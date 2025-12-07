The United States Institute of Peace on Wednesday, after President Trump’s name was added to the facade.Credit...Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: December 3

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Florida charter school company run by GOP rising star left parents scrambling

What Happened: A CBS investigation found that a Florida charter network run by GOP figure Erika Donalds, Rep. Byron Donald’s wife, collapsed after enrolling hundreds of students, leaving families stranded when its Fort Myers campus never opened. Public records show the schools sent nearly 30% of their taxpayer-funded revenue to outside firms tied to Donalds, raising major conflict-of-interest concerns.

Why It Matters: The collapse exposes how GOP-backed charter expansion funnels public money into opaque private networks while leaving parents with no protection when schools fail. It shows how “education reform” is increasingly a profit vehicle for political insiders while communities bear the fallout.

Trump pardons Democratic representative charged with bribery and conspiracy

What Happened: Trump pardoned Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife, who were indicted for allegedly accepting bribes from an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a Mexican bank in exchange for political favors.

Why It Matters: The pardon reinforces Trump’s pattern of rewarding politically useful figures, even across party lines, while undermining federal corruption cases. By dismissing bribery charges as partisan persecution, Trump is normalizing impunity for officials accused of selling access and influence.

Trump pardons sports executive charged by his Justice Department

What Happened: Trump pardoned former Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke, who was indicted by Trump’s own DOJ for conspiring to rig the bidding process for a $375 million University of Texas arena project. Though Leiweke pleaded not guilty, his company paid $15 million before Trump extended clemency as part of a new wave of favors to politically connected elites.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using presidential power to shield wealthy insiders from accountability, even when charges originated under his regime. It highlights a system of transactional justice where proximity to Trump determines outcomes, eroding trust in federal prosecutions.

David Gentile no longer required to pay $15.5M in restitution after Trump’s commutation

What Happened: Trump erased the $15.5 million restitution owed by David Gentile, a private-equity executive convicted of defrauding thousands in a $1.6 billion scheme. This follows Trump’s earlier commutation of Gentile’s seven-year sentence in another act of leniency toward well-connected offenders.

Why It Matters: Wiping out restitution denies victims financial justice and underscores that elite financial criminals can escape consequences if they are politically aligned or useful to Trump. By labeling corruption cases as “weaponization,” Trump is turning clemency into a shield for large-scale fraud.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Bessent says Federal Reserve Board could ‘veto’ future regional presidents

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proposed a residency rule that would let the Trump-controlled Fed Board veto future regional bank presidents, using “local ties” as a pretext to block nominees he dislikes. He attacked several sitting officials as “New York–connected,” signaling a purge of leaders who might resist White House influence.

Why It Matters: This is a direct strike at the Fed’s independence, giving Trump loyalists new power to shape monetary policy and discipline dissent. With Trump nearing a Board majority, the move accelerates his effort to seize control over interest rates and the broader economy.

Immigration Federal agents begin immigration operations in New Orleans and Minneapolis

What Happened: Trump officials launched coordinated raids in New Orleans and Minneapolis just one day after Trump threatened to deploy the National Guard and vilified Somali immigrants. DHS and FBI teams swept Latino and Somali communities, triggering school closures, shelter-in-place orders, and widespread fear.

Why It Matters: These operations are designed to terrorize immigrant communities and the groups Trump has deliberately singled out. By pairing incendiary rhetoric with sweeping raids that ensnare even legal residents and U.S. citizens, the regime is normalizing intimidation as a governing tool and eroding basic civil rights protections.

Trump ally admits goal of eliminating same-day registration in federal voting rights trial

What Happened: Trump confidant Cleta Mitchell testified that killing same-day voter registration is a core objective of her Election Integrity Network, arguing college students “roll out of bed and vote” for Democrats. Records show Mitchell and activist Jim Womack directly shaped North Carolina’s restrictive law targeting student voters through residency barriers.

Why It Matters: The admission reaffirms a coordinated GOP strategy to suppress youth turnout by dismantling a safeguard protected under the 26th Amendment. North Carolina is being used as a laboratory for nationwide voter suppression.

DOGE Isn’t Dead. Here’s What Its Operatives Are Doing Now

What Happened: A WIRED investigation shows Elon Musk’s DOGE network is still embedded throughout the IRS, Treasury, CDC, OMB, and the White House, despite claims it dissolved. Young, unvetted operatives are driving coding tests, AI-based purges, deregulation pushes, data grabs, and Silicon Valley-style oversight of civil servants.

Why It Matters: DOGE has morphed into a covert bureaucratic machinery that centralizes data, strips worker protections, and entrenches Trump's control over essential federal functions. With Musk’s operatives running everything from tax systems to public health, the regime is building an authoritarian tech-state with no oversight.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Federal agents launch immigration crackdown in New Orleans

What Happened: Trump officials launched a massive immigration raid across New Orleans, deploying over 200 federal agents to arrest as many immigrants as possible over a 60-day sweep. Masked officers targeted Hispanic neighborhoods, big-box store parking lots, and private homes, prompting widespread business closures, panic, and legal complaints.

Why It Matters: This is mass intimidation and a deliberate effort to terrorize immigrant neighborhoods and normalize militarized raids in U.S. cities. With Trump preparing National Guard deployments, the regime is edging toward a permanent military state built on fear.

DOJ sues 6 more states over voter data

What Happened: The Trump DOJ sued six additional states — Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington — for refusing to hand over full voter-registration data protected under state privacy laws. The lawsuits expand a sweeping pressure campaign to obtain sensitive personal information from states across the country.

Why It Matters: This is a federal push to build a national voter database, a tool easily weaponized for surveillance, intimidation, and mass voter challenges. By twisting “election integrity” into a pretext for demanding protected data, the regime is undermining state authority and laying the foundation for large-scale voter suppression.

Jack Smith subpoenaed for closed-door testimony before House committee in probe of Trump prosecutions

What Happened: House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan subpoenaed former special counsel Jack Smith for a closed-door deposition on Dec. 17, demanding documents related to the prosecutions of Trump that ended when he returned to power. Smith’s team said he will comply but noted he had previously offered to testify publicly — an offer Jordan rejected.

Why It Matters: Republicans are weaponizing congressional oversight to rewrite the narrative of Trump’s federal crimes while hiding Smith’s testimony from the public. A closed-door interrogation enables selective leaks and distortion, undermining transparency and shielding Trump’s conduct from scrutiny.

Revealed: US veterans affairs to share immigration data about non-citizen workers with ‘appropriate agencies’

What Happened: A leaked memo shows the VA is compiling a database of all non-citizens “employed or affiliated” with the agency and will share it with federal authorities to “deal with” anyone deemed unauthorized. The dragnet covers thousands of doctors, nurses, trainees, contractors, researchers, volunteers, and even veteran employees, fueling fears it will be fed into ICE as part of Trump’s mass-deportation push.

Why It Matters: Building a government list of non-citizen VA workers is an authoritarian targeting tool that threatens to destabilize veteran healthcare and intimidate lawful employees. By singling out immigrant staff for surveillance and potential removal, Trump is weaponizing federal agencies to erode morale and fold critical service systems into his crackdown.

Lawmakers ask AG Pam Bondi for a status update on releasing the Epstein files

What Happened: A bipartisan group of five lawmakers demanded that Pam Bondi provide a briefing by Friday on progress in releasing the Epstein files, which Congress legally required to be made public within 30 days. The request comes as the DOJ reviews new information about Epstein’s connections to prominent figures following an investigation launched at Trump’s direction.

Leave a comment

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

White House launches ‘media bias offender’ tip line

What Happened: The White House unveiled a “Media Bias Portal” urging the public to report allegedly biased stories about Trump, publishing a searchable database that names reporters and flags outlets like CBS, CNN, and the Washington Post as “repeat offenders.” Officials say the tool will expose “left-wing lunacy” as they continue banning unfavored outlets from briefings.

Why It Matters: This is a state-run denunciation system designed to intimidate the press and turn citizens into informants. By targeting individual journalists and branding criticism as disinformation, the White House is importing Soviet-style media control into U.S. politics and building an enemies list.

US Institute of Peace renamed for Trump after his administration gutted it earlier this year

What Happened: Trump rebranded the U.S. Institute of Peace as the “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace,” months after purging its board, eliminating its budget, and attempting an armed takeover now tied up in court. Former leadership says the seizure is illegal and vows to restore the congressionally chartered institution.

Why It Matters: Naming a dismantled, forcibly seized institute after Trump transforms a gutted, once-independent body into a propaganda monument, mirroring the authoritarian tactics in places like Russia and North Korea. It’s an attempt to repurpose federal institutions as instruments of personal glorification.

Trump describes Somali immigrants as ‘garbage’

What Happened: Trump escalated a feud with Minnesota officials by calling Somali immigrants “garbage” and saying he does not want them in the U.S., even as ICE prepares a major enforcement surge in the state. His remarks followed GOP pressure campaigns targeting Minnesota’s Somali community.

Why It Matters: Calling an entire community “garbage” is state-sanctioned dehumanization, and it paves the way for ICE sweeps that will inevitably hit lawful residents and U.S. citizens. This is how authoritarian regimes justify collective punishment — by reducing people to something less than human, so the public is conditioned to accept their persecution.

Bari Weiss to moderate CBS News town hall with Erika Kirk

What Happened: CBS News chief Bari Weiss will moderate a December 13 town hall with Erika Kirk, widow of activist Charlie Kirk, in a program themed around “grief, faith, politics, and more.” Internal documents show CBS pre-screening attendees for conservative and evangelical identity as Weiss drives the network’s ideological rebranding.

Why It Matters: The move deepens CBS’s right-leaning shift, blending politics and religion while elevating partisan voices under claims of neutrality. Quietly curating the audience and platforming ideological content launders extremist conservative messaging as mainstream journalism.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

University of Alabama shutters Black, female student magazines

What Happened: The University of Alabama abruptly shut down two student-run magazines, citing a Bondi memo that redefines DEI-linked programs as unlawful “proxies” for race or sex. Editors were told that simply having a Black or female target audience violates federal guidance, even though both publications were open to all contributors.

Why It Matters: This extends Trump’s anti-DEI crackdown into student media, using federal pressure to silence outlets serving marginalized communities. By recasting identity-focused journalism as discrimination, the regime is erasing student spaces, chilling campus speech, and weaponizing civil rights law against the groups it was meant to protect.

Trump administration halts immigration applications for migrants from 19 travel-ban nations

What Happened: Trump officials froze all immigration applications — including green cards and naturalizations — for people from 19 travel-ban countries, even those living legally in the U.S. USCIS ordered another review of all approvals dating back to 2021 after an Afghan national shot National Guard troops.

Why It Matters: This is more sweeping collective punishment that weaponizes the immigration system to target entire nationalities without regard to individual conduct. By halting asylum, visas, and naturalizations, Trump is dismantling due process protections and advancing a nationality-based exclusion regime.

Most arrested in some big city immigration crackdowns had no criminal record, new data shows

What Happened: New ICE data shows most people swept up in major city raids, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., had no criminal record, with non-criminal detentions up over 1,400% in Chicago. Despite DHS claims about targeting dangerous offenders, civil immigration violators now make up the fastest-growing share in federal custody.

Why It Matters: The numbers expose the regime’s narrative as propaganda, showing that mass raids overwhelmingly entrap workers, asylum seekers, and longtime residents—not dangerous criminals. Expanding arrests of non-criminal immigrants builds a fear-driven dragnet engineered for mass removal.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Exclusive: Watchdog finds Hegseth risked endangering troops by sharing sensitive war plans on Signal, sources say

What Happened: A Pentagon watchdog found Pete Hegseth shared highly sensitive Yemen strike plans, including exact bombing times, on Signal with unauthorized recipients, using casual group chats that sometimes included family members. He also failed to preserve the messages, circulating classified details across multiple informal channels with no accountability.

Why It Matters: The findings reaffirm that senior Trump officials bypassed security protocols and treated classified war plans like social media content. By normalizing reckless handling of real-time strike intelligence, the regime is endangering troops and dismantling the systems designed to prevent catastrophic operational breaches.

Hegseth Asked Top Admiral to Resign After Months of Discord

What Happened: Pete Hegseth forced out Adm. Alvin Holsey — the four-star overseeing Trump’s Caribbean strike campaign — after months of clashes over leaks, rushed directives, and Holsey’s warnings about the shaky legal basis for lethal boat strikes. His ouster came less than a year into his tenure, even as extrajudicial killings topped 80 deaths with no oversight.

Why It Matters: Removing a top commander mid-operation sends a message that legality, caution, and accountability are liabilities under Trump. It codifies a military culture where questioning orders is punished, legal safeguards collapse, and loyalty to Trump overrides operational judgment and international law.

What Trump and Hegseth said after the Sept. 2 strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat

What Happened: Trump and Pete Hegseth initially celebrated the Sept. 2 strike that killed 11 alleged drug smugglers, but new reporting revealed that two survivors were killed in a second, unannounced strike ordered by Adm. Mitch Bradley. Both men denied wrongdoing or prior knowledge, even as ABC confirmed the survivors were deliberately targeted and congressional committees opened inquiries.

Why It Matters: The regime is conducting lethal operations with no transparency, legal authority, or chain-of-command accountability — and appears willing to kill survivors to erase evidence. Trump’s vow to “just kill people” accused of trafficking, coupled with secret follow-up strikes, marks a sweeping erosion of rules of engagement and civilian oversight.

A dozen former FDA leaders lambast claims by the agency’s current vaccine chief

What Happened: Twelve former FDA commissioners issued a rare public rebuke of vaccine chief Vinay Prasad after he circulated an internal memo falsely claiming COVID-19 vaccines killed 10 children and ordering dissenting staff to resign. They warned that his proposed overhaul of vaccine policy would discard long-standing science, hinder updates to flu and COVID vaccines, and endanger millions of high-risk Americans.

Why It Matters: Federal health policy is being dragged into anti-vaccine politics, with leadership elevating disinformation over evidence. As RFK Jr. reshapes the health agencies, the regime is dismantling scientific safeguards and driving vaccine regulation toward conspiracy — a move that will endanger all Americans.

Trump administration changes have left US diplomats demoralized and less able to do their jobs, report says

What Happened: A scathing AFSA survey found 98% of U.S. diplomats say morale has collapsed under Trump, with a quarter of the foreign service resigning, retiring, or being forced out as USAID is dismantled and State Department staff face mass terminations. Diplomats report severe staffing losses, budget cuts, and diminished U.S. credibility, with many warning they can no longer effectively carry out American foreign policy.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge of the diplomatic corps is hollowing out America’s capacity to conduct foreign policy while consolidating power among loyalists and private intermediaries. By sidelining career professionals and dismantling USAID, the regime is crippling U.S. influence and replacing diplomacy with opaque, politicized backchannels.

Kennedy’s handpicked CDC advisers to weigh major change to childhood vaccine schedule

What Happened: RFK Jr.’s newly installed CDC vaccine committee, created after he purged all 17 original ACIP members, will vote on delaying the hepatitis B shot given at birth, despite decades of evidence showing it prevents thousands of lifelong infections. The meeting lacks standard scientific documentation and reflects the committee’s shift toward anti-vaccine ideology.

Why It Matters: Delaying the birth dose would dismantle one of the most effective public health protections of the last 30 years, exposing infants to a virus that causes chronic liver disease and cancer. The move underscores the RFK’s politicization of vaccine policy and the mounting risk of preventable infections and deaths.

Data supports current US policy of hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, as officials push for change

What Happened: A major independent review of 400+ studies confirmed that giving newborns the hepatitis B vaccine reduces infections by more than 95%, directly contradicting Trump and RFK Jr.–aligned officials pushing to delay the shot until age 12. Experts warn that postponement would dramatically increase infant infections, which carry a 90% risk of chronic, lifelong disease.

Why It Matters: The evidence exposes how far Trump and RFK’s anti-vaccine agenda has drifted from science, threatening to erase decades of progress and put millions of infants at preventable risk. Undermining the birth dose will reverse foundational public health gains and embed fringe conspiracies into national policy.

Child deaths worldwide projected to rise, reversing decades of progress amid global health funding cuts

What Happened: A new Gates Foundation report warns global under-5 deaths will rise for the first time this century — 4.8 million projected in 2025 — after steep cuts by high-income nations, including Trump’s rollback of U.S. global health funding. Trump officials halted support for Gavi and moved to shutter the CDC’s international health programs.

Why It Matters: Pulling back U.S. global health leadership is triggering a preventable surge in child deaths from pneumonia, malaria, measles, and other treatable diseases. The collapse threatens to add 16 million more deaths by 2045, erasing decades of progress and undermining the world’s ability to respond to infectious threats.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Family of Colombian man killed in U.S. strike in the Caribbean files human rights challenge

What Happened: The family of Alejandro Carranza filed a petition with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, alleging the U.S. military carried out an extrajudicial killing when it bombed his small fishing boat off Colombia’s coast on Sept. 15. The filing comes amid revelations that more than 80 people have been killed in U.S. maritime strikes since September, with Pentagon leaders issuing verbal orders to “kill everybody” aboard suspected drug vessels and approving follow-on strikes to eliminate survivors.

Why It Matters: This is the first human rights challenge to Trump’s expanding, undeclared Caribbean war, a campaign operating with no transparency, evidence, or oversight. Trump continues shredding international norms and drifting toward a doctrine of global, unilateral assassination.

Top US official berates Europe over cutting American industry out of defense buildup

What Happened: Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau blasted NATO allies for limiting U.S. participation in Europe’s growing defense industrial programs, accusing ministers of trying to “bully” out American firms. His remarks targeted EU initiatives like the €150B SAFE loans-for-arms plan, which caps U.S. involvement at 35%, and came as Rubio skipped the NATO ministerial, a first in more than twenty years.

Why It Matters: The tirade highlights Trump’s escalating hostility toward NATO partners, another gift to Russia. By casting European industrial policy as an attack on the U.S., Trump officials are deepening transatlantic fractures at a moment of heightened Russian threat and shifting away from cooperative defense to public confrontation.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

After US-Russia meeting, Ukraine to begin regrouping with European and American allies

What Happened: After five hours of talks between Putin and Trump fixers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Kremlin said some parts of the new plan were “acceptable,” as they launched another massive, deadly attack. Ukrainian security officials immediately left for Brussels to coordinate with European partners ahead of further negotiations with Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump and Witkoff are working for the Kremlin, bypassing U.S. diplomats to advance Moscow’s objectives and push Ukraine toward capitulation. Ukraine’s urgent consultations reflect mounting alarm that Washington’s backchannel business dealings are eroding Kyiv’s leverage and splintering the Western unity holding the line against Russia.

Belarus weather balloons force repeated closures of Lithuania’s main airport

What Happened: Lithuania was forced to shut down Vilnius Airport multiple times after at least 60 Belarus-launched weather balloons breached critical airspace, in what officials called a deliberate hybrid attack. The balloons, long used for cigarette smuggling, were flown in coordinated waves, disrupting aviation and stranding thousands as tensions with Minsk escalated.

Why It Matters: Belarus, acting as a proxy for Moscow, is weaponizing low-cost tools to destabilize a NATO member’s infrastructure and test alliance response thresholds. With drone and balloon incursions rising across the region, Europe faces a growing Russian threat aimed at sowing chaos, draining resources, and probing gaps in collective defense for future aggression.

Young Republicans chapter plans to host far-right German leader after ‘I love Hitler’ chat

What Happened: The New York Young Republican Club plans to honor Markus Frohnmaier, a senior figure in Germany’s far-right AfD, at its Dec. 13 gala, just weeks after the state Young Republicans were dissolved over group chats praising Hitler. The club has echoed AfD rhetoric, posting “AfD über alles” and hosting events featuring Nazi-associated lines, even as U.S. conservatives like Rubio, Vance, and Musk increasingly embrace the extremist party.

Why It Matters: The invitation underscores the GOP’s deepening alignment with Europe’s far right, normalizing a party long deemed extremist by German intelligence for xenophobia, antisemitism, and “Great Replacement” rhetoric. By elevating AfD figures amid rising antisemitism, the NYYRC is openly embracing extremist, radical-right politics that have been decades in the making.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. lost 32,000 private-sector jobs last month in surprise drop, ADP data shows

What Happened: New ADP data shows private-sector employers cut 32,000 jobs in November, a sharp reversal from expectations of +40,000, with small businesses shedding 120,000 positions amid rising costs and policy uncertainty. Job losses were concentrated in professional and business services, signaling broader weakness as official federal labor data remains incomplete due to Trump’s shutdown.

Why It Matters: The numbers underscore a deteriorating labor market directly tied to Trump’s economic chaos, from volatile tariffs to a historic shutdown that crippled federal data collection. With job growth turning negative and small firms getting hammered, pressure is mounting on the Federal Reserve to cut rates as recession risks accelerate.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

For local and national events check out 50501

EPA staffers challenge their terminations over ‘dissent’ letter

What Happened: Six EPA employees purged after signing a “Declaration of Dissent” accusing Trump officials of undermining environmental protections have filed claims with the Merit Systems Protection Board. The group, backed by PEER, says they were retaliated against for protected speech and perceived political affiliation after the EPA invoked a “zero-tolerance” policy for alleged sabotage.

California announces online portal to report misconduct by federal agents

What Happened: California launched an online portal for residents to report potentially unlawful actions by federal agents, allowing people to upload photos, videos, and descriptions of incidents ranging from warrantless arrests to civil-rights violations. Gov. Gavin Newsom and AG Rob Bonta said the tool is needed amid Trump-era detentions using unmarked vehicles and tactics they likened to kidnappings.

📊 By the Numbers

32,000 — Private-sector jobs lost in November

120,000 — Jobs shed by small businesses alone

1,400% — Increase in non-criminal immigrant detentions in Chicago

80+ — People killed in Trump’s Caribbean strike campaign since September

19 — Countries whose immigrants now face a total application freeze

6 — New states sued by DOJ for refusing voter data

60 — Belarus weather balloons that forced repeated airport shutdowns

4.8 million — Projected global under-5 deaths in 2025

95% — Reduction in infant hepatitis B infections under current policy

30% — Charter-school revenue funneled to firms tied to Erika Donalds

$15.5 million — Restitution erased for fraudster David Gentile

$15 million — Settlement paid before Trump pardoned Tim Leiweke

200+ — Federal agents deployed in New Orleans raids

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Escalation of Trump’s undeclared Caribbean war — Will Congress intervene as evidence mounts of extrajudicial killings and follow-on strikes targeting survivors?

The Fed takeover — Will Bessent’s residency rule pass, giving Trump loyalists veto power over regional bank presidents ahead of rate decisions?

National voter database push — How aggressively will the DOJ pursue states resisting demands for protected voter data?

DOGE entrenchment — Will Congress investigate what Musk operatives are doing in agencies like IRS, CDC, OMB, VA, and Treasury?

Expanded immigration raids — With freezes for 19 nationalities and Guard deployments on the table, how fast will enforcement accelerate?

Anti-DEI crackdown on campuses — After shutting student magazines, will universities face broader pressure to dismantle identity-based groups?

Vaccine policy dismantling — Will RFK’s CDC committee vote to delay the hepatitis B birth dose despite overwhelming scientific evidence?

Far-right international alliances — How far will GOP groups go in openly hosting and elevating AfD and other extremist figures?

State department collapse — With morale near zero and mass resignations, how much foreign-policy capacity remains?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are rising, the job market is weak, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Power Consolidation — From purging military leaders to weaponizing voter data demands, Trump is replacing institutional safeguards with loyalty tests and personal control.

Oversight Hollowed Out — Closed-door interrogations of Jack Smith, targeting of journalists, and shutdown of watchdog institutions erode transparency and accountability.

Public Health Destroyed — RFK’s vaccine policy changes and disinformation from senior FDA officials threaten decades of progress and endanger Americans.

Global Norms Collapsing — Secret strikes, orders to “kill everybody,” and the first human rights challenge over a U.S. assassination at sea mark a dangerous new precedent.

Deepening Economic Instability — Job losses, tariff volatility, depleted data systems, and shaken small businesses indicate rising recession risk as Trump destabilizes core economic institutions.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.