington Post

Musk Looks at Auditing the Federal Reserve

What Happened: At CPAC, Elon Musk hinted at plans to audit the Federal Reserve and examine Fort Knox's gold reserves as part of his effort to bulldoze agencies.

Why It Matters: Musk’s proposals challenge established oversight of U.S. financial institutions and highlight their move toward radical, politically driven reform, undermining fiscal accountability and further centralizing executive power.

Source: Wall Street Journal

IRS starts mass layoffs, with 7,000 expected to lose their jobs

What Happened: The IRS has initiated a purge, targeting approximately 7,000 employees—mostly from the enforcement and collections division.

Why It Matters: These cuts could cripple the IRS during the crucial tax filing season, delaying refunds and leaving taxpayers without support. Who will answer if people don’t get their refund on time?

Source: The Washington Post

More than 200 TSA Employees Fired in Trump’s Purge

What Happened: The TSA terminated 243 probationary workers, citing performance and conduct issues during their trial period. The agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security, is responsible for screening passengers and baggage at 450 U.S. airports.

Why It Matters: These layoffs are part of a sweeping purge that will undermine national security and endanger Americans by reducing the capacity of a critical transportation security agency.

Source: USA TODAY

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

🚨Acting U.S. Attorney Opens Inquiries into Democrats Alleging Possible “Threats” to FAKE DOGE, Supreme Court Justices

What Happened: Ed Martin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, opened inquiries into public statements by Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Robert Garcia. His memo, titled "Operation Whirlwind," alleges that these remarks could pose threats to U.S. Supreme Court justices and employees of Musk’s unauthorized DOGE.

Why It Matters: This investigation reflects the weaponization of state power to intimidate critics and silence dissent, a tactic commonly seen in authoritarian regimes like Russia. It underscores how politically motivated crackdowns can suppress free speech under the guise of scrutiny.

Source: CBS News

DOJ Expands Trump’s Jan. 6 Clemency to Cover Unrelated Gun Crimes

What Happened: The Justice Department announced that Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons now extend to unrelated crimes uncovered during FBI searches tied to Capitol riot investigations. This led to the dismissal of gun charges against two former Jan. 6 defendants, Daniel Ball and Elias Costianes.

Why It Matters: The broadened clemency not only shields insurrectionists and rioters but reiterates to Trump loyalists that crimes committed on his behalf will be pardoned, effectively encouraging future political violence with legal immunity.

Source: Politico

Trump Fast-Tracks Fossil Fuel Projects with “Emergency” Permits

What Happened: Trump has reclassified 688 pending infrastructure permits—including those for over 100 pipelines and gas-fired plants—as “emergency” cases under a new Army Corps of Engineers directive. Citing an “energy emergency,” the move allows the regime to bypass standard environmental reviews.

Why It Matters: This sidesteps established environmental laws, risking irreversible harm to vital wetlands and waterways. It exemplifies how Trump has weaponized “emergency” powers—not only for immigration but now for fossil fuel projects—paving the way for further “emergency” powers to suppress critics and opposition.

Source: Mother Jones

Musk’s Security Detail Deputized by U.S. Marshals

What Happened: The U.S. Marshals Service has deputized members of Elon Musk’s private security team, granting them law enforcement rights—including carrying weapons on federal property—thus expanding their legal protections.

Why It Matters: This unusual move blurs the line between private security and federal law enforcement, highlighting the misuse of power by politically connected figures.

Source: CNN

Trump Threatens to Withhold Maine Funding Over Gender Policy

What Happened: Trump announced that Maine will lose federal funding until it complies with his executive order that bars men from participating in women's sports.

Why It Matters: This leverages federal dollars to enforce controversial extremist policies, challenging state autonomy.

Source: White House Rapid Response (X)

Democratic Lawmakers Warn Axing CFPB Will Leave Troops Vulnerable to Fraud

What Happened: Senators Tammy Duckworth, Richard Blumenthal, and Mazie Hirono sent a letter to the CFPB’s new acting head, warning that terminating the bureau would strip essential financial protections from service members. The lawmakers emphasized that the agency’s oversight helps safeguard veterans and active-duty military from scams, predatory lending, and other financial abuses.

Why It Matters: Dismantling CFPB poses a direct national security risk by exposing military personnel to fraud that can jeopardize their financial stability and security clearances. Without these protections, service members become easy targets for exploitation.

Source: NBC News

Vaccine Safety Panel Postponed

What Happened: The CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, scheduled to meet next week to review influenza and other vaccines, has been indefinitely postponed by HHS officials under RFK Jr.'s leadership. This decision follows longstanding criticism and disinformation by RFK Jr. over vaccines.

Why It Matters: The delay will stall critical public health recommendations amid surging cases of flu, measles, and bird flu, while empowering RFK Jr. to reshape vaccine policy. This undermines trust in immunization efforts, mirroring authoritarian tactics where health agencies are politicized to advance ideological agendas, endangering public safety.

Source: Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Raises Third-Term Bid Again

What Happened: Trump again floated a third-term run, prompting chants of “Four more years!” This follows dictator-like rhetoric and a House resolution by Rep. Andy Ogles proposing a constitutional amendment for three presidential terms. Bannon echoed the call at CPAC, mirroring Russian tactics of rewriting the Constitution to extend Putin’s power.

Why It Matters: Trump's push for a third term is a direct assault on democratic safeguards. They are attempting to pave the way for dismantling constitutional limits, consolidating power—echoing tactics used by dictators.

Source: The Washington Post

Federal Workers Caught in Deferred Resignation Purge Amid Confusion

What Happened: Federal employees in a deferred resignation program, promised continued benefits, are now receiving termination notices and losing access to work systems.

Why It Matters: The arbitrary, disorganized firing process mirrors authoritarian tactics that suppress dissent and instill fear. It undermines workers' rights and disrupts essential government services. Such practices threaten the integrity of federal operations and are reminiscent of regimes that use state power to control and intimidate their workforce.

Source: ABC News

Judge Rules Trump Admin Violated Order to Unfreeze Foreign Aid

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Amir Ali found that the Trump regime, including the State Department and OMB, failed to lift a freeze on congressionally appropriated foreign aid as mandated by a court order— though he stopped short of holding officials in civil contempt.

Why It Matters: This exposes Trump’s escalating defiance of legal boundaries while endangering critical foreign aid and those who rely on it. By ignoring court orders without facing contempt charges, Trump is testing how far he can push the limits.

Source: The Hill

Trump Launches Probe Into California High-Speed Rail Project

What Happened: The Department of Transportation ordered a review of California's high-speed rail project, focusing on the Merced-Bakersfield segment.

Why It Matters: This probe reflects how the Trump regime is weaponizing the Department of Transportation to target Democratic-led states. By threatening to withhold federal funds, the regime is using infrastructure oversight as a political tool, undermining impartial governance and jeopardizing critical projects in blue states.

Source: The Hill

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Ends TPS Protections for Half a Million Haitians

What Happened: Trump announced it will end Temporary Protected Status for approximately 520,694 Haitians, stripping them of work permits and paving the way for deportations by August 2025. This move is part of a broader effort to reduce TPS protections that were expanded under the Biden administration.

Why It Matters: Ending TPS leaves hundreds of thousands of Haitians vulnerable to deportation, potentially returning them to a country plagued by violence, economic collapse, and widespread homelessness. This cruel decision undermines humanitarian protections.

Source: CBS News

Justice Department Shuts Down Federal Police Misconduct Database

What Happened: Trump decommissioned the first nationwide database tracking federal law enforcement misconduct—an initiative originally launched under Biden. The database, which housed disciplinary records for nearly 150,000 officers from 90 agencies, has been deleted, halting public access to this critical tool.

Why It Matters: Removing the database undermines efforts to hold police accountable and prevents agencies from checking the backgrounds of officers moving between departments. This lack of transparency echoes authoritarian tactics, reducing oversight and endangering public safety and civil rights.

Source: The Washington Post

Education Department Lifts Pause on Disability Cases Only

What Happened: The Department of Education announced it will resume investigations into discrimination complaints only when based on disability, leaving thousands of race and gender cases unresolved.

Why It Matters: This selective approach undermines accountability for broader civil rights issues in schools and colleges, perpetuating systemic inequities while aligning with Trump’s extremist agenda.

Source: ProPublica

HUD Staffing Cuts Threaten to Disrupt Services Soon

What Happened: The union representing over 5,000 HUD employees warns that up to half the agency’s staff could be laid off, with cuts targeting key areas like Healthy Homes, Fair Housing, and Community Planning.

Why It Matters: Reduced staffing at HUD will delay critical housing assistance, disaster recovery, and support services for vulnerable populations, undermining the agency’s ability to serve millions in need.

Source: NOTUS

RFK Jr. prepares to remove vaccine advisers

What Happened: RFK Jr. is set to remove members of key vaccine advisory committees, including the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Why It Matters: The changes will disrupt established vaccine policy processes and undermine public trust in immunization recommendations, impacting national health outcomes amid a politically driven agenda.

Source: Politico

FDA staffers told that 'woman,' 'disabled' among banned words; White House says it’s an “error”

What Happened: Some FDA scientists received an internal directive to stop using words like "woman," "disabled," and "elderly" in external communications. The list of over two dozen banned terms appears to result from a misinterpretation of Trump's executive order on "gender ideology," according to two sources.

Why It Matters: These restrictions hinder the agency’s ability to effectively communicate critical health information and address the needs of diverse populations. Politicizing language in public health undermines transparency and compromises service delivery.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Confusion Over VA Worker Dismissals Irks Advocates, Lawmakers

What Happened: The VA fired 1,000 probationary staffers under Trump's efficiency push, but officials haven't clarified which roles were cut or if more firings are planned, sparking concerns about impacts on veteran services.

Why It Matters: The opacity of these layoffs jeopardizes the VA's ability to deliver reliable care and support to millions of veterans. The lack of clear information harms vital programs like the Veterans Crisis Line and other benefits critical to veteran well-being.

Source: Military Times

Trump moves hamper bird flu response as egg prices spike

What Happened: Trump’s mass firings, funding freezes, and communication blackout have stalled the federal response to a growing avian flu outbreak. As egg prices surge and the CDC struggles to provide timely updates, local health officials are left navigating a patchwork of delayed information.

Why It Matters: Without swift federal coordination, public health efforts to contain the avian flu are undermined, putting communities at risk and exacerbating economic disruptions such as rising egg prices. This chaos reflects broader administrative dysfunction and a dangerous lack of transparency.

Source: The Hill

DOGE Imposes $1 Spending Limit on Federal Credit Cards

What Happened: Elon Musk’s unauthorized DOGE has enforced a $1 spending cap on SmartPay credit cards used by General Services Administration employees and contractors, with similar limits already active at several other federal agencies.

Why It Matters: These drastic limitations disrupt established federal expense workflows while showcasing an authoritarian approach to cost-cutting. This is more about consolidating power than addressing real fraud.

Source: WIRED

Federal employees scramble as some terminations across agencies are rescinded

What Happened: After a wave of mass layoffs led by Trump and Elon, hundreds of federal employees—initially terminated from agencies like the NNSA, VA, and Agriculture—had their dismissals rescinded, but many remain confused about their employment status.

Why It Matters: This chaotic firing spree highlights systemic incompetence and cruelty, disrupting essential services while fueling fear and uncertainty among federal workers.

Source: ABC News

Musk Cuts 9/11 Survivors’ Fund, CDC restores it

What Happened: Trump’s layoffs and buyouts slashed about 20% of the staffing at the World Trade Center Health Program, jeopardizing research grants and delaying certifications critical to treating 9/11 responders and survivors. It was reinstated after pushback by lawmakers and veteran groups.

Why It Matters: Though reinstated after backlash, the chaos underscores dangerous incompetence, risking life-or-death delays for 9/11 responders and survivors. This chaos is spreading across federal agencies, endangering critical services nationwide.

Source: The New York Times

Top FDA food safety official's resignation letter warns firings will backfire on RFK Jr.

What Happened: James Jones, the FDA's top food safety official, resigned in protest of Trump’s staff cuts, warning they would cripple the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda led by HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

Why It Matters: Gutting the FDA leaves Americans exposed to unsafe food. With experts on additives, infant formula, and chemical safety fired, the agency is crippled—putting public health at risk and undermining basic safety standards.

Source: CBS News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US Refuses to Co-Sponsor UN Resolution Backing Ukraine

What Happened: The U.S. refused to co-sponsor a UN resolution backing Ukraine's sovereignty, as Trump pushes Russia’s agenda to end the war while excluding Ukraine and Europe.

Why It Matters: This marks a stark shift in U.S. policy, advancing Russia's agenda while abandoning Ukraine and betraying European allies as Russia's genocidal war continues.

Source: Reuters

U.S. Objects to "Aggressor" Label in G7 Statement on Ukraine War

What Happened: U.S. diplomats opposed calling Russia the "aggressor" in the G7's statement as the third year approaches in Russia’s full-scale genocidal invasion of Ukraine, stripping pro-Ukraine language after Trump blamed Kyiv for starting the war in their country.

Why It Matters: This undermines the Western consensus on Russian aggression, isolates Ukraine, and aligns U.S. policy with the Kremlin's geopolitical goals—as Trump continues to be a mouthpiece for Moscow.

Source: The New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Georgia Congressman McCormick Confronted by Angry Crowd Over Trump Support

More of this Please….

What Happened:

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick faced boos and jeers during a packed town hall in Roswell, Georgia, as constituents criticized his support for Trump’s budget cuts and controversial policies. Tensions escalated when McCormick compared the crowd’s behavior to January 6 insurrectionists, further angering attendees.

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Video of the polite crowd on X

📊 By the Numbers

7,000 — IRS Jobs Cuts as mass layoffs target enforcement and collections, threatening delays in tax refunds and audits.

84% — HUD Staff Reduction as the Community Planning and Development staff is slashed from 936 to 150, jeopardizing affordable housing and disaster recovery projects.

1,000 — VA Workers Fired as probationary staff are fired.

243 — TSA Employees Fired as terminations undermine airport security.

20% — Reduction in 9/11 Health Program Staff as layoffs temporarily halted services for responders and survivors.

4,800 — Misconduct Reports Erased as DOJ shuts down the federal police accountability database wiping out critical disciplinary records.

520,694 — Haitians at Risk Trump ends TPS and puts over half a million Haitians at risk of deportation.

688 — Fossil Fuel Projects Fast-Tracked as Trump initiates “emergency” permits bypassing environmental reviews for pipelines and gas plants.

$13 Billion — Ad Deal at stake as Interpublic Group is pressured to boost ad spending on X or face threats to merger approval.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Will the judge block Trump’s interference in the NYC Mayor’s corruption case? The court is expected to hear the case this week—will it stand up to executive pressure or allow Trump to rewrite the legal system?

Will Pentagon layoffs under Defense Secretary Hegseth cripple civilian support functions and delay military operations, or will courts intervene to halt the purge?

Will the G7 remain united on Ukraine, or will Trump’s alignment with Russia fracture Western solidarity and leave Zelensky increasingly isolated?

Will Kash Patel launch a mass purge of FBI agents and immediately weaponize investigations against Democrats on Trump’s retribution list, further politicizing law enforcement?

Will DOJ weaponization escalate as Acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin targets Democratic lawmakers, or will judicial oversight rein in politically motivated investigations?

💡 Key Takeaways

SSA Compromised — Leland Dudek’s covert collaboration with DOGE undermines the Social Security Administration's independence, exposing sensitive data to political interference.

Workforce Purges: Massive federal layoffs risk crippling critical public services, from healthcare to aviation safety.

Corporate Coercion: X’s threat to ad giant Interpublic reflects authoritarian-style market manipulation, echoing how power is weaponized in Russia to force corporate compliance.

DOJ Weaponization: Acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin’s investigations into Democratic lawmakers mark a dangerous escalation of politically motivated crackdowns.

Ukraine Betrayed: U.S. opposition to calling Russia the "aggressor" in G7 and UN resolutions reiterates Trump’s alignment with Moscow.

Pentagon Purge: Defense Secretary Hegseth’s planned mass layoffs, politicized firings of generals, and hiring freeze will gut civilian support roles, crippling military readiness and operational capacity.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.